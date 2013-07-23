Wallace and Gordon win High Cascades 100
Linnell tops singlespeed division
The fifth annual High Cascades 100 rolled out under sunny skies but considerably warmer temperatures than previous years in the low to mid nineties. The extreme heat took its toll on many racers with a record 60 DNF's although the overall finish rate was still a healthy 85%. Beginning and ending at Bachelor Village, the sold-out event treated finishing racers to grilled burgers with all the fixin's along with plenty of local brew.
Men
Cory Wallace (Kona) got his first ever win at an NUE Series race completing the 100-mile course in just 7:39:54.
"The NUE series is something I've always intended on being part of so it was nice to finally get down to one of the events," said the 30-year-old Wallace.
The race started with an unfortunate incident as favorite and last year's winner Barry Wicks (Kona) crashed hard on his collarbone and abandoned the race.
"We had both been racing on the road at the Cascades Cycling Classic all week and had been looking forward to riding together on this day. To see him go down sucked, and it was hard as hell not to stay there with him, but he's a tough guy and I knew he would be all right," said Wallace.
"It took a while to get back into race mode after the accident as my teammate Sean Babcock and I rode together for the first couple hours in the fifth and sixth positions. For the next three hours, I would pick off riders one by one but could never get the gap below two minutes to race leader, 2011 NUE Champion Christian Tanguy (Team CF)."
On the descent after Lava Lake, Wallace saw puffs of dust indicating Tanguy was not afar ahead. With 20 miles to go, Wallace caught and passed him as Tanguy pulled over to let him by.
"I pushed hard up the climb to get a gap on Tanguy, who was riding really well, and then cruised the descent at a conservative pace to avoid crashing or having mechanicals," said Wallace.
Wicks went to the ER, where doctors confirmed his broken collarbone, but he returned later to congratulate his teammates and race finishers. Just four minutes later, 38-year-old Tanguy finished second at 7:43:26.
"I started to hear braking noises from behind so I pulled over to the side and Cory flew by," said Tanguy. "The next two hours it took to get to the finish was a real struggle but I did not fall apart, pushing all the way to the line. I had a great time and hope I will have the opportunity to race here again."
Michael Tobin (G-Fit), 50, finished third in 7:56:09. Five minutes later, Carey Smith (Team CF) crossed the line in 8:01:35. Evan Plews (Reall Racing) suffered a flat tire that set him back to fifth place at 8:03:57 with the British National Marathon Champion Neal Crampton (Torq Performance)rounding out the top six at 8:12:34.
Perhaps the most amazing finish of the day was 13-year-old Brian Hart Jr. (Hapi-Go) who finished 12:57:33 riding his 26-inch full-suspension Giant Trance X. Hart Jr. became the youngest NUE finisher ever coming in 150th out of 230 starters in his division.
"This was my first 100-mile race, but it was more like a training ride than a race for me. The longest one I had finished until today was a 62-mile race two weeks ago. It also had over 11,000 feet of climbing. My only goal was to finish. I got tired but it was fun."
Women
"We were all together until we got to the first dirt section, and then there was just like a plume of dust. I saw Alice and I passed her and then I never saw her again. I took a spill coming around Bachelor which kind of hurt and my chain jammed. I was freaking out but I got that fixed. Then, at about mile 75, my stomach really started feeling bad but I rolled into Edison, got some Coke and some food, and from there on it was pretty much survival."
Following her fourth place finish last year, Jana Repulski (Broken Spoke Cycling) improved to finish second this year in 9:40:14 and then, 10 minutes later, Jennifer Shultz (Balance Point Racing/Fresh Air) in at 9:51:59, among just three to finish in sub-10 hours.
"A 100-miler has been on my bucket list for the last five years, and I finally decided to make it happen this year." Schulz has stage racing finishes that include the BC Bike Race (2011-first) and Trans Rockies 3 (2012-third). "This race was very challenging with the extreme heat and I definitely learned a lot about pacing and nutrition. I rode hard and reminded myself to smile and enjoy the experience. I am definitely pumped about a third place finish and can't wait for my next 100-miler!"
Alice Drobna (Webcyclery, CycleSoles) improved to finish fourth at 10:02:45 following her fifth place finish last year. Twenty-five minutes later, Nicole Dolney (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club) finished 10:27:54. Last year's race winner, Alice Pennington (Team S&M/Kona) took sixth this year in 10:41:19.
