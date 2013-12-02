Trending

Field wins fourth round of National Trophy Series

British 'cross champion dominates in Milton Keynes

Full Results
1Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized0:59:00
2Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized0:00:46
3Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized0:00:49
4Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
5David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:00:51
6Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura MTB Racing0:00:53
7Ben Sumner (GBr) Beeline Bicycles RT0:01:22
8Paul Oldham (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing0:01:36
9Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa) Blue Motors0:01:47
10Jack Clarkson (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing0:02:05
11Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK0:02:07
12Tony Fawcett (GBr) Team Scott UK0:02:18
13Nicholas Barnes (GBr) www.Zepnat.com RT/Kuota/GSG0:02:46
14Adrian Lansley (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk0:03:01
15Lewis Craven (GBr) Wheelbase.Altura MGD0:03:12
16Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Felt-Colbornes-Hargroves RT0:03:19
17Matthew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized0:03:30
18Adam King (GBr) Cardiff J.I.F. Cyclopaedia0:03:37
19Daniel Booth (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing0:04:32
20Paul Cox (GBr) Team Pedal Power0:04:47
21Gareth Whittall (GBr) Clay Cross RT0:05:16
22Christopher Minter (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk0:05:18
23Adam Martin (GBr) Metaltek - Knights of Old RT0:05:29
24Tom Armstrong (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD0:05:32
25Michael Butler (GBr) Activ Cycles Folkestone0:05:33
26Tom Payton (GBr) Islabikes0:06:13
27James Dalton (GBr) Pedalsport CC0:06:19
28George Thompson (GBr) Sleaford Whs CC/Chandlers/Solo0:06:28
29Chris Pedder (GBr)0:06:29
30Ross Tricker (GBr) X RT/Elmy Cycles-1lap
31Jeremy Hicks (GBr) Rugby Velo
32Neil Ellison (GBr) WDMBC Beyond Mountainbikes/Spec.
33Paul Sheers (GBr) Vicious Velo
34Keith Murray (GBr) Team Scott UK-2laps
35Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes Cycles/Bradford Olympic RC
36Tom Hooper (GBr) All Terrain Cycles
37Michael Miach (Irl) Pretorious Bikes
38Ben Spurrier (GBr) Vicious Velo-3laps
39Henry Beaumont (GBr)-4laps
40Julian Thrasher (GBr) LBRCC - Solgar
41John Armstrong (GBr) Welwyn Wheelers CC

Latest on Cyclingnews