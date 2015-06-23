Image 1 of 5 Race Director Rick Plite congratulates Men’s Open Winner Brian Schworm (Image credit: Jack Kunnen) Image 2 of 5 Left, Sonja Looney, Right Danielle Musto (Image credit: Jack Kunnen) Image 3 of 5 The front group come around a corner (Image credit: Jack Kunnen) Image 4 of 5 Mike Simonson lap 1 rides up the infamous hike a bike Fire Tower Hill (Image credit: Jack Kunnen) Image 5 of 5 The women’s podium at the race (Image credit: Jack Kunnen)

The 2015 Founders Brewing Lumberjack 100 welcomed 450 racers under brilliant sunshine on an unseasonably cold Michigan morning. The pre-race buzz was filled with chatter and excitement about the legend, Two Time US Olympian, Tinker Juarez and world class ultra-endurance mountain bike racer Sonya Looney who were both competing in this year's race. Unfortunately, just two days before the race, Sonya crashed leaving her with a wrist injury that reluctantly forced her to pull the plug on racing.

The Lumberjack race course is located within the Manistee National forest which is just under a million acres of solid hardwood forest. The 33 mile loop is 90% singletrack with hard packed sandy soil and rolling hills that challenge racers with close to 3,000 feet of climbing per lap.

Even with the crisp morning temps it didn't take long for things to heat up as Juarez, Ridebiker Alliance, Mike Simonson, and Brian Schworm, Green's Toyota, kicked it up off the line with speeds pushing the upper 20's for the mile and a half roll out to the trail.

The lead group pushed a pace of 16.5 mph for the first lap and came through the start finish with a selection of 14 racers clustered together at 2:12. Christian Tanguy attacked on the second lap and tore a hole in the lead group whittling the lead group down to six racers. As they crossed the mat finishing lap two it was Tanguy, Juarez, Wakeley, Schworm, Vanias and Baker that were the sole survivors of the attack. Lap three saw more attacks on the hills leaving just Tanguy, Wakeley, Juarez and Schworm in tact at the mid lap aid station. With less than ten miles to go it was Brian Schworm who attacked, dropping Juarez and Wakeley, and continued to apply the pressure until he shook off Tanguy and cruised across the finish line at 6:27:39 (1:13 ahead of second place).

The women's open field saw Rhonda Stickle, Bike Zone Racing, decide to push the field apart on lap one and she came through the lap with a lead of over two minutes on second place Jill Martindale, Grand Rapids Bicycle Co., and more than a four minutes lead on third place Mari Chandler, Dart Nuun/Tecnu Racing. During lap two Chandler reeled in Stickle and they started the third lap only thirteen seconds apart and almost six minutes ahead of Martindale. It was Mari Chandler who caught Stickle early on lap three and rode her fastest lap finishing in 7:59:03 as the 2015 Women's Open Winner.

The Men's SS class saw Gordon Wadsworth, Blue Ridge Cyclery/Pivot Cycles, pin it from the start and was in the overall men's lead group through one lap with a time of 2:12:56. Second place Jan Roubal, Velorution, had a three and a half minute deficit and third place Aaron Fader came through the first lap almost ten minutes down on Wadsworth. In the end it was Wadsworth who had the legs and handily took the top spot with a time of 6:48:32

The Women's Single Speed Category saw Emily Korsch, Team Noah Foundation, build up an almost half hour lead through one lap on second place Lisa Thompson, LCR, and in the end it was Korsch in first place 9:26:52 and Thompson at 10:04:59

The Men's Master Category saw Jeff Wittbrodt, Specialized, and NUE defending champion Roger Masse, Rare Disease Cycling, battling it out on lap one hitting the lap mat just ten seconds apart with over three minutes on third place Jeff Clayton, Georgia Neurosurgical Institute. They pulled away from the rest of the single speed group when the came through after one lap with times of 2:22:32 and 2:22:42 respectively. Masse passed Wittbrodt on the lap and never looked back as he finished with a time of 7:19:23 for the 2015 Men's Masters Title.

Results

Mens Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Schworm (Green's Toyota) 6:27:39 2 Christian Tanguy (Rare Disease Cycling) 6:29:52 3 Jorden Wakeley (Quiring Cycles) 6:31:29 4 Tinker Juarez (Ridebiker Alliance) 6:31:32 5 Keck Baker (Champsys/cannondale P/b Battley Harley) 6:39:55 6 Alex Vanias (Team Oam Now/athletic Mentors) 6:42:21 7 Michael Simonson 6:47:49 8 Matt Acker (Sarma / Freewheeler Bike Shop) 6:52:30 9 Anthony Grinnell (Specialized Bicycles & Components, Dirtyharrys.Net, Highland) 6:55:15 10 Michael Naughton (Wheel Werks Bikes) 6:57:35 11 Mike Phillips (Adventure 212 / Specialized) 6:59:05 12 Scott Hoffner (Mavic/pivot/the Fraker Group) 6:59:57 13 Andrew Purcell (Ride On) 7:06:35 14 Dan Kotwicki (Rbs Cycling Team / Trek) 7:07:50 15 Matt Silvia (Roscoe Village Bikes) 7:08:39 16 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 7:11:55 17 Kelly Magelky (Honey Stinger/bontrager/trek) 7:15:26 18 Rick Hatfield (Racing Greyhounds) 7:18:25 19 Kelly Sugg (Rbs Cycling Team) 7:20:13 20 Al McWilliams (Pivot / Mavic / The Fraker Group) 7:21:50 21 Michael Hemme (Adventure212) 7:23:46 22 Jeff Mandell (Finkraft Cycling Team) 7:24:38 23 Ross Anderson (Pure Energy - Scott Elite Cycling Team) 7:25:18 24 Charles Moore (Orange Krush Cycling Club) 7:26:45 25 Scott Morman (Stark Velo) 7:27:42 26 Cj Brish (Bk Training Systems) 7:31:00 27 Will Baker (Twisted Stone/latitude 45) 7:34:50 28 Rob Parrish (Main Street Bicycles) 7:35:11 29 Chad Mills (Village Bike And Fitness) 7:35:12 30 Chris Patterson (D2 Racing) 7:35:16 31 Mike Tuomi (Bk Training Systems) 7:36:05 32 Alex Tenelshof (Village Bike & Fitness) 7:36:37 33 Josh Zelinski (City Bike Shop) 7:37:16 34 Scott Quiring (Quiring Cycles 29+) 7:37:36 35 Karson Glass (Johnny Sprockets) 7:37:52 36 Pitbull Boggs (Racing Greyhounds) 7:41:08 37 Grant Matthews (92fifty/elevated Legs Racing) 7:42:51 38 Noah Yonker (Village Bike & Fitness) 7:43:17 39 Tom Stritzinger 7:43:54 40 Tyler Keuning (Grand Rapids Bicycle Company) 7:45:36 41 Brent Krmpotich (Velorution) 7:47:25 42 Ryan Burnette 7:49:00 43 Greg Fraze (Cecil's Printing) 7:49:05 44 Bradley Majors (Johnny Sprockets) 7:49:15 45 Matthew Setzer (Dundee Cycles) 7:50:32 46 Mitchell Deyoung (Twin Six) 7:50:51 47 Michael Gottfried (Trek Store Cincinnati) 7:51:49 48 Joe Fraas (West Liberty Cycles/ Maxxis Tires) 7:54:23 49 Cameron Bell (Racing Greyhounds) 7:55:19 50 Jeff Holland (The Bonebell) 7:56:56 51 Tyler Weston (Clark Logic) 7:57:20 52 Thomas Novitsky (Racing Greyhounds) 7:59:39 53 Ken Krebs 8:01:50 54 Dell Todd (Speed Merchants) 8:02:00 55 Michael Banks (The Edge Outdoors) 8:03:48 56 Jack Nielsen (Blackjack Bikes) 8:06:06 57 Aaron Davis (Team World Bicycle Relief) 8:08:59 58 Eric Hune (Team World Bicycle Relief) 59 Wade Burch (Capfund Title / Sinas Dramis Law) 8:09:54 60 Jon Roobol (Team Jtree) 8:10:39 61 Chris Fellows (J&r Cycles) 8:10:48 62 Greg Rittler (Joe's Bike Shop) 