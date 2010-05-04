Trending

Bronzini the best in Fermo

Safi Pasta Zara Manhattan dominates top 10

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Gauss RDZ Ormu)2:40:00
2Eleonora Patuzzo (GS Safi Pasta Zara Manhattan)
3Marta Vilajosana Andreu (Team Valdarno - Umbria)
4Marina Romoli (GS Safi Pasta Zara Manhattan)0:00:11
5Sylwia Kapusta (GS Safi Pasta Zara Manhattan)
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Cristoforetti Cordioli Costruzioni)
7Katazina Sosna (VC Vaiano Tepso Solaristech)0:00:29
8Malgorzada Jasinska (Team System Data)
9Rosane Kirch (Chirio Forno d’Asolo)0:00:50
10Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Chirio Forno d’Asolo)

