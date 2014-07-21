Image 1 of 13 Cary Smith (Image credit: Alan Brandt Photography) Image 2 of 13 Men's podium (Image credit: Alan Brandt Photography) Image 3 of 13 Masters women's podium (Image credit: Alan Brandt Photography) Image 4 of 13 Chris Brandt (Image credit: Alan Brandt Photography) Image 5 of 13 Tinker Juarez (Image credit: Alan Brandt Photography) Image 6 of 13 Amanda Carey (Image credit: Alan Brandt Photography) Image 7 of 13 Sue Butler (Image credit: Alan Brandt Photography) Image 8 of 13 Masters men's podium 50 (Image credit: Alan Brandt Photography) Image 9 of 13 Masters men's podium 40 (Image credit: Alan Brandt Photography) Image 10 of 13 Singlespeed men's podium (Image credit: Alan Brandt Photography) Image 11 of 13 Men's podium (Image credit: Alan Brandt Photography) Image 12 of 13 Clydesdale podium (Image credit: Alan Brandt Photography) Image 13 of 13 Women's podium (Image credit: Alan Brandt Photography)

The sixth annual High Cascades 100 marked the midway point of the 13-race National Ultra Endurance MTB Race Series with yet another sold-out NUE event. Held on the same weekend as the Cascades Classic road race, the host town was packed with cyclists and fans. Milder temps with a high in the low eighties contributed to a higher finish rate of 94% compared with 85% last year under much warmer conditions.

Women

Following a two-year hiatus from the NUE Series following back-to-back series wins in 2010-2011, NUE Race Series Champion, Amanda Carey (Liv/Giant) returned to the High Cascades and proved that she still has what it takes by reaffirming her ultra-dominance, crushing the competition, and getting the win in 9:00:57. Carey headed home with plans to compete on her home turf at the upcoming Pierre’s Hole 100 in Alta, Wyoming on August 16.

Nineteen minutes later, Sue Butler (River City Bicycles) finished 9:19:28 to place second. Four minutes behind Butler, Erika Krumpelman (Team REP) captured third at 9:23:06. Sixteen minutes later, Karoline Droege (10 Barrell Brewing) took fourth in 9:39:24 with Muffy Ritz finishing 9:58:24, just seconds ahead of Julie Browning (CyclePath Racing) at 9:58:33, rounding out all of the women who finished sub-nine hours.

Men

Cary Smith (The Hub/Enve/Gu) earned his third HC100 win on Saturday finishing 7:29:07.

The race began in earnest after nine miles of paved and gravel roads. Once the race hit the first rolling doubletrack, the pack quickly thinned out, leaving a lead group of five that stayed together until the first feed zone at mile 26.

After the feed zone, Brett Nichols (World Cycles) slowed slightly while the remaining four stayed bunched up until Tinker Juarez (Sho-Air/Cannondale) pulled away to rapidly open a gap of over a minute. Josh Oppenheimer (TruWhip Cycling) faded on the same climb, leaving Smith and Jantaraboon Kiangchaipaiphana (Champion System Adventure) working to close the gap to Juarez.

Smith separated himsel from Kiangchaipaiphana in the tight trees of Sector 16 as the Thai rider started feeling the effects of the altitude and dry conditions. At roughly 60 miles in to the race, Smith passed Juarez while he was adjusting his bike. Juarez jumped back on and the two rode together for about 10 minutes until Smith was able to break away in the beautiful Happy Valley, riding on everything from moon dust to mud to piles of snow still several feet thick on north-facing slopes. Nichols closed the gap to less than a minute to finish 7:30:02.

Juarez held on to finish third despite suffering from blurriness in one of his eyes aggravated by the dust on the course. He finished 14 minutes behind Nichols at 7:44:14.

"I had to dig deep to finish for third place. My eye feels better today and now it is time to return home and start resting up for the NUE Big Bear Grizzly 100 next weekend," said Juarez.

