The Masters 35+ race was a new kind of tactical match up. The race started according to plan with Johnny Bold and Kevin Hines from Corner Cycle at the front with Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo) and Mark McCormack (Team Fuji/Clif Bar). In a change from previous races, it seemed like Aspholm was struggling to match the pace set and was hanging on by a string even from the second lap. As the race wore on and the gap began to grow, Bold, the series leader by the narrowest of margins, saw Aspholm's struggles and dialed his effort back. With Aspholm struggling and Bold racing conservatively, McCormack and Hines were able to duel for the win, with McCormack crossing the line first.

His third place finish today was good enough for Johnny Bold to take home the series title for the sixth consecutive year. Aspholm's second overall is his career-best. Kevin Hines, ever the faithful teammate, came in third.

The Under 19 Juniors race was, for the ninth time this year, utterly dominated by Evan McNeely (EMD Serono/Specialized). Second place went to McNeely's teammate, Karl Hoppner with Curtis White (Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team) third.

Jesse Keough (CL Noonan/KAM/Coast to Coast) needed only to finish in the top 10 today to bring home the Under 19 Series title. He managed seventh. McNeely ended up second overall with Sunapee/S&W/Continental Paving racer Joshua Lehmann third.

Peter Goguen (Minuteman Road Club) took advantage of Austin Vincent (CL Noonan/KAM/Coast to Coast)'s absence by running away with today's race. Nicholas Catlin of Tokeneke Road Club pulled down another second place. Jonathan Anderson closed out a solid season with a third place.

Goguen's four-race win streak over the past two weekends clinched him the Under 15 Series. Austin Vincent managed to hold on to second despite a sickness that dogged him for the last two weeks of the season. Cooper Willsey (GMBC/Catamount/White’s Bikes) earned third place overall.

Mark Gunsalus (Team Fuji/Clif Bar) rode well enough to take another victory in the 45+ race ahead of Sam Morse (Corner Cycle) and John Funk (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/IF). Gunsalus's victory gave him the series title with Morse, again, in second. Third in the series went to John Mosher of Wheelworks.

William Sawyer (Gearworks/Spinarts) won his eighth series race today in the 55+. Cyclonauts racer George Pawle came through second with Northampton Cycling Club’s David Goodwin beating out Richard Sachs for third. Sawyer’s win was icing on his already clinched series title. Goodwin finished second in the series ahead of Barry Doubleday (MBRC/Bicycle Link)

Finally, the category 3s, for a second consecutive day, Colin H. Murphy of Cycle Smart/NCC took the victory. Embrocation Cycling Journal’s Cary Fridrich outsprinted Mike Wissell (Back Bay Bicycles/Espresso Royale Café) for second. Colin Huston (CL Noonan/KAM/Coast to Coast) took the series win with Fridrich in second. Evan Huff (Cycle Smart/NCC) placed third in the series.

Results

Cat 4 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoff Mcintosh (New Hampshire Cycling Club) 0:35:48 2 Donny Green (team makeout party (Dash bikes/Circle A Cycles)) 0:00:13 3 Delinks Chandle (Echelon) 0:00:42 4 Brian Medeiros (Scottee's Westport Bicycle) 5 John Mcgrath (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:00:57 6 Matt Williams (circle69 Racing) 0:01:00 7 Deke Andrew (Portland Velo Club / Cyclemania) 0:01:03 8 George Lowe 0:01:34 9 Michael Whitfield (HUP United) 0:01:37 10 Arnold Roest (Team Psycho) 0:01:42 11 Nicholas Maggiore (Back Bay Bicycles/Espresso Royale Caffe) 0:01:59 12 Ned Connelly (Cox Communications) 0:02:04 13 Michael Apfelbaum 0:02:11 14 Michael Brier (Refunds Now) 15 Kent Hirshberg (spooky/dedham bike) 0:02:17 16 Daniel Kumatz (Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym) 0:02:20 17 Roger Howard 0:02:25 18 Richard Tobin (union velo) 0:02:42 19 Matthew Whiteley (Team Waterloo) 0:02:52 20 Dan Ipp (RIT Cycling) 0:03:02 21 Charlie Schubert (Bikes Not Bombs) 22 James Parascandola (RIT Cycling) 23 Joe Lawler (Sids Bikes NYC/Joe Matta) 24 Wes Deane (Block Island Velo Club) 0:03:09 25 Kenneth Hamel (cyclonauts racers) 26 Andrew Muro (Geekhouse Bikes) 0:03:21 27 Robert Morgan (Geekhouse Bikes) 28 John Rhoden (MIT Cycling/FXDD) 0:03:24 29 Ron Hines (QuadCycles) 0:03:34 30 Lee Salway 0:03:37 31 Benjamin Kjoller (Cape Cod Racing / C4) 0:03:38 32 Mark Vareschi (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 0:03:44 33 Tim Klingenberger 34 Sean Wilson (BikeBarnRacing.com) 0:03:54 35 Thom Flanagan (QuadCycles) 36 Zachary Labry (MIT Cycling / FXDD) 0:03:59 37 Stephen Rogacki (USMA Cycling Team) 38 Greg Tolley (bikebarnracing.com) 0:04:05 39 David Powell (Cyclonauts Racers) 0:04:14 40 James Grimley 41 Gregory Wright (Corner Cycle Cape Cod) 0:04:19 42 John Pescatore 43 Clint Lunsford (Independent Fabrication Factory Team) 0:04:34 44 Rex Eberly (Cox Communications Cycling Team) 0:04:39 45 Billy Bergen (bikebarnracing.com) 46 Eian Weissman (firehouse bicycles) 47 John Witmer (GMBC/Catamount) 0:04:44 48 Ian Mcfarland (Mystic Velo Club/Connaughty Chiropractic) 0:05:07 49 Tom Macclarance (Buttonhole United) 50 Roger Cadman 0:05:10 51 Josh Garlich (Cambridge Bicycle/ Igleheart Frames) 0:05:13 52 Humberto Raposo 0:05:28 53 Andrew Giessel (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 54 Ryan Hough (Fitchburg Cycling Club) 0:05:37 55 Steven Curran (MassBay RoadClub) 56 John Torrey (cyclonauts racers) 0:05:41 57 Dan St. Germain (Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym) 0:05:48 58 Mark Prevett (Bikebarnracing.com) 0:05:58 59 John Burns (Team CitySports) 60 Anthony Maietta (Maietta Factory Racing) 61 Mark Mahoney (Bethel Cycle) 0:06:10 62 Alexander Twombly (Bikes Not Bombs) 0:06:12 63 Mike Romanovsky (Muddy Cup Cycling) 0:06:22 64 Kevin Rutherford (USMA Cycling Team) 0:06:28 65 Armand Rodrigue Jr. (www.bikebarnracing.com) 0:06:40 66 Victor Cillis (Cape Cod Racing Club/ C4) 67 Marcos Picchio (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 0:06:54 68 Christopher Galli (311 Industries CNS) 69 William Morgan (311/Creative Nutrition Solutions) 0:07:00 70 Robert Hendry (Northampton Cycling Club) 0:07:04 71 Brian Rutledge (Team Wheelworks) 0:07:10 72 John Souza (Cape Cod Cyclists) 0:07:21 73 Doran Abel (minuteman road club) 0:07:24 74 Anthony Szczesiul (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:07:38 75 Paul Lussier (Cyclonauts Racers) 0:07:55 76 Jason Clark (N/A) 0:08:00 77 Stanford Smith 0:08:06 78 Andrew Huff (Team Wheelworks) 0:08:23 79 Jeff Caisse (Watts-Up Racing) 80 Nick Loomis (MIT Cycling - FXDD) 0:08:34 81 Joshua Krzyzek 0:08:52 82 Max Smith (USMA Cycling Team) 0:09:18 83 Patrick Mccue (Minuteman Road Club) 84 Steven Tower (Key Program) 0:09:35 85 Ed Rocha (Scottee's Westport bicycle) 0:09:51 86 David Anderson 87 Raymond Martin (union velo) 0:10:24

One lap behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 88 Eric Cawley (RIT Cycling) 89 Jay Tarrant (sids bikes nyc) 90 David Rudnick (Landry's Bicycles)

