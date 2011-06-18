Trending

Image 1 of 61

Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) taking the nighttime win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 61

Hands aloft, Forster makes it two from two.

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 3 of 61

Race leader Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) having a good ride earlier in the race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 61

Joelle Numainville (TIBCO) puts some pressure on the rest of her breakaway companions.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 61

Greg LeMond was on hand to start the men's race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 61

Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) still driving the front of the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 61

Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co) leading the chase.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 61

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) riding at the front of the bunch.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 61

The break still had a decent gap with 14 laps to go.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 61

Tonight's race went through the hip and happening uptown section of Minneapolis.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 61

UnitedHealthcare gets serious about bringing back the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 61

Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) leads a break in the women's race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 61

Things get single file right from the start of the women's race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 61

The women are off.

The women are off.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 61

The women come through with 2 laps to go.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 61

A massive pileup happened heading into the last lap of the women's race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 61

There were just a few kids on hand for the kids ride.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 61

Race leader Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) looking calm with one lap to go.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 61

One of the happening corners along the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 61

Fans line the course as the race goes on.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 61

Fans enjoying wine, snacks and a bike race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 61

The blue train of UnitedHealthcare keeping the field strung out.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 61

Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) tries to get another break going.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 61

UnitedHealthcare never let any breaks get too far away.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 61

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) wearing the most aggressive rider jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 61

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) attacking the field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 61

Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly) leads a break in the men's race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 61

Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) on the start line.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 61

Tonight's podium for the men's race (l-r): Jake Keough, Robert Förster and Ken Hanson

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 61

With two to go Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) leads Lauren Tamayo and Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12) and the rest of the field through past the start/finish line.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 31 of 61

Riders attempt to regain the field after the large pileup.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 32 of 61

Lots of riders having a hard time getting untangled after the crash that saw 39 women go down.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 33 of 61

Trying to separate all the crashed riders

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 34 of 61

A kid's ride participant with one of the giveaway helmets signed by the United Healthcare team.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 35 of 61

Greg LeMond fires the gun to start the men's race.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 36 of 61

Wheaties Top Sprinter Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) escapes the break and goes ahead solo.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 37 of 61

Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare Pro Cycling) leads the field in pursuit of the break

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 38 of 61

United Healthcare on the front keeping the second break within site.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 39 of 61

Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) attempts to brake away with just a few laps remaining.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 40 of 61

Light was fading fast as the men's field clicks off the last couple laps.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 41 of 61

Robert Forster (United Healthcare Pro Cycling) takes another stage win in Minneapolis.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 42 of 61

Still in yellow, Robert Forster (United Healthcare Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 43 of 61

The men's jersey's: Sport Beans King of the Hill Kyle Wamsley (Bissel Pro Cycling), Nature Valley Top Amateur Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande), Nature Valley Race Leader and Wheaties Top Sprinter Robert Forster (United Healthcare Pro Cycling Team), Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Stratgies-Optum Health), Tria Best Young Rider Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 44 of 61

Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12 on the front keeping the breaks time gap low

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 45 of 61

The break became five with the addition Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12) and Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad)

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 46 of 61

Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12) leading the field as they chase the break away.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 47 of 61

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 48 of 61

The crowds on stage four were some of the best on record for the NVGP according to organisers.

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 49 of 61

The pace was quick on the criterium course.

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 50 of 61

The crash that unfolded on stage four.

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 51 of 61

Rider's try to remount their bikes as paramedics arrive on the scene.

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 52 of 61

Overall leader Kristin Armstrong gets some help from her teammates after the horrific stage four crash.

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 53 of 61

Riders waiting for the start.

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 54 of 61

The field on the startline

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 55 of 61

The race oraniser's have a chat.

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 56 of 61

The break working well together.

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 57 of 61

United Health Care gets on the front to wind up for the sprint.

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 58 of 61

The men's field awaits their start in Uptown Minneapolis

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 59 of 61

Women's field racing in Uptown

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 60 of 61

The early break in the women's race Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara), Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light), and Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 61 of 61

600+ kids participated in the kids race held between the women's and men's races.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Elite Men’s race

In front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium, the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team delivered a second straight stage win for Robert Forster, as well as the team's fourth victory at the Nature Valley Grand Prix and its second win in two years at the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium.

UnitedHealthcare took over the front of the field with two laps to go and capably delivered Forster to the line to increase his overall lead to 18 seconds on his teammate and defending champion Rory Sutherland. The podium result was identical to that of Stage 3: UnitedHealthcare's Jake Keough was second and Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda) was third.

Forster said despite his team's string of success to this point, the race is far from decided.

