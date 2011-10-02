Image 1 of 71 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) celebrates his win in front of the large Gloucester crowd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 71 Jeremy Powers gets the Shimano NEPCX Series leader's jersey and the growler from Great Brewers (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 3 of 71 The men’s podium: Tim Johnson, Jeremy Powers, Ben Berden (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 4 of 71 Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 5 of 71 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 6 of 71 Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) leads out the elite men in the rain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 71 Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) with a sizeable gap on the new beach section (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 71 Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) gets a bit sideways in the sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 71 Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) seemed to move up steadily (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 71 Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) leading Justine Lindine (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 71 Justine Lindine (Bikereg.com) riding the sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 71 Adam Myerson (SmartStop/MOB) riding the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 71 Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires) churning up the sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 71 Racers climb a long set of granite steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 71 A lone racer near the back of the pack runs the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 71 A cruise ship was barely visible through the fog (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 71 Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) chasing Powers late in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 71 Shimano NEPCX Series leader Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) running the barriers in the rain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 71 Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) leading the race on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 71 Racers bunch up on the first dirt run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 71 Robert Marion (Carpediem Racing) fighting for every inch of the climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 71 Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) off the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 71 Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) dismounting for the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 71 Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) following Johnson at the foot of the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 71 Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) in the main chase group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 71 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) trying to catch Johnson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 71 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) on the granite steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 71 Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat-Auber 93) racing in 6th place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 71 Racers in the rain, mist, and fog (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 71 Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) having another great outing in the USA (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 71 Tristen Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com) rounding some S-Turns with Justine Lindine (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 71 Barry Wicks (Kona) riding in the top ten on the S-Turns (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 71 Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires) riding the uphill turns (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 71 Barry Wicks (Kona) taking the new steps two at a time (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 71 Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) giving maximum effort to hold off Powers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 71 Was that a Rapha-Focus umbrella? Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) took his first major cyclo-cross victory of the season on Sunday as he won the second day of racing at the Gran Prix of Gloucester, round two of the Shimano New England Pro Cyclocross Series (NEPCX). Powers trailed Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) by 30 seconds with two laps to go, but the Rapha-Focus rider stormed across the gap and dropped Johnson for the win. Johnson, who led for most of the race, finished second while Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper), who rode consistently throughout the race, finished third.

Light rain made the elite men's race a bit treacherous at times and here were considerably more crashes than on Saturday. A newly designed course with longer straights seemed to favor power riders, while a new beach section with stairs was a big hit with the hundreds of spectators.

The men began the race on a slick uphill paved section of the course. Shimano NEPCX series leader Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) took the hole-shot with France's Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat-Auber 93) in close contention. At the first major run-up, Heule set the pace with Bazin close behind. However, once they got on their bikes, Johnson quickly motored away from the group.

The gap to Johnson grew quickly and it appeared that he might run away with the event. Powers sat in a chase group that included Ian Field (Hargrove Cycles), Berden, Bazin, Heule, and Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld). At times the group could be seen looking at each other as if to say "won't you please chase Johnson"?

While various riders took up the lead, it became apparent that Heule and Powers were the only ones with the horsepower to make a serious move.

Finally, with two laps to go, Powers decided he needed to do something. "I was biding my time at first," said Powers. "Bazin was really strong at first and I thought he was going to take some pulls on the long straights…but as soon as the time gap got over 20 seconds I started to get really nervous."

Powers added, "I knew what I was dealing with (Johnson) so it was time to go. Once I was unleashed from Christian then it was full on the gas."

Johnson credited his preparation for his improved performance today. "I did everything right before the race to give myself a fighting chance. When Jeremy is on one of his best days it's really hard to beat him. Today he was flying."

Johnson, who has won at Gloucester many times, added "I did everything I could but couldn't hold the lead. This is the course that I know better than any other course around."

Powers summed things up: "It was hard today. It was really windy…I'm very happy for this win. It means a lot to me."

Most of the American riders will now head to the USGP in Fort Collins for round two of that series. Powers and others will then travel to the first round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in the Czech Republic the following weekend.