Juniors 10-14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Goguen (minuteman road club) 0:28:58 2 Nicolas Catlin (Tokeneke Road Club) 0:00:48 3 Jonathan Anderson 0:01:18 4 Cooper Willsey (Whites Bikes/GMBC/Catamount) 0:03:18 5 Joseph Toth (Capital Bicycle Racing Club) 0:04:04 6 Joshua Anderson 0:05:46 7 Victoria Gates (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:07:00 8 Tom Pescatore 0:08:53 9 Donnie Seib (BIKEMAN.COM) 0:13:54

One lap behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 10 Greg Gunsalus (Team FUJI) 11 Graeme Brown (Cox Communications Cycling Team) 12 Kevin Stacey (NEBC/CYCLELOFT)

Overall Series # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Goguen (Minuteman Road Club) 770 pts 2 Austin Vincent (CLNoonan/KAM/Coast to Coast) 670 3 Cooper Willsey (GMBC/Catamount/Whites Bikes) 548

Cat 3/4 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (CBRC/Capital Bicycle Racing Club) 0:28:52 2 Julie Lefebvre (International Bicycle/Global) 0:00:42 3 Rebecca Lowe 0:01:35 4 Sally Mcinnis (JRA Cycles) 0:01:51 5 Nancy Labbe-Giguere (QuadCycles) 0:02:12 6 Christine Fort (QuadCycles) 0:02:28 7 Elizabeth Lukowski (NYCROSS.COM / VO MAX / CBRC) 0:02:31 8 Natalia Mckittrick (Cambridge Bicycle/Igleheart Frames) 0:02:36 9 Andrea Brayman 0:02:40 10 Jessica Hayes Conroy (North Atlantic Velo) 0:02:50 11 Brittlee Bowman (Kissena) 0:03:00 12 Cathy Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 13 Ivy Luhrs (Velo Bella) 0:03:37 14 Leah Pappas-Barnes (Independent Fabrication) 0:03:53 15 Rebecca Zanconato (Zanconato Racing) 16 Carrie Hansen (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:04:10 17 Kathleen Gagnon (Naults Cyclery/Naults.com) 0:04:18 18 Christina Birch (MIT Cycling/FXDD) 0:04:21 19 Audrey Romanovsky (Muddy Cup Cycling) 0:05:30 20 Millie Milton (MRC) 0:06:42 21 Molly Hurford (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 22 Molly Hamill (Bikes Not Bombs) 0:07:16 23 Zuzana Trnovcova (MIT Cycling / FXDD) 0:07:39 24 Cindy Brennan (Bikes Not Bombs) 0:07:55 25 Karin Turer (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental) 0:09:37 26 Julie Lockhart (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental / MCRA) 0:11:35 27 Lisa Marshall (MIT Cycling/FXDD) 0:12:02 28 Anna Milton (MRC) 0:12:36

