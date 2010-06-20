Trending

Minnaar victorious in Leogang

Atherton, Gwin round out podium

Image 1 of 5

Best downhill team - Chain Reaction Cycles

Best downhill team - Chain Reaction Cycles
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 5

Leogang World Cup Winner Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate)

Leogang World Cup Winner Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 5

Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre) was the fastest qualifier and finished fourth.

Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre) was the fastest qualifier and finished fourth.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 5

Welcome to Bikepark Leogang

Welcome to Bikepark Leogang
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 5

Men's downhill podium (left to right): Sam Blenkinsop, Gee Atherton, Greg Minnaar, Aaron Gwin, Cameron Cole

Men's downhill podium (left to right): Sam Blenkinsop, Gee Atherton, Greg Minnaar, Aaron Gwin, Cameron Cole
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The first half of the 2010 season for the Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday at the new venue of Leogang, Austria, with the third round for downhill. Riders had to deal with cold temperatures, rain and mud, which had chewed the course up significantly, and left big holes and ruts full of water. The final 20 men to race saw the rain return for their runs. Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) extended his lead in the series after taking his second win of the season.

Minnaar qualified second fastest among the men, two-tenths of a second behind Sam Blenkinsop (Pierre International), with Aaron Gwin (Yeti Fox Shox) in third and round two winner Gee Atherton (Commencal) in fifth.

In the final, no one could come close to the top qualifying time, showing how much the track had deteriorated overnight. World Champion Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) set the first time under 4:12, but was bumped from the hot seat by Cameron Cole (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), the young New Zealand rider who has become a consistent top-10finisher.

Gee Atherton, the fifth from last starter, then took the leading time down by a staggering 5.38 seconds, which stood up until Minnaar came in three quarters of a second faster at 4:05.65. Blenkinsop couldn't manage to repeat his stellar qualifying performance, and slotted into fourth, behind Gwin.

Minnaar, with two wins and a third place, extended his World Cup lead over Atherton to 73 points, while Gwin moved into third, 250 points behind Minnaar.

"It was crazy out there," said Minnaar. "I was just all over the place, dabbing and trying to stay on the bike. It really was tough."

Men
1Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:04:05.65
2Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal0:00:00.74
3Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:04.44
4Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International0:00:05.52
5Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:00:06.12
6Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:06.17
7Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz0:00:06.96
8Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:07.28
9Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense0:00:07.60
10Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense0:00:08.17
11Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing0:00:08.44
12Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing0:00:08.99
13Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team0:00:09.98
14Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone0:00:10.38
15Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles0:00:11.40
16Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal0:00:12.27
17Sam Dale (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz0:00:12.60
18Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense0:00:12.71
19Mickael Pascal (Fra)0:00:12.80
20Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team0:00:13.05
21Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:13.29
22Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing0:00:13.34
23Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 110:00:13.42
24Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing0:00:13.76
25George Brannigan (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team0:00:14.35
26Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)0:00:14.47
27Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker0:00:15.03
27Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing
29Adam Vagner (Cze)0:00:15.19
30Joe Barnes (GBr)0:00:15.34
31Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team0:00:16.17
32Romain Paulhan (Fra)0:00:16.22
33Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United0:00:16.47
34Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker0:00:17.48
35Harry Molloy (GBr)0:00:18.01
35Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
37Nico Vink (Bel)0:00:18.31
38Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)0:00:18.34
39Kyle Strait (USA)0:00:18.37
40Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Solid Aclass Factory Team0:00:18.50
41Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team0:00:18.61
42Cédric Gracia (Fra)0:00:18.67
43Dennis Dertell (Swe)0:00:19.44
44Marco Milivinti (Ita) Team Cingolani - Protone0:00:19.51
45Nathan Rankin (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker0:00:19.84
46Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles0:00:20.05
47Robert Smith (GBr)0:00:20.32
48Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense0:00:21.00
49Ludovic May (Sui)0:00:21.02
50Troy Brosnan (Aus)0:00:21.34
51Richard Thomas (GBr)0:00:21.69
52Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Ryde-Racing0:00:21.98
53Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 110:00:22.16
54Ralph Jones (GBr)0:00:22.47
55Lorenzo Suding (Ita)0:00:22.98
56Chris Hutchens (GBr)0:00:23.19
57Fergus Lamb (GBr)0:00:23.33
58Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges0:00:23.46
59Lewis Buchanan (GBr) MS Evil Racing0:00:23.67
60Joris Bigoni (Fra)0:00:24.04
61Joshua Button (Aus) Kona0:00:24.45
62Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United0:00:24.77
63Bryn Atkinson (Aus) World Trail/Specialized0:00:24.88
64Alexander Kangas (Swe)0:00:25.46
65Benny Strasser (Ger)0:00:27.23
66Ben Cathro (GBr) MTBcut.tv0:00:28.53
67Emanuel Pombo (Por)0:00:29.32
68Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center0:00:29.46
69Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team0:00:29.89
70Marcel Beer (Swi)0:00:30.25
71Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team0:00:33.06
72Aari Barrett (NZl) Scott 110:00:36.76
73Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Esp) XMS Racing Squad0:00:38.41
74Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team0:00:39.65
75Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense0:00:42.71
76Marco Bugnone (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team0:00:57.46
77Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona0:01:31.37
78Evan Turpen (USA)0:02:36.44
79Pasqual Canals Flix (Esp) XMS Racing Squad0:08:50.05
DNFJosh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
DSQMitchell Delfs (Aus) Lex / Pivot
DNSRobin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre

Men's teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense80pts
2Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain68
3Santa Cruz Syndicate66
4Trek World Racing60
5MS Evil Racing52
6Commencal50
7Scott 1140
8Suspension Center35
9Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team32
10Lapierre International30
11Commencal Superiders28
12Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie26
13Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz24
14RC Alpine Commencal Austria22
15Norco World Team20
16Giant Factory Team18
17Team Cingolani - Protone17
18GT Bicycles16
19Dr-Gravity Union14
20Solid Aclass Factory Team11
21Dirt Norco Race Team10
22Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team6
23Kenda-Playbiker4

Results

Men World Cup individual standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate660pts
2Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal587
3Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team410
4Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain404
5Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International394
6Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz345
7Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing274
8Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense265
9Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11257
10Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles232
11Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense223
12Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate222
13Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles218
14Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team218
15Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing206
16Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing200
17Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker198
18Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense196
19Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing189
20Bryn Atkinson (Aus)178
21Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team178
22Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11177
23Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team168
24Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team165
25Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz160
26Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona157
27Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United157
28Nico Vink (Bel)154
29Ben Cathro (GBr)148
30Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate138
31Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing138
32Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)131
33Romain Paulhan (Fra)129
34Sam Dale (GBr)124
35Joshua Button (Aus) Kona121
36Mickael Pascal (Fra)118
37Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone118
38Mitchell Delfs (Aus)116
39Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker115
40Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders111
41Joe Barnes (GBr)105
42Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre103
43Harry Molloy (GBr)103
44Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing102
45Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense101
46Kyle Strait (USA)98
47Adam Vagner (Cze)94
48Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad92
49Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense90
50George Brannigan° (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team89
51Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz88
52Joris Bigoni (Fra)87
53Emanuel Pombo (Por)86
54Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team82
55Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team81
56Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team78
57Marco Milivinti (Ita) Team Cingolani - Protone78
58Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Massi Team77
59Fergus Lamb (GBr)77
60Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)74
61Cédric Gracia (Fra)73
62Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Solid Aclass Factory Team71
63Robert Smith (GBr)67
64Dennis Dertell (Swe)66
65Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team66
66Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal65
67Nathan Rankin (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker65
68Benny Strasser (Ger)56
69Chris Hutchens (GBr)53
70Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa) XMS Racing Squad50
71Ludovic May (Swi)47
72Ralph Jones (GBr)45
73Alexander Kangas (Swe)44
74Richard Thomas (GBr)42
75Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United41
76Curtis Keene (USA)40
77Antoine Badouard (Fra)39
78Rémi Thirion (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre39
79Adam Brayton (GBr)36
80Emyr Davies (GBr)35
81Lars Peyer (Swi) Suspension Center32
82Scott Mears (GBr)31
83Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) MS Evil Racing30
84Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Ryde-Racing29
85Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team28
86Olivier Nicole (Fra)26
87Lorenzo Suding (Ita)26
88Aari Barrett (NZl) Scott 1126
89Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges23
90Jack Reading (GBr)21
91Nejc Rutar (Slo) MBK Orbea20
92Harry Heath (GBr)20
93Oliver Burton (GBr)19
94Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team19
95Marco Bugnone (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team18
96Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center15
97Scott Laughland (Irl)14
98Marcel Beer (Swi)11
99Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) Massi Team11
100Sam Flockhart° (GBr) Lapierre International10
101Jan Javornik (Svk)9
102Florian Arthus (Fra)8
103Mark Scott° (GBr)7
104Kim Petersson (Swe)4
105Evan Turpen (USA)3

Men's Team World Cup standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense224pts
2Commencal200
3Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain200
4Scott 11190
5Santa Cruz Syndicate171
6Trek World Racing168
7Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz93
8MS Evil Racing93
9Commencal Superiders90
10Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team86
11Suspension Center84
12GT Bicycles77
13Lapierre International75
14RC Alpine Commencal Austria69
15Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie68
16Giant Factory Team48
17Dr-Gravity Union42
18Kona41
19Norco World Team39
20Kenda-Playbiker27
21Mondraker Factory Team22
22Team Sunn Montgenevre20
23Team Cingolani - Protone17
24Dirt Norco Race Team15
25Solid Aclass Factory Team11
26Blackmountain Morewood United9
27Massi Team8
28Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team6

Latest on Cyclingnews