Three minutes later, Clint Muhlfield rolled into fourth at 7:47:44 with Josh Oppenheimer (TruWhip Cycling)was fifth.

Five-Time NUE SS Champion, competing in the geared category this year, Gerry Pflug (Rare Disease Cycling) took a nasty spill put him back into ninth place.





Jace Ives (Bear Creek Bicycle/Syntace/SQ Lab) earned his first win at the HC100 with six minutes to spare, finishing 8:01:02.

He raced with AJ Linnell and Ben Shaklee until the dropped him, but he caught back up to Shaklee at mile 45, then dropped him at mile 60.

At mile 65, Ives made it back to Linnell.

"We chatted for a second and then I decided to drop the hammer. Once I got onto the road, I stayed in the big ring and spun out all the way home, continually looking back for Gerry and AJ, but they never came within sight," said Ives.

Following back to back victories at the HC100 in 2012 and 2013, Linnell finished six minutes behind Ives at 8:07:17.

Shaklee (Jack's Bicycle Center/Homegrown Racing) finished third at 8:14:19.

Masters 50+

51-year-old Greg Golet (Team Chico) claimed victory with 26 minutes to spare despite a crash. His time was 8:10:38. 52-year-old Wayne Tonning (Multnomah Athletic Club) placed second at 8:36:14 while 53-year-old Gary Gardiner was third.





Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cary Smith (The Hub Bikes) 7:29:07 2 Brett Nichols (World Cycle) 0:00:55 3 Tinker Juarez (Sho Air/Cannondale) 0:15:07 4 Clint Muhlfeld (Hammer Nutrition) 0:18:37 5 Josh Oppenheimer (Truwhip Cycling) 0:20:01 6 Kevin Calhoun (Rocky Mountain Bicycles) 0:29:17 7 Jantaraboon Kiangchaipaiphana (Champion System Adventure) 0:30:12 8 Adam Wirth 0:31:54 9 Gerry Pflug (Team Rare Disease) 0:35:01 10 Chris Brandt (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) 0:42:34 11 Kip Biese 0:42:40 12 John Weathers (Sunset Cycles) 0:44:46 13 Doug Krumpelman (Vertical Earth) 0:45:10 14 Todd Meier (Red Lantern Racing) 0:46:41 15 Zach Powell (Rhino Rush) 0:51:05 16 Andrew Filler (Team Eastside Cycles - Boise) 0:55:14 17 Joseph Jensen (Idaho Nordic) 0:55:18 18 Steven Williams (Georgetown Brewing) 0:59:01 19 Lauren Mccarthy (Sunnyside Sports) 1:04:07 20 Kevin Moynihan 1:07:09 21 Eric Kutter (Pauole Sport) 1:08:52 22 Kevin Cohen-Wallis (Cafe Racers) 1:09:34 23 Kevin Donovan (Set Coaching) 1:15:35 24 Ryan Heerschap (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs) 1:17:11 25 David Sjogren (Sunnyside Sports) 1:18:51 26 Cory Bolen (Team Eastside Cycles) 1:23:21 27 Adam Ward (Rolf Prima) 1:26:24 28 Joel Wilson (Rolf Prima) 1:29:08 29 Brian Bowling (Planet Ultra) 1:31:22 30 Jason Gulley (Green Ridge Physical Therapy) 1:33:11 31 Tony Buoncristiani 1:33:51 32 Rex Johnson 1:34:44 33 Javier Colton (Sunnyside Sports) 1:38:34 34 Alex Schultz (Cross Country Sports/Midwest Devo) 1:38:49 35 Dave Byers (Athlete36) 1:42:23 36 Matthew Reeves (North Of The Border Bikes) 1:42:26 37 Joe Feider (World Cycle) 1:42:28 38 Bradlee Herauf 1:42:38 39 Aaron Goodwin (Webcyclery) 1:51:46 40 Cameron Coker (Alliance P & O) 1:53:00 41 Doug Higley 1:55:14 42 Thor Loechell (Golden Bike Shop) 1:55:17 43 Mike Prochaska 1:58:11 44 Philip Mclain 1:58:25 45 Kip Mikler 1:58:26 46 Chad Quinn 1:59:11 47 Mike Pease (Iron Horse Brewery) 1:59:37 48 Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing) 1:59:50 49 Josh Kobobel (10 Barrel) 2:00:35 50 Royce Cassidy (Missoula Bike Source) 2:02:04 51 Klaus Fleischmann (Penvelo) 2:03:10 52 Chad Conzelmann 2:03:49 53 Marcus Biancucci (Tai/Pine Mountain Sports) 2:03:56 54 Martin Ayling (Fischer Plumbing Cycling Team) 2:10:02 55 David Heerschap 2:11:48 56 Greg Schutt 2:12:16 57 Erik Antink (Team Heinous) 2:12:42 58 Tomoichi Muto 2:13:42 59 Jim Zimmerman 2:14:04 60 Martin Kozera 2:21:43 61 Ed Daniels 2:24:19 62 Adam Short (Desert Orthopedics/Rebound Physical Therapy) 2:24:20 63 Lloyd Connelly (Dnr) 2:24:32 64 Stephen Benson (Mafia Racing Nw) 2:28:48 65 David Nader 2:29:21 66 Nels Larsen 2:32:58 67 Tony Daversa (Filth And Fury) 2:34:16 68 Keith Bell 2:37:10 69 Jonathan Kuipers (Cx Pistols P/B Cyclocross.Com) 2:40:41 70 Kevin Reinkensmeyer 2:40:44 71 Rodney Trepess (Deschutes Brewery) 2:42:32 72 Jake Szymanski (With Heart) 2:46:42 73 Jason Whitesides 2:48:35 74 Tom Oconnor 2:48:36 75 David Baker (Sunnyside Sports) 2:48:59 76 Jay Swavely (Camas Bike And Sport) 2:49:05 77 Pat Flanagan 2:51:44 78 David Buchler 2:51:59 79 Pete Super (Hagens Berman / Society Consulting) 2:53:44 80 Brad Bassi 2:55:40 81 David Dimarco (Slocum) 2:55:53 82 Eddie Joy (Helgate Cyclery Kent Bros Automotive) 2:55:56 83 Eric Newman (Team Guitar Lab) 2:57:52 84 Mark Peternell 2:57:53 85 Chip Sloan (Grundelbruisers) 3:01:47 86 Robert Lee (Filth And Fury) 3:01:58 87 Mark Kacmarcik (Team Dirt: 6'4"+) 3:02:10 88 Brian Roddy (Rolf Prima) 3:02:28 89 Michael Mcguffin (Cucina Fresca) 