Bryceland wins Leogang World Cup downhill
Brosnan heads overall standings
Josh Bryceland celebrated his first career World Cup win in Leogang on Sunday. Only two seconds separated the top five men at the end of the 3.1km course.
The track in Leogang best fit the young Brit Josh "Ratboy" Bryceland. He celebrated his first ever UCI World Cup victory with a flawless run in front of 11,000 spectators. His comment says it all: "I actually always do the same - ride down the hill as fast as I can. Sometimes it works good, sometimes not. Last weekend in Fort William was similar, besides the fact that I got 26th. This is a week to celebrate."
Before Bryceland put down his winning run, several favorites hit trouble on the track. Gee Atherton didn't have a great day and crossed the line in 12th place. Last year's World Cup overall winner Steve Smith left Saalfelden Leogang after several time-consuming mistakes, resulting in an 11th place finish.
Despite falling out of the top 10, Aaron Gwin was the unspoken hero of the day. Looking fast up top, he caught a flat tire and road out the course with a textbook-like run. His determination was rewarded by the roars of the amazed spectators.
Reigning World Champion Greg Minnaar spent a long time in the hot seat and was only pushed down by Bryceland. Another victim of the Speedster was French rider Loic Bruni. After qualifying first on Saturday, the former junior World Champion in Leogang had high hopes for the top spot. It all looked set for a French win after the first split. Sadly, Bruni had to burry all his ambitions in the last root section, when he went down. Completing the podium behind Bryceland and Minnaar was Fort William world cup winner Troy Brosnan, who also took over the lead in the overall World Cup.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:03:18.700
|2
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:01.275
|3
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH
|0:00:01.284
|4
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:01.300
|5
|George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:01.934
|6
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|0:00:02.202
|7
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:02.311
|8
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:02.498
|9
|Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team
|0:00:02.618
|10
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:02.905
|11
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:03.089
|12
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:03.136
|13
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:04.127
|14
|Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR
|0:00:04.375
|15
|Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|0:00:04.732
|16
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:04.970
|17
|Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:05.011
|18
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:05.138
|19
|Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:05.155
|20
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:05.343
|21
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:05.642
|22
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:05.843
|23
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:06.063
|24
|Manuel Gruber (Aut)
|0:00:06.352
|25
|Florent Payet (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:06.540
|26
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team
|0:00:06.543
|27
|Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:06.554
|28
|Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing
|0:00:06.628
|29
|Faustin Figaret (Fra) Commencal
|0:00:06.707
|30
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:06.933
|31
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:07.243
|32
|Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes World Team
|0:00:07.681
|33
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:07.762
|34
|Jack Reading (GBr) Sc Intense
|0:00:08.085
|35
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost
|0:00:08.271
|36
|Harry Molloy (GBr) RRP Ghost
|0:00:08.459
|37
|Kyle Sangers (Can)
|0:00:08.566
|38
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:08.727
|39
|David Trummer (Aut) RRP Ghost
|0:00:08.742
|40
|Robin Wallner (Swe) W-Racing
|0:00:08.810
|41
|Alex Bond (GBr)
|0:00:08.961
|42
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita)
|0:00:09.651
|43
|Harry Heath (GBr) Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal
|0:00:09.808
|44
|Jack Moir (Aus) Bergamont Hayes World Team
|0:00:09.832
|45
|Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory DH Team
|0:00:09.979
|46
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus)
|0:00:10.013
|47
|George Gannicott (GBr)
|0:00:10.175
|48
|Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:10.566
|49
|Noel Niederberger (Swi) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:10.774
|50
|Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH
|0:00:10.803
|51
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:10.850
|52
|Joseph Connell (GBr) Sc Intense
|0:00:11.095
|53
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)
|0:00:11.438
|54
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|0:00:11.461
|55
|Timothy Bentley (RSA)
|0:00:11.605
|56
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut)
|0:00:11.686
|57
|Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|0:00:11.920
|58
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|0:00:11.928
|59
|Phil Atwill (GBr) RRP Ghost
|0:00:11.981
|60
|Rupert Chapman (NZl)
|0:00:11.991
|61
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:12.085
|62
|Dean Lucas (Aus) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:12.121
|63
|Isak Leivsson (Nor)
|0:00:12.166
|64
|Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:12.219
|65
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|0:00:12.383
|66
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)
|0:00:12.474
|67
|Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:13.019
|68
|Matthew Walker (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team
|0:00:13.624
|69
|Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
|0:00:13.891
|70
|Reon Boe (NZl)
|0:00:14.344
|71
|Quentin Chanudet (Fra)
|0:00:14.579
|72
|Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor)
|0:00:14.665
|73
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|0:00:15.891
|74
|Forrest Riesco (Can)
|0:00:16.695
|75
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|0:00:18.624
|76
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|0:00:18.850
|77
|Slawomir Lukasik (Pol)
|0:00:19.546
|78
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|0:00:39.317
|DNF
|Matej Charvat (Cze) Banshee Bikes Factory Team
|DSQ
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory DH Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Madison Saracen Factory Team
|82
|pts
|2
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|75
|3
|Trek World Racing
|71
|4
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|56
|5
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|56
|6
|GT Factory Racing
|55
|7
|Lapierre Gravity Republic
|45
|8
|Hutchinson Ur
|35
|9
|Devinci Global Racing
|34
|10
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|33
|11
|Specialized Racing DH
|32
|12
|Fmd Racing
|22
|13
|Kona Factory Team
|22
|14
|Gstaad-Scott
|22
|15
|Evil Vengeance Tour
|20
|16
|Pivot Factory DH Team
|16
|17
|Unior Tools Team
|11
|18
|Lee Cougan Dirty Factory
|7
|19
|Ms Mondraker Team
|5
|20
|Blackthorn GT
|4
|21
|Commencal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH
|634
|pts
|2
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|605
|3
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|547
|4
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|521
|5
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|478
|6
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|476
|7
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|409
|8
|Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|404
|9
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|394
|10
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|370
|11
|Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|368
|12
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|348
|13
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing
|303
|14
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|283
|15
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team
|283
|16
|Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team
|282
|17
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|269
|18
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|266
|19
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|248
|20
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott
|244
|21
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|230
|22
|Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing
|230
|23
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR
|227
|24
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|227
|25
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|217
|26
|George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing
|215
|27
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|211
|28
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita)
|206
|29
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|205
|30
|Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing
|203
|31
|Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott
|203
|32
|Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR
|198
|33
|Jack Moir (Aus) Bergamont Hayes World Team
|197
|34
|Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|188
|35
|Florent Payet (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour
|188
|36
|Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes World Team
|186
|37
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost
|184
|38
|Faustin Figaret (Fra) Commencal
|170
|39
|Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory DH Team
|167
|40
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|161
|41
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour
|158
|42
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Ms Mondraker Team
|155
|43
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus)
|152
|44
