The fifth annual High Cascades 100 rolled out under sunny skies but considerably warmer temperatures than previous years in the low to mid nineties. The extreme heat took its toll on many racers with a record 60 DNF's although the overall finish rate was still a healthy 85%. Beginning and ending at Bachelor Village, the sold-out event treated finishing racers to grilled burgers with all the fixin's along with plenty of local brew.

Men

Cory Wallace (Kona) got his first ever win at an NUE Series race completing the 100-mile course in just 7:39:54.

"The NUE series is something I've always intended on being part of so it was nice to finally get down to one of the events," said the 30-year-old Wallace.

The race started with an unfortunate incident as favorite and last year's winner Barry Wicks (Kona) crashed hard on his collarbone and abandoned the race.

"We had both been racing on the road at the Cascades Cycling Classic all week and had been looking forward to riding together on this day. To see him go down sucked, and it was hard as hell not to stay there with him, but he's a tough guy and I knew he would be all right," said Wallace.

"It took a while to get back into race mode after the accident as my teammate Sean Babcock and I rode together for the first couple hours in the fifth and sixth positions. For the next three hours, I would pick off riders one by one but could never get the gap below two minutes to race leader, 2011 NUE Champion Christian Tanguy (Team CF)."

On the descent after Lava Lake, Wallace saw puffs of dust indicating Tanguy was not afar ahead. With 20 miles to go, Wallace caught and passed him as Tanguy pulled over to let him by.

"I pushed hard up the climb to get a gap on Tanguy, who was riding really well, and then cruised the descent at a conservative pace to avoid crashing or having mechanicals," said Wallace.

Wicks went to the ER, where doctors confirmed his broken collarbone, but he returned later to congratulate his teammates and race finishers. Just four minutes later, 38-year-old Tanguy finished second at 7:43:26.

"I started to hear braking noises from behind so I pulled over to the side and Cory flew by," said Tanguy. "The next two hours it took to get to the finish was a real struggle but I did not fall apart, pushing all the way to the line. I had a great time and hope I will have the opportunity to race here again."

Michael Tobin (G-Fit), 50, finished third in 7:56:09. Five minutes later, Carey Smith (Team CF) crossed the line in 8:01:35. Evan Plews (Reall Racing) suffered a flat tire that set him back to fifth place at 8:03:57 with the British National Marathon Champion Neal Crampton (Torq Performance)rounding out the top six at 8:12:34.

Perhaps the most amazing finish of the day was 13-year-old Brian Hart Jr. (Hapi-Go) who finished 12:57:33 riding his 26-inch full-suspension Giant Trance X. Hart Jr. became the youngest NUE finisher ever coming in 150th out of 230 starters in his division.

"This was my first 100-mile race, but it was more like a training ride than a race for me. The longest one I had finished until today was a 62-mile race two weeks ago. It also had over 11,000 feet of climbing. My only goal was to finish. I got tired but it was fun."

Women





"We were all together until we got to the first dirt section, and then there was just like a plume of dust. I saw Alice and I passed her and then I never saw her again. I took a spill coming around Bachelor which kind of hurt and my chain jammed. I was freaking out but I got that fixed. Then, at about mile 75, my stomach really started feeling bad but I rolled into Edison, got some Coke and some food, and from there on it was pretty much survival."

Following her fourth place finish last year, Jana Repulski (Broken Spoke Cycling) improved to finish second this year in 9:40:14 and then, 10 minutes later, Jennifer Shultz (Balance Point Racing/Fresh Air) in at 9:51:59, among just three to finish in sub-10 hours.

"A 100-miler has been on my bucket list for the last five years, and I finally decided to make it happen this year." Schulz has stage racing finishes that include the BC Bike Race (2011-first) and Trans Rockies 3 (2012-third). "This race was very challenging with the extreme heat and I definitely learned a lot about pacing and nutrition. I rode hard and reminded myself to smile and enjoy the experience. I am definitely pumped about a third place finish and can't wait for my next 100-miler!"

Alice Drobna (Webcyclery, CycleSoles) improved to finish fourth at 10:02:45 following her fifth place finish last year. Twenty-five minutes later, Nicole Dolney (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club) finished 10:27:54. Last year's race winner, Alice Pennington (Team S&M/Kona) took sixth this year in 10:41:19.

