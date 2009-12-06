On day one of the final weekend of the Verge New England Championship Cyclo-cross Series, Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix) showed the tenacity that has clinched him the series title. A disastrous start with a mechanical that left him at the back of the field set up one of the most dominant performances this rider has put out this season.
While Timmerman was fighting his way through the pack, Adam Myerson (Cycle Smart) and Luke Keough (Champion System) were in control at the front. Once he reached the front group, Timmerman simply rode through with five to go and soloed to victory, further extending his already insurmountable series lead.
Behind him, Myerson and Keough gained Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/IF) in the quest for the rest of the podium. The pace set by Myerson and Lindine dropped Keough and Myerson easily outsprinted Lindine for second. Keough ended up fifth overall and first Under 23. This assures his Under 23 series victory.
The final race of the series is Sunday.
Full Results (* indicates Under 23)
Elite & Under 23 men
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
1:01:53
2
Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
0:00:26
3
Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF
0:00:29
4
Josh Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
0:01:22
5
Luke Keough* (USA) Team Champion System
0:01:39
6
Dylan McNicholas (USA) CCb Racing
0:02:04
7
William Dugan (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
0:02:36
8
Michael Broderick (USA) KENDA-Seven-NoTubes
0:02:58
9
Alec Donahue (USA) Cycle-Smart / NCC
0:03:05
10
Nathan Chown (Can) handlebars CC
0:03:13
11
Patrick Bradley* (USA) Rutgers University Cycling Team
0:03:29
12
Adam Snyder (USA) Team Jamis
0:03:34
13
David Wilcox (USA) Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym
0:03:37
14
John Hanson (USA) IF/Lionette's
0:04:23
15
Damian Schmitt (USA) Sunnyside Sports
0:04:32
16
Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
0:04:36
17
Pavel Gonda (USA) NYU
0:04:39
18
Chad Wells (USA) Hudz/Subaru
0:04:47
19
Pete Smith (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
0:05:24
20
Shawn Marshall (Can) Les Rouleurs de l'Outaouais
0:05:29
21
John Burns (USA) Bikeman.com
0:05:45
22
Christopher Hamlin (USA) UVM Cycling
0:07:20
23
Adam Sullivan (USA) Cycle-Smart / NCC
0:07:24
24
James Newton (USA) Minuteman Road Club
0:07:42
25
Peter Rubijono (USA) Embrocation/Igleheart/MadAlchemy
0:08:21
26
Michael Rea (USA) NorEast Cycling
0:08:27
27
Colin Reuter (USA) International Bicycle/crossresults.com
0:08:56
-1lap
Matthew Green* (USA) Spooky Bikes
-1lap
Noah Tautfest* (USA) Bicycle Express
DNF
Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF
DNF
Dan Langlois (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
DNF
Pierre Vanden Borre (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy