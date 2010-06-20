Trending

Team Type 1 goes one-two

Willock wins as Villumsen takes over women's lead

Errine Willock (Webcor) takes the stage win in Manomonie.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) fought hard today to collect his KOM points.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The field encounters a gravel section along the route.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) stays safe through the rough stuff.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Crossing the Red Cedar River heading back into Manomonie.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Errine Willock (Webcor) and Linda Villumsen (HTC-Columbia) leave the rest of the field on the way back in to town.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) leads a chase group after the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Shelly Evans (Peanut Butter & Co) tried hard to hang onto the yellow jersey today.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Brooke Miller (TIBCO) takes the field sprint for third place.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Kelly Benefits takes up riding tempo on the front.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
A good size break finally takes shape.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
A group of riders gets a gap early in the race.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
One of the early breaks that formed but didn't get away.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Things begin to get a little spread out from the constant attacks and rolly hills.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) goes after some of the KOM points that earned him the jersey today.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) rides in the bunch before making the break today.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The main field didn't seem overly concerned with reeling in the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Linda Villumsen (HTC-Columbia) takes over the lead heading into the final stage.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Ken Hanson and Alexey Schmidt made it a Team Type 1 one-two in the bunch kick that concluded today's Menomonie Road Race. Runner up in the overall classification Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) placed third on the day and captured the valuable time bonuses needed to inch his way closer to the overall race lead.

"It is hard to beat coming first and second," said Hanson. "I was really hungry and confident that if it came down to a sprint I could do it. I was really lucky to have guys like Davide Frattini and Shawn Milne up there fighting for me and all the guys on the team. They made this win as easy as they could for me. They did everything right today and I appreciate it."

Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) held on to the overall race lead that he earned after winning the stage one time trial. Sutherland sits three seconds back in second place heading into the final stage. His teammate Zach Bell is in third.

Kelly Benefit Strategies set a strong pace at the front of the peloton to catch a lingering breakaway towards the start of the four finish circuits located in Menomonie. UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis took over on the circuits with a dominant lead-out train, normally set up for double stage winner Hilton Clarke, was instead towing Rory Sutherland in pursuit of the hefty time bonuses offered at the finish line.

Team Type 1 overthrew the UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis train as the field rounded the final lap in an effort to put its sprinter Ken Hanson in the best possible position to capture the stage win, a win he fell one place short of in the previous day's criterium.

"Shawn and Davide did a phenomenal job keeping me right behind UnitedHealthcare on the last few laps," continued Hanson. "A kilometre to go there was a downhill stretch and Shawn took over with Davide behind him, then me and last was Alexey Schmidt. We got in front of Unitedhealthcare and my guys kept the speed really high and controlled.

"On the second to last straightway Karl [Menzies] jumped really hard with Rory on his wheel and luckily I felt really good, had a lot of confidence and wasn't going to let my teammates down," he added. "I got on Rory's wheel coming out of the last corner and the rest of the course really suited me because it flattened out. I came around them and Alexey was able to come around too for second."

During the men's 152km stage, a seven rider breakaway rolled off the front of the peloton that included Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia), Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita), Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Daniel Holt (Team Type 1), Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman), Travis Burandt (Hotel San Jose) and Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder).

Huff accumulated enough points in the four King of the Mountains offered during the stage to move into the lead in the mountains classification. Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) maintained his lead in the sprint competition despite Holt and Frey's effort to collect sprint points throughout the breakaway.

Despite the break gaining a maximum advantage of of 2:30, the Kelly Benefit Strategies team initiated a controlled chase to reduce the gap before entering the finishing circuits. "Kelly Benefit Strategies did a lot of work today, all day, at the front," said Hanson. "They did a good job. The really did all the work until we got closer to the circuits and the sprinter teams started to take over. "

Willock works wonders in the break

Erinne Willock (Webcor-Builders) won a two-up breakaway sprint ahead of Linda Villumsen (HTC-Columbia) to capture the penultimate stage at the Nature Valley Grand Prix. The pair made it to the finish line 26 seconds ahead of the bunch sprint won by Brooke Miller (Tibco-To the Top) in third place.

"Linda took the yellow jersey and pretty much gave me the sprint, which was awesome," said Willock. "She took the yellow jersey today so for sure we were both gaining a lot. We were pretty down anyway in the GC so we are really happy with today."

Villumsen moved into the general classification lead ahead of previous leader Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) by virtue of gaining valuable time in a late-race breakaway that made it to the line ahead of the peloton. She also earned herself the event's best young rider lead. Ruth Corset (Tibco-To the Top) sits in third place.

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) is leading the mountains classification and Evans is the current points leader.

The fifth stage of the Nature Valley Grand Prix has traditionally been held at the decisive Mankato Road Race. The event was replaced by the new Menomonie Road Race held over the border in Wisconsin. The new addition travelled over a predominantly rolling course and will finish with four flat circuits for a total of 124km.

"The course outside of the city was harder than Mankato," Willock said. "Mankato usually came into the city together and then the circuits were hard. This course was harder coming into the circuits. The road race was rolling the whole way. The circuits were five kilometres around with about eighteen corners and pretty flat. It was a really good course for a breakaway because it was in the trees and winding all the time."

A flurry of attacks were launched by one rider from strong teams Vera Bradley Foundation, Tibco-To the Top, Colavita-Baci, Webcor-Builders and HTC-Columbia. Although no riders got away at that time, the aggressive style of racing served to split apart the peloton into a smaller front group.

Willock made her move following the third and final QOM and was later joined by Villumsen. The pair worked well together to gain a maximum 45-second advantage as they entered the four final circuits. Peanut Butter &Co TWENTY12 took responsibility at the front of the field to reduce the gap in an effort to protect Evans' lead.

"It was a rolling course and a bit of wind," Willock said. "There were four QOMs and from the second to the third one it was pretty close in distance. The field was strung out in between and after the third QOM there were attacks over the top and mine was the one that went. Villumsen bridged up to me and we worked really well together and made it to the finish line."

Elite men--Stage 5
1Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 13:41:35
2Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
4Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
5Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
6Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
7Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
8Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
9Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
10Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong
11Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
12Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
13Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
14David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
16Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
17Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
18Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
19Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
20Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
21Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
22Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
23Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong
24Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
25Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
26Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
27Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
28Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
29Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
30David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
31Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
32Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
33William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
34Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
35Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
36Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
37Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
38Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
39Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
40Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
41Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
42Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
43Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
44Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
45Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
46Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
47Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
48Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
49Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
50Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
51Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
52Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
53Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
54Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling
55Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
56Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
57Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
58Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
59Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
60Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders
61Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
62James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
63Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
64Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders
65Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
66Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
67Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
68Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders
69Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
70Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
71Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
72Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
73Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
74Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
75Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
76Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
77Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
78Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
79Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:09
80Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team
81Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:01:21
82David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:33
83Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:36
84Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:42
85Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:50
86Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:02:35
87David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:03:00
88Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
89Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:03:36
90Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
91Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:08
92Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande
93Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
94Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
95Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
96Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
97Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:05:28
98Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
99Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
100Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:05:32
101Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
102Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
103Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:05:37
104Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
105Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
106Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
107Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
108Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
109Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
110Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
111Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
112Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
113Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
114Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
115Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
116Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
117Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
118Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
119Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
120Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:49
121Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
122Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
123Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
124Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:10:08
125Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
126Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
127Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
128Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1
129Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
130Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
131Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:11:00
132Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
133Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:11:40
134Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:28:08
135Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:30:47
136David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
DNFIvan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
DNFDaniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
DNFCody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
DNFJoshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
DNFSean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
DNFChris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team

Sprint 1
1Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 15pts
2David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia3
3Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS1

Sprint 2
1Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 15pts
2Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling3
3Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia1

Sprint 3
1Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 15pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia3
3Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher1

Sprint 4
1Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita5pts
2Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 13
3Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder1

Mountain 1
1Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5pts
2Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex3
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1

Mountain 2
1Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda10pts
2Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 17
3Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda4

Mountain 3
1Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia10pts
2Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda7
3Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 14

Mountain 4
1Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia5pts
2Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
3Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder1

