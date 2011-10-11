Trending

Hutarovich caps off successful season with Putte-Kapellen win

Stallaert, Stroetinga step onto podium in sprint

The Putte-Kapellen podium: Joeri Stallaert, Yauheni Hutarovich and Wim Stroetinga

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Yauheni Hutarovich book-ended his season with victories, taking out the closing race on the Belgian calendar, the Sluitingsprijs Putte-Kapellen in a photo-finish sprint over newcomer Joeri Stallaert (Landbouwkrediet), while Dutchman Wim Stroetinga claimed the final podium place.

Hutarovich began his season with a stage victory in the Etoile de Bessèges and second place in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, then followed up with wins in the Coppa Bernocchi and Tour du Poitou Charentes et de la Vienne before taking out the finale in today's season closer.

"I'm happy but it very nearly didn't happen," said Hutarovich. "Delage took me into the sprint, and I went around in the last 250m." His long sprint was not as well-timed as his previous, more dominating sprint wins. Stallaert came on strong, but said he needed another 10 centimeters to beat Hutarovich.

"The race went well. There was always a fast pace, and I was able to drift quietly into the sprint," said Stallaert. "At 200 meters from the finish, I gave it everything, but I didn't quite make it."

The sprint finish was preceded on the 183km course by a five-man breakaway which never threatened to stay clear. Stijn Devolder, Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil), Wim De Vocht (Veranda's Willems-Accent), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen) and David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto) gained 3:25 before Boucher attacked with 45km to go.

FDJ kept the pace high, reeled in the break with 32km remaining, and despite a few last-ditch efforts from Klaas Lodewyck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Dieter Cappelle (Veranda's Willems-Accent), delivered Hutarovich to the front for his fourth win of the year.

Hutarovich's sprint evoked some anger from Skil-Shimano sprinter Kenny Van Hummel, who, according to Sporza.be, felt that Hutarovich closed the door on him.

The Belarussian denied any intentional blocking of Van Hummel. "I felt Van Hummel approaching. I did not close the door, but a
strange curve on the course narrowed the road so he got trapped. Naturally that infuriated him, but I am always a fair sprinter. I did not close the door that way."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ4:00:35
2Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
3Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
4Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
5Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
6Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
7Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
8Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
11Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
12Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
14Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
15Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
16Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
17Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Mercury
18Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
20Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
21Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
22Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Netherlands
23Jan Oelerrich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
24Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
25Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
26Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
27Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
28Moreno Hofland (Ned) Netherlands
29Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
30Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
31Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
32Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
33Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
34Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
35Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Mercury
36Srefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
37Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
38Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
39Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
40Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
41Pirmin Lang (Swi) Atlas Personal
42Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
43Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
44Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
45Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
46Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
48Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
49Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
50Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
51Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
52Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury
53Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal
54Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
56Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
57Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
58Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
59Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury
60Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
61Jesse De Haan (Ned) Netherlands
62Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
63Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
64Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
65Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
66Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
67Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
68James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
69Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
70Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
71Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
72Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
73Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
74Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
75Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury
76Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
77Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
78Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
79Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
80Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
81Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
82Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
83Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
84Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
85Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
86Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
87Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
88Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
89Arne Hassink (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18
90Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
91Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
92Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
93Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
94Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
95Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
96Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
97Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
98Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
100Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:00:27
101Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
102Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
103Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:42
104Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:59
105Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:09
106Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
107Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
108Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
109Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
110Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
111Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
112Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:38
113Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:53

 

