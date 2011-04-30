Trending

Carey opens 100-miler season with victory at Cohutta

Tanguy gets the men's win

Master's podium at the Cohutta 100

(Image credit: Sara Kristen Photography / sarakristen.smugmug.com)
Matt Ferrari and Gerry Pflug

(Image credit: Sara Kristen Photography / sarakristen.smugmug.com)
Gerry Pflug in the Cohutta 100

(Image credit: Sara Kristen Photography / sarakristen.smugmug.com)
Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)

(Image credit: Sara Kristen Photography / sarakristen.smugmug.com)
Men's singlespeed podium at the Cohutta 100

(Image credit: Sara Kristen Photography / sarakristen.smugmug.com)
Women's open podium at the Cohutta 100

(Image credit: Sara Kristen Photography / sarakristen.smugmug.com)
Men's open podium at the Cohutta 100

(Image credit: Sara Kristen Photography / sarakristen.smugmug.com)
Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) races to victory in the Cohutta 100

(Image credit: Sara Kristen Photography / sarakristen.smugmug.com)
Christian Tanguy (Team CF) on his way to winning the Cohutta 100

(Image credit: Sara Kristen Photography / sarakristen.smugmug.com)

The Kenda National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series rolled out Saturday under sunny skies and mild temperatures in what would turn out to be a record setting day with a few surprises, a wild card, and even a trip to the emergency room for one promising young racer. Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) and Christian Tanguy (Team CF) rode to victory at the season opener. Gerald Pflug topped the singlespeed category while Doug Andrews was the top master man.

Women's open

According to women's open champion Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt), "It was a typical 100 miler. There were times when it was really bad, times when it was really good, times when it was fun, and times when it was terrible. Overall, I really struggled during the first half of the race but about five hours in, I was able to find my legs and was really able to pick up my pace".

Asked about 2009 women's open champion Cheryl Sornsen (TeamCF.org), Carey said, "Yes, we both went into the singletrack early in the race. She got ahead of me, and I was behind a crash on the first switchback. I was on her wheel in the singletrack for about six to eight miles then got ahead of her a little bit and stopped off at the first aid station at mile 20, by then she was behind maybe a minute to two?"

Carey, appropriately from a place called Victor, Idaho, continued to pad her lead, gaining her second straight win at the NUE Season opener with an impressive 7:33:41, 30 minutes faster than last year under cold and wet conditions.

Podium finishers included Sornsen of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, holding on to the number two spot at 8:02:54; Karen Potter of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, finishing third at 8:18:14; Vicki Barclay, of State College, Pennsylvania; Namrita O'Dea of Atlanta, Georgia; and Brenda Simril, Chattanooga, Tennessee all finished in less than nine hours in a field that included racers from as far as Ohio and Illinois.

Men's open

In the men's open division, Christian Tanguy (TeamCF.org) took the spotlight once again after an impressive win over the three-time NUE men's open champion, Jeff Schalk (Trek) at the NUE Championship Shenandoah Mountain 100 race in Virginia last year.

According to Tanguy, who lives in Rochester, Michigan,"Everything happened at aid station three, Michael Simonson (Gary Fisher / SRAM / Notubes) didn't stop and got a gap. Chris Beck (TeamCF.org) Jeff Schalk and myself had to stop and we had about a 30 second delay, but I was faster to take off."

"After one hour I was just 10 seconds behind Mike, and there was about a 20-second gap behind me to Chris and Jeff. I figured since Chris was on my team, he would not take any relay, so this was my chance to ride with Mike. I couldn't really close the gap to Mike but on the very long downhill to aid station four, he got a flat tire."

According to Simonson, "Christian took a really hard dig goin' up the climb to aid station three. I had about a 10-second gap on Christian leaving aid three, then I flatted about halfway down the big hill descent, and then Christian, Beck and Schalk passed me."

Seizing the opportunity, Tanguy finished in a record 6:27:48. Simonson was able to change the flat tire and still manage to hold for fourth place 6:43:39. Asked whether he could have won if he hadn't flatted, Simonson said, "who knows, ya know. (laughing). It would've been nice to draft and sit in a little bit on the flatter sections. I was just givin' it hell man."

