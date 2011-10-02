Trending

Powers powers to Gloucester victory

Johnson, Berden fill out podium

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) celebrates his win in front of the large Gloucester crowd

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers gets the Shimano NEPCX Series leader's jersey and the growler from Great Brewers

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
The men’s podium: Tim Johnson, Jeremy Powers, Ben Berden

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus)

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) leads out the elite men in the rain

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) with a sizeable gap on the new beach section

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) gets a bit sideways in the sand

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) seemed to move up steadily

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) leading Justine Lindine

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Justine Lindine (Bikereg.com) riding the sand

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Adam Myerson (SmartStop/MOB) riding the beach

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires) churning up the sand

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Racers climb a long set of granite steps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A lone racer near the back of the pack runs the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A cruise ship was barely visible through the fog

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) chasing Powers late in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Shimano NEPCX Series leader Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) running the barriers in the rain

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) leading the race on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Racers bunch up on the first dirt run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Robert Marion (Carpediem Racing) fighting for every inch of the climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) off the front of the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) dismounting for the steps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) following Johnson at the foot of the steps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) in the main chase group

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) trying to catch Johnson

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) on the granite steps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat-Auber 93) racing in 6th place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Racers in the rain, mist, and fog

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) having another great outing in the USA

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tristen Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com) rounding some S-Turns with Justine Lindine

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Barry Wicks (Kona) riding in the top ten on the S-Turns

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires) riding the uphill turns

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Barry Wicks (Kona) taking the new steps two at a time

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) giving maximum effort to hold off Powers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Was that a Rapha-Focus umbrella?

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) riding behind his teammate Johnson

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) on one of the run-ups near the beer garden

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) helping to give his team great results today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) with the race lead with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) could not match Powers' speed with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson leads up the stairs

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Christian Heule in the Shimano NEPCX Series leader's jersey

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Tim Johnson through the chicane

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Nicolas Bazin, Ian Field, Jeremy Powers and Christian Heule

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Nicolas Bazin leading Ian Field and Jeremy Powers

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Tim Johnson at high tide

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles), smooth on the beach

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Ben Berden keeps light on his bike

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Some had less luck with the sand

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Dylan McNicholas up the run-up

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Adam Myerson on the run-up

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Big crowds up the stairs

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Jeremy Powers had Christian Heule on his limit

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Up the stairs

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus)

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Jeremy Powers and Christian Heule

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Adam Myerson through the barriers

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Jamey Driscoll could never quite make the catch

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Jeremy Powers put a big gap on Tim Johnson quickly (TJ is in the background)

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Ben Berden cruises up the stairs

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Jeremy Powers and the fans celebrate

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Elite men's winner Jeremy Powers had plenty of time to show off the sponsors

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Tim Johnson was greeted with a winner’s fanfare

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) riding under the flyover

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper)

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Big crowds and a big field for the elite men in Gloucester

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) comes from behind to win at Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) rides a new beach section of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) runs the barriers with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) running the stairs with Heule chasing

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) took his first major cyclo-cross victory of the season on Sunday as he won the second day of racing at the Gran Prix of Gloucester, round two of the Shimano New England Pro Cyclocross Series (NEPCX). Powers trailed Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) by 30 seconds with two laps to go, but the Rapha-Focus rider stormed across the gap and dropped Johnson for the win. Johnson, who led for most of the race, finished second while Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper), who rode consistently throughout the race, finished third.

Light rain made the elite men's race a bit treacherous at times and here were considerably more crashes than on Saturday. A newly designed course with longer straights seemed to favor power riders, while a new beach section with stairs was a big hit with the hundreds of spectators.

The men began the race on a slick uphill paved section of the course. Shimano NEPCX series leader Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) took the hole-shot with France's Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat-Auber 93) in close contention. At the first major run-up, Heule set the pace with Bazin close behind. However, once they got on their bikes, Johnson quickly motored away from the group.

The gap to Johnson grew quickly and it appeared that he might run away with the event. Powers sat in a chase group that included Ian Field (Hargrove Cycles), Berden, Bazin, Heule, and Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld). At times the group could be seen looking at each other as if to say "won't you please chase Johnson"?

