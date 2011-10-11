The Putte-Kapellen podium: Joeri Stallaert, Yauheni Hutarovich and Wim Stroetinga (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Yauheni Hutarovich book-ended his season with victories, taking out the closing race on the Belgian calendar, the Sluitingsprijs Putte-Kapellen in a photo-finish sprint over newcomer Joeri Stallaert (Landbouwkrediet), while Dutchman Wim Stroetinga claimed the final podium place.

Hutarovich began his season with a stage victory in the Etoile de Bessèges and second place in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, then followed up with wins in the Coppa Bernocchi and Tour du Poitou Charentes et de la Vienne before taking out the finale in today's season closer.

"I'm happy but it very nearly didn't happen," said Hutarovich. "Delage took me into the sprint, and I went around in the last 250m." His long sprint was not as well-timed as his previous, more dominating sprint wins. Stallaert came on strong, but said he needed another 10 centimeters to beat Hutarovich.

"The race went well. There was always a fast pace, and I was able to drift quietly into the sprint," said Stallaert. "At 200 meters from the finish, I gave it everything, but I didn't quite make it."

The sprint finish was preceded on the 183km course by a five-man breakaway which never threatened to stay clear. Stijn Devolder, Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil), Wim De Vocht (Veranda's Willems-Accent), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen) and David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto) gained 3:25 before Boucher attacked with 45km to go.

FDJ kept the pace high, reeled in the break with 32km remaining, and despite a few last-ditch efforts from Klaas Lodewyck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Dieter Cappelle (Veranda's Willems-Accent), delivered Hutarovich to the front for his fourth win of the year.

Hutarovich's sprint evoked some anger from Skil-Shimano sprinter Kenny Van Hummel, who, according to Sporza.be, felt that Hutarovich closed the door on him.

The Belarussian denied any intentional blocking of Van Hummel. "I felt Van Hummel approaching. I did not close the door, but a

strange curve on the course narrowed the road so he got trapped. Naturally that infuriated him, but I am always a fair sprinter. I did not close the door that way."

Full Results