According to Beck, who placed second in 6:33:56, "The pace started out high and before we knew, the pack had formed into an elite group of six with Jeff, Christian, and this Turner Guy who I was a little worried about," referring to Thomas Turner of Canton, Georgia. "He was the wild card. Chris Peariso, of Amherst, Wisconsin, who finished second last year, and Michael Simonson were also in the elite group.

"Christian was sittin' in the back, comin' off of a long Michigan winter. Nobody knew what kind of form he had, but you never know what kind of form he has anyway 'cuz he's so good at hiding it. Christian set the pace high and Michael was aggressive. At aid station three, Jeff and I were chasing to close the gap. We lost Thomas (Turner) and Chris (Peariso). That forced isolation for Christian, my teammate, and I fed on Jeff for a long time."

According to Schalk, who placed third on the podium Saturday with a time of 6:36:48, after winning a wet and wild Cohutta last year, "For me, I thought it was going fine for the first third or so but I kinda started falling apart midway through and just couldn't cover the accelerations from Christian or Simonson anymore."

"I was trying to cover the attacks in the first third. I don't know whether I used too much energy or what but I just didn't quite have it today," said Schalk. "I usually have good form this time of year so I'm not really sure why I'm off but I'm gonna try and figure it out."

Singlespeed open

Two-time NUE singlespeed champion Gerald Pflug (Salsa/SPK/PAO Bikes) said, "It was a tough race. Matt Ferrari and I were riding together at the beginning but then, about mile 30 or 35, my cleat came loose. At the time, there was a group of three geared guys and three singlespeeders. I was forced to stop and was lucky my bolts didn't come out all the way. I probably lost about a minute or minute and a half then just got into my own pace but was unable to draft."

According to Ferrari, who finished second in 7:24:17, "Oh gosh, there was this young kid," referring to 16-year-old Dillon Johnson, "up ahead and me and Pflug were stuck behind the women's race in the early part of the singletrack. Once we hit the dirt road, Gerry and I came together and the three of us began working together, along with three other geared riders."

Pflug dropped back with a mechanical near aid station two. "I was quick through aid station two and led the race, but then Gerry came charging up. He came on quick when he caught me. It was everything I could do to hold on until we came into aid four. Gerry stopped at four to reload and I kept going on through the flat but it wasn't until the last big climb before aid five that Gerry caught back up, about 15 miles before the finish. He had already tested me several times on the short walls and then made his attack. I just couldn't respond, then it was everything I could do to hold on and keep it going."

According to Pflug and Ferrari, the 16-year old-Dillon "The Kid" Johnson, who placed fourth last year at the Shenandoah 100, was really puttin' it down as he led out the early portion of the race before suffering a painful crash.

Johnson explained what happened. "On a downhill, I guess I was going too fast in loose gravel, flipped over the bars, hit my face and scraped it up a lot".

In fact, several racers, including Amanda Carey, noted that some of the roads had received, what appeared to be, fresh gravel, some of it several inches deep, making some of the fast descents sketchy, often forcing racers to drift toward the edge of the road at high speeds to avoid crashing hard.

"I actually can't quite remember how I crashed," said Dillon, "but these nice people driving a pickup truck gave me a ride before I was taken by ambulance to the ER."

Fortunately, Johnson is ok, and said he planned to compete in several upcoming NUE races, including the Mohican 100 and Shenandoah 100.

In a related story, Harlan Price, former NUE men's open champion, now singlespeed contender, who was registered for the Cohutta 100 was not there, reportedly due to an injury he received in a road collision shortly before the race. However, he is currently recovering and is expected to return to competition soon.

Eric Nicoletti, Decatur, Georgia, took the final spot on the podium, finishing third in 7:47:21, and just edging out Jason Pruitt of Lafayette, Indiana in 7:47:55. Ben Barnard of Greensboro, North Carolina was next at 7:53:55, and Hat Batdorf of Woodbury, North Carolina, rounded out the singlespeed racers who were sub eight hours.

Masters 50+

According to Roger Masse of Bethesda, Maryland, who placed second in 7:36:59, "I had some tough competition, I was expecting, Robert Herriman (of Royal Oak, Michigan), NUE masters champion to be strong. With a third place finish today, he obviously was."

"And then there is a new guy, Doug Andrews, from California.We pre-rode the first singletrack yesterday, and I knew he was going to be a factor, he was riding really strong. In fact, he was going harder than I wanted to in a warm up so I took that as a cue, like, this guy could seriously be a factor if he could keep it up for the whole 100 miles."

According to Andrews, who traveled all the way from Mission Viejo to make a surprise capture of first place in 7:33:17, "It was a great day, perfect weather, really smooth, great directions on the course. I had some good competition with Roger Masse who had a little problem, but before that, we were together for about 70 miles. I don't know what happened but I got ahead of him and that was it. I think he had a problem with his free hub which was slipping a bit.
"
According to Herriman (Gary Fisher 29er Crew), who placed third in 7:53:48, after winning last year's race, "It went well, my bike worked perfect. I had kind of a slow start but around mile 20 started feelin' a lot better. It was actually kind of hot today, and I felt it a bit at the end but I guess that's better than last year's downpour. The Mohican will be my next NUE race."

The Next Kenda NUE Series race will take place at Syllamos Revenge in the beautiful Ozark Mountains of Mountain View, Arkansas, on Saturday, May 14.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Tanguy (Rochester, MI)6:27:49
2Chris Beck (Baltimore, MD)0:06:08
3Jeff Schalk (Frederick, MD)0:09:00
4Michael Simonson (Oxford, MI)0:15:51
5Chris Peariso (Amherst, WI)0:23:07
6Patrick Mosler (Lexington, KY)0:25:18
7Thomas Turner (Canton, GA)0:37:44
8Shawn Adams (Akron, OH)0:41:10
9Ernesto Marenchin (Stow, OH)0:44:24
10Robert Marion (Mount Airy, NC)0:46:34
11Andrew Mills (Orlando, FL)0:53:36
12Andy Johnston (Lilburn, GA)0:53:47
13Christopher Michaels (Harrisonburg, VA)0:56:22
14Charlie Storm (Sanford, NC)0:59:28
15Eddie O'dea (Atlanta, GA)0:59:29
16Lee Hauber (Clarksville, IN)1:03:56
17Kyle Taylor (Fairhope, AL)1:08:01
18Cory Rimmer (Friendsville, TN)1:13:31
19Jason Murrell (Ocoee, TN)1:14:41
20Ian Spivack (Vienna, VA)1:16:03
21Bradley Cobb (Rossville, GA)1:23:02
22Peter Schildt (Plymouth Meting, PA)1:31:23
23Greg Kuhn (Sterling Heights, MI)1:33:00
24Morgan Olsson (Colfax, NC)1:33:16
25David Wagoner (Warsaw, IN)1:33:22
26Theo Procopos (Philadelphia, PA)1:36:26
27James Thompson (Tallahassee, FL)1:42:29
28Rich Straub (State College, PA)1:47:00
29Adam Naish (Rochester, MI)1:48:19
30Shane Schreihart (Woodstock, GA)1:49:16
31Daniel Atkins (Baltimore, MD)1:49:56
32Kevin Conerly (Starkville, MS)1:55:31
33Brent Bell (Orlando, FL)1:55:43
34Chris Quinn (Galena, OH)1:56:20
35John Proppe (North Royalton, OH)1:58:53
36Bill Crank (Lexington, KY)2:01:26
37Zack Morrey (Blacksburg, VA)2:01:32
38Joseph Dabbs (Hattiesburg, MS)2:03:23
39Andrew Sorey (Terry, MS)2:03:44
40Lee Simiril (Chattanooga, TN)2:03:45
41Joel Kahney (Phoenixville, PA)2:03:47
42Kurt Page (Murfreesboro, TN)2:06:43
43Andy Applegate (Black Mountain, NC)2:08:37
44Dennis Schueler (Hickory Hills, IL)2:10:38
45Greg Brannon (Soddy Daisy, TN)2:12:58
46Bruce Stauffer (Statesville, NC)2:13:39
47Andrew Mckinney (Black Mountain, NC)2:15:15
48James Kelly (State College, PA)2:18:22
49Travis Grappo (Birmingham, AL)2:19:30
50Wilhelm Ritter (Asheville, NC)2:22:00
51Drake Lindsey (Hiram, GA)2:23:14
52Mark Drogalis (Blythewood, SC)2:23:28
53Christian Baks (Poughkeepsie, NY)2:24:48
54Dustin Manotti (Mifflinburg, PA)2:27:58
55Andrew Christman (Athens, GA)2:32:29
56Kevin Bogard (Brentwood, TN)2:34:19
57Edilson Cremonese (Fort Lauderdale, FL)2:34:45
58Greg Casteel (Lenoir City, TN)2:36:32
59Chad Chenoweth (Lagrange Park, IL)2:36:49
60Steven Myers (Buffalo Valley, TN)2:37:15
61Jon Stang (Asheville, NC)2:38:08
62Keith Clark (Etowah, TN)2:38:35
63James Borris (Stanton, VA)2:40:11
64Nicholas Shaffer (Exton, PA)2:46:35
65Lance Pope (Chattanooga, TN)2:47:40
66Thori Wolfe (Washington, DC)2:51:52
67John Dove (Macon, GA)2:52:53
68Matt Kretchmar (Granville, OH)2:53:04
69Greg Witt (Bloomfield, MI)2:55:09
70Daniel Kotwicki (Ann Arbor, MI)2:55:31
71Michael Goff (Greensboro, NC)2:57:04
72Jim Beyer (Tavares, FL)2:58:57
73John Umberger (Woodstock, GA)3:00:02
74Rodney Reed (Nashport, OH)3:02:22
75Matt Mccourtney (Sarasota, FL)3:04:37
76Jason Burdette (Norristown, PA)3:06:21
77Eddie Thomas (Birmingham, AL)3:07:43
78Charles Buki (Alexandria, VA)3:11:55
79Jeff Michenfelder (Simpsonville, SC)3:15:08
80Scott Schlapman (Huntsville, AL)3:16:35
81Stephen Harrell (Atlanta, GA)3:17:26
82Don Davis (Tallahassee, FL)3:19:15
83Frank Diaz (Florence, AL)3:20:10
84Jeff Carlson (Rocky Point, NY)3:22:01
85Frank Webber (Little Rock, AR)3:22:37
86Doug Milliken (Frederick, MD)3:23:10
87Peri Garite (Lake Grove, NY)3:23:58
88Stephen Huddle (Cincinnati, OH)3:24:11
89Johnny Garner (Oakwood, GA)3:24:23
90Brent Harlos (Crawfordsville, IN)3:24:27
91Tim Davey (Alpharetta, GA)3:24:29
92Michael Bender (Herndon, VA)3:24:42
93Grant Hammons (Terre Haute, IN)3:25:23
94Roger Dunn (Sharpsburg, GA)3:27:54
95Gregory Bryant (Warner Robins, GA)3:31:46
96Chad Wamack (Chattanooga, TN)3:32:02
97Marty Smith (Lexington, KY)3:38:30
98Mike Pierce (Fountain Inn, SC)3:40:22
99Steve Hicks (Vestavia Hills, AL)3:40:54
100Adam Moore (Westerville, OH)3:44:55
101Rodney Reber (Gainesville, FL)3:47:18
102Dan Allen (Kernersville, NC)3:48:05
103Aj Davis (Drayton, SC)3:49:14
104Jason Labella (Arlington Heights, IL)3:51:27
105Jonathan Evans (Staunton, VA)3:51:57
106Parker Gates (Nashville, TN)4:00:35
107Scott George (Huntersville, NC)4:01:06
108Joshua Neider (Northville, MI)4:02:02
109Thomas Griffith (Calhoun, GA)4:02:37
110John Tenwalde (Columbus, OH)4:07:44
111Garrett Hyer (Jacksonville, FL)4:10:58
112Brett Thompson (Tallahassee, FL)4:11:34
113Steve Kelly (St. Louis, MI)4:11:43
114Andrew Riess (Troy, OH)4:15:21
115Scott Cooper (Greensboro, NC)4:15:41
116Jim Metherell (Greenville, SC)4:20:29
117John MEs (Spring Hill, TN)4:20:33
118Jeffrey Yeager (Cleveland, TN)4:25:13
119Christopher Hagist (Jacksonville, FL)4:28:46
120Jeff Scott (Pegram, TN)4:31:06
121Joseph Dennis (Birmingham, AL)4:33:07
122James Wholey (Smithtown, NY)4:37:06
123Steve Simmons (Arlington, VA)4:40:37
124John Bruno (Chapel Hill, NC)4:42:46
125Eric Morrison (Greensboro, NC)4:46:09
126Antonio Garza (Austin, TX)4:49:10
127Nick Perrow (Brimfield, IL)4:50:58
128Jeff Hammond (Orland Park, IL)4:56:25
129Kaj Engberg (Marietta, GA)4:57:53
130Jason Stephens (Knoxville, TN)5:00:05
131Randy Larrison (Centereach, NY)5:02:20
132Todd Henderson (Sylacauga, AL)5:06:57
133John Van alsburg (Ann Arbor, MI)5:07:19
134Daniel Miller (Signal Mountain, TN)5:09:27
135Jeffrey Chieppa (Disputanta, VA)5:09:29
136Thomas Brookhart (Tulsa, OK)5:11:08
137Mac / Brent Dodge / Eischen (Raleigh, NC)5:11:12
138Robert Wray (Nashville, TN)5:17:12
139Steve Carter (Big Cove, AL)5:20:20
140Kevin Scoggins (Cleveland, TN)5:21:16
141John Ormsby (Vernon, NY)5:29:04
142Doug Schmidt (Terre Haute, IN)5:29:06
143Jim Havey (Lexington, KY)5:29:14
144Royal Huberto (Islandia, NY)5:35:30
145Gary Lunsford (Batesville, IN)5:44:21
146John Gulley (Winston Salem, NC)5:45:39
147Robert Lucia (Oxford, MI)5:45:48
148Norman Ricketts jr (Jacksonville, FL)5:46:06
149Brandon Vincent (Ashburn, VA)5:48:10
150David Sellers (Franklin, TN)5:50:17
151Lloyd Barnett (Decatur, GA)5:53:32
152Matt Bailey (Chesapeake, VA)5:53:33
153Clay Lyons (Richmond, VA)5:54:12
154Clay Tolson (Lookout Mtn, TN)6:00:09
155Andy Goodson (Nashville, TN)6:01:34
156Jason Ottinger (Tallahassee, FL)6:07:58
157Jody Mazur (Sound Beach, NY)6:10:51
158Mario Kepus (Glen Allen, VA)6:17:26
159Jeff Smith (Cape Girardeau, MO)7:22:39
160Chauncy Cone (Setauket, NY)7:22:47
DNFScott Cole(Stevens Point, WI)
DNFCarlton Drumwright(Brentwood, TN)
DNFJason Ellison(Lakemeed, FL)
DNFBlair Fraley(Columbus, OH)
DNFDean Freeman(Portland, OR)
DNFMark Huff(Tavares, FL)
DNFBrian Lee(Greensboro, NC)
DNFBrett Lyons(Woodbridge, VA)
DNFLeonard Moon(Alabaster, AL)
DNFJeff Plassman(Richmond, VA)
DNFMike Schultz(Somerset, PA)
DNFJonathon Stewart(Sarasota, FL)
DNFBradley Touchstone(Tallahassee, FL)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey (Victor, ID)7:33:42
2Cheryl Sornson (Fairfield, PA)0:29:13
3Karen Potter (Shrewsbury, MA)0:44:33
4Vicki Barclay (State College, PA)1:02:40
5Namrita O'Dea (Atlanta, GA)1:17:37
6Brenda Simril (Chattanooga, TN)1:18:42
7Laureen Coffelt (Memphis, TN)1:53:42
8Cricket Butler (Charlotte, NC)2:11:17
9Molly Wolf (Crystal Lake, IL)2:16:33
10Norma Rainwater (Oakwood, GA)2:42:52
11Brenda Herrington (Mcdonough, GA)2:48:15
12Gina Tolbert (Cleveland, TN)2:50:45
13Shannon Tenwalde (Columbus, OH)3:25:17
14Alexandra Martinez (Jacksonville, AL)3:41:01
15Katie Arnold (Columbus, OH)3:46:36
16Kelly Ayer (Newbury, OH)3:49:23
17Sandra Tomlinson (Jacksonville, FL)4:01:23
18Ruthie Myers (Buffalo Valley, TN)4:40:56
19Linda Sledge (Blue Ridge, GA)5:03:14
20Andrea Hilderbrand (Charlotte, NC)5:05:04
21Michelle Dulieu (Pittsford, NY)5:26:28
22Sandie Reynolds (York, PA)6:16:48

Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerald Pflug (Mount Pleasant, PA)7:14:32
2Matthew Ferrari (State College, PA)0:09:46
3Eric Nicoletti (Decatur, GA)0:32:50
4Jason Pruitt (Lafayette, IN)0:33:24
5Ben Barnard (Greensboro, NC)0:39:23
6Hal Batdorf (Woodbury, NJ)0:43:35
7Collin Snyder (Plymouth, MI)0:48:21
8Brian Deloughy (Marietta, GA)0:49:45
9Nikolas Obriecht (Gwynn Oak, MD)0:53:35
10Robin Oscar (Signal Mountain, TN)0:54:08
11Jeff Bushong (Crawfordsville, IN)1:04:49
12Kelly Klett (Wake Forest, NC)1:10:52
13Greg Bell (Greensboro, NC)1:22:20
14Andrea Wilson (Cordova, TN)1:24:14
15Neil Reitzel (Greensboro, NC)1:32:51
16Richard Long (Orono, ME)1:38:28
17Watts Dixon (Greensboro, NC)1:48:38
18James Prentice (Vestavia Hills, AL)1:49:11
19Brandon Davis (Wilmington, NC)1:52:35
20Allen Gracey (Durham, NC)1:58:03
21Brett Wyckoff (Emmaus, PA)1:58:34
22Michael Johnson (Sandy, UT)2:15:23
23Tim Winters (Cumming, GA)2:18:25
24Aj Thomas (Greensboro, NC)2:19:02
25Blake Bricker (York, PA)2:38:04
26Scott Rath (Rocky Point, NY)2:43:39
27Scott Higginbotham (Tallahassee, FL)2:48:39
28Bill Ostrowski (Hoffman Estates, IL)2:52:45
29Billy Raynor (Wilmington, NC)3:24:35
30Scott McConnell (Brentwood, TN)3:44:45
31David Hawkins (Dade City, FL)3:46:37
32Brian Gillies (Grosse Ile, MI)3:54:33
DNFDylan Johnson(Mclean, VA)
DNFHarlan Price(Philadelphia, PA)

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Doug Andrews (Mission Viejo, CA)7:33:18
2Roger Masse (Bethesda, MD)0:03:41
3Robert Herriman (Royal Oak, MI)0:20:31
Todd Henne (Plainview, AR)
Paul Vankooten (Red Bank, TN)
Chris Irving (Arlington, TN)
Monte Hewett (Atlanta, GA)
Bob Fay (Leicester, NC)
David Grauer (Niwot, CO)
Ken Burst (Birmingham, AL)
John Wyrick (Cincinnati, OH)
James Wilson (Glen Mills, PA)
Ed McCalley (Rockwood, TN)
Hardwick Gregg (Helena, AL)
Delynn Boomer Burkhalter (Columbus, MS)
David Greenwell (Snellville, GA)
Chas Ryan (Annandale, VA)
Matthew Davies (Poughkeepsie, NY)
Martin Ruhl (Crawfordsville, IN)
Bionic Bob Anderson (Homer Glen, IL)
Bill Holden (Louisville, KY)
Lonnie Vogan (Huntsville, AL)
Dennis Murphy (Grandville, MI)
Gary Law (Greensboro, NC)
Robert McDonald (Panama City Beach, FL)
DNFChristopher Greene(Terre Haute, IN)

