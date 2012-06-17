Trending

Wicks wins Lumberjack 100

Carey takes women's race by over 28 minutes

Ron Sanborn leads Dan Kotwicki on the Firetower climb

(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Ray Fulkerson

(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Michael Simonson leads Drew Edsall and Kevin Carter on lap 2

(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Hal Batdorf on the firetower climb

(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Dwayne Goscinski leads James Harmon and Mike Montalbano on the firetower climb

(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Amanda Carey on her way to a win at the Lumberjack 100

(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Lumberjack 100 Women's winner Amanda Carey (Kenda)

(Image credit: Andrea Tucker / www.tuckerbikes.com)
Elite men's podium Lumberjack 100

(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Second Place Women's Lumberjack 100 went to Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)

(Image credit: Andrea Tucker / www.tuckerbikes.com)
It was a hot dusty day at Lumberjack100 for rider Anthony Gwin (Maumee Valley Wheelman)

(Image credit: Andrea Tucker / www.tuckerbikes.com)
Kenda/Felt rider Drew Edsall leads on the second lap at Lumberjack

(Image credit: Andrea Tucker / www.tuckerbikes.com)
Barry Wicks (Kona) races to a win at the Lumberjack 100

(Image credit: Andrea Tucker / www.tuckerbikes.com)
Single Speed Podium winner Hal Batdorf (Brezzer bikes)

(Image credit: Andrea Tucker / www.tuckerbikes.com)
Lumberjack100 top 10 mens Podium racer Barry Wicks (Kona) takes the win and the jacket.

(Image credit: Andrea Tucker / www.tuckerbikes.com)
Mens 50+ Podium Ron Sanborn (Einstein) takes the win.

(Image credit: Andrea Tucker / www.tuckerbikes.com)
Singlespeed women's podium Lumberjack 100

(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Elite women's podium Lumberjack 100

(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Master men's podium Lumberjack 100

(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)
Singlespeed men's podium Lumberjack 100

(Image credit: Jack Kunnen)

The Founders Lumberjack 100 sold out yet again in 2012 with a packed field of solid competition in every division vying for the re-known hatchet award. Hot and dry conditions this year created new challenges for racers as a firm race course in lap one of three turned into beach-like riding.  Barry Wicks and Amanda Carey won the men's and women's divisions.

Women: Carey makes it three in a row

Defending NUE Champion Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) captured her third straight win in the series this year, finishing in a time of 7:42:35 as she goes for her third consecutive series title. Eight races remain in this year's series.

Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) has a few years on her competitors yet remains in the hunt in her best year ever with three second place finishes so far this year. Simril placed second to the NUE Series Champ on Saturday in 8:11:04 but admitted that the Lumberjack course did not play to her strengths, "For me, this race is the most daunting one of the series. The rolling singletrack with no rocks and no sustained climbs plays into all of my weaknesses."

Simril only wanted to improve her time from last year - her first Lumberjack - and survive the heat. What had surprised her was how full throttle the race is from start to finish.

"I got a great start and was encouraged to see that my first lap split was 10 minutes faster than last year's. I pretty much rode that wave the rest of the race. By the third lap, the course had gotten so churned up from all the riders that it felt like we were riding on the beach - definitely made the legs burn like crazy."

Jane Pearson (Yorktowncycles- Raw Revolution), who took the third in a time of 8:25:55 said, "I got a great start. After watching how fast things kicked off last year, I was prepared and made sure I got a good position. It feels surreal lining up at dawn to embark on racing 100 miles but looking around me at my fellow racers I saw excitement and anticipation which gave me energy to do so."

Pearson avoided a downed rider on the first sandy singletrack and kept Simril in sight for as long as possible. "I joined several speeding 'freight trains' of riders and went for it just enjoying the pumping fast terrain. After racing 50 miles in New York over peanut butter clad rock, it was fun to get some fast, twisty, dry trails under my wheels. I was smiling a lot. After placing fifth and fourth at NUE races; taking third was the bee's knees!"

A happy Julie Whalen (Freewheeler Racing) claimed fourth place in her first Lumberjack at 9:10:42. She said, "I am relatively new to mountain biking, having spent most of my life as a runner, but I feel like I have truly found my home in this sport. The energy, camaraderie, and enthusiasm surrounding this event were all perfect examples of why. When it comes down to it, mountain bikers are simply a great group of people to be around!"

Stephanie Smith finished fifth at 9:15:34, and Shannon Ancel (Cone Health/cycles De Oro/gvc)rounded out the podium in sixth place in 9:22:55.

Men: Wicks gets his first series win

The top six riders all finished sub seven hours, however, it was 31-year-old Barry Wicks (Kona) getting his first NUE Series win and setting the bar for record time a smidge higher at 6:27:19.

Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing) shook off the gremlins that plagued him earlier this year at Cohutta, Syllamo's and Mohican by stepping up to the podium just over one minute later at 6:28:48.

Last year's record-winning time of 6:30:25 was set by NUE defending champion and last year's race winner, Christian Tanguy (Team CF), who came up short this year, yet continued his strong showing and his lead in the NUE Series with a third place finish (6:35:36).

Drew Edsall (Kenda/Felt), who rolled in three minutes later in 6:38:53, elaborated a bit on how things shook out in the Manistee Forest of Michigan, "Coming into this race I knew, to have a solid top three finish, I would need a lot to go right against the solid competition here. Unfortunately, a lot went wrong! I crashed, lost two bottles, and got a stick stuck in my wheel at one point. That's racing and minimizing those errors is a huge part of success at NUE races. I gave it all I had and the power numbers showed it."

With an intense start, Edsall and others pushed 300-400 watts on the road heading toward the singletrack.

"I had a solid position in the singletrack but unfortunately touched bars in a really bad spot with Kevin Carter causing an insanely awkward and fast summersault on my bike about a minute into the singletrack," said Edsall. "That was intense and not the way you want a 100 miler to start. However, I was somehow unharmed for the most part, gathered my things together, and got back on the bike."

Edsall worked with Rob Spreng to catch the front group 20 miles in. The leaders included Wicks, Tanguy, Josh Tostado, Michael Simonson and Carter. The Kenda/Felt rider stayed with them until about halfway through lap two of three.

The strong man from Colorado, Tostado, rolled into fifth place, just ahead of the SiMonster, Michael Simonson (RBS Trek MTB Team) who finished sixth at 6:52:28. He described his race. "[I] lead the pack into the parking lot. Wicks took the chute. I was second wheel and missed the crash but Wicks pushed the pace hard at the start. A group of six developed after the first lap. Christian and I pushed the pace through road monkey on the second lap then Carter and Wicks pushed the pace at the end of lap two. The heat took me out and I limped in for sixth. Tostado caught me with about three miles to the finish."

Singlespeed men: Batdorf makes an early break away and holds on for the win

Three-time defending NUE Series champion Gerry Pflug (Salsa/pro Bikes) had to sit this one out thanks to an unexpected tick bite to the groin at Syllamo's Revenge that forced him to drop out of the Mohican 100 two weeks ago, just 46 miles into the race. Pflug's absence left the singlespeed division open to a wild eyed pack of one geared riders looking for their shot at the top spot at Lumberjack.

Hal Batdorf seized the opportunity, claiming his first NUE Series victory in 7:11:16 and breaking the course record set by the Pflug last year.

"I had a smooth start and was able to work my way up to Mike Montalbano (Bicycle Tech/eleven Madison Park/tomac/gu/schwalbe), Dwayne Goscinski (Dogfish/cyclewerx/dch/noah's Foundation), and Trevor Rockwell. Our group stayed together for the entire first lap despite the furious pace."

Batdorf, Goscinski and Rockwell rode away for the start of lap 2 after Montalbano had a slow water stop.

Batdorf gapped the others halfway through lap two without actually attacking. "I knew at this point that I had pretty good legs and was going to put in a maximum effort to attempt to catch Justin Pokrivka," said Batdorf. "I finally made contact with Justin after a long flat road section at the beginning of lap three. Justin led us into the singletrack and I could immediately tell that he was suffering. I made the pass on a short punchy climb and would ride solo for the remainder of the race. I kept my pace high and did a personal time trial for the final 20 miles. I knew what Mike and Dwayne were capable of so I made sure to finish strong."

Montalbano was third in 7:16:19, less than a minute behind Goscinski, who finished second at 7:15:40.

