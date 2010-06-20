Trending

Jonnier wins women's downhill

Ragot and Pugin complete podium

Austrian rider Petra Bernhard heads to the finish

Rachel Atherton (Commencal) won the qualifier but crashed in the final.

Leogang World Cup Winner Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)

Women's downhill podium (left to right) Tracy Moseley, Emmeline Ragot, Sabrina Jonnier, Floriane Pugin, Myriam Nicole

The first half of the 2010 season for the Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday at the new venue of Leogang, Austria, with the third round for downhill. Riders had to deal with cold temperatures, rain and mud, which had chewed the course up significantly, and left big holes and ruts full of water.

The two leading riders in the downhill series extended their leads, as the series hits the halfway mark. Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) took her second win of the year, and extended her lead after another favorite, Rachel Atherton (Commencal), crashed.

Atherton won the qualifying run of the women, six-tenths of a second ahead of World Champion Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center). Jonnier finished a distant fourth, seven and a half seconds behind Atherton. However, in the final, Jonnier stepped her game up, with a time nearly half a second faster than Atherton's qualifying time.

Atherton was the last rider to race, and the only one who could possibly beat the French rider. At the first time check, the British rider was three seconds up, but the 2008 World Cup champion crashed further down the course and did not finish. Ragot took second and Tracy Moseley (Trek World Team) third. Jonnier now holds a significant 140 point lead over Floriane Pugin (Scott 11), with Atherton third, 190 points behind.

"It is a really hard course, as hard as Maribor, maybe harder," said Jonnier. "It is just not the conditions I like at all. I like dry, sunny tracks, not this .... wet, muddy and yucky. The hardest part for me was the big drops, you can't go too fast or you end up missing the turn, and too slow you go over the bars. I tried to be fast enough and safe at the same time, just stay on my bike. It was good enough to take the win."

Women
1Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:04:52.70
2Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center0:00:03.54
3Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 110:00:05.35
4Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing0:00:09.69
5Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders0:00:12.78
6Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie0:00:18.21
7Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense0:00:20.02
8Manon Carpenter (GBr)0:00:20.50
9Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:20.92
10Micayla Gatto (Can) Commencal Marzocchi Young Guns0:00:35.99
11Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team0:00:40.02
12Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)0:00:43.81
13Joanna Petterson (RSA)0:00:44.56
14Melissa Buhl (USA) KHS0:00:51.79
15Katy Curd (GBr)0:00:58.24
16Mio Suemasa (Jpn) FFC0:00:59.26
17Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union0:01:01.26
18Aimee Dix (GBr)0:01:21.32
19Sophie Borderes (Fra)0:01:57.82
DNFRachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal

Women's teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense80pts
2Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain68
3Santa Cruz Syndicate66
4Trek World Racing60
5MS Evil Racing52
6Commencal50
7Scott 1140
8Suspension Center35
9Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team32
10Lapierre International30
11Commencal Superiders28
12Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie26
13Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz24
14RC Alpine Commencal Austria22
15Norco World Team20
16Giant Factory Team18
17Team Cingolani - Protone17
18GT Bicycles16
19Dr-Gravity Union14
20Solid Aclass Factory Team11
21Dirt Norco Race Team10
22Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team6
23Kenda-Playbiker4

Women's World Cup standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain650pts
2Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11510
3Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal460
4Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing389
5Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center385
6Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders350
7Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense282
8Mio Suemasa (Jpn)261
9Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie252
10Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria240
11Manon Carpenter° (GBr)187
12Micayla Gatto (Can)115
13Katy Curd (GBr)100
14Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team95
15Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)90
16Melissa Buhl (USA)75
17Jessica Stone (GBr)70
18Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 1165
19Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union60
20Joanna Petterson (RSA)40
21Aimee Dix (GBr)25
22Anais Pajot (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre20
23Fanny Lombard° (Fra)20
24Sophie Borderes (Fra)15
25Birgit Braumann (Aut)10
26Morgane Charre (Fra)5

Women's Team World Cup standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense224pts
2Commencal200
3Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain200
4Scott 11190
5Santa Cruz Syndicate171
6Trek World Racing168
7Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz93
8MS Evil Racing93
9Commencal Superiders90
10Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team86
11Suspension Center84
12GT Bicycles77
13Lapierre International75
14RC Alpine Commencal Austria69
15Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie68
16Giant Factory Team48
17Dr-Gravity Union42
18Kona41
19Norco World Team39
20Kenda-Playbiker27
21Mondraker Factory Team22
22Team Sunn Montgenevre20
23Team Cingolani - Protone17
24Dirt Norco Race Team15
25Solid Aclass Factory Team11
26Blackmountain Morewood United9
27Massi Team8
28Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team6

