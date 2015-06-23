Schworm wins Lumberjack 100
Mari Chandler wins women’s race
The 2015 Founders Brewing Lumberjack 100 welcomed 450 racers under brilliant sunshine on an unseasonably cold Michigan morning. The pre-race buzz was filled with chatter and excitement about the legend, Two Time US Olympian, Tinker Juarez and world class ultra-endurance mountain bike racer Sonya Looney who were both competing in this year's race. Unfortunately, just two days before the race, Sonya crashed leaving her with a wrist injury that reluctantly forced her to pull the plug on racing.
The Lumberjack race course is located within the Manistee National forest which is just under a million acres of solid hardwood forest. The 33 mile loop is 90% singletrack with hard packed sandy soil and rolling hills that challenge racers with close to 3,000 feet of climbing per lap.
Even with the crisp morning temps it didn't take long for things to heat up as Juarez, Ridebiker Alliance, Mike Simonson, and Brian Schworm, Green's Toyota, kicked it up off the line with speeds pushing the upper 20's for the mile and a half roll out to the trail.
The lead group pushed a pace of 16.5 mph for the first lap and came through the start finish with a selection of 14 racers clustered together at 2:12. Christian Tanguy attacked on the second lap and tore a hole in the lead group whittling the lead group down to six racers. As they crossed the mat finishing lap two it was Tanguy, Juarez, Wakeley, Schworm, Vanias and Baker that were the sole survivors of the attack. Lap three saw more attacks on the hills leaving just Tanguy, Wakeley, Juarez and Schworm in tact at the mid lap aid station. With less than ten miles to go it was Brian Schworm who attacked, dropping Juarez and Wakeley, and continued to apply the pressure until he shook off Tanguy and cruised across the finish line at 6:27:39 (1:13 ahead of second place).
The women's open field saw Rhonda Stickle, Bike Zone Racing, decide to push the field apart on lap one and she came through the lap with a lead of over two minutes on second place Jill Martindale, Grand Rapids Bicycle Co., and more than a four minutes lead on third place Mari Chandler, Dart Nuun/Tecnu Racing. During lap two Chandler reeled in Stickle and they started the third lap only thirteen seconds apart and almost six minutes ahead of Martindale. It was Mari Chandler who caught Stickle early on lap three and rode her fastest lap finishing in 7:59:03 as the 2015 Women's Open Winner.
The Men's SS class saw Gordon Wadsworth, Blue Ridge Cyclery/Pivot Cycles, pin it from the start and was in the overall men's lead group through one lap with a time of 2:12:56. Second place Jan Roubal, Velorution, had a three and a half minute deficit and third place Aaron Fader came through the first lap almost ten minutes down on Wadsworth. In the end it was Wadsworth who had the legs and handily took the top spot with a time of 6:48:32
The Women's Single Speed Category saw Emily Korsch, Team Noah Foundation, build up an almost half hour lead through one lap on second place Lisa Thompson, LCR, and in the end it was Korsch in first place 9:26:52 and Thompson at 10:04:59
The Men's Master Category saw Jeff Wittbrodt, Specialized, and NUE defending champion Roger Masse, Rare Disease Cycling, battling it out on lap one hitting the lap mat just ten seconds apart with over three minutes on third place Jeff Clayton, Georgia Neurosurgical Institute. They pulled away from the rest of the single speed group when the came through after one lap with times of 2:22:32 and 2:22:42 respectively. Masse passed Wittbrodt on the lap and never looked back as he finished with a time of 7:19:23 for the 2015 Men's Masters Title.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Schworm (Green's Toyota)
