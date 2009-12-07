Trending

McNeely, Hoppner one-two again in junior men's race

Full results from other categories

The Masters 35+ race was a new kind of tactical match up. The race started according to plan with Johnny Bold and Kevin Hines from Corner Cycle at the front with Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo) and Mark McCormack (Team Fuji/Clif Bar). In a change from previous races, it seemed like Aspholm was struggling to match the pace set and was hanging on by a string even from the second lap. As the race wore on and the gap began to grow, Bold, the series leader by the narrowest of margins, saw Aspholm's struggles and dialed his effort back. With Aspholm struggling and Bold racing conservatively, McCormack and Hines were able to duel for the win, with McCormack crossing the line first.

His third place finish today was good enough for Johnny Bold to take home the series title for the sixth consecutive year. Aspholm's second overall is his career-best. Kevin Hines, ever the faithful teammate, came in third.

The Under 19 Juniors race was, for the ninth time this year, utterly dominated by Evan McNeely (EMD Serono/Specialized). Second place went to McNeely's teammate, Karl Hoppner with Curtis White (Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team) third.

Jesse Keough (CL Noonan/KAM/Coast to Coast) needed only to finish in the top 10 today to bring home the Under 19 Series title. He managed seventh. McNeely ended up second overall with Sunapee/S&W/Continental Paving racer Joshua Lehmann third.

Peter Goguen (Minuteman Road Club) took advantage of Austin Vincent (CL Noonan/KAM/Coast to Coast)'s absence by running away with today's race. Nicholas Catlin of Tokeneke Road Club pulled down another second place. Jonathan Anderson closed out a solid season with a third place.

Goguen's four-race win streak over the past two weekends clinched him the Under 15 Series. Austin Vincent managed to hold on to second despite a sickness that dogged him for the last two weeks of the season. Cooper Willsey (GMBC/Catamount/White’s Bikes) earned third place overall.

Mark Gunsalus (Team Fuji/Clif Bar) rode well enough to take another victory in the 45+ race ahead of Sam Morse (Corner Cycle) and John Funk (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/IF). Gunsalus's victory gave him the series title with Morse, again, in second. Third in the series went to John Mosher of Wheelworks.

William Sawyer (Gearworks/Spinarts) won his eighth series race today in the 55+. Cyclonauts racer George Pawle came through second with Northampton Cycling Club’s David Goodwin beating out Richard Sachs for third. Sawyer’s win was icing on his already clinched series title. Goodwin finished second in the series ahead of Barry Doubleday (MBRC/Bicycle Link)

Finally, the category 3s, for a second consecutive day, Colin H. Murphy of Cycle Smart/NCC took the victory. Embrocation Cycling Journal’s Cary Fridrich outsprinted Mike Wissell (Back Bay Bicycles/Espresso Royale Café) for second. Colin Huston (CL Noonan/KAM/Coast to Coast) took the series win with Fridrich in second. Evan Huff (Cycle Smart/NCC) placed third in the series.