3:03:51 90 Jim Ransom 3:04:02 91 David Prause (Grí_Ndelbrí_Isers/Stewie Bicycles) 3:08:01 92 Nick Silverman 3:08:57 93 Bill Klingler (Beermongers Cycle Club) 3:09:03 94 Menno Jongsma (Miva) 3:09:10 95 Danny Weikel (River City Bicycles) 3:09:30 96 Michael Modica 3:11:12 97 Robert Rekward 3:11:15 98 Nate Magaret (Vc Roger) 3:11:32 99 Keith Doyle (Rock 'N' Roll) 3:13:56 100 Andy Kunkler 3:13:58 101 Jayeson Fairchels 3:14:36 102 Miles Pederson 3:15:42 103 Robert Estuar (Team Coho) 3:17:50 104 Terrence Gleason (Totalcyclist Mountain Bike Race Team) 3:17:59 105 Jeff Wallace 3:20:00 106 Andrew Wilcox 3:24:51 107 William Reinking (Bend Endurance Academy) 3:24:59 108 Jeff Cramer 3:25:31 109 Scott Whaley (No Team) 3:25:54 110 Chris Bryce (Wolf Pak Racing) 3:25:58 111 John Figueiredo (Team Coho) 3:26:01 112 Erik Anderson (Victory Velo Racing) 3:26:44 113 Derek Halvorson (Stumptown Cycling Club) 3:27:12 114 Scott Birdwell (Deschutes Brewery) 3:34:50 115 James Sipe 3:34:52 116 Chris Trask 3:36:01 117 Chapell Miller 3:36:11 118 Ryan Chase (Deschutes Brewery) 3:36:16 119 Matthew Schwartz (Metropolis Cycle Repair) 3:36:24 120 Robert Trombley (Team Bro) 3:37:12 121 Michael Ryba (Camba) 3:37:41 122 Darrell Finlayson 3:38:39 123 Jeff Logan (Hoppy Cycling Club) 3:39:30 124 Scott Mcknight (Crank) 3:40:04 125 Pat Kearney (Team Jackson Hole) 3:40:07 126 Eric Malsbary (Jack's Bicycle Center/Homegrown Racing) 3:40:09 127 Ben Mast 3:42:51 128 Chris Manfredi 3:46:13 129 Pete Wier 3:50:18 130 Derek Hayner 3:50:23 131 Spencer Cheng (North American Velo) 3:51:27 132 Andrew Powers 3:51:28 133 Christopher Merchant 3:51:41 134 Ken Sinclair 3:51:44 135 Daniel Sheerin (Hutch's Slocum Co-Motion) 3:52:07 136 Arthur Turlak 3:52:29 137 Chris Breemer 3:52:58 138 Greg Hamilton 3:53:00 139 Erik Denninghoff (Dnr ) 3:55:05 140 Martin Wilcox 3:56:01 141 Wes Kapsa 3:56:05 142 Don Petersen 3:57:41 143 Steve Langenderfer (Cascade Couriers/Bend Velo) 3:59:19 144 Sean Fitzpatrick (Victory Velo) 3:59:41 145 David Matthews (Bikesale.Com) 3:59:55 146 Perry Brooks 4:00:17 147 Jason Bavuso (Bikesport Racing) 4:00:19 148 Mark Press (Kicking Cancer) 4:01:54 149 Steve Baptiste (Big Chief Racing) 4:03:57 150 Joseph Ecker (Concur Racing) 4:03:58 151 John Zakrajsek 4:04:11 152 Bob Stephens (Upper Echelon Fitness) 4:04:43 153 Andrew Strong 4:04:46 154 Russell Pochop 4:04:47 155 Matthew Huxley (Camas Bike And Sport) 4:07:52 156 Thomas Naab 4:09:33 157 Greg Devins 4:09:54 158 Brent Sumner 4:10:31 159 Eric Lamanna 160 Eric Moll 4:10:33 161 Josh Kenyon 4:11:15 162 Chris Dock 4:11:37 163 Greg Pavellas 164 Thomas Mankovich (Cbbc) 4:11:59 165 Eric Smith 4:12:40 166 Darin Cole (Om Mtb Club) 4:14:06 167 Rob Lavigne 4:14:11 168 George Peck 4:15:14 169 David Anderson (Boneyard Cycling) 4:16:33 170 Abe Long 4:21:37 171 Zach Vergillo (Camas Bike And Sport) 4:25:00 172 Scott Gerwig 4:26:13 173 Scott Classen (Team Coho) 4:27:58 174 Lorin Hayden 4:28:52 175 David Stonich (Alki-Rubicon) 4:33:06 176 Richard Warnock 4:33:52 177 Sam Costello (Team Double Check) 4:35:34 178 Dave Wooding 4:36:04 179 Quinn Jackson (Dnr Racing) 4:43:05 180 Michael Frank 4:43:29 181 Steve Cawley (Rock'n Road Bikes Kelowna) 4:44:10 182 Matt Dorgan 4:50:04 183 Lingstuyl Robert (Cut Throat Racing) 4:52:24 184 Christian Martin (River City Bicycles) 4:54:43 185 Mike Conroy (Mox Multisport) 4:56:40 186 Chad Willkie 4:58:20 187 David Gudgel (20/20 Fuel) 4:59:56 188 Brian Carrico (Spokesmen) 5:05:55 189 Michael Thomsen 5:07:59 190 Brian Neyt (Rogue Valley Cycle Sport) 5:09:28 191 Michael Chun 