Image 1 of 15 Mary McConneloug fights off Andrea Smith for another victory and a New England Verge Title. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 2 of 15 Van Guilder on the sandy descent en route to taking third place. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 3 of 15 Sally Annis (Hub Racing) pursued by Linnea Koons (October Factory Racing). (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 4 of 15 Allison Snooks (Minuteman Road Club) crashes on a descent. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 5 of 15 Teammates Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club), left, and Anna Barensfeld post-race. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 6 of 15 Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) takes the early lead. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 7 of 15 Ann D'ambruoso (Minuteman Road Club) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 8 of 15 Crystal Anthony (Minuteman Road Club) powers her way through the sand. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 9 of 15 Crystal Anthony (Minuteman Road Club) on the sandy run-up. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 10 of 15 Emma Bast (Cycle-Smart/NCC) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 11 of 15 Cycle-Smart teammates Frances Morrison, left, and Emma Bast. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 12 of 15 Race winner Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes), left, congratulates runner-up Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club). (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 13 of 15 Race leader Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) is followed by Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club). (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 14 of 15 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) tackles the run-up. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 15 of 15 Natalia Gardiol (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)

Dry skies with bright sunshine, temperatures in the high 30s and a soft breeze in off the bay were ideal conditions for this classic season ending race. At the end of the day, Mary McConneloug (Kenda / Seven / No Tubes) came away with a race finale win and a series win in the 2009 Verge New England Cyclo-Cross Series.

In contrast to yesterday's course, today racers met the beach twice including once at the beginning of a run-up. Also reintroduced from last year was a section of course affectionately known as "the gut" which is a series of 180-degree turns with soft, sandy corners and plenty of roots.

The elite women's race broke up quickly from the gun, with a two-woman lead group of Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) and McConneloug. Behind them were Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes), Anna Barensfeld (Minuteman Road Club) and Gesa Bruechmann (Stevens Racing). While Smith and McConneloug were matching each other move for move, Van Gilder shed Barensfeld who, in turn, shed Bruechmann. It was not until the final lap that McConneloug was able to make a decisive move on Smith, opening a gap just large enough to cruise through the finish line and relish her sixth consecutive victory.

With her victory, McConneloug took the overall series victory for the first time since 2004. Smith's second place gave her a final series placing of third, behind the absent Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing). Also absent was Natasha Elliott (Garneau/Club Chaussure/Ogilvy) whose great early season gave her fourth overall. Fifth in the series and eleventh for the day was Amanda Carey (Kenda/trainwitheric.com).

Results

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary McConneloug (KENDA-Seven-NoTubes) 0:42:43 2 Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) 0:00:09 3 Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) 0:01:21 4 Anna Barensfeld (Minuteman Road Club) 0:01:34 5 Gesa Bruechmann (Stevens Racing Team) 0:02:12 6 Anna Milkowski (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF) 0:02:21 7 Linnea Koons (October Factory Racing) 0:02:26 8 Ann D'ambruoso (Minuteman Road Club) 0:02:48 9 Sally Annis (Hub Racing) 0:03:10 10 Rebecca Blatt (US Army/ Central Wheel) 11 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Trainwitheric.com) 0:03:20 12 Christina Tamilio (Minuteman Road Club) 0:03:24 13 Perri Mertens (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy) 0:03:28 14 Crystal Anthony (Minuteman Road Club) 0:04:07 15 Emma Bast (Cycle-Smart / NCC) 0:04:18 16 Frances Morrison (Cycle-Smart/NCC) 17 Natalia Gardiol (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 0:05:37 18 Bryna Nestor (Anthem Sports) 0:05:42 19 Sara Cushman (Gearworks/Spinarts) 0:05:53 20 Emily Curry (Joe's Garage) 0:06:23 21 Lesley Chown (Handlebars CC) 0:08:27 22 Allison Snooks (Minuteman Road Club) 0:09:14