Results

Cat 4 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Mcintosh (New Hampshire Cycling Club)0:35:48
2Donny Green (team makeout party (Dash bikes/Circle A Cycles))0:00:13
3Delinks Chandle (Echelon)0:00:42
4Brian Medeiros (Scottee's Westport Bicycle)
5John Mcgrath (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:00:57
6Matt Williams (circle69 Racing)0:01:00
7Deke Andrew (Portland Velo Club / Cyclemania)0:01:03
8George Lowe0:01:34
9Michael Whitfield (HUP United)0:01:37
10Arnold Roest (Team Psycho)0:01:42
11Nicholas Maggiore (Back Bay Bicycles/Espresso Royale Caffe)0:01:59
12Ned Connelly (Cox Communications)0:02:04
13Michael Apfelbaum0:02:11
14Michael Brier (Refunds Now)
15Kent Hirshberg (spooky/dedham bike)0:02:17
16Daniel Kumatz (Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym)0:02:20
17Roger Howard0:02:25
18Richard Tobin (union velo)0:02:42
19Matthew Whiteley (Team Waterloo)0:02:52
20Dan Ipp (RIT Cycling)0:03:02
21Charlie Schubert (Bikes Not Bombs)
22James Parascandola (RIT Cycling)
23Joe Lawler (Sids Bikes NYC/Joe Matta)
24Wes Deane (Block Island Velo Club)0:03:09
25Kenneth Hamel (cyclonauts racers)
26Andrew Muro (Geekhouse Bikes)0:03:21
27Robert Morgan (Geekhouse Bikes)
28John Rhoden (MIT Cycling/FXDD)0:03:24
29Ron Hines (QuadCycles)0:03:34
30Lee Salway0:03:37
31Benjamin Kjoller (Cape Cod Racing / C4)0:03:38
32Mark Vareschi (Rutgers University Cycling Team)0:03:44
33Tim Klingenberger
34Sean Wilson (BikeBarnRacing.com)0:03:54
35Thom Flanagan (QuadCycles)
36Zachary Labry (MIT Cycling / FXDD)0:03:59
37Stephen Rogacki (USMA Cycling Team)
38Greg Tolley (bikebarnracing.com)0:04:05
39David Powell (Cyclonauts Racers)0:04:14
40James Grimley
41Gregory Wright (Corner Cycle Cape Cod)0:04:19
42John Pescatore
43Clint Lunsford (Independent Fabrication Factory Team)0:04:34
44Rex Eberly (Cox Communications Cycling Team)0:04:39
45Billy Bergen (bikebarnracing.com)
46Eian Weissman (firehouse bicycles)
47John Witmer (GMBC/Catamount)0:04:44
48Ian Mcfarland (Mystic Velo Club/Connaughty Chiropractic)0:05:07
49Tom Macclarance (Buttonhole United)
50Roger Cadman0:05:10
51Josh Garlich (Cambridge Bicycle/ Igleheart Frames)0:05:13
52Humberto Raposo0:05:28
53Andrew Giessel (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
54Ryan Hough (Fitchburg Cycling Club)0:05:37
55Steven Curran (MassBay RoadClub)
56John Torrey (cyclonauts racers)0:05:41
57Dan St. Germain (Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym)0:05:48
58Mark Prevett (Bikebarnracing.com)0:05:58
59John Burns (Team CitySports)
60Anthony Maietta (Maietta Factory Racing)
61Mark Mahoney (Bethel Cycle)0:06:10
62Alexander Twombly (Bikes Not Bombs)0:06:12
63Mike Romanovsky (Muddy Cup Cycling)0:06:22
64Kevin Rutherford (USMA Cycling Team)0:06:28
65Armand Rodrigue Jr. (www.bikebarnracing.com)0:06:40
66Victor Cillis (Cape Cod Racing Club/ C4)
67Marcos Picchio (Rutgers University Cycling Team)0:06:54
68Christopher Galli (311 Industries CNS)
69William Morgan (311/Creative Nutrition Solutions)0:07:00
70Robert Hendry (Northampton Cycling Club)0:07:04
71Brian Rutledge (Team Wheelworks)0:07:10
72John Souza (Cape Cod Cyclists)0:07:21
73Doran Abel (minuteman road club)0:07:24
74Anthony Szczesiul (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:07:38
75Paul Lussier (Cyclonauts Racers)0:07:55
76Jason Clark (N/A)0:08:00
77Stanford Smith0:08:06
78Andrew Huff (Team Wheelworks)0:08:23
79Jeff Caisse (Watts-Up Racing)
80Nick Loomis (MIT Cycling - FXDD)0:08:34
81Joshua Krzyzek0:08:52
82Max Smith (USMA Cycling Team)0:09:18
83Patrick Mccue (Minuteman Road Club)
84Steven Tower (Key Program)0:09:35
85Ed Rocha (Scottee's Westport bicycle)0:09:51
86David Anderson
87Raymond Martin (union velo)0:10:24