While various riders took up the lead, it became apparent that Heule and Powers were the only ones with the horsepower to make a serious move.

Finally, with two laps to go, Powers decided he needed to do something. "I was biding my time at first," said Powers. "Bazin was really strong at first and I thought he was going to take some pulls on the long straights…but as soon as the time gap got over 20 seconds I started to get really nervous."

Powers added, "I knew what I was dealing with (Johnson) so it was time to go. Once I was unleashed from Christian then it was full on the gas."

Johnson credited his preparation for his improved performance today. "I did everything right before the race to give myself a fighting chance. When Jeremy is on one of his best days it's really hard to beat him. Today he was flying."

Johnson, who has won at Gloucester many times, added "I did everything I could but couldn't hold the lead. This is the course that I know better than any other course around."

Powers summed things up: "It was hard today. It was really windy…I'm very happy for this win. It means a lot to me."

Most of the American riders will now head to the USGP in Fort Collins for round two of that series. Powers and others will then travel to the first round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in the Czech Republic the following weekend.

Full Results

1Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus1:03:38
2Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:15
3Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper0:00:23
4Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:26
5James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:53
6Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 930:01:36
7Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus0:01:59
8Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage0:02:05
9Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles0:03:14
10Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:03:29
11Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada0:03:41
12Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC0:03:50
13Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:04:02
14Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:04:12
15Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:04:31
16Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:04:38
17Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage0:04:45
18Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross0:04:48
19Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar0:04:57
20Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized0:05:02
21Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires0:05:17
22Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:05:25
23Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs0:05:40
24Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:05:45
25Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:06:03
26Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh0:06:12
27Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC0:06:28
28Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C100:06:39
29Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com0:06:43
30Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross0:06:49
31Osmond Bakker (Can) Jet Fuel-La Bicicletta0:06:58
32Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling0:07:01
33Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:07:04
34Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized0:07:09
35Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage0:07:15
36Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:07:17
37Philip Wong (USA) Essex County Velo0:07:29
38David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart0:07:37
39Pete Ostroski (USA)0:07:49
40Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue0:08:04
41Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:08:14
42Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs0:08:20
43Greg Whitney (USA) Ride Studio Café0:08:26
44Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross0:08:37
45Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao0:08:53
46Synjen Marrocco (USA) CCB Racing Team0:09:00
47Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:09:21
48Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles0:09:25
49Nathan Underwood (Can)0:09:45
50Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek-Bontrager0:09:55
51Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart0:09:57
52Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:10:21
53Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:10:35
54Stephen Pierce (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:10:46
55Kiernan Orange (Can) Ride with Rendall-1lap
56Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
57Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
58Zach Semian (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team-2laps
59Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
60Joshua Thornton (USA) GG Events LLC
61Pierre Vanden Borre (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
62Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2 - Boloco
63Austin Roach (USA) MetLife Cycling Team
64Ryan Dromgoole (USA) PACC
65Thomas Sampson (USA)
66Joshua Friedman (USA) New Haven Bicycling Club/The Devil's Gear Bike Shop
67Michael Wilder (USA) PACC-3laps
68Alistair Sponsel (USA) Cabinet Racing - Van Dessel
69Corey Knowles (USA) Team ROG-4laps
DNFJesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
DNFLeonardo Sandoval (USA)
DNFDaniel Zotter (USA)
DNFMichael Garrett (USA) Velo Club LaGrange - Herbalife LaGrange
DNFIan Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
DNFChristian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs
DNFShaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
DNFMarc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure - Norton Rose
DNFShawn Milne (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
DNSJustin Spinelli (USA) Luxe Wheelworks
DNSShawn Harshman (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
DNSDavid Adams (USA) Carbon Racing
DNSPeter MacLeod (USA) Canton Velo
DNSThomas Young (USA) Cyclocrossworld
DNSChristopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
DNSZoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing
DNSKevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
DNSAdam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
DNSRyan Kelly (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
DNSKarl Hoppner (Can) EMD Serono Specialized

