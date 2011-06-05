Image 1 of 5 Elite women's World Cup Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Gary Perkin) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Gary Perkin) Image 3 of 5 Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) on her way to winning in Fort William (Image credit: Gary Perkin) Image 4 of 5 World Cup overall leaders (L to R) Tracy Moseley (elite woman), Manon Carpenter (junior woman), Troy Brosnan (junior man), Greg Minnaar (elite man) (Image credit: Gary Perkin) Image 5 of 5 Women's downhill Fort William World Cup podium (L to R) Myriam Nicole, Rachel Atherton, Tracy Moseley, Floriane Pugin, Sabrina Jonnier (Image credit: Gary Perkin)

For the fifth time in seven years, Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) won the women's downhill World Cup at Fort William, Scotland. Rachel Atherton (Commencal) made it a one-two for the British, with France taking the rest of the top-five spots. Moseley's second consecutive win gives her a significant 170-point lead over second ranked Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) in the overall rankings.

American Jacqueline Harmony set the early fast time, but was soon surpassed by Morgane Charre (Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee), who was the first to go under six minutes in the final. German Harriet Rucknagel dropped the leading time marginally before Petra Bernhard (Alpine Commencal Austria) knocked a more significant seven seconds off to take the leading time down to 5:45.

However, the faster riders were still to start, and former world champion Emmeline Ragot (Team GR) soon knocked a further six seconds off the leading time. Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), the only woman other than Moseley to have won at Fort William since 2005, took the lead down by another six and half seconds, despite having to restart her run when a rider ahead of her crashed on the course.

Myriam Nicole (Riding Addiction Commencal) shaved another 1.821 seconds off the lead, but the three fastest qualifiers were next on the track, and each of them was faster. Pugin, after a steady, unspectacular run, was ahead by three quarters of a second, but the two Brits were up next, and Moseley obliterated the leading time, finishing seven and a half seconds in front of Pugin. Significantly, Moseley gained time in the lower half of the course, where other riders were fading.

Last was Rachel Atherton, in her first World Cup after missing the first round to finish her recovery from a shoulder industry suffered last season. Atherton had qualified a bare two-tenths of a second ahead of Moseley in qualifying and, after posting the fastest split at the upper half of the course, she faded slightly in the bottom portion, to finish 1.721 seconds back.

"It's pretty amazing. To come here as world champion is pretty special, but to come here as world champion and manage to win, it's just awesome," said Moseley.

"The crowd is amazing, it makes it such a pleasure to ride and to push harder and harder. It means a lot to win here, to win five times here - I'm happy. I really pushed, I knew Rach [Atherton] was going to be tough; every time you race her, you know it's going to be hard to beat her. It's good to have another British girl to push me. Guaranteed, it meant the crowd was going to get a British win one way or another."

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:05:21.898 2 Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:01.721 3 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:07.530 4 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal 0:00:08.251 5 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:00:10.072 6 Jill Kintner (USA) 0:00:15.010 7 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR 0:00:16.698 8 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen 0:00:18.989 9 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR 0:00:21.690 10 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11 0:00:22.282 11 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 0:00:22.336 12 Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:23.337 13 Micayla Gatto (Can) 0:00:27.015 14 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 0:00:30.759 15 Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee 0:00:32.814 16 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) 0:00:39.730 17 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 0:00:40.874 18 Sandra Reynier (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz 0:00:42.010 19 Emily Horridge (GBr) 0:00:45.668 20 Miranda Miller (Can) 0:02:15.615 21 Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 0:05:14.746

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek World Racing 91 pts 2 Santa Cruz Syndicate 77 3 Commencal 65 4 Scott 11 55 5 Lapierre International 50 6 MS Evil Racing 48 7 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 42 8 Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 36 9 Team GR 32 10 Riding Addiction Commencal 26 11 SC - Intense 25 12 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 23 13 Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 22 14 Devinci Global Racing 21 15 Madison Saracen 16 16 Team Cingolani Trek 11 17 Alpine Commencal Austria 9 18 Mondraker Factory Team 8 19 Morewood Unitedride 8 20 Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee 6 21 CK Racing Santacruz 3 22 CG Racing Brigade 3