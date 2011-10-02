Trending

Image 1 of 58

Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) signaling that she took both wins this weekend

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 58

The women’s podium (l-r): Nicole Duke, Helen Wyman, Gabby Day

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 3 of 58

Mo Bruno Roy, out of the saddle

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 4 of 58

Andrea Smith takes a dig

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 5 of 58

Gabby Day and Andrea Smith spent most of the race together

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 6 of 58

Ordered chaos in the sand

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 7 of 58

The tide was coming in

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 8 of 58

Mo Bruno Roy gets to the stairs

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 9 of 58

Gabby Day leads Andrea Smith up the stairs

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 10 of 58

British champion Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) took control

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 11 of 58

Gabby Day gets some space on Andrea Smith

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 12 of 58

Caroline Mani leads Sally Annis

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 13 of 58

Helen Wyman never lost focus

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 14 of 58

Nicole Duke attacked the off cambers

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 15 of 58

Sometimes, racing 'cross doesn’t seem like fun

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 16 of 58

Gabby Day soloed to her best result in the US

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 17 of 58

Lyne Bessette was a welcome addition to the field

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 18 of 58

Helen Wyman went 9 for 9 on her US trip

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 19 of 58

Helen Wyman had the pressure on today …and delivered

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 20 of 58

Andrea Smith and Gabby Day came off the line the fastest

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 21 of 58

The women’s podium (l-r): Nicole Duke (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld), Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA), Gabby Day (Renner Custom Cyclocross Team)

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 22 of 58

Racers head up a long section of granite steps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 58

Nicole Duke (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) turned herself inside out to stay with Wyman

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 58

Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) had clear sailing for the whole race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 58

Jessica Kutz (Penn State) trying to stay on balance while running in the loose dirt

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 58

Gabby Day (Renner Custom Cycling) running up the dirt hill in third place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 58

Top ten women await a special call-up before the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 58

Jesse Anthony (World Bicycle Relief) hits the jackpot as he gets a kiss from Nicole Duke

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 58

USA U-23 champion Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 58

Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) fighting for third place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 58

Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Mill-Seven) would have preferred more mud

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 58

Arley Kemmerer (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 58

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) in her US U23 champion's kit

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 58

Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) running the steps at the beach

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 58

Nicole Duke (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) racing about ten seconds behind Wyman

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 58

Gabby Day (Renner Custom Cycling) leaving the beach area

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 58

Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) slipped and fell on the steps but recovered quickly

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 38 of 58

Arley Kemmerer (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) on the new wooden steps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 39 of 58

The elite women warming up on their trainers before the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 40 of 58

Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 41 of 58

Racers on a new section of course along the ocean

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 42 of 58

The tacky mud was a nightmare for drive trains.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 43 of 58

Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) takes the lead at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 44 of 58

Plenty of cows watched the racing at Pineland Farm.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 45 of 58

French champion Caroline Mani running past the beer garden

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 46 of 58

Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) battling with Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 47 of 58

Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal) racing in the top ten

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 48 of 58

Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) alone on the lower field

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 49 of 58

Nicole Duke (Cannnondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) chasing Wyman

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 50 of 58

Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) heading up a new set of stairs at the beach

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 51 of 58

Spectators perched atop the lifeguard’s chair had the best seats on the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 52 of 58

Lyne Bessette (Cyclocrossworld.com) taking a few laps on her home course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 53 of 58

Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) goes down on some slick S-Turns

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 54 of 58

Gabby Day (Renner Custom Cyclocross) riding in third position ahead of Andrea Smith

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 55 of 58

Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) sweeps the weekend at Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 56 of 58

Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) riding along the ocean

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 57 of 58

Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) with a lead on the beach

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 58 of 58

Helen Wyman with fellow Brit Gabby Day who finished third

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Helen Wyman (Kona) made it look easy today as she powered away from virtually the entire women's field to win even more impressively than she did on Saturday. Only Nicole Duke (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) could keep Wyman in sight for most of the race, but had to settle for second place. Gabby Day (Renner Custom Cyclocross) bested the rest of the chasers to end her USA campaign with a third place finish.