Masters 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Gunsalus (Team FUJI Clif Bar) 0:41:41 2 Sam Morse (Corner Cycle) 0:00:27 3 John Funk (Bikereg.com / Joe's Garage / IF) 0:00:34 4 John Mosher (Team Wheel Works) 0:01:05 5 Chris Borrello (Gear Works/Spin Arts) 0:01:40 6 Mitchell Medeiros (scottee's westport bicycle) 0:01:49 7 M. Andrew Ruiz (CCC/Keltic Construction) 0:02:05 8 Robert Orange (Ride with Rendall) 0:02:13 9 Tom Francis (Bikebarnracing.com) 0:02:20 10 Eric Marro (BOB/Shift-Stonyfield Farm-Ariza-Goodales) 11 Brian Mcinnis (JRA Cycles) 0:02:52 12 Keith Button (noreast cycling) 0:03:06 13 Terry Blanchet (North Atlantic Velo) 0:03:15 14 Wayne Cunningham (Team Wheelworks) 15 David Belknap (Bicycle Link/MBRC) 16 Paul Nyberg (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.) 17 Chuck Quackenbush (NYCross/VO Max - CBRC) 0:03:22 18 Chip Baker (HUP United) 0:03:33 19 Kevin Callahan (Bicycle Link/MBRC) 0:03:39 20 Don Seib (BIKEMAN.COM) 21 John Grenier (Team Fuji fueled by Clif Bar) 22 Jonathan Tarbox (Expo/Superior Energy) 0:03:59 23 Steve Witkus (Minuteman Road Club) 0:04:08 24 Timothy Shea (BOB/Shift-Stonyfield Farm-Ariza-Goodales) 0:04:33 25 Thomas Hurley (Colavita Racing) 0:05:00 26 Carl Reglar 0:05:04 27 Michael Bradford (Naults Cyclery/Naults.com) 28 Christopher Burke (Providence Velo Club/Planet Bike) 0:05:24 29 George Gagnon (Naults Cyclery/Naults.com) 0:05:31 30 David Fagnant (na) 0:05:38 31 John Adamik (Essex County Velo) 32 James Paterson 0:06:03 33 Al Curtis (Bethel Cycle) 34 James Mcdonald 0:06:12 35 Daniel Russell (Bicycle Link/MBRC) 36 Michael Zimicki (Super Relax) 0:06:21 37 Paul Weiss (OA/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team/Portland Velo) 0:06:40 38 Eli Levine (HUP United !) 0:07:46 39 Paul Lynch (NBX) 0:08:02 40 Derek Griggs (Recycled Sports) 41 Mike Yr (Cyclonauts) 0:08:21 42 Jesus Vazquez (Bikebarnracing.com) 43 Donald Catlin (Tokeneke Road club) 44 Robert Vaughan (Colavita Racing Inc.N.E.) 0:09:41

One lap behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 45 Lawrence King (Union Velo) 46 Lee Strout (Maine Cycling Club)

Overall Series # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Gunsalus (Team FUJI Clif Bar) 730 pts 2 Sam Morse (Corner Cycle) 705 3 John Mosher (Wheel Works) 665

Masters 55+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Sawyer (Gearworks - Spinarts) 0:46:51 2 George Pawle (Cyclonauts Racers) 0:00:08 3 David Goodwin (Northampton Cycling Club) 0:00:16 4 Richard Sachs (RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS - RADIX) 0:00:20 5 Dusty Adams (MosaicSmalti.com) 0:00:30 6 Barry Doubleday (Mass Bay Road Club) 0:00:33 7 Dave Beals (NYCROSS.COM / VO Max / CBRC) 0:01:17 8 Gary Passler (ECV/TRIFIT Training) 9 Gary Musgrove (Bikebarnracing.com) 0:01:51 10 Steven Abbott (cyclonauts) 0:03:00 11 Garabed Minasian (BOB cycling/stoneyfield /goodales) 0:03:09 12 Jerry White (Naults Cyclery/naults.com) 0:04:11 13 Mark Godin (Cyclocrossworld) 14 Jim Quinn (The Bicycle Link/MBRC) 15 Terry Cowman (Cyclocrossworld/Plus3Network) 16 Lawrence Purtill (Cox Communications Cycling Team) 17 Gary Toth (Capital Bicycle Racing Club) 18 Ron Deangelis (Cox Communications) 19 Alan Lesage (GMBC/Catamount)

Overall Series # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Sawyer (Gearworks - Spinarts) 755 pts 2 David Goodwin (Northampton Cycling Club) 539 3 Barry Doubleday (MBRC/Bicycle Link) 420