|Matthew Walker (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team
|143
|45
|Harry Heath (GBr) Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal
|141
|46
|Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH
|141
|47
|Isak Leivsson (Nor)
|116
|48
|Harry Molloy (GBr) RRP Ghost
|115
|49
|Manuel Gruber (Aut)
|102
|50
|Jack Reading (GBr) Sc Intense
|99
|51
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory DH Team
|98
|52
|Joseph Connell (GBr) Sc Intense
|97
|53
|Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|96
|54
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott
|93
|55
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|89
|56
|Dean Lucas (Aus) Devinci Global Racing
|81
|57
|Robin Wallner (Swe) W-Racing
|76
|58
|Kyle Sangers (Can)
|74
|59
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr) Perth City Cycles
|73
|60
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Hutchinson UR
|71
|61
|George Gannicott (GBr)
|70
|62
|Reece Potter (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team
|61
|63
|Rupert Chapman (NZl)
|60
|64
|Timothy Bentley (RSA)
|59
|65
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)
|57
|66
|Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|56
|67
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)
|55
|68
|Graeme Mudd (Aus)
|52
|69
|Forrest Riesco (Can)
|51
|70
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|51
|71
|Chris Kovarik (Aus)
|50
|72
|Phil Atwill (GBr) RRP Ghost
|50
|73
|Tomas Slavik (Cze)
|45
|74
|Alexandre Fayolle (Fra)
|44
|75
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|43
|76
|David Trummer (Aut) RRP Ghost
|42
|77
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|42
|78
|Alex Bond (GBr)
|40
|79
|Lindsay Klein (Aus)
|40
|80
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut)
|40
|81
|Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
|37
|82
|Quentin Chanudet (Fra)
|36
|83
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|35
|84
|Kirk Mcdowall (Can)
|34
|85
|Noel Niederberger (Swi) Gstaad-Scott
|32
|86
|David Mcmillan (Aus)
|29
|87
|Stefan Garlicki (RSA)
|28
|88
|Ben Power (Aus)
|28
|89
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|28
|90
|Matej Charvat (Cze) Banshee Bikes Factory Team
|28
|91
|Francisco Pardal (Por)
|27
|92
|Tiaan Odendaal (RSA)
|26
|93
|Tom Matthews (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team
|25
|94
|Samuel Bull (RSA)
|24
|95
|Dominik Gspan (Swi)
|24
|96
|Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor)
|24
|97
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson UR
|23
|98
|Jasper Jauch (Ger)
|22
|99
|Louis Hamilton (NZl)
|22
|100
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)
|21
|101
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour
|21
|102
|Jono Jones (GBr)
|21
|103
|Dan Sheridan (Irl)
|20
|104
|Mario Josã© Jarrin Molina (Ecu)
|19
|105
|Sebastiaan Van Steenbergen (USA)
|19
|106
|Felix Heine (Ger)
|19
|107
|Terje Nylende (Nor)
|18
|108
|Junya Nagata (Jpn)
|18
|109
|Jonty Neethling (RSA)
|17
|110
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|17
|111
|Lachlan Blair (GBr)
|17
|112
|Brent Smith (Aus)
|16
|113
|Brendan Moon (Aus)
|16
|114
|Hajime Imoto (Jpn)
|15
|115
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|15
|116
|Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) Devinci Global Racing
|14
|117
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|14
|118
|Luke Ball (GBr)
|14
|119
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr)
|13
|120
|Chris Barlin (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development
|13
|121
|Thomas Crimmins (Aus)
|13
|122
|Ronan Taylor (GBr)
|12
|123
|Reon Boe (NZl)
|11
|124
|Yuki Kushima (Jpn)
|11
|125
|Peter Williams (GBr)
|11
|126
|Josh Lowe (GBr)
|10
|127
|Francesco Colombo (Ita) Gravitalia Squadra Corse
|9
|128
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|8
|129
|Jacques Bouvet (Ger) Team Bulls - DH
|8
|130
|Jesse Beare (Aus)
|8
|131
|Alasdair Fey (RSA)
|8
|132
|Peter Knott (Aus)
|7
|133
|Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|7
|134
|Joshua Button (Aus)
|6
|135
|Travis Browning (RSA)
|6
|136
|Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Roc Vtt Oz En Oisans
|5
|137
|Slawomir Lukasik (Pol)
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Madison Saracen Factory Team
|279
|pts
|2
|GT Factory Racing
|266
|3
|Lapierre Gravity Republic
|248
|4
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|226
|5
|Specialized Racing DH
|222
|6
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|211
|7
|Hutchinson Ur
|175
|8
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|171
|9
|Trek World Racing
|169
|10
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|158
|11
|Gstaad-Scott
|99
|12
|Evil Vengeance Tour
|77
|13
|Devinci Global Racing
|69
|14
|Fmd Racing
|65
|15
|Pivot Factory DH Team
|63
|16
|Bergamont Hayes World Team
|56
|17
|Ms Mondraker Team
|55
|18
|Kona Factory Team
|45
|19
|Unior Tools Team
|36
|20
|Rrp Ghost
|23
|21
|Green To Gold Race Development
|17
|22
|Lee Cougan Dirty Factory
|10
|23
|Banshee Bikes Factory Team
|9
|24
|Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal
|6
|25
|Blackthorn GT
|4
|26
|Commencal
|2