8:12:43 63 Andrew Bowman (Twisted Stone/latitude 45) 8:13:49 64 Mark Fetzer (Bloomington Cycle And Fitness) 8:13:51 65 Brian McCabe (Twin Six) 8:14:30 66 Justin Hryckowian (Hammer Nutrition) 8:17:21 67 Jonathan Kloppenburg (Spidermonkey Cycling) 8:19:09 68 Nathan Schneeberger (Johnny Sprockets) 69 Jan Van Nuffelen (Spidermonkey Cycling) 70 Matt Kretchmar (Freeze Thaw Cycle) 8:20:11 71 Tyler Trask (Transition Rack/mavic/zeal Optics) 8:21:52 72 Dave Demaegd (Inertia Cycle Works) 8:22:15 73 Eric Fernando 8:22:40 74 Ken Deitch (Cs Velo) 8:23:33 75 David Silvers (Silversmith, Inc.) 8:25:02 76 Jon Heft (Trails Edge Cyclery) 8:25:18 77 Tony Gwin (Maumee Valley Wheelmen) 8:25:22 78 Jeramy Duffield (Speed Merchants) 8:26:31 79 Ulises Rabeiro (Twisted Stone/latitude 45 Racing) 8:28:03 80 Zack Staniak (Hometown) 8:28:33 81 Rodney Reed 8:28:40 82 Mark Quist 8:30:10 83 Chris Daniels (Bloomington Cycle Racing Team) 8:30:17 84 Cameron Wilson (Velorution) 8:30:19 85 Dustin Meyer (Central District Cyclery) 8:30:20 86 Matthew Gorski (Orange Krush) 8:31:45 87 Greg Giles (Racing Greyhounds) 8:35:51 88 Daniel Sterling (Racing Greyhounds) 8:37:05 89 Kevin Postma (Shoreline Cycling Club) 8:38:19 90 Thomas Klaver (Freewheeler Racing) 8:38:23 91 Jason Sparks (Racing Greyhounds) 8:38:42 92 Allen Wheeler (Grand Rapids Bicycle Company) 8:39:02 93 William Ott 8:39:40 94 Aron Snacker (Serendipity Cycles) 8:40:19 95 Lucas Seibel (Jus D'orange) 8:42:10 96 Bradley Green (Roll Models Racing) 8:42:27 97 Neil Long (Racing Greyhounds) 8:43:13 98 Davis Kuykendall (Virtuous Cycles) 8:43:42 99 Ryan Jarosz 8:44:21 100 James Plichta (West Michigan Coast Riders / Specialized) 8:47:49 101 John Beeson 8:48:41 102 Dean Murphey (City Bike Shop) 8:49:31 103 Felbert Edrada (J&r Cycle) 8:49:44 104 Scott Thomas (Waterloo Riders) 8:50:00 105 Christopher Barkow (Cheese Sammich) 8:51:03 106 Alejandro Pina (City Bike Shop Racing Team) 8:52:33 107 Kelly Jedynak (R-Bikes.Com) 8:52:38 108 Michael Campbell (Half Acre Cycling) 8:52:43 109 Bill Sloney (Klm / Cold Stone) 8:53:20 110 Steve Kunst (Freewheeler Racing) 8:53:22 111 Craig Anible (Team Apex Multisport) 8:55:24 112 Peyton Randolph 113 Dan Dewaal 8:59:07 114 Russell Spaulding (Tfm_bc) 8:59:38 115 Mike Coffman (Waterloo Rider) 9:01:00 116 Tim Bochenek (Fusion/new Holland Brewing) 9:01:27 117 Kevin Leitner 9:01:31 118 Gordon Greenwood 9:03:55 119 Mark Wiederkehr 9:06:53 120 Scott Spoo (Wannabee Racing) 9:07:12 121 Joshua O'Connell -1983 9:07:51 122 Billy Davis (Orangetheory Fitness) 9:09:30 123 Jerry Cross (Assenmacher Cycles) 9:10:35 124 Brandon Hajdo-Fernandez (North Country Cycle Sport Derailed) 9:11:35 125 Gregory McDaniel 9:13:02 126 Matthew Jarrett (Bloomington Cycle And Fitness) 9:13:42 127 Nick Demek (Trail's Edge Cyclery) 9:13:49 128 Andy Frey 9:14:51 129 James Malo 9:16:34 130 Chad Aiello (Racing Greyhounds) 9:18:34 131 Jesse Ramsey 9:18:54 132 Shane Hindenach (Team Apex Multisport) 9:19:00 133 Ken Booth (Twin Six) 9:20:50 134 Daniel Hryckowian 9:22:10 135 Michael Labadie 9:23:28 136 Alan Post (Speed Merchants) 9:23:59 137 Jeff Eckert 9:24:03 138 Jason Van Every (Fusion/new Holland Brewing) 9:24:04 139 Michael Adams (Racing Greyhounds) 9:24:57 140 Don Lee (Alger Racing) 9:25:24 141 Jeff Barrett (City Bike Shop) 9:26:05 142 Chris Swann (Sunshine Cycles) 9:27:40 143 John Pike (Cft-Sinas Dramis Law Cycling) 9:30:46 144 Webb Friedly 9:30:51 145 Peter Henry 9:31:14 146 Dennis Jensen 9:31:15 147 Todd McNeilly (Racing Greyhounds) 9:36:56 148 Robert Simetz (3 Girl Tribe) 9:39:49 149 Carlos Colmenares (Bloomington Cycle And Fitness) 9:40:33 150 Paolo Urizar (The Bonebell) 9:42:23 151 David Giefer (Rapid Wheelmen) 9:42:25 152 Craig Dittmer (Racing Greyhounds) 9:47:35 153 Mark McClanahan 9:50:33 154 Shawn O'Connell (Racing Greyhounds) 9:53:58 155 Arthur Haan (Drt Racing) 9:54:49 156 David Ford (Bloomington Cycle And Fitness Racing Team) 9:55:14 157 Richard Marr 9:55:45 158 Konrad Kucharski 9:56:28 159 Steven Ducomb (Racing Greyhounds) 9:56:49 160 Jeff Vander Maas (Cannondale Midwest Racing) 9:57:34 161 Marty Mrozinski (Speed Merchants) 9:58:20 162 Steffen Mueller 9:59:59 163 Tim McGrath (Pamba) 10:08:34 164 David Taylor (Roll Models Racing) 10:10:10 165 Joe Doyle (Embros Bicycle Club) 10:15:15 166 Troy Carr (Tnr) 10:18:37 167 Craig Nadel (Groove Labs/yeahmancables.Com) 10:21:47 168 Scott Bosley 10:22:47 169 Joshua Brown 10:22:50 170 Gerry Castro 10:23:06 171 Ben Dalbey (Forc) 10:23:41 172 Bill Hill (Team Apex Multisport) 10:24:53 173 Jason Mulligan (Racing Greyhounds) 10:25:58 174 Brian Bonner (Racing Greyhounds) 10:29:45 175 Nick Giordano (Racing Greyhounds) 10:36:46 176 Mike Dopke (Team Apex Multisport) 10:37:23 177 Samuel Haglund III (Phsycle Assasins) 10:40:05 178 Brian Wahl (Tbh) 10:41:32 179 Michael Albeza (Dayukdok Cycling) 10:46:38 180 Brian Parker (The Bonebell) 10:53:31 181 Joseph Pepples 10:57:33 182 David Tippy (Team Rjr) 10:59:27 183 Petri Du Plessis 11:01:15 184 Brian Opitz (J.A. King Mtb Team) 11:02:40 185 Nathan Schuster (Gfy!) 11:02:41 186 Ruperto Caminar 11:08:55 187 Benjamin Rau 11:12:06 188 Terry Gabbert 11:12:07 189 Chris Reed 11:17:03 190 Matt Schmuker (Team Apex Multisport) 11:19:34 191 Jerry Splitgerber (Team Pull My Finger) 11:29:31 192 Dan Archer 11:40:28 193 Jered Michael (Racing Greyhounds) 11:40:38 194 Sean Evans (Custer Cyclery) 12:04:34 195 Doug Bradley 12:14:15 196 Bryan Lewis (Fusionary) 12:25:10 197 Tim Porter 198 Kevin Hopkins 12:25:11 DNF Ronald Catlin (Rbs Trek Cycling) DNF Steve Bartzen (Farm Team Racing) DNF Arthur Whitney (Racing Greyhounds) DNF Andrew Wisniewski (Racing Greyhounds) DNF Matt Ewonus (Fresh Air Experience/balance Point Racing) DNF Andrew Weir (Aavc) DNF Ben Singleton (Summit City Bicycles) DNF Adam Sulkes (Racing Greyhounds) DNF David Tuit (Ice4sure) DNF Steven Terry (Framed Bikes/city Bike