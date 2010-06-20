Team Type 1 goes one-two
Willock wins as Villumsen takes over women's lead
Ken Hanson and Alexey Schmidt made it a Team Type 1 one-two in the bunch kick that concluded today's Menomonie Road Race. Runner up in the overall classification Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) placed third on the day and captured the valuable time bonuses needed to inch his way closer to the overall race lead.
"It is hard to beat coming first and second," said Hanson. "I was really hungry and confident that if it came down to a sprint I could do it. I was really lucky to have guys like Davide Frattini and Shawn Milne up there fighting for me and all the guys on the team. They made this win as easy as they could for me. They did everything right today and I appreciate it."
Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) held on to the overall race lead that he earned after winning the stage one time trial. Sutherland sits three seconds back in second place heading into the final stage. His teammate Zach Bell is in third.
Kelly Benefit Strategies set a strong pace at the front of the peloton to catch a lingering breakaway towards the start of the four finish circuits located in Menomonie. UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis took over on the circuits with a dominant lead-out train, normally set up for double stage winner Hilton Clarke, was instead towing Rory Sutherland in pursuit of the hefty time bonuses offered at the finish line.
Team Type 1 overthrew the UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis train as the field rounded the final lap in an effort to put its sprinter Ken Hanson in the best possible position to capture the stage win, a win he fell one place short of in the previous day's criterium.
"Shawn and Davide did a phenomenal job keeping me right behind UnitedHealthcare on the last few laps," continued Hanson. "A kilometre to go there was a downhill stretch and Shawn took over with Davide behind him, then me and last was Alexey Schmidt. We got in front of Unitedhealthcare and my guys kept the speed really high and controlled.
"On the second to last straightway Karl [Menzies] jumped really hard with Rory on his wheel and luckily I felt really good, had a lot of confidence and wasn't going to let my teammates down," he added. "I got on Rory's wheel coming out of the last corner and the rest of the course really suited me because it flattened out. I came around them and Alexey was able to come around too for second."
During the men's 152km stage, a seven rider breakaway rolled off the front of the peloton that included Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia), Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita), Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Daniel Holt (Team Type 1), Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman), Travis Burandt (Hotel San Jose) and Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder).
Huff accumulated enough points in the four King of the Mountains offered during the stage to move into the lead in the mountains classification. Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) maintained his lead in the sprint competition despite Holt and Frey's effort to collect sprint points throughout the breakaway.
Despite the break gaining a maximum advantage of of 2:30, the Kelly Benefit Strategies team initiated a controlled chase to reduce the gap before entering the finishing circuits. "Kelly Benefit Strategies did a lot of work today, all day, at the front," said Hanson. "They did a good job. The really did all the work until we got closer to the circuits and the sprinter teams started to take over. "
Willock works wonders in the break
Erinne Willock (Webcor-Builders) won a two-up breakaway sprint ahead of Linda Villumsen (HTC-Columbia) to capture the penultimate stage at the Nature Valley Grand Prix. The pair made it to the finish line 26 seconds ahead of the bunch sprint won by Brooke Miller (Tibco-To the Top) in third place.
"Linda took the yellow jersey and pretty much gave me the sprint, which was awesome," said Willock. "She took the yellow jersey today so for sure we were both gaining a lot. We were pretty down anyway in the GC so we are really happy with today."
Villumsen moved into the general classification lead ahead of previous leader Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) by virtue of gaining valuable time in a late-race breakaway that made it to the line ahead of the peloton. She also earned herself the event's best young rider lead. Ruth Corset (Tibco-To the Top) sits in third place.
Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) is leading the mountains classification and Evans is the current points leader.
The fifth stage of the Nature Valley Grand Prix has traditionally been held at the decisive Mankato Road Race. The event was replaced by the new Menomonie Road Race held over the border in Wisconsin. The new addition travelled over a predominantly rolling course and will finish with four flat circuits for a total of 124km.
