Smith and Carey win High Cascades 100
NUE Series visits Oregon
The sixth annual High Cascades 100 marked the midway point of the 13-race National Ultra Endurance MTB Race Series with yet another sold-out NUE event. Held on the same weekend as the Cascades Classic road race, the host town was packed with cyclists and fans. Milder temps with a high in the low eighties contributed to a higher finish rate of 94% compared with 85% last year under much warmer conditions.
Women
Following a two-year hiatus from the NUE Series following back-to-back series wins in 2010-2011, NUE Race Series Champion, Amanda Carey (Liv/Giant) returned to the High Cascades and proved that she still has what it takes by reaffirming her ultra-dominance, crushing the competition, and getting the win in 9:00:57. Carey headed home with plans to compete on her home turf at the upcoming Pierre’s Hole 100 in Alta, Wyoming on August 16.
Nineteen minutes later, Sue Butler (River City Bicycles) finished 9:19:28 to place second. Four minutes behind Butler, Erika Krumpelman (Team REP) captured third at 9:23:06. Sixteen minutes later, Karoline Droege (10 Barrell Brewing) took fourth in 9:39:24 with Muffy Ritz finishing 9:58:24, just seconds ahead of Julie Browning (CyclePath Racing) at 9:58:33, rounding out all of the women who finished sub-nine hours.
Men
Cary Smith (The Hub/Enve/Gu) earned his third HC100 win on Saturday finishing 7:29:07.
The race began in earnest after nine miles of paved and gravel roads. Once the race hit the first rolling doubletrack, the pack quickly thinned out, leaving a lead group of five that stayed together until the first feed zone at mile 26.
After the feed zone, Brett Nichols (World Cycles) slowed slightly while the remaining four stayed bunched up until Tinker Juarez (Sho-Air/Cannondale) pulled away to rapidly open a gap of over a minute. Josh Oppenheimer (TruWhip Cycling) faded on the same climb, leaving Smith and Jantaraboon Kiangchaipaiphana (Champion System Adventure) working to close the gap to Juarez.
Smith separated himsel from Kiangchaipaiphana in the tight trees of Sector 16 as the Thai rider started feeling the effects of the altitude and dry conditions. At roughly 60 miles in to the race, Smith passed Juarez while he was adjusting his bike. Juarez jumped back on and the two rode together for about 10 minutes until Smith was able to break away in the beautiful Happy Valley, riding on everything from moon dust to mud to piles of snow still several feet thick on north-facing slopes. Nichols closed the gap to less than a minute to finish 7:30:02.
Juarez held on to finish third despite suffering from blurriness in one of his eyes aggravated by the dust on the course. He finished 14 minutes behind Nichols at 7:44:14.
"I had to dig deep to finish for third place. My eye feels better today and now it is time to return home and start resting up for the NUE Big Bear Grizzly 100 next weekend," said Juarez.
Three minutes later, Clint Muhlfield rolled into fourth at 7:47:44 with Josh Oppenheimer (TruWhip Cycling)was fifth.
Five-Time NUE SS Champion, competing in the geared category this year, Gerry Pflug (Rare Disease Cycling) took a nasty spill put him back into ninth place.
Jace Ives (Bear Creek Bicycle/Syntace/SQ Lab) earned his first win at the HC100 with six minutes to spare, finishing 8:01:02.
He raced with AJ Linnell and Ben Shaklee until the dropped him, but he caught back up to Shaklee at mile 45, then dropped him at mile 60.
At mile 65, Ives made it back to Linnell.
"We chatted for a second and then I decided to drop the hammer. Once I got onto the road, I stayed in the big ring and spun out all the way home, continually looking back for Gerry and AJ, but they never came within sight," said Ives.
Following back to back victories at the HC100 in 2012 and 2013, Linnell finished six minutes behind Ives at 8:07:17.
Shaklee (Jack's Bicycle Center/Homegrown Racing) finished third at 8:14:19.
