McConneloug adds yet another victory
Smith gets Van Gilder by over a minute
Dry skies with bright sunshine, temperatures in the high 30s and a soft breeze in off the bay were ideal conditions for this classic season ending race. At the end of the day, Mary McConneloug (Kenda / Seven / No Tubes) came away with a race finale win and a series win in the 2009 Verge New England Cyclo-Cross Series.
In contrast to yesterday's course, today racers met the beach twice including once at the beginning of a run-up. Also reintroduced from last year was a section of course affectionately known as "the gut" which is a series of 180-degree turns with soft, sandy corners and plenty of roots.
The elite women's race broke up quickly from the gun, with a two-woman lead group of Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) and McConneloug. Behind them were Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes), Anna Barensfeld (Minuteman Road Club) and Gesa Bruechmann (Stevens Racing). While Smith and McConneloug were matching each other move for move, Van Gilder shed Barensfeld who, in turn, shed Bruechmann. It was not until the final lap that McConneloug was able to make a decisive move on Smith, opening a gap just large enough to cruise through the finish line and relish her sixth consecutive victory.
With her victory, McConneloug took the overall series victory for the first time since 2004. Smith's second place gave her a final series placing of third, behind the absent Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing). Also absent was Natasha Elliott (Garneau/Club Chaussure/Ogilvy) whose great early season gave her fourth overall. Fifth in the series and eleventh for the day was Amanda Carey (Kenda/trainwitheric.com).
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary McConneloug (KENDA-Seven-NoTubes)
|0:42:43
|2
|Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:00:09
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:01:21
|4
|Anna Barensfeld (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:01:34
|5
|Gesa Bruechmann (Stevens Racing Team)
|0:02:12
|6
|Anna Milkowski (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF)
|0:02:21
|7
|Linnea Koons (October Factory Racing)
|0:02:26
|8
|Ann D'ambruoso (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:02:48
|9
|Sally Annis (Hub Racing)
|0:03:10
|10
|Rebecca Blatt (US Army/ Central Wheel)
|11
|Amanda Carey (Kenda/Trainwitheric.com)
|0:03:20
|12
|Christina Tamilio (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:03:24
|13
|Perri Mertens (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy)
|0:03:28
|14
|Crystal Anthony (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:04:07
|15
|Emma Bast (Cycle-Smart / NCC)
|0:04:18
|16
|Frances Morrison (Cycle-Smart/NCC)
|17
|Natalia Gardiol (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
|0:05:37
|18
|Bryna Nestor (Anthem Sports)
|0:05:42
|19
|Sara Cushman (Gearworks/Spinarts)
|0:05:53
|20
|Emily Curry (Joe's Garage)
|0:06:23
|21
|Lesley Chown (Handlebars CC)
|0:08:27
|22
|Allison Snooks (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:09:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda-Seven-Notubes)
|550
|pts
|2
|Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles)
|524
|3
|Andrea Smith (Minuteman Roadclub)
|465
|4
|Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy)
|415
|5
|Amanda Carey (Kenda/Trainwitheric.com)
|373
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy