Ken Hanson and Alexey Schmidt made it a Team Type 1 one-two in the bunch kick that concluded today's Menomonie Road Race. Runner up in the overall classification Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) placed third on the day and captured the valuable time bonuses needed to inch his way closer to the overall race lead.

"It is hard to beat coming first and second," said Hanson. "I was really hungry and confident that if it came down to a sprint I could do it. I was really lucky to have guys like Davide Frattini and Shawn Milne up there fighting for me and all the guys on the team. They made this win as easy as they could for me. They did everything right today and I appreciate it."

Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) held on to the overall race lead that he earned after winning the stage one time trial. Sutherland sits three seconds back in second place heading into the final stage. His teammate Zach Bell is in third.

Kelly Benefit Strategies set a strong pace at the front of the peloton to catch a lingering breakaway towards the start of the four finish circuits located in Menomonie. UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis took over on the circuits with a dominant lead-out train, normally set up for double stage winner Hilton Clarke, was instead towing Rory Sutherland in pursuit of the hefty time bonuses offered at the finish line.

Team Type 1 overthrew the UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis train as the field rounded the final lap in an effort to put its sprinter Ken Hanson in the best possible position to capture the stage win, a win he fell one place short of in the previous day's criterium.

"Shawn and Davide did a phenomenal job keeping me right behind UnitedHealthcare on the last few laps," continued Hanson. "A kilometre to go there was a downhill stretch and Shawn took over with Davide behind him, then me and last was Alexey Schmidt. We got in front of Unitedhealthcare and my guys kept the speed really high and controlled.

"On the second to last straightway Karl [Menzies] jumped really hard with Rory on his wheel and luckily I felt really good, had a lot of confidence and wasn't going to let my teammates down," he added. "I got on Rory's wheel coming out of the last corner and the rest of the course really suited me because it flattened out. I came around them and Alexey was able to come around too for second."

During the men's 152km stage, a seven rider breakaway rolled off the front of the peloton that included Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia), Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita), Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Daniel Holt (Team Type 1), Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman), Travis Burandt (Hotel San Jose) and Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder).

Huff accumulated enough points in the four King of the Mountains offered during the stage to move into the lead in the mountains classification. Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) maintained his lead in the sprint competition despite Holt and Frey's effort to collect sprint points throughout the breakaway.

Despite the break gaining a maximum advantage of of 2:30, the Kelly Benefit Strategies team initiated a controlled chase to reduce the gap before entering the finishing circuits. "Kelly Benefit Strategies did a lot of work today, all day, at the front," said Hanson. "They did a good job. The really did all the work until we got closer to the circuits and the sprinter teams started to take over. "

Willock works wonders in the break

Erinne Willock (Webcor-Builders) won a two-up breakaway sprint ahead of Linda Villumsen (HTC-Columbia) to capture the penultimate stage at the Nature Valley Grand Prix. The pair made it to the finish line 26 seconds ahead of the bunch sprint won by Brooke Miller (Tibco-To the Top) in third place.

"Linda took the yellow jersey and pretty much gave me the sprint, which was awesome," said Willock. "She took the yellow jersey today so for sure we were both gaining a lot. We were pretty down anyway in the GC so we are really happy with today."

Villumsen moved into the general classification lead ahead of previous leader Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) by virtue of gaining valuable time in a late-race breakaway that made it to the line ahead of the peloton. She also earned herself the event's best young rider lead. Ruth Corset (Tibco-To the Top) sits in third place.

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) is leading the mountains classification and Evans is the current points leader.

The fifth stage of the Nature Valley Grand Prix has traditionally been held at the decisive Mankato Road Race. The event was replaced by the new Menomonie Road Race held over the border in Wisconsin. The new addition travelled over a predominantly rolling course and will finish with four flat circuits for a total of 124km.

"The course outside of the city was harder than Mankato," Willock said. "Mankato usually came into the city together and then the circuits were hard. This course was harder coming into the circuits. The road race was rolling the whole way. The circuits were five kilometres around with about eighteen corners and pretty flat. It was a really good course for a breakaway because it was in the trees and winding all the time."

A flurry of attacks were launched by one rider from strong teams Vera Bradley Foundation, Tibco-To the Top, Colavita-Baci, Webcor-Builders and HTC-Columbia. Although no riders got away at that time, the aggressive style of racing served to split apart the peloton into a smaller front group.

