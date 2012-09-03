Trending

Grant wraps up victory in the Park City P2P

Carey gets the win in the women's race

Image 1 of 5

Amanda Carey on her way to the win at the Park City P2P

Amanda Carey on her way to the win at the Park City P2P
(Image credit: Christopher See)
Image 2 of 5

Women's Open podium at the 2012 Park City Point 2 Point

Women's Open podium at the 2012 Park City Point 2 Point
(Image credit: Mo Beely)
Image 3 of 5

Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing) looking strong en route to victory at Park City

Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing) looking strong en route to victory at Park City
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 4 of 5

Race start at the Park City P2P

Race start at the Park City P2P
(Image credit: Ryan O'Dell)
Image 5 of 5

2012 Park City Point 2 Point Men's Open podium

2012 Park City Point 2 Point Men's Open podium
(Image credit: Mo Beely)

Now in its fourth year, the 80-mile Park City Point to Point (PCP2P) is one of just two sanctioned National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series events with a distance shorter than 100 miles. By the end of the day, weather conditions and a severe lack of course marking would both play a role in the outcome of the race.

Severe thunderstorms and pounding rains delayed the start of the race by one hour with race director, Jay Burke, opting to put safety first. To help make up for lost time, the round valley loop was removed with the intention of helping put racers back on schedule. Within an hour, however, the race kicked off like bees from the hive as storms gave way to blue skies for most of the day, along with favorable mild temperatures. Later, as if in a show of defiance, the storms would return, briefly.

Men: Grant makes it four in a row

Three-time defending PCP2P champion Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing) made it four-in-a-row, continuing his dominance in Park City with a winning time of 5:50:51. He was closely followed by Ben Sonntag (Bikehausdurango) at 4:23 and Josh Tostado (Santa Cruz) at 22:27.

"The Park City Point 2 Point is one of the most fun, but also the hardest, race that I do all year," said Grant. "I knew it was going to be a tough battle and before the race, there had been some talk of the four-peat. I tried not to put too much pressure on myself and focused on preparing the best I could. I knew it would be a hard year with riders Ben Sonntag, Josh Tostado,, Carey Smith (Team CF), Nick Truitt (Yeti Pactimo Pro XC), Ben Melt Swanepoel (Squirt Lube), Jason Sager (Jamis) and Drew Edsall (Kenda/Felt) in attendance in addition to the usual strong Utah locals."

Race morning threw another variable in the equation with pounding rain and wicked thunderstorms.

"I wasn't sure if we would race or not," said Grant, "but luckily it stopped, and we got to race most of the course. Since the trail conditions were unknown, I jumped into the singletrack first to have a clean line. It was a little wet in spots with a lot of puddles, but overall trail conditions were primo."

After about 30 minutes, Sonntag took up the lead and started to apply pressure, shedding most riders. By the time they started the main climb up to Deer Valley, Nick Truitt and Grant were the only riders remaining with Sonntag.

"We rode a strong pace up to Silver Lake and eventually shed Nick as well," said Grant. "After that point, it was just 'The German' and I ripping perfect singletrack for most of the day, pushing each other and enjoying the trails at the same time."

About three hours into the race, Grant got away from Sonntag on the steep switchbacks of the Steps climb. "I was still climbing well and figured that I should try to keep the pressure on while I felt good and stayed on the gas. I ended up keeping the lead and taking my fourth win, which was a great feeling," said Grant.

Less than five minutes later, Sonntag crossed the line at 5:55:14, the only two in the men's division to go sub six-hours on the day.

Breckenridge strongman Tostado, multiple-time winner of the Breckenridge 100, including this year, moved up to sixth place overall in the NUE Series, finishing third on the day at 6:13:17. Two minutes behind Tostado, Smith claimed fourth in 6:15:37, moving him up to second place in the NUE Series behind his teammate and NUE Series defending champion, Christian Tanguy (Team CF). Tanguy was registered for the next day's Shenandoah 100 in Virginia.

Truitt claimed fifth in 6:20:19 with Yuki Ikeda (Topeak/Ergon) at 6:25:47 and Sam Sweetser (Cole Sport Racing) 6:26:57 finishing close, in sixth and seventh place.

