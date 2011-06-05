Trending

Schalk crushes the competition for his first 100-miler win of the season

Sornson speeds to victory in women's race

Image 1 of 21

100-mile Men's podium: 1st - Jeff Schalk, 2nd - Michael Simonson, 3rd - Brandon Draugelis, 4th - Christian Tanguy, 5th - Josh Tostado

100-mile Men's podium: 1st - Jeff Schalk, 2nd - Michael Simonson, 3rd - Brandon Draugelis, 4th - Christian Tanguy, 5th - Josh Tostado
(Image credit: Joe Musso)
Image 2 of 21

100-mile Singlespeed podium: 1st - Gerry Pflug, 2nd - Matthew Ferrari, 3rd - Jason Pruitt, 4th - Michael Ramponi

100-mile Singlespeed podium: 1st - Gerry Pflug, 2nd - Matthew Ferrari, 3rd - Jason Pruitt, 4th - Michael Ramponi
(Image credit: Joe Musso)
Image 3 of 21

Rick Diemert (aka Sasquatch) won the hairest legs award at the Mohican 100

Rick Diemert (aka Sasquatch) won the hairest legs award at the Mohican 100
(Image credit: Chris Popovic)
Image 4 of 21

Another racer feeling the effects of 100 miles / 90+ degree heat

Another racer feeling the effects of 100 miles / 90+ degree heat
(Image credit: James Snyder)
Image 5 of 21

100-mile Masters 50+ podium: 1st - Robert Herriman, 2nd - Roger Masse, 3rd - Chris Irving, 4th - David Grauer

100-mile Masters 50+ podium: 1st - Robert Herriman, 2nd - Roger Masse, 3rd - Chris Irving, 4th - David Grauer
(Image credit: Joe Musso)
Image 6 of 21

100km Masters 50+ podium: 1st - Rudy Sroka, 2nd - Mark Virello, 3rd - Jack Kline

100km Masters 50+ podium: 1st - Rudy Sroka, 2nd - Mark Virello, 3rd - Jack Kline
(Image credit: Joe Musso)
Image 7 of 21

100km Singlespeed podium: 1st - John Lorson, 2nd - Jay Blews, 3rd - Shawn Jones, 4th - Michael Gorman

100km Singlespeed podium: 1st - John Lorson, 2nd - Jay Blews, 3rd - Shawn Jones, 4th - Michael Gorman
(Image credit: Joe Musso)
Image 8 of 21

100km Women's podium: 1st - Michelle Peariso, 2nd - Heidi Shilling, 3rd - Amanda Virostko, 4th - Sherry Downing

100km Women's podium: 1st - Michelle Peariso, 2nd - Heidi Shilling, 3rd - Amanda Virostko, 4th - Sherry Downing
(Image credit: Joe Musso)
Image 9 of 21

100km Men's podium: 1st - Brian Schworm, 2nd - Ross Clark, 3rd - Tim Carson

100km Men's podium: 1st - Brian Schworm, 2nd - Ross Clark, 3rd - Tim Carson
(Image credit: Joe Musso)
Image 10 of 21

100 Mile Women's podium: 1st - Cheryl Sornson, 2nd - Brenda Simril, 3rd - Andrea Wilson, 4th - Laureen Coffelt

100 Mile Women's podium: 1st - Cheryl Sornson, 2nd - Brenda Simril, 3rd - Andrea Wilson, 4th - Laureen Coffelt
(Image credit: Joe Musso)
Image 11 of 21

Great attitude considering he was out of the race after 42 miles

Great attitude considering he was out of the race after 42 miles
(Image credit: James Snyder)
Image 12 of 21

Sometimes luck just doesn't roll your way.

Sometimes luck just doesn't roll your way.
(Image credit: James Snyder)
Image 13 of 21

A racer heads out.

A racer heads out.
(Image credit: James Snyder)
Image 14 of 21

100 mile racers start the Wilderness trail section at mile 42

100 mile racers start the Wilderness trail section at mile 42
(Image credit: James Snyder)
Image 15 of 21

(Image credit: James Snyder)
Image 16 of 21

Mile 84 aid station

Mile 84 aid station
(Image credit: James Snyder)
Image 17 of 21

Everyone was looking for shade

Everyone was looking for shade
(Image credit: James Snyder)
Image 18 of 21

Aid station bags all lined up and ready for the racers

Aid station bags all lined up and ready for the racers
(Image credit: James Snyder)
Image 19 of 21

A tubeless tire blew after sitting in the sun for five minutes, it was so hot.

A tubeless tire blew after sitting in the sun for five minutes, it was so hot.
(Image credit: James Snyder)
Image 20 of 21

Post race dydrating with local fav, Great Lakes Brewery

Post race dydrating with local fav, Great Lakes Brewery
(Image credit: James Snyder)
Image 21 of 21

Root vs. Rim. The root won.

Root vs. Rim. The root won.
(Image credit: James Snyder)

The Kenda National Ultra Endurance Series (NUE) presented by Nutrition made stop number three of 11 this year at the 9th Annual Mohican Mountain Bike 100 on Saturday. After soaking rains and, not one, but two tornados that touched down near the course last year, nearly 600 racers welcomed what began with mild temperatures and dry, fast conditions this year. However, later in the day, as the race progressed, temperatures approached 90 degrees (Fahrenheit), causing many racers to cramp and forcing others to abandon all hope of finishing.

NUE Women's Open: 100 Miler

Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) achieved her first win of the NUE season, finishing in just 8:36:03. About 13 minutes later, Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) rolled under the finish line covered in dust and sweat. Andrea Wilson (Outdoors), in third, achieved her first podium finish in the women's open with style, racing on a rigid singlespeed,

"I had a great start. The trails were fast and fun," said Sornson. "I rolled great for first 50+, but tired a bit and had not seen any women and thought it safe to slow down. That turned out to be a good thought since the heat set in and then I had to slow down."

Sornson said she stopped at each of the aid stations and that getting ice at aid station 5 saved her.

"I was hoping for a time about a half hour faster, but I still had a clean race and got to bring home the best trophy ever!" she said, referring to the large dream catcher that featured a turtle shell. At the awards presentation, Cheryl noted that the award had special meaning because of her nickname: 'Churtle the Turtle'".

Simril talked about her second place race. "It was yet another great Mohican adventure, about as extreme a difference from last year, but epic in a completely different way. Fortunatel,y we paid close attention to the weather forecasts. Although it was brisk and pleasant in the morning, by about aid station 3, I was glad I stuck with our sleeveless blue jersey rather than our new kits, which are really sharp-looking, but happen to be black. Not a good mix for yesterday's race!"

Simril's strategy was to go out at a hard, but manageable pace.  "I learned the hard way at Cohutta when I went out way too hard and ended up blowing up about halfway through. I got into the singletrack in a good position and was able to just ride comfortably and clear the whole way to aid station 2. The support for the volunteers at every aid station was fantastic, so they got us in and out of there in record time."

Simril felt the heat kick in after leaving aid station 3 and going up a demoralizing singletrack climb that seemed to go on forever. "After three years of doing this race, you'd think I'd learn to take enough water with me to make it from aid station 3 to 4. Unfortunately, I guess I have a thick skull because I only took two bottles and had to ration the whole way. From aid station 3 to the finish, I used at least half of the water I carried to pour over my head. That way the only way I think I was able to finish feeling somewhat strong. Well, that, and the great folks at aid station 4 who let me stand under the icy cold water spigot until I got my body temperature down!"

Headwinds made the road sections, usually a welcome respite, a bit tricky.

"I was hoping that I might catch a glimpse of Cheryl at some point, but knowing how incredibly strong she is, I certainly wasn't counting on it," said Simril. "Kudos to all the women out there yesterday who braved the heat - it is a great testament to the field that we had such a high percentage of finishers."

Wilson talked about doing the race on her singlespeed. "The race was tough for singlespeed! If you gear for the steepness, you'll spend a lot of time spun out; gear for the flat parts, and you'll be shifting to your hiking gear on the steeper hills."

"I realized early on that I was slightly overgeared, so I knew it was going to be a long day. Looking back, though, it was probably a good move considering that everyone else was on geared bikes. I also ran a rigid fork. It slows me down a little on the sketchy downhill stuff, but the lightness and lack of bob when standing (which you do a lot of when SSing) more than makes up for it.

Wilson had been hoping to stay with Simril. "It wasn't meant to be, though. I got caught in some early traffic, lost sight of her on the first singletrack, and never saw her again."

"Like any good endurance race, the day was a mix of elation and suffering. I had double rainbow moments, bonk moments, and long periods of time where I pondered the reasons why anyone in their right mind would get on a bike and ride past exhaustion in the name of competition... then I'd remember that I was racing, trying to podium, and that I should probably be pedaling harder. Nine hours and 32 minutes later, I had my first podium at an NUE race- third behind Cheryl and Brenda."

Laureen Coffelt (Velosoul/The Natural Way) finished 10:04:10 to take fourth place. Forty minutes later, Molly Wolf (Wheel Werks) held off the rest of the field to join the top five.

NUE Men's Open: 100 Miler

Three-time reigning NUE Series Champion Jeff Schalk (Trek) finally broke the yoke of suffering from mechanical difficulties at the Cohutta 100 and Syllamo's Revenge by getting the win and setting a new course record in the process. Michael Simonson (RBS Trek MTB Team) finished second in what would become a close race for the two, three and four spots, separated by mere minutes.

"I didn't feel very good for the first 30 miles, largely due to Josh (Tostado) and Brandon (Draugelis) drilling the singletrack," said Schalk. "I suffered and struggled to hold on to keep them in sight. But once we got to some road sections, I was able to regroup. There were five of us together still, including Josh, Brandon, Christian (Tanguy), and Mike. Through the singletrack around aid station 3, about mile 45, I began to feel very comfortable as the others seemed to be slowing."

Schalk put in an acceleration at mile 52, dropping Tostado and Draugelis.  Simonson then went off the front and was dangling just ahead, up the road.  Schalk put in an effort to bridge up to Simonson and Tanguy couldn't follow.  The two leaders worked together on the Mohican Valley Trail towpath and built a nice lead.

Around mile 75, Simonson began to fade and could no longer take pulls. "So I left him behind and soloed to the end. I felt great the whole second half and was able to get what I think is a new course record of 6:45," said Schalk

Schalk's time of 6:45:37 surpassed the previous course record set by 2009 Mohican 100 winner Jeremiah Bishop in 6:50:26. Could that set the stage for a 2012 return by Bishop? Perhaps the $1000 top prize will add incentive?

According to Simonson, "Robert Marion and I went for the $200 prime (early in the race). He edged me out in the sprint. It was a full out effort! Shortly after I took the holeshot into the first singletrack, Tostado got around me and was really pushing the pace. We rode the first hill that we normally hike-a-bike."

"As the temperatures rose, the humidity took a toll on all of us," said Simonson. "It was every man for himself when the sun hit its peak after noon. I held onto second (with a 7:11:30 - ed)."

Just two minutes later, Team CF mates Brandon Draugelis and Christian Tanguy, winner of the Cohutta 100 and Syllamos Revenge, rolled in followed by Josh Tostado, undefeated Champion of the Breckenridge 100 in Colorado, finishing 7:23:24.

NUE Singlespeed Open: 100 Miler

Two-time NUE Singlespeed Champion Gerald Pflug (Salsa/NoTubes/Pro Bikes) took his third straight NUE Series victory this year, completing the course in just 7:39:30. Afterward, the "Pfluginator" said, "The singlespeed race was very competitive at the start for me until aid station 2."

After the road climb out of Loudonville, Matt Ferrari, Montana Miller, Dylan Johnson and Pflug were riding together in the initial singletrack sections. Justin Pokrivka had created a gap on us in the initial section of trail.  Matt Ferrari crashed on a downhill and was left behind.

"I heard a nasty crash behind me on one of the steep descents, but never looked back to see what actually happened," said Pflug. "After coming out at the Mohican Camp Ground, I looked around to see where Matt was, but he was not in sight. After the race, I heard from him that he was the one that crashed behind me on the descent."

Pflug worked his way through the traffic of the geared riders in front of him as he chased Pokivka.  It wasn't until the hike-a-bike section that Johnson, Miller and Pflug saw him again.

Johnson dropped off the pace when they reached the gravel roads leading to aid station 2.  With other geared riders around, Pflug said, "I figured things would be hectic at the checkpoint, so I kind of pushed the pace going into the checkpoint and was one of the first to grab my drop bag. I left quickly and got a gap on the two other singlespeed racers. I never saw another singlespeed competitor after that point and basically either rode my own race or found a geared guy or two to ride with on the course. The heat really became noticeable after checkpoint #3 and trying to deal with it became my biggest battle of the day. I manage my fluid and food intake well, though, and was able to maintain my gap over the other singlespeed racers for the hard-earned win."

Ferrari (Hubcap-Freeze Thaw Cycles) shared his thoughts on what ensued following the crash, "In the chaos of the opening singletrack, I washed out my front wheel and crashed on one of the loose opening descents (just barely into the singletrack)."  The crash happened after Ferrari made what he termed a "risky" pass.

"I paid the price and thankfully no one else was hurt," said Ferrari, "but I had to wait for the field to pass while I straightened out my bike. After moving from the front to the back, I set to working my way forward on the Mohican Forest trails. It was slow going and it wasn't until after aid station 2 that I started to reel in the SS field, first Justin, then Dylan, then Montana. I was able to work with some geared riders to move forward during the rollers but once we hit the flats between aid stations 3 and 4, they dropped me and I was left in no man's land. I knew Gerry would have the benefit of the geared train moving forward, so I set to limiting my losses and keeping the others from catching up." Ferrari held on, finishing second, 7:51:56.

Jason Pruitt (29ercrew/LAS/Hodson Bay) took the third spot on the podium. "The Mohican 100 is my favorite, it suits my riding style well, being from Indiana. I had a rough start with a crash about 10 miles in...the result of bad judgement through a rocky descent. As I gained my composure and settled into a smooth spin I focused on the task at hand...go fast...drink plenty of fluids."

Pruitt had a game plan of skipping aid statoin 1, but stopping at the rest.  The early fast speeds took a toll on Pruitt, but he recovered between aid stations 2 and 3. "I was lucky enough to catch the wheel of fellow 29er crew member Robert Herriman."

Pruitt got a flat sometime after aid station 3. "I donated my blood to the mosquito population in that area," he said of his time stopped while fixing the flat. "I had a problem with my CO2 charge and had to use another to get my tire aired up. It was still a little low and had to ride light. I kept telling myself....light as butterfly...and tried to ride the front wheel over the obstacles and rocks. It sucked, of course, because I was really looking forward to riding the last bit of singletrack fast! I made it work and was very happy to see the campground. I came through the finish and was happy to find out that I was also on the podium."

Michael Ramponi (Independent Fabrication) finished fourth in 8:19:30, and Robert Lochner (Iron City Bikes) was fifth in 8:23:54.

NUE Masters 50+: 100 Miler

In the Masters, NUE Champion Robert Herriman (Trek 29er Crew/WSC/ACFStores.com) took the top spot on the podium in 7:57:53. The following quote appears on all of his email messages, "The best way to predict the future is to create it!".

Herriman didn't predict his win today but certainly made it happen. Here's what he had to say, "This was my second Mohican 100, with the first being the tornado-threatened race last year. I liked today's blue skies and dry trail way, way, better!"

"After this year's Cohutta 100 NUE masters' result, there was a new hierarchy set and I'd fallen to the third spot behind my teammate Roger Masse and Doug Andrews. Today's race seemed to confirm this new order as most of the day I ran in third behind these two guys."

Herriman spent about 65 miles of the race riding with 29er singlespeed teammate Jason Pruitt.  He caught up with Masse at about mile 90 and got around him when the latter bobbled. About five seconds later, Herriman slipped on some loose stuff and went down, too.

"I passed Roger again and tried my best to put in an effort to make the pass stick and I was able to stay ahead to the finish," said Herriman. "Doug was waiting for us there and let us know he had to DNF after missing a turn and getting way off course so it ended up to be a win for me today. I can't say I believe the 2011 NUE masters' hierarchy changed today but these are long, hard races and anything can happen."

Masse rolled in one minute after Herriman.  He described his day in the saddle, "Doug Andrews and Robert Herriman both had a better start than me." Masse said he tried to stay in contact after aid station 5, but "I was moving pretty slow by then and I just didn't have it. The better man won today."

At 9:25:26, Chris Irving (Red Ant Racing) took the third spot with David Grauer (Orthopro) in fourth at 9:34:26 and Paul Vankooten (Motor Mile / SCV) in fifth 9:36:43, just minutes behind.

Michael Dietlin (Kenda Tires/White Brothers) finished in 12:11:22, a time that might not seem all that extraordinary in a 100-mile race, that is until you consider that Mike will be celebrating his 70th birthday this year. For Dietlin, this is his second straight finish, taking the honor of eldest finisher, awarded by BikeSource of Columbus.

Men's Open: 100K

2008 100k winner Brian Schworm (Pedal Power) powered his way to the podium again this year in just 4:55:57, nearly breaking the course record of 4:53:24 set in 2009 by Travis Saeler of Pennsylvania. Afterward, Schworm said, "It went fantastic, trails were great, weather was great, and so was the competition. Tim (Carson) and I were riding together for the first couple of hours. We got to some hilly sections and I took off a little bit, then we got to that steep run up (Giffin road shortly past Aid two) and I think that's where I bridged the gap."

When asked whether it was more or less difficult than 2008, Schworm said, "The trails were faster but I think my body was more wore out this year."

Ross Clark (Edge Outdoors) finished just one minute behind Schworm in 4:56:58. "There was four of riding together in the front, me, Brian, Tim, and Steve Twining (Groovy Cycle Works). Tim was leading it out but took a wrong turn but (chuckling) we yelled to him to get him to come back. The signage was there but he had his head down and was just crankin'."

"Once we got into the singletrack, Twining, gambling by riding a new and untested bike, busted his chain about 100 yards into it. He didn't have any tools with him, of course, so I gave him my tool and spare link. At that point, Tim and Brian were gone and a couple of one hundred milers passed us up so I didn't see Tim again until the big gravel climb (Giffin Rd) coming out of aid station 2 at Buckhaven. I met up with Tim there and we rode together all the way through Mohican Wilderness. At Aid One, I heard that the gap to Schworm was about three minutes."

"Tim was going really strong on the road and I thought I was done but I caught back up to him in the singletrack and just put the hammer down as hard as I could. Tim put a heck of a move on me in the wilderness (referring to Mohican Wilderness) and passed up two people. Then I passed those same two people and was coming into a downhill too hot, it was loose, the bike came out from underneath me, I smacked into a tree and that kinda hurt. When I took off again my brake lever was bent all the way back so I had to get that thing rearranged but Juan was helping me out at the aid station (3) so I was able to save some time there."