Although she was not among the top finishers this year, 16-year-old Susannah Hart (Hapi-Go), finished her first 100-mile race becoming the youngest girl to complete an NUE Series race. Adding to the wow factor, she chose a 29" hardtail Redline Monobelt singlespeed with a Gates Carbon belt-drive and 39/22 gearing.
"I switched out my 1.9" rear tire for 2.2 for better traction the day before the race and my favorite part was from Swampy aid station to Skyliner (mile 30-41). There was a nice long downhill were I had a good opportunity to sing some hymns. I enjoy doing this. It makes me very happy and helps keep my mind off the race. Lava Lake was so beautiful! The best part about these long races is the camaraderie you get from riding with other people."
Singlespeed
AJ Linnell (Fitzgerald's Bicycles/Misfit Psycles) made it two in a row in the singlespeed race. Gerry Pflug (Team CF) who has earned a commanding lead in the NUE series with four wins and just one second place finish behind Linnell at Tatanka. Ten minutes later, Joe Santos (Cyclepath) finished second at 8:53:10 on his 32/19.
Masters
Fifty-year-old Tim Phillips (Broken Spoke) captured a very narrow victory in 9:23:47, just one minute ahead of 55-year-old Marland Whaley (Red Barn Bicycles) who placed second at 9:24:50. 51-year-old Jerry Lentz (Hutchs of Bend) took third place in 10:06:54. Less than a minute later, David Saurman (Fitzgerald's Bicycles) rolled into fourth place in 10:07:00.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cory Wallace (Kona)
|7:39:54
|2
|Christian Tanguy (Team CF)
|0:03:32
|3
|Michael Tobin (G-Fit)
|0:16:15
|4
|Cary Smith (team cf)
|0:21:41
|5
|Evan Plews (Reall Racing)
|0:24:03
|6
|Neal Crampton (Torq Performance)
|0:32:40
|7
|Peter Watson (Balance Point Racing)
|0:33:31
|8
|Brett Nichols (World Cycle/Scott)
|0:39:49
|9
|Josh Oppenheimer (TruWhip Cycling)
|0:47:24
|10
|Clint Muhlfeld (Sportsman & Skihaus Cycling Team)
|0:49:40
|11
|Matt Woodruff (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain)
|0:51:42
|12
|Sean Babcock (Kona/Sellwood Cycle Repair)
|0:56:38
|13
|Todd Meier (Red Lantern Racing)
|0:56:46
|14
|Adam Wirth
|1:10:58
|15
|Brent Gorman (Joyride-Cycles.com)
|1:11:00
|16
|Justin DeMallie (Filth & Fury)
|1:11:24
|17
|Dale Cook (Two Wheeler/Specialized)
|1:12:12
|18
|Nelson Snyder (Cyclepath Racing)
|1:13:17
|19
|John Weathers (Sunset Cycles)
|1:15:11
|20
|Tyler Miller (Hammer Nutrition)
|1:24:04
|21
|Mark Schafer (Eastside Cycles)
|1:26:08
|22
|Patrick Means (Team S&M)
|1:26:25
|23
|Scott Bradway (Team S & M)
|1:35:39
|24
|Dan Henderson
|1:38:55
|25
|Steven Williams (GS Tenzing)
|1:42:03
|26
|Trevor Norland (Team Dirt)
|1:45:05
|27
|Cory Bolen (Team Eastside Cycles - Boise)
|1:47:49
|28
|Owen Murphy
|1:50:11
|29
|brant buchholz (therapeutic associates PDX)
|1:52:00
|30
|Patrick Nagler (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|1:54:02
|31
|Justin Hill (none)
|1:54:17
|32
|Dan Watson (Gentle Lovers)
|1:55:00
|33
|Josh Cady (Moots)
|1:55:27
|34
|Dave Byers (Fitzgerald's Bicycles / Athlete360)
|2:00:49
|35
|Tony Buoncristiani
|2:00:58
|36
|Jeff Malnick (Above Category Racing)
|2:03:52
|37
|paul miers (Reno Wheelmen)
|2:04:38
|38
|Zach Powell (Joyride Cycles - Boise)
|2:13:50
|39
|Sean Hassinger (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|2:14:55
|40
|Troy Mayr (Incycle)
|2:16:17
|41
|Joseph Williams (Team Williams)
|2:19:05
|42
|Darby Benson
|2:19:26
|43
|Rex Johnson
|2:20:58
|44
|Alex Wilson (Recycled Cycles)
|2:21:14
|45
|Josh Kobobel
|2:22:40
|46
|Jesse Luckett (Cyclepath Racing)
|2:24:11
|47
|kevin chandler
|2:24:45
|48
|Tom Oconnor
|2:26:29
|49
|Seth Barnard (Service Course Velo)
|2:30:50
|50
|Marc-Francois Bradley (Sophrona)
|2:31:58
|51
|Jason Bond (BONDtraining.ca)
|2:36:14
|52
|Martin Ayling (8th Street posse)
|2:38:27
|53
|Rusty Dodge (Fanatik Bike Co.)