Women: Carey repeats at Park City

For a second straight year, Two-time Kenda NUE defending champion, Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) notched her second straight win at Park City, and her sixth win in the NUE Series this year, completing the course in 7:16:46.

"I knew that I probably would be carrying some fatigue from the Breck Epic and then having done a very hard 100 the weekend before Breck, so I was totally expecting a slower start out of myself," said Carey.

"I didn't feel bad, but I didn't feel great at the beginning. I got knocked off my bike at the hole-shot and Jenny [Smith] got about six riders ahead of me on that forever-long singletrack climb so I just kept losing more and more time. Then I got stuck behind slower descenders who had passed me on the up. I wasn't going that slow...but I just happened to be going slower than two other very strong women for the first three hours of the race!"

Carey commented that the second half of the PCP2P is the hardest. After aid station 1, the climbing becomes more than just pumping out the watts. The course also gets more technical.

"I knew all that and refused to panic and blow myself up chasing the leaders early on," said Carey. "I was third for quite a while and receiving splits for the first five hours that just kept putting me farther and farther behind - but I know myself, my style, my own abilities so I never gave up and just stayed patient."

At the bottom of Johns, just before the Steps climb, Carey was down by seven minutes. She kept it together, stayed focused and had some fun, eventually making up time.

"By the time I reached aid 2, I had Jenny in my sights. I played it smart and shut down the two-minute gap during the first half of the Spiro/Armstrong climb up to Mid-mountain. I caught Jenny and from there just pushed the pace as hard as I could to the finish."

KC Holley (Mad Dog/4Life) rolled in second at 7:24:57 followed closely by Jenny Smith (No Tubes Women's Elite) in 7:25:56. "I felt really comfortable and built a lead which was great," said Smith, who knew Carey was coming for her.

"Unfortunately I descended a jeep road with two others that we weren't meant to cross. We just misinterpreted the course markings thinking it led us down. This occurred about two miles before the second feed zone. Realizing the error and climbing back up the hill, I lost a solid five minutes, maybe more, and it frazzled me, too, so I came into the final feed zone maybe 30 seconds in front of Amanda. She stormed the course out of there and I was unable to hang. But I did pull it back together to finish strong. Last year this race was, honestly, possibly the hardest I'd ever done, so I was super stoked to put it back in perspective yesterday and finished worked over, but thinking it was fun! Shout out to the organizers for their work and equal payout."

Fourth place went to Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition) in 7:38:04 with Erin Swenson (3B Yoga) claiming fifth in 7:52:04. All of the top five women finished sub eight hours. The highly anticipated matchup between Carey and Mata may have to wait another year. For a second straight year, Pua Mata (Sho-Air), although registered, failed to show.

Singlespeed: Larrabee wins but several other racers go off course

Cory Larrabee (Revolion/Kuhl) was one of just two to break sub-seven hours in the singlespeed division. Larrabee finished first in 6:38:32 after finishing second last year. Jason Sherman (3B Yoga, Park Sports) rolled in just over six minutes back at 6:44:55 to snag second.

AJ Linnell (Fitzgerald's Bicycles/Misfit Psycles), an NUE contender in the running for a podium finish nationally in the NUE Series was, unfortunately, one of eight racers who missed a downed turn sign before unknowingly, rejoining the course later in front of Sherman.

According to race official Shannon Boffeli, "Due to heavy rain and difficult course conditions, several riders made a wrong turn that took them off course and immediately back on, cutting out a two-mile section of trail. Upon hearing of the course deviation, officials identified the confusing turn and, after fixing it, determined riders who took the cutoff missed 20 minutes of riding. At the finish, riders who missed the turn and eliminated that portion of the course were given a 20-minute time correction.

As a result of the time correction, both Dax Massey (Honey Stinger/Light & Motion) and AJ Linnell (Fitzgerald's Bicycles/Misfit Psycles) earned race day awards for second and third place without protest.

Unfortunately, for all eight racers, including Massey and Linnell, NUE rules expressly forbid a race director from adding or taking time away from a racer for any reason. The racers either completed the course or are disqualified.

The NUE Series rule states: "For the sake of the integrity of the National Series, No participating Race Director of the National Series will have the right to alter race times for any reason! This includes deducting or adding time to a racer for any reason. A racer's time must be based solely on actual time. The racer either completed the entire course or is DSQed for not completing the entire course. This rule will insure that the results of the national series will be based strictly on finish times and the series will not be decided by a ruling by any participating race director."

Afterward Linnell expressed mixed feelings about the race, "My PCP2P this year was super fun, and then really disappointing. I felt like I had a strong race, riding the first half with Corey and then chasing Dax for the rest. Rolling through the finish line, I thought I had come in really well, and then Jay came up and told us that we had actually cut a portion of the course! I still have no idea when it happened, but apparently Dax and I were in a group of seven or eight guys that missed a hairpin turn. The problem is that the course continued up the hill, a little way over, so we didn't know we had missed anything and then we were following markings again."

Linnell continued, "PCP2P Official Shannon Boffeli went out and rode the section we missed in 16 minutes, so he and race director, Jay Burke, decided to add 15 minutes to our times and give us the finish. That seemed like a bummer for Corey since it put him just a few minutes back and it's impossible to know how long it would have actually taken Dax and me to complete that portion of the course after 40 miles of riding, so I pitched the idea of making it a 20-minute penalty to give Corey the win and Dax and myself second and third respectively, which was still weird for Dax and me, after putting in the effort that we did."

"For me, personally, the bigger bummer is that NUE rules dictate that any racer who doesn't complete the entire course is automatically declared a DNF for that race-no exceptions. Thus, I am no longer a contender for the NUE Series singlespeed division. I needed to finish the P2P as my fourth race this season. It's clear that Gerry (Pflug) is probably going to win the series again, but I thought I was a contender for second. Most of the course was well-marked, but I've spoken with a number of people who missed that turn in their pre-ride and anticipated it being a problem, especially with the rest of the course continuing up the hill 30 meters away. It's just a huge bummer to blow my series standing as a result."

Later, Race Director Jay Burke said, "This was a very crazy day in Park City. We hadn't had rain, let alone major thunderstorms, all summer. So this really took a toll on the course and us all week. As for those racers that missed the turn on course, trust me, we feel as bad as they do."

"I've already made a commitment to change the course for next year so we have no areas that are so close together like that. Because of the nature of the day, we made a determination to not DSQ any of those racers, we applied a +20 minute penalty, and moved forward with the day. In the grander view of the day, things could have gone much worse, we're truly just happy everyone made it home safe Saturday afternoon. We're already looking forward to next year."

PCP2P results show Dax and Linnell as second and third place respectively.

NUE Series point standing results have Mike Barklow (Just for Fun Racing) finishing third in 7:21:48, Jacob Whipple (Methow Cycle Sport/Blue Star Coffee) fourth at 7:23:47, Derrick Batley fifth at 7:35:01.

Masters 50+: Duran Gets the victory

Terry Duran (Scott Sports) put 20 minutes on the field, winning in just 7:21:51. When Duran learned that his finish put him in first place, he replied, "I really didn’t know where I was among the master’s in the race."

Finishing second, Andy Leifer (Team Evergreen Racing/ Willas Wheels) came in at 7:41:00. "Good day, but a very tough course. I awoke Saturday morning at 5:00 am to thunder and lightning, followed by solid rain for an hour and a half. At 6:00 am, the race director equivocated for an hour and a half. 'We'll meet at 7:00 am and decide if we are going at 8:00 am or not.' At 7:15 am, he gathered the racers together and tried to get us to make the call for him. 'Who wants to go today? Show of hands. Who wants to go tomorrow? Ended up split 50-50, so he finally said, 'We'll try today and cut off the Round Valley section.'