Most aggressive rider
1Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling

Elite men--General classification
1Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies6:17:36
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:03
3Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:16
4David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:17
5Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:28
6Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:31
7Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:32
8Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:34
9Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:00:37
10Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:41
11Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 10:00:43
12Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
13Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:44
14Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:45
15Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 10:00:46
16Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:48
17James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:49
18Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:51
19Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
20David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
21Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:53
22Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:54
23Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:55
24Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:57
25Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:58
26Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:59
27Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:01
28Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
29Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:03
30Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
31Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:04
32Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
33Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:08
34Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
35Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:10
36Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:01:14
37Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:15
38Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
39Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:01:16
40Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:17
41Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
42Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:01:24
43Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
44Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
45Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:01:28
46Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:29
47Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:32
48Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:01:34
49Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:01:37
50Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:45
51Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
52Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:01:46
53Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:53
54Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:58
55Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:12
56Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:14
57Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team0:02:22
58Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:32
59Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
60Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:36
61Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:39
62Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:42
63Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:02:43
64Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 10:02:46
65Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:02:57
66Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:59
67Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia0:03:00
68Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:03:10
69Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:03:15
70Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:03:20
71Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:03:22
72Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:03:26
73Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:03:35
74Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:03:40
75Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:03:44
76Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:04:20
77Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia0:04:31
78Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:43
79William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:04:53
80Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:54
81Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:04:57
82Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:05:06
83Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 10:05:46
84Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia0:05:52
85Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande0:05:56
86Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:06:19
87Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:23
88Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:06:30
89Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:06:37
90Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:39
91Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:06:48
92Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:06:49
93Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:07:02
94Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:07:26
95Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:07:33
96Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:07:37
97Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande0:07:39
98Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:07:45
99Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:07:52
100Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:07:58
101Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:08:08
102Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:08:20
103Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:08:40
104Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:08:42
105Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:08:49
106Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:50
107Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:09:00
108Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:09:28
109Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:09:30
110Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:09:50
111David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:10:05
112Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:10:27
113Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:11:23
114Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:11:54
115Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:11:59
116Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:12:08
117Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:12:19
118David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:12:23
119Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:12:35
120Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:13:22
121Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:13:37
122Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 10:13:41
123Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:13:45
124Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:13:58
125Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:14:22
126Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:17:09
127Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:17:10
128Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:17:18
129Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:17:37
130Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:22:52
131Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:23:13
132Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:23:38
133Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:24:07
134Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:31:30
135David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:34:36
136Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:43:02

Sprint classification
1Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS26pts
2Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 122
3Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 118
4David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies16
5Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 113
6Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS11
7Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita8
8Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder7
9Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia6
10Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita6
11Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS6
12Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita5
13Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS5
14Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder5
15Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia5
16Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia4
17David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia4
18Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling3
19Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
20Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 12
21Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 12
22Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder1
23Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher1
24Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1
25Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1
26Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountains classification
1Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda25pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia15
3Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 17
4Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies5
5Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 14
6Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda4
7Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS3
8Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex3
9Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies1
10Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder1
11Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1

Best young rider classification
1Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong6:18:17
2Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:07
3Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:20
4Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:27
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:33
6Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:35
7Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:51
8Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:53
9Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:00:56
10Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:02:02
11Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:29
12Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:39
13Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:02:45
14William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:04:12
15Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:05:38
16Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:06:45
17Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:07:17
18Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:07:59
19Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:08:08
20Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:08:47
21Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:08:49
22Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:11:18
23Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:11:38
24Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:11:54
25Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:16:37
26Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:23:26
27Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:30:49

Amateur rider classification
1Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist6:18:27
2Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:00:10
3Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:19
4Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:25
5Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:33
6Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:43
7Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:00:46
8Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:54
9Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:00:55
10Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:07
11Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:23
12Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team0:01:31
13Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:41
14Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:45
15Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:48
16Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:01:51
17Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:02:06
18Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:19
19Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:24
20Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:29
21Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:31
22Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:44
23Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:49
24Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:52
25Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:04:15
26Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:05:28
27Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:06:11
28Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:06:35
29Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:06:42
30Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:06:46
31Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:06:54
32Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:07:01
33Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:07:07
34Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:07:29
35Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:07:49
36Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:07:58
37Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:08:09
38Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:08:37
39Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:08:39
40Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:08:59
41David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:09:14
42Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:09:36
43Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:10:32
44Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:11:03
45Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:11:08
46Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:11:17
47David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:11:32
48Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:11:44
49Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:12:31
50Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:12:54
51Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:13:07
52Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:16:18
53Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:16:46
54Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:22:22
55Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:22:47
56Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:23:16
57David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:33:45
58Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:42:11

Teams classification
1Kelly Benefit Strategies18:53:35
2United Healthcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:50
3Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:57
4Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:12
5BISSELL Pro Cycling
6Trek-Livestrong0:01:56
7Fly V Australia0:02:05
8Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:02:15
9Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:02:26
10Team Type 10:02:33
11Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:02:37
12Team Rio Grande0:03:36
13BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:04:27
14Hagens Berman Cycling0:04:55
15Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:06:21
16Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:06:58
17Nature Valley Pro Ride0:07:00
18MBRC/Flanders0:07:15
19JetFuel Cycling Team0:09:05
20IS Corp Cycling Team0:12:54
21Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:15:00
22Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:22:08