"The course outside of the city was harder than Mankato," Willock said. "Mankato usually came into the city together and then the circuits were hard. This course was harder coming into the circuits. The road race was rolling the whole way. The circuits were five kilometres around with about eighteen corners and pretty flat. It was a really good course for a breakaway because it was in the trees and winding all the time."
A flurry of attacks were launched by one rider from strong teams Vera Bradley Foundation, Tibco-To the Top, Colavita-Baci, Webcor-Builders and HTC-Columbia. Although no riders got away at that time, the aggressive style of racing served to split apart the peloton into a smaller front group.
Willock made her move following the third and final QOM and was later joined by Villumsen. The pair worked well together to gain a maximum 45-second advantage as they entered the four final circuits. Peanut Butter &Co TWENTY12 took responsibility at the front of the field to reduce the gap in an effort to protect Evans' lead.
"It was a rolling course and a bit of wind," Willock said. "There were four QOMs and from the second to the third one it was pretty close in distance. The field was strung out in between and after the third QOM there were attacks over the top and mine was the one that went. Villumsen bridged up to me and we worked really well together and made it to the finish line."
|1
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|3:41:35
|2
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|3
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|4
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|5
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|6
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|7
|Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|9
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|10
|Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|11
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|12
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|13
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|16
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|17
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|18
|Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|19
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|20
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|21
|Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|22
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|23
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|24
|Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|25
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|26
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|27
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|28
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|29
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|30
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|31
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|32
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|33
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|34
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|35
|Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|36
|Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|37
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|38
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|39
|Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|40
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|41
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|42
|Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|43
|Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|44
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|45
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|46
|Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|47
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|48
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|49
|Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|50
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|51
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|52
|Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|53
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|54
|Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling
|55
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|56
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|57
|Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|58
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|59
|Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|60
|Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|61
|Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|62
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|63
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|64
|Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|65
|Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|66
|Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|67
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|68
|Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|69
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|70
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|71
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|72
|Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|73
|Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
|74
|Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|75
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|76
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|77
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|78
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|79
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:09
|80
|Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team
|81
|Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:01:21
|82
|David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|83
|Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:36
|84
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:42
|85
|Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:50
|86
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:02:35
|87
|David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:03:00
|88
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|89
|Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:03:36
|90
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|91
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:08
|92
|Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande
|93
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|94
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|95
|Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|96
|Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|97
|Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:05:28
|98
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|99
|Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|100
|Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|101
|Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|102
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|103
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:05:37
|104
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|105
|Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|106
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|107
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|108
|Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|109
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|110
|Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|111
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|112
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|113
|Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|114
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|115
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|116
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|117
|Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|118
|Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|119
|Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|120
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:49
|121
|Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|122
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|123
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|124
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:10:08
|125
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|126
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|127
|Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|128
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1
|129
|Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|130
|Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|131
|Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:11:00
|132
|Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|133
|Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:11:40
|134
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:28:08
|135
|Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:30:47
|136
|David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|DNF
|Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|DNF
|Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|DNF
|Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|DNF
|Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|1
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|5
|pts
|2
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|3
|3
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|1
|1
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|5
|pts
|2
|Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling
|3
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|1
|1
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|5
|pts
|2
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|3
|3
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|1
|1
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|3
|3
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|1
|1
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|pts
|2
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|3
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1
|1
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|10
|pts
|2
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|7
|3
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|4
|1
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|10
|pts
|2
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|7
|3
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|4
|1
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|5
|pts
|2
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|3
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|1
|1
|Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling
|1
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6:17:36
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:00:03
|3