Leifer noted that many of the turns were well marked except for the bottom of the Boulder Trail, which was completely unmarked. "I missed this turn and so did several others a ways behind me. I popped out onto Hwy 224 (The Guardsmen Road up above Park City) where I looked around, riding in circles and searching for the trail, until someone who happened to be standing around near some parked cars told me I had missed the turn and had to go back. Went up to the trail, saw some others turning back, missed the turn again, and fortunately saw people above me going the right way. Back around I went and when I got to the missed turn, a course official was there sticking flags into the ground to mark the turn. Ironically, I found every other turn on the course to be well marked, primarily with orange spray paint on loose rocks or arrows sprayed directly onto the ground. It made me wonder, only in retrospect, about course sabotage on that one turn. After the finish, I heard some rumor about others nearer the front getting turned off course somewhere as well."

Two minutes back, Kevin Moffett (4 Life/Maddog) finished third in 7:43:54. Just over five minutes later, fourth place went to Jeff Sumsion (Park City Orthodontics) in 7:49:34. With his fifth place finish in 7:56:59, Mark Hershberger (Team Jackson Hole/Hoback Sports), who won the Pierre's Hole 100 earlier this year, moved up to second place in the NUE Series standings.

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing)5:50:51
2Ben Sonntag (Bikehausdurango)0:04:23
3Josh Tostado (Santa Cruz, Maxxis, Shimano)0:22:27
4Cary Smith (Team Cf)0:24:47
5Nick Truitt (Yeti Pactimo Pro Xc)0:29:29
6Yuki Ikeda (Topeak/Ergon)0:34:56
7Sam Sweetser (Clole Sport)0:36:07
8Ben Aufderheide (Hub Cycling)0:40:50
9Brandon Firth (Rocky Mtn)0:42:12
10Casey Zaugg (Coconutz Fuel / Umb)0:42:46
11Ezekiel Hersh (Honey Stinger/Bontrager)0:51:01
12Chris Holley (Mad Dog/4 Life)0:53:45
13Nathan Miller (Light & Motion/Honey Stinger)0:53:57
14Noah Singer (Competitive Cyclist)0:55:13
15Stig Somme (Willas Wheel)1:01:23
16Will Mcdonald (Cole Sport Racing)1:04:33
17Drew Free (Revolution/ Raceuscs.Com)1:05:02
18Quinten Bingham (Roosters Bikers Edge)1:06:56
19Evan Hyde (Park City High School Mountain Bike Club)1:08:49
20Matt Woodruff (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain)1:09:43
21Benmelt Swanepoel (Squirt Lube)1:14:52
22Stewart Gross (Alpine Orthopedics)1:17:29
23Ty Hansen (Revolution/Peak Fasteners)1:19:08
24Thomas Spannring (Epic Endurance Cycling)1:20:54
25Chad Harris (Racerä S Cycle Service)1:28:37
26Darren Lacy (Round Up River Ranch)1:52:58
27Blake Zumbrunnen (Kuhl / Rocky Mountain)2:00:46
28Robert Kain (Snow Country Limousine)2:06:23
29Joseph Sipe (Podium Ski Service)2:12:03
30Drew Izzo (Park City Tri Club)2:23:08
31Jamie Morgan (Eriksen Cycles)2:33:43
32Jeremy Larsen (Rose Bike/Dr. Milleson Alpine Clinic)3:09:23
33Frank Webber (Orbea Tuff-Shed)3:09:46
34Mark Gullett (Kuat Racks)3:10:12
35Tim Hollingsed (Porcupine Cycling)3:17:52
36Erik Nielson (None)3:29:35
37Douglas Blackburn (Douglas Blackburn)3:47:34
38Steve Maisch4:02:40
39Matthew Dumond4:09:59
DNFKevin Day (Kuhl)
DNFAdam Dewitt
DNFJason Sager (Team Jamis)
DNFScott Tietzel (Specialized-Curve-Sram)
DNSKip Biese (Kjbikecoaching/Big Wheel Racing)
DNSMike Blewitt (Subaru-Marathonmtb.Com)
DNSMatthew Fisher (Infinite Cycles)
DNSJohn Mallow (Ruby Canyon Cycles)
DNSAaron Martin (Competitive Cyclist)
DNSAndy Schultz (Kenda-Felt)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)7:16:46
2KC Holley (Mad Dog/4Life)0:08:11
3Jennifer Smith (No Tubes Women's Elite)0:09:09
4Katherine Oshea (Torq Nutrition)0:21:17
5Erin Swenson (3B Yoga)0:35:18
6Claire Duncan0:54:44
7Jaime Brede (Honey Stinger/Bontrager)0:57:58
8Erica Tingey (Rocky Mountain/Kuhl)0:58:07
9Amy Williams (3B Yoga Utah Valley Locals)1:02:16
10Karen Tremaine (Cogmabikewear/Eriksen)1:02:50
11Sarka Ruzickova (Epicpro Cycling)1:36:43
12Dawn Vogeler (Roundup River Ranch)2:57:59
13Beth Mcmaster (Bountiful Mazda)3:15:48
DNFCarrie Edwards (Superpro)
DNFTammy Jacques-Grewal (Honey Stinger)
DNFJen Tilley (Honeystinger/Bontrager)
DNSJill Damman (Moots)
DNSAshley Fouts (650 Racing)
DNSJoey Lythgoe (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain)
DNSPua Mata (Sho-Air)

