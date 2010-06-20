Jonnier wins women's downhill
Ragot and Pugin complete podium
The first half of the 2010 season for the Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday at the new venue of Leogang, Austria, with the third round for downhill. Riders had to deal with cold temperatures, rain and mud, which had chewed the course up significantly, and left big holes and ruts full of water.
The two leading riders in the downhill series extended their leads, as the series hits the halfway mark. Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) took her second win of the year, and extended her lead after another favorite, Rachel Atherton (Commencal), crashed.
Atherton won the qualifying run of the women, six-tenths of a second ahead of World Champion Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center). Jonnier finished a distant fourth, seven and a half seconds behind Atherton. However, in the final, Jonnier stepped her game up, with a time nearly half a second faster than Atherton's qualifying time.
Atherton was the last rider to race, and the only one who could possibly beat the French rider. At the first time check, the British rider was three seconds up, but the 2008 World Cup champion crashed further down the course and did not finish. Ragot took second and Tracy Moseley (Trek World Team) third. Jonnier now holds a significant 140 point lead over Floriane Pugin (Scott 11), with Atherton third, 190 points behind.
"It is a really hard course, as hard as Maribor, maybe harder," said Jonnier. "It is just not the conditions I like at all. I like dry, sunny tracks, not this .... wet, muddy and yucky. The hardest part for me was the big drops, you can't go too fast or you end up missing the turn, and too slow you go over the bars. I tried to be fast enough and safe at the same time, just stay on my bike. It was good enough to take the win."
|1
|Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:04:52.70
|2
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center
|0:00:03.54
|3
|Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11
|0:00:05.35
|4
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing
|0:00:09.69
|5
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders
|0:00:12.78
|6
|Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|0:00:18.21
|7
|Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:20.02
|8
|Manon Carpenter (GBr)
|0:00:20.50
|9
|Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|0:00:20.92
|10
|Micayla Gatto (Can) Commencal Marzocchi Young Guns
|0:00:35.99
|11
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team
|0:00:40.02
|12
|Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)
|0:00:43.81
|13
|Joanna Petterson (RSA)
|0:00:44.56
|14
|Melissa Buhl (USA) KHS
|0:00:51.79
|15
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|0:00:58.24
|16
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn) FFC
|0:00:59.26
|17
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union
|0:01:01.26
|18
|Aimee Dix (GBr)
|0:01:21.32
|19
|Sophie Borderes (Fra)
|0:01:57.82
|DNF
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|80
|pts
|2
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|68
|3
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|66
|4
|Trek World Racing
|60
|5
|MS Evil Racing
|52
|6
|Commencal
|50
|7
|Scott 11
|40
|8
|Suspension Center
|35
|9
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|32
|10
|Lapierre International
|30
|11
|Commencal Superiders
|28
|12
|Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|26
|13
|Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|24
|14
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|22
|15
|Norco World Team
|20
|16
|Giant Factory Team
|18
|17
|Team Cingolani - Protone
|17
|18
|GT Bicycles
|16
|19
|Dr-Gravity Union
|14
|20
|Solid Aclass Factory Team
|11
|21
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|10
|22
|Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team
|6
|23
|Kenda-Playbiker
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|650
|pts
|2
|Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11
|510
|3
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|460
|4
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing
|389
|5
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center
|385
|6
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders
|350
|7
|Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|282
|8
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn)
|261
|9
|Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|252
|10
|Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|240
|11
|Manon Carpenter° (GBr)
|187
|12
|Micayla Gatto (Can)
|115
|13
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|100
|14
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team
|95
|15
|Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)
|90
|16
|Melissa Buhl (USA)
|75
|17
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|70
|18
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11
|65
|19
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union
|60
|20
|Joanna Petterson (RSA)
|40
|21
|Aimee Dix (GBr)
|25
|22
|Anais Pajot (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|20
|23
|Fanny Lombard° (Fra)
|20
|24
|Sophie Borderes (Fra)
|15
|25
|Birgit Braumann (Aut)
|10
|26
|Morgane Charre (Fra)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|224
|pts
|2
|Commencal
|200
|3
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|200
|4
|Scott 11
|190
|5
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|171
|6
|Trek World Racing
|168
|7
|Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|93
|8
|MS Evil Racing
|93
|9
|Commencal Superiders
|90
|10
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|86
|11
|Suspension Center
|84
|12
|GT Bicycles
|77
|13
|Lapierre International
|75
|14
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|69
|15
|Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|68
|16
|Giant Factory Team
|48
|17
|Dr-Gravity Union
|42
|18
|Kona
|41
|19
|Norco World Team
|39
|20
|Kenda-Playbiker
|27
|21
|Mondraker Factory Team
|22
|22
|Team Sunn Montgenevre
|20
|23
|Team Cingolani - Protone
|17
|24
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|15
|25
|Solid Aclass Factory Team
|11
|26
|Blackmountain Morewood United
|9
|27
|Massi Team
|8
|28
|Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team
|6
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy