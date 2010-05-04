Bronzini the best in Fermo
Safi Pasta Zara Manhattan dominates top 10
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Gauss RDZ Ormu)
|2:40:00
|2
|Eleonora Patuzzo (GS Safi Pasta Zara Manhattan)
|3
|Marta Vilajosana Andreu (Team Valdarno - Umbria)
|4
|Marina Romoli (GS Safi Pasta Zara Manhattan)
|0:00:11
|5
|Sylwia Kapusta (GS Safi Pasta Zara Manhattan)
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Cristoforetti Cordioli Costruzioni)
|7
|Katazina Sosna (VC Vaiano Tepso Solaristech)
|0:00:29
|8
|Malgorzada Jasinska (Team System Data)
|9
|Rosane Kirch (Chirio Forno d’Asolo)
|0:00:50
|10
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Chirio Forno d’Asolo)