|6:27:39
|2
|Christian Tanguy (Rare Disease Cycling)
|6:29:52
|3
|Jorden Wakeley (Quiring Cycles)
|6:31:29
|4
|Tinker Juarez (Ridebiker Alliance)
|6:31:32
|5
|Keck Baker (Champsys/cannondale P/b Battley Harley)
|6:39:55
|6
|Alex Vanias (Team Oam Now/athletic Mentors)
|6:42:21
|7
|Michael Simonson
|6:47:49
|8
|Matt Acker (Sarma / Freewheeler Bike Shop)
|6:52:30
|9
|Anthony Grinnell (Specialized Bicycles & Components, Dirtyharrys.Net, Highland)
|6:55:15
|10
|Michael Naughton (Wheel Werks Bikes)
|6:57:35
|11
|Mike Phillips (Adventure 212 / Specialized)
|6:59:05
|12
|Scott Hoffner (Mavic/pivot/the Fraker Group)
|6:59:57
|13
|Andrew Purcell (Ride On)
|7:06:35
|14
|Dan Kotwicki (Rbs Cycling Team / Trek)
|7:07:50
|15
|Matt Silvia (Roscoe Village Bikes)
|7:08:39
|16
|Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)
|7:11:55
|17
|Kelly Magelky (Honey Stinger/bontrager/trek)
|7:15:26
|18
|Rick Hatfield (Racing Greyhounds)
|7:18:25
|19
|Kelly Sugg (Rbs Cycling Team)
|7:20:13
|20
|Al McWilliams (Pivot / Mavic / The Fraker Group)
|7:21:50
|21
|Michael Hemme (Adventure212)
|7:23:46
|22
|Jeff Mandell (Finkraft Cycling Team)
|7:24:38
|23
|Ross Anderson (Pure Energy - Scott Elite Cycling Team)
|7:25:18
|24
|Charles Moore (Orange Krush Cycling Club)
|7:26:45
|25
|Scott Morman (Stark Velo)
|7:27:42
|26
|Cj Brish (Bk Training Systems)
|7:31:00
|27
|Will Baker (Twisted Stone/latitude 45)
|7:34:50
|28
|Rob Parrish (Main Street Bicycles)
|7:35:11
|29
|Chad Mills (Village Bike And Fitness)
|7:35:12
|30
|Chris Patterson (D2 Racing)
|7:35:16
|31
|Mike Tuomi (Bk Training Systems)
|7:36:05
|32
|Alex Tenelshof (Village Bike & Fitness)
|7:36:37
|33
|Josh Zelinski (City Bike Shop)
|7:37:16
|34
|Scott Quiring (Quiring Cycles 29+)
|7:37:36
|35
|Karson Glass (Johnny Sprockets)
|7:37:52
|36
|Pitbull Boggs (Racing Greyhounds)
|7:41:08
|37
|Grant Matthews (92fifty/elevated Legs Racing)
|7:42:51
|38
|Noah Yonker (Village Bike & Fitness)
|7:43:17
|39
|Tom Stritzinger
|7:43:54
|40
|Tyler Keuning (Grand Rapids Bicycle Company)
|7:45:36
|41
|Brent Krmpotich (Velorution)
|7:47:25
|42
|Ryan Burnette
|7:49:00
|43
|Greg Fraze (Cecil's Printing)
|7:49:05
|44
|Bradley Majors (Johnny Sprockets)
|7:49:15
|45
|Matthew Setzer (Dundee Cycles)
|7:50:32
|46
|Mitchell Deyoung (Twin Six)
|7:50:51
|47
|Michael Gottfried (Trek Store Cincinnati)
|7:51:49
|48
|Joe Fraas (West Liberty Cycles/ Maxxis Tires)
|7:54:23
|49
|Cameron Bell (Racing Greyhounds)
|7:55:19
|50
|Jeff Holland (The Bonebell)
|7:56:56
|51
|Tyler Weston (Clark Logic)
|7:57:20
|52
|Thomas Novitsky (Racing Greyhounds)
|7:59:39
|53
|Ken Krebs
|8:01:50
|54
|Dell Todd (Speed Merchants)
|8:02:00
|55
|Michael Banks (The Edge Outdoors)
|8:03:48
|56
|Jack Nielsen (Blackjack Bikes)
|8:06:06
|57
|Aaron Davis (Team World Bicycle Relief)
|8:08:59
|58
|Eric Hune (Team World Bicycle Relief)
|59
|Wade Burch (Capfund Title / Sinas Dramis Law)
|8:09:54
|60
|Jon Roobol (Team Jtree)
|8:10:39
|61
|Chris Fellows (J&r Cycles)
|8:10:48
|62
|Greg Rittler (Joe's Bike Shop)
|8:12:43
|63
|Andrew Bowman (Twisted Stone/latitude 45)
|8:13:49
|64
|Mark Fetzer (Bloomington Cycle And Fitness)
|8:13:51
|65
|Brian McCabe (Twin Six)
|8:14:30
|66
|Justin Hryckowian (Hammer Nutrition)
|8:17:21
|67
|Jonathan Kloppenburg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|8:19:09
|68
|Nathan Schneeberger (Johnny Sprockets)
|69
|Jan Van Nuffelen (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|70
|Matt Kretchmar (Freeze Thaw Cycle)
|8:20:11
|71
|Tyler Trask (Transition Rack/mavic/zeal Optics)
|8:21:52
|72
|Dave Demaegd (Inertia Cycle Works)
|8:22:15
|73
|Eric Fernando
|8:22:40
|74
|Ken Deitch (Cs Velo)
|8:23:33
|75
|David Silvers (Silversmith, Inc.)
