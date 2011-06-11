Labounkova wins Leogang women's four cross
Buhl, Beerten round out top three
Romana Labounkova, after missing the opening two rounds of the four cross World Cup for BMX racing, proved her bronze medal at last year's world championships was no fluke with her win at the third round in Leogang, Austria.
Cold temperatures and rain had no impact on the Czech rider, who qualified first and easily won her first two races to advance to the final, with American Melissa Buhl (KHS) also qualifying from the same half of the draw.
Anneke Beerten (Milka-Trek), the winner of the first two rounds and the World Cup leader, had a similarly easy path to the final after qualifying second. Swiss rider Lucia Oetjen was the final rider to make it to the medal race.
In the final, Labounkova used her BMX speed to take the holeshot into the first corner and rode away for the win. Buhl just beat out Beerten for the second spot into the first corner, and was able to hold off the Dutch rider through the rest of the 450-metre run to take second. Celine Gros (Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie) took the fifth and final podium spot by winning the small final.
"I was just fast in the gate, and that was the biggest part of my success," said Labounkova. "After that, I just did a clean run, which was perfect. You have to be first into the first corner, and then you can ride your own race in these slippery conditions."
Beerten continues to lead the overall standings, with 250 points to Oetjen's 130. Gros sits in third, 10 points further back.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Romana Labounkova (Cze)
|2
|Melissa Buhl (USA)
|3
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|4
|Lucia Oetjen (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|5
|Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|6
|Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|7
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR
|8
|Steffi Marth (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|9
|Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut)
|10
|Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|11
|Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee
|12
|Nichola Anderson (GBr)
|13
|Tereza Votavova (Cze)
|14
|Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|15
|Suzanne Lacey (GBr)
|DNS
|Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|47
|pts
|2
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|40
|3
|Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|25
|4
|Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|18
|5
|Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|15
|6
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|12
|7
|Alpine Commencal Austria
|10
|8
|Team GR
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|250
|pts
|2
|Lucia Oetjen (Swi)
|130
|3
|Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|120
|4
|Melissa Buhl (USA)
|115
|5
|Romana Labounkova (Cze)
|100
|6
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR
|85
|7
|Joey Gough (GBr)
|75
|8
|Anita Molcik (Aut)
|30
|9
|Steffi Marth (Ger)
|25
|10
|Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|20
|11
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|20
|12
|Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra)
|10
|13
|Nichola Anderson (GBr)
|5