Cat 1-3 Masters 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Mccormack (Team FUJI/Clif Bar) 0:39:55 2 Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle) 0:00:01 3 Jonny Bold (Corner Cycle) 0:00:15 4 Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo) 0:00:32 5 Matt Kraus (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX) 0:00:46 6 Curtis Boivin (Planet Bike) 0:00:54 7 Bill Shattuck (bikebarnracing.com) 0:01:07 8 Ryan Rumsey (Bikeman.com) 0:01:11 9 Steve Proulx (Stevens Racing) 0:01:13 10 Keith Gauvin (Cyclonauts) 0:01:14 11 Jeff Molongoski (Joe,s Garage) 0:01:30 12 Mike Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:01:41 13 Alan Starrett (Bikeman.com) 0:01:49 14 Jon Bernhard (CCB Racing) 0:01:51 15 Aaron Millett (ECV) 0:01:56 16 Frank Mccormack (Team FUJI/Clif Bar) 0:02:21 17 Damien Colfer 0:02:40 18 Matthew Myette (Zanconato Racing) 0:02:53 19 Dan Staffo (Handlebars cycling company) 0:03:01 20 Brant Hornberger (BikeReg.com) 0:03:05 21 Jeffrey Ferraro (U.S. Army/Central Wheel-GHCC) 0:03:10 22 Michael Magur (Verge Sport / Test Pilot) 0:03:17 23 Gray Eldridge (Corner Cycle) 0:03:23 24 Donald Snoop Jr. (Verge Sport/Test Pilot) 0:03:30 25 Kevin Buckley (Essex County Velo) 26 Matthew Theodore (Cape Cod Racing/E-caps.com) 0:03:32 27 Daniel Coady (Welovebicycles) 0:03:35 28 Matthew Domnarski (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.) 0:04:05 29 Gary David (Minuteman Road Club) 0:04:15 30 Todd Kruger (Heart House/CADV/CC Evesham) 0:04:21 31 Gary Aspnes (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.) 0:04:39 32 Robert Kramon (Ridley) 0:04:43 33 Geoff Williams (Planet Bike) 0:04:59 34 Carl Ring (NHCC- Seven Cycles) 0:05:03 35 Jack Hayden (Essex County Velo) 0:05:05 36 Bryan Atwood (zephyr) 0:05:11 37 Chad Demarest (Corner Cycle) 0:05:17 38 Michael Cole (Minuteman Road Club) 0:05:28 39 Sean Capizzo (NBX ) 0:05:29 40 Jerry Chabot (Planet Bike) 0:05:48 41 Jeff Schwab (Arc en Ciel Racing) 0:06:03 42 Wade Summers (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp) 0:06:06 43 David Stacey (NEBC/CYCLELOFT) 0:06:09 44 James Walsh (Cox Communications) 0:06:33 45 Spike Mclaughlin (Horst - Benidorm - Property Research Corp.) 0:06:46 46 James Willsey (GMBC/Catamount) 0:07:20 47 Joel Brown (Cox Communications Cycling Team) 0:08:31 48 Scott Medeiros (Cox Communications) 0:08:39 49 Murat Altinbasak (M1 Racing/WeeBIKE.com/PurWool.com) 0:09:19 50 Jim Peters (NBX) 0:09:57

Overall Series # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonny Bold (Corner Cycle) 710 pts 2 Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo) 700 3 Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle Cycling Club) 670

Juniors 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Mcneely (EMD Serono / Specialized) 0:40:04 2 Karl Hoppner (EMD Serono Specialized) 0:01:29 3 Curtis White (CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team) 0:01:36 4 Kiernan Orange (Ride with Rendall) 0:01:45 5 Nate Morse (CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team) 0:01:56 6 Joshua Lehmann (Sunapee/S&W/Continental Paving Racing Team) 0:02:10 7 Jesse Keough (CL Noonan) 0:02:46 8 Conor O'brien (EMD Serono-Specialized) 0:03:05 9 Paul Lynch (CLNoonan/Coast-to-Coast/KAM) 0:03:06 10 Andrew Grosenbaugh (CL Noonan) 0:05:02 11 Jack Macclarence (Farm Team Cycling) 0:06:11 12 Brendan Mccormack (Hot Tubes Development Team) 0:06:21 13 Zach Bender (Cycle-Smart) 0:07:26 14 Cameron Mccormack (Hot Tubes Development Team) 0:09:39

One lap behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 15 Matthew Gilbert (NBX)

Overall Series # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Keough (Corner Cycle Cycling Club) 599 pts 2 Evan Mcneely (EMD Serono / Specialized) 590 3 Joshua Lehmann (Sunapee/S&W/Continental Paving Racing Team) 523