|8:25:02
|76
|Jon Heft (Trails Edge Cyclery)
|8:25:18
|77
|Tony Gwin (Maumee Valley Wheelmen)
|8:25:22
|78
|Jeramy Duffield (Speed Merchants)
|8:26:31
|79
|Ulises Rabeiro (Twisted Stone/latitude 45 Racing)
|8:28:03
|80
|Zack Staniak (Hometown)
|8:28:33
|81
|Rodney Reed
|8:28:40
|82
|Mark Quist
|8:30:10
|83
|Chris Daniels (Bloomington Cycle Racing Team)
|8:30:17
|84
|Cameron Wilson (Velorution)
|8:30:19
|85
|Dustin Meyer (Central District Cyclery)
|8:30:20
|86
|Matthew Gorski (Orange Krush)
|8:31:45
|87
|Greg Giles (Racing Greyhounds)
|8:35:51
|88
|Daniel Sterling (Racing Greyhounds)
|8:37:05
|89
|Kevin Postma (Shoreline Cycling Club)
|8:38:19
|90
|Thomas Klaver (Freewheeler Racing)
|8:38:23
|91
|Jason Sparks (Racing Greyhounds)
|8:38:42
|92
|Allen Wheeler (Grand Rapids Bicycle Company)
|8:39:02
|93
|William Ott
|8:39:40
|94
|Aron Snacker (Serendipity Cycles)
|8:40:19
|95
|Lucas Seibel (Jus D'orange)
|8:42:10
|96
|Bradley Green (Roll Models Racing)
|8:42:27
|97
|Neil Long (Racing Greyhounds)
|8:43:13
|98
|Davis Kuykendall (Virtuous Cycles)
|8:43:42
|99
|Ryan Jarosz
|8:44:21
|100
|James Plichta (West Michigan Coast Riders / Specialized)
|8:47:49
|101
|John Beeson
|8:48:41
|102
|Dean Murphey (City Bike Shop)
|8:49:31
|103
|Felbert Edrada (J&r Cycle)
|8:49:44
|104
|Scott Thomas (Waterloo Riders)
|8:50:00
|105
|Christopher Barkow (Cheese Sammich)
|8:51:03
|106
|Alejandro Pina (City Bike Shop Racing Team)
|8:52:33
|107
|Kelly Jedynak (R-Bikes.Com)
|8:52:38
|108
|Michael Campbell (Half Acre Cycling)
|8:52:43
|109
|Bill Sloney (Klm / Cold Stone)
|8:53:20
|110
|Steve Kunst (Freewheeler Racing)
|8:53:22
|111
|Craig Anible (Team Apex Multisport)
|8:55:24
|112
|Peyton Randolph
|113
|Dan Dewaal
|8:59:07
|114
|Russell Spaulding (Tfm_bc)
|8:59:38
|115
|Mike Coffman (Waterloo Rider)
|9:01:00
|116
|Tim Bochenek (Fusion/new Holland Brewing)
|9:01:27
|117
|Kevin Leitner
|9:01:31
|118
|Gordon Greenwood
|9:03:55
|119
|Mark Wiederkehr
|9:06:53
|120
|Scott Spoo (Wannabee Racing)
|9:07:12
|121
|Joshua O'Connell -1983
|9:07:51
|122
|Billy Davis (Orangetheory Fitness)
|9:09:30
|123
|Jerry Cross (Assenmacher Cycles)
|9:10:35
|124
|Brandon Hajdo-Fernandez (North Country Cycle Sport Derailed)
|9:11:35
|125
|Gregory McDaniel
|9:13:02
|126
|Matthew Jarrett (Bloomington Cycle And Fitness)
|9:13:42
|127
|Nick Demek (Trail's Edge Cyclery)
|9:13:49
|128
|Andy Frey
|9:14:51
|129
|James Malo
|9:16:34
|130
|Chad Aiello (Racing Greyhounds)
|9:18:34
|131
|Jesse Ramsey
|9:18:54
|132
|Shane Hindenach (Team Apex Multisport)
|9:19:00
|133
|Ken Booth (Twin Six)
|9:20:50
|134
|Daniel Hryckowian
|9:22:10
|135
|Michael Labadie
|9:23:28
|136
|Alan Post (Speed Merchants)
|9:23:59
|137
|Jeff Eckert
|9:24:03
|138
|Jason Van Every (Fusion/new Holland Brewing)
|9:24:04
|139
|Michael Adams (Racing Greyhounds)
|9:24:57
|140
|Don Lee (Alger Racing)
|9:25:24
|141
|Jeff Barrett (City Bike Shop)
|9:26:05
|142
|Chris Swann (Sunshine Cycles)
|9:27:40
|143
|John Pike (Cft-Sinas Dramis Law Cycling)
|9:30:46
|144
|Webb Friedly
|9:30:51
|145
|Peter Henry
|9:31:14
|146
|Dennis Jensen
|9:31:15
|147
|Todd McNeilly (Racing Greyhounds)
|9:36:56
|148
|Robert Simetz (3 Girl Tribe)
|9:39:49
|149
|Carlos Colmenares (Bloomington Cycle And Fitness)
|9:40:33
|150
|Paolo Urizar (The Bonebell)
|9:42:23
|151
|David Giefer (Rapid Wheelmen)
|9:42:25
|152
|Craig Dittmer (Racing Greyhounds)
|9:47:35
|153
|Mark McClanahan
|9:50:33
|154
|Shawn O'Connell (Racing Greyhounds)
|9:53:58
|155
|Arthur Haan (Drt Racing)
|9:54:49
|156
|David Ford (Bloomington Cycle And Fitness Racing Team)
|9:55:14
|157
|Richard Marr
|9:55:45
|158
|Konrad Kucharski
|9:56:28
|159
|Steven Ducomb (Racing Greyhounds)
|9:56:49
|160
|Jeff Vander Maas (Cannondale Midwest Racing)
|9:57:34
|161
|Marty Mrozinski (Speed Merchants)
|9:58:20
|162
|Steffen Mueller
|9:59:59
|163
|Tim McGrath (Pamba)
|10:08:34
|164
|David Taylor (Roll Models Racing)
|10:10:10
|165
|Joe Doyle (Embros Bicycle Club)
|10:15:15
|166
|Troy Carr (Tnr)
|10:18:37
|167
|Craig Nadel (Groove Labs/yeahmancables.Com)
|10:21:47
|168
|Scott Bosley
|10:22:47
|169
|Joshua Brown
|10:22:50
|170
|Gerry Castro
|10:23:06
|171
|Ben Dalbey (Forc)
|10:23:41
|172
|Bill Hill (Team Apex Multisport)
|10:24:53
|173
|Jason Mulligan (Racing Greyhounds)
|10:25:58
|174
|Brian Bonner (Racing Greyhounds)
|10:29:45
|175
|Nick Giordano (Racing Greyhounds)
|10:36:46
|176
|Mike Dopke (Team Apex Multisport)
|10:37:23
|177
|Samuel Haglund III (Phsycle Assasins)
|10:40:05
|178
|Brian Wahl (Tbh)
|10:41:32
|179
|Michael Albeza (Dayukdok Cycling)
|10:46:38
|180
|Brian Parker (The Bonebell)
|10:53:31
|181
|Joseph Pepples
|10:57:33
|182
|David Tippy (Team Rjr)
|10:59:27
|183
|Petri Du Plessis
|11:01:15
|184
|Brian Opitz (J.A. King Mtb Team)
|11:02:40
|185
|Nathan Schuster (Gfy!)