Elite women--Stage 5
1Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders3:19:32
2Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia0:00:02
3Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:26
4Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
6Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
7Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
8Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
9Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
10Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
11Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
12Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
13Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
14Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
15Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
16Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
17Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia
18Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia
19Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
20Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
21Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
22Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders
23Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
24Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
25Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
26Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
27Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
28Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
29Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
30Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
31Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi
32Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
33Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
34Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:00:37
35Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi
36Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders0:00:38
37Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
38Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
39Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
40Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
41Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
42Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
43Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:00:45
44Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
45Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:48
46Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi
47Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:00:50
48Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
49Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
50Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:56
51Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO0:02:26
52Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:02:27
53Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:06:18
54Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:12:57
55Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
56Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
57Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
58Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda
59Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
60Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
61Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
62Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma
63Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
64Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
65Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
66Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
67Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
68Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management
69Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
70Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
71Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
72Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
73Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:14:41
74Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:15:00
75Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:16:23
76Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:23:03
77Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:24:36
78Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management0:24:58
79Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:26:40
80Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
81Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda0:27:04
82Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
83Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:34:34
DNFMaura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
DNFKarey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance

Sprint 1
1Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation5pts
2Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda3
3Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike1

Sprint 2
1Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders5pts
2Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia3
3Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY121

Mountain 1
1Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation5pts
2Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance3
3Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY121

Mountain 2
1Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY1210pts
2Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO7
3Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders4

Mountain 3
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia10pts
2Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY127
3Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team4

Mountain 4
1Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders5pts
2Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia3
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia1

Most aggressive rider
1Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders

Elite women--General classification
1Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia5:25:36
2Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:11
3Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO0:00:34
4Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia0:00:35
6Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:37
7Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
8Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:51
9Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia0:00:53
10Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
11Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders0:01:00
12Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:01
13Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders0:01:04
14Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:01:08
15Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
16Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
17Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:01:12
18Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:01:15
19Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
20Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
21Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:01:19
22Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:01:23
23Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
24Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
25Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO0:01:25
26Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:30
27Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia0:01:31
28Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
29Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
30Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:44
31Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:46
32Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
33Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:54
34Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia0:02:00
35Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma0:02:02
36Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:02:08
37Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:02:13
38Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:02:15
39Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO0:02:20
40Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO0:02:30
41Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
42Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:02:31
43Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:32
44Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:02:33
45Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
46Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:02:51
47Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda0:02:57
48Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:03:42
49Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:03:46
50Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders0:04:20
51Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:04:54
52Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:05:37
53Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:07:33
54Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda0:13:48
55Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:14:07
56Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:14:09
57Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda0:14:18
58Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda0:14:19
59Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:14:20
60Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma0:14:36
61Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management0:14:47
62Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:14:54
63Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:14:59
64Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:15:22
65Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:15:50
66Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:16:11
67Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:16:13
68Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:16:15
69Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:16:40
70Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:16:44
71Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:17:16
72Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:19:59
73Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
74Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:20:15
75Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:20:19
76Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:24:05
77Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management0:26:28
78Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:28:17
79Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda0:31:49
80Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:33:24
81Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:33:49
82Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:34:29
83Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:36:38

Sprint classification
1Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY1240pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia23
3Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO22
4Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders15
5Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation10
6Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia10
7Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders10
8Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO9
9Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team9
10Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team5
11Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO5
12Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda3
13Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team3
14Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY121
15Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike1
16Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma1
17Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars1

Mountains classification
1Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY1218pts
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia12
3Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO7
4Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia6
5Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO5
6Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders5
7Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation5
8Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team4
9Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders4
10Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance3

Best young rider classification
1Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia5:25:36
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia0:00:53
3Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:01:08
4Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:01:15
5Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:01:23
6Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:30
7Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:44
8Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:46
9Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia0:02:00
10Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:02:08
11Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO0:02:30
12Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
13Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:32
14Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:02:33
15Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
16Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:07:33
17Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda0:13:48
18Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma0:14:36
19Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:15:22
20Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:15:50
21Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:16:15
22Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:16:40
23Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:19:59
24Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:20:15
25Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management0:26:28
26Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda0:31:49
27Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:33:24
28Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:33:49
29Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:34:29
30Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:36:38

Category 2 rider classification
1Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus5:27:22
2Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
3Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:27
4Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:00:46
5Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:00:47
6Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
7Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:03:51
8Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:05:47
9Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:12:34
10Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:14:04
11Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:14:54
12Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:15:30
13Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:32:43

Teams classification
1HTC Columbia16:18:26
2Team TIBCO0:00:32
3Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:58
4Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
5Webcor Builders0:01:15
6Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:01:28
7Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:04:28
8BMW-Bianchi0:05:30
9Team Kenda0:16:08
10Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:18:18
11Team Freewheel Bike0:19:55
12Bianchi-Grand Performance0:29:05
13Nature Valley Pro Ride0:31:15
14Team Nanoblur-Gears0:51:58
15Herbalife LaGrange1:05:46