Masters 50+
51-year-old Greg Golet (Team Chico) claimed victory with 26 minutes to spare despite a crash. His time was 8:10:38. 52-year-old Wayne Tonning (Multnomah Athletic Club) placed second at 8:36:14 while 53-year-old Gary Gardiner was third.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cary Smith (The Hub Bikes)
|7:29:07
|2
|Brett Nichols (World Cycle)
|0:00:55
|3
|Tinker Juarez (Sho Air/Cannondale)
|0:15:07
|4
|Clint Muhlfeld (Hammer Nutrition)
|0:18:37
|5
|Josh Oppenheimer (Truwhip Cycling)
|0:20:01
|6
|Kevin Calhoun (Rocky Mountain Bicycles)
|0:29:17
|7
|Jantaraboon Kiangchaipaiphana (Champion System Adventure)
|0:30:12
|8
|Adam Wirth
|0:31:54
|9
|Gerry Pflug (Team Rare Disease)
|0:35:01
|10
|Chris Brandt (Honey Stinger/Bontrager)
|0:42:34
|11
|Kip Biese
|0:42:40
|12
|John Weathers (Sunset Cycles)
|0:44:46
|13
|Doug Krumpelman (Vertical Earth)
|0:45:10
|14
|Todd Meier (Red Lantern Racing)
|0:46:41
|15
|Zach Powell (Rhino Rush)
|0:51:05
|16
|Andrew Filler (Team Eastside Cycles - Boise)
|0:55:14
|17
|Joseph Jensen (Idaho Nordic)
|0:55:18
|18
|Steven Williams (Georgetown Brewing)
|0:59:01
|19
|Lauren Mccarthy (Sunnyside Sports)
|1:04:07
|20
|Kevin Moynihan
|1:07:09
|21
|Eric Kutter (Pauole Sport)
|1:08:52
|22
|Kevin Cohen-Wallis (Cafe Racers)
|1:09:34
|23
|Kevin Donovan (Set Coaching)
|1:15:35
|24
|Ryan Heerschap (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs)
|1:17:11
|25
|David Sjogren (Sunnyside Sports)
|1:18:51
|26
|Cory Bolen (Team Eastside Cycles)
|1:23:21
|27
|Adam Ward (Rolf Prima)
|1:26:24
|28
|Joel Wilson (Rolf Prima)
|1:29:08
|29
|Brian Bowling (Planet Ultra)
|1:31:22
|30
|Jason Gulley (Green Ridge Physical Therapy)
|1:33:11
|31
|Tony Buoncristiani
|1:33:51
|32
|Rex Johnson
|1:34:44
|33
|Javier Colton (Sunnyside Sports)
|1:38:34
|34
|Alex Schultz (Cross Country Sports/Midwest Devo)
|1:38:49
|35
|Dave Byers (Athlete36)
|1:42:23
|36
|Matthew Reeves (North Of The Border Bikes)
|1:42:26
|37
|Joe Feider (World Cycle)
|1:42:28
|38
|Bradlee Herauf
|1:42:38
|39
|Aaron Goodwin (Webcyclery)
|1:51:46
|40
|Cameron Coker (Alliance P & O)
|1:53:00
|41
|Doug Higley
|1:55:14
|42
|Thor Loechell (Golden Bike Shop)
|1:55:17
|43
|Mike Prochaska
|1:58:11
|44
|Philip Mclain
|1:58:25
|45
|Kip Mikler
|1:58:26
|46
|Chad Quinn
|1:59:11
|47
|Mike Pease (Iron Horse Brewery)
|1:59:37
|48
|Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing)
|1:59:50
|49
|Josh Kobobel (10 Barrel)
|2:00:35
|50
|Royce Cassidy (Missoula Bike Source)
|2:02:04
|51
|Klaus Fleischmann (Penvelo)
|2:03:10
|52
|Chad Conzelmann
|2:03:49
|53
|Marcus Biancucci (Tai/Pine Mountain Sports)
|2:03:56
|54
|Martin Ayling (Fischer Plumbing Cycling Team)
|2:10:02
|55
|David Heerschap
|2:11:48
|56
|Greg Schutt
|2:12:16
|57
|Erik Antink (Team Heinous)
|2:12:42
|58
|Tomoichi Muto
|2:13:42
|59
|Jim Zimmerman
|2:14:04
|60
|Martin Kozera
|2:21:43
|61
|Ed Daniels
|2:24:19
|62
|Adam Short (Desert Orthopedics/Rebound Physical Therapy)
|2:24:20
|63
|Lloyd Connelly (Dnr)
|2:24:32
|64
|Stephen Benson (Mafia Racing Nw)
|2:28:48
|65
|David Nader
|2:29:21
|66
|Nels Larsen
|2:32:58
|67
|Tony Daversa (Filth And Fury)
|2:34:16
|68
|Keith Bell
|2:37:10
|69
|Jonathan Kuipers (Cx Pistols P/B Cyclocross.Com)
|2:40:41
|70
|Kevin Reinkensmeyer
|2:40:44
|71
|Rodney Trepess (Deschutes Brewery)
|2:42:32
|72
|Jake Szymanski (With Heart)
|2:46:42
|73
|Jason Whitesides
|2:48:35
|74
|Tom Oconnor
|2:48:36
|75
|David Baker (Sunnyside Sports)
|2:48:59
|76
|Jay Swavely (Camas Bike And Sport)
|2:49:05
|77
|Pat Flanagan
|2:51:44
|78
|David Buchler
|2:51:59
|79
|Pete Super (Hagens Berman / Society Consulting)
|2:53:44
|80
|Brad Bassi
|2:55:40
|81
|David Dimarco (Slocum)
|2:55:53
|82
|Eddie Joy (Helgate Cyclery Kent Bros Automotive)
|2:55:56
|83
|Eric Newman (Team Guitar Lab)
|2:57:52
|84
|Mark Peternell
|2:57:53
|85
|Chip Sloan (Grundelbruisers)
|3:01:47
|86
|Robert Lee (Filth And Fury)
|3:01:58
|87
|Mark Kacmarcik (Team Dirt: 6'4"+)
|3:02:10
|88
|Brian Roddy (Rolf Prima)
|3:02:28
|89
|Michael Mcguffin (Cucina Fresca)
|3:03:51
|90
|Jim Ransom
|3:04:02
|91
|David Prause (Grí_Ndelbrí_Isers/Stewie Bicycles)
|3:08:01
|92
|Nick Silverman
|3:08:57
|93
|Bill Klingler (Beermongers Cycle Club)
|3:09:03
|94
|Menno Jongsma (Miva)
|3:09:10
|95
|Danny Weikel (River City Bicycles)
|3:09:30
|96
|Michael Modica
|3:11:12
|97
|Robert Rekward
|3:11:15
|98
|Nate Magaret (Vc Roger)
|3:11:32
|99
|Keith Doyle (Rock 'N' Roll)
|3:13:56
|100
|Andy Kunkler
|3:13:58
|101
|Jayeson Fairchels
|3:14:36
|102
|Miles Pederson
|3:15:42
|103
|Robert Estuar (Team Coho)
|3:17:50
|104
|Terrence Gleason (Totalcyclist Mountain Bike Race Team)
|3:17:59
|105
|Jeff Wallace
|3:20:00
|106
|Andrew Wilcox
|3:24:51
|107
|William Reinking (Bend Endurance Academy)
|3:24:59
|108
|Jeff Cramer
|3:25:31
|109
|Scott Whaley (No Team)
|3:25:54
|110
|Chris Bryce (Wolf Pak Racing)
|3:25:58
|111
|John Figueiredo (Team Coho)
|3:26:01
|112
|Erik Anderson (Victory Velo Racing)
|3:26:44
|113
|Derek Halvorson (Stumptown Cycling Club)
|3:27:12
|114
|Scott Birdwell (Deschutes Brewery)
|3:34:50
|115
|James Sipe
|3:34:52
|116
|Chris Trask
|3:36:01
|117
|Chapell Miller
|3:36:11
|118
|Ryan Chase (Deschutes Brewery)
|3:36:16
|119
|Matthew Schwartz (Metropolis Cycle Repair)
|3:36:24
|120
|Robert Trombley (Team Bro)
|3:37:12
|121
|Michael Ryba (Camba)
|3:37:41
|122
|Darrell Finlayson
|3:38:39
|123
|Jeff Logan (Hoppy Cycling Club)
|3:39:30
|124
|Scott Mcknight (Crank)
|3:40:04
|125
|Pat Kearney (Team Jackson Hole)
|3:40:07
|126
|Eric Malsbary (Jack's Bicycle Center/Homegrown Racing)
|3:40:09
|127
|Ben Mast
|3:42:51
|128
|Chris Manfredi
|3:46:13
|129
|Pete Wier
|3:50:18
|130
|Derek Hayner
|3:50:23
|131
|Spencer Cheng (North American Velo)
|3:51:27
|132
|Andrew Powers
|3:51:28
|133
|Christopher Merchant
|3:51:41
|134
|Ken Sinclair
|3:51:44
|135
|Daniel Sheerin (Hutch's Slocum Co-Motion)
|3:52:07
|136
|Arthur Turlak
|3:52:29
|137
|Chris Breemer
|3:52:58
|138
|Greg Hamilton
|3:53:00
|139
|Erik Denninghoff (Dnr )
|3:55:05
|140
|Martin Wilcox
|3:56:01
|141
|Wes Kapsa
|3:56:05
|142
|Don Petersen
|3:57:41
|143
|Steve Langenderfer (Cascade Couriers/Bend Velo)
|3:59:19
|144
|Sean Fitzpatrick (Victory Velo)
|3:59:41
|145
|David Matthews (Bikesale.Com)
|3:59:55
|146
|Perry Brooks
|4:00:17
|147
|Jason Bavuso (Bikesport Racing)
|4:00:19
|148
|Mark Press (Kicking Cancer)
|4:01:54
|149
|Steve Baptiste (Big Chief Racing)
|4:03:57
|150
|Joseph Ecker (Concur Racing)
|4:03:58
|151
|John Zakrajsek
|4:04:11
|152
|Bob Stephens (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|4:04:43
|153
|Andrew Strong
|4:04:46
|154
|Russell Pochop
|4:04:47
|155
|Matthew Huxley (Camas Bike And Sport)
|4:07:52
|156
|Thomas Naab
|4:09:33
|157
|Greg Devins
|4:09:54
|158
|Brent Sumner
|4:10:31
|159
|Eric Lamanna
|160
|Eric Moll
|4:10:33
|161
|Josh Kenyon
|4:11:15
|162
|Chris Dock
|4:11:37
|163
|Greg Pavellas
|164
|Thomas Mankovich (Cbbc)
|4:11:59
|165
|Eric Smith
|4:12:40
|166
|Darin Cole (Om Mtb Club)
|4:14:06
|167
|Rob Lavigne
|4:14:11
|168
|George Peck
|4:15:14
|169
|David Anderson (Boneyard Cycling)
|4:16:33
|170
|Abe Long
|4:21:37
|171
|Zach Vergillo (Camas Bike And Sport)
|4:25:00
|172
|Scott Gerwig
|4:26:13
|173
|Scott Classen (Team Coho)
|4:27:58
|174
|Lorin Hayden
|4:28:52
|175
|David Stonich (Alki-Rubicon)
|4:33:06
|176
|Richard Warnock
|4:33:52
|177
|Sam Costello (Team Double Check)
|4:35:34
|178
|Dave Wooding
|4:36:04
|179
|Quinn Jackson (Dnr Racing)
|4:43:05
|180
|Michael Frank
|4:43:29
|181
|Steve Cawley (Rock'n Road Bikes Kelowna)
|4:44:10
|182
|Matt Dorgan
|4:50:04
|183
|Lingstuyl Robert (Cut Throat Racing)
|4:52:24
|184
|Christian Martin (River City Bicycles)
|4:54:43
|185
|Mike Conroy (Mox Multisport)
|4:56:40
|186
|Chad Willkie
|4:58:20
|187
|David Gudgel (20/20 Fuel)
|4:59:56
|188
|Brian Carrico (Spokesmen)
|5:05:55
|189
|Michael Thomsen
|5:07:59
|190
|Brian Neyt (Rogue Valley Cycle Sport)
|5:09:28
|191
|Michael Chun
|5:09:46
|192
|Steve Montgomery
|5:11:08
|193
|Benjamin Weaver (Ironclad Performance Wear)
|5:14:39
|194
|Ben Brewer (Team 10 Barrel / Sufferfest Nw)
|5:16:58
|195
|Tyson Hart (Civilian Velonauts)
|5:20:08
|196
|Paul Kardosh (Mox Multisport)
|5:22:53
|197
|Ertan Esmer
|5:26:05
|198
|Jeremy Lanningham
|5:29:30
|199
|Brett Luelling (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|5:30:11
|200
|Tim Krigbaum
|5:30:16
|201
|Pablo Ramirez (Team Mijos)
|5:30:21
|202
|Mark Villegas (Bike Hugger)
|5:32:28
|203
|Alan Heuberger
|5:36:43
|204
|Joshua Hurwitz (Stacato Gelato)
|5:51:25
|205
|Ryan Morrisey (The Spokesmen)
|5:57:58
|206
|Jeremy Larsen (Rose Bike)
|6:01:00
|207
|Mark Van Everen
|6:13:30
|208
|Danial Zepplin
|209
|Michael Thoen
|6:16:00
|210
|Martin Rodden
|6:17:44
|211
|Dale Pankey
|6:19:36
|212
|Ryan Asman
|6:21:13
|213
|Stevan Vinci (Boneyard Cycling)
|6:27:00
|214
|Adrian Reyes (Larson)
|6:36:25
|215
|Rob Barker (Cowichan Cycles)
|6:36:29
|216
|Charles Patzner
|6:42:36
|217
|Drew Holmes (Webcyclery.Com)
|6:44:32
|218
|Mark Tindall
|7:20:32
|DNF
|Joal Borggard (Cascade Waters 1)
|DNF
|Alex Phipps (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|DNF
|Sean Jennart (Set Coaching/Hilti Nw)
|DNF
|Bill Thompson (Athlete's Lounge)
|DNF
|Kenny Wolford (Sunnyside Sports)
|DNF
|Dan Summerfeldt
|DNF
|Landon Baron
|DNF
|David Likosky (Fischer Plumbing)
|DNF
|John Cunningham
|DNF
|Ross Doyle (Rock 'N' Roll)
|DNF
|Damon Roberts (Chinook Yakima)
|DNF
|David Seifert (Eriks Bike Shop)
|DNF
|Oliver Van Everen
|DNF
|Steven Gustafson (Team Eastside Cycles)
|DNF
|Daniel Howard
|DNF
|John Powers (Johnny Knows Best)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Carey (Liv/Giant)
|9:00:57
|2
|Sue Butler (River City Bicycles)
|0:18:31
|3
|Erika Krumpelman (Team Rep)
|0:22:09
|4
|Mary Brown
|0:27:28
|5
|Michelle Andersen
|0:30:32
|6
|Jennifer Shulz (Trek/Balance Point Racing/Fresh Air )
|0:37:54
|7
|Karoline Droege (10 Barrell Brewing)
|0:38:27
|8
|Muffy Ritz
|0:57:27
|9
|Julie Browning (Cyclepath Racing)
|0:57:36
|10
|Emily Van Meter (River City Bicycles)
|1:15:22
|11
|Cheryl Beatty
|1:29:07
|12
|Kenda Super (Hagens Berman / Society Consulting)
|1:32:03
|13
|Anne Poinier
|1:33:26
|14
|Tara Pollock (Cowichan Cycles)
|1:42:14
|15
|Niki Milleson (Rose Bike)
|1:48:08
|16
|Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Rare Disease Cycling)
|1:50:26
|17
|Angelica Ordoí±Ez (Katari)