"Last year, I wasn't prepared for the intensity of the start of this race so this year I went as hard as I could to be right on Justin Pokrivka's wheel entering the singletrack. After about five miles or so, it became apparent to me that Justin's pace was a little harder than I was willing to go for 100 miles so I sat up, took a drink, and waited for the chase group of singlespeeders to catch me."

Goscinski, Rockwell, Batdorf and James Harmon were in this group, which paced off of geared rider Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor). Harmon attacked on the firetower climb, jumping on to Eddie O'Dea's wheel and opening a small gap.

Justin Pokrivka (Top Gear/Cohen & Associates), coming off a big win at Mohican two weeks ago, held on for fourth place in 7:30:59 with 26-year-old Jacob Marshall (Freewheeler Racing) at 7:32:28 taking fifth and 44-year-old Brad Keyes (Carborocket) rounding out the podium in sixth place at 7:37:37.

Masters: Sanborn leads with three wins

Following wins at both Cohutta and Mohican, 50-year-old Ron Sanborn (Einstein Racing) took a commanding lead of the NUE Series on Saturday with a big win at the Lumberjack 100 more than 40 minutes ahead of his nearest competitor. His winning time of 7:18:04 also set a new course record previously held by NUE Masters Champion and last year's race winner Robert Herriman (Trek 29er Crew/wsc/acfstores.Com), who set the bar at 7:25:30.

"After avoiding any mishaps on what seemed to be more of a frantic start than normal, I settled in and started picking riders off climbing up Catamount. That left me in the top twenty before jumping on the first two-track," said Sanborn, who took 20mph pulls with Dan Kotwicki (Aberdeen Bike).

They bridged up to Garth Prosser (Specialized Bicycles, Ashford Surgical,Mama Mimis)and Eddie O'Dea (Topeak-Ergon).

"The four of us ripped through Road Monkey setting the pace for a 2:17 first lap for me. At that point, there were huge gaps in the field, and I just set more of relaxed pace for lap two. I was still climbing strong but the trails were getting looser and slower with each lap it seemed. Riding portions of laps two and three with Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles) definitely helped break up the monotony of the latter stages of the race. Hitting Bushwacker on lap three, I knew I was going to take home my second Lumberjack Axe trophy and was able to have some fun on the way in. Hats off to race director Rick Plite and his crew for another great Lumberjack 100!"

Ray Fulkerson (CMS), 53, placed second on a course he described as dry and dusty. "My early goal was to hang with the top female for the first lap, special thanks goes out to Amanda Carey. The second lap goal, always the most difficult mentally, was to keep my time within 10 minutes of first place. Seeing 5:08 on the clock as I was finishing the second lap was great motivation for eclipsing the eight-hour mark. Heading into the last mile my eyes were glued on the clock as I finished with a 7:58:17, a reduction of 42 minutes over 2011. However, I did not do this alone. There was such a tremendous amount of camaraderie among racers during this race."

Mike Belanger (Racing Greyhounds) took the third podium spot at 8:04:47. David Maclean came in a few minutes later 8:10:11 with Dennis R Schueler Jr. (Rbikes.Com/fleettruckparts.Com/lanajewelry.Com) rounding out the podium in fifth place at 8:28:04 and 54-year-old David Bell (Cambr) placing sixth in 8:40:28