Cat 3 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin H. Murphy (CycleSmart / NCC) 0:41:32 2 Cary Fridrich (EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL) 0:00:08 3 Michael Wissell (back bay bicycles/ espresso royale caffe) 4 Evan Huff (Cycle Smart / NCC) 0:00:23 5 Colin Rowan (Corner Cycle) 6 Synjen Marrocco (CL Noonan/Coast to Coast/KAM) 7 James Morrison (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:00:43 8 Collin Huston (CL Noonan/Coast to Coast/KAM) 9 Scott Rosenthal (Zanconato Racing) 0:00:48 10 Anthony Clark (HIGHLAND BIKE) 0:01:05 11 R. Michael Mckittrick (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 0:01:09 12 Stephen Pierce (King Kog) 13 Eric Goodson (EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL) 0:01:31 14 Doug Kennedy (Minuteman Road Club) 0:01:35 15 Matthew Buckley (UVM Cycling) 16 Cimarron Wortham (MIT Cycling / FXDD) 17 Lee Peters (UVM Cycling) 0:02:02 18 Kenny Ambach (Zanconato Racing) 0:02:10 19 Scott Martin (Scottee's Westport Bicycle) 20 Kyle Smith (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:02:18 21 Owen Pope (UVM Cycling) 0:02:23 22 Joseph Grimm (USMA Cycling Team) 23 Matthew Casserly (BU) 0:02:28 24 Scott Glowa (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 0:02:41 25 Nicholas Mashburn (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 26 Bill Kenney (Bike Barn) 27 Peter Hurst (Rapha Racing) 28 Lee Wassilie (Cambridge Bicycle/ Igleheart Frames) 0:02:54 29 Christian Eager (Maietta Factory Racing) 0:03:18 30 Thomas Buttner (Verge Sport / Test Pilot) 0:03:23 31 Shawn Stafford (Allied Milk Cycling) 32 Matthew Miller (OrganicAthlete) 0:03:29 33 Johnny Herrick (UVM Cycling) 34 Steven Hopengarten (Team Wheelworks) 35 Scott Frison (Bacon Lap Racing / Devils' Gear Bike Shop) 36 Jason Moriarty (Colavita Racing Inc.) 37 Mark Romanovsky (Muddy Cup Cycling) 0:03:38 38 Corey Masson (MetLife Cycling Team) 39 Charles Thompson (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 0:03:48 40 Christopher Gagne (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 0:04:15 41 Nick Pignatello (Exodus Road Racing) 0:04:20 42 Jake Colvin (North Haven Bike) 0:04:33 43 Dumont Sebastian (Backoffice Association) 0:04:41 44 Chris Haeni (Minuteman Road Club) 0:04:47 45 Patrick Snoop (Verge Sport Test Pilot) 0:04:51 46 Todd Mcloughlin (Kissena) 0:04:58 47 Zachary Wills (IBC racing) 0:05:08 48 Seth Davis (Cambridge Bicycle/ Igleheart Frames Dance Party) 0:05:12 49 Chuck Nguyen (Bikeman.com) 50 Eric Wemhoff (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 51 David Patnaude (Minuteman Road Club) 52 Ian Schon (Boston University) 53 Michael Cook (Minuteman Road Club) 0:05:28 54 Eric Silva (QuadCycles) 0:05:31 55 James Leone (NYCROSS.COM / VO MAX / CBRC) 0:05:36 56 Krystian Rynkiewicz (TargetTraining) 57 Joseph Tramontano (Connecticut Coast Cycling) 0:05:56 58 Nate Simms (NAV/Classbook.com) 0:06:03 59 Brendan Mcgrath (Bicycle Therapy) 0:06:24 60 David Anderson 0:07:11 61 Eric Schillinger (NYCROSS.COM / VO MAX / CBRC) 62 Mark Robson (Cycle Smart) 0:07:21 63 John Wilde (Team International Bicycle Centers) 64 Steven Morse (BIKEMAN.com) 65 Richard Loring (NBX/Narragansett Beer Cycling Team p/b A) 66 Matthew Bathe (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 67 Jeremy May (USMA Cycling Team) 68 Taylor Valentine (Bacon Lap Racing/Devils Gear Bike Shop) 69 Matthew Bodziony (NBX/Narragansett Beer Cycling Team p/b A) 70 Theodore Essenfeld (US Navy/Essenfeld Enterprises) 71 Ethan Parsons (Joe's Garage)