Image 1 of 6

Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate

Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 6

Josh Bryceland

Josh Bryceland
(Image credit: Michael Marte)
Image 3 of 6

Josh Bryceland after winning his first World Cup

Josh Bryceland after winning his first World Cup
(Image credit: Michael Marte)
Image 4 of 6

Men's flower ceremony in Leogang

Men's flower ceremony in Leogang
(Image credit: Michael Marte)
Image 5 of 6

Josh Bryceland on his way to winning in Leogang

Josh Bryceland on his way to winning in Leogang
(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski)
Image 6 of 6

Aaron Gwin did almost his entire run in Leogang without a tire.

Aaron Gwin did almost his entire run in Leogang without a tire.
(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski)

Josh Bryceland celebrated his first career World Cup win in Leogang on Sunday. Only two seconds separated the top five men at the end of the 3.1km course.

The track in Leogang best fit the young Brit Josh "Ratboy" Bryceland. He celebrated his first ever UCI World Cup victory with a flawless run in front of 11,000 spectators. His comment says it all: "I actually always do the same - ride down the hill as fast as I can. Sometimes it works good, sometimes not. Last weekend in Fort William was similar, besides the fact that I got 26th. This is a week to celebrate."

Before Bryceland put down his winning run, several favorites hit trouble on the track. Gee Atherton didn't have a great day and crossed the line in 12th place. Last year's World Cup overall winner Steve Smith left Saalfelden Leogang after several time-consuming mistakes, resulting in an 11th place finish.

Despite falling out of the top 10, Aaron Gwin was the unspoken hero of the day. Looking fast up top, he caught a flat tire and road out the course with a textbook-like run. His determination was rewarded by the roars of the amazed spectators.

Reigning World Champion Greg Minnaar spent a long time in the hot seat and was only pushed down by Bryceland. Another victim of the Speedster was French rider Loic Bruni. After qualifying first on Saturday, the former junior World Champion in Leogang had high hopes for the top spot. It all looked set for a French win after the first split. Sadly, Bruni had to burry all his ambitions in the last root section, when he went down. Completing the podium behind Bryceland and Minnaar was Fort William world cup winner Troy Brosnan, who also took over the lead in the overall World Cup.