5:09:46 192 Steve Montgomery 5:11:08 193 Benjamin Weaver (Ironclad Performance Wear) 5:14:39 194 Ben Brewer (Team 10 Barrel / Sufferfest Nw) 5:16:58 195 Tyson Hart (Civilian Velonauts) 5:20:08 196 Paul Kardosh (Mox Multisport) 5:22:53 197 Ertan Esmer 5:26:05 198 Jeremy Lanningham 5:29:30 199 Brett Luelling (Portland Bicycle Studio) 5:30:11 200 Tim Krigbaum 5:30:16 201 Pablo Ramirez (Team Mijos) 5:30:21 202 Mark Villegas (Bike Hugger) 5:32:28 203 Alan Heuberger 5:36:43 204 Joshua Hurwitz (Stacato Gelato) 5:51:25 205 Ryan Morrisey (The Spokesmen) 5:57:58 206 Jeremy Larsen (Rose Bike) 6:01:00 207 Mark Van Everen 6:13:30 208 Danial Zepplin 209 Michael Thoen 6:16:00 210 Martin Rodden 6:17:44 211 Dale Pankey 6:19:36 212 Ryan Asman 6:21:13 213 Stevan Vinci (Boneyard Cycling) 6:27:00 214 Adrian Reyes (Larson) 6:36:25 215 Rob Barker (Cowichan Cycles) 6:36:29 216 Charles Patzner 6:42:36 217 Drew Holmes (Webcyclery.Com) 6:44:32 218 Mark Tindall 7:20:32 DNF Joal Borggard (Cascade Waters 1) DNF Alex Phipps (Broken Spoke Cycling) DNF Sean Jennart (Set Coaching/Hilti Nw) DNF Bill Thompson (Athlete's Lounge) DNF Kenny Wolford (Sunnyside Sports) DNF Dan Summerfeldt DNF Landon Baron DNF David Likosky (Fischer Plumbing) DNF John Cunningham DNF Ross Doyle (Rock 'N' Roll) DNF Damon Roberts (Chinook Yakima) DNF David Seifert (Eriks Bike Shop) DNF Oliver Van Everen DNF Steven Gustafson (Team Eastside Cycles) DNF Daniel Howard DNF John Powers (Johnny Knows Best)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey (Liv/Giant) 9:00:57 2 Sue Butler (River City Bicycles) 0:18:31 3 Erika Krumpelman (Team Rep) 0:22:09 4 Mary Brown 0:27:28 5 Michelle Andersen 0:30:32 6 Jennifer Shulz (Trek/Balance Point Racing/Fresh Air ) 0:37:54 7 Karoline Droege (10 Barrell Brewing) 0:38:27 8 Muffy Ritz 0:57:27 9 Julie Browning (Cyclepath Racing) 0:57:36 10 Emily Van Meter (River City Bicycles) 1:15:22 11 Cheryl Beatty 1:29:07 12 Kenda Super (Hagens Berman / Society Consulting) 1:32:03 13 Anne Poinier 1:33:26 14 Tara Pollock (Cowichan Cycles) 1:42:14 15 Niki Milleson (Rose Bike) 1:48:08 16 Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Rare Disease Cycling) 1:50:26 17 Angelica Ordoí±Ez (Katari) 1:53:10 18 Heidi Slominski (Webcyclery) 1:54:10 19 Cathy Dutton (Cowichan Cycles) 1:56:43 20 Jodie Ramey (Pauole Sport) 2:10:49 21 Carrie Ward (Rolf Prima) 2:20:19 22 Emily Pfeifer (Tensegrity Pt Cycling) 2:23:13 23 Susan Robinson (Audi Cycling Team) 2:24:19 24 Delia Massey (Spokeswomen Racing) 2:42:18 25 Cari Press (Kickin' Cancer) 2:57:02 26 Susan Warnick 2:58:44 27 Anne Marie Kessler (Alki-Rubicon) 3:01:16 28 Dawn Fidler (Fanatik Hot Flashes) 3:03:42 29 Kami Smith (Burlington Physical Therapy) 3:23:14 30 Erin Reis (Cascade Couriers/Bend Velo) 3:26:07 31 Sandra Uesugi 3:30:28 32 Erin Hooten (Tensegrity Pt Cycling) 3:37:51 33 Isabelle Fairchels 3:42:23 34 Kristin Wille (Ruckus Test Team) 3:44:21 35 Cathy Varland (Spokeswomen Racing) 3:45:10 36 Asha Dicharry 3:46:32 37 Carolyn Hope (Fanatik Hot Flashes) 3:51:37 38 Kathy Salisbury (Fanatik Hot Flashes) 3:51:55 39 Anne Linton (Sunnyside Sports) 3:54:14 40 Kim Snodgrass (Team Pbr) 3:56:36 41 Meagan Masten (Upper Echelon Fitness) 3:58:21 42 Mary Fordham (Spokeswomen) 4:01:28 43 Debra Mccurdy 4:18:59 44 Susan Rowlee (Mafia Racing Nw) 4:20:34 45 Kirsten Mcdaniel 4:21:23 46 Emily Coonrod 4:39:58 47 Lisa Guerrero 4:44:35 48 Zoe Barker (Cowichan Cycles) 5:04:42 49 Jennifer Woodruff 5:16:58 50 Susan Clementson (Fanatik Hot Flashes) 5:25:49 DNF Christine Fonner (Roam Life) DNF Amy Mcglothern

