Curd wins four cross world championships
Beerten and Marth earn silver and gold medals
In the women's four cross world championships race, Anneke Beerten (Netherlands) and Katy Curd (Great Britain) dueled for the title, with the latter having the better end.
The women's final turned out to be a perfect example on how to efficiently use some areas on the course to overtake. Right from the start, Beerten and Curd were leading it out and battling for the title. Both favorites opted for the pro line with bigger jumps to put an uncatchable lead in between them and the other riders Steffi Marth (Germany) and Helene Fruhwirth (Austia).
Beerten, looking like the safe winner went for the safe line, when Curd headed for the big berm. With perfect riding technique she pulled ahead of Beerten before the last corner and held on to her lead on the finish straight. German Marth took third with Austria's Fruhwirth placing fourth.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katy Curd (Great Britain)
|2
|Anneke Beerten (Netherlands)
|3
|Steffi Marth (Germany)
|4
|Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Austria)
|5
|Lucia Oetjen (Switzerland)
|6
|Dana Elena Schweika (Germany)
|7
|Julia Lackas (Germany)
|8
|Tanja Hendysiak (Germany)
|9
|Monica Hrastnik (Slovenia)
|10
|Cara Murray (Great Britain)
|11
|Jessica Schmulbach (Germany)
|12
|Natalia Piwowarczyk (Poland)
|13
|Zarja Cernilogar (Slovenia)
|14
|Elizabeth Fowler (Great Britain)
|15
|Kay Heather (Great Britain)
|16
|Clare Curtis (Great Britain)