|1:53:10
|18
|Heidi Slominski (Webcyclery)
|1:54:10
|19
|Cathy Dutton (Cowichan Cycles)
|1:56:43
|20
|Jodie Ramey (Pauole Sport)
|2:10:49
|21
|Carrie Ward (Rolf Prima)
|2:20:19
|22
|Emily Pfeifer (Tensegrity Pt Cycling)
|2:23:13
|23
|Susan Robinson (Audi Cycling Team)
|2:24:19
|24
|Delia Massey (Spokeswomen Racing)
|2:42:18
|25
|Cari Press (Kickin' Cancer)
|2:57:02
|26
|Susan Warnick
|2:58:44
|27
|Anne Marie Kessler (Alki-Rubicon)
|3:01:16
|28
|Dawn Fidler (Fanatik Hot Flashes)
|3:03:42
|29
|Kami Smith (Burlington Physical Therapy)
|3:23:14
|30
|Erin Reis (Cascade Couriers/Bend Velo)
|3:26:07
|31
|Sandra Uesugi
|3:30:28
|32
|Erin Hooten (Tensegrity Pt Cycling)
|3:37:51
|33
|Isabelle Fairchels
|3:42:23
|34
|Kristin Wille (Ruckus Test Team)
|3:44:21
|35
|Cathy Varland (Spokeswomen Racing)
|3:45:10
|36
|Asha Dicharry
|3:46:32
|37
|Carolyn Hope (Fanatik Hot Flashes)
|3:51:37
|38
|Kathy Salisbury (Fanatik Hot Flashes)
|3:51:55
|39
|Anne Linton (Sunnyside Sports)
|3:54:14
|40
|Kim Snodgrass (Team Pbr)
|3:56:36
|41
|Meagan Masten (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|3:58:21
|42
|Mary Fordham (Spokeswomen)
|4:01:28
|43
|Debra Mccurdy
|4:18:59
|44
|Susan Rowlee (Mafia Racing Nw)
|4:20:34
|45
|Kirsten Mcdaniel
|4:21:23
|46
|Emily Coonrod
|4:39:58
|47
|Lisa Guerrero
|4:44:35
|48
|Zoe Barker (Cowichan Cycles)
|5:04:42
|49
|Jennifer Woodruff
|5:16:58
|50
|Susan Clementson (Fanatik Hot Flashes)
|5:25:49
|DNF
|Christine Fonner (Roam Life)
|DNF
|Amy Mcglothern
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jace Ives (Bear Creek Bicycle/Syntace/Sq Lab)
|8:01:02
|2
|Aj Linnell (Fitzgerald's Bicycles/Pivot Cycles/American Classic)
|0:06:15
|3
|Ben Shaklee (Jack's Bicycle Center/Homegrown Racing)
|0:13:17
|4
|Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles, Twin 6, Was Labs)
|0:24:56
|5
|Jon Conway (Trinity Bikes)
|0:32:09
|6
|Mark Schafer (Eastside Cycles)
|0:33:40
|7
|Steven Mills
|0:43:22
|8
|Robin Dutton (Cowichan Cycles)
|0:44:19
|9
|Garrett Brady
|1:01:43
|10
|Ben Landsman
|1:19:56
|11
|Alex Ebright (Pcp Racing)
|1:26:50
|12
|Mike Pollock (Cowichan Cycles)
|1:33:29
|13
|Richard Long (Cycle-Smart Grassroots Team)
|1:33:30
|14
|Ryan Gilles (Bikenhike)
|1:39:37
|15
|Loren Gard (Cascade Couriers/Bend Velo)
|1:40:44
|16
|Willem Boom (The Hub Cyclery)
|1:46:46
|17
|Thomas Schulz
|1:57:23
|18
|Tiago Reis
|2:30:45
|19
|Aaron Lee (Staccato Gelato)
|2:42:29
|20
|Roger Burton (Blue Roosters)
|2:48:02
|21
|Jon Hansen (Pine Mountain Sports)
|2:48:04
|22
|Sean Carline (Cxpistols P/B Cyclocross.Com)
|2:52:01
|23
|Scott Kelley (Scotts Cycles)
