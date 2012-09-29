Trending

Harris wins in Neerpelt

Havlikova and Cant battle for second

Full Results
1Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:40:55
2Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:32
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP Veldtritacademie
4Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:56
5Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele0:02:21
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:03:10
7Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Kon. VC T Meetjesland-Knesselare0:03:20
8Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:04:21
9Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept0:04:52
10Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco0:05:00
-1lapLene Vrijzen (Bel) UP Cyclingteam
-1lapSuzanne Juranek (GBr) Stevens 1A Crossteam
DNFSophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
DNFNicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
DNFLiv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger) Stevens 1A Crossteam
DNFTine Verdeyen (Bel) Vlaams-Brabanstse Afdeling

