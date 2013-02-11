Trending

Jongewaard and Mullens retain their leads in Subaru All Mountain Cup

Van der Ploeg wins men's race; Henderson continues dominance in women's contest

Image 1 of 27

Racers roll to Crackenback to Thredbo

Racers roll to Crackenback to Thredbo
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 2 of 27

Racers start the point-to-point cross country

Racers start the point-to-point cross country
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 3 of 27

Bec Henderson on her way to winning the point-to-point cross country

Bec Henderson on her way to winning the point-to-point cross country
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 4 of 27

Peta Mullens chases her teammate

Peta Mullens chases her teammate
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 5 of 27

Holly Harris

Holly Harris
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 6 of 27

Emily Parkes

Emily Parkes
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 7 of 27

Jack Haig and Paul van der Ploeg

Jack Haig and Paul van der Ploeg
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 8 of 27

Paul van der Ploeg

Paul van der Ploeg
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 9 of 27

Bec Henderson

Bec Henderson
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 10 of 27

Peta Mullens

Peta Mullens
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 11 of 27

Jenni King

Jenni King
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 12 of 27

Emiliy Parkes

Emiliy Parkes
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 13 of 27

The event village at Crackenback

The event village at Crackenback
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 14 of 27

Jack Haig and Paul van der Ploeg

Jack Haig and Paul van der Ploeg
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 15 of 27

Jack Haig and Paul van der Ploeg head for the finish. Van der Ploeg gets ready to take the sprint finish.

Jack Haig and Paul van der Ploeg head for the finish. Van der Ploeg gets ready to take the sprint finish.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 16 of 27

Paul van der Ploeg talks to reporters after winning.

Paul van der Ploeg talks to reporters after winning.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 17 of 27

Peta Mullens finishes up in second.

Peta Mullens finishes up in second.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 18 of 27

Teammates Peta Mullens and Bec Henderson

Teammates Peta Mullens and Bec Henderson
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 19 of 27

Elite women's point-to-point podium

Elite women's point-to-point podium
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 20 of 27

Elite women's round 2 podium

Elite women's round 2 podium
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 21 of 27

Overall leader Peta Mullens

Overall leader Peta Mullens
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 22 of 27

Elite men's point-to-point podium

Elite men's point-to-point podium
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 23 of 27

Elite men's round 2 podium

Elite men's round 2 podium
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 24 of 27

Men's overall leader Chris Jongewaard

Men's overall leader Chris Jongewaard
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 25 of 27

Overall Australian MTB Series leaders Peta Mullens and Chris Jongewaard

Overall Australian MTB Series leaders Peta Mullens and Chris Jongewaard
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 26 of 27

Paul van der Ploeg

Paul van der Ploeg
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 27 of 27

Bec Henderson wins the point-to-point cross country

Bec Henderson wins the point-to-point cross country
(Image credit: Russell Baker)

Chris Jongewaard (JetBlack Products BH Lightsview) and Peta Mullens (Target Trek MTB) have retained their leads in the Subaru All Mountain Cup after the second round of the Mountain Bike National Series.

Mullens took out the first round of the series in Mount Buller and placed a consistent second in all three stages in Thredbo to retain her overall lead.

"To finish behind Bec, my teammate and an Olympian of all things, I’m really proud of how my form is," Mullens said. "I was really happy with my form up at Buller and to come here and whitewash the podium in the general classification for Target Trek is pretty memorable for us."

Mullens leads the overall All Mountain Cup general classification over Tory Thomas.

With a convincing victory in the cross country on Saturday, Jongewaard notched up two from two round wins, securing his series lead.

"Hopefully my form continues and there is one round to go," Jongewaard said of retaining his AMC lead heading into the third round of the series in Bright, Victoria.

Jongewaard leads the overall All Mountain Cup general classification Jack Haig.

Men

In the weekend’s final stage in Thredbo, Paul van der Ploeg (Giant ) took his second stage win of the weekend in spectacular fashion over Jack Haig (Torq) and Jongewaard.

Jongewaard lead the pack early in the cross country point-to-point race before falling from his bike inside the first 20 kilometres. Chasers van der Ploeg and Haig capitalised on the incident, working furiously together to create a gap on the series leader while they could. Jongewaard re-joined the race almost immediately however the escapees had quickly established a 30-second lead.

Haig led his more experienced rival into the finishing straight but it was the power of van der Ploeg who pipped the 19-year-old on the line in spectacular fashion - using the finish as a jump, van der Ploeg crossed the line mid-air. Jongewaard passed Sid Taberlay inside the final 10 kilometres to consolidate third place.

"It’s not often you get to do a sprint finish in a cross country or point-to-point," van der Ploeg said. 'It was really fun."

"When I opened up the sprint, Jack was also going ridiculously fast and I wasn’t sure if I could go around him but at the last second I managed to sneak past with half a wheel."

The win is van der Ploeg’s second since returning to the sport following shoulder surgery. "Wins in two out of the three races are unexpected for me," van der Ploeg remarked following his eliminator and point-to-point wins.

"I didn’t really know where my form was coming into the weekend - when you haven’t raced on a mountain bike since September, form was a complete unknown. I have been putting off surgery since 2007, and I have dislocated my shoulder over 30 times."

"It (my shoulder) got a bit sore towards the end of the race, but I am pretty happy with how the recovery has gone, the surgeon was quite surprised at how much mobility I have," van der Ploeg said.

Women

In the women’s race, Henderson clinched her third victory from as many starts for the weekend in the point-to-point over teammates Peta Mullens and Jenni King.

The win sealed Henderson’s stranglehold on the event in Thredbo, with the 21-year-old claiming her maiden national round win.

"I’ve never won a national round before," Henderson said. "It’s definitely good to put all three wins together and certainly an awesome feeling."

Henderson led the race early and steadily increased her advantage on the rest of the field.

Katherine O’Shea, Jenni King and Peta Mullens chased for the first 10 kilometres before Mullens broke away and for the third time in a row, the Victorian was left to consolidate second place.

Target Trek repeated their successes in the cross country, all three teammates finding the podium in the point-to-point.

"Everyone has performed really well this weekend and I think it’s happy days for the Target Trek team."

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Van Der Ploeg1:07:06
2Jack Haig0:00:00
3Chris Jongewaard0:00:31
4Sid Taberlay0:01:18
5Daniel McConnell0:01:20
6Dylan Cooper0:01:25
7Adrian Jackson0:02:30
8Mark Tupalski0:02:56
9Nicholas Morgan0:03:03
10Michael Illing0:05:10
11Nick Both0:05:14
12Travis Frisby0:06:10
DNSAndrew Blair
DNSBradley Earl

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Henderson1:15:55
2Peta Mullens0:01:01
3Jenni King0:01:46
4Tory Thomas0:03:15
5Katherine O'Shea0:04:41
6Therese Rhodes0:06:29
7Melissa Anset0:10:50
DNSNathalie Schneitter
DNSLindsay Gorrell
DNSChloe McConville
DNSSarah Neumann

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Ivory1:09:36
2Brendan Johnston0:00:04
3Ben Forbes0:00:06
4Jason Lowndes0:00:13
5Michael Crosbie0:01:10
6Billy Sewell0:02:37
7Blake Polverino0:03:01
8Daniel McDonald0:03:42
9Christopher Aitken0:03:42
10Alexander Meyland0:04:21
11Sebastian Jayne0:04:21
12Jack Steele0:05:52
13Travis Parkley-Simpson0:05:53
14Ben Comfort0:07:33
15Zack Agius0:09:04
DNFHarry Herne
DNSLachlan Bakewell

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Ward1:12:13
2Tasman Nankervis0:00:00
3Ben Bradley0:00:02
4Chris Hamilton0:00:18
5Felix Smalley0:00:48
6Mitchell Greenway0:01:41
7Jack Lavis0:02:24
8Ethan Kelly0:02:52
9Harrison Wiles0:03:10
10Dean Madden0:03:28
11Simon Harrington0:03:32
12David Bleakley0:04:58
13Cameron Prosser0:05:31
14Jack Jude0:06:44
15Josh Abbey0:10:48
16Jack Gardner0:11:49
DNFHamish Prosser
DNSJordan Butler
DNSScott Bowden

Under 19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holly Harris1:22:33
2Emily Parkes0:00:01

 

Latest on Cyclingnews