Willock made her move following the third and final QOM and was later joined by Villumsen. The pair worked well together to gain a maximum 45-second advantage as they entered the four final circuits. Peanut Butter &Co TWENTY12 took responsibility at the front of the field to reduce the gap in an effort to protect Evans' lead.

"It was a rolling course and a bit of wind," Willock said. "There were four QOMs and from the second to the third one it was pretty close in distance. The field was strung out in between and after the third QOM there were attacks over the top and mine was the one that went. Villumsen bridged up to me and we worked really well together and made it to the finish line."

Elite men--Stage 5 1 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 3:41:35 2 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 3 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 4 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 5 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 6 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 7 Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 9 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 10 Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong 11 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 12 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 13 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong 16 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 17 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 18 Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 19 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 20 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 21 Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 22 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 23 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong 24 Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 25 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 26 Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia 27 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 28 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 29 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 30 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 31 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 32 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 33 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 34 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 35 Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 36 Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 37 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 38 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 39 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 40 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 41 Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 42 Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong 43 Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders 44 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 45 Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 46 Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 47 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 48 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 49 Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 50 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 51 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 52 Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 53 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 54 Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling 55 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 56 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 57 Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 58 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 59 Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 60 Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders 61 Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 62 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 63 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 64 Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders 65 Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 66 Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 67 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 68 Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders 69 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 70 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 71 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 72 Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong 73 Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1 74 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 75 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 76 Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia 77 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 78 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 79 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:09 80 Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team 81 Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:01:21 82 David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:33 83 Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:36 84 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:42 85 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:50 86 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:02:35 87 David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:03:00 88 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 89 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:03:36 90 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 91 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:04:08 92 Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande 93 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 94 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 95 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 96 Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 97 Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:05:28 98 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 99 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 100 Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:05:32 101 Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 102 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 103 Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:05:37 104 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 105 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 106 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 107 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 108 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 109 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 110 Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 111 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 112 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 113 Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 114 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 115 Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 116 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 117 Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 118 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 119 Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 120 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:49 121 Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 122 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 123 Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 124 Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:10:08 125 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 126 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 127 Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 128 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 129 Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 130 Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 131 Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:11:00 132 Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 133 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:11:40 134 Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:28:08 135 Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:30:47 136 David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders DNF Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita DNF Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling DNF Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling DNF Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher DNF Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher DNF Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team

Sprint 1 1 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 5 pts 2 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 3 3 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 1

Sprint 2 1 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 5 pts 2 Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling 3 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 1

Sprint 3 1 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 5 pts 2 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 3 3 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 1

Sprint 4 1 Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 5 pts 2 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 3 3 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 1

Mountain 1 1 Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 pts 2 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 3 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1

Mountain 2 1 Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 10 pts 2 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 7 3 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 4

Mountain 3 1 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 10 pts 2 Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 7 3 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 4

Mountain 4 1 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 5 pts 2 Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 3 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 1

Most aggressive rider 1 Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling

Elite men--General classification 1 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 6:17:36 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:03 3 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:16 4 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:17 5 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:28 6 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:31 7 Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:32 8 Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:34 9 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:00:37 10 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:41 11 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 0:00:43 12 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 13 Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:44 14 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:45 15 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 0:00:46 16 Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:48 17 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:49 18 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:51 19 Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 20 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 21 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:53 22 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:54 23 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:55 24 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:57 25 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:58 26 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:59 27 Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:01 28 Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 29 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:03 30 Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 31 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:04 32 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 33 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:08 34 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 35 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:10 36 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:01:14 37 Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:15 38 Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 39 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:01:16 40 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:17 41 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 42 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:01:24 43 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 44 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 45 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:01:28 46 Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:29 47 Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:32 48 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:01:34 49 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:01:37 50 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:45 51 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 52 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:01:46 53 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:53 54 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:58 55 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:12 56 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:14 57 Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:02:22 58 Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:32 59 Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1 60 Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:36 61 Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:39 62 Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:42 63 Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:02:43 64 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 0:02:46 65 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:02:57 66 Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:59 67 Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 0:03:00 68 Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:03:10 69 Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:03:15 70 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:03:20 71 Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:03:22 72 Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:03:26 73 Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:03:35 74 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:03:40 75 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:03:44 76 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:04:20 77 Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:04:31 78 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:04:43 79 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:04:53 80 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:54 81 Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:04:57 82 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:05:06 83 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 0:05:46 84 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 0:05:52 85 Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:05:56 86 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:06:19 87 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:23 88 Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:06:30 89 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:06:37 90 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:39 91 Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:06:48 92 Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:06:49 93 Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:07:02 94 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:07:26 95 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:07:33 96 Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:07:37 97 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:07:39 98 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:07:45 99 Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:07:52 100 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:07:58 101 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:08:08 102 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:08:20 103 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:08:40 104 Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:08:42 105 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:08:49 106 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:50 107 Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:09:00 108 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:09:28 109 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:09:30 110 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:09:50 111 David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:10:05 112 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:10:27 113 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:11:23 114 Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:11:54 115 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:11:59 116 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:12:08 117 Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:12:19 118 David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:12:23 119 Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:12:35 120 Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:13:22 121 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:13:37 122 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 0:13:41 123 Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:13:45 124 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:13:58 125 Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:14:22 126 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:17:09 127 Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:17:10 128 Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:17:18 129 Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:17:37 130 Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:22:52 131 Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:23:13 132 Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:23:38 133 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:24:07 134 Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:31:30 135 David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:34:36 136 Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:43:02