Although she was not among the top finishers this year, 16-year-old Susannah Hart (Hapi-Go), finished her first 100-mile race becoming the youngest girl to complete an NUE Series race. Adding to the wow factor, she chose a 29" hardtail Redline Monobelt singlespeed with a Gates Carbon belt-drive and 39/22 gearing.

"I switched out my 1.9" rear tire for 2.2 for better traction the day before the race and my favorite part was from Swampy aid station to Skyliner (mile 30-41). There was a nice long downhill were I had a good opportunity to sing some hymns. I enjoy doing this. It makes me very happy and helps keep my mind off the race. Lava Lake was so beautiful! The best part about these long races is the camaraderie you get from riding with other people."

Singlespeed

AJ Linnell (Fitzgerald's Bicycles/Misfit Psycles) made it two in a row in the singlespeed race. Gerry Pflug (Team CF) who has earned a commanding lead in the NUE series with four wins and just one second place finish behind Linnell at Tatanka. Ten minutes later, Joe Santos (Cyclepath) finished second at 8:53:10 on his 32/19.

Masters

Fifty-year-old Tim Phillips (Broken Spoke) captured a very narrow victory in 9:23:47, just one minute ahead of 55-year-old Marland Whaley (Red Barn Bicycles) who placed second at 9:24:50. 51-year-old Jerry Lentz (Hutchs of Bend) took third place in 10:06:54. Less than a minute later, David Saurman (Fitzgerald's Bicycles) rolled into fourth place in 10:07:00.