The next stop for the NUE Series is Sunday, July 15 in the high country of Breckenridge, Colorado for the Breckenridge 100, the home race of Josh Tostado. Stay tuned for a race preview and all the action.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks (Kona)6:27:19
2Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing)0:01:29
3Christian Tanguy (Team CF)0:08:17
4Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)0:11:34
5Josh Tostado0:22:50
6Michael Simonson (Rbs Mtb Team)0:25:09
7Ryan Krayer (Adventure212 / Specialized)0:32:44
8Jacob Rytlewski (Breezer Bikes)0:34:32
9Robert Spreng (Dirty Harry's)0:36:12
10Jorden Wakeley (Einstein Racing)0:36:13
11Garth Prosser (Specialized Bicycles, Ashford Surgical, Mama Mimis)0:36:54
12Zack Morrey (Blueridgecyclery/notubes/magura/schwalbe)0:37:48
13Benmelt Swanepoel (Squirt)0:38:31
14Michael Naughton (Wheel Werks/gore)0:39:19
15Troy Barry (Hammer Nutrition/no Tubes)0:41:31
16Ezra Mullen (Dg Cycles)0:41:32
17Greg Kuhn (Rbs Mtb Team)0:44:09
18Morgan Olsson (Revolting Cogs)0:44:40
19Aaron Fader (Bloomington Cycle And Fitness)0:45:08
20Edward O'Dea (Topeak-Ergon)0:46:02
21Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles)0:48:41
22Bradley Schmalzer (Bikeman.Com/xxcmag)0:53:20
23Dan Kotwicki (Aberdeen Bike)0:59:10
24Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store, Boulder Racing Team)0:59:11
25Scott Hoffner (Hometown Bicycles)0:59:20
26Chris Peariso (Adventure212 / Specialized)1:00:11
27Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor)1:03:50
28Joe Thomas (Cms Racing Team)1:06:25
29Rick Mezo (Rbikes.Com)1:07:50
30Jay Click (Cycletherapy)1:10:55
31Cj Brish (Hometown Cycling)1:18:19
32Jason Lowetz (Einstein Racing)1:22:09
33Lee Unwin (Specialized/cycleops)1:25:58
34Geoff Perrill (Geoff's Bike And Ski)1:26:35
35Mark Donakowski (Racing Greyhounds)1:27:13
36Anthony Gwin (Maumee Valley Wheelmen)1:28:56
37Scott Simpson (Precisionmtb.Com, Smith Optics, Odi Grips)1:29:24
38Mitch Moen (R-Bikes.Com)1:29:46
39Donald Cumming (Wolverine Sports Club)1:32:46
40Stefano Frascaroli (Racing Greyhounds)1:33:08
41Chris Patterson (D2 Racing)1:33:35
42Eric Patterson (D2 Racing)
43Tom Scott (Team Speed Merchants)1:34:43
44Todd Gillihan (Geoff's Bike And Ski)1:35:52
45Scott Smith (Tvb Race/tomato Head)1:38:21
46Robert Crooks1:39:24
47Dominic Bosco (Rbikes.Com/shambaugh&son)1:40:50
48Sascha Leuthold (Rbs Cycling Team)1:40:54
49Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)1:43:46
50Jurrien Davison (Top/ Hup)1:44:09
51Paul Riggs (Racing Greyhounds)1:45:26
52Zach Brace (Mesa Cycles)1:45:29
53David Messing (Team Fraser)1:46:36
54Bruce Grell (Geoff's Bike And Ski)1:49:19
55Tom Stritzinger (Team Stritz Racing)1:50:15
56Kelly Sugg (Klm/ Cold Stone)1:50:40
57Alex Gonzalez (Team Sandbag)1:52:22
58Scott Luca (Einstein Racing)1:52:54
59Ben Playfoot1:54:43
60Brad Majors1:56:48
61Daniel Sterling (Racing Greyhounds)1:57:40
62Wade Bagnall (Founders Alger Racing)1:57:41
63Greg Witt (Rbs Mtb Team)1:57:59
64Jody Cagle (Racing Greyounds)1:59:47
65Brandon Elliott (Iron Cycles)1:59:49
66Mike Wheeler (Rbikes.Com)1:59:58
67Adam Naish (Rbs Mtb Team)2:00:18
68Joshua McCreedy (Sisu Cycles)2:01:25
69Brent Krmpotich (Velorution)2:03:58
70Kelly Jedynak (R-Bikes)2:08:01
71Mark Bowers2:09:44
72Eric Hune (Team Apex Multisport)2:12:03
73Patrick Wallace (Ellicottville Bike Shop)2:12:06
74Andy Klevorn2:12:07
75Michael Seaman (Specialized)2:14:33
76Paul Nash (Team Jackson Hole)2:15:05
77Yuri Cook (Raintree Pediatrics)2:15:14
78David Grant (Racing Greyhounds)2:15:29
79Tim Smith2:15:34
80Greg Hughes (Cft Cycling Team)2:18:14
81Chris Torrance (Racing Greyhounds)2:26:07
82Frederick Hatfield (Greater Than)2:28:26
83Brian Schultz (Abrc)2:29:00
84Greg Giles (Racing Greyhounds)2:29:32
85Kevin Dittmer (Racing Greyhounds)2:32:00
86Todd Juhlin (Geoff's Bike And Ski)2:32:13
87Jeremiah Johnson (Speedway Wheelman)2:32:39
88Jon Heft (Trails Edge Cyclery)2:34:04
89Jeff Dullard (Geoff's Bike And Ski)2:34:52
90Joshua Neider (McG Trails Edge)2:36:16
91Jim Leikert (Trails-Edge.Com)2:36:19
92Chris Maltby (Terry's Cycle Of Alma, Michigan)2:37:56
93Michael Henry2:39:23
94Kevin McCranie2:41:13
95Casey Abston2:42:22
96Michael Bigney (Freewheeler Racing)2:43:16
97Todd Rillema (Freewheeler Racing)2:43:24
98Scott Adema (Racing Greyhounds)2:45:56
99James Plichta (West Michigan Coast Riders)2:48:34
100Marc Brunette (Epichappens Race Team)2:48:46
101Mark Cole (Adventure212 / Specialized)2:49:07
102Nick Perrow (Pamba)2:49:47
103Anthony Ippolito (Johnny Sprockets/southern Brazil Adventures)2:50:13
104Pete Skellenger (Team Priority Health)2:52:28
105Jason Sparks (Racing Greyhounds)2:55:12
106Chad Wiegand (Geoff's Bike And Ski)2:55:16
107Samuel Hayward2:57:47
108Joshua Hogeterp (Founders Alger Racing)3:00:40
109Douglas Schmidt (J'S Bikes /ihop)
110Michael Coffman (Aberdeen Bike And Sport)3:02:07
111Kevin Van Veelen3:02:25