Sprint classification 1 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 26 pts 2 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 22 3 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 18 4 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 5 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 13 6 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 11 7 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 8 8 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 7 9 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 6 10 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 6 11 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 6 12 Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 5 13 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 5 14 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 5 15 Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia 5 16 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 4 17 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 4 18 Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling 3 19 Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2 20 Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1 2 21 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 2 22 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 1 23 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 1 24 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 25 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 26 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountains classification 1 Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 25 pts 2 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 15 3 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 7 4 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 5 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 4 6 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 4 7 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 3 8 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 3 9 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 10 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 1 11 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1

Best young rider classification 1 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong 6:18:17 2 Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:07 3 Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:20 4 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:00:27 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:33 6 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:35 7 Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:51 8 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:53 9 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:00:56 10 Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:02:02 11 Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:29 12 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:39 13 Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:02:45 14 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:04:12 15 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:05:38 16 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:06:45 17 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:07:17 18 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:07:59 19 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:08:08 20 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:08:47 21 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:08:49 22 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:11:18 23 Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:11:38 24 Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:11:54 25 Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:16:37 26 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:23:26 27 Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:30:49

Amateur rider classification 1 Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 6:18:27 2 Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:00:10 3 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:19 4 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:25 5 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:33 6 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:43 7 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:00:46 8 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:54 9 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:00:55 10 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:07 11 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:23 12 Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:01:31 13 Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:41 14 Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:45 15 Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:48 16 Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:01:51 17 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:02:06 18 Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:19 19 Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:24 20 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:29 21 Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:31 22 Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:44 23 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:49 24 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:52 25 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:04:15 26 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:05:28 27 Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:06:11 28 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:06:35 29 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:06:42 30 Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:06:46 31 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:06:54 32 Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:07:01 33 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:07:07 34 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:07:29 35 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:07:49 36 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:07:58 37 Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:08:09 38 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:08:37 39 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:08:39 40 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:08:59 41 David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:09:14 42 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:09:36 43 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:10:32 44 Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:11:03 45 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:11:08 46 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:11:17 47 David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:11:32 48 Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:11:44 49 Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:12:31 50 Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:12:54 51 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:13:07 52 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:16:18 53 Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:16:46 54 Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:22:22 55 Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:22:47 56 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:23:16 57 David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:33:45 58 Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:42:11

Teams classification 1 Kelly Benefit Strategies 18:53:35 2 United Healthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:50 3 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:57 4 Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:12 5 BISSELL Pro Cycling 6 Trek-Livestrong 0:01:56 7 Fly V Australia 0:02:05 8 Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:02:15 9 Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:02:26 10 Team Type 1 0:02:33 11 Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:02:37 12 Team Rio Grande 0:03:36 13 BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:04:27 14 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:04:55 15 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:06:21 16 Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:06:58 17 Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:07:00 18 MBRC/Flanders 0:07:15 19 JetFuel Cycling Team 0:09:05 20 IS Corp Cycling Team 0:12:54 21 Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:15:00 22 Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:22:08