The weather and a new course design played a major factor in today's racing. Rain had been off and on for 24 hours preceding the race, and started moderately in the middle of the women's race. Corners were slick, so pre-race choices about tires and tire pressures became critical.

Tom Stevens, legendary New England course designer, laid out a course that was quite different from Saturday's event. There was a new beach section and a completely new set of wooden steps was built up from the beach to an adjoining hillside. Racers reported that there were longer straight-aways and less sharp cornering.

Wyman got off to a reasonable start but both Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) and Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) nosed her out. But within the first half lap, however, Wyman took the lead and never relinquished it.

At the first run-up Wyman took a ten-meter lead followed by Duke, Day and Smith. Smith and Day would spend much of the race locked in battle until an unfortunate crash by Smith cost her precious seconds. Day was noticeably faster on some of the turns. She commented after the race, "I'm all about cornering."

Wyman seemed thrilled with her victory. "It was good…far fewer corners, much more straights…much more to my liking," Wyman said. "There were places where you could just put the power down and the corners were more sweeping."

Throughout the weekend's racing Duke seemed faster than Wyman in the technical sections, while Wyman was clearly stronger on the straight-aways. Wyman admitted as much, remarking, "Nicole is awesome technically. The way she rode the side of that bank was unreal. Every time I hit a section longer than ten meters I just tried to go as hard as possible."

Wyman added, "I'm a roadie at heart and I'm rubbish at mountain biking so the more European the course the better."

Laura Van Gilder, French Champion Caroline Mani (CC Etupes), and Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) actively chased the leaders but could never really close down the sizeable gap.

Nicole Duke has been a brilliant off-season signing by the Cannondale team. While she has not yet won a major race, she is racking up a large number of podium appearances. The US Masters 35-39 national champion was impressive at times last year, but this season is racing at a noticeably higher level. She credits her new team for much of her success.

Most of the top American racers will now turn their attention to the USGP race in Fort Collins next weekend where Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant) is expected to make her season debut. The race between her and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) has been highly anticipated all season.

Full Results

1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:39:36
2Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:29
3Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team0:00:54
4Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:01:13
5Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:01:20
6Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles0:01:33
7Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes0:01:43
8Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:01:49
9Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:01:51
10Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom0:02:04
11Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com0:02:05
12Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:02:10
13Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:02:11
14Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:02:20
15Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:02:43
16Lyne Bessette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com0:02:49
17Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles0:03:05
18Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com0:03:12
19Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda Tire p/b Geargrinder0:03:34
20Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:03:54
21Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling0:04:17
22Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:04:18
23Katerine Northcott (USA) Beam Team Racing0:04:52
24Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery0:04:54
25Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles0:05:10
26Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull Centralwheel0:05:27
27Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge0:05:32
28Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda Tire p/b Geargrinder0:05:42
29Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing0:05:53
30Sarah Krzysiak (USA) nycross.com0:06:06
31Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross0:06:16
32Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team0:06:23
33Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:06:30
34Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx0:06:39
35Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles0:06:42
36Jocelyn Mauldin (USA) NEBC p/b Cycle Loft0:06:43
37Rebecca Frederick (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-LSV0:06:48
38Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo0:06:50
39Clara Kelly (USA)0:07:11
40Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems0:07:26
41Anna Milkowski (USA) Wheelworks Racing0:07:28
42Allison Snooks (USA)0:07:32
43Jessica Kutz (USA) Penn State Racing0:07:57
44Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:08:58
45Elizabeth White (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery0:09:56
46Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC0:10:16
DNFOlivia Harkness (USA) Frank Bikes
DNSCarolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
DNSPatricia Dowd (USA) Gallatin Alpine Sports-Intrinsik Archite
DNSKathrin Schumacher (USA) Guys Racing Club
DNSDanielle Ruane (USA) Sunapee Racing Team
DNSJennifer Maxwell (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team