Results

Elite men downhill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:03:18.700
2Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:01.275
3Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH0:00:01.284
4Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:01.300
5George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:01.934
6Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team0:00:02.202
7Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:02.311
8Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:02.498
9Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team0:00:02.618
10Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:00:02.905
11Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing0:00:03.089
12Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:00:03.136
13Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:04.127
14Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR0:00:04.375
15Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team0:00:04.732
16Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:04.970
17Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing0:00:05.011
18Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing0:00:05.138
19Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:00:05.155
20Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team0:00:05.343
21Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott0:00:05.642
22Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:05.843
23Cameron Cole (NZl) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:06.063
24Manuel Gruber (Aut)0:00:06.352
25Florent Payet (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:06.540
26Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team0:00:06.543
27Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:06.554
28Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing0:00:06.628
29Faustin Figaret (Fra) Commencal0:00:06.707
30Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:00:06.933
31Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:07.243
32Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes World Team0:00:07.681
33Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:00:07.762
34Jack Reading (GBr) Sc Intense0:00:08.085
35Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost0:00:08.271
36Harry Molloy (GBr) RRP Ghost0:00:08.459
37Kyle Sangers (Can)0:00:08.566
38Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof0:00:08.727
39David Trummer (Aut) RRP Ghost0:00:08.742
40Robin Wallner (Swe) W-Racing0:00:08.810
41Alex Bond (GBr)0:00:08.961
42Lorenzo Suding (Ita)0:00:09.651
43Harry Heath (GBr) Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal0:00:09.808
44Jack Moir (Aus) Bergamont Hayes World Team0:00:09.832
45Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory DH Team0:00:09.979
46Bryn Atkinson (Aus)0:00:10.013
47George Gannicott (GBr)0:00:10.175
48Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott0:00:10.566
49Noel Niederberger (Swi) Gstaad-Scott0:00:10.774
50Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH0:00:10.803
51Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:10.850
52Joseph Connell (GBr) Sc Intense0:00:11.095
53Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)0:00:11.438
54Alexander Kangas (Swe)0:00:11.461
55Timothy Bentley (RSA)0:00:11.605
56Boris Tetzlaff (Aut)0:00:11.686
57Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH0:00:11.920
58Mathew Stuttard (GBr)0:00:11.928
59Phil Atwill (GBr) RRP Ghost0:00:11.981
60Rupert Chapman (NZl)0:00:11.991
61Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:12.085
62Dean Lucas (Aus) Devinci Global Racing0:00:12.121
63Isak Leivsson (Nor)0:00:12.166
64Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing0:00:12.219
65Benny Strasser (Ger)0:00:12.383
66Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)0:00:12.474
67Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) Devinci Global Racing0:00:13.019
68Matthew Walker (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team0:00:13.624
69Maxime Chapuis (Swi)0:00:13.891
70Reon Boe (NZl)0:00:14.344
71Quentin Chanudet (Fra)0:00:14.579
72Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor)0:00:14.665
73Scott Mears (GBr)0:00:15.891
74Forrest Riesco (Can)0:00:16.695
75Emyr Davies (GBr)0:00:18.624
76Richard Thomas (GBr)0:00:18.850
77Slawomir Lukasik (Pol)0:00:19.546
78Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH0:00:39.317
DNFMatej Charvat (Cze) Banshee Bikes Factory Team
DSQBernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory DH Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madison Saracen Factory Team82pts
2Santa Cruz Syndicate75
3Trek World Racing71
4Commencal / Riding Addiction56
5Giant Factory Off-Road Team56
6GT Factory Racing55
7Lapierre Gravity Republic45
8Hutchinson Ur35
9Devinci Global Racing34
10Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof33
11Specialized Racing DH32
12Fmd Racing22
13Kona Factory Team22
14Gstaad-Scott22
15Evil Vengeance Tour20
16Pivot Factory DH Team16
17Unior Tools Team11
18Lee Cougan Dirty Factory7
19Ms Mondraker Team5
20Blackthorn GT4
21Commencal2

Elite men downhill World Cup standings after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH634pts
2Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH605
3Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate547
4Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing521
5Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof478
6Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate476
7Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team409
8Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic404
9Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing394
10Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic370
11Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team368
12Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team348
13Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing303
14Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team283
15Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team283
16Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team282
17Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing269
18Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate266
19Cameron Cole (NZl) Commencal / Riding Addiction248
20Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott244
21Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team230
22Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing230
23Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR227
24Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction227
25Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team217
26George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing215
27Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof211
28Lorenzo Suding (Ita)206
29Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing205
30Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing203
31Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott203
32Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR198
33Jack Moir (Aus) Bergamont Hayes World Team197
34Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof188
35Florent Payet (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour188
36Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes World Team186
37Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost184
38Faustin Figaret (Fra) Commencal170
39Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory DH Team167
40Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team161
41Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour158
42Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Ms Mondraker Team155
43Bryn Atkinson (Aus)152
44Matthew Walker (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team143
45Harry Heath (GBr) Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal141
46Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH141
47Isak Leivsson (Nor)116
48Harry Molloy (GBr) RRP Ghost115
49Manuel Gruber (Aut)102
50Jack Reading (GBr) Sc Intense99
51Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory DH Team98
52Joseph Connell (GBr) Sc Intense97
53Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH96
54Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott93
55Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction89
56Dean Lucas (Aus) Devinci Global Racing81
57Robin Wallner (Swe) W-Racing76
58Kyle Sangers (Can)74
59Fraser Mcglone (GBr) Perth City Cycles73
60Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Hutchinson UR71
61George Gannicott (GBr)70
62Reece Potter (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team61
63Rupert Chapman (NZl)60
64Timothy Bentley (RSA)59
65Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)57
66Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing56
67Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)55
68Graeme Mudd (Aus)52
69Forrest Riesco (Can)51
70Benny Strasser (Ger)51
71Chris Kovarik (Aus)50
72Phil Atwill (GBr) RRP Ghost50
73Tomas Slavik (Cze)45
74Alexandre Fayolle (Fra)44
75Alexander Kangas (Swe)43
76David Trummer (Aut) RRP Ghost42
77Adam Brayton (GBr)42
78Alex Bond (GBr)40
79Lindsay Klein (Aus)40
80Boris Tetzlaff (Aut)40
81Maxime Chapuis (Swi)37
82Quentin Chanudet (Fra)36
83Mathew Stuttard (GBr)35
84Kirk Mcdowall (Can)34
85Noel Niederberger (Swi) Gstaad-Scott32
86David Mcmillan (Aus)29
87Stefan Garlicki (RSA)28
88Ben Power (Aus)28
89Richard Thomas (GBr)28
90Matej Charvat (Cze) Banshee Bikes Factory Team28
91Francisco Pardal (Por)27
92Tiaan Odendaal (RSA)26
93Tom Matthews (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team25
94Samuel Bull (RSA)24
95Dominik Gspan (Swi)24
96Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor)24
97Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson UR23
98Jasper Jauch (Ger)22
99Louis Hamilton (NZl)22
100Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)21
101Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour21
102Jono Jones (GBr)21
103Dan Sheridan (Irl)20
104Mario Josã© Jarrin Molina (Ecu)19
105Sebastiaan Van Steenbergen (USA)19
106Felix Heine (Ger)19
107Terje Nylende (Nor)18
108Junya Nagata (Jpn)18
109Jonty Neethling (RSA)17
110Oliver Burton (GBr)17
111Lachlan Blair (GBr)17
112Brent Smith (Aus)16
113Brendan Moon (Aus)16
114Hajime Imoto (Jpn)15
115Emyr Davies (GBr)15
116Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) Devinci Global Racing14
117Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction14
118Luke Ball (GBr)14
119Dan Stanbridge (GBr)13
120Chris Barlin (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development13
121Thomas Crimmins (Aus)13
122Ronan Taylor (GBr)12
123Reon Boe (NZl)11
124Yuki Kushima (Jpn)11
125Peter Williams (GBr)11
126Josh Lowe (GBr)10
127Francesco Colombo (Ita) Gravitalia Squadra Corse9
128Scott Mears (GBr)8
129Jacques Bouvet (Ger) Team Bulls - DH8
130Jesse Beare (Aus)8
131Alasdair Fey (RSA)8
132Peter Knott (Aus)7
133Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn) Madison Saracen Factory Team7
134Joshua Button (Aus)6
135Travis Browning (RSA)6
136Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Roc Vtt Oz En Oisans5
137Slawomir Lukasik (Pol)4

Team World Cup standings after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madison Saracen Factory Team279pts
2GT Factory Racing266
3Lapierre Gravity Republic248
4Santa Cruz Syndicate226
5Specialized Racing DH222
6Commencal / Riding Addiction211
7Hutchinson Ur175
8Giant Factory Off-Road Team171
9Trek World Racing169
10Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof158
11Gstaad-Scott99
12Evil Vengeance Tour77
13Devinci Global Racing69
14Fmd Racing65
15Pivot Factory DH Team63
16Bergamont Hayes World Team56
17Ms Mondraker Team55
18Kona Factory Team45
19Unior Tools Team36
20Rrp Ghost23
21Green To Gold Race Development17
22Lee Cougan Dirty Factory10
23Banshee Bikes Factory Team9
24Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal6
25Blackthorn GT4
26Commencal2

 