"Today is today and tomorrow is tomorrow," he said. "We have a hard 160 kilometers ahead of us. The key is this is a team and the one thing we will continue to do here is work hard for one another. Tonight, the guys worked hard and we just do what we need to do to help each other."

Last year, it was Hilton Clarke who scored the win for UnitedHealthcare in the streets of Uptown. But a separated shoulder suffered in a crash on Stage 3 Thursday knocked him out of the race and reduced UnitedHealthcare to seven riders. It didn't seem to make a difference.

When five riders jumped off the front early in the 40-lap race around a flat, six-corner course, it was the yellow jersey wearer himself who bridged across.

"We wanted to control the race from the beginning." Forster explained. "For me, it's easier to jump to the group and stay there so the boys in the back have it a bit easier first 10 laps."

The first five to make the escape - Nick Frey (Jamis/Sutter Home), Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling), Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly), Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) and Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) - were joined by Forster, who had Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) tagging along.

Frey said he knew UnitedHealthcare would give an early break some room.

"The problem was that Forster went with us," he said. "We could have tried counter-attacking him, but he's got such a fast jump, he can just jump right on anything."

With more riders trying to bridge up, cooperation in the break ceased and the field was back together a few laps later. But not for long. Four different riders (Kyle Wamsley of BISSELL Pro Cycling, Eric Schlidge of Jamis/Sutter Home, Andy Bajadali of Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth and Andres Diaz of Team Exergy) managed to escape the UnitedHealthcare juggernaut. They worked well together, rotating through to try and stay away.

"We were rolling pretty good I think," Sports Beans King Hills jersey wearer Wamsley said. "Bajadali and Diaz were going for the time bonuses. I was saving it for tomorrow, trying to seal up the mountain's jersey because it's good for BISSELL and it's important to the team."

Behind them, the blue train controlled the front of the field, working to keep the gap below 23 seconds. The situation remained the same until UnitedHealthcare upped the already fast pace in the closing laps. Luis Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home) launched a counter-attack when the four were reeled in at 10 laps to go, but the strung-out field was back together two laps later.

Jelly Belly then took over the front with three laps to go. But a lap later, it was all blue at the head of the field again as UnitedHealthcare set up its 16th win of the season.

"Jelly Belly tried it again with two laps to go, but we have strong riders and the boys know exactly what to do. They are not nervous." Forster said.

With his back-to-back stage victories, Forster takes over the Wheaties FUEL Sprint Competition. Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) keeps his green jersey as the Nature Valley Top Amateur and Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) remains the TRIA Orthopaedic Center Best Young Rider.

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHhealth) was awarded the red Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Rider jersey for taking a solo flyer with five laps to go.

Racing continues Saturday with the 101-mile Road Race. The brutal course with twists and turns can allow a breakaway to get out of sight and out of mind. There are four King of the Hills lines before four laps of a relatively flat, three-mile finishing circuit make the race complete.

Women’s Race

Crash Nullifies Uptown Minneapolis Criterium; Defending Champion Olds Out

Defending champion Shelley Olds (Diadora-Pasta Zara-Manhattan) was knocked out of the Nature Valley Grand Prix Friday night when a huge crash on the penultimate lap forced race officials to stop the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium and eventually nullify the stage.

Race leader Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) was among the 39 riders who went down in the crash on the finishing straight. Four of them had injuries serious enough to require transport to a local hospital: Olds (rib injuries), Laura Ralston (facial lacerations, possible broken collarbone), Robin Bauer (separated shoulder) and Hillary Billington (extent of injuries unknown). None will start Stage 5.

Teammates gathered around Armstrong after she was helped to the side of the road by a race medic. The yellow jersey wearer cut her elbow and suffered a bruise on her back.

"Kristin's pretty banged up," Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 Director Nicola Cranmer said. "She was at the bottom of the pile, so she had a lot of riders on top of her. Her spirits are good, but it was a shock to her system. It's obvious she's uncomfortable."

After the crash, officials and medical personnel tried to clear the road in hopes of allowing for a final sprint. But as the lead motorcycle rounded the final corner, fallen riders were still being attended to and the race was stopped.

"Our initial thought was to restart the race with five to go and try to get the it back up to speed," Chief Judge Dot Abbott said. "But with the injuries we had, it was pretty upsetting for everybody so we decided to cancel the stage and nullify all of the points and the time bonuses, as though today's race didn't happen."

Until the crash, Olds had animated the race, being part of a five-rider break, along with Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12), Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno D'Asolo presented by Cooking Light), Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad), and Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top).
Wearing the Freewheel Bikes Most Aggressive jersey, Olds captured six sprint points and three seconds in time bonuses.

Cranmer said despite her injuries, Armstrong and her team are up to the challenge of defending the race lead for two more days. First up, a hilly, 81-mile road race that begins and ends in Menomonie.

"I think the team has rallied around her," Cranmer said. "They're pretty fired up about protecting the jersey. Obviously it will be a challenge."

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)1:11:08
2Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
3Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
4Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
5Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
6K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
7Ben Kersten (V Australia)
8Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
9Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
10Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
11Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
12Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
13Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
14Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)
15Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
16Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)
17Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
18Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)
19Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)
20Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
21Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)
22Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride)
23Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
24Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)
25Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
26Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
27Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
28Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
29Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)
30Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home)
31Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
32Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:11
33Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
34Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:00:12
35Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
36Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels)
37Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)
38Adam Carr (Penn Cycle)
39Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
40Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:00:16
41Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels)
42Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
43Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
44Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
45Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
46Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
47Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
48Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels)0:00:19
49Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
50Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
51Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home)
52Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
53Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home)
54Zachary Davies (V Australia)
55Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
56Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)
57Chris Winn (V Australia)
58Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
59Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)
60Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
61Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
62Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
63Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
64Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)
65Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
66Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
67Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
68Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
69Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:00:32
70Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)0:00:41
71Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:00:45
72Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride)
73Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle)
74Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
75Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
76Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
77Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle)
78Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride)
79Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
80Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
81Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:57
82Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:01:34
83John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
84Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:01:40
85Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:01:46
86Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
87Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:01:55
88Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
89Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride)
90Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
91Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
92Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels)0:03:45
93Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels)0:03:50
94Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:05:01
95Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)
96Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels)
97Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:05:22
98Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)0:15:51
99Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle)0:25:47

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)5pts
2Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)3
3Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)5pts
2Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)3
3Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)5pts
2Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
3Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)5pts
2Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)3
3Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)5pts
2Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
3Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3:33:24
2Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
3Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
4Team Exergy
5Jamis Sutter Home
6Bissell Pro Cycling
7NVGP Pro Ride0:00:12
8Team Type 1-Development0:00:19
9Mercy Elite Cycling Team0:00:32
10V Australia0:00:38
11Team Rio Grande
12Elbowz Racing0:00:46
13GrandStay Hotels0:00:47
14Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop
15Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:51
16Penn Cycle0:01:42

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)4:56:31
2Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:18
3Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:27
4Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:33
5Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
6K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:34
7Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:35
8Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:38
9Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)0:00:40
10Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:42
11Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:48
12Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:51
13Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)0:00:52
14Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
15Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:57
16Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
17Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
18Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:58
19Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:01:02
20Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:01:03
21Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:01:04
22Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:01:05
23Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)0:01:06
24Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:08
25Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:01:09
26Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
27Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:01:12
28Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:01:17
29Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:23
30Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:01:24
31Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:28
32Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:01:30
33Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:31
34Ben Kersten (V Australia)0:01:36
35Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:39
36Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:01:41
37Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:01:42
38Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:01:43
39Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:01:45
40Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:01:50
41Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
42Zachary Davies (V Australia)0:01:53
43Chris Winn (V Australia)0:01:55
44Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)0:02:00
45Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:10
46Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
47Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels)0:02:18
48Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:02:21
49Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:22
50Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:02:39
51Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride)0:02:55
52Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:03:04
53Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels)0:05:00
54Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:05:14
55Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:05:41
56Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:05:46
57Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:06:01
58Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:16
59Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:06:20
60Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:06:23
61Adam Carr (Penn Cycle)0:06:29
62Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:06:37
63Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride)0:06:44
64Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:06:56
65Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:07:09
66Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:07:11
67Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:07:14
68Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:08:01
69Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:08:59
70Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:09:52
71Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:11:29
72Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)0:12:03
73Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:13:04
74Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:13:29
75Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels)0:14:09
76Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:14:42
77Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:17:25
78Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels)0:20:53
79Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:21:36
80Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle)0:24:45
81Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle)0:25:59
82Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride)0:26:05
83Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)0:26:11
84Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)0:26:18
85Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:26:33
86Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:26:46
87Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)0:27:53
88Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:29:34
89Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:30:36
90John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:32:58
91Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:33:25
92Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:34:09
93Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)0:34:20
94Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:34:40
95Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels)0:36:19
96Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:38:46
97Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels)0:43:44
98Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)0:47:10
99Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle)0:53:03

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)25pts
2Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)24
3Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)23
4Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)13
5Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)6
6Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)5
7Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)5
8Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)5
9K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
10Ben Kersten (V Australia)5
11Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)3
12Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)3
13Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)3
14Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)2
15Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)2
16Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)1
17Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home)1
18Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1
19Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1
20Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)8pts
2Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)6
3Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)5
4Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)5
5Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)3
6Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)3
7Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
8Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)2
9Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team14:50:39
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:49
3Jamis Sutter Home0:00:50
4Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:01:16
5Team Exergy0:01:43
6Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:44
7Team Type 1-Development0:03:21
8Elbowz Racing0:03:35
9V Australia0:04:18
10Team Rio Grande0:08:09
11NVGP Pro Ride0:08:28
12Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:09:38
13GrandStay Hotels0:12:19
14Mercy Elite Cycling Team0:12:58
15Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop0:13:17
16Penn Cycle0:50:44

 

