Image 1 of 4 Austrian rider Petra Bernhard heads to the finish (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 4 Rachel Atherton (Commencal) won the qualifier but crashed in the final. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 4 Leogang World Cup Winner Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 4 Women's downhill podium (left to right) Tracy Moseley, Emmeline Ragot, Sabrina Jonnier, Floriane Pugin, Myriam Nicole (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The first half of the 2010 season for the Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday at the new venue of Leogang, Austria, with the third round for downhill. Riders had to deal with cold temperatures, rain and mud, which had chewed the course up significantly, and left big holes and ruts full of water.

The two leading riders in the downhill series extended their leads, as the series hits the halfway mark. Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) took her second win of the year, and extended her lead after another favorite, Rachel Atherton (Commencal), crashed.

Atherton won the qualifying run of the women, six-tenths of a second ahead of World Champion Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center). Jonnier finished a distant fourth, seven and a half seconds behind Atherton. However, in the final, Jonnier stepped her game up, with a time nearly half a second faster than Atherton's qualifying time.

Atherton was the last rider to race, and the only one who could possibly beat the French rider. At the first time check, the British rider was three seconds up, but the 2008 World Cup champion crashed further down the course and did not finish. Ragot took second and Tracy Moseley (Trek World Team) third. Jonnier now holds a significant 140 point lead over Floriane Pugin (Scott 11), with Atherton third, 190 points behind.

"It is a really hard course, as hard as Maribor, maybe harder," said Jonnier. "It is just not the conditions I like at all. I like dry, sunny tracks, not this .... wet, muddy and yucky. The hardest part for me was the big drops, you can't go too fast or you end up missing the turn, and too slow you go over the bars. I tried to be fast enough and safe at the same time, just stay on my bike. It was good enough to take the win."

Women 1 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:04:52.70 2 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center 0:00:03.54 3 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:05.35 4 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:00:09.69 5 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders 0:00:12.78 6 Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 0:00:18.21 7 Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:20.02 8 Manon Carpenter (GBr) 0:00:20.50 9 Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:20.92 10 Micayla Gatto (Can) Commencal Marzocchi Young Guns 0:00:35.99 11 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team 0:00:40.02 12 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 0:00:43.81 13 Joanna Petterson (RSA) 0:00:44.56 14 Melissa Buhl (USA) KHS 0:00:51.79 15 Katy Curd (GBr) 0:00:58.24 16 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) FFC 0:00:59.26 17 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union 0:01:01.26 18 Aimee Dix (GBr) 0:01:21.32 19 Sophie Borderes (Fra) 0:01:57.82 DNF Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal

Women's teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 80 pts 2 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 68 3 Santa Cruz Syndicate 66 4 Trek World Racing 60 5 MS Evil Racing 52 6 Commencal 50 7 Scott 11 40 8 Suspension Center 35 9 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 32 10 Lapierre International 30 11 Commencal Superiders 28 12 Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 26 13 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 24 14 RC Alpine Commencal Austria 22 15 Norco World Team 20 16 Giant Factory Team 18 17 Team Cingolani - Protone 17 18 GT Bicycles 16 19 Dr-Gravity Union 14 20 Solid Aclass Factory Team 11 21 Dirt Norco Race Team 10 22 Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team 6 23 Kenda-Playbiker 4

Women's World Cup standings after three rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 650 pts 2 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11 510 3 Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal 460 4 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing 389 5 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center 385 6 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders 350 7 Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 282 8 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 261 9 Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 252 10 Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 240 11 Manon Carpenter° (GBr) 187 12 Micayla Gatto (Can) 115 13 Katy Curd (GBr) 100 14 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team 95 15 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 90 16 Melissa Buhl (USA) 75 17 Jessica Stone (GBr) 70 18 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11 65 19 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union 60 20 Joanna Petterson (RSA) 40 21 Aimee Dix (GBr) 25 22 Anais Pajot (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 20 23 Fanny Lombard° (Fra) 20 24 Sophie Borderes (Fra) 15 25 Birgit Braumann (Aut) 10 26 Morgane Charre (Fra) 5