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:16
|4
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:17
|5
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:28
|6
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|7
|Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:32
|8
|Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:34
|9
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:00:37
|10
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:41
|11
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|0:00:43
|12
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|13
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:44
|14
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:45
|15
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|0:00:46
|16
|Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:48
|17
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:49
|18
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:51
|19
|Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|20
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|21
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:53
|22
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:00:54
|23
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|24
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:00:57
|25
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:00:58
|26
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:59
|27
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:01:01
|28
|Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|29
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:03
|30
|Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|31
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:04
|32
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|33
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:08
|34
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|35
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:10
|36
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:01:14
|37
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:15
|38
|Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|39
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:01:16
|40
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:17
|41
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|42
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:01:24
|43
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|44
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|45
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:01:28
|46
|Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:29
|47
|Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:32
|48
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:01:34
|49
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|50
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:45
|51
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|52
|Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:01:46
|53
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:53
|54
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:58
|55
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:12
|56
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:02:14
|57
|Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|58
|Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:02:32
|59
|Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
|60
|Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:36
|61
|Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|62
|Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:02:42
|63
|Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:02:43
|64
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|0:02:46
|65
|Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:02:57
|66
|Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:02:59
|67
|Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:03:00
|68
|Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|69
|Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:03:15
|70
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:03:20
|71
|Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:03:22
|72
|Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:03:26
|73
|Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:03:35
|74
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:03:40
|75
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:03:44
|76
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:04:20
|77
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:04:31
|78
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:43
|79
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:04:53
|80
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:04:54
|81
|Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:04:57
|82
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:05:06
|83
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|0:05:46
|84
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|0:05:52
|85
|Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:05:56
|86
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:06:19
|87
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:23
|88
|Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:06:30
|89
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:06:37
|90
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:39
|91
|Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:06:48
|92
|Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:06:49
|93
|Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:07:02
|94
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:07:26
|95
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:07:33
|96
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:07:37
|97
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:07:39
|98
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:07:45
|99
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:07:52
|100
|Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:07:58
|101
|Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:08:08
|102
|Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:08:20
|103
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:08:40
|104
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:08:42
|105
|Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:08:49
|106
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:50
|107
|Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:09:00
|108
|Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:09:28
|109
|Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:09:30
|110
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:09:50
|111
|David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:10:05
|112
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:10:27
|113
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:11:23
|114
|Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:11:54
|115
|Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:11:59
|116
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:12:08
|117
|Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:12:19
|118
|David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:12:23
|119
|Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:12:35
|120
|Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:13:22
|121
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:13:37
|122
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1
|0:13:41
|123
|Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:13:45
|124
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:13:58
|125
|Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:14:22
|126
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:17:09
|127
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:17:10
|128
|Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:17:18
|129
|Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:17:37
|130
|Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:22:52
|131
|Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:23:13
|132
|Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:23:38
|133
|Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:24:07
|134
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:31:30
|135
|David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:34:36
|136
|Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:43:02
|1
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|26
|pts
|2
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|22
|3
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|18
|4
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|5
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|13
|6
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|11
|7
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|8
|8
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|7
|9
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|6
|10
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|6
|11
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|6
|12
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|5
|13
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|5
|14
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|5
|15
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|5
|16
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|4
|17
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|4
|18
|Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling
|3
|19
|Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|2
|20
|Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
|2
|21
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|2
|22
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|1
|23
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|1
|24
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|25
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|26
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|1
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|25
|pts
|2
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|15
|3
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|7
|4
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|5
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|4
|6
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|4
|7
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|3
|8
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|3
|9
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|10
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|1
|11
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|6:18:17
|2
|Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:07
|3
|Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:20
|4
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:27
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:33
|6
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:35
|7
|Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|8