|3:13:58
|24
|Joshua Fonner (Roam Life)
|3:16:47
|25
|Mas Despacio (Raymond James Financial Services)
|3:16:48
|26
|Erik Weeman (Grí_Ndelbrí_Isers)
|3:19:20
|27
|Tyler Campbell (Beeline Hawaii)
|3:38:37
|28
|Patrick Reedy
|3:50:34
|29
|Jason Mcclurg (Mafia Racing Nw)
|4:36:04
|30
|Kyle Mills (Boneyard Cycling / For Baby Anna)
|5:11:53
|31
|David Hewett (The Spokesmen)
|5:26:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Golet (Team Chico)
|8:10:38
|2
|Wayne Tonning (Multnomah Athletic Club)
|0:25:36
|3
|Gary Gardiner (Bountiful Bicycle Pb Mountain America Credit Union)
|0:38:07
|4
|Tim Phillips (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|0:41:49
|5
|Jeff Cummings (Homegrown Racing)
|0:43:59
|6
|Chris Gardner (Broken Spoke/Twin Six)
|1:01:01
|7
|Bob Grover (Etna Brewing Co./Desalvo Custom Cycles)
|1:04:31
|8
|Alex Hawkins
|1:04:35
|9
|Jerry Lentz (Hutchs)
|1:20:32
|10
|Paul Niedringhaus
|1:33:04
|11
|John Lauck (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)
|1:40:11
|12
|Ron Hewitson (Cowichan Cycles)
|1:40:54
|13
|Tom Hanrahan (Dmba Silent Sports)
|1:47:41
|14
|Trevor Hall (Cucina Fresca)
|1:48:08
|15
|Greg Castaneda (The Hub Cyclery)
|1:55:30
|16
|Jesse Ferrer
|2:00:50
|17
|Ron Dickenson (Victory Velo/Auburn)
|2:01:19
|18
|Andrew Forbes
|2:22:21
|19
|Chauncey Curl (Cyclepath Racing)
|2:22:33
|20
|Michael Todisco (Minuteman Road Club)
|2:28:13
|21
|Andrew Novikoff
|2:38:30
|22
|Chad Greef
|2:38:31
|23
|John Werdel
|2:40:43
|24
|Warren Rice (Blazin Saddles)
|3:00:36
|25
|Paul Brunner
|3:02:21
|26
|Bill Lauer
|3:20:46
|27
|Frank Brummer
|3:22:03
|28
|Bill Nicholson
|3:23:14
|29
|Michael Goudy (Spoke And Wheel Bike Shop)
|3:25:59
|30
|John Dostal (Bigfoot Bicycle Club)
|3:26:01
|31
|Mike Jensen (Providence)
|3:32:36
|32
|Mark Williams (None)
|3:35:45
|33
|Vincent Sikorski (Webcyclery)
|3:42:04
|34
|Bill Sundermeier
|4:09:08
|35
|Damon Toth
|4:13:16
|36
|Mark Suderman (Hoppy Cycling Club)
|4:35:24
|37
|Allan Beattie (Jr) (Attachmate Snoqualmie Valley Velo Club)
|4:41:46
|38
|Michael Gaudio (North Bend Beer Bandits)
|4:41:50
|39
|William Bellville
|4:44:53
|40
|Jim Owen
|4:48:45
|41
|Fred Christensen
|4:48:47
|42
|Roger Mankus (The Elephants Perch)
|5:01:48
|43
|Terry Patterson (Ico)
|5:20:41
|44
|Warren F.X. Hurley (Hilti Nw)
|5:31:19
|45
|David Lawrence
|5:32:50
|46
|Stephen Crozier (Boneyard Cycling)
|5:52:46
|47
|Ax Yewer (World Cycle)
|5:52:52
|48
|Douglas Brown
|5:55:05
|49
|Joel Burklund (Fischer Plumbing Racing)
|50
|John Mackay (Pauole Sport)
|51
|Mark Smidt
|52
|Paul Priest (Recycled Cycles Racing)