112David Moore (Cycletherapy-Specialized Racing)3:02:26
113Patrick Conneely (Jbv Coaching)3:04:39
114Alex Pearson (Yorktown Cycles - Raw Revolution)3:07:12
115William Ott3:07:52
116Mike Riffe (Team Fraser)3:09:28
117Jonathan Evans (Hup United)3:09:41
118Jason Jilbert3:09:55
119Robert Lucia (Rbs Cycling Team)3:10:20
120Thomas Landry (Team Hot Dog)3:10:43
121John Slater (Dte)3:11:40
122Kevin Grzelak3:11:51
123Butch Welke (Treadhead Cycling)3:12:15
124William Shaver (Freewheeler Racing)3:12:31
125Steven Buday3:14:29
126Christopher Davis (Stanky Creek Cycling)
127Tony Barrett (Memphis Velo)3:18:21
128Joel Boynton3:20:11
129James Rivamonte3:22:46
130Chad Brewer (West Michigan Coast Riders)3:23:17
131Tony Hersberger (Cyclefit Sports Club)3:23:47
132Ryan Ondersma (Free Wheeler Racing)3:24:27
133Brian Czarnecki (Crash Test Dummies)3:25:03
134Russell Petts3:29:30
135Kurt Bloyd (Bloomington Cycle)3:34:26
136Dave Kempeinen3:40:59
137Chris Beggs (Team Apex Multisport)3:41:28
138Ryan Allen (D2 Racing)3:42:00
139Greg Aronson (Geoff's Bike And Ski)3:42:13
140Mark McClanahan (Paint Creek Bicycles)3:42:28
141Michael Moscato3:42:58
142Jeff Hammond3:43:23
143Eric Broekhuis (Rapid Wheelmen)3:44:56
144Steve Wester3:45:02
145Bryan Underwood3:45:25
146Gregory McDaniel (Team Mcdaniel)3:47:20
147John Tenwalde3:47:30
148Ralf Scharnowski (Founders Alger Racing)3:51:06
149Enrico Lagman3:51:30
150Shawn Beeton (Highplainsracing)3:51:39
151Chad Smith (J'S Bikes / Ihop)3:51:41
152James Depree3:52:04
153John Griffiths (Nycmtb)3:52:39
154Robert Ballantyne (Chicago Fire Department)
155Todd Rookus (Hc Hooligans)3:54:02
156Zack Jordan (Black Sheep Bike)3:57:39
157Roger Inman4:00:56
158Kevin Leitner4:01:25
159Donnie Tietsema4:02:04
160Shawn Crowley (Founders Alger Racing)4:06:28
161Thomas Buday4:06:47
162Robert Sandle4:08:55
163Jeff Stasser (Downwindsports.Com)4:11:34
164Chris Schabel4:12:05
165Mike Schultz (Highland Training.Net/dirty Harrys.Net)4:16:39
166Grant Hammons (J'S Bikes/ihop)4:18:22
167Jeff Vander Maas4:19:55
168Derek Dykstra (Two Dudes One Muk)4:27:27
169Gavin Shipley4:30:32
170Robert Simetz (3 Girl Tribe)4:30:50
171Jon Venlet4:32:06
172Jeff Festian (Rapid Wheelmen)4:36:07
173David Giefer (Rapid Wheelman)4:36:08
174Michael Zaleski4:41:14
175Jim Thacker (Cora - Cincinnati Off Road Alliance)4:45:31
176Nathan Kade4:58:10
177Ryan Weatherwax5:04:28
178Jeff Smith (Cyclewerx)5:04:58
179David Hintz5:05:12
180Brian Kwekel5:12:47
181Gary Cadelina (Lucban)5:21:15
182Scott Bosley5:24:15
183Edward Barker (Cycletherapy Specialized Racing)5:31:22
184Todd McInally (Cycletherapy)
185Douglas Smith (Maumee Valley Wheelman)5:33:21
186Tom Stoner5:39:35
187Xavier Vasquez5:48:38
188Jamal Schott (McC)5:50:46
189Lyle Michaels (Fbr)5:55:31
190Douglas Bowman6:08:40
191Jim Heiss (Heiss Llc)6:38:07
192Luman Strong6:38:08
193Forrest Omland (Team Catfarm)6:52:12
DNFBrandon Draugelis (Team Cf)
DNFJimmie Colflesh (Mom And Pop Racing)
DNFChris Goddard (Team Fraser)
DNFBruce Pisarek (Cobc National Engineering)
DNFEric Bales (Chicken Ranch Crew)
DNFRon Catlin (Rbs Mtb Team)
DNFDerek Hill (Cycletherapy)
DNFCurtis Prohaska (Team Fraser)
DNFRon Gratop
DNFTim Fargo (Wolverine Sports Club)
DNFThomas Hayward
DNFJeff Zimmerman
DNFDavid Johnson (Drake's Coffee)
DNFAndrew Brown (Soul Cycles/wtb/mtb-Life.Com)
DNFRyan McKinnie (Two Wheel Tango)
DNFBrian Roginski (Racing Greyhounds)
DNFBrent Harlos (Chicken Ranch Crew)
DNFLaurence Etgen (Halter's Cycles)
DNFEric Schlorff
DNFTak Kakiuchi (Trails Edge)
DNFMichael Campbell (Iron Cycles)
DNFAaron Huntington (Speed Merchants)
DNFDan Clasen (Team Moosen)
DNFErik Silvassy (Big Ring Coffee Mtb)
DNFRob Mendering (616 Fabrication)
DNFThomas Varvaro (Team Moosen)
DNFShawn McNamara (Epichappens Race Team)
DNFFilip Filipovic
DNFJames Taylor
DNFBob Bingham
DNFTom Lining (Kenda/luv2mtb)
DNFLee Cook
DNFRobert Werkema (Hybris Software)
DNFBryan Marek (Speed Merchants)
DNFBryan Deal (Precisionmtb.Com)
DNFBrian Comiskey
DNFSteve Bassett (Team Hot Dog)
DNFSteve Vigneau (Big Ring Coffee)
DNFThomas Wideman (Macatawa Cycling Club)
DNFNicholas Mehl (Tri-City Cyclists P/b Jack's Bike Shop)
DNFHenry Loria (Team Lactic Acid)
DNFMatthew Janiszewski
DNFChristopher Faille
DNFSteve Wilbur (Geoff's Bike And Ski)
DNFMark Parmelee (Cycletherapy)
DNFColin Kimber
DNFTodd Anthes (Team Priority Health)
DNFKristopher Ouvry (Cannondale Midwest Racing)
DNFAlex Mitevski (Racing Greyhounds)
DNFRonald Loeffler
DNFAaron Vande Wege (Speed Merchants)
DNFMike Neeley (Crash Test Dummies)
DNFTim Bessette
DNFMichael Mack (Team Moosen)
DNFBadger Beall (Tri-City Cyclists)
DNFJeff Weaver
DNFKeith Bosker
DNFJames Vreeland (Beatthetrain)
DNFKelly Messick (Team Moosen)
DNFRobert Bennett (Racing Greyhounds)
DNFCharles Bittman (Hybris Software)
DNFTroy Mehl
DNFDonald Wood (Cannondale Midwest Racing)
DNFNick Shue (Big Ring Racing)
DNFKurt Brushaber
DNFTodd McNeilly (Racing Greyhounds)
DNFSean Stewart

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey7:42:35
2Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)0:28:29
3Jane Pearson (Yorktowncycles- Raw Revolution)0:43:20
4Julie Whalen (Freewheeler Racing)1:28:07
5Stephanie Smith1:32:59
6Shannon Ancel (Cone Health/cycles De Oro/gvc)1:40:20
7Kaysee Armstrong (Tvb Race/tomato Head)1:45:23
8Shannon Tenwalde (Combo Race Team/ Whole Foods/ Roll)1:46:44
9Heidi Shilling (Combo Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll)1:47:52
10Summer Olmstead (Custer Cyclery)1:58:45
11Zandra Inman (Mtb-Life.Com/ Soul Cycles)2:08:34
12Lisa Markley (Roll Models Bike Shop[)2:11:11
13Jane Van Hof (Real Women Tri)2:21:46
14Emily Savickis2:23:37
15Darcy Sanford (Geoff's Bike And Ski)2:29:48
16Anna-Lisette Davis (Fitzgerald's Bicycles)2:36:42
17Sarah Temby (Built By Zac @ Rbs)2:42:23
18Jeni Roosen (Rogue Racing Project 513)2:57:52
19Heather Brewer (Gtmtba)3:09:31
20Jennifer Yohn (Geoff's Bike And Ski)3:23:30
21Lorinda Putter (Raintree Pediatrics)3:30:32
22Jaime Martin (Flying Rhino Cc)4:16:07
23Amy Michaels4:40:15
24Susan Estes (Just Sue)5:14:07
DNFMelissa Petty (Sco/micrometals)
DNFMolly Wolf (Gore Bike Wear)
DNFLeslie Conrad (Pure Energy Cycling - Pro Air Hfa)
DNFMonica Tory (Velo Bella)
DNFSara Sirotkin (Pedal, Littleton Co)
DNFPatti Bills (Velo City Cycles)
DNFKelly Ayer (Camba/eddy's Bike Shop)
DNFJennifer Dolenga (Cycletherapy-Specialized Racing)