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cory Wallace (Kona) 7:39:54 2 Christian Tanguy (Team CF) 0:03:32 3 Michael Tobin (G-Fit) 0:16:15 4 Cary Smith (team cf) 0:21:41 5 Evan Plews (Reall Racing) 0:24:03 6 Neal Crampton (Torq Performance) 0:32:40 7 Peter Watson (Balance Point Racing) 0:33:31 8 Brett Nichols (World Cycle/Scott) 0:39:49 9 Josh Oppenheimer (TruWhip Cycling) 0:47:24 10 Clint Muhlfeld (Sportsman & Skihaus Cycling Team) 0:49:40 11 Matt Woodruff (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain) 0:51:42 12 Sean Babcock (Kona/Sellwood Cycle Repair) 0:56:38 13 Todd Meier (Red Lantern Racing) 0:56:46 14 Adam Wirth 1:10:58 15 Brent Gorman (Joyride-Cycles.com) 1:11:00 16 Justin DeMallie (Filth & Fury) 1:11:24 17 Dale Cook (Two Wheeler/Specialized) 1:12:12 18 Nelson Snyder (Cyclepath Racing) 1:13:17 19 John Weathers (Sunset Cycles) 1:15:11 20 Tyler Miller (Hammer Nutrition) 1:24:04 21 Mark Schafer (Eastside Cycles) 1:26:08 22 Patrick Means (Team S&M) 1:26:25 23 Scott Bradway (Team S & M) 1:35:39 24 Dan Henderson 1:38:55 25 Steven Williams (GS Tenzing) 1:42:03 26 Trevor Norland (Team Dirt) 1:45:05 27 Cory Bolen (Team Eastside Cycles - Boise) 1:47:49 28 Owen Murphy 1:50:11 29 brant buchholz (therapeutic associates PDX) 1:52:00 30 Patrick Nagler (Broken Spoke Cycling) 1:54:02 31 Justin Hill (none) 1:54:17 32 Dan Watson (Gentle Lovers) 1:55:00 33 Josh Cady (Moots) 1:55:27 34 Dave Byers (Fitzgerald's Bicycles / Athlete360) 2:00:49 35 Tony Buoncristiani 2:00:58 36 Jeff Malnick (Above Category Racing) 2:03:52 37 paul miers (Reno Wheelmen) 2:04:38 38 Zach Powell (Joyride Cycles - Boise) 2:13:50 39 Sean Hassinger (Broken Spoke Cycling) 2:14:55 40 Troy Mayr (Incycle) 2:16:17 41 Joseph Williams (Team Williams) 2:19:05 42 Darby Benson 2:19:26 43 Rex Johnson 2:20:58 44 Alex Wilson (Recycled Cycles) 2:21:14 45 Josh Kobobel 2:22:40 46 Jesse Luckett (Cyclepath Racing) 2:24:11 47 kevin chandler 2:24:45 48 Tom Oconnor 2:26:29 49 Seth Barnard (Service Course Velo) 2:30:50 50 Marc-Francois Bradley (Sophrona) 2:31:58 51 Jason Bond (BONDtraining.ca) 2:36:14 52 Martin Ayling (8th Street posse) 2:38:27 53 Rusty Dodge (Fanatik Bike Co.) 2:44:11 54 Doug Turnbull (Tensegrity PT Cycling) 2:45:29 55 BJ Albertson 2:45:34 56 Trevor Ashenbrener (The Bike Hub) 2:49:29 57 John Williamson 2:49:30 58 Thomas Hainisch 2:51:41 59 Kelly Gillespie (Das Radhaus) 2:52:53 60 David Buchler (n/a) 2:55:02 61 Doug Higley 2:56:28 62 Daniel Hall (Singletrack Racing Development) 3:01:57 63 Matt Green (Team Eastside Cycles) 3:02:14 64 Bryan Warnock (Team Eastside Cycles) 3:03:48 65 Damon Runbreg 3:08:50 66 tom williamson (MAC Cycling) 3:10:44 67 Michael Conway 3:10:46 68 Lee Newkirk (Fischer Plumbing) 3:10:47 69 Matthew Perry 3:10:48 70 Robert Wilson (Renton Center Cycle.) 3:16:10 71 Chris Calhoun 3:16:11 72 Michael Kosmala (Team S+M) 3:16:13 73 David Baker (sunnyside sports) 3:18:15 74 Joe Feider 3:19:02 75 Bradlee Herauf 3:26:29 76 David DiMarco (Slocum) 3:27:40 77 David Tsai (Slocum Race Team) 3:27:41 78 Mark Ely (Fischer Plumbing) 3:27:55 79 Andy Anderson (Bike Hub) 3:27:56 80 Casey Hill 3:28:05 81 Matthew Krahn (Brass Monkeys) 3:30:11 82 Jody White 3:30:14 83 Raino Zoller 3:30:37 84 Nate Frederickson (Pain Cave Productions) 3:33:28 85 Rick Holscher (Eastside Cycles) 3:36:02 86 Jeremy Larsen (Rose Bike) 3:40:26 87 Mike Pease (Iron Horse Brewery) 3:43:29 88 Mike Conroy (MOX Multisport) 3:44:43 89 Todd Olsen (Bigfoot Bicycle Club) 3:45:05 90 Barry O'Connor 3:51:08 91 Lloyd Connelly (DNR) 3:52:01 92 Anthony Cree (Snoqualmie Valley Velo) 3:54:20 93 robert lee (filth and fury) 3:56:35 94 Bob Reininger 3:57:31 95 Jeb Sorom (Momentum Brewing) 3:58:44 96 Mark Roughgarden (Switchback Magazne p/b Clif Bar) 4:05:59 97 Brian White 4:06:26 98 Abram Ditman (Victory Velo) 4:06:28 99 scott carroll (Team Dirt) 4:06:58 100 David Town 4:07:23 101 Andy Kunkler 4:08:19 102 Jay Swavely (Camas Bike and Sport) 4:10:26 103 Keith Doyle (Rock n Roll) 4:10:38 104 Dodi Nov (Fischer Plumbing Cycling) 4:11:34 105 James Kerr 4:12:07 106 Greg Schutt 4:12:12 107 Darin Cole 4:13:02 108 Doug Howe (Blackjack Mob) 4:14:16 109 Dean Hastriter (George's) 4:15:07 110 Matthew Chappell (Big Chicken Racing) 4:20:02 111 Jeff Clausen (Deschutes Brewery) 4:25:49 112 Spencer Cheng (North American Velo) 4:26:46 113 David Hassinger (Broken Spoke) 4:27:28 114 Eric Newman (Team Guitar Lab) 4:29:09 115 Sam Costello (Olympia Orthopedic Associates) 4:29:11 116 Erich Weiter 4:29:29 117 Doug Schultz 4:30:52 118 Mark Miskowiec (Sunnyside Sports) 4:30:57 119 Chris Pemberton 4:31:23 120 Darrell Finlayson 4:33:15 121 Steve West (Hutch's) 4:36:41 122 Don Petersen 4:37:10 123 Brian Vierra 4:39:15 124 Ryan Kelly (Voler/Bicycle Centres) 4:39:51 125 Peter Tang (Jet City Velo) 4:40:01 126 John Monroe 4:40:03 127 Robert Spies 4:41:19 128 Brian Roddy (Rolf Prima) 4:43:25 129 Dan Sheerin (Slocum race team) 4:47:32 130 Andrew Gendler (Team Eastside Cycles) 4:49:50 131 Tim Nelson 4:50:43 132 Denis Glenn 4:51:02 133 John Race (Northwest Mountain School) 4:51:16 134 Keith Bell 4:51:37 135 Christian Martin (River City Bicycles) 4:51:38 136 Trey Jackson (Team Dirt) 4:52:02 137 Walter Coburn (Center cycle Renton) 4:52:26 138 Tim Krigbaum 4:52:27 139 sean fitzpatrick (victory velo) 4:53:30 140 Mark Press (Kickin' Cancer) 4:55:13 141 cameron coker (Alliance P & O) 4:56:34 142 Ted Lamb (Rebound Tireless Velo) 5:07:41 143 Robert Trombley (Switchback Magazine presented by ClifBar) 5:07:45 144 Andrew Wilcox 5:12:29 145 Matt Hickey (Cascade Couriers/ Bend Velo) 5:13:35 146 Steve Langenderfer (Cascade Couriers/Bend Velo) 5:14:35 147 brian engel (brass monkeys) 5:14:57 148 Chris Breemer 5:15:01 149 tomas patek (World Cycle & XC Ski) 5:15:02 150 Brian Hart, Jr (Hapi-Go!) 5:17:39 151 Colin Martin (Toyota Forklift) 5:18:13 152 David Shaeffer (Hammer and Cycle) 5:26:32 153 Matthew Wood 5:26:34 154 Brett Andres (Stumptown Cycling) 5:26:36 155 Steve Villareale (Metal on Metal) 5:26:58 156 Ken Sinclair 5:30:22 157 Eric Holm (Rasmussen BIke Shop) 5:32:29 158 Shawn Gore 5:33:01 159 Rich Wilson (center cycle / watcon.com) 5:38:00 160 Mark Burriesci (Betos Brothers) 5:39:01 161 Lorin Hayden (Kickin' Cancer) 5:41:31 162 Bruce Fiestner (Kickin' Cancer) 5:41:38 163 Andy Throckmorton 5:44:14 164 Ross Doyle (Rock n Roll) 5:49:23 165 Brett Luelling (Portland Bicycle Studio) 5:51:11 166 Erik Denninghoff (Team DNR) 6:00:18 167 Dale Pankey 6:00:45 168 Nate Chapman (Cycling Through the Centuries) 6:02:05 169 Bradley Herman 6:09:44 170 Craig Zirzow (Miracle Racing) 6:10:19 171 zachary smith 6:10:20 172 Jeff Lahti (Stumptown Cycling Club) 6:20:53 173 Derek Leckrone (Vet Bike) 6:26:49 174 Carl Russell 6:28:18 175 Richard Haight 6:36:01 176 Shane Parker (The Spokesmen) 6:37:11 177 Tom Parker 6:40:15 178 Dan Fitzpatrick (Slocum) 6:40:33 179 Alan Greenbaum 6:41:40 180 Bill Haase 6:41:41 181 Damon Toth 7:03:22 182 Steve Campbell 7:06:57 183 Thad Miller 7:08:54 184 Bill Sudermeier 7:20:20 185 Sten Swanston 7:20:40 186 Craig Nadel (Live Medium/Groove Labs) 7:24:34 187 eugene Nicholson 8:02:54 DNF Barry Wicks (Kona) DNF Kirk Dickerson DNF Garry Falor DNF Brandon Garlington DNF Ian Graves (BPS) DNF Mathew Holter DNF Nicholas Jackson DNF Josh Kenyon DNF Jason Newell DNF Swanson Shane (Eurosports) DNF Bill Thompson (Summit Performance Coaching) DNF Peter Vraniak DNF Peter Leavitt (Wattie Ink Elite Team) DNF Ryan McGlone (Boneyard Cycling Team) DNF Erik Anderson (Victory Velo Racing) DNF Bill Chang DNF Colin Chisholm DNF Joseph Flannery DNF Scott Fleck (Hammer Down Mountain bike Team) DNF Scott Gerwig DNF Dale Grandlic (Attachmate-SnoValley Velo) DNF Lynn Green (NA) DNF David Hill (Team Dirt) DNF Sean Jennart (Team Hilti NW) DNF Charles Kim DNF Dwayne King DNF Dave Kolthoff (Team Mito Canada) DNF Thadeus Lund (Lund Chiropractic) DNF Marc Lutz (Scorpius Cycles) DNF Shawn MacKenzie DNF Michael Prochaska (Pensar Development, Inc.) DNF seth ramsey (Rebound / R.E.P.) DNF Kevin Reinkensmeyer DNF Todd Reitmeier DNF Damon Roberts (Chinook Cycling, Yakima) DNF Bob Stephens (Corsa Concepts) DNF Andrew Stines DNF Jason Trock (MOX Multisport) DNF Stephen Ushy (Balance Point Racing) DNF scott whaley (Fischer Plumbing) DNF Karsten Zuendel DNF Jean-Christian DiStefano DNF Luke Astell (Mt Stuart Physical therapy)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serena Gordon (All Access Racing) 9:02:53 2 Jana Repulski (Broken Spoke Cycling) 0:37:21 3 Jennifer Schulz (Balance Point Racing/Fresh Air) 0:49:06 4 Alice Drobna (Webcyclery, CycleSoles) 0:59:52 5 Nicole Dolney (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club) 1:25:01 6 Alice Pennington 1:38:26 7 Julie Grialou (Methow Cycle & Sport/ Blue Star Coffee) 2:06:45 8 Niki Milleson (Rose Bike) 2:23:32 9 Rachel Millsop (University of West Georgia) 2:27:35 10 Mary Brown 2:29:00 11 Michelle Andersen (Mud Honey) 2:34:34 12 cindy lewellen 2:34:36 13 Lisa belair-sullivan (WebCyclery.com) 2:45:19 14 Julie Urlaub (Taiga Company) 3:04:07 15 Chantel Astorga 3:20:23 16 Izette Swan (Team Group Health) 3:23:51 17 Susan Peithman (River City Women's Team) 3:34:22 18 Maggie Rising (Team Dirt) 3:48:28 19 Riva Johnson 3:49:34 20 Jordan McCoy (Team East SIde Cycles) 4:09:47 21 Jennifer VanGorder (DART Nuun) 4:09:48 22 Ronda Sundermeier 4:16:36 23 Carrie Ward (Sturdy Bitch) 4:28:07 24 Susannah Hart (Hapi-Go!) 5:09:52 25 Aimee Furber (Cascade Couriers/ Bend Velo) 5:12:07 26 Christi Daprano Evans (Southside Cycling) 5:14:13 27 Meagan Masten (Upper Echelon Fitness) 5:40:27 DNF Hope Zak (Athletes Lounge) DNF Sharon Hart (Hapi-Go!) DNF Amber Reiss-Holt