|11:02:41
|186
|Ruperto Caminar
|11:08:55
|187
|Benjamin Rau
|11:12:06
|188
|Terry Gabbert
|11:12:07
|189
|Chris Reed
|11:17:03
|190
|Matt Schmuker (Team Apex Multisport)
|11:19:34
|191
|Jerry Splitgerber (Team Pull My Finger)
|11:29:31
|192
|Dan Archer
|11:40:28
|193
|Jered Michael (Racing Greyhounds)
|11:40:38
|194
|Sean Evans (Custer Cyclery)
|12:04:34
|195
|Doug Bradley
|12:14:15
|196
|Bryan Lewis (Fusionary)
|12:25:10
|197
|Tim Porter
|198
|Kevin Hopkins
|12:25:11
|DNF
|Ronald Catlin (Rbs Trek Cycling)
|DNF
|Steve Bartzen (Farm Team Racing)
|DNF
|Arthur Whitney (Racing Greyhounds)
|DNF
|Andrew Wisniewski (Racing Greyhounds)
|DNF
|Matt Ewonus (Fresh Air Experience/balance Point Racing)
|DNF
|Andrew Weir (Aavc)
|DNF
|Ben Singleton (Summit City Bicycles)
|DNF
|Adam Sulkes (Racing Greyhounds)
|DNF
|David Tuit (Ice4sure)
|DNF
|Steven Terry (Framed Bikes/city Bike Shop)
|DNF
|Greg Hughes (Cft-Sinas Dramis Law Cycling)
|DNF
|Scott Kuhns (City Bike Shop)
|DNF
|Nathan Vandenbroek (Blackfish Racing)
|DNF
|Travis Hutchens
|DNF
|Joe Barker
|DNF
|Brett Ratner (Half Acre Cycling)
|DNF
|Tim Havens (Bike Stop Cycling)
|DNF
|Dan Socie
|DNF
|Daniel Osterbaan (Team Apex Multisport)
|DNF
|Kevin Patmore (Disciple Sports)
|DNF
|Jake Peterson (All Spoked Up)
|DNF
|Darren Steen (Little Belgium Bike Gang)
|DNF
|Scott McBain
|DNF
|Dennis Spada
|DNF
|Dave McVicar (Little Belgium Bike Gang)
|DNF
|Kurt Breitenbucher (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|DNF
|Daniel Cole (Flying Dog Garage)
|DNF
|Henry Loria (Lactic Acid)
|DNF
|Eric Dittrich
|DNF
|Karl Freye
|DNF
|Brian Yost (Michigan Mountain Bike Patrol)
|DNF
|Jason Bennett (Team Apex Multi Sport)
|DNF
|Chris Beggs (Team Apex Multisport)
|DNF
|Chuck Kovick (On 2 Wheels)
|DNF
|Don Boersma (New Holland Brewery Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Ray Gowlett (Velorution)
|DNF
|Douglas Schmidt (J'S Bikes /popeyes)
|DNF
|Grant Hammons (J'S Bikes)
|DNF
|Brian Klomp (Dte)
|DNF
|Michael Remsburg (Racing Greyhounds)
|DNF
|Todd Hecht
|DNF
|Steven Carter
|DNF
|Jeff Phelan
|DNF
|David Gable
|DNF
|Karl Emmerich (Racing Greyhounds)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mari Chandler (Dart Nuun / Tecnu Racing)
|7:59:03
|2
|Rhonda Stickle (Bike Zone Racing)
|8:04:56
|3
|Jill Martindale (Grand Rapids Bicycle Co.)
|8:14:44
|4
|Megan Doerr (McLain Race Team)
|8:28:05
|5
|Gabriella Sterne (Racing Greyhounds)
|8:37:44
|6
|Jessica Tomazic (Team Bicycle Hub)
|8:41:19
|7
|Danielle Musto (Grbc/salsa Cycles)
|8:41:43
|8
|Patricia Devost (Racing Greyhounds)
|8:47:25
|9
|Sarah Temby (Rbs Cycling Team)
|9:02:00
|10
|Marnie Tencate (Founders Racing)
|9:07:25
|11
|Emily Korsch (Team Noah Foundation)
|9:26:52
|12
|Shannon Ancel (Cycles De Oro)
|9:32:23
|13
|Elizabeth Collins (Einstein Racing)
|9:33:55
|14
|Stephanie Bonner (Racing Greyhounds)
|9:37:10
|15
|Dana Meske (Rbs Cycling/313 Bicycle Works/vanderkitten)
|9:49:09
|16
|Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|9:58:26
|17
|April Dombrowski
|10:03:39
|18
|Melanie Splitgerber (Team Pull My Finger)
|10:03:52
|19
|Lisa Thompson (Lcr)
|10:04:59
|20
|Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo Club)
|10:21:37
|21
|Heather McNamara (Vanderkitten Vip)
|10:28:46
|22
|Jenny Scott (Twinsix Metal)
|11:11:47
|23
|Leslie Conrad
|11:25:42
|24
|Helen Taylor (Roll Models Racing)
|11:29:16
|25
|Wendi Willis (Racing Greyhounds)
|11:40:37
|26
|Ellie Thompson
|12:25:09
|27
|Jenny Schultz
|12:27:55
|28
|Melissa Colflesh (Racing Greyhounds)
|6:37:13
|29
|Dawn Cluchey (Freewheeler Racing)
|6:53:06
|30
|Meghan Cochran (Grand Rapids Bicycle Co / Bros Of The Forest)
|8:49:47
|31
|Amanda Hatfield (Racing Greyhounds)
|3:24:23
|32
|Sophia Robinson (Tenspeed Hero)
|3:44:21
|33
|Sarah Slater (Dte Racing)
|5:02:58
|DNF
|Melissa Colflesh (Racing Greyhounds)
|DNF
|Dawn Cluchey (Freewheeler Racing)
|DNF
|Meghan Cochran (Grand Rapids Bicycle Co / Bros Of The Forest)
|DNF
|Amanda Hatfield (Racing Greyhounds)
|DNF
|Sophia Robinson (Tenspeed Hero)
|DNF
|Sarah Slater (Dte Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery/pivot Cycles)
|6:48:32
|2
|Jan Roubal (Velorution)
|7:07:39
|3
|Aaron Fader (Bloomington Cycle And Fitness)
|7:12:41
|4
|Mike Bernhard (Twin Six Metal)
|7:14:15
|5
|Peat Henry (Team Noah Foundation)
|7:32:47
|6
|Igor Danko
|7:34:02
|7
|Todd Ace (Trail's Edge Cyclery)
|7:35:20
|8
|Peter Chrapkowski (Twin Six)
|7:51:44
|9
|Jon Dub-Nine (Twin Six)
|7:54:40
|10
|James Litzinger (Silverback Racing)
|8:01:09
|11
|Joseph Stroz (Stroz Physical Therapy & Sports Rehab)
|8:02:27
|12
|Trevor Smela (Velorution / Serendipity Cycles)
|8:03:58
|13
|Jake Grevenstuk (Cms/clark Logic)
|8:10:52
|14
|Jeff Bushong (Chicken Ranch Crew)
|8:19:10
|15
|Evan Simula (Blackrocks Brewery)
|8:19:47
|16
|Dan Packer
|8:21:01
|17
|Hugh Smallwood
|8:29:42
|18
|Brent Harlos (Hodsons Bay/crc)
|8:36:33
|19
|Neil Nicholson (North Central College Cycling)
|9:01:18
|20
|Kevin Soules (Team Apex Multisport)
|9:04:35
|21
|Craig Van Renterghem
|9:16:10
|22
|Brandon Inglehart (Serendipity Cycles)
|9:27:00
|23
|Brian Bratney (Racing Greyhounds)
|9:29:09
|24
|Anthony Cressey (Racing Greyhounds)
|9:51:45
|25
|Alex Voorman (Grand Rapids Bicycle Co / Bros Of The Forest)
|9:58:37
|26
|Asa Williams
|10:03:58
|27
|Tom Crimp (Aux Racing)
|10:13:19
|28
|Peter Gurney (Twisted Stone/latitude 45)
|10:27:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Masse (Rare Disease Cycling)
|7:19:23
|2
|Jeff Wittbrodt (Specialized)
|7:22:29
|3
|Jeff Clayton (Georgia Neurosurgical Institute)
|7:24:38
|4
|Jack Kline (McLain Race Team)
|7:36:37
|5
|David Jolin (Stark Velo)
|7:49:01
|6
|Mark Donakowski (Racing Greyhounds)
|7:50:03
|7
|Chris Torrance (Racing Greyhounds)
|7:53:50
|8
|Terry Blanchet (Nav - North American Velo)
|7:54:39
|9
|Jeff Blodgett (Blazing Saddle Racing)
|7:59:59
|10