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jace Ives (Bear Creek Bicycle/Syntace/Sq Lab) 8:01:02 2 Aj Linnell (Fitzgerald's Bicycles/Pivot Cycles/American Classic) 0:06:15 3 Ben Shaklee (Jack's Bicycle Center/Homegrown Racing) 0:13:17 4 Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles, Twin 6, Was Labs) 0:24:56 5 Jon Conway (Trinity Bikes) 0:32:09 6 Mark Schafer (Eastside Cycles) 0:33:40 7 Steven Mills 0:43:22 8 Robin Dutton (Cowichan Cycles) 0:44:19 9 Garrett Brady 1:01:43 10 Ben Landsman 1:19:56 11 Alex Ebright (Pcp Racing) 1:26:50 12 Mike Pollock (Cowichan Cycles) 1:33:29 13 Richard Long (Cycle-Smart Grassroots Team) 1:33:30 14 Ryan Gilles (Bikenhike) 1:39:37 15 Loren Gard (Cascade Couriers/Bend Velo) 1:40:44 16 Willem Boom (The Hub Cyclery) 1:46:46 17 Thomas Schulz 1:57:23 18 Tiago Reis 2:30:45 19 Aaron Lee (Staccato Gelato) 2:42:29 20 Roger Burton (Blue Roosters) 2:48:02 21 Jon Hansen (Pine Mountain Sports) 2:48:04 22 Sean Carline (Cxpistols P/B Cyclocross.Com) 2:52:01 23 Scott Kelley (Scotts Cycles) 3:13:58 24 Joshua Fonner (Roam Life) 3:16:47 25 Mas Despacio (Raymond James Financial Services) 3:16:48 26 Erik Weeman (Grí_Ndelbrí_Isers) 3:19:20 27 Tyler Campbell (Beeline Hawaii) 3:38:37 28 Patrick Reedy 3:50:34 29 Jason Mcclurg (Mafia Racing Nw) 4:36:04 30 Kyle Mills (Boneyard Cycling / For Baby Anna) 5:11:53 31 David Hewett (The Spokesmen) 5:26:03