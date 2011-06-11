Trending

Labounkova wins Leogang women's four cross

Buhl, Beerten round out top three

Image 1 of 4

Romana Labounkova easily won her first two races to advance to the Final

(Image credit: Gary Perkin)
Image 2 of 4

Anneke Beerten (Milka-Trek) continues to lead the overall standings

(Image credit: Gary Perkin)
Image 3 of 4

Women's 4X podium (L to R) Lucia Oetjen (4th), Melissa Buhl (2nd), Romana Labounkova (1st), Anneke Beerten of MilkaTrek (3rd), C

(Image credit: Gary Perkin)
Image 4 of 4

Overall 4X women's leader Anneke Beerten (Milka-Trek)

(Image credit: Gary Perkin)

Romana Labounkova, after missing the opening two rounds of the four cross World Cup for BMX racing, proved her bronze medal at last year's world championships was no fluke with her win at the third round in Leogang, Austria.

Cold temperatures and rain had no impact on the Czech rider, who qualified first and easily won her first two races to advance to the final, with American Melissa Buhl (KHS) also qualifying from the same half of the draw.

Anneke Beerten (Milka-Trek), the winner of the first two rounds and the World Cup leader, had a similarly easy path to the final after qualifying second. Swiss rider Lucia Oetjen was the final rider to make it to the medal race.

In the final, Labounkova used her BMX speed to take the holeshot into the first corner and rode away for the win. Buhl just beat out Beerten for the second spot into the first corner, and was able to hold off the Dutch rider through the rest of the 450-metre run to take second. Celine Gros (Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie) took the fifth and final podium spot by winning the small final.

"I was just fast in the gate, and that was the biggest part of my success," said Labounkova. "After that, I just did a clean run, which was perfect. You have to be first into the first corner, and then you can ride your own race in these slippery conditions."

Beerten continues to lead the overall standings, with 250 points to Oetjen's 130. Gros sits in third, 10 points further back.

Full Results

Big Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Romana Labounkova (Cze)
2Melissa Buhl (USA)
3Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
4Lucia Oetjen (Swi)

Small Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
6Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
7Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR
8Steffi Marth (Ger)

1/4 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
9Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut)
10Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team
11Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee
12Nichola Anderson (GBr)
13Tereza Votavova (Cze)
14Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
15Suzanne Lacey (GBr)
DNSLuana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RSP 4 Cross Racing Team47pts
2Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team40
3Milka Trek MTB Racing Team25
4Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof18
5Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie15
6Ghost Factory Racing Team12
7Alpine Commencal Austria10
8Team GR5

World Cup standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team250pts
2Lucia Oetjen (Swi)130
3Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie120
4Melissa Buhl (USA)115
5Romana Labounkova (Cze)100
6Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR85
7Joey Gough (GBr)75
8Anita Molcik (Aut)30
9Steffi Marth (Ger)25
10Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria20
11Katy Curd (GBr)20
12Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra)10
13Nichola Anderson (GBr)5

 