Tim Carson placed third, one minute behind Clark, the top three all coming in under the five hour barrier. "I had a good day leading out the race. I was running with Brian until the big hill (Giffin Rd)," said Carson. "We rode together for the first 100 yards before he stood up and just sprinted up the rest of it. Then I never saw him again."

The first 24-hour racer to break the lap record of 24-Hour Champion David "Tinker" Juarez, Chip Meek (Spin bike shop/dieringer frames) finished 5:24:00 and just three minutes later, in a tie, James Mayuric (Dirty Harry's) and Tim Mould (Team CF/ Pro Bikes) finished in 5:27:43.

Winning an award from BikeSource of Columbus as the youngest finisher was local rider, Peter Joyal (Kim's Bikes of Loudonville) just 16 years old finishing his second straight Mohican 100k in just 10:14:37.

Women's Open: 100K

Michelle Peariso (Adventure212 / Specialized) won with a time of 6:17:27 and pulled off an upset over the defending four time champion Amanda Virostko (Shamrock/Biowheels), who finished third this year at 6:44:50. Taking second place behind Virostko last year, Ohio Mountain Bike Championship Series reigning Champion, Heidi Shilling (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll) poured on the coals this year, finishing second in just 6:30:22. In her first podium finish at Mohican, Sherry Downing (Team Kenda) finished fourth in 6:52:36.

Singlespeed Open: 100K

John Lorson (Soup Can Racing) took his second victory at Mohican after his first win in 2009, 5:41:41. Nine minutes later, Jay Blews (HBI Racing) rolled in just ahead of Lorson's teammate Shawn Jones, 6:07:43.

Finishing fourth and fifth respectively were Michael Gorman (Orrville Cycling Club) in 6:15:32 and Kristofer Karwisch (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing) in 6:20:39.

Julie Lewis Sroka (Lake Effect Racing) the only woman registered in the singlespeed open, placed ninth out of 20 in the 100k, with a time of 7:15:47.

"I rode my first Mohican 100K on a singlespeed using a 34/23 gear set-up," said Sroka. "It was also my first mountain bike race on a singlespeed. After the start, I spun my way to the first climb and was happy to know that I picked a good gear for climbing. There was a line of racers for as far as I could see. I finished my first 100K on a singlespeed in one piece, no crashes, and in 7:15. I'll take it."

Men's Masters 50+: 100K

Rudy Sroka (Lake Effect Racing) blistered the 100k course, finishing 5:41:02 and setting a new course record in the masters en route to his second straight Mohican 100k victory. Finishing in the two spot for his second straight year, Mark Virello, of Boston, Massachussets, was just six minutes off the pace of Sroka at 5:47:45. Taking the third spot on the podium, Jack Kline (Einstein Racing), finished in 5:51:15.

2009 winner Joe Orlando landed in fourth this year, 6:15:01 and David Stark (Velo) snatched fifth place in 6:15:10. Ohio Mountain Bike Championship reigning Masters Champion, Terry Campbell (AOA) of Zanesville proved his muster by finishing in 6:29:05.

Other awards included a custom Great Lakes Jersey for a racer who suffered from a wrong turn due to the same vandals that affected Mika's race. BikeSource of Columbus awarded a $50 gift certificate for the "Hairiest Legs at Aid Station One" combed over by Rick Diemert, aka "Sasquatch", according to his buddies, including Chris Popovic, 2007-2011 Allegheny Cycling Association President.

