Josh Bryceland celebrated his first career World Cup win in Leogang on Sunday. Only two seconds separated the top five men at the end of the 3.1km course.

The track in Leogang best fit the young Brit Josh "Ratboy" Bryceland. He celebrated his first ever UCI World Cup victory with a flawless run in front of 11,000 spectators. His comment says it all: "I actually always do the same - ride down the hill as fast as I can. Sometimes it works good, sometimes not. Last weekend in Fort William was similar, besides the fact that I got 26th. This is a week to celebrate."

Before Bryceland put down his winning run, several favorites hit trouble on the track. Gee Atherton didn't have a great day and crossed the line in 12th place. Last year's World Cup overall winner Steve Smith left Saalfelden Leogang after several time-consuming mistakes, resulting in an 11th place finish.

Despite falling out of the top 10, Aaron Gwin was the unspoken hero of the day. Looking fast up top, he caught a flat tire and road out the course with a textbook-like run. His determination was rewarded by the roars of the amazed spectators.

Reigning World Champion Greg Minnaar spent a long time in the hot seat and was only pushed down by Bryceland. Another victim of the Speedster was French rider Loic Bruni. After qualifying first on Saturday, the former junior World Champion in Leogang had high hopes for the top spot. It all looked set for a French win after the first split. Sadly, Bruni had to burry all his ambitions in the last root section, when he went down. Completing the podium behind Bryceland and Minnaar was Fort William world cup winner Troy Brosnan, who also took over the lead in the overall World Cup.

Results

Elite men downhill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:03:18.700 2 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:01.275 3 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:01.284 4 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:01.300 5 George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:01.934 6 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 0:00:02.202 7 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:02.311 8 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:02.498 9 Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team 0:00:02.618 10 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:02.905 11 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:03.089 12 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:03.136 13 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:04.127 14 Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR 0:00:04.375 15 Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 0:00:04.732 16 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:04.970 17 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:05.011 18 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:05.138 19 Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:05.155 20 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:05.343 21 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:05.642 22 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:05.843 23 Cameron Cole (NZl) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:06.063 24 Manuel Gruber (Aut) 0:00:06.352 25 Florent Payet (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:06.540 26 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team 0:00:06.543 27 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:06.554 28 Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:00:06.628 29 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Commencal 0:00:06.707 30 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:06.933 31 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:07.243 32 Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes World Team 0:00:07.681 33 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:07.762 34 Jack Reading (GBr) Sc Intense 0:00:08.085 35 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost 0:00:08.271 36 Harry Molloy (GBr) RRP Ghost 0:00:08.459 37 Kyle Sangers (Can) 0:00:08.566 38 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:08.727 39 David Trummer (Aut) RRP Ghost 0:00:08.742 40 Robin Wallner (Swe) W-Racing 0:00:08.810 41 Alex Bond (GBr) 0:00:08.961 42 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 0:00:09.651 43 Harry Heath (GBr) Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal 0:00:09.808 44 Jack Moir (Aus) Bergamont Hayes World Team 0:00:09.832 45 Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory DH Team 0:00:09.979 46 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 0:00:10.013 47 George Gannicott (GBr) 0:00:10.175 48 Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:10.566 49 Noel Niederberger (Swi) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:10.774 50 Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH 0:00:10.803 51 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:10.850 52 Joseph Connell (GBr) Sc Intense 0:00:11.095 53 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 0:00:11.438 54 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 0:00:11.461 55 Timothy Bentley (RSA) 0:00:11.605 56 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) 0:00:11.686 57 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:11.920 58 Mathew Stuttard (GBr) 0:00:11.928 59 Phil Atwill (GBr) RRP Ghost 0:00:11.981 60 Rupert Chapman (NZl) 0:00:11.991 61 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:12.085 62 Dean Lucas (Aus) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:12.121 63 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 0:00:12.166 64 Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:12.219 65 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:12.383 66 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) 0:00:12.474 67 Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:13.019 68 Matthew Walker (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team 0:00:13.624 69 Maxime Chapuis (Swi) 0:00:13.891 70 Reon Boe (NZl) 0:00:14.344 71 Quentin Chanudet (Fra) 0:00:14.579 72 Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor) 0:00:14.665 73 Scott Mears (GBr) 0:00:15.891 74 Forrest Riesco (Can) 0:00:16.695 75 Emyr Davies (GBr) 0:00:18.624 76 Richard Thomas (GBr) 0:00:18.850 77 Slawomir Lukasik (Pol) 0:00:19.546 78 Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:39.317 DNF Matej Charvat (Cze) Banshee Bikes Factory Team DSQ Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory DH Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Madison Saracen Factory Team 82 pts 2 Santa Cruz Syndicate 75 3 Trek World Racing 71 4 Commencal / Riding Addiction 56 5 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 56 6 GT Factory Racing 55 7 Lapierre Gravity Republic 45 8 Hutchinson Ur 35 9 Devinci Global Racing 34 10 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 33 11 Specialized Racing DH 32 12 Fmd Racing 22 13 Kona Factory Team 22 14 Gstaad-Scott 22 15 Evil Vengeance Tour 20 16 Pivot Factory DH Team 16 17 Unior Tools Team 11 18 Lee Cougan Dirty Factory 7 19 Ms Mondraker Team 5 20 Blackthorn GT 4 21 Commencal 2

Elite men downhill World Cup standings after four rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH 634 pts 2 Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH 605 3 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 547 4 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 521 5 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 478 6 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 476 7 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 409 8 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 404 9 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 394 10 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic 370 11 Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 368 12 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 348 13 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing 303 14 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 283 15 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team 283 16 Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team 282 17 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 269 18 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 266 19 Cameron Cole (NZl) Commencal / Riding Addiction 248 20 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott 244 21 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team 230 22 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 230 23 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 227 24 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 227 25 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 217 26 George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing 215 27 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 211 28 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 206 29 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 205 30 Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing 203 31 Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 203 32 Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR 198 33 Jack Moir (Aus) Bergamont Hayes World Team 197 34 Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 188 35 Florent Payet (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour 188 36 Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes World Team 186 37 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost 184 38 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Commencal 170 39 Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory DH Team 167 40 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 161 41 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour 158 42 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Ms Mondraker Team 155 43 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 152 44 Matthew Walker (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team 143 45 Harry Heath (GBr) Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal 141 46 Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH 141 47 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 116 48 Harry Molloy (GBr) RRP Ghost 115 49 Manuel Gruber (Aut) 102 50 Jack Reading (GBr) Sc Intense 99 51 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory DH Team 98 52 Joseph Connell (GBr) Sc Intense 97 53 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH 96 54 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott 93 55 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 89 56 Dean Lucas (Aus) Devinci Global Racing 81 57 Robin Wallner (Swe) W-Racing 76 58 Kyle Sangers (Can) 74 59 Fraser Mcglone (GBr) Perth City Cycles 73 60 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Hutchinson UR 71 61 George Gannicott (GBr) 70 62 Reece Potter (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team 61 63 Rupert Chapman (NZl) 60 64 Timothy Bentley (RSA) 59 65 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) 57 66 Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing 56 67 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 55 68 Graeme Mudd (Aus) 52 69 Forrest Riesco (Can) 51 70 Benny Strasser (Ger) 51 71 Chris Kovarik (Aus) 50 72 Phil Atwill (GBr) RRP Ghost 50 73 Tomas Slavik (Cze) 45 74 Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) 44 75 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 43 76 David Trummer (Aut) RRP Ghost 42 77 Adam Brayton (GBr) 42 78 Alex Bond (GBr) 40 79 Lindsay Klein (Aus) 40 80 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) 40 81 Maxime Chapuis (Swi) 37 82 Quentin Chanudet (Fra) 36 83 Mathew Stuttard (GBr) 35 84 Kirk Mcdowall (Can) 34 85 Noel Niederberger (Swi) Gstaad-Scott 32 86 David Mcmillan (Aus) 29 87 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) 28 88 Ben Power (Aus) 28 89 Richard Thomas (GBr) 28 90 Matej Charvat (Cze) Banshee Bikes Factory Team 28 91 Francisco Pardal (Por) 27 92 Tiaan Odendaal (RSA) 26 93 Tom Matthews (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team 25 94 Samuel Bull (RSA) 24 95 Dominik Gspan (Swi) 24 96 Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor) 24 97 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson UR 23 98 Jasper Jauch (Ger) 22 99 Louis Hamilton (NZl) 22 100 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) 21 101 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour 21 102 Jono Jones (GBr) 21 103 Dan Sheridan (Irl) 20 104 Mario Josã© Jarrin Molina (Ecu) 19 105 Sebastiaan Van Steenbergen (USA) 19 106 Felix Heine (Ger) 19 107 Terje Nylende (Nor) 18 108 Junya Nagata (Jpn) 18 109 Jonty Neethling (RSA) 17 110 Oliver Burton (GBr) 17 111 Lachlan Blair (GBr) 17 112 Brent Smith (Aus) 16 113 Brendan Moon (Aus) 16 114 Hajime Imoto (Jpn) 15 115 Emyr Davies (GBr) 15 116 Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) Devinci Global Racing 14 117 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 14 118 Luke Ball (GBr) 14 119 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) 13 120 Chris Barlin (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development 13 121 Thomas Crimmins (Aus) 13 122 Ronan Taylor (GBr) 12 123 Reon Boe (NZl) 11 124 Yuki Kushima (Jpn) 11 125 Peter Williams (GBr) 11 126 Josh Lowe (GBr) 10 127 Francesco Colombo (Ita) Gravitalia Squadra Corse 9 128 Scott Mears (GBr) 8 129 Jacques Bouvet (Ger) Team Bulls - DH 8 130 Jesse Beare (Aus) 8 131 Alasdair Fey (RSA) 8 132 Peter Knott (Aus) 7 133 Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn) Madison Saracen Factory Team 7 134 Joshua Button (Aus) 6 135 Travis Browning (RSA) 6 136 Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Roc Vtt Oz En Oisans 5 137 Slawomir Lukasik (Pol) 4