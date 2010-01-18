Trending

Peeters wins in Rutland

Belgians sweep round six of National Trophy

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Peeters (Bel)1:00:53
2Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)0:00:05
3Ben Berden (Bel)0:00:59
4Jan Van Dael (Bel)0:01:09
5Paul Oldham (GBr)0:01:26
6Jody Crawforth (GBr)0:02:37
7Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel)0:02:56
8Angelo De Clercq (Bel)0:03:12
9Kris Lapere (Bel)0:03:13
10Daniel Booth (GBr)0:03:16
11Stuart Bowers (GBr)0:03:29
12Stuart Wearmouth (GBr)0:03:56
13Robert Jebb (GBr)0:04:07
14Lewis Craven (GBr)0:04:34
15Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:05:03
16Jamie Harris (GBr)0:05:24
17Jamie Newall (GBr)0:05:29
18Ben Roach (GBr)0:06:01
19Phillip Dixon (GBr)0:06:14
20Steven Ward (GBr)0:06:28
21Lee Williams (GBr)0:06:36
22Daniel Duguid (GBr)0:06:51
23Stuart Reid (GBr)0:07:00
24Keith Murray (GBr)0:07:04
25Matthew Barrett (GBr)0:07:24
26David Nichols (GBr)0:07:41
27Crispin Doyle (GBr)0:08:03
28Damian Smith (GBr)
29Tim Baldwin (GBr)0:08:08
30Lee Shunburne (GBr)0:08:20
31Darren Barclay (GBr)0:08:25
32Peter Middlehurst (GBr)0:09:07
33Tom Payton (GBr)
34Michael Groves (GBr)
35Ben Eedy (GBr)
36Michael Raven (GBr)
37Gareth Whittall (GBr)
38Robert Watson (GBr)
39Daniel Lewis (GBr)
40Robert Burns (GBr)
41Thomas Lowe (GBr)
42Andrew Waterman (GBr)
43Michael Warner (GBr)
44Greg Simcock (GBr)
45Andrew Nichols (GBr)
46Malcolm Lewis (GBr)
47Matt Macdonald (GBr)
48Rob Parkin (GBr)
49Robert Smail (GBr)
50David Haygarth (GBr)
51James Cotty (GBr)
52James Thompson (GBr)
53Mark Leyland (GBr)
54Neil Richardson (GBr)
55Robert Wimble (GBr)
56Martin Carter (GBr)
57Edward Sneddon (GBr)
58Elliot Dinsdale (GBr)
59Kyle Burleigh (GBr)
60Andrew Dilkes (GBr)
61Peter Giddings (GBr)
62Jeremy Hicks (GBr)
63Jason Hawkins (GBr)
64Richard Fairholme (GBr)