|2:44:11
|54
|Doug Turnbull (Tensegrity PT Cycling)
|2:45:29
|55
|BJ Albertson
|2:45:34
|56
|Trevor Ashenbrener (The Bike Hub)
|2:49:29
|57
|John Williamson
|2:49:30
|58
|Thomas Hainisch
|2:51:41
|59
|Kelly Gillespie (Das Radhaus)
|2:52:53
|60
|David Buchler (n/a)
|2:55:02
|61
|Doug Higley
|2:56:28
|62
|Daniel Hall (Singletrack Racing Development)
|3:01:57
|63
|Matt Green (Team Eastside Cycles)
|3:02:14
|64
|Bryan Warnock (Team Eastside Cycles)
|3:03:48
|65
|Damon Runbreg
|3:08:50
|66
|tom williamson (MAC Cycling)
|3:10:44
|67
|Michael Conway
|3:10:46
|68
|Lee Newkirk (Fischer Plumbing)
|3:10:47
|69
|Matthew Perry
|3:10:48
|70
|Robert Wilson (Renton Center Cycle.)
|3:16:10
|71
|Chris Calhoun
|3:16:11
|72
|Michael Kosmala (Team S+M)
|3:16:13
|73
|David Baker (sunnyside sports)
|3:18:15
|74
|Joe Feider
|3:19:02
|75
|Bradlee Herauf
|3:26:29
|76
|David DiMarco (Slocum)
|3:27:40
|77
|David Tsai (Slocum Race Team)
|3:27:41
|78
|Mark Ely (Fischer Plumbing)
|3:27:55
|79
|Andy Anderson (Bike Hub)
|3:27:56
|80
|Casey Hill
|3:28:05
|81
|Matthew Krahn (Brass Monkeys)
|3:30:11
|82
|Jody White
|3:30:14
|83
|Raino Zoller
|3:30:37
|84
|Nate Frederickson (Pain Cave Productions)
|3:33:28
|85
|Rick Holscher (Eastside Cycles)
|3:36:02
|86
|Jeremy Larsen (Rose Bike)
|3:40:26
|87
|Mike Pease (Iron Horse Brewery)
|3:43:29
|88
|Mike Conroy (MOX Multisport)
|3:44:43
|89
|Todd Olsen (Bigfoot Bicycle Club)
|3:45:05
|90
|Barry O'Connor
|3:51:08
|91
|Lloyd Connelly (DNR)
|3:52:01
|92
|Anthony Cree (Snoqualmie Valley Velo)
|3:54:20
|93
|robert lee (filth and fury)
|3:56:35
|94
|Bob Reininger
|3:57:31
|95
|Jeb Sorom (Momentum Brewing)
|3:58:44
|96
|Mark Roughgarden (Switchback Magazne p/b Clif Bar)
|4:05:59
|97
|Brian White
|4:06:26
|98
|Abram Ditman (Victory Velo)
|4:06:28
|99
|scott carroll (Team Dirt)
|4:06:58
|100
|David Town
|4:07:23
|101
|Andy Kunkler
|4:08:19
|102
|Jay Swavely (Camas Bike and Sport)
|4:10:26
|103
|Keith Doyle (Rock n Roll)
|4:10:38
|104
|Dodi Nov (Fischer Plumbing Cycling)
|4:11:34
|105
|James Kerr
|4:12:07
|106
|Greg Schutt
|4:12:12
|107
|Darin Cole
|4:13:02
|108
|Doug Howe (Blackjack Mob)
|4:14:16
|109
|Dean Hastriter (George's)
|4:15:07
|110
|Matthew Chappell (Big Chicken Racing)
|4:20:02
|111
|Jeff Clausen (Deschutes Brewery)
|4:25:49
|112
|Spencer Cheng (North American Velo)
|4:26:46
|113
|David Hassinger (Broken Spoke)
|4:27:28
|114
|Eric Newman (Team Guitar Lab)
|4:29:09
|115
|Sam Costello (Olympia Orthopedic Associates)
|4:29:11
|116
|Erich Weiter
|4:29:29
|117
|Doug Schultz
|4:30:52
|118
|Mark Miskowiec (Sunnyside Sports)
|4:30:57
|119
|Chris Pemberton
|4:31:23
|120
|Darrell Finlayson
|4:33:15
|121
|Steve West (Hutch's)
|4:36:41
|122
|Don Petersen
|4:37:10
|123