Shop) DNF Greg Hughes (Cft-Sinas Dramis Law Cycling) DNF Scott Kuhns (City Bike Shop) DNF Nathan Vandenbroek (Blackfish Racing) DNF Travis Hutchens DNF Joe Barker DNF Brett Ratner (Half Acre Cycling) DNF Tim Havens (Bike Stop Cycling) DNF Dan Socie DNF Daniel Osterbaan (Team Apex Multisport) DNF Kevin Patmore (Disciple Sports) DNF Jake Peterson (All Spoked Up) DNF Darren Steen (Little Belgium Bike Gang) DNF Scott McBain DNF Dennis Spada DNF Dave McVicar (Little Belgium Bike Gang) DNF Kurt Breitenbucher (Spidermonkey Cycling) DNF Daniel Cole (Flying Dog Garage) DNF Henry Loria (Lactic Acid) DNF Eric Dittrich DNF Karl Freye DNF Brian Yost (Michigan Mountain Bike Patrol) DNF Jason Bennett (Team Apex Multi Sport) DNF Chris Beggs (Team Apex Multisport) DNF Chuck Kovick (On 2 Wheels) DNF Don Boersma (New Holland Brewery Cycling Team) DNF Ray Gowlett (Velorution) DNF Douglas Schmidt (J'S Bikes /popeyes) DNF Grant Hammons (J'S Bikes) DNF Brian Klomp (Dte) DNF Michael Remsburg (Racing Greyhounds) DNF Todd Hecht DNF Steven Carter DNF Jeff Phelan DNF David Gable DNF Karl Emmerich (Racing Greyhounds)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mari Chandler (Dart Nuun / Tecnu Racing) 7:59:03 2 Rhonda Stickle (Bike Zone Racing) 8:04:56 3 Jill Martindale (Grand Rapids Bicycle Co.) 8:14:44 4 Megan Doerr (McLain Race Team) 8:28:05 5 Gabriella Sterne (Racing Greyhounds) 8:37:44 6 Jessica Tomazic (Team Bicycle Hub) 8:41:19 7 Danielle Musto (Grbc/salsa Cycles) 8:41:43 8 Patricia Devost (Racing Greyhounds) 8:47:25 9 Sarah Temby (Rbs Cycling Team) 9:02:00 10 Marnie Tencate (Founders Racing) 9:07:25 11 Emily Korsch (Team Noah Foundation) 9:26:52 12 Shannon Ancel (Cycles De Oro) 9:32:23 13 Elizabeth Collins (Einstein Racing) 9:33:55 14 Stephanie Bonner (Racing Greyhounds) 9:37:10 15 Dana Meske (Rbs Cycling/313 Bicycle Works/vanderkitten) 9:49:09 16 Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey Cycling) 9:58:26 17 April Dombrowski 10:03:39 18 Melanie Splitgerber (Team Pull My Finger) 10:03:52 19 Lisa Thompson (Lcr) 10:04:59 20 Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo Club) 10:21:37 21 Heather McNamara (Vanderkitten Vip) 10:28:46 22 Jenny Scott (Twinsix Metal) 11:11:47 23 Leslie Conrad 11:25:42 24 Helen Taylor (Roll Models Racing) 11:29:16 25 Wendi Willis (Racing Greyhounds) 11:40:37 26 Ellie Thompson 12:25:09 27 Jenny Schultz 12:27:55 28 Melissa Colflesh (Racing Greyhounds) 6:37:13 29 Dawn Cluchey (Freewheeler Racing) 6:53:06 30 Meghan Cochran (Grand Rapids Bicycle Co / Bros Of The Forest) 8:49:47 31 Amanda Hatfield (Racing Greyhounds) 3:24:23 32 Sophia Robinson (Tenspeed Hero) 3:44:21 33 Sarah Slater (Dte Racing) 5:02:58 DNF Melissa Colflesh (Racing Greyhounds) DNF Dawn Cluchey (Freewheeler Racing) DNF Meghan Cochran (Grand Rapids Bicycle Co / Bros Of The Forest) DNF Amanda Hatfield (Racing Greyhounds) DNF Sophia Robinson (Tenspeed Hero) DNF Sarah Slater (Dte Racing)

Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery/pivot Cycles) 6:48:32 2 Jan Roubal (Velorution) 7:07:39 3 Aaron Fader (Bloomington Cycle And Fitness) 7:12:41 4 Mike Bernhard (Twin Six Metal) 7:14:15 5 Peat Henry (Team Noah Foundation) 7:32:47 6 Igor Danko 7:34:02 7 Todd Ace (Trail's Edge Cyclery) 7:35:20 8 Peter Chrapkowski (Twin Six) 7:51:44 9 Jon Dub-Nine (Twin Six) 7:54:40 10 James Litzinger (Silverback Racing) 8:01:09 11 Joseph Stroz (Stroz Physical Therapy & Sports Rehab) 8:02:27 12 Trevor Smela (Velorution / Serendipity Cycles) 8:03:58 13 Jake Grevenstuk (Cms/clark Logic) 8:10:52 14 Jeff Bushong (Chicken Ranch Crew) 8:19:10 15 Evan Simula (Blackrocks Brewery) 8:19:47 16 Dan Packer 8:21:01 17 Hugh Smallwood 8:29:42 18 Brent Harlos (Hodsons Bay/crc) 8:36:33 19 Neil Nicholson (North Central College Cycling) 9:01:18 20 Kevin Soules (Team Apex Multisport) 9:04:35 21 Craig Van Renterghem 9:16:10 22 Brandon Inglehart (Serendipity Cycles) 9:27:00 23 Brian Bratney (Racing Greyhounds) 9:29:09 24 Anthony Cressey (Racing Greyhounds) 9:51:45 25 Alex Voorman (Grand Rapids Bicycle Co / Bros Of The Forest) 9:58:37 26 Asa Williams 10:03:58 27 Tom Crimp (Aux Racing) 10:13:19 28 Peter Gurney (Twisted Stone/latitude 45) 10:27:09