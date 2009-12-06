Image 1 of 36 Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs) flew on his way to vitory. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 2 of 36 Adam Myerson continued to lead during the first lap off the beach run. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 3 of 36 Bunny hopping doesn't always work... (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 4 of 36 The cat 2-3 racers head down to the beach. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 5 of 36 Collin Hustin keeps the series leader's jersey in the cat 2-3 race. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 6 of 36 Despite an early misshap Dan Timmerman raged on to another win. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 7 of 36 The elite men hit the beach, and occasionally had a taste of the cold Atlantic Ocean. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 8 of 36 The elite men try to keep warm in the cold rain. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 9 of 36 The elite men's race winners. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 10 of 36 Adam Myerson took the hole shot en route to finishing second. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 11 of 36 Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 12 of 36 Alec Donahue (Cycle-Smart / NCC) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 13 of 36 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 14 of 36 Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix) runs the beach on the elite men's opening lap. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 15 of 36 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) grabs the hole shot. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 16 of 36 Patrick Bradley (Rutgers University Cycling Team) gets ready to remount after the sand run-up. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 17 of 36 The elite men's field on the opening lap. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 18 of 36 Luke Keough (Team Champion System), the Verge New England series U23 leader, on the first lap. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 19 of 36 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 20 of 36 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) outsprints Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF) for second place. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 21 of 36 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF), left, and Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) share a word after their sprint for second place. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 22 of 36 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF), left, and Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart). (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 23 of 36 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 24 of 36 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF), left, and Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) post-race. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 25 of 36 Peter Rubijono (Embrocation/Igleheart/MadAlchemy) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 26 of 36 Peter Rubijono (Embrocation/Igleheart/MadAlchemy) gets back on the bike after the run-up. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 27 of 36 Pete Smith (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 28 of 36 Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 29 of 36 Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) on the beach. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 30 of 36 Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) clears the first barrier... (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 31 of 36 ...Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) plants his front wheel... (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 32 of 36 Right about now Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) realizes he's in a world of trouble. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 33 of 36 Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) readies for impact... (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 34 of 36 Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) shows what not to do when bunny-hopping barriers. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 35 of 36 Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) back on his feet after a spectacular wipe-out on the barriers. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 36 of 36 Race winner and Verge New England series leader Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)

On day one of the final weekend of the Verge New England Championship Cyclo-cross Series, Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix) showed the tenacity that has clinched him the series title. A disastrous start with a mechanical that left him at the back of the field set up one of the most dominant performances this rider has put out this season.

While Timmerman was fighting his way through the pack, Adam Myerson (Cycle Smart) and Luke Keough (Champion System) were in control at the front. Once he reached the front group, Timmerman simply rode through with five to go and soloed to victory, further extending his already insurmountable series lead.

Behind him, Myerson and Keough gained Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/IF) in the quest for the rest of the podium. The pace set by Myerson and Lindine dropped Keough and Myerson easily outsprinted Lindine for second. Keough ended up fifth overall and first Under 23. This assures his Under 23 series victory.

The final race of the series is Sunday.

Full Results (* indicates Under 23)