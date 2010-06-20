Minnaar victorious in Leogang
Atherton, Gwin round out podium
The first half of the 2010 season for the Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday at the new venue of Leogang, Austria, with the third round for downhill. Riders had to deal with cold temperatures, rain and mud, which had chewed the course up significantly, and left big holes and ruts full of water. The final 20 men to race saw the rain return for their runs. Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) extended his lead in the series after taking his second win of the season.
Minnaar qualified second fastest among the men, two-tenths of a second behind Sam Blenkinsop (Pierre International), with Aaron Gwin (Yeti Fox Shox) in third and round two winner Gee Atherton (Commencal) in fifth.
In the final, no one could come close to the top qualifying time, showing how much the track had deteriorated overnight. World Champion Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) set the first time under 4:12, but was bumped from the hot seat by Cameron Cole (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), the young New Zealand rider who has become a consistent top-10finisher.
Gee Atherton, the fifth from last starter, then took the leading time down by a staggering 5.38 seconds, which stood up until Minnaar came in three quarters of a second faster at 4:05.65. Blenkinsop couldn't manage to repeat his stellar qualifying performance, and slotted into fourth, behind Gwin.
Minnaar, with two wins and a third place, extended his World Cup lead over Atherton to 73 points, while Gwin moved into third, 250 points behind Minnaar.
"It was crazy out there," said Minnaar. "I was just all over the place, dabbing and trying to stay on the bike. It really was tough."
|1
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:04:05.65
|2
|Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|0:00:00.74
|3
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:04.44
|4
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|0:00:05.52
|5
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:00:06.12
|6
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:06.17
|7
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|0:00:06.96
|8
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:07.28
|9
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:07.60
|10
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:08.17
|11
|Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:08.44
|12
|Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:08.99
|13
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team
|0:00:09.98
|14
|Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone
|0:00:10.38
|15
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles
|0:00:11.40
|16
|Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|0:00:12.27
|17
|Sam Dale (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|0:00:12.60
|18
|Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:12.71
|19
|Mickael Pascal (Fra)
|0:00:12.80
|20
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team
|0:00:13.05
|21
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:13.29
|22
|Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:13.34
|23
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11
|0:00:13.42
|24
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:13.76
|25
|George Brannigan (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team
|0:00:14.35
|26
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|0:00:14.47
|27
|Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker
|0:00:15.03
|27
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing
|29
|Adam Vagner (Cze)
|0:00:15.19
|30
|Joe Barnes (GBr)
|0:00:15.34
|31
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|0:00:16.17
|32
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|0:00:16.22
|33
|Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United
|0:00:16.47
|34
|Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker
|0:00:17.48
|35
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|0:00:18.01
|35
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|37
|Nico Vink (Bel)
|0:00:18.31
|38
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)
|0:00:18.34
|39
|Kyle Strait (USA)
|0:00:18.37
|40
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Solid Aclass Factory Team
|0:00:18.50
|41
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|0:00:18.61
|42
|Cédric Gracia (Fra)
|0:00:18.67
|43
|Dennis Dertell (Swe)
|0:00:19.44
|44
|Marco Milivinti (Ita) Team Cingolani - Protone
|0:00:19.51
|45
|Nathan Rankin (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker
|0:00:19.84
|46
|Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles
|0:00:20.05
|47
|Robert Smith (GBr)
|0:00:20.32
|48
|Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:21.00
|49
|Ludovic May (Sui)
|0:00:21.02
|50
|Troy Brosnan (Aus)
|0:00:21.34
|51
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|0:00:21.69
|52
|Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Ryde-Racing
|0:00:21.98
|53
|Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11
|0:00:22.16
|54
|Ralph Jones (GBr)
|0:00:22.47
|55
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita)
|0:00:22.98
|56
|Chris Hutchens (GBr)
|0:00:23.19
|57
|Fergus Lamb (GBr)
|0:00:23.33
|58
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges
|0:00:23.46
|59
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:23.67
|60
|Joris Bigoni (Fra)
|0:00:24.04
|61
|Joshua Button (Aus) Kona
|0:00:24.45
|62
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United
|0:00:24.77
|63
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus) World Trail/Specialized
|0:00:24.88
|64
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|0:00:25.46
|65
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|0:00:27.23
|66
|Ben Cathro (GBr) MTBcut.tv
|0:00:28.53
|67
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|0:00:29.32
|68
|Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center
|0:00:29.46
|69
|Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team
|0:00:29.89
|70
|Marcel Beer (Swi)
|0:00:30.25
|71
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team
|0:00:33.06
|72
|Aari Barrett (NZl) Scott 11
|0:00:36.76
|73
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Esp) XMS Racing Squad
|0:00:38.41
|74
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|0:00:39.65
|75
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:42.71
|76
|Marco Bugnone (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team
|0:00:57.46
|77
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona
|0:01:31.37
|78
|Evan Turpen (USA)
|0:02:36.44
|79
|Pasqual Canals Flix (Esp) XMS Racing Squad
|0:08:50.05
|DNF
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|DSQ
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Lex / Pivot
|DNS
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|80
|pts
|2
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|68
|3
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|66
|4
|Trek World Racing
|60
|5
|MS Evil Racing
|52
|6
|Commencal
|50
|7
|Scott 11
|40
|8
|Suspension Center
|35
|9
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|32
|10
|Lapierre International
|30
|11
|Commencal Superiders
|28
|12
|Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|26
|13
|Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|24
|14
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|22
|15
|Norco World Team
|20
|16
|Giant Factory Team
|18
|17
|Team Cingolani - Protone
|17
|18
|GT Bicycles
|16
|19
|Dr-Gravity Union
|14
|20
|Solid Aclass Factory Team
|11
|21
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|10
|22
|Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team
|6
|23
|Kenda-Playbiker
|4
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|660
|pts
|2
|Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|587
|3
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|410
|4
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|404
|5
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|394
|6
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|345
|7
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing
|274
|8
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|265
|9
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11
|257
|10
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles
|232
|11
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|223
|12
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|222
|13
|Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles
|218
|14
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team
|218
|15
|Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing
|206
|16
|Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing
|200
|17
|Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker
|198
|18
|Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|196
|19
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing
|189
|20
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus)
|178
|21
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|178
|22
|Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11
|177
|23
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|168
|24
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|165
|25
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|160
|26
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona
|157
|27
|Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United
|157
|28
|Nico Vink (Bel)
|154
|29
|Ben Cathro (GBr)
|148
|30
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|138
|31
|Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing
|138
|32
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|131
|33
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|129
|34
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|124
|35
|Joshua Button (Aus) Kona
|121
|36
|Mickael Pascal (Fra)
|118
|37
|Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone
|118
|38
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus)
|116
|39
|Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker
|115
|40
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders
|111
|41
|Joe Barnes (GBr)
|105
|42
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|103
|43
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|103
|44
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing
|102
|45
|Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|101
|46
|Kyle Strait (USA)
|98
|47
|Adam Vagner (Cze)
|94
|48
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad
|92
|49
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|90
|50
|George Brannigan° (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team
|89
|51
|Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|88
|52
|Joris Bigoni (Fra)
|87
|53
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|86
|54
|Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team
|82
|55
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team
|81
|56
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|78
|57
|Marco Milivinti (Ita) Team Cingolani - Protone
|78
|58
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Massi Team
|77
|59
|Fergus Lamb (GBr)
|77
|60
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)
|74
|61
|Cédric Gracia (Fra)
|73
|62
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Solid Aclass Factory Team
|71
|63
|Robert Smith (GBr)
|67
|64
|Dennis Dertell (Swe)
|66
|65
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team
|66
|66
|Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|65
|67
|Nathan Rankin (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker
|65
|68
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|56
|69
|Chris Hutchens (GBr)
|53
|70
|Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa) XMS Racing Squad
|50
|71
|Ludovic May (Swi)
|47
|72
|Ralph Jones (GBr)
|45
|73
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|44
|74
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|42
|75
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United
|41
|76
|Curtis Keene (USA)
|40
|77
|Antoine Badouard (Fra)
|39
|78
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|39
|79
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|36
|80
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|35
|81
|Lars Peyer (Swi) Suspension Center
|32
|82
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|31
|83
|Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) MS Evil Racing
|30
|84
|Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Ryde-Racing
|29
|85
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team
|28
|86
|Olivier Nicole (Fra)
|26
|87
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita)
|26
|88
|Aari Barrett (NZl) Scott 11
|26
|89
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges
|23
|90
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|21
|91
|Nejc Rutar (Slo) MBK Orbea
|20
|92
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|20
|93
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|19
|94
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|19
|95
|Marco Bugnone (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team
|18
|96
|Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center
|15
|97
|Scott Laughland (Irl)
|14
|98
|Marcel Beer (Swi)
|11
|99
|Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) Massi Team
|11
|100
|Sam Flockhart° (GBr) Lapierre International
|10
|101
|Jan Javornik (Svk)
|9
|102
|Florian Arthus (Fra)
|8
|103
|Mark Scott° (GBr)
|7
|104
|Kim Petersson (Swe)
|4
|105
|Evan Turpen (USA)
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|224
|pts
|2
|Commencal
|200
|3
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|200
|4
|Scott 11
|190
|5
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|171
|6
|Trek World Racing
|168
|7
|Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|93
|8
|MS Evil Racing
|93
|9
|Commencal Superiders
|90
|10
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|86
|11
|Suspension Center
|84
|12
|GT Bicycles
|77
|13
|Lapierre International
|75
|14
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|69
|15
|Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|68
|16
|Giant Factory Team
|48
|17
|Dr-Gravity Union
|42
|18
|Kona
|41
|19
|Norco World Team
|39
|20
|Kenda-Playbiker
|27
|21
|Mondraker Factory Team
|22
|22
|Team Sunn Montgenevre
|20
|23
|Team Cingolani - Protone
|17
|24
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|15
|25
|Solid Aclass Factory Team
|11
|26
|Blackmountain Morewood United
|9
|27
|Massi Team
|8
|28
|Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team
|6