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AJ Linnell (Fitzgerald's Bicycles/Pivot Cycles/American Classic) 8:42:39 2 Joe Santos (Cyclepath) 0:10:31 3 Doug Andrews 0:18:25 4 Steven Mills 0:28:18 5 will sullivan 0:44:55 6 Dejay Birtch (Ride for Reading, Maxxis, Stans, Pivot) 0:56:08 7 Ryan Eisele (Reall Racing) 1:03:19 8 Dax Turner 1:04:21 9 Matt Zanner (Independent Fabrication) 1:20:29 10 Aron Yevuta (Victory Velo racing) 1:36:38 11 Christopher Latura 1:43:10 12 alex phipps (Broken Spoke Cycling) 1:53:00 13 Alex Ebright (Pain Cave Productions) 2:16:16 14 Tiago Reis 2:18:13 15 Zack Phillips (PCP Racing) 2:25:12 16 Sean Donovan (Broken Spoke Cycling) 2:27:30 17 Thomas Schulz 2:31:46 18 Robert Wilson 3:01:23 19 Brice Stivers (River City Bicycles) 4:45:59 20 Carlos Matutes (George's Cycles) 4:46:00 21 Robert Hutchings (DOD) 5:00:49 22 Jonathan Baker 5:16:01 23 Rich Maines (Ergon/Hammer Nutrition) 5:49:26 DNF Loren Gard (Cascade Couriers/Bend Velo) DNF Wally Hockman (WebCycerly.com) DNF Wayne Clark