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:53
|9
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|10
|Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:02:02
|11
|Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|12
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:02:39
|13
|Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:02:45
|14
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:04:12
|15
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:05:38
|16
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:06:45
|17
|Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:07:17
|18
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:07:59
|19
|Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:08:08
|20
|Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:08:47
|21
|Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:08:49
|22
|Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:11:18
|23
|Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:11:38
|24
|Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:11:54
|25
|Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:16:37
|26
|Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:23:26
|27
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:30:49
|1
|Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|6:18:27
|2
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:00:10
|3
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:19
|4
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:25
|5
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:33
|6
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:43
|7
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|8
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:54
|9
|Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:00:55
|10
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:07
|11
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:23
|12
|Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|13
|Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:41
|14
|Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:45
|15
|Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|16
|Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:01:51
|17
|Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:02:06
|18
|Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|19
|Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:02:24
|20
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:02:29
|21
|Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:02:31
|22
|Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:02:44
|23
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:02:49
|24
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:52
|25
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:04:15
|26
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:05:28
|27
|Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:06:11
|28
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:06:35
|29
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:06:42
|30
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:06:46
|31
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:06:54
|32
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:07:01
|33
|Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:07:07
|34
|Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:07:29
|35
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:07:49
|36
|Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:07:58
|37
|Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:08:09
|38
|Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:08:37
|39
|Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:08:39
|40
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:08:59
|41
|David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:09:14
|42
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:09:36
|43
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:10:32
|44
|Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:11:03
|45
|Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:11:08
|46
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:11:17
|47
|David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:11:32
|48
|Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:11:44
|49
|Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:12:31
|50
|Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:12:54
|51
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:13:07
|52
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:16:18
|53
|Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:16:46
|54
|Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:22:22
|55
|Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:22:47
|56
|Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:23:16
|57
|David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:33:45
|58
|Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:42:11
|1
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18:53:35
|2
|United Healthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:00:50
|3
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:57
|4
|Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:12
|5
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|6
|Trek-Livestrong
|0:01:56
|7
|Fly V Australia
|0:02:05
|8
|Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:02:15
|9
|Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:02:26
|10
|Team Type 1
|0:02:33
|11
|Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:02:37
|12
|Team Rio Grande
|0:03:36
|13
|BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:04:27
|14
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:04:55
|15
|Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:06:21
|16
|Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:06:58
|17
|Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:07:00
|18
|MBRC/Flanders
|0:07:15
|19
|JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:09:05
|20
|IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:12:54
|21
|Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:15:00
|22
|Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:22:08
|1
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|3:19:32
|2
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|0:00:02
|3
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:26
|4
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
|6
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|8
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|9
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|10
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|11
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|12
|Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|14
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|15
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
|17
|Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia
|18
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia
|19
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|21
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|22
|Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders
|23
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|24
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|25
|Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|26
|Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|27
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|28
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|29
|Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|30
|Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|31
|Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|32
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|33
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|34
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:00:37
|35
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|36
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|0:00:38
|37
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|38
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|39
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|40
|Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|41
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|42
|Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:00:45
|44
|Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|45
|Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:48
|46
|Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|47
|Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:00:50
|48
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|49
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|50
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:56
|51
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:02:26
|52
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:02:27
|53
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:06:18
|54
|Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:57
|55
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|56
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|57
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
|58
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda
|59
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|60
|Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
|61
|Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|62
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma
|63
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|64
|Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|65
|Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|66
|Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|67
|Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|68
|Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management
|69
|Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|70
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|71
|Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|72
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|73
|Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:14:41
|74
|Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:15:00
|75
|Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:16:23
|76
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:03
|77
|Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:24:36
|78
|Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
|0:24:58
|79
|Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:26:40
|80
|Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|81
|Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda
|0:27:04
|82
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|83
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:34:34
|DNF
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
|DNF
|Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|1
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|5
|pts
|2
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
|3
|3
