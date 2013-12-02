Field wins fourth round of National Trophy Series
British 'cross champion dominates in Milton Keynes
|1
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|0:59:00
|2
|Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|0:00:46
|3
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|0:00:49
|4
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|5
|David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|0:00:51
|6
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura MTB Racing
|0:00:53
|7
|Ben Sumner (GBr) Beeline Bicycles RT
|0:01:22
|8
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
|0:01:36
|9
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa) Blue Motors
|0:01:47
|10
|Jack Clarkson (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
|0:02:05
|11
|Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK
|0:02:07
|12
|Tony Fawcett (GBr) Team Scott UK
|0:02:18
|13
|Nicholas Barnes (GBr) www.Zepnat.com RT/Kuota/GSG
|0:02:46
|14
|Adrian Lansley (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk
|0:03:01
|15
|Lewis Craven (GBr) Wheelbase.Altura MGD
|0:03:12
|16
|Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Felt-Colbornes-Hargroves RT
|0:03:19
|17
|Matthew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|0:03:30
|18
|Adam King (GBr) Cardiff J.I.F. Cyclopaedia
|0:03:37
|19
|Daniel Booth (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
|0:04:32
|20
|Paul Cox (GBr) Team Pedal Power
|0:04:47
|21
|Gareth Whittall (GBr) Clay Cross RT
|0:05:16
|22
|Christopher Minter (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk
|0:05:18
|23
|Adam Martin (GBr) Metaltek - Knights of Old RT
|0:05:29
|24
|Tom Armstrong (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
|0:05:32
|25
|Michael Butler (GBr) Activ Cycles Folkestone
|0:05:33
|26
|Tom Payton (GBr) Islabikes
|0:06:13
|27
|James Dalton (GBr) Pedalsport CC
|0:06:19
|28
|George Thompson (GBr) Sleaford Whs CC/Chandlers/Solo
|0:06:28
|29
|Chris Pedder (GBr)
|0:06:29
|30
|Ross Tricker (GBr) X RT/Elmy Cycles
|-1lap
|31
|Jeremy Hicks (GBr) Rugby Velo
|32
|Neil Ellison (GBr) WDMBC Beyond Mountainbikes/Spec.
|33
|Paul Sheers (GBr) Vicious Velo
|34
|Keith Murray (GBr) Team Scott UK
|-2laps
|35
|Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes Cycles/Bradford Olympic RC
|36
|Tom Hooper (GBr) All Terrain Cycles
|37
|Michael Miach (Irl) Pretorious Bikes
|38
|Ben Spurrier (GBr) Vicious Velo
|-3laps
|39
|Henry Beaumont (GBr)
|-4laps
|40
|Julian Thrasher (GBr) LBRCC - Solgar
|41
|John Armstrong (GBr) Welwyn Wheelers CC
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy