Debusschere closes 2014 season with victory in Putte-Kapellen

Van Asbroeck, Vangenechten round out podium

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:56:11
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
4Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
5Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
6Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
7Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
9Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
10Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
11Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
12Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
13Jan-Willem Van Schip (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
14Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
15Kevin Van Staeyen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
16Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
18Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
19Claudio Catania (Ger) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
20Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel
21Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
22Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
23Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
24Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
25Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
26Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
27Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
28Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
29Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
30Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
31Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
32André Looij (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
33Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:08
34Boris Carene (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:10
35Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
36Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
37Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
38Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
39Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
40Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
41Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
42Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
43Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
44Dirk Finders (Ger) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
45Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
46Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
47Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
48Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
49Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
50Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
51Oliver Naesen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
52Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
53Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
54Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
55Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
56Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
57Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart
58Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
59Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
60Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
61Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
62Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
64Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
65Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
66Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
67Remco Broers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
68Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
69Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
70Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
71Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
72Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
73Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
74Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:15
75Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:17
76Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
77Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
78Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:28
79Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
80Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
81Floris Gerfs (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:30
82Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:42
83Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team0:01:05
84Thomas Deruette (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
85Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
86Woutpoels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
87Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
88Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team0:01:43
89Niels De Rooze (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
90Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:56
91Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
92Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
93Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
94Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
96Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Alexander Maes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
98Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
99Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
100Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
101Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
102Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
103Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
104Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
105Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
106Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFThierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFYves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFLawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFMax Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart
DNFAlexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFTristan Timmermans (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFGediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFVytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFJoaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFGeorg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
DNFBjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel
DNFMarc-Andre Tzschupke (Ger) Team Stuttgart
DNFMerijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFKurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFOlivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFAntoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFBoris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFLoic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFTino Thömel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
DNFLars Haverals (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
DNFJerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
DNFDylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFTom Galle (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
DNFIan Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
DNFRomain Hubert (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
DNFJonathan Breyne (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
DNFGeert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFMathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
DNFJesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
DNFNiels Goeree (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
DNFSjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
DNFMitchell Huenders (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
DNFCees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFPiotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team