|Brian Vierra
|4:39:15
|124
|Ryan Kelly (Voler/Bicycle Centres)
|4:39:51
|125
|Peter Tang (Jet City Velo)
|4:40:01
|126
|John Monroe
|4:40:03
|127
|Robert Spies
|4:41:19
|128
|Brian Roddy (Rolf Prima)
|4:43:25
|129
|Dan Sheerin (Slocum race team)
|4:47:32
|130
|Andrew Gendler (Team Eastside Cycles)
|4:49:50
|131
|Tim Nelson
|4:50:43
|132
|Denis Glenn
|4:51:02
|133
|John Race (Northwest Mountain School)
|4:51:16
|134
|Keith Bell
|4:51:37
|135
|Christian Martin (River City Bicycles)
|4:51:38
|136
|Trey Jackson (Team Dirt)
|4:52:02
|137
|Walter Coburn (Center cycle Renton)
|4:52:26
|138
|Tim Krigbaum
|4:52:27
|139
|sean fitzpatrick (victory velo)
|4:53:30
|140
|Mark Press (Kickin' Cancer)
|4:55:13
|141
|cameron coker (Alliance P & O)
|4:56:34
|142
|Ted Lamb (Rebound Tireless Velo)
|5:07:41
|143
|Robert Trombley (Switchback Magazine presented by ClifBar)
|5:07:45
|144
|Andrew Wilcox
|5:12:29
|145
|Matt Hickey (Cascade Couriers/ Bend Velo)
|5:13:35
|146
|Steve Langenderfer (Cascade Couriers/Bend Velo)
|5:14:35
|147
|brian engel (brass monkeys)
|5:14:57
|148
|Chris Breemer
|5:15:01
|149
|tomas patek (World Cycle & XC Ski)
|5:15:02
|150
|Brian Hart, Jr (Hapi-Go!)
|5:17:39
|151
|Colin Martin (Toyota Forklift)
|5:18:13
|152
|David Shaeffer (Hammer and Cycle)
|5:26:32
|153
|Matthew Wood
|5:26:34
|154
|Brett Andres (Stumptown Cycling)
|5:26:36
|155
|Steve Villareale (Metal on Metal)
|5:26:58
|156
|Ken Sinclair
|5:30:22
|157
|Eric Holm (Rasmussen BIke Shop)
|5:32:29
|158
|Shawn Gore
|5:33:01
|159
|Rich Wilson (center cycle / watcon.com)
|5:38:00
|160
|Mark Burriesci (Betos Brothers)
|5:39:01
|161
|Lorin Hayden (Kickin' Cancer)
|5:41:31
|162
|Bruce Fiestner (Kickin' Cancer)
|5:41:38
|163
|Andy Throckmorton
|5:44:14
|164
|Ross Doyle (Rock n Roll)
|5:49:23
|165
|Brett Luelling (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|5:51:11
|166
|Erik Denninghoff (Team DNR)
|6:00:18
|167
|Dale Pankey
|6:00:45
|168
|Nate Chapman (Cycling Through the Centuries)
|6:02:05
|169
|Bradley Herman
|6:09:44
|170
|Craig Zirzow (Miracle Racing)
|6:10:19
|171
|zachary smith
|6:10:20
|172
|Jeff Lahti (Stumptown Cycling Club)
|6:20:53
|173
|Derek Leckrone (Vet Bike)
|6:26:49
|174
|Carl Russell
|6:28:18
|175
|Richard Haight
|6:36:01
|176
|Shane Parker (The Spokesmen)
|6:37:11
|177
|Tom Parker
|6:40:15
|178
|Dan Fitzpatrick (Slocum)
|6:40:33
|179
|Alan Greenbaum
|6:41:40
|180
|Bill Haase
|6:41:41
|181
|Damon Toth
|7:03:22
|182
|Steve Campbell
|7:06:57
|183
|Thad Miller
|7:08:54
|184
|Bill Sudermeier
|7:20:20
|185
|Sten Swanston
|7:20:40
|186
|Craig Nadel (Live Medium/Groove Labs)
|7:24:34
|187
|eugene Nicholson
|8:02:54
|DNF
|Barry Wicks (Kona)
|DNF
|Kirk Dickerson
|DNF
|Garry Falor
|DNF
|Brandon Garlington
|DNF
|Ian Graves (BPS)
|DNF
|Mathew Holter
|DNF
|Nicholas Jackson
|DNF
|Josh Kenyon
|DNF
|Jason Newell
|DNF
|Swanson Shane (Eurosports)
|DNF
|Bill Thompson (Summit Performance Coaching)
|DNF
|Peter Vraniak
|DNF
|Peter Leavitt (Wattie Ink Elite Team)
|DNF
|Ryan McGlone (Boneyard Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Erik Anderson (Victory Velo Racing)
|DNF
|Bill Chang
|DNF
|Colin Chisholm
|DNF
|Joseph Flannery
|DNF
|Scott Fleck (Hammer Down Mountain bike Team)
|DNF
|Scott Gerwig
|DNF
|Dale Grandlic (Attachmate-SnoValley Velo)
|DNF
|Lynn Green (NA)
|DNF
|David Hill (Team Dirt)
|DNF
|Sean Jennart (Team Hilti NW)
|DNF
|Charles Kim
|DNF
|Dwayne King
|DNF
|Dave Kolthoff (Team Mito Canada)
|DNF
|Thadeus Lund (Lund Chiropractic)
|DNF
|Marc Lutz (Scorpius Cycles)
|DNF
|Shawn MacKenzie
|DNF
|Michael Prochaska (Pensar Development, Inc.)
|DNF
|seth ramsey (Rebound / R.E.P.)
|DNF
|Kevin Reinkensmeyer
|DNF
|Todd Reitmeier
|DNF
|Damon Roberts (Chinook Cycling, Yakima)
|DNF
|Bob Stephens (Corsa Concepts)
|DNF
|Andrew Stines
|DNF
|Jason Trock (MOX Multisport)
|DNF
|Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing)
|DNF
|scott whaley (Fischer Plumbing)
|DNF
|Karsten Zuendel
|DNF
|Jean-Christian DiStefano
|DNF
|Luke Astell (Mt Stuart Physical therapy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serena Gordon (All Access Racing)
|9:02:53
|2
|Jana Repulski (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|0:37:21
|3
|Jennifer Schulz (Balance Point Racing/Fresh Air)
|0:49:06
|4
|Alice Drobna (Webcyclery, CycleSoles)
|0:59:52
|5
|Nicole Dolney (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club)
|1:25:01
|6
|Alice Pennington
|1:38:26
|7
|Julie Grialou (Methow Cycle & Sport/ Blue Star Coffee)
|2:06:45
|8
|Niki Milleson (Rose Bike)
|2:23:32
|9
|Rachel Millsop (University of West Georgia)
|2:27:35
|10
|Mary Brown
|2:29:00
|11
|Michelle Andersen (Mud Honey)
|2:34:34
|12
|cindy lewellen
|2:34:36
|13
|Lisa belair-sullivan (WebCyclery.com)
|2:45:19
|14
|Julie Urlaub (Taiga Company)
|3:04:07
|15
|Chantel Astorga
|3:20:23
|16
|Izette Swan (Team Group Health)
|3:23:51
|17
|Susan Peithman (River City Women's Team)
|3:34:22
|18
|Maggie Rising (Team Dirt)
|3:48:28
|19
|Riva Johnson
|3:49:34
|20
|Jordan McCoy (Team East SIde Cycles)
|4:09:47
|21
|Jennifer VanGorder (DART Nuun)
|4:09:48
|22
|Ronda Sundermeier
|4:16:36
|23
|Carrie Ward (Sturdy Bitch)
|4:28:07
|24
|Susannah Hart (Hapi-Go!)
|5:09:52
|25
|Aimee Furber (Cascade Couriers/ Bend Velo)
|5:12:07
|26
|Christi Daprano Evans (Southside Cycling)
|5:14:13
|27
|Meagan Masten (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|5:40:27
|DNF
|Hope Zak (Athletes Lounge)
|DNF
|Sharon Hart (Hapi-Go!)
|DNF
|Amber Reiss-Holt
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AJ Linnell (Fitzgerald's Bicycles/Pivot Cycles/American Classic)
|8:42:39
|2
|Joe Santos (Cyclepath)
|0:10:31
|3
|Doug Andrews
|0:18:25
|4
|Steven Mills
|0:28:18
|5
|will sullivan
|0:44:55
|6
|Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Maxxis, Stans, Pivot)
|0:56:08
|7
|Ryan Eisele (Reall Racing)
|1:03:19
|8
|Dax Turner
|1:04:21
|9
|Matt Zanner (Independent Fabrication)
|1:20:29
|10
|Aron Yevuta (Victory Velo racing)
|1:36:38
|11
|Christopher Latura
|1:43:10
|12
|alex phipps (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|1:53:00
|13
|Alex Ebright (Pain Cave Productions)
|2:16:16
|14
|Tiago Reis
|2:18:13
|15
|Zack Phillips (PCP Racing)
|2:25:12
|16
|Sean Donovan (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|2:27:30
|17
|Thomas Schulz
|2:31:46
|18
|Robert Wilson
|3:01:23
|19
|Brice Stivers (River City Bicycles)
|4:45:59
|20
|Carlos Matutes (George's Cycles)
|4:46:00
|21
|Robert Hutchings (DOD)
|5:00:49
|22
|Jonathan Baker
|5:16:01
|23
|Rich Maines (Ergon/Hammer Nutrition)
|5:49:26
|DNF
|Loren Gard (Cascade Couriers/Bend Velo)
|DNF
|Wally Hockman (WebCycerly.com)
|DNF
|Wayne Clark
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Phillips (Broken Spoke)
|9:23:47
|2
|Marland Whaley (Red Barn Bicycles)
|0:01:03
|3
|Jerry Lentz (Hutchs of Bend)
|0:43:07
|4
|David Saurman (Fitzgerald's Bicycles)
|0:43:13
|5
|kelly smith (Broken Spoke)
|0:59:37
|6
|David Caplan (Webcyclery.com)
|1:03:18
|7
|Wayne Tonning (Multnomah Athletic Club)
|1:11:26
|8
|Michael Johnson
|1:25:05
|9
|Bob Grover (Etna Brewing Co./Deslavo Custom Cycles)
|1:29:08
|10
|Steve Lamerdin
|1:35:16
|11
|Guy Orozco
|1:36:22
|12
|Jesse Ferrer
|1:45:50
|13
|Steve Petersen (Dirty Fingers)
|1:46:45
|14
|Mark Waechter
|1:55:07
|15
|Chauncey Curl (CyclePath)
|2:00:55
|16
|Mark Klinger
|2:13:35
|17
|michael todisco (Minuteman Road Club)
|2:22:04
|18
|Terry Winger (Center Cycle Racing Team)
|2:46:43
|19
|Marc Fortier (Webcyclery.com)
|2:47:05
|20
|Page Rost (Eastside Cycles Boise)
|2:56:09
|21
|Randy Winwood (Nampa Fire)
|2:57:29
|22
|Frank Benish (W.A.R. Wenatchee Area Racers)
|2:58:00
|23
|Frank Brummer (team mack)
|3:05:17
|24
|David Hersey
|3:17:28
|25
|Chris Tauscher (Rebound Tireless Velo)
|3:23:50
|26
|William Dan Clements (Outdoor Addictions)
|3:24:26
|27
|Alan Beattie (Snoqualmie Valley Velo)
|3:27:22
|28
|michael goudy (Spoke and Wheel Bike Shop)
|3:30:16
|29
|Michael Van Skaik
|3:31:07
|30
|Bryan Newberry
|3:48:42
|31
|Robert Copeland
|3:51:21
|32
|Michael Cooke (TNR)
|4:00:20
|33
|Bill Nicholson
|4:04:55
|34
|Stephen Crozier (Boneyard Cycling)
|6:19:00
|DNF
|Russell Buschert
|DNF
|glen campbell (Team Penny/Center cycle)
|DNF
|James Davis (Kick Cancer)
|DNF
|Kevin English (WebCyclery)
|DNF
|Terry Patterson (ICO)
|DNF
|Sean Stribling
|DNF
|John Wright
