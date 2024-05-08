Late-race attack nets Hannah Ludwig solo victory at Navarra Women's Elite Classic

Image 1 of 5 Hannah Ludwig wins Navarra Women's Elite Classics 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Hannah Ludwig goes solo with a late attack at Navarra Women's Elite Classics 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Hannah Ludwig goes solo with a late attack at Navarra Women's Elite Classics 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Hannah Ludwig goes solo with a late attack at Navarra Women's Elite Classics 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Hannah Ludwig wins after a solo late attack at Navarra Women's Elite Classics 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a winning day for Cofidis as Hannah Ludwig secured a solo victory at the Navarra Women's Elite Classic in Pamplona, Spain, while her teammate Benjamin Thomas took the stage 5 win at the Giro d'Italia in Lucca, Italy, on Wednesday.

In Pamplona, Ludwig made her winning attack with 23km to go just over the top of the final ascent Muro de Arlegui, and she crossed the line with the solo victory ahead of chasers Arlenis Sierra (Movistar), who finished second place and Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek) in third.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling