Image 1 of 17 Jeff Schalk (Trek) is being stalked by the Team CF trio through Three Bridges. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 2 of 17 Men's Open podium (r-l) Kevin Carter (stepped away), Christian Tanguy, Jeff Schalk. Michael Siminson and Roger Ashplom. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 3 of 17 Vicki Barclay (Stans NoTubes/Freeze Thaw/Honey Stinger) digs deep to seal the deal on the final push into the finish. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 4 of 17 NUE Series Singlespeed Champion Gerry Pflug, (Salsa/Notubes/Pro Bikes) is 8th overall and first singlespeeder again. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 5 of 17 Steve Cummings (Team GOPA) kept his motor running great all day and just missed the top 5 finishing 6th in the Wilderness 101. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 6 of 17 Accomplished cyclo-cross and road racer Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo) had a fun ride finishing 4th in his first Wilderness 101. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 7 of 17 Kevin Carter (My Wife) riding in 6th place on Beautiful Trail. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 8 of 17 Jeff Schalk (Trek) leads Chrstian Tanguy (Team CF) up the longest steepest climb in the event on Seeger Rd. to aid station #3. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 9 of 17 Brandon Draugelis (Team CF) takes his pull with Mike Simonson (RBS Trek MTB Team). (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 10 of 17 Singlespeed podium (l-r): Aaron Shelmire (Pro Bikes XXC Mag) 8th, Montana Miller (Wilderness Voyagers/Niner/I9) 6th, Sean Leader (Team Ed Racing) 4th, Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw/ Hubcap Cycles) 2nd, Gerry Pflug (Salsa/NoTubes/ProBikes) 1st, Jorden Wakeley (Einstein Racing) 3rd and Collin Snyder (Midwest Cycling Group/Trails Edge) 5th. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 11 of 17 Steve "O" Cummings (GOPA) has very good form! (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 12 of 17 Vicki Barclay (Stans NoTubes/ Freeze Thaw/ Honey Stinger) is trying to keep Cheryl in check. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 13 of 17 Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) is riding strong and smooth like always. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 14 of 17 Multi-discipline national champion Mark McCormack (Clif Bar/Pactima) had one heck of an adventure and really brought life to the participants he was around during the event. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 15 of 17 Race director Chris Scott rolling the helmet cam behind the leaders. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 16 of 17 Brandon Draugelis (Team CF) is always smiling and going very fast! (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring) Image 17 of 17 Women's podium (r-l): Jessica Kutz, Brenda Simirl, Vicki Barclay, Karen Potter and Pam Frentzel-Beyme. (Image credit: Shenandoah Mountain Touring)

Men's Open: Schalk ties it up with three wins

"The NUE Series men's open class has seen more heat than the East coast had last week!" said Race Director Chris Scott. And the heat was on Saturday near State College as the NUE defending champion Jeff Schalk (Trek Racing) duked it out in the hills of Pennsylvania with Christian Tanguy (Team CF), who already has three early season wins this year in his aggressive bid to for his first NUE men's open Championship.

Schalk ultimately prevailed in Pennsylvania, as he finished 3:59 ahead of Tanguy.

Schalk and Tanguy need one more win to close the window of opportunity for all other challengers and perhaps set up a rematch, a final showdown, at Shenandoah, where all ties will be broken.

"It was a really, really good, close battle between Christian and I," said Schalk. "I think there were eight of us or so together on the fire road coming out of aid two. That is the first big climb in the race where the race really starts to blow up.

"Christian was pushing a huge pace and I was suffering. I was struggling to stay on but I was the only one to stay on. The others just dropped off so it was me and Christian at the top of the climb.

"I got in front of him in the singletrack and got a little bit of a gap on the downhill but then he rolled right back onto my wheel on the next climb. It kind of went that way, yo-yoing back and forth until aid four. At that point he started to get away from me because I was having chain issues.

"I dropped my chain and I lost maybe 20 or 30 seconds untangling it so I had to chase him down. And then, when I had chased him down, on another fire road descent on the way to aid five, I dropped the chain again, had to untangle it, and chase him down again. Both times, it was just a huge effort to chase him down.

"However, we were together at aid five and both stopped to get a bottle. I just got my bottle faster and got out of aid station 5 maybe 10 seconds quicker. From there it's rail trail with one more big climb and I just buried myself to get away. I put about four minutes on him at that point." Michael Simonson (RBS Trek MTB Team) took the third spot on the podium, 22:39 off the pace, with Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo) fourth at 39:31 and Kevin Carter fifth at 42:52.

Women's Open: Barclay tastes her first NUE Series victory of the year at the 101

We reported that local Vicki Barclay (Freeze Thaw/Honey Stinger/Stans No Tubes) looked to have her best shot at taking an overall victory for the Pennsylvania locals and she did not disappoint, finishing in 7:42:31 as the only woman with a sub-eight hour finish.

Former NUE champion and Wilderness 101 winner last year, Cheryl Sornson (Team CF), was forced to drop out of the race with stomach issues, giving Barclay the unexpected opportunity she needed to go for the victory on her home course.

"It went really good," said Barclay. "I felt really strong this morning. My plan was to just sit with Cheryl and, up to aid station two, it worked. I could see that the field was getting a bit tired so I put in a little kick.

"I left her on one of the descents after aid two and never saw her again. Apparently, she was feeling sick then. From then on I was just trying to keep it steady and I was climbing well. It was a lucky day for me."

Barclay, who sat tenth in the series before this race, has two fourth place finishes in the NUE Series this year at Cohutta and the Lumberjack 100. Her win at the 101 will, no doubt, significantly improve her standing this year. Barclay stated that she might do Fool's Gold and then the Shenandoah 100.

Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) had a great shot at the top three and she took it, placing second 34:51 down on Barclay. Simril was already ranked third behind Carey and Sornsen in the race for the title.

"It was really hot, of course, and I think everyone suffered some from the heat," said Simril. "My husband and I did ORAM last week, so I had no idea how I was going to feel. The legs were a little achey to start but they came around and I had a really good day.

"Karen Potter (MTBRaceNews.com) and I were going back and forth for what seemed like about halfway through the race but then, on one of the rocky downhills, she ended up slicing her tire. She had to stop so I got a little gap on her at that point.

"From then I was riding like a stalking cat. I never saw Vicki after the neutral start, she was on fire. It was an amazing day for her."

Karen Potter rounded out the podium finishing third, 58:46 back with Jessica Kutz (Freeze Thaw Cycles/Hubcap Cycles) taking fourth and Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Films) placing fifth.

Singlespeed Open: Domination by superhuman Pflug

Seven races into the season, the story continues to be defending champion and current NUE Series leader Gerry Pflug (Salsa/Notubes/Pro Bikes). The Pfluginator may be superhuman, able to recover with nothing more than a post-race beer while competing week-in and week-out.

He has become seemingly unstoppable now following another huge win at the 101, making it six wins out of seven races. The Pflug strategy appears to be, "Win all races and never allow a glimmer of hope". At the 101, he finished in 7:19:45 finishing more than 20 minutes on second place.

"It went real well out there. I had a perfect race today and was real happy with it," said Pflug. "Last year I flatted about 70 miles in and my teammate ended up winning," referring to Justin Pokrivka (ProBikes/Cohen Associates) who finished 13th this year.

"Up the first climb, through aid station one, I was able to ride with the fastest geared guys. After one, I stayed with them on the climb, went over the climb but it was a pretty fast descent and just being under-geared on a single speed I couldn't keep up. At that point I was pretty much by myself the rest of the way."

When asked what gearing he used, The Pfluginator responded, "34/19, it's bigger than what I've used in the past but it felt pretty good today. I think the course was better this year, it flowed a lot better. They took out the Poe trail this year, which, on a singlespeed is kind of tough because it had a lot of baby heads on it that will eat you up pretty good.

"They put in a pretty technical downhill which was fast but I felt pretty good. I didn't have any trouble on the descent and I rode a rigid fork today."

Pflug plans to compete again next weekend at the Pierre's Hole 100 in Alta, Wyoming. When asked about his rather demanding schedule and what he does in the middle of the week to recover from four straight 100 mile races, Pflug replied, "This week, I didn't do much, I was pretty spent. I was even wondering whether I was going to come here and be able to race today but it worked out pretty good. I felt pretty fresh this morning."

Mathematically, there is still a distant glimmer of hope for a challenger to emerge, however, with only four races remaining, it would appear that only superman himself could defeat the Pfluginator now. Matthew Ferrari (Freeze Thaw/Hubcap Cycles), arguably the second strongest singlespeed racer in the series, took second Saturday at 20:57 and remains the best chance for a late season upset. Jorden Wakeley (Einstein Racing) finished third at 22:50.

Masters 50+ Open: Masse makes his move at the 101

Roger Masse (Trek 29er Crew) put the smack down on Saturday as he finished in 7:58:48, more than 20 minutes ahead of the runner-up Mike Ramponi (Independent Fabrication). Masse has always been there, hanging near the top, ready to strike yet falling short of glory, but today was his day as he gained his first NUE Series win this year.

Masse has amassed just six points, with three second-place finishes in the NUE Series so far this year. Will a win at the 101 give Masse the momentum he needs to go the distance for the series victory? With just four races remaining, is there enough time for a late season streak that could put him ahead of the defending champion, Robert Herriman and the Hulk himself, Doug Andrews?

Michael Ramponi, (Independent Fabrication) is clearly capable of causing an interruption in the master's galaxy but finished second after reportedly suffering from tire problems. Not far behind Ramponi was Boston's own Mark Virello, (Hammer Nutrition) also no stranger to the podium. Virello finished second in the Masters at the Mohican 100k the last two years.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Schalk (Trek) 6:26:25 2 Christian Tanguy (Team CF) 0:03:59 3 Mike Simonson (RBS Trek MTB Team) 0:22:39 4 Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo) 0:39:31 5 Kevin Carter (My Wife) 0:42:52 6 Stephen Cummings (Team GPOA) 0:49:15 7 Peter Schildt (Keswick Cycles) 0:52:57 8 Drew Edsall (Super Cool Bike Shop/First Place Racing) 0:56:33 9 Morgan Olsson (GVC / Cycles de Oro) 0:57:03 10 Ian Spivack (DCMTB) 0:58:25 11 Travis Mullen (Shamrock Cycles) 1:02:53 12 Michael Tabasko (DCMTB) 1:03:24 13 Garth Prosser (Cannondale/ Ashford Surgical) 1:09:10 14 Mark McCormack (Clif Bar/Pactimo) 1:11:47 15 Andy Gorski (Pro Bikes) 1:13:52 16 Rob Spreng (Dirty Harry's) 1:14:21 17 Zack Morrey (Vaporgenie.com/Maxxis) 1:15:47 18 Stephan Kincaid (Philly Ciclismo/Cannondale/StansNotubes) 1:16:12 19 Daniel Atkins (Trek 29er Crew) 1:20:00 20 Joe Fish (Design Physics/Stijl Cycles) 1:20:41 21 Ryan Heerschap (Team Bulldog/Cycle Craft) 1:21:57 22 Greg Kuhn (RBS Mountain Bike Team) 1:21:58 23 Calvin Cheung (College Park Bicycles) 1:32:44 24 Alex Hawkins (Not Yet) 1:35:22 25 Chris Beck (Team CF) 1:37:03 26 Madison Matthews (MBR / TheBicycleShop) 1:38:48 27 Timothy O'Shea (Syracuse Bicycles) 1:39:39 28 Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle) 1:41:08 29 Christopher Michaels (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac) 1:41:09 30 Ivan Temnykh (Penn State Cycling) 1:42:21 31 Brandon Draugelis (Team CF) 1:46:14 32 Petr Minar (NCVC/Caleva) 1:47:03 33 Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles) 1:49:40 34 Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac) 1:49:41 35 Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing) 1:50:31 36 Hal Batdorf (D and Q Racing / Lone Wolf Cycling) 1:51:32 37 Scott Bower (O'Leary Paint) 1:52:46 38 Jared Janowiak (Gripped Racing) 1:53:48 39 Kyle Taylor (Indian Cycle Racing) 1:56:22 40 Theo Procopos (Keswick Cycle) 2:01:11 41 Noah Mabry (Mom & Dad) 2:03:04 42 Dr. Evil (Cupcakes) 2:03:45 43 Kevin Campbell (Spokes-n-Skis / LHORBA) 2:04:40 44 Matt Williams (iRideAdventures/MTBRacenews.com) 2:05:06 45 Jeff Gilman (Bikebarn Racing) 2:06:13 46 Fred Harle (Team Ommegang - Syracuse Bicycle) 2:07:24 47 Colby Waller (Gripped Racing) 2:11:28 48 David Olsen (Rock Creek Bike Club) 2:11:29 49 James Mayuric (Team CF) 2:12:33 50 David Pike (Mom and Dad) 2:12:39 51 Kirk Slack (Courage Cycles) 2:13:32 52 Chris Coulston (Team Competitive Gear) 2:13:54 53 Terry Blanchet (North American Velo) 2:15:33 54 Don Gustavson (Cycle Center Stamford) 2:16:21 55 Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw Cycles/Bikeflights/Notubes) 2:17:18 56 Brian Wilson (bikebarnracing.com) 2:18:09 57 Daniel Ellis (Upstate Velo) 2:19:28 58 Richard Brown (None) 2:21:46 59 Dennis Lessard (Aberdeen Bike) 2:22:11 60 James Kelly (Poor People) 2:22:13 61 Jeff Plassman (Design Physics / Stijl Cycles) 2:22:29 62 Dan Kotwicki (Trek 29er Crew) 2:25:21 63 Mark Drogalis (Team CF) 2:26:14 64 Dustin Manotti (Trek 29er Crew) 2:31:56 65 Pedro Salsanongrata (My Wife) 2:36:32 66 Joe Fotia (Mahoning Valley Cycling/Cycle Sales) 2:38:01 67 Bruno Pare (Lessard Bicycles) 2:39:13 68 Jason Stout (NMBA) 2:42:29 69 Jake Davidson (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 2:44:34 70 Tyler Eusden (Bikebarnracing.com) 2:44:58 71 Nicholas Shaffer (Bikesport) 2:45:49 72 Andrew Sorey (Indian Cycle Racing) 2:47:45 73 John Furtak (Caffeinated Cyclist Racing) 2:50:10 74 David Funk (Green Mountain Cyclery) 2:50:11 75 Zach Petronic (Top Gear Bicycle Shop/Trek of Pittsburgh) 2:53:20 76 Douglas Pelko (Applied Security) 2:54:56 77 David Heerschap 2:55:07 78 Patrick Wallace (Ellicottville Bike Shop) 2:56:35 79 Mark Pohndorf (FinKraft Cycling Team) 2:56:49 80 John Posner (Race Pace/Trek) 2:57:37 81 Steven Harlacker (Yeah. Um...) 2:58:23 82 Adam Naish (RBS Trek MTB Team) 2:59:32 83 Greg Witt (RBS Trek MTB Team) 3:01:56 84 Philip Wright (Team Wayoh!) 3:01:58 85 Steven Nutt (Adventure for the Cure) 3:03:47 86 Brian Boring (Luv Cycles) 3:03:49 87 Joe Gabor (Cutters Bike Shop) 3:03:55 88 Ben Bower (Scholl's Bicycle Shop/Hammer Nutrition) 3:06:00 89 Doug Milliken (Bike Doctor of Fredrick) 3:06:57 90 Stephan Borkoski (Race Pace Bicycles Coop) 3:07:14 91 Brandon O'Neal (BIKEMAN.com) 3:07:35 92 Kent Baake (DCMTB / Continuum Solar) 3:09:00 93 Peter Phillips (Lebanon Pathology Associates) 3:09:01 94 Michael Bonsby (MBHVAC) 3:09:02 95 Mark Jackson (Just Riding Along) 3:09:18 96 Donovan Neal (What was I thinking?) 3:10:29 97 Rob Russell (Gripped Racing) 3:10:31 98 Kevin Conerly (Boardtownbikes.com) 3:10:48 99 Billy Bergen (Bikebarnracing.com) 3:13:06 100 James Burris (Black Dog Bikes) 3:16:02 101 Scott Fitzner (Team dirtShack) 3:17:04 102 Jeff Carlson (Cadre Racing) 3:17:44 103 Gary Morris (First Descents) 3:18:47 104 Charles Buki (Gripped Racing) 3:19:13 105 Andrew Christman (Team Me) 3:22:13 106 Bryan Vahjen (missing link racing) 3:22:36 107 Donald Cumming (MPI-Mainstreet Bicycles-Kuhnhenn Brewing) 3:23:10 108 Anthony DiNallo (The Bicycle Shop) 3:25:24 109 Peri Garite (Team Little P) 3:27:56 110 Per Heilmann (Jack Ass Adventure Team (JAAT)) 3:28:37 111 Brian White (HoneyStinger) 3:29:30 112 Jeremy Larson (Cyclist Connection) 3:29:32 113 David Wrona (Family Bike of Massachusetts) 3:30:30 114 Cody Ryan Lacosta (Speedwell Racing) 3:30:47 115 Tom Newton (Cally Mom & Libby) 3:31:08 116 Nate Collamer (Flannel) 3:32:28 117 Milton Rojas (potomac velo club) 3:32:31 118 Rick Hall (Mom & Dad) 3:32:55 119 Chris Ruhl (Freeze Thaw Cycles/Cheap Beer) 3:33:06 120 Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport) 3:33:42 121 Dave Tavendale (Blue Ridge Cyclery) 3:34:44 122 Todd Enders (Bike Loft East) 3:36:37 123 Eric Model (Hammer Nutrition/High Gear Cyclery) 3:38:23 124 Steve Noiret (Cycle-Smart,Inc) 3:46:05 125 Michael Elton (Joe's Bike Shop) 3:48:46 126 Adam Duncan (Finkraft Cycling Team) 3:49:08 127 Otto Herr (The Herr-Haus) 3:51:03 128 Ed Krall (Team GPOA) 3:51:46 129 Thori Wolfe (Juggernaut) 3:51:53 130 Scott Sugent (Watchung Wheelmen/TMB Racing) 3:52:18 131 Wirun Sae-Lao 3:53:36 132 Joe Johnston (DarkHorse Cycles) 3:54:30 133 Steven Johnsen (myself) 3:55:13 134 Brad Beeson (Spin Bike Shop) 3:55:50 135 Jim Leikert (Trails-edge.com) 3:55:54 136 Stephen Wilson (Bikebarnracing) 3:56:38 137 Ron Shealer (Hubcap Cycles/ Freeze Thaw Cycles) 3:59:53 138 Charles O'Donnell (Baby Jo & Dean Chase) 4:01:11 139 Rodney Reed (Self) 4:03:30 140 Steve Iacoboni (West Newton Bike Shop) 4:03:32 141 Jon Heft (Trails Edge Cyclery) 4:05:39 142 Brian Wurster (Applied Security) 4:05:51 143 Ken Heil (Flannel) 4:05:58 144 Robert May (Performance Bicycle Shop) 4:07:46 145 Andrew Goddard (Team GG) 4:12:22 146 Vasek Vancura (Self) 4:13:57 147 Mark Sinkovits (Team Sinkovits) 4:15:06 148 Jon Zerbe (WVU Cycling/Pathfinder/DURX) 4:16:48 149 Jeff Brown (Luv Cycles) 4:18:49 150 Myles McPartland (Bikebarnracing.com) 4:21:56 151 Ian Graves (big mistake) 4:21:58 152 Andrew Schmidt (Guy's Racing Club - DURX -) 4:25:10 153 Dean Rogers 4:27:27 154 Mark Liti (Dirty Harrys) 4:33:56 155 Bo Miller (Ellicottville Bike Shop) 4:41:50 156 Russell Petts (RACING GREYHOUNDS) 4:43:43 157 Taylor Valentine (Devils Gear Bike Shop) 4:46:05 158 Gary Mangee (Watchung Wheelmen) 4:57:17 159 William Hunt (Race Pace/Trek) 4:57:22 160 Jerry Jackson (BRCC Ghostriders) 5:00:57 161 James Carlisle (Bike Doctor of Frederick) 5:03:38 162 Mike Bender (Potomac Velo Club) 5:09:26 163 Keith Cordaro (no) 5:11:29 164 Peter Dunn (BUMs) 5:11:59 165 Steve Simmons (Gripped Racing) 5:13:54 166 Richard Rollier (None) 5:22:09 167 Saysana Inthavongsa (Swashbuckler Brewing Company) 5:22:38 168 Rob Alexander (Alexander Girls) 5:32:52 169 Ryan Kleman 5:34:04 170 Craig Cordaro (none) 5:38:30 171 Jason Zerbe (Spokes Bike Shop) 5:39:32 172 Paul Guttridge (1412 Velo Club) 5:52:14 173 Ben Lawrence () 5:56:31 174 David Koehl (They Made Me Do It!) 6:07:42 175 Brian Schwanke (Ghostriders) 6:10:56 176 Ricardo Tenorio (Spokes Etc. Vienna) 6:20:02 177 Randy Larrison (Cadre Racing) 6:25:35 178 Greg Gorowski 6:27:25 179 Aaron Campbell (Spin Bike Club) 6:40:09 180 John Urkuski (Corps Fitness Rdg. PA) 6:40:50 181 Aaron Dietrich (The Little Egg Farm and Distillery) 6:52:48 182 David Juneau (TriFitness) 6:52:53 183 Glen Catalano 7:24:29 184 Kenneth Timm (Team Hello Kitty) 7:32:32 185 David Viens (The Bike Lane) 7:43:14 186 Dario Izquierdo (Two Nuts) 7:43:17 187 James Collins (Be Strong Fitness Training) 7:43:20 188 Jody Mazur (Cadre Racing) 8:00:50 189 Chauncy Cone (Team Holden) 8:00:51

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vicki Barclay (Stans NoTubes/Freeze Thaw/Honey Stinger) 7:42:31 2 Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) 0:34:51 3 Karen Potter (MTBRacenews.com) 0:58:46 4 Jessica Kutz (Freeze Thaw Cycles/Hubcap Cycles) 2:04:45 5 Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing) 2:16:23 6 Amanda Rockower (Pennsylvania Furnace MTB Club) 3:04:50 7 Mara Miller (Team WE) 3:07:04 8 Christina Buerkle (Dynamic Physical Therapy Cycling) 3:17:48 9 Beth Fulton (The Bike Lane) 3:25:40 10 Nicole Sheets (Bikesport) 3:35:51 11 Kathy Maziarz (Fine Whine) 3:52:02 12 Andrea Slack (Bike Lane) 4:37:42 13 Michelle Dulieu 5:18:32 14 Hannah Johnston (Revolution Cycles, NC) 5:18:33 15 Paula Baake (DCMTB / Continuum Solar) 5:33:42 16 Jesse Piersol (Downingtown Bike Shop/ Toal Time) 6:09:57 17 Sandie Reynolds (Mason-Dixon Velo) 6:37:47

Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerry Pflug (Salsa/Notubes/Pro Bikes) 7:19:45 2 Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw Cycles/Hubcap Cycles) 0:20:57 3 Jorden Wakeley (EINSTIEN RACING) 0:22:50 4 Sean Leader (Team ED Racing) 0:26:42 5 Collin Snyder (Midwest Cycling Group/Trails-edge.com) 0:49:00 6 Montana Miller (Wilderness Voyageurs/Niner/I9) 0:50:55 7 Mark Tressler (Hoosac Hype (Believe it)) 1:06:05 8 Aaron Shelmire (Pro Bikes / XXC Mag) 1:08:09 9 Michael Tressler (Hoosac Hype (believe it)) 1:08:11 10 Dylan Johnson (Oasis Bike Works) 1:08:54 11 Aaron Anaya (Dark Horse Cycles) 1:14:07 12 Bill Alcorn (Bikeflights.com) 1:14:56 13 Justin Pokrivka (Pro Bikes / Cohen & Assoc.) 1:16:33 14 Jason Pruitt (29ercrew, LAS, Hodson Bay) 1:21:13 15 Kelly Klett (Trips for Kids Triangle) 1:21:14 16 Scott Green (Spud Racing) 1:22:33 17 Donald Powers (Pro Bikes / Twin Six) 1:30:19 18 Allen Runkle (Freeze Thaw) 1:32:39 19 Eric Nord (Freeze Thaw Cycles) 1:40:19 20 Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS) 1:43:46 21 Rob Lochner (Iron City Bikes) 1:44:08 22 Robert Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop) 1:52:00 23 Eddie Velasquez (Team Marty's) 1:56:57 24 Charles Kline (Team CF) 1:59:23 25 Gregory Bell (Revolution Cycles) 2:04:47 26 Craig Dupree (Team Hops) 2:12:23 27 Tim Burton (MTB29.COM) 2:14:37 28 Mike Cordaro (Rastafari Riders) 2:15:30 29 Allen Gracey (Solo) 2:15:32 30 Mark Riley (Bicycle Shop) 2:23:01 31 Scott Rath (Vegan Express) 2:34:35 32 Jonathan Scroggin (spud racing) 2:45:19 33 Scott Olmsted (West Chester Cycling Club) 2:45:22 34 Todd Smith (D-Town Crew/PaTH) 2:45:24 35 Kevin Stapleton (DCMTB/Family Bike Shop) 2:46:51 36 Tom Gagliardi (MTB29.COM) 2:55:41 37 Marc Mazzalupp (Jo Ja Ma Racing) 3:20:53 38 Andy Neal (Tomicog) 3:24:23 39 Larry Schlaline (Spod Racing) 3:31:12 40 Jonathan Wheaton (DCMTB Family Bike Shop) 3:44:30 41 Shawn Mccann (Mtb29) 4:26:13 42 Kirk Emig (Spud Racing) 4:35:14

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Masse (Trek 29er Crew) 7:58:48 2 Mike Ramponi (Independent Fabrication) 0:22:47 3 Mark Virello (Hammer Nutrition) 0:40:57 4 William Simms (Cycle Lodge) 1:03:46 5 David Belknap (Cycle Lodge) 1:03:48 6 Bill Nagel (Guy's Bicycles Racing) 1:17:41 7 Peter Collins (Petersons Bike Shop) 1:30:12 8 Jim Matthews (MBR / TheBicycleShop) 1:32:11 9 Paul Barsom (Hustle the Nobles) 1:56:35 10 Jim Miller (Ghostriders) 1:57:40 11 James Deschaine (2 Tired Cycling) 2:00:29 12 John Williams (Bike Line) 2:11:43 13 James Wilson (Team CF) 2:22:03 14 Chris Wurster (Independent Fabrication) 2:26:08 15 Joseph Monga (Team Martys) 2:37:48 16 Steve Duckinfield (Downingtown Bike Shop) 2:41:46 17 Randy Miller (Mountain Peak Fitness/ Campmor) 2:57:23 18 Bill Holden (Holden Brothers) 2:58:51 19 Jon Mullen (DG Cycles) 3:02:03 20 Jack Ford (2 Tired Cycling Family Bike) 3:04:13 21 Sam Ward (no) 3:24:23 22 Dan Matthews (Fine Whine) 3:35:36 23 Chris Irving (Red Ant Racing P/B Vineyard Vine) 3:36:12 24 Michael Talbert 3:44:33 25 Matthew Davies (Bikeway) 3:44:36 26 Ed McCalley (Team Ed/ Bike Zoo) 3:56:52 27 Dennis Murphy (Founder's Alger Racing) 4:01:43 28 John Friel (Newtown Bike & Fitness) 4:21:36 29 Tim Weaver (Mason-Dixon Velo) 4:28:29 30 Harry Hamilton (Team Marty's) 5:06:04 31 Pat Mcfalls () 6:10:58