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hal Batdorf (Breezer Bikes)7:11:16
2Dwayne Goscinski (Dogfish/cyclewerx/dch/noah's Foundation)0:04:24
3Mike Montalbano (Bicycle Tech/eleven Madison Park/tomac/gu/schwalbe)0:05:03
4Trevor Rockwell (Decorah Bicycles)0:09:04
5Justin Pokrivka (Top Gear /cohen & Associates)0:19:43
6Jacob Marshall (Freewheeler Racing)0:21:12
7Brad Keyes (Carborocket)0:26:21
8Jason Pruitt (Peoples Brewing, Las, Hodson Bay)0:32:42
9Dennis Baldwin (Ellicottville Bike Shop)0:39:20
10Adam Wheeler (Precisionmtb.Com)0:42:55
11Robin Oscar (Motor Mile Racing)0:55:35
12Jeffrey Payn (McG/trails Edge)0:59:52
13Richard Long (Cycle-Smart Grassroots Team)1:18:11
14Daniel Abraham (Fitzgeralds Bicycles)1:19:15
15Dave Demaegd (Spin Zone Racing)1:31:48
16Rich Kidd (Tvb Race/ Tomato Head)1:32:50
17Scott Fader1:37:37
18Joseph Seidl (Trails Edge Cyclery)1:37:57
19Todd Greene (Trail's Edge Cyclery)
20Philip Vanderlugt (Freewheeler Bike Shop)1:38:09
21Brian Gillies (Aberdeen Bike And Fitness)1:39:11
22Ian Dunlop (Algoma Bicycle Company)1:40:46
23Mike Bernhard (Twin Six)1:51:27
24John Lionberger (Pony Shop Cyclocross)2:00:50
25Charles Snyder (Trail's Edge Cyclery)2:00:54
26Brian Bratney (Racing Greyhounds)2:13:54
27Craig Van Renterghem (Team Rack)2:19:14
28Neil Nicholson (North Central College Cycling Club)
29Danny Hill (Culver's Racing)2:20:48
30Bill Ostrowski (World Bicycle Relief)2:32:06
31Alex Pless (Hometown Bikes)2:34:35
32Chuck Kovick (Aberdeen Bike - Mysinglespeed.Com)2:35:01
33Jeff Bliss (Freewheeler)2:35:54
34Michael Brower (Freewheeler Racing)
35Chris Brower (Freewheeler Racing)2:52:27
36Daniel Almirall3:22:52
37Bill Hill3:27:11
38George Hollerbach (Newtown Bike)3:40:45
DNFTrevor Rockwell (Decorah Bicycles/twin Six)
DNFJames Harmon (Benidorm/createx Colors)
DNFLee Shaw (Precisionmtb.Com)
DNFErik Garland (Trails Edge)
DNFTrevor Smela (No Boundaries/ Twin Six)
DNFBarry Van Volkinburg (Farm Team Racing)
DNFMatt Potter (Team Apex Multisport)
DNFStan Brish (Hometown Cycling)
DNFWayne Cook (Specialized/team Fraser)
DNFMark Stahl (Mysinglespeed.Com)