Full Results

Men 100-miler
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Schalk (Trek)6:45:37
2Michael Simonson (RBS Trek MTB Team)0:25:53
3Brandon Draugelis (Team CF)0:27:51
4Christian Tanguy (Team CF)
5Josh Tostado0:37:47
6John Burns (Burns Racing)0:41:14
7Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)0:41:45
8Greg Kuhn (RBS MTB Team)0:42:01
9Stephen Dempsey (Quiring Cycles)0:44:59
10Morgan Olsson (GVC / Cycles de Oro)0:45:57
11Zack Morrey (Vapor Genie/Maxxis)0:52:34
12Ernesto Marenchin (Speedgoat.com)0:55:22
13Travis Mullen (29er crew)0:57:17
14Peter Schildt (Keswick Cycles)
15Ezra Mullen (DG Cycle Sports)0:57:28
16Chris Peariso (Adventure212 / Specialized)0:59:09
17Michael Naughton (Specialized)0:59:10
18Robert Spreng (Dirty Harry's)1:03:44
19Troy Barry1:05:27
20Guy Sutton (CalCoast)1:09:24
21Shawn Adams (Lake Effect)1:12:37
22Brian White (Honey Stinger)1:14:38
23Ian Spivack (DCMTB)1:14:40
24Theo Procopos (keswick cycles)1:25:49
25Leonardo Cardona (team marty's)1:27:17
26Dustin Manotti (Earl's Bicycle Store)1:27:37
27Chris Quinn1:28:46
28Andy Applegate (Champion Systems / Cannondale)1:30:32
29Ben Shaklee (Ellicottville Bike Shop)1:32:55
30Daniel Atkins (Adventures for the Cure)1:33:26
31Bradley Schmalzer (Team Bikeman.com/Stan's NoTubes/XXC Magazine)1:34:39
32Adam Naish (RBS MTB Team)1:42:42
33Tom Kruse (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs)1:43:01
34Christopher Cyr (Bikeman.com)1:46:41
35Charlie Storm (stormracing)1:48:22
36Steven Sherman (Storm Racing)2:01:47
37Ethan Millstein (ASU Cycling)2:02:48
38Tom Scott (Speed Merchants)2:03:13
39Ben Padilla (beverly cycles)2:04:57
40Andrew MiKinney2:10:38
41Bradley Cobb (motor mile racing/scv)2:13:29
42Matthew Williams (iRide Adventures/MTBRacenews.com)2:17:08
43Nicholas Shaffer (Bikesport)2:18:21
44Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)2:21:52
45Dan Kotwicki (Trek 29ercrew / SRAM XX)2:23:14
46Bill Crank (Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery)2:27:08
47Ryan Petry (ASU Cycling)2:28:18
48Billy Bergen (bikebarnracing.com)2:32:01
49Bradley Smith (Bradley J. Smith)2:39:03
50Christian Baks (Pawling Cycle and Sport)2:40:52
51Lee Unwin (CycleOps)2:43:50
52Dennis R Schueler Jr (Rbikes.com/fleettruckparts.com/lanajewelry.com)2:45:24
53Mark Cole (Adventure212 / Specialized)2:49:06
54John Taft2:59:31
55Christopher Vineyard3:08:44
56Greg Witt (RBS Trek MTN Bike team)3:14:05
57Rick Doornbos (Voodoo Cycles / Billy's Bike Shop)3:16:15
58Joel Poliskey (Michigan State)3:17:29
59Michael Jarosz3:18:28
60Jared Medler (Morgan's Garage)3:21:10
61Peri Garite (Team Little P)3:25:42
62Rodney Reed3:27:21
63Donald Hosaflook (dirty harrys/Harrison hills chirpractic)3:31:28
64Scott Morman3:34:00
65Justin Mace (Motor Mile Racing)3:43:27
66Eric Bales (Chicken Ranch Crew)3:48:46
67James Billiter (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)3:50:17
68Jeremy Larson (Cyclist Connection)3:50:28
69Michael Bonsby (MBHVAC)4:04:38
70Steven Buday4:05:49
71Martin Shinsky4:06:51
72Charles Florek (Last Haul Before Baby)4:11:35
73Jeff Ayres (Keswick)4:11:36
74Benjamin Fellenz (revolution cycles)4:14:02
75Jeff Carlson (Cadre Racing)4:14:47
76Thomas Buday4:22:26
77Jeff Poirier (Team J-Tree)4:35:42
78Ian Parker (DMBA)4:48:53
79Brad Ellis (bicycles and more)4:52:44
80Thomas Bell
81Dennis Wilson4:53:56
82Colin Kimber4:55:11
83Brooke Bales5:04:15
84Matt Radke5:05:45
85Doug Trojan (Trojan Endurance Racing)5:07:12
86John Tenwalde5:10:18
87Andrew Riess5:11:57
88Aaron Campbell (Spin Bike Club)5:15:49
89Benjamin Farver (Argonaut Cycles)5:26:08
90Michael Lukowiak (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs)5:26:40
91James Dawson5:30:16
92Rob Alexander (Team Alexander)5:31:30
93Bob Butsch (Zephyr Wheel Sports)5:36:49
94Jeffrey Rodelas (Left 4 Dead)5:42:14
95Adam Truog (Left 4 Dead)5:42:15
96Nick Perrow (PAMBA)5:45:31
97John Kakales (Wolf River Racing)5:49:56
98Jim Gilmore (Team Lake Effect Cycling)5:56:18
99Greg Troup6:02:48
100Matthew Kelly6:03:50
101Dave Kempeinen (RACING GREYHOUNDS)6:15:56
102Keith Merriman (Wolf River Racing)6:36:12
103Bryan Batdorf (indi)
DNFAndrew Lavicka (Dental Ceramics Inc)
DNFBryan Deal (PrecisionMTB.com)
DNFJeff Libby
DNFDavid Primm (Team Nebo Ridge)
DNFLarry Vena
DNFMatt Schumaker (Cycle Youth)
DNFJamieson Giefer (Mohican Sports Medicine)
DNFColin Ridge (The Hub)
DNFStephen Cullen (Team Rump Rash)
DNFMyles McPartland (bikebarnracing.com)
DNFMark Jackson (Just Riding Along)
DNFCameron Kohn (Healthy & Fit Magazine)
DNFRandy Larrison (Cadre Racing)
DNFDennis Lessard (Aberdeen Bike)
DNFRobert Lucia (RBS Cycling Team)
DNFJason Lytle (Dept of Disappearance)
DNFJody M. Mazur (Cadre Racing)
DNFChristopher Michaels (American Classic)
DNFMichael Miller
DNFAdam Moore (Paradise Garage)
DNFPeter Muench (Park Ave Bike / Specialized)
DNFDavid Pike
DNFKevin Rider (Bicycles And More)
DNFBrad Rogers (Y-Not Cycling)
DNFPaul Rounds
DNFHowie Beattie
DNFMike Schultz (Highland Training/Dirty Harrys)
DNFJason Siple (Siple Manufacturing)
DNFGarrett Sprague (Team N2O)
DNFGeorge Stefek
DNFBrennan Thornton (Gobrogo)
DNFAaron Timbrook
DNFMaxum Tomaszewski (Unattached Rider)
DNFBrandon Vincent (HPC/List)
DNFKeith White (Cadet Investments)
DNFJoel Wilson
DNFJared Zollars (Active Chiropractic)
DNFDave Chiszar
DNFScott Cole (Adventure212 / Specialized)
DNFTony Cottone (Tony No Bologna)
DNFJake Davidson (C3- Athletes Serving Athletes)
DNFJim Dewent (West Michigan Coast Riders)
DNSDavid Spivey
DNSZach Trogdon (Gray Goat Cycling)
DNSJohn Van Alsburg (Team rJr/Hometown)
DNSThomas Waniewski
DNSFrank Webber (Twin Six)
DNSErick Whittier
DNSChristopher Wiederhold (maumee valley wheelmen)
DNSTim Wisniewski
DNSCharles Buki (Gripped Racing)
DNSPeter Carney (Two Dollar Steak)
DNSCristian Adams (Rutgers University cycling team)
DNSKevin Darrah
DNSAndy Glaser (Ohio State University)
DNSIan Graves

Women 100-miler
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)8:36:03
2Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)0:13:13
3Andrea Wilson (Outdoors)0:56:43
4Laureen Coffelt (Velosoul/ The Natural Way)1:28:07
5Molly Wolf (Wheel Werks)2:08:44
6Stephanie Surch (Bucks County Bike Company)2:26:29
7Shannon Tenwalde (Backroom Coffee Roasters)2:49:29
8Beth Del Genio (Ellicottville Bike Shop)2:51:26
9Ruth Cunningham (Pro Bikes)3:09:14
10Katrina Zalenski3:24:46
11Sandra Tomlinson (Jamis bikes)3:31:32
12Kelly Ayer (CAMBA)3:35:57
13Andrea Weiler4:15:23
14Heather Hawke (Shoair/Rock N Road)4:31:11
15Sandie Reynolds (Mason-Dixon Velo)4:50:05
16Lyndsay Thompson4:50:53
DNFMichelle Dulieu (Mendon Cyclesmith)
DNFJudi Lopresti (drunkcyclist.com)
DNFLisa Doud (Sho-Air)
DNFDiane Parks (Rock N Road Cyclery)
DNFHeather Gray