Singlespeed Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Corey Larrabee (Revolution/Khul)6:38:32
2Dax Massey (Honey Stinger/Light & Motion)0:00:15
3Aj Linnell (Fitzgeralds Bicycles / Misfit Psycles)0:03:24
4Jason Sherman (3B Yoga, Park Sports)0:06:24
5Mike Barklow (Just For Fun Racing)0:43:16
6Jacob Whipple (Methow Cycle Sport/Blue Star Coffee)0:45:16
7Derrick Batley0:56:30
8Michael Shane (Athlete 360)0:56:31
9Joseph Brown (Methow Cycle Sports)0:58:29
10Weston Hutchinson (Juiced Up Jones)0:59:30
11Jason Brown (Cbs Team)1:09:23
12Trevor Bain (Archidocerderbonga)1:10:24
13Ray Warner (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)1:17:10
14Kenny Jones (Cutthroat Racing)1:34:53
15Clint Ball (Cogma Bikewear)1:40:39
16Richard Long (Cyclesmart Grassroots Team)1:46:05
17Joe Finlayson (Average Joe)1:46:35
18Mike Sherman (Broken Spoke Cycling)1:51:19
19Loren Gard1:59:26
20Hamilton Smith (Team Jackson Hole)2:07:08
21Steve White2:14:15
22Stephen Wasmund (Cutthroat Racing)2:16:10
23Daniel Abraham (Fitzgeralds)2:16:14
24Hans Hjelde2:22:28
25Joshua Vanjura2:26:32
26James Fox2:34:44
DNFJustin Freitas (Me, Myself, And I)
DNFAdam Meyer (Hoback Sports)
DNSFrancis Bach (Bach Builders)
DNSDouglas Dillon
DNSPaul Doty
DNSPeter Emery (Guthrie)
DNSGreg Steele (Cutthroat)
DNSCraig Zediker (Team Zediker)

Under 29 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Lideen (616 Fabrications)7:19:36
2Travis Mullen (Revolution Peak Fastner)0:07:43
3Darrell Roundy (4Life/Maddog Cycles)0:12:48
4Craig Carlson (Rose Printing)0:40:48
5Kevin Wilde (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)0:44:26
6Maxx Cohen (Maxx_Cohen_Via_Ctr)1:13:06
7Jason Wolf1:19:10
8Mathew Wallman (San Francisco Design)1:36:39
9Kyle Avery (Endurance Cycle Service)2:16:41
10Zachary Ovard (Revolution)2:19:05
11Enrico Cecala (Sekis Cycles)2:35:19
12Brandon Borchert2:53:36
13David Shirzad (The Btis)2:53:53
DNFRichard Abbott (Revolution)
DNFRyan Cobourn (Revolution)
DNFDrew Edsall (Kenda/Felt)
DNFNat Grainger (Canyons)
DNFTobie Harrell (Scheels)
DNFMichael Muhlestein (Roosters/Bikers Edge)
DNFDanny Wiseman (Wiseman)
DNSBryson Deppe
DNSWill Sladek
DNSChristopher Workman (Nrl Racing)

Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Rico (Dna)6:57:13
2Brian Tolbert (Kuhl)0:04:24
3Matt Harding (3B Yoga)0:04:38
4Paul Gorbold (Street Swell)0:08:29
5Jeff Higham (Epic Endurance Cycling)0:09:31
6Mitt Stewart (Utahmountainbiking.Com)0:17:46
7Gabe Klamer (Fitzeralds Bicycles)0:19:18
8Chris Probert0:19:21
9Aaron Campbell (Bountiful Bicycle)0:20:09
10Ryan Blaney (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain)0:30:04
11Mathew Stouffer (Redstone Home Inspections)0:37:22
12Kevin Larkin0:38:31
13Gary Wekluk (Utahmountainbiking.Com)0:40:29
14Scott Morrison (Jans/White Pine Touring)0:42:51
15Joshua Carter (Sonora Grill/Bicycle Center)0:45:10
16Joel Wilson0:49:42
17Matt Burton (Pikes Peak Velo)0:54:06
18Chad Devall (Red Barn)0:54:16
19Troy Michaud (Flying Sprocket)0:57:16
20Dave Bagley (Domo)0:59:27
21Stewart Goodwin (Goodwin Media)1:05:27
22Ryan Thompson (Mad Dog Cycles)1:06:03
23Adam Cole (Cole Sport)1:09:31
24Brad Burgtorf (The Garage)1:14:04
25John Tingey (Every Kid A Bike)1:16:41
26Bobby Swenson (3B Yoga)1:17:09
27Zach Terry (Bicycle Center)1:19:09
28Cody Larkin (Sle)1:21:12
29Taylor Felt (Bountiful Bicycle)1:23:25
30Durke Gordon (Farm Bureau)1:29:14
31Chris Cole (Lifetime)1:29:51
32Russell Taylor (High Rollerz)1:35:14
33Cj Murray (Salt Cycles)1:36:03
34Christopher Peters (Snowchicken)1:37:24
35Darin Wilson (Revolution)1:41:00
36Ken Costa (Revolution)1:42:56
37Kevin Hasley (Rootmetrics)1:50:02
38Shane Horton (Lifetime Fitness)1:50:55
39Darren Harris (Umb)1:55:39
40Matt Snyder (Revolution)1:55:48
41Jon Rose (Revolution)1:56:44
42Bill Gowski (Sonora Grill/Bicycle Center)1:57:03
43Adam Strachan (Strachan Strachan & Simon)1:57:59
44Garrett Fletcher (Wacky Apple)1:58:25
45Rusell Page (Fifty Studio)2:00:35
46Trevor Oneal (Contender Bicycles)2:05:11
47Cory Smith (Olympia)2:09:16
48Matthew Campbell (Park City Triathlon Team)2:10:40
49Jason Scarbrough (Bountiful Bicycle)2:13:54
50Jason Miller (Rolling Bros)2:14:13
51Brett Ebben (Rocky Mountain Racing/Twin Six)2:16:24
52Erich Behr (Behr Electric)2:21:53
53Russ Holley (Sunrise Cyclery)2:23:34
54Mike Hales (Revolution)2:42:27
55William Lundberg2:45:46
56Chris Owen (Chris Owen)2:46:00
57Jason Hansen (Revgen Partners)2:46:25
58Blaize Baehrens (Skuld Racing/Coyotes)2:55:14
59Nathan Clark (Timpanogos Cyclery)3:00:00
60Joshua Mccarrel (Clammy Chamois)3:01:27
61Ryan Clayton (Wls Cc)3:03:13
62Alex Smith (Millcreesk)3:08:26
63David Taylor (High Rollerz)3:11:33
64Paul Wohlt (Indy)3:18:34
65Cory Hawke (Barbacoa)3:20:55
66David Johnson (David Johnson)3:26:03
67Greg Perry (4 Life/Mad Dog)3:31:11
68Doug Perry (The Mag5)3:36:02
DNFEvan Christensen (Mastercontrol)
DNFKevin Davies (Kecoproductions)
DNFSeth Dromgoole
DNFJason Hawkins (Salt Cycles)
DNFBrandon Hodges (Colorado Single Track)
DNFJustin Keener (Revolution)
DNFZac Nelson (Roosters)
DNFBen Schmalz (Utahmountainbiking.Com)
DNFZach Spinhirne-Martin
DNFRyan Walsh (Park City Sailing)
DNSJason Asleson (Healthsouth)
DNSErhan Ayan (Poseidon)
DNSTravis Barker (Heather)
DNSJoel Budacki (Ebo)
DNSAndrew Christman (Pedal Of Litleton, Co)
DNSJohn Coulter (Pit Crew)
DNSBlake Fessler (Sonora Grill)
DNSAaron Georgelas (Georgelasgroup)
DNSLars Adam Johnson (Simply Mac Racing)
DNSRyan Krusemark (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain)
DNSRyan Parker (1St Endurance)
DNSJon Russell (Soel Boutique)
DNSJustin Saba (Jana Saba)
DNSZeppelin Tittensor (Revolution)
DNSGabriel Williams (3B Yoga Utah Valley Locals)

