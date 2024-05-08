Late-race attack nets Hannah Ludwig solo victory at Navarra Women's Elite Classic

Arlenis Sierra second, Shirin van Anrooij third after chase into Pamplona

PAMPLONA SPAIN MAY 08 Hannah Ludwig of Germany and Cofidis Women Team celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 4th Navarra Womens Elite Classics 2024 a 1356km one day race from Pamplona to Pamplona on May 08 2024 in Pamplona Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Hannah Ludwig wins Navarra Women's Elite Classics 2024(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a winning day for Cofidis as Hannah Ludwig secured a solo victory at the Navarra Women's Elite Classic in Pamplona, Spain, while her teammate Benjamin Thomas took the stage 5 win at the Giro d'Italia in Lucca, Italy, on Wednesday.