Singlespeed men 100-miler
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerry Pflug (Salsa/NoTubes/Pro Bikes)7:39:30
2Matthew Ferrari (Hubcap-Freeze Thaw Cycles)0:12:28
3Jason Pruitt (29ercrew)0:25:26
4Michael Ramponi (Independent Fabrication)0:40:00
5Robert Lochner (Iron City Bikes)0:44:24
6Justin Pokrivka (Pro Bikes/Cohen & Associates)0:45:05
7Hal Batdorf (D and Q Racing / Lone Wolf Cycling)0:50:33
8Montana Miller (Speedgoat / Wilderness Voyageurs)0:56:32
9Robin Oscar (Motor Mile Racing)1:00:17
10Shane Schreihart (Bikeman.com)1:02:59
11Aaron Shelmire (ProBikes/XXC Mag)1:13:54
12Brian Deloughy (Bikeman.com)1:17:04
13Jeff Bushong (Chicken Ranch/Hodsons Bay)1:19:22
14Jason Suppan (SoupCanRacing)1:26:34
15Adam Wheeler (PrecisionMTB.com)1:30:04
16Nikolas Obriecht (Race Pace Bicycles Coop)1:41:30
17George Hollerbach (Newtown Bike)1:42:06
18Richard Long (Qualey Granite)1:58:38
19Eddie Velasquez (team marty's)2:00:34
20Gabe Rainwater2:11:17
21Eric Sauer (GVC/Cycles de Oro)2:17:33
22Dylan Johnson (Oasis Bike Works)2:31:12
23Bill Ostrowski (World Bicycle Relief)2:43:07
24Blake Bricker (Mason Dixon Velo/The Cycle Works)2:44:54
25Thomas Hanrahan2:46:51
26Lawrence Lanphere (Riverworks Design Studio)2:48:01
27Brian Gillies (RunJohnRun.net)4:09:12
28James O'Loughlin (team hungry!)4:11:49
29Ken Kazmierczak (Ellicottville Bike Shop)4:20:17
DNFBrad Keyes (CarboRocket)
DNFDonald Powers (Pro Bikes / Twin Six)
DNFJoseph Queen (Moots/Swiftwick/Yazoo)
DNFChristopher Warren
DNFBrian Bratney (Racing Greyhounds)
DNFBrett Wyckoff (Saucon Valley Bikes/ Magic Hat Racing)
DNFNathan Annon (Dynamic Physical Therapy Cycling/Cannondale)
DNFDave Hall
DNSGreg Mercer
DNSJake Scott (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll)
DNSChristopher Cronin (War Axe Bicycles/Monkey Wrench)
DNSCorey Hendrickson

Master men 100-miler
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Herriman (Trek 29er Crew/WSC/Acfstores.com)7:57:53
2Roger Masse (Trek 29er Crew)0:01:06
3Chris Irving (Red Ant Racing)1:27:33
4David Grauer (orthopro)1:36:33
5Paul Vankooten (Motor Mile / SCV)1:38:50
6Keith Clark2:00:51
7David Bell (CAMBr)2:07:42
8John Wyrick (Team Brad / Biowheels)2:16:59
9Michael Coyne (Berkshire NEMBA)2:37:23
10Stephen Lebovitz (Motor Mile Racing)2:40:54
11Will Botens (RBS cycling team)3:34:48
12Matthew Davies (Team Bikeway MTB)3:45:38
13Jon Mullen3:45:54
14Bill Holden3:47:24
15Mark Jones (Orrville Cycling Club)3:50:49
16Tim Morgan (morgans garage)3:57:06
17Mike Howard (PAMBA/Bushwhackers)3:59:40
18Joseph Monga (team marty's)4:02:34
19Martin Ruhl (Hodson's Bay/Shamrock Cycles)4:05:39
20Michael Dietlin (Kenda Tires/White Brothers)4:13:29
21Christian Echavarria (OneSpeedForever)4:49:38
DNFDaniel Gowing
DNFDoug Andrews (www.GeoLadders.com)
DNFJay Jones (Cycletherapy/Specialized)
DNFGary Sprague (Team N2O)
DNFTim Weaver (Mason-Dixon Velo/The Cycle Works)
DNFFraser Cunningham (Zephyr Wheel Sports)
DNSR.b. McWhorter (Project M)
DNSJeff Surnow (Wolverine racing)
DNSMorris Wheeler (Shaker Cycling)
DNSBob Grace (PAMBA)
DNSTodd Henne

Men 100km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Schworm (Pedal Power)4:55:57
2Ross Clark (Edge Outdoors)0:01:01
3Tim Carson0:01:57
4Chip Meek (spin bike shop/dieringer frames)0:28:03
5James Mayuric (Dirty Harry's)0:31:46
6Tim Mould (Team CF/ Pro Bikes)
7Tom Franek (The Edge Outdoor)0:35:29
8Greg Jackson (Spin Bike Shop)0:40:06
9Jeff Rupnow0:42:28
10Jon Clous (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll)0:46:49
11Todd Bolgrin (Team Lake Effect)0:52:54
12Steve Twining (Groovy Cycleworks)0:53:54
13Dave Tingley (Trek/Backroom Coffee)0:55:03
14Theodore Rauh (Chamios Butt'r/IDUTRI)0:55:26
15John Proppe (Lake Effect Racing)0:55:50
16Peter Baughman (lake effect)0:56:06
17John Willse (Spin/Second Sole Multisport)0:56:33
18Dirk Kostoff (Trek bicycles of columbus OH)0:57:40
19Jon Stang (Liberty Bicycles)1:07:09
20Wes Jones (SoupCanRacing)1:07:42
21Mike Plank (spin)1:08:45
22Brian Collier (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)1:10:51
23Eric Hamann (Trek Ohio Valley)1:11:03
24Joseph Pallotto (Bike Authority)1:11:26
25Matt Fox (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)1:14:42
26Jared Zabrosky (Lake Effect / Bike Authority)1:15:13
27Mark Ames (World Of Pain / Breakaway Cycling)1:17:07
28Greg Fasig (ZWS / Cyclesport & Tri)1:20:02
29Edward Brzezinski1:23:55
30Peter Dy1:24:04
31Jason Fischer1:31:13
32Nathaniel Veselenak Veselenak (Snakebite Racing)1:31:27
33Gregg Brekke (Team Spin)1:32:17
34Jake Walters (Stark Velo)1:33:03
35Rick Parr (Stark Velo)1:33:20
36Ryan Knopf (Team Soupcan)1:34:20
37Brad Beeson (Spin Bike Shop)1:34:53
38Sam Ruff (Team Nebo ridge)1:36:04
39Louis Grkman1:37:20
40Ryan Wayne (IDUTRI)1:37:24
41Matthew Culp1:38:01
42Robert Goetz (Nebo Ridge)1:39:27
43Ben Playfoot (MeMyselfAndI)1:40:36
44Pete Deucher (Marian University)1:42:53
45Matt Rouse1:44:10
46Patrick Miranda (Mirco Racing)1:45:17
47Jarom Thomas1:45:47
48Jeff Schoeny (Fuji cycling)1:48:56
49Mark Farmer (Team SixOneFour)1:51:04
50Dave Placke (Rogue Racing Project)1:51:13
51Andrew Millard (ZWS/CycleSport)1:58:11
52Kenny Gardner (UC Cycling Team)1:58:34
53Jordan Bates2:00:46
54Eric Baetens2:02:34
55Keefe Jaten2:03:29
56Dan Pike2:04:28
57Bruce Macdonald (Spin/Second Sole)2:05:08
58Matthew Holloway (Sargent Electric Koeles Cycling Club)2:05:40
59John Pimenidis2:06:04
60Matt Holloway (Team CF)2:08:08
61Michael Henry2:09:16
62Peter Hills (Fuji Cycling)2:10:37
63Paul Remonko (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll)2:13:15
64Aaron Kovach (HBI Cycling / LHORBA)2:13:54
65Ben Trimble2:14:38
66Randy Slaubaugh (Ride On Wooster)2:15:23
67Keith Devore (Buckeye Cycling)2:16:45
68Anthony R. Davila (SSSMST)2:18:43
69Matt Mullet2:19:15
70Paul Donatelli (Stark Velo)2:19:27
71Michael Gottfried2:19:28
72Scott Jasinski (Illini Cycling)2:20:24
73Joe Lautzenheiser (Orrville Cycling Club)2:20:46
74Todd Devore (na)2:23:28
75Jason Burlage2:24:16
76Lee Ransdell2:27:11
77Kevan Millstein (Ethan Ass Kickers)2:27:17
78Christopher Huck (Orrville Cycling Club)2:28:38
79Johnny Hoffman (Spin / RR Donnelley)2:31:43
80Grant Matthews (Stage 5 Cycling Fusion)2:35:36
81David Ruller (city of kent)2:35:51
82Martin Sanders (CNC)2:39:34
83Aaron Kent (Dirty Sanchez)
84Aaron Schicker2:40:16
85Scott Dean ('Ride the Elephant')2:41:18
86Nick Disalle2:41:20
87Jeff Plassman2:44:05
88Ben Corcetti (HBI)2:46:28
89Eric Schumann2:48:12
90Randy Patton (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll)2:52:52
91Kyle Russ
92Jeffery Vogt (1.21 Gigawatts)2:53:25
93Chris Popovic (Sewickley Cycling)2:54:11
94Scot Herrmann (Fuji Cycling)2:54:48
95Jason Linscott (Luigi's Bike Shop/TriVerb Racing)2:56:09
96Matt Reininger (Indiana Schwinn)2:56:18
97Nathan Eastlake2:56:23
98Mark Sanders2:58:41
99Kirk Allgood2:59:10
100Bruce Miner (The Wheelcraft)3:00:27
101Jeff Frasz3:00:48
102Scott Jaenke3:02:11
103Mark Hepp3:02:18
104Tim Birt3:05:51
105Jim D'Antonio3:07:52
106Evan Clark (Rogue Racing Project)3:11:09
107Todd Turner3:12:32
108James Simonson (Team Nebo Ridge)3:16:59
109Patrick Lach (Cyclesport/Zephyr Wheel Sport)3:17:46
110Guy Colegrove (RBS Cycling Team)3:17:50
111Kevin Sitler3:21:03
112Glen Gardner (Team 614)3:21:52
113Tom Lining (LUV2MTB)3:21:57
114Michael Campana (CAMBA)3:23:16
115Mike Devylder3:24:58
116Kurt Rubeck (toulonoconnor racing)3:28:32
117Martin Zakes (The Edge Outdoors)3:29:42
118Hank Ingram (Team Sewickley)3:31:37
119Matt Bruns3:34:57
120Russ Meyer (Studio S Cincinnati)3:43:27
121Nicolas Trujillo (Tru-Hammer)3:51:05
122Adam Elser3:57:00
123Rob Tandy4:03:00
124Joe Williamson (Kissena)4:09:14
125Randy Tegowski (roguemechanic.com/trailhead4x4.com)4:18:45
126Mike Janeiro4:19:34
127Mark Colangelo4:19:50
128Paul Hamad (Mountain Road Cycles)4:26:13
129Philip Hurst (UC Cycling Team)4:29:45
130Boris Yanovsky4:34:01
131Russ Musolf4:34:02
132Kevin Kovach4:36:08
133Mitch Gay (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll)4:41:50
134Jamie Williamson (Team Hungry!)4:42:11
135Todd King (Dirtbagz)4:42:50
136Brody Wakefield (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll)4:43:57
137Colin Derhammer (Tru-Hammer)4:44:10
138Thomas Morris4:45:52
139Jason Shoulders4:49:16
140Kennard Wonnacott4:58:56
141Tyler Lach (Cyclesport/Zephyr Wheel Sport)5:02:59
142Mark Macnaughton5:05:29
143Paul Adams5:05:49
145Michael Frey5:13:42
146Peter Joyal5:18:40
148Mike Steele (ICC)5:41:47
149Gary Dean6:06:14
150Gregg Somerhalder (FatCyclist.com)6:12:59
151Jeffrey Schneider (Me)6:22:45
152Aaron Brlas6:33:08
153Blair Combs6:55:43
DNFTrent Lundberg (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll)
DNFAdam Noderer (Team Hungry)
DNFJeff Rice (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll)
DNFTom Decker (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll)
DNFNathan Kohring
DNFCraig Alexander (Team Dayton Bicycling Fuji Cycling)
DNFLarry Ayer (CAMBA)
DNFPeter Bechard (Team Southland)
DNFJoe Bellante (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
DNFAndrew Brown (MTB-Life.Com)
DNFGary Burkholder (SnakeBite Racing)
DNFCraig Byers (Team Craig)
DNFAndrew Cover (Cyclesport & Tri / ZWS)
DNFNate Cross (Cystic Fibrosis Foundation)
DNFBrett Davis (Team Spin/RR Donnelly)
DNFSean Grady
DNFSean Huber
DNFJason Leaman
DNFScott Lyle (ZWS/Cycle Sport)
DNFKelly Maszk
DNFIan Mullins (Team Stanley)
DNFMatt Roung (Centerline)
DNFGeoffrey Shmidt
DNFTim Snyder
DNFKirby Waaland
DNFShannon Williams (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll)
DNFKevin Gerstenslager
DNFJoe Donahue
DNFRon Uprichard (Team Southland)
DNFDavid McDaniel
DNFMike Hufhand (Matthews)
DNFShawn Demarest (Team Zeitgeist)
144Tim Tovar10:06:08
147Fritz Prior (Gem of the Highlands)10:37:43
DNSVictor Allen (Wheels on Fire)
DNSJoe Cambron
DNSAdam Covington
DNSNick Dunn (Bishop's Bicycles / The ZO Mafia)
DNSNace Farwick (seven hills)
DNSMatthew Groom (Sargent Electric Koeles Cycling)
DNSBrian Hazelwood (Dit Bagz)
DNSJonathan Kaye
DNSAllen Loy (Honda)
DNSJim Mermis
DNSGary Powers
DNSCraig Rader (ACA/FREDDIE FU)