One lap behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
88Eric Cawley (RIT Cycling)
89Jay Tarrant (sids bikes nyc)
90David Rudnick (Landry's Bicycles)

Juniors 10-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Goguen (minuteman road club)0:28:58
2Nicolas Catlin (Tokeneke Road Club)0:00:48
3Jonathan Anderson0:01:18
4Cooper Willsey (Whites Bikes/GMBC/Catamount)0:03:18
5Joseph Toth (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)0:04:04
6Joshua Anderson0:05:46
7Victoria Gates (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:07:00
8Tom Pescatore0:08:53
9Donnie Seib (BIKEMAN.COM)0:13:54

One lap behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
10Greg Gunsalus (Team FUJI)
11Graeme Brown (Cox Communications Cycling Team)
12Kevin Stacey (NEBC/CYCLELOFT)

Overall Series
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Goguen (Minuteman Road Club)770pts
2Austin Vincent (CLNoonan/KAM/Coast to Coast)670
3Cooper Willsey (GMBC/Catamount/Whites Bikes)548

Cat 3/4 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (CBRC/Capital Bicycle Racing Club)0:28:52
2Julie Lefebvre (International Bicycle/Global)0:00:42
3Rebecca Lowe0:01:35
4Sally Mcinnis (JRA Cycles)0:01:51
5Nancy Labbe-Giguere (QuadCycles)0:02:12
6Christine Fort (QuadCycles)0:02:28
7Elizabeth Lukowski (NYCROSS.COM / VO MAX / CBRC)0:02:31
8Natalia Mckittrick (Cambridge Bicycle/Igleheart Frames)0:02:36
9Andrea Brayman0:02:40
10Jessica Hayes Conroy (North Atlantic Velo)0:02:50
11Brittlee Bowman (Kissena)0:03:00
12Cathy Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
13Ivy Luhrs (Velo Bella)0:03:37
14Leah Pappas-Barnes (Independent Fabrication)0:03:53
15Rebecca Zanconato (Zanconato Racing)
16Carrie Hansen (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:04:10
17Kathleen Gagnon (Naults Cyclery/Naults.com)0:04:18
18Christina Birch (MIT Cycling/FXDD)0:04:21
19Audrey Romanovsky (Muddy Cup Cycling)0:05:30
20Millie Milton (MRC)0:06:42
21Molly Hurford (Rutgers University Cycling Team)
22Molly Hamill (Bikes Not Bombs)0:07:16
23Zuzana Trnovcova (MIT Cycling / FXDD)0:07:39
24Cindy Brennan (Bikes Not Bombs)0:07:55
25Karin Turer (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental)0:09:37
26Julie Lockhart (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental / MCRA)0:11:35
27Lisa Marshall (MIT Cycling/FXDD)0:12:02
28Anna Milton (MRC)0:12:36

