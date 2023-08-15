Miami Nights win second round of NCL Cup in Denver

Controlling the final sprints in both the men’s and women’s criteriums at the National Cycling League’s NCL Cup in Denver, Colorado, the Miami Nights won the second stop of the three-race series on Saturday. Miami Nights’ Alfredo Rodriguez earned the 30 maximum points on the finishing lap to set up the women’s squad in the lead, and Paola Muñoz secured the team win with her final-lap sprint.

The points-based races of the inaugural NCL Cup combine scores of the co-ed teams to crown a team winner. The Denver Disruptors won the opening round in Miami Beach back in April, so were looking for a repeat victory to keep their hopes alive for the Triple Crown title of the NCL Cup, a $100,000 bonus to one co-ed team which could sweep all three races. But before the finals in Atlanta on August 20, the Miami Nights put an end to that plan.

The weekend opened a virtual qualifying event on Saturday to set the start grid for the next afternoon. The Miami Nights duo of Clever Martinez and Andrea Buttine scored the lowest combined times in virtual circuit races via KICKR smart trainers, provided by NCL Cup partner Wahoo, to give their squad the front spots for the crits. Only one second behind was the co-ed team of Goldman Sachs ETFS Racing (women)/ Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team (men), with rides made by Jenna Nestman and Aaron Beebe. Third place was posted by the combined time of Penleope Primeau and Maximus Anderson of Primeau Velo Racing (women) and Kelly Benefits Cycling (men).

The Sunday crits were held outside Dicks Sporting Goods Stadium, home to Denver’s professional soccer teams, and the pro men were first to take the course, making 44 laps of the eight-corner course.

“We knew the sprint was going to be hard, because of the cross wind and also the final turn into the finish,” Rodriguez said. “The team worked together well. From the start, it was a fight for points with Denver [Disruptors]. We knew they were one of the strongest teams here.”

Noah Granigan and Riley Sheehan were active at the front early for the Disruptors, Sheehan gaining top lap points with a solo attack. The Texas Roadhouse attacked, using rider substitutions, a unique element of the NCL Cup, to move into third place. However, it came down to the two NCL-owned teams for the final sprint, with Denver Disruptors having a one-point advantage over the Miami Nights. The final 30-point haul was decided in a photo finish, Rodriquez nipping Reinardt Janse van Rensberg.

“I think we [Disruptors] played the substitutions pretty well. I waited until the last three laps to come in so I could be fresh for the finish,” the South African said. “It was a tight sprint between me and Alfredo, he was just in front of me. It was tight but good racing.

“It’s much different, much more intense, full-gas and short. It keeps the fans captivated. It’s different to have cycling on a scoreboard; it’s completely new. I think it’s going to attract some new type of fans for cycling. I hope it grows.”

The victory gave the Miami Nights’ women a 16-point lead as they began their 25 laps of racing. Muñoz, Andrea Cyr, and Andrea Buttine rode at the front to add points on the early laps, then Argyro Milaki and Leah Kirchmann of the Denver Disruptors got going. Chloe Patrick, the US U23 criterium national champion, got in the mix for a handful of points to secure third place for Goldman Sachs ETFS Racing.

LIke the men’s race, it came down to the final lap for maximum points. Ava Hachmann of the Disruptors led out Kirchman going into the final turns, but they couldn’t get around Muñoz, who took the win, and a teammate in second place.

“First, I have to say the NCL Cup is so exciting, no one knows who is going to win until the final lap,” Muñoz said. “The men left us with some pressure to continue winning points. The team was very active, trying to race intelligently because it’s a race where every lap is a sprint and you’re getting tired, so it’s very important to keep calm.

“We are so happy, everyone worked incredibly, but that’s what great about cycling – when the team works so well together and that work results in a great result like today in the NCL Cup.”

The NCL Cup heads to Atlanta, Georgia on August 19-20 for the culmination of the inaugural Cup. The qualifying event takes place Saturday evening at Bearings Bike Works, followed by races on Sunday for ticket holders at the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta. Live updates will be posted to the NCL Twitter account and broadcast on GCN+.

Results Men