Singlespeed women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danielle Musto (Salsa/twin Six/kenda)8:30:31
2Danielle Shaver (Founders Alger Racing)1:16:38
3Jocelyn Linscott (Dark Horse Cycles)1:48:13
4Michelle Minnerick2:46:20

Masters 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ron Sanborn (Einstein Racing)7:18:04
2Ray Fulkerson (Cms)0:40:13
3Mike Belanger (Racing Greyhounds)0:46:43
4David Maclean0:52:07
5Dennis R Schueler Jr (Rbikes.Com/fleettruckparts.Com/lanajewelry.Com)1:10:00
6David Bell (Cambr)1:22:24
7Thomas Markley (Roll Models Bike Shop)1:26:59
8Craig Morris (Racing Greyhounds)1:27:35
9Kieth Riege1:31:41
10Gerry Naski (Wolverine Sports Club)1:34:29
11Jeff Doerr1:35:50
12Eric Schroeder (Goodspeed Cycles)1:41:45
13Jeffrey Scofield (Rapid Wheelmen)1:48:17
14John Wyrick (Team Brad/biowheels)1:58:00
15Dennis Scanlon (Guy's Bicycles Racing)2:06:58
16Jon Mullen (Dg Cycles)2:08:10
17Will Botens (Rbs Cycling Team)2:09:51
18Mark Jones (Orrville Bike Club)2:23:10
19Albert Lake (Cad Teamo2)2:27:05
20James Wilson (Team Cf)2:27:30
21Charles Cole (Racing Greyhounds)2:36:18
22Mike Howard (Pamba/bushwhackers)2:45:14
23Lee Boughner (Rapid Wheelmen)2:46:18
24Mike Clark (Velo City Cycles / Hup United)2:48:07
25Brian Orwat (Wnymba)2:54:14
26Gary Terrell3:00:22
27Bob Kidder3:06:06
28Bob Anderson (Gimpy Dog)3:08:02
29Robert Gaddis (616 Fabrication)3:08:26
30Matt Graves (Bissel)3:18:26
31Carl Urbon (Racing Greyhounds)3:28:35
32Eric Vogt (Rbs Cycling)3:39:48
33John Kowalczyk (Rapid Wheelmen)3:45:23
34James Flaherty (Qcw)3:50:52
35Dave McIntee3:51:37
36Jan Toscano5:09:30
37Tom Uber5:30:28
DNFSteve Toorongian (Ingram Micro /tom's Pro Bike)
DNFMark Hadfield (Team Moosen)
DNFLloyd Lind (Rbs Cycling Team)
DNFByron Bailey
DNFRandy J Bultman (Velo-City Cycles)
DNFGeorge Fulkerson
DNFRoy Logan (Velo City Cycles)
DNFJay Jones (Cycletherapy/specialized Racing)
DNFChip Ellison (Pearl Izumi/shimano)
DNFJim Jordan (Black Sheep Bike)

 