Masters 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Gunsalus (Team FUJI Clif Bar)0:41:41
2Sam Morse (Corner Cycle)0:00:27
3John Funk (Bikereg.com / Joe's Garage / IF)0:00:34
4John Mosher (Team Wheel Works)0:01:05
5Chris Borrello (Gear Works/Spin Arts)0:01:40
6Mitchell Medeiros (scottee's westport bicycle)0:01:49
7M. Andrew Ruiz (CCC/Keltic Construction)0:02:05
8Robert Orange (Ride with Rendall)0:02:13
9Tom Francis (Bikebarnracing.com)0:02:20
10Eric Marro (BOB/Shift-Stonyfield Farm-Ariza-Goodales)
11Brian Mcinnis (JRA Cycles)0:02:52
12Keith Button (noreast cycling)0:03:06
13Terry Blanchet (North Atlantic Velo)0:03:15
14Wayne Cunningham (Team Wheelworks)
15David Belknap (Bicycle Link/MBRC)
16Paul Nyberg (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.)
17Chuck Quackenbush (NYCross/VO Max - CBRC)0:03:22
18Chip Baker (HUP United)0:03:33
19Kevin Callahan (Bicycle Link/MBRC)0:03:39
20Don Seib (BIKEMAN.COM)
21John Grenier (Team Fuji fueled by Clif Bar)
22Jonathan Tarbox (Expo/Superior Energy)0:03:59
23Steve Witkus (Minuteman Road Club)0:04:08
24Timothy Shea (BOB/Shift-Stonyfield Farm-Ariza-Goodales)0:04:33
25Thomas Hurley (Colavita Racing)0:05:00
26Carl Reglar0:05:04
27Michael Bradford (Naults Cyclery/Naults.com)
28Christopher Burke (Providence Velo Club/Planet Bike)0:05:24
29George Gagnon (Naults Cyclery/Naults.com)0:05:31
30David Fagnant (na)0:05:38
31John Adamik (Essex County Velo)
32James Paterson0:06:03
33Al Curtis (Bethel Cycle)
34James Mcdonald0:06:12
35Daniel Russell (Bicycle Link/MBRC)
36Michael Zimicki (Super Relax)0:06:21
37Paul Weiss (OA/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team/Portland Velo)0:06:40
38Eli Levine (HUP United !)0:07:46
39Paul Lynch (NBX)0:08:02
40Derek Griggs (Recycled Sports)
41Mike Yr (Cyclonauts)0:08:21
42Jesus Vazquez (Bikebarnracing.com)
43Donald Catlin (Tokeneke Road club)
44Robert Vaughan (Colavita Racing Inc.N.E.)0:09:41

One lap behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
45Lawrence King (Union Velo)
46Lee Strout (Maine Cycling Club)

Overall Series
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Gunsalus (Team FUJI Clif Bar)730pts
2Sam Morse (Corner Cycle)705
3John Mosher (Wheel Works)665

Masters 55+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Sawyer (Gearworks - Spinarts)0:46:51
2George Pawle (Cyclonauts Racers)0:00:08
3David Goodwin (Northampton Cycling Club)0:00:16
4Richard Sachs (RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS - RADIX)0:00:20
5Dusty Adams (MosaicSmalti.com)0:00:30
6Barry Doubleday (Mass Bay Road Club)0:00:33
7Dave Beals (NYCROSS.COM / VO Max / CBRC)0:01:17
8Gary Passler (ECV/TRIFIT Training)
9Gary Musgrove (Bikebarnracing.com)0:01:51
10Steven Abbott (cyclonauts)0:03:00
11Garabed Minasian (BOB cycling/stoneyfield /goodales)0:03:09
12Jerry White (Naults Cyclery/naults.com)0:04:11
13Mark Godin (Cyclocrossworld)
14Jim Quinn (The Bicycle Link/MBRC)
15Terry Cowman (Cyclocrossworld/Plus3Network)
16Lawrence Purtill (Cox Communications Cycling Team)
17Gary Toth (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)
18Ron Deangelis (Cox Communications)
19Alan Lesage (GMBC/Catamount)

Overall Series
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Sawyer (Gearworks - Spinarts)755pts
2David Goodwin (Northampton Cycling Club)539
3Barry Doubleday (MBRC/Bicycle Link)420

Cat 1-3 Masters 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Mccormack (Team FUJI/Clif Bar)0:39:55
2Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle)0:00:01
3Jonny Bold (Corner Cycle)0:00:15
4Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo)0:00:32
5Matt Kraus (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX)0:00:46
6Curtis Boivin (Planet Bike)0:00:54
7Bill Shattuck (bikebarnracing.com)0:01:07
8Ryan Rumsey (Bikeman.com)0:01:11
9Steve Proulx (Stevens Racing)0:01:13
10Keith Gauvin (Cyclonauts)0:01:14
11Jeff Molongoski (Joe,s Garage)0:01:30
12Mike Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:01:41
13Alan Starrett (Bikeman.com)0:01:49
14Jon Bernhard (CCB Racing)0:01:51
15Aaron Millett (ECV)0:01:56
16Frank Mccormack (Team FUJI/Clif Bar)0:02:21
17Damien Colfer0:02:40
18Matthew Myette (Zanconato Racing)0:02:53
19Dan Staffo (Handlebars cycling company)0:03:01
20Brant Hornberger (BikeReg.com)0:03:05
21Jeffrey Ferraro (U.S. Army/Central Wheel-GHCC)0:03:10
22Michael Magur (Verge Sport / Test Pilot)0:03:17
23Gray Eldridge (Corner Cycle)0:03:23
24Donald Snoop Jr. (Verge Sport/Test Pilot)0:03:30
25Kevin Buckley (Essex County Velo)
26Matthew Theodore (Cape Cod Racing/E-caps.com)0:03:32
27Daniel Coady (Welovebicycles)0:03:35
28Matthew Domnarski (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.)0:04:05
29Gary David (Minuteman Road Club)0:04:15
30Todd Kruger (Heart House/CADV/CC Evesham)0:04:21
31Gary Aspnes (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.)0:04:39
32Robert Kramon (Ridley)0:04:43
33Geoff Williams (Planet Bike)0:04:59
34Carl Ring (NHCC- Seven Cycles)0:05:03
35Jack Hayden (Essex County Velo)0:05:05
36Bryan Atwood (zephyr)0:05:11
37Chad Demarest (Corner Cycle)0:05:17
38Michael Cole (Minuteman Road Club)0:05:28
39Sean Capizzo (NBX )0:05:29
40Jerry Chabot (Planet Bike)0:05:48
41Jeff Schwab (Arc en Ciel Racing)0:06:03
42Wade Summers (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp)0:06:06
43David Stacey (NEBC/CYCLELOFT)0:06:09
44James Walsh (Cox Communications)0:06:33
45Spike Mclaughlin (Horst - Benidorm - Property Research Corp.)0:06:46
46James Willsey (GMBC/Catamount)0:07:20
47Joel Brown (Cox Communications Cycling Team)0:08:31
48Scott Medeiros (Cox Communications)0:08:39
49Murat Altinbasak (M1 Racing/WeeBIKE.com/PurWool.com)0:09:19
50Jim Peters (NBX)0:09:57

Overall Series
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonny Bold (Corner Cycle)710pts
2Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo)700
3Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)670

Juniors 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Mcneely (EMD Serono / Specialized)0:40:04
2Karl Hoppner (EMD Serono Specialized)0:01:29
3Curtis White (CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team)0:01:36
4Kiernan Orange (Ride with Rendall)0:01:45
5Nate Morse (CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team)0:01:56
6Joshua Lehmann (Sunapee/S&W/Continental Paving Racing Team)0:02:10
7Jesse Keough (CL Noonan)0:02:46
8Conor O'brien (EMD Serono-Specialized)0:03:05
9Paul Lynch (CLNoonan/Coast-to-Coast/KAM)0:03:06
10Andrew Grosenbaugh (CL Noonan)0:05:02
11Jack Macclarence (Farm Team Cycling)0:06:11
12Brendan Mccormack (Hot Tubes Development Team)0:06:21
13Zach Bender (Cycle-Smart)0:07:26
14Cameron Mccormack (Hot Tubes Development Team)0:09:39

One lap behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
15Matthew Gilbert (NBX)

Overall Series
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Keough (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)599pts
2Evan Mcneely (EMD Serono / Specialized)590
3Joshua Lehmann (Sunapee/S&W/Continental Paving Racing Team)523

Cat 3 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin H. Murphy (CycleSmart / NCC)0:41:32
2Cary Fridrich (EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL)0:00:08
3Michael Wissell (back bay bicycles/ espresso royale caffe)
4Evan Huff (Cycle Smart / NCC)0:00:23
5Colin Rowan (Corner Cycle)
6Synjen Marrocco (CL Noonan/Coast to Coast/KAM)
7James Morrison (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:00:43
8Collin Huston (CL Noonan/Coast to Coast/KAM)
9Scott Rosenthal (Zanconato Racing)0:00:48
10Anthony Clark (HIGHLAND BIKE)0:01:05
11R. Michael Mckittrick (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)0:01:09
12Stephen Pierce (King Kog)
13Eric Goodson (EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL)0:01:31
14Doug Kennedy (Minuteman Road Club)0:01:35
15Matthew Buckley (UVM Cycling)
16Cimarron Wortham (MIT Cycling / FXDD)
17Lee Peters (UVM Cycling)0:02:02
18Kenny Ambach (Zanconato Racing)0:02:10
19Scott Martin (Scottee's Westport Bicycle)
20Kyle Smith (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:02:18
21Owen Pope (UVM Cycling)0:02:23
22Joseph Grimm (USMA Cycling Team)
23Matthew Casserly (BU)0:02:28
24Scott Glowa (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)0:02:41
25Nicholas Mashburn (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
26Bill Kenney (Bike Barn)
27Peter Hurst (Rapha Racing)
28Lee Wassilie (Cambridge Bicycle/ Igleheart Frames)0:02:54
29Christian Eager (Maietta Factory Racing)0:03:18
30Thomas Buttner (Verge Sport / Test Pilot)0:03:23
31Shawn Stafford (Allied Milk Cycling)
32Matthew Miller (OrganicAthlete)0:03:29
33Johnny Herrick (UVM Cycling)
34Steven Hopengarten (Team Wheelworks)
35Scott Frison (Bacon Lap Racing / Devils' Gear Bike Shop)
36Jason Moriarty (Colavita Racing Inc.)
37Mark Romanovsky (Muddy Cup Cycling)0:03:38
38Corey Masson (MetLife Cycling Team)
39Charles Thompson (Rutgers University Cycling Team)0:03:48
40Christopher Gagne (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)0:04:15
41Nick Pignatello (Exodus Road Racing)0:04:20
42Jake Colvin (North Haven Bike)0:04:33
43Dumont Sebastian (Backoffice Association)0:04:41
44Chris Haeni (Minuteman Road Club)0:04:47
45Patrick Snoop (Verge Sport Test Pilot)0:04:51
46Todd Mcloughlin (Kissena)0:04:58
47Zachary Wills (IBC racing)0:05:08
48Seth Davis (Cambridge Bicycle/ Igleheart Frames Dance Party)0:05:12
49Chuck Nguyen (Bikeman.com)
50Eric Wemhoff (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
51David Patnaude (Minuteman Road Club)
52Ian Schon (Boston University)
53Michael Cook (Minuteman Road Club)0:05:28
54Eric Silva (QuadCycles)0:05:31
55James Leone (NYCROSS.COM / VO MAX / CBRC)0:05:36
56Krystian Rynkiewicz (TargetTraining)
57Joseph Tramontano (Connecticut Coast Cycling)0:05:56
58Nate Simms (NAV/Classbook.com)0:06:03
59Brendan Mcgrath (Bicycle Therapy)0:06:24
60David Anderson0:07:11
61Eric Schillinger (NYCROSS.COM / VO MAX / CBRC)
62Mark Robson (Cycle Smart)0:07:21
63John Wilde (Team International Bicycle Centers)
64Steven Morse (BIKEMAN.com)
65Richard Loring (NBX/Narragansett Beer Cycling Team p/b A)
66Matthew Bathe (Rutgers University Cycling Team)
67Jeremy May (USMA Cycling Team)
68Taylor Valentine (Bacon Lap Racing/Devils Gear Bike Shop)
69Matthew Bodziony (NBX/Narragansett Beer Cycling Team p/b A)
70Theodore Essenfeld (US Navy/Essenfeld Enterprises)
71Ethan Parsons (Joe's Garage)

Overall Series
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Collin Huston (CL Noonan/Coast to Coast/KAM)492pts
2Cary Fridrich (EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL)461
3Evan Huff388

 

