Powers powers to Gloucester victory
Johnson, Berden fill out podium
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) took his first major cyclo-cross victory of the season on Sunday as he won the second day of racing at the Gran Prix of Gloucester, round two of the Shimano New England Pro Cyclocross Series (NEPCX). Powers trailed Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) by 30 seconds with two laps to go, but the Rapha-Focus rider stormed across the gap and dropped Johnson for the win. Johnson, who led for most of the race, finished second while Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper), who rode consistently throughout the race, finished third.
Light rain made the elite men's race a bit treacherous at times and here were considerably more crashes than on Saturday. A newly designed course with longer straights seemed to favor power riders, while a new beach section with stairs was a big hit with the hundreds of spectators.
The men began the race on a slick uphill paved section of the course. Shimano NEPCX series leader Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) took the hole-shot with France's Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat-Auber 93) in close contention. At the first major run-up, Heule set the pace with Bazin close behind. However, once they got on their bikes, Johnson quickly motored away from the group.
The gap to Johnson grew quickly and it appeared that he might run away with the event. Powers sat in a chase group that included Ian Field (Hargrove Cycles), Berden, Bazin, Heule, and Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld). At times the group could be seen looking at each other as if to say "won't you please chase Johnson"?
While various riders took up the lead, it became apparent that Heule and Powers were the only ones with the horsepower to make a serious move.
Finally, with two laps to go, Powers decided he needed to do something. "I was biding my time at first," said Powers. "Bazin was really strong at first and I thought he was going to take some pulls on the long straights…but as soon as the time gap got over 20 seconds I started to get really nervous."
Powers added, "I knew what I was dealing with (Johnson) so it was time to go. Once I was unleashed from Christian then it was full on the gas."
Johnson credited his preparation for his improved performance today. "I did everything right before the race to give myself a fighting chance. When Jeremy is on one of his best days it's really hard to beat him. Today he was flying."
Johnson, who has won at Gloucester many times, added "I did everything I could but couldn't hold the lead. This is the course that I know better than any other course around."
Powers summed things up: "It was hard today. It was really windy…I'm very happy for this win. It means a lot to me."
Most of the American riders will now head to the USGP in Fort Collins for round two of that series. Powers and others will then travel to the first round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in the Czech Republic the following weekend.
Full Results
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|1:03:38
|2
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:15
|3
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper
|0:00:23
|4
|Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:26
|5
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:53
|6
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:01:36
|7
|Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|0:01:59
|8
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage
|0:02:05
|9
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles
|0:03:14
|10
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:03:29
|11
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
|0:03:41
|12
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|0:03:50
|13
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:04:02
|14
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:04:12
|15
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:04:31
|16
|Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:04:38
|17
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage
|0:04:45
|18
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:04:48
|19
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar
|0:04:57
|20
|Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized
|0:05:02
|21
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|0:05:17
|22
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:05:25
|23
|Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|0:05:40
|24
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:05:45
|25
|Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:06:03
|26
|Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh
|0:06:12
|27
|Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|0:06:28
|28
|Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10
|0:06:39
|29
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com
|0:06:43
|30
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:06:49
|31
|Osmond Bakker (Can) Jet Fuel-La Bicicletta
|0:06:58
|32
|Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling
|0:07:01
|33
|Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:07:04
|34
|Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized
|0:07:09
|35
|Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage
|0:07:15
|36
|Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:07:17
|37
|Philip Wong (USA) Essex County Velo
|0:07:29
|38
|David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:07:37
|39
|Pete Ostroski (USA)
|0:07:49
|40
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue
|0:08:04
|41
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:08:14
|42
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|0:08:20
|43
|Greg Whitney (USA) Ride Studio Café
|0:08:26
|44
|Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:08:37
|45
|Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao
|0:08:53
|46
|Synjen Marrocco (USA) CCB Racing Team
|0:09:00
|47
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:09:21
|48
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:09:25
|49
|Nathan Underwood (Can)
|0:09:45
|50
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek-Bontrager
|0:09:55
|51
|Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:09:57
|52
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:10:21
|53
|Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:10:35
|54
|Stephen Pierce (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:10:46
|55
|Kiernan Orange (Can) Ride with Rendall
|-1lap
|56
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|57
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|58
|Zach Semian (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|-2laps
|59
|Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|60
|Joshua Thornton (USA) GG Events LLC
|61
|Pierre Vanden Borre (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|62
|Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2 - Boloco
|63
|Austin Roach (USA) MetLife Cycling Team
|64
|Ryan Dromgoole (USA) PACC
|65
|Thomas Sampson (USA)
|66
|Joshua Friedman (USA) New Haven Bicycling Club/The Devil's Gear Bike Shop
|67
|Michael Wilder (USA) PACC
|-3laps
|68
|Alistair Sponsel (USA) Cabinet Racing - Van Dessel
|69
|Corey Knowles (USA) Team ROG
|-4laps
|DNF
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|DNF
|Leonardo Sandoval (USA)
|DNF
|Daniel Zotter (USA)
|DNF
|Michael Garrett (USA) Velo Club LaGrange - Herbalife LaGrange
|DNF
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|DNF
|Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs
|DNF
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|DNF
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure - Norton Rose
|DNF
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|DNS
|Justin Spinelli (USA) Luxe Wheelworks
|DNS
|Shawn Harshman (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|DNS
|David Adams (USA) Carbon Racing
|DNS
|Peter MacLeod (USA) Canton Velo
|DNS
|Thomas Young (USA) Cyclocrossworld
|DNS
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|DNS
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing
|DNS
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|DNS
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|DNS
|Ryan Kelly (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|DNS
|Karl Hoppner (Can) EMD Serono Specialized
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy