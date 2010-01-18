Peeters wins in Rutland
Belgians sweep round six of National Trophy
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Peeters (Bel)
|1:00:53
|2
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)
|0:00:05
|3
|Ben Berden (Bel)
|0:00:59
|4
|Jan Van Dael (Bel)
|0:01:09
|5
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|0:01:26
|6
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|0:02:37
|7
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel)
|0:02:56
|8
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel)
|0:03:12
|9
|Kris Lapere (Bel)
|0:03:13
|10
|Daniel Booth (GBr)
|0:03:16
|11
|Stuart Bowers (GBr)
|0:03:29
|12
|Stuart Wearmouth (GBr)
|0:03:56
|13
|Robert Jebb (GBr)
|0:04:07
|14
|Lewis Craven (GBr)
|0:04:34
|15
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|0:05:03
|16
|Jamie Harris (GBr)
|0:05:24
|17
|Jamie Newall (GBr)
|0:05:29
|18
|Ben Roach (GBr)
|0:06:01
|19
|Phillip Dixon (GBr)
|0:06:14
|20
|Steven Ward (GBr)
|0:06:28
|21
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|0:06:36
|22
|Daniel Duguid (GBr)
|0:06:51
|23
|Stuart Reid (GBr)
|0:07:00
|24
|Keith Murray (GBr)
|0:07:04
|25
|Matthew Barrett (GBr)
|0:07:24
|26
|David Nichols (GBr)
|0:07:41
|27
|Crispin Doyle (GBr)
|0:08:03
|28
|Damian Smith (GBr)
|29
|Tim Baldwin (GBr)
|0:08:08
|30
|Lee Shunburne (GBr)
|0:08:20
|31
|Darren Barclay (GBr)
|0:08:25
|32
|Peter Middlehurst (GBr)
|0:09:07
|33
|Tom Payton (GBr)
|34
|Michael Groves (GBr)
|35
|Ben Eedy (GBr)
|36
|Michael Raven (GBr)
|37
|Gareth Whittall (GBr)
|38
|Robert Watson (GBr)
|39
|Daniel Lewis (GBr)
|40
|Robert Burns (GBr)
|41
|Thomas Lowe (GBr)
|42
|Andrew Waterman (GBr)
|43
|Michael Warner (GBr)
|44
|Greg Simcock (GBr)
|45
|Andrew Nichols (GBr)
|46
|Malcolm Lewis (GBr)
|47
|Matt Macdonald (GBr)
|48
|Rob Parkin (GBr)
|49
|Robert Smail (GBr)
|50
|David Haygarth (GBr)
|51
|James Cotty (GBr)
|52
|James Thompson (GBr)
|53
|Mark Leyland (GBr)
|54
|Neil Richardson (GBr)
|55
|Robert Wimble (GBr)
|56
|Martin Carter (GBr)
|57
|Edward Sneddon (GBr)
|58
|Elliot Dinsdale (GBr)
|59
|Kyle Burleigh (GBr)
|60
|Andrew Dilkes (GBr)
|61
|Peter Giddings (GBr)
|62
|Jeremy Hicks (GBr)
|63
|Jason Hawkins (GBr)
|64
|Richard Fairholme (GBr)
