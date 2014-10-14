Debusschere closes 2014 season with victory in Putte-Kapellen
Van Asbroeck, Vangenechten round out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:56:11
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|5
|Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|6
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|9
|Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|10
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|11
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
|12
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|13
|Jan-Willem Van Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|14
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|15
|Kevin Van Staeyen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|16
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|18
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|19
|Claudio Catania (Ger) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|20
|Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel
|21
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|22
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|23
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|24
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|25
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|26
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|27
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|28
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|29
|Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|30
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|31
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|32
|André Looij (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|33
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:08
|34
|Boris Carene (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:10
|35
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|36
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|37
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|38
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|39
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|40
|Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|41
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|42
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|43
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|44
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|45
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|46
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|47
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|48
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|49
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|50
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|51
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|52
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|53
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|54
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|55
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|56
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|57
|Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|58
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|59
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|60
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|61
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|62
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
|64
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|65
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|66
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|67
|Remco Broers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
|68
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|69
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|71
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|72
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|73
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|74
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:15
|75
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:17
|76
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|77
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|78
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:28
|79
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|80
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|81
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:30
|82
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:42
|83
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|84
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|85
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|86
|Woutpoels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|87
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|88
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|89
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|90
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:56
|91
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|92
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|93
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|94
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|96
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Alexander Maes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|98
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|99
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|100
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
|101
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|102
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|103
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|104
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|105
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|106
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|DNF
|Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Tristan Timmermans (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|DNF
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Marc-Andre Tzschupke (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|DNF
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Tino Thömel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|DNF
|Lars Haverals (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|DNF
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Tom Galle (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|DNF
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|DNF
|Romain Hubert (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|DNF
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|DNF
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Niels Goeree (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
