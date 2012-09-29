Harris wins in Neerpelt
Havlikova and Cant battle for second
|1
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:40:55
|2
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP Veldtritacademie
|4
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|5
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
|0:02:21
|6
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:03:10
|7
|Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Kon. VC T Meetjesland-Knesselare
|0:03:20
|8
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:04:21
|9
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:04:52
|10
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|0:05:00
|-1lap
|Lene Vrijzen (Bel) UP Cyclingteam
|-1lap
|Suzanne Juranek (GBr) Stevens 1A Crossteam
|DNF
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|DNF
|Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger) Stevens 1A Crossteam
|DNF
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Vlaams-Brabanstse Afdeling
