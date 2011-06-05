Trending

Mosely extends World Cup lead

Atherton and Pugin second and third

Elite women's World Cup Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing)

(Image credit: Gary Perkin)
(Image credit: Gary Perkin)
Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) on her way to winning in Fort William

(Image credit: Gary Perkin)
World Cup overall leaders (L to R) Tracy Moseley (elite woman), Manon Carpenter (junior woman), Troy Brosnan (junior man), Greg Minnaar (elite man)

(Image credit: Gary Perkin)
Women's downhill Fort William World Cup podium (L to R) Myriam Nicole, Rachel Atherton, Tracy Moseley, Floriane Pugin, Sabrina Jonnier

(Image credit: Gary Perkin)

For the fifth time in seven years, Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) won the women's downhill World Cup at Fort William, Scotland. Rachel Atherton (Commencal) made it a one-two for the British, with France taking the rest of the top-five spots. Moseley's second consecutive win gives her a significant 170-point lead over second ranked Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) in the overall rankings.

American Jacqueline Harmony set the early fast time, but was soon surpassed by Morgane Charre (Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee), who was the first to go under six minutes in the final. German Harriet Rucknagel dropped the leading time marginally before Petra Bernhard (Alpine Commencal Austria) knocked a more significant seven seconds off to take the leading time down to 5:45.

However, the faster riders were still to start, and former world champion Emmeline Ragot (Team GR) soon knocked a further six seconds off the leading time. Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), the only woman other than Moseley to have won at Fort William since 2005, took the lead down by another six and half seconds, despite having to restart her run when a rider ahead of her crashed on the course.

Myriam Nicole (Riding Addiction Commencal) shaved another 1.821 seconds off the lead, but the three fastest qualifiers were next on the track, and each of them was faster. Pugin, after a steady, unspectacular run, was ahead by three quarters of a second, but the two Brits were up next, and Moseley obliterated the leading time, finishing seven and a half seconds in front of Pugin. Significantly, Moseley gained time in the lower half of the course, where other riders were fading.

Last was Rachel Atherton, in her first World Cup after missing the first round to finish her recovery from a shoulder industry suffered last season. Atherton had qualified a bare two-tenths of a second ahead of Moseley in qualifying and, after posting the fastest split at the upper half of the course, she faded slightly in the bottom portion, to finish 1.721 seconds back.

"It's pretty amazing. To come here as world champion is pretty special, but to come here as world champion and manage to win, it's just awesome," said Moseley.

"The crowd is amazing, it makes it such a pleasure to ride and to push harder and harder. It means a lot to win here, to win five times here - I'm happy. I really pushed, I knew Rach [Atherton] was going to be tough; every time you race her, you know it's going to be hard to beat her. It's good to have another British girl to push me. Guaranteed, it meant the crowd was going to get a British win one way or another."

 

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing0:05:21.898
2Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal0:00:01.721
3Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 110:00:07.530
4Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal0:00:08.251
5Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:00:10.072
6Jill Kintner (USA)0:00:15.010
7Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR0:00:16.698
8Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen0:00:18.989
9Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR0:00:21.690
10Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 110:00:22.282
11Mio Suemasa (Jpn)0:00:22.336
12Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:23.337
13Micayla Gatto (Can)0:00:27.015
14Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)0:00:30.759
15Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee0:00:32.814
16Miriam Ruchti (Swi)0:00:39.730
17Jacqueline Harmony (USA)0:00:40.874
18Sandra Reynier (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz0:00:42.010
19Emily Horridge (GBr)0:00:45.668
20Miranda Miller (Can)0:02:15.615
21Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie0:05:14.746

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek World Racing91pts
2Santa Cruz Syndicate77
3Commencal65
4Scott 1155
5Lapierre International50
6MS Evil Racing48
7Giant Factory Off-Road Team42
8Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain36
9Team GR32
10Riding Addiction Commencal26
11SC - Intense25
12Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz23
13Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof22
14Devinci Global Racing21
15Madison Saracen16
16Team Cingolani Trek11
17Alpine Commencal Austria9
18Mondraker Factory Team8
19Morewood Unitedride8
20Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee6
21CK Racing Santacruz3
22CG Racing Brigade3

Elite women downhill World Cup standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing490pts
2Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11320
3Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain274
4Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR250
5Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR230
6Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal210
7Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal164
8Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen160
9Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11152
10Mio Suemasa (Jpn)131
11Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie115
12Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria112
13Jill Kintner (USA)111
14Miriam Ruchti (Swi)75
15Jacqueline Harmony (USA)65
16Micayla Gatto (Can)50
17Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)40
18Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)35
19Fanny Lombard (Fra)35
20Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee30
21Joanne Muoser (Swi) SC - Intense30
22Rika Olivier (RSA)25
23Sandra Reynier (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz15
24Emily Horridge (GBr)10
25Miranda Miller (Can)5