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|1
|1
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|5
|pts
|2
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|3
|3
|Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|1
|1
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|5
|pts
|2
|Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|3
|3
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|1
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|10
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|7
|3
|Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|4
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|10
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|7
|3
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|4
|1
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|5
|pts
|2
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|3
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|1
|1
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|1
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|5:25:36
|2
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:11
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|0:00:34
|4
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|0:00:35
|6
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:37
|7
|Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|8
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:51
|9
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia
|0:00:53
|10
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|11
|Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:01:00
|12
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:01:01
|13
|Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:01:04
|14
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:01:08
|15
|Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|17
|Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:01:12
|18
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:01:15
|19
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|20
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|21
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:01:19
|22
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:01:23
|23
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|24
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|25
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|0:01:25
|26
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:01:30
|27
|Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia
|0:01:31
|28
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|30
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:01:44
|31
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:01:46
|32
|Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|33
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:54
|34
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
|0:02:00
|35
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
|0:02:02
|36
|Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:02:08
|37
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:02:13
|38
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:02:15
|39
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|0:02:20
|40
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:02:30
|41
|Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|42
|Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:02:31
|43
|Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:32
|44
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|0:02:33
|45
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|46
|Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:02:51
|47
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|0:02:57
|48
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:03:42
|49
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:03:46
|50
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|0:04:20
|51
|Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:04:54
|52
|Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:05:37
|53
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:07:33
|54
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda
|0:13:48
|55
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:14:07
|56
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:14:09
|57
|Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
|0:14:18
|58
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
|0:14:19
|59
|Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:14:20
|60
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma
|0:14:36
|61
|Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management
|0:14:47
|62
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:14:54
|63
|Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:14:59
|64
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:15:22
|65
|Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:15:50
|66
|Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:11
|67
|Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:16:13
|68
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:16:15
|69
|Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:16:40
|70
|Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:16:44
|71
|Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:17:16
|72
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:19:59
|73
|Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|74
|Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:20:15
|75
|Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:20:19
|76
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:05
|77
|Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
|0:26:28
|78
|Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:28:17
|79
|Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda
|0:31:49
|80
|Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:33:24
|81
|Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:33:49
|82
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:34:29
|83
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:36:38
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|40
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
|23
|3
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|22
|4
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|15
|5
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|10
|6
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|10
|7
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|10
|8
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|9
|9
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|9
|10
|Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|5
|12
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
|3
|13
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|1
|15
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|1
|16
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
|1
|17
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|1
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|18
|pts
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|12
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|7
|4
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|6
|5
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|5
|6
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|5
|7
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|5
|8
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|4
|9
|Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|4
|10
|Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|3
|1
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|5:25:36
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia
|0:00:53
|3
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:01:08
|4
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:01:15
|5
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:01:23
|6
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:01:30
|7
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:01:44
|8
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:01:46
|9
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
|0:02:00
|10
|Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:02:08
|11
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:02:30
|12
|Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|13
|Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:32
|14
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|0:02:33
|15
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|16
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:07:33
|17
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda
|0:13:48
|18
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma
|0:14:36
|19
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:15:22
|20
|Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:15:50
|21
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:16:15
|22
|Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:16:40
|23
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:19:59
|24
|Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:20:15
|25
|Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
|0:26:28
|26
|Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda
|0:31:49
|27
|Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:33:24
|28
|Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:33:49
|29
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:34:29
|30
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:36:38
|1
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|5:27:22
|2
|Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|3
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:27
|4
|Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:00:46
|5
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|0:00:47
|6
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|7
|Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:03:51
|8
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:05:47
|9
|Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:12:34
|10
|Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:14:04
|11
|Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:14:54
|12
|Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:15:30
|13
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:32:43
|1
|HTC Columbia
|16:18:26
|2
|Team TIBCO
|0:00:32
|3
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:58
|4
|Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|5
|Webcor Builders
|0:01:15
|6
|Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:01:28
|7
|Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:04:28
|8
|BMW-Bianchi
|0:05:30
|9
|Team Kenda
|0:16:08
|10
|Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:18:18
|11
|Team Freewheel Bike
|0:19:55
|12
|Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:29:05
|13
|Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:31:15
|14
|Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:51:58
|15
|Herbalife LaGrange
|1:05:46