Women 100km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michelle Peariso (Adventure212 / Specialized)6:17:27
2Heidi Shilling (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll)0:12:55
3Amanda Virostko (Shamrock/Biowheels)0:27:23
4Sherry Downing (Team Kenda)0:35:09
5Bridget Donovan (Trek Store Cincinnati / Hammer Nutrition / CEP)0:40:51
6Lauren Mika (Pro Bikes)1:03:33
7Emily Terlop (the bicycle hub)1:04:58
8Samantha Brode (house) (Carbon Racing)1:08:42
9Lorena Brown1:42:35
10Nichole Baker (Wheels In Motion)2:32:14
11Michelle Corcetti (HBI)2:46:23
12Linda Miranda (Mirco Racing)3:29:50
13Kelsey Spalding (Sewickley Cycles)4:05:45
14Anne McDonald (Team Hungry)4:32:25
15Karla Westphal4:47:36
16Amy Fletcher ('Ride the Elephant')4:50:22
17Christine Jones (Mid-Carolina Multisport)
DNFJanet Edwards (Team Lake Effect)
DNFStephanie Frangakis
DNFSara Harper (Snakebite Racing)
DNFJeni Roosen (UBS / Seven Hills)
DNFDeborah Snyder
DNSKari Sheanshang

Singlespeed men 100km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Lorson (SoupCanRacing)5:41:41
2Jay Blews (HBI Racing)0:13:20
3Shawn Jones (SoupCanRacing)0:26:02
4Michael Gorman (Orrville Cycling Club)0:33:51
5Kristofer Karwisch (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)0:38:58
6Brandon Halleen (Solon Bicycle/HODALA!)0:47:39
7Nick Chenowith (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll)1:26:26
8Gerland Hocke (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll)1:32:39
9Julie Lewis Sroka (Lake Effect Racing)1:34:06
10Andrew Norris (EVMA)1:35:30
11Justin Smead1:36:50
12Andy Ward (University of Cincinnati Cycling Team)1:38:42
13Patrick Conneely (Pro Graphics Cycling)1:48:57
14Brent Forrer (HMT/Black13/Solon Bicycle)1:57:46
15Stuart Hunter (COMBO Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll)2:04:51
16Don Bill (Fuji Cycling)2:38:12
17Rob Smith (Movin for Mallory)3:09:37
18Nathan Grubbs (University of Cincinnati)3:16:10
19Matthew Cunningham (Trek Store Cincinnati)3:18:46
20Eric Gadlage (Adventures Recreation & Gear)3:41:41
DNFRussell Johnson1:05:18
DNFOrville (ed) Husted (Biciclista.it)
DNSBryan King

Master men 100km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Sroka (Lake Effect Racing)5:41:02
2Mark Virello0:06:43
3Jack Kline (Einstein Racing)0:10:13
4Joe Orlando0:33:59
5David Jolin (Stark Velo)0:34:08
6Terry Campbell (AOA)0:48:03
7Jeff Doerr1:04:01
8Jim Core (Hardcore Racing)1:05:26
9Dan Lach (Cyclesport/Zephyr Wheel Sport)1:19:22
10Scott Gross (Open Road Bicycles)1:23:26
11Scott Holquist (Paint Creek Cycles)1:36:47
12Steve Schumaker1:39:05
13Kevin Sparks1:39:24
14Gregory Worsnop (Kalamazoo Nordic)1:44:38
15Ray Chester (edge outdoor)1:46:08
16Mike Lawler (Team PACC)1:52:03
17Thomas Shively2:12:17
18Daniel Ward (Raysmtb)2:15:30
19Joe Merry (orrville cycling)2:17:57
20Michael Jarosick2:18:50
21Tim Bonifant (orrville cycling)2:34:40
22Tim Shepherd (Velocity)3:08:27
23John Barney3:10:19
24Steve Yarman3:35:16
25Bill Combs4:08:40
26Eddy Clark (Powered By Freedom)4:10:00
27Rick Diemert4:11:30
28Michael Montalbano (Team Dayton / Fuji)4:18:46
29Ronald Jandrokovic4:20:13
30Vincent Heck4:20:26
31Robert Grosse4:31:37
32Andrew Combs6:10:41
DNFGreg Andersen (American)
DNFCharles Miller (BioWheels - Reese Campbell Racing)
DNFDan Mock
DNFDale Shirer (NCMB)
DNFMark Singleton
DNFJohn Mumaw
DNFArt Fleming (RBS Cycling Team)
DNFGary Kimpel (North Coast MTB)
DNSStephen Casey (Powered By Freedom)
DNSDavid C Genter (Mott The Hoople)
DNSBradford Herder (Berkshire NEMBA)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews