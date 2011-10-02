Image 1 of 58 Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) signaling that she took both wins this weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 58 The women’s podium (l-r): Nicole Duke, Helen Wyman, Gabby Day (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 3 of 58 Mo Bruno Roy, out of the saddle (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 4 of 58 Andrea Smith takes a dig (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 5 of 58 Gabby Day and Andrea Smith spent most of the race together (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 6 of 58 Ordered chaos in the sand (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 7 of 58 The tide was coming in (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 8 of 58 Mo Bruno Roy gets to the stairs (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 9 of 58 Gabby Day leads Andrea Smith up the stairs (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 10 of 58 British champion Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) took control (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 11 of 58 Gabby Day gets some space on Andrea Smith (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 12 of 58 Caroline Mani leads Sally Annis (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 13 of 58 Helen Wyman never lost focus (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 14 of 58 Nicole Duke attacked the off cambers (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 15 of 58 Sometimes, racing 'cross doesn’t seem like fun (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 16 of 58 Gabby Day soloed to her best result in the US (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 17 of 58 Lyne Bessette was a welcome addition to the field (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 18 of 58 Helen Wyman went 9 for 9 on her US trip (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 19 of 58 Helen Wyman had the pressure on today …and delivered (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 20 of 58 Andrea Smith and Gabby Day came off the line the fastest (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 21 of 58 The women’s podium (l-r): Nicole Duke (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld), Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA), Gabby Day (Renner Custom Cyclocross Team) (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 22 of 58 Racers head up a long section of granite steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 58 Nicole Duke (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) turned herself inside out to stay with Wyman (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 58 Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) had clear sailing for the whole race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 58 Jessica Kutz (Penn State) trying to stay on balance while running in the loose dirt (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 58 Gabby Day (Renner Custom Cycling) running up the dirt hill in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 58 Top ten women await a special call-up before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 58 Jesse Anthony (World Bicycle Relief) hits the jackpot as he gets a kiss from Nicole Duke (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 58 USA U-23 champion Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 58 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) fighting for third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 58 Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Mill-Seven) would have preferred more mud (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 58 Arley Kemmerer (C3 - Helen Wyman (Kona) made it look easy today as she powered away from virtually the entire women's field to win even more impressively than she did on Saturday. Only Nicole Duke (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) could keep Wyman in sight for most of the race, but had to settle for second place. Gabby Day (Renner Custom Cyclocross) bested the rest of the chasers to end her USA campaign with a third place finish.

The weather and a new course design played a major factor in today's racing. Rain had been off and on for 24 hours preceding the race, and started moderately in the middle of the women's race. Corners were slick, so pre-race choices about tires and tire pressures became critical.

Tom Stevens, legendary New England course designer, laid out a course that was quite different from Saturday's event. There was a new beach section and a completely new set of wooden steps was built up from the beach to an adjoining hillside. Racers reported that there were longer straight-aways and less sharp cornering.

Wyman got off to a reasonable start but both Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) and Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) nosed her out. But within the first half lap, however, Wyman took the lead and never relinquished it.

At the first run-up Wyman took a ten-meter lead followed by Duke, Day and Smith. Smith and Day would spend much of the race locked in battle until an unfortunate crash by Smith cost her precious seconds. Day was noticeably faster on some of the turns. She commented after the race, "I'm all about cornering."

Wyman seemed thrilled with her victory. "It was good…far fewer corners, much more straights…much more to my liking," Wyman said. "There were places where you could just put the power down and the corners were more sweeping."

Throughout the weekend's racing Duke seemed faster than Wyman in the technical sections, while Wyman was clearly stronger on the straight-aways. Wyman admitted as much, remarking, "Nicole is awesome technically. The way she rode the side of that bank was unreal. Every time I hit a section longer than ten meters I just tried to go as hard as possible."

Wyman added, "I'm a roadie at heart and I'm rubbish at mountain biking so the more European the course the better."

Laura Van Gilder, French Champion Caroline Mani (CC Etupes), and Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) actively chased the leaders but could never really close down the sizeable gap.

Nicole Duke has been a brilliant off-season signing by the Cannondale team. While she has not yet won a major race, she is racking up a large number of podium appearances. The US Masters 35-39 national champion was impressive at times last year, but this season is racing at a noticeably higher level. She credits her new team for much of her success.

Most of the top American racers will now turn their attention to the USGP race in Fort Collins next weekend where Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant) is expected to make her season debut. The race between her and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) has been highly anticipated all season.