Under 35 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Barklow9:14:37
2Niki Milleson (Rose Bike/Koyo)0:33:37
3Rebecca Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv)1:28:25
DNFJuel Iverson (Canyon Bicycles)
DNFMeghan Sheridan (Utahmountainbiking.Com)
DNSJody Hansen
DNSAngie Kell (Cotbr)

Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Piker (Team Jackson Hole/The Hub)7:17:28
2Cully Todd (Team Skin)0:07:16
3David Stockham (Experticity)0:08:29
4Greg Petersen (Sonora Grill/Bicycle Center)0:08:35
5Link King (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:14:31
6Chris Pic (Scott Sports Usa)0:15:27
7Eric Dupuis (Skyline Cycles)0:17:19
8Jason Sparks (Umb)0:20:52
9Elden Nelson (Team Fatty)0:23:47
10Mark Llinares (The Hub)0:26:54
11Michael Raemisch (Bountiful Bicycle)0:37:06
12Chris Dechet (Tward)0:43:24
13Danny Larisch (Revolution)0:48:17
14Dave Green (Cumulus Nine)0:49:45
15Rob Brasher (Slim And Knobbys)0:53:57
16Bill Watson0:54:07
17Paul Nash (Team Jh)0:54:57
18Ty Hopkins (4 Life / Mad Dog Cycles)0:55:21
19Dave Byers (Fitzgeralds Bicycles)0:55:59
20Scott Stewart (Big Canyon)1:07:24
21Patrick Laidlaw (Milos Tennis And Cyclery)1:10:04
22David Saurman (Fitzgeralds Bicycles)1:15:03
23Bill Lenhart (William Lenhart)1:15:13
24Brian Evans (Mudslinger)1:15:35
25James Mchugh (Gen & Jim)1:18:04
26Robert Carrera (Pinnacle Iii/Green Mountain Sports)1:22:06
27Bill Josey1:28:27
28Keith Payne (4 Life/Mad Dog Cycles)1:30:44
29Michael Engberson (Utahmountainbiking.Com)1:32:46
30Thomas Horner (Certain Teed)1:40:21
31Trey Oneal (Contender Bicycles)1:44:23
32Allen Parcell (4 Life / Mad Dog Cycles)1:51:44
33Tod Thornton (Freedom)1:53:39
34Lance Anderson (Rev/Cafe Rio)1:53:49
35Timothy Waddell (Adobe)1:55:55
36Mark Del Vecchio (Millcreek Cacao Roasters)1:56:30
37Luis Rosa (Army)1:57:23
38John Tucker (Tucker)2:00:53
39Christian Williams (Christian Williams)2:03:05
40Nathan Buege (Nathan Buege)2:04:50
41Michael Johnson (Muskrats)2:07:23
42Tim Stack (Rmcc)2:07:30
43Eric Coomer (Golden Wheelmen)2:08:17
44Sean Ostrowski (Triple Ring)2:10:14
45Chad Dexter (Bsc Racing)2:12:57
46Doug Ovard (Contender)2:21:11
47Tate Jensen (Cutthroat)2:21:53
48Andy Cessna (Salty Nuts)2:25:09
49Bill Mcdermott (Finnster)2:34:28
50Andrew Jordan (Revolution Peak Fasteners)2:35:34
51Russell Jackson (Dharma)2:41:14
52Paul Solomon (Wls Cc)2:43:16
53Mark Holmstrom (Epic Sport)2:50:08
54John Ferris (Debshred)2:55:24
55Dan Gager (Red Barn Bikes)3:02:02
DNFKeith Andrews (Thinair Boys)
DNFTrever Bushnell (Thieles Automotive)
DNFGreg Christiansen
DNFKeith Collins (Bach Builders)
DNFKelly Feagans (Epic Endurance Cycling)
DNFBerkley Hanks (Thin Air Boys)
DNFDominick Layfield
DNFTroy Mcclendon (Team Bikers Choice)
DNFEd Palmer (Fusion)
DNFMike Rossberg (Skullcandy)
DNSDoug Anderson (Suncrestdug)
DNSPeter Archambault (Rmcc / Cyclesmith)
DNSChris Blike
DNSSteven Brook (Brook Fam)
DNSJonas Croft (Revolution)
DNSScott Cunningham (Bottleneck Wines)
DNSTerry Curley (Capo)
DNSJohn Files (Janet Miller)
DNSRiley Frazier (Rust)
DNSBobby Lincoln (White Pine Touring)
DNSTroy Lupcho (Altitude Cycle)
DNSRicky Maddox (Racers Cycle Service)
DNSTom Mcguinness (My Wallet)
DNSBrad Newby (Red Rock)
DNSArt Oconnor (Cotbr/Competitive Cyclist)
DNSThomas Olsen (Scandia)
DNSChristian Otto (Bike Barn Houston)
DNSBob Saffell (Revolution)
DNSBrad Shield (Bach Builders)
DNSMarco Soldano (Quadzilla Racing)
DNSJeff Thornton (My Self)
DNSMatt Wester (None)
DNSJames Wright (Powerseal Usa/Clockwork Ktm)
DNSSteve Zemanick (N/A)

Women 36+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genevieve Evans (Tahoe Luna Chix)9:10:25
2Lisa Nelson (Team Fatty)0:01:17
3Pam Seidler (Basalt Bike And Ski)0:31:48
4Heather Gilbert (Cutthroat Racing)0:51:13
DNFChristie Johnson (White Pine Touring)
DNFDebra Zupancic (Friends Of Deb)
DNSKelly Bradbury (Real Estate Of Winter Park)
DNSBryn Palmer (Moi)

Masters Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Terry Duran (Scott-Sports)7:21:51
2Andy Leifer (Team Evergreen Racing / Willas Wheels)0:19:08
3Kevin Moffitt (4 Life/Maddog)0:22:03
4Jeff Sumsion (Park City Orthodontics)0:27:43
5Mark Hershberger (Hoback Sports)0:35:08
6Gary Gardiner (Bountiful Bicycle Race Team)0:37:22
7Bill Glore (Velo 605)0:49:38
8David Caplan (Webcyclery.Com)1:10:32
9John Lauck (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)1:18:34
10Thomas Smith (Trogs)1:22:07
11David Grauer (Orthopro)1:26:38
12Craig Lee (Duover)1:30:27
13Todd Henneman (White Pine Racing Powered By Jans.Com)1:39:30
14Kurt Wagner (Individual)1:46:08
15Lance Levy (Scott Sports)1:47:29
16Brad Sneed (Las Vegas Cyclery)2:07:54
17J Battaglia (Binghams)2:21:48
18Philip Park (Taleo Racing)2:31:15
19Brad Mullen (4Life/Maddog)2:56:23
DNFAdam Cornely
DNFClive Cousins
DNFKen Johnson (Bike Utah)
DNFWarner Smith (Salty Nuts)
DNSJody Bailey (Mad Dog Racing)
DNSSteve Edwards (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)
DNSTim Fisher (Maddog 4/Life)
DNSJoel Hebdon (Haiti Sac Plein)
DNSDavid Kirk (Team Pva)
DNSMike Luers (Duover)
DNSMarland Whaley (Red Barn Bicycles)
DNSJim Wilson (Jim)
DNSRichard Wretberg (Wildkat)

 

