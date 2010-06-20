Image 1 of 5 Best downhill team - Chain Reaction Cycles (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 5 Leogang World Cup Winner Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 5 Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre) was the fastest qualifier and finished fourth. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 5 Welcome to Bikepark Leogang (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 5 Men's downhill podium (left to right): Sam Blenkinsop, Gee Atherton, Greg Minnaar, Aaron Gwin, Cameron Cole (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The first half of the 2010 season for the Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday at the new venue of Leogang, Austria, with the third round for downhill. Riders had to deal with cold temperatures, rain and mud, which had chewed the course up significantly, and left big holes and ruts full of water. The final 20 men to race saw the rain return for their runs. Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) extended his lead in the series after taking his second win of the season.

Minnaar qualified second fastest among the men, two-tenths of a second behind Sam Blenkinsop (Pierre International), with Aaron Gwin (Yeti Fox Shox) in third and round two winner Gee Atherton (Commencal) in fifth.

In the final, no one could come close to the top qualifying time, showing how much the track had deteriorated overnight. World Champion Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) set the first time under 4:12, but was bumped from the hot seat by Cameron Cole (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), the young New Zealand rider who has become a consistent top-10finisher.

Gee Atherton, the fifth from last starter, then took the leading time down by a staggering 5.38 seconds, which stood up until Minnaar came in three quarters of a second faster at 4:05.65. Blenkinsop couldn't manage to repeat his stellar qualifying performance, and slotted into fourth, behind Gwin.

Minnaar, with two wins and a third place, extended his World Cup lead over Atherton to 73 points, while Gwin moved into third, 250 points behind Minnaar.

"It was crazy out there," said Minnaar. "I was just all over the place, dabbing and trying to stay on the bike. It really was tough."

Men 1 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:04:05.65 2 Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:00.74 3 Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:04.44 4 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:05.52 5 Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:00:06.12 6 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:06.17 7 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:06.96 8 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:07.28 9 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:07.60 10 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:08.17 11 Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing 0:00:08.44 12 Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing 0:00:08.99 13 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team 0:00:09.98 14 Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone 0:00:10.38 15 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles 0:00:11.40 16 Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:12.27 17 Sam Dale (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:12.60 18 Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:12.71 19 Mickael Pascal (Fra) 0:00:12.80 20 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team 0:00:13.05 21 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:13.29 22 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 0:00:13.34 23 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:13.42 24 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing 0:00:13.76 25 George Brannigan (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team 0:00:14.35 26 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 0:00:14.47 27 Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker 0:00:15.03 27 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing 29 Adam Vagner (Cze) 0:00:15.19 30 Joe Barnes (GBr) 0:00:15.34 31 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:16.17 32 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 0:00:16.22 33 Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 0:00:16.47 34 Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 0:00:17.48 35 Harry Molloy (GBr) 0:00:18.01 35 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 37 Nico Vink (Bel) 0:00:18.31 38 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) 0:00:18.34 39 Kyle Strait (USA) 0:00:18.37 40 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Solid Aclass Factory Team 0:00:18.50 41 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:18.61 42 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 0:00:18.67 43 Dennis Dertell (Swe) 0:00:19.44 44 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Team Cingolani - Protone 0:00:19.51 45 Nathan Rankin (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 0:00:19.84 46 Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles 0:00:20.05 47 Robert Smith (GBr) 0:00:20.32 48 Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:21.00 49 Ludovic May (Sui) 0:00:21.02 50 Troy Brosnan (Aus) 0:00:21.34 51 Richard Thomas (GBr) 0:00:21.69 52 Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Ryde-Racing 0:00:21.98 53 Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11 0:00:22.16 54 Ralph Jones (GBr) 0:00:22.47 55 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 0:00:22.98 56 Chris Hutchens (GBr) 0:00:23.19 57 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 0:00:23.33 58 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges 0:00:23.46 59 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) MS Evil Racing 0:00:23.67 60 Joris Bigoni (Fra) 0:00:24.04 61 Joshua Button (Aus) Kona 0:00:24.45 62 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 0:00:24.77 63 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) World Trail/Specialized 0:00:24.88 64 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 0:00:25.46 65 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:27.23 66 Ben Cathro (GBr) MTBcut.tv 0:00:28.53 67 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 0:00:29.32 68 Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center 0:00:29.46 69 Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team 0:00:29.89 70 Marcel Beer (Swi) 0:00:30.25 71 Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team 0:00:33.06 72 Aari Barrett (NZl) Scott 11 0:00:36.76 73 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Esp) XMS Racing Squad 0:00:38.41 74 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 0:00:39.65 75 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:42.71 76 Marco Bugnone (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team 0:00:57.46 77 Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona 0:01:31.37 78 Evan Turpen (USA) 0:02:36.44 79 Pasqual Canals Flix (Esp) XMS Racing Squad 0:08:50.05 DNF Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate DSQ Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Lex / Pivot DNS Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre

Men's teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 80 pts 2 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 68 3 Santa Cruz Syndicate 66 4 Trek World Racing 60 5 MS Evil Racing 52 6 Commencal 50 7 Scott 11 40 8 Suspension Center 35 9 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 32 10 Lapierre International 30 11 Commencal Superiders 28 12 Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 26 13 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 24 14 RC Alpine Commencal Austria 22 15 Norco World Team 20 16 Giant Factory Team 18 17 Team Cingolani - Protone 17 18 GT Bicycles 16 19 Dr-Gravity Union 14 20 Solid Aclass Factory Team 11 21 Dirt Norco Race Team 10 22 Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team 6 23 Kenda-Playbiker 4

Men World Cup individual standings after three rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 660 pts 2 Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal 587 3 Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 410 4 Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 404 5 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 394 6 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 345 7 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 274 8 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 265 9 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11 257 10 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles 232 11 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 223 12 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 222 13 Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles 218 14 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team 218 15 Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing 206 16 Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing 200 17 Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker 198 18 Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 196 19 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing 189 20 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 178 21 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 178 22 Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11 177 23 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 168 24 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 165 25 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 160 26 Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona 157 27 Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 157 28 Nico Vink (Bel) 154 29 Ben Cathro (GBr) 148 30 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 138 31 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 138 32 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 131 33 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 129 34 Sam Dale (GBr) 124 35 Joshua Button (Aus) Kona 121 36 Mickael Pascal (Fra) 118 37 Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone 118 38 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) 116 39 Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 115 40 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders 111 41 Joe Barnes (GBr) 105 42 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre 103 43 Harry Molloy (GBr) 103 44 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing 102 45 Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 101 46 Kyle Strait (USA) 98 47 Adam Vagner (Cze) 94 48 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad 92 49 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 90 50 George Brannigan° (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team 89 51 Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 88 52 Joris Bigoni (Fra) 87 53 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 86 54 Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team 82 55 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team 81 56 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 78 57 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Team Cingolani - Protone 78 58 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Massi Team 77 59 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 77 60 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) 74 61 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 73 62 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Solid Aclass Factory Team 71 63 Robert Smith (GBr) 67 64 Dennis Dertell (Swe) 66 65 Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team 66 66 Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal 65 67 Nathan Rankin (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 65 68 Benny Strasser (Ger) 56 69 Chris Hutchens (GBr) 53 70 Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa) XMS Racing Squad 50 71 Ludovic May (Swi) 47 72 Ralph Jones (GBr) 45 73 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 44 74 Richard Thomas (GBr) 42 75 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 41 76 Curtis Keene (USA) 40 77 Antoine Badouard (Fra) 39 78 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 39 79 Adam Brayton (GBr) 36 80 Emyr Davies (GBr) 35 81 Lars Peyer (Swi) Suspension Center 32 82 Scott Mears (GBr) 31 83 Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) MS Evil Racing 30 84 Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Ryde-Racing 29 85 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team 28 86 Olivier Nicole (Fra) 26 87 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 26 88 Aari Barrett (NZl) Scott 11 26 89 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges 23 90 Jack Reading (GBr) 21 91 Nejc Rutar (Slo) MBK Orbea 20 92 Harry Heath (GBr) 20 93 Oliver Burton (GBr) 19 94 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 19 95 Marco Bugnone (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team 18 96 Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center 15 97 Scott Laughland (Irl) 14 98 Marcel Beer (Swi) 11 99 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) Massi Team 11 100 Sam Flockhart° (GBr) Lapierre International 10 101 Jan Javornik (Svk) 9 102 Florian Arthus (Fra) 8 103 Mark Scott° (GBr) 7 104 Kim Petersson (Swe) 4 105 Evan Turpen (USA) 3