Elite women--Stage 5 1 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 3:19:32 2 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 0:00:02 3 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:26 4 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 6 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 7 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 8 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 9 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 10 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 11 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 12 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 13 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 14 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 15 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 16 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma 17 Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia 18 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia 19 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 20 Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 21 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 22 Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders 23 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 24 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 25 Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 26 Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 27 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 28 Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 29 Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 30 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 31 Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi 32 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 33 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 34 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:00:37 35 Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi 36 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 0:00:38 37 Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 38 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 39 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 40 Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 41 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 42 Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 43 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:00:45 44 Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 45 Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:48 46 Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi 47 Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:00:50 48 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 49 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 50 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:56 51 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 0:02:26 52 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:02:27 53 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:06:18 54 Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:12:57 55 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 56 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 57 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda 58 Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda 59 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 60 Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda 61 Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 62 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma 63 Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 64 Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 65 Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 66 Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 67 Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 68 Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management 69 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 70 Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 71 Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 72 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 73 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:14:41 74 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:15:00 75 Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:16:23 76 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:23:03 77 Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:24:36 78 Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management 0:24:58 79 Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:26:40 80 Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 81 Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda 0:27:04 82 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 83 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:34:34 DNF Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels DNF Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance

Sprint 1 1 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 5 pts 2 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda 3 3 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 1

Sprint 2 1 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 5 pts 2 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 3 3 Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 1

Mountain 1 1 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 5 pts 2 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 3 3 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 1

Mountain 2 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 10 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 7 3 Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 4

Mountain 3 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 10 pts 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 7 3 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 4

Mountain 4 1 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 5 pts 2 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 3 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 1

Most aggressive rider 1 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders

Elite women--General classification 1 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 5:25:36 2 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:11 3 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 0:00:34 4 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 5 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 0:00:35 6 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:37 7 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 8 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:51 9 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia 0:00:53 10 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 11 Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 0:01:00 12 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:01 13 Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders 0:01:04 14 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:01:08 15 Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 16 Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 17 Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:01:12 18 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:01:15 19 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 20 Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 21 Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:01:19 22 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:01:23 23 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 24 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 25 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 0:01:25 26 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:30 27 Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia 0:01:31 28 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 29 Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 30 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:44 31 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:46 32 Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 33 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:54 34 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 0:02:00 35 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma 0:02:02 36 Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:02:08 37 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:02:13 38 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:02:15 39 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 0:02:20 40 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 0:02:30 41 Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 42 Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:02:31 43 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:32 44 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 0:02:33 45 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 46 Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:02:51 47 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 0:02:57 48 Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:03:42 49 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:03:46 50 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 0:04:20 51 Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:04:54 52 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:05:37 53 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:07:33 54 Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda 0:13:48 55 Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:14:07 56 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:14:09 57 Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda 0:14:18 58 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda 0:14:19 59 Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:14:20 60 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma 0:14:36 61 Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management 0:14:47 62 Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:14:54 63 Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:14:59 64 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:15:22 65 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:15:50 66 Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:16:11 67 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:16:13 68 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:16:15 69 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:16:40 70 Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:16:44 71 Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:17:16 72 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:19:59 73 Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 74 Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:20:15 75 Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:20:19 76 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:24:05 77 Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management 0:26:28 78 Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:28:17 79 Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda 0:31:49 80 Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:33:24 81 Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:33:49 82 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:34:29 83 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:36:38

Sprint classification 1 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 40 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 23 3 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 22 4 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 15 5 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 10 6 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 10 7 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 10 8 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 9 9 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 9 10 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 5 11 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 5 12 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda 3 13 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 1 15 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 1 16 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma 1 17 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 1

Mountains classification 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 18 pts 2 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 12 3 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 7 4 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 6 5 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 5 6 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 5 7 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 5 8 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 4 9 Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 4 10 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 3

Best young rider classification 1 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 5:25:36 2 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia 0:00:53 3 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:01:08 4 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:01:15 5 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:01:23 6 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:30 7 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:44 8 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:46 9 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 0:02:00 10 Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:02:08 11 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 0:02:30 12 Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 13 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:32 14 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 0:02:33 15 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 16 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:07:33 17 Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda 0:13:48 18 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma 0:14:36 19 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:15:22 20 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:15:50 21 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:16:15 22 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:16:40 23 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:19:59 24 Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:20:15 25 Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management 0:26:28 26 Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda 0:31:49 27 Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:33:24 28 Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:33:49 29 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:34:29 30 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:36:38

Category 2 rider classification 1 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 5:27:22 2 Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 3 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:27 4 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:00:46 5 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 0:00:47 6 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 7 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:03:51 8 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:05:47 9 Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:12:34 10 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:14:04 11 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:14:54 12 Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:15:30 13 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:32:43