|Dennis R Schueler Jr (Rbikes.Com/diagrind)
|8:08:29
|11
|Gregory Danforth (Nccs)
|8:09:46
|12
|Michael Seaman (Specialized)
|8:09:52
|13
|Alain Simard
|8:20:48
|14
|Jim Jordan (Blacksheep)
|8:21:01
|15
|Mark Drogalis (Toasted Head Racing)
|8:23:31
|16
|Todd Winget
|8:25:50
|17
|Matt Curry (Team Nebo Ridge)
|8:28:04
|18
|Mike Belanger (Racing Greyhounds)
|8:28:57
|19
|Chuck Nicholson (Bk Training Systems)
|8:31:45
|20
|Nate Cross (Blazing Saddle Racing)
|8:41:24
|21
|Andre Odendaal (Higher Gear)
|8:46:19
|22
|Mike Slade (Amphibian Multisport)
|8:53:52
|23
|Dennis Murphy (Founder's Racing)
|9:05:46
|24
|Kevin Hyde
|9:06:34
|25
|Steven Geary (Inertia Cycleworks)
|9:13:48
|26
|Jeffrey Scofield (Rapid Wheelmen)
|9:17:23
|27
|Nick Perrow (Pamba/bushwhackers)
|9:17:49
|28
|Michael Hirn
|9:18:10
|29
|William Shaver (Niner Ambassador/freewheeler Racing)
|9:20:55
|30
|Chris Ambler
|9:22:45
|31
|Andy Ording
|9:23:36
|32
|Duane Archambo (Boones Long Lake Inn)
|9:24:46
|33
|Charles Cole (Cycle To Fitness Racing Greyhounds)
|34
|Brian Orwat
|9:25:33
|35
|Kristopher Ouvry (Cannondale Midwest Racing)
|9:27:06
|36
|Jim Cerva (Racing Greyhounds)
|9:32:36
|37
|Michael Boruszok (Klm/coldstone)
|9:38:24
|38
|Will Botens (Rbs Trek Cycling Team)
|9:42:02
|39
|Craig Morris (Racing Greyhounds)
|9:42:28
|40
|Craig Reynolds (J'S Bikes/popeye's)
|9:42:32
|41
|Bob Wright (Team Apex Multisport)
|9:44:54
|42
|Art Lilly
|9:51:02
|43
|Ed McCalley (Team Ed/the Bike Zoo)
|9:51:34
|44
|Kip Miller (Proform Racing)
|9:55:46
|45
|David Lynch
|10:12:41
|46
|Kim Lee
|10:17:53
|47
|Mike Howard (Pamba/bushwhackers)
|10:19:07
|48
|Steven Baars (Rapid Wheelmen)
|10:27:06
|49
|Bradferd L Miller (City Bike Shop)
|10:30:43
|50
|Larry Lynam (Michiana Velo)
|10:32:18
|51
|Ron Harrison (Team Bent Chainrings)
|10:34:28
|52
|Jeff Warner (Maumee Valley Wheelmen)
|10:34:42
|53
|Tom Bestrom (Village Bike & Fitness)
|10:34:45
|54
|Fred Jernigan
|10:43:43
|55
|David Krupa (Double Crooked)
|56
|Mark Jones (Orrville Cycling Club)
|10:51:09
|57
|Gregory Worsnop
|10:56:17
|58
|Dave McIntee
|11:01:45
|59
|Ed Hoffman
|11:28:02
|60
|Frederick Smith (Team Big Kahuna)
|12:04:34
|61
|Tom Uber (Team Telemus/ Klm)
|12:13:01
|DNF
|Matt Vander Sys (West Michigan Coast Riders)
|DNF
|Robert Gaddis (Rogue Cycleworks)
|DNF
|Tad Peacock (Endoman Promotions)
|DNF
|Doug Smith (Maumee Valley Wheelmen)
|DNF
|Jim Sarks (Maumee Valley Wheelmen)
|DNF
|Bob Anderson (Team Apache)
|DNF
|Randy Knapp (Fusion/new Holland Brewing)
|DNF
|Michael Iannone (Maumee Valley Wheelmen)
|DNF
|Carl Urbon (Racing Greyhounds)
|DNF
|John Cisler (Cft-Sinas Dramis Law Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Kurt Brushaber
|DNF
|Todd Levitt
|DNF
|John Swanberg
|DNF
|Aaron Burgess (Fraser Bike Club)
|DNF
|Steve Hutchinson
|DNF
|Brian Bartzen (Custer Cyclery)
|DNF
|Byron Bailey
|DNF
|Greg Hodder (Wheels In Motion)
|DNF
|Dominic Borgialli
|DNF
|Jeff Doerr (McLain Race Team
