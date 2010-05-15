Trending

Marosi surprises for a win in the men's four cross

Three RSP 4 Cross Racing Team riders take on Yeti Fox Shox's Graves in final

Image 1 of 3

The team four cross podium at the World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia

The team four cross podium at the World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za )
Image 2 of 3

Men's World Cup four cross winner Michal Marosi of RSP in Maribor, Slovenia

Men's World Cup four cross winner Michal Marosi of RSP in Maribor, Slovenia
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za )
Image 3 of 3

Jared Graves of Yeti-Fox retained the overall lead at the World Cup in Maribor

Jared Graves of Yeti-Fox retained the overall lead at the World Cup in Maribor
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za )

Rain and mud ruled the day in Maribor, Slovenia, for round two of the four cross UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on Saturday. The foul conditions led to an upset in the men's race, with Michal Marosi (RSP 4 Cross) beating World Champion Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox).

The incredibly sloppy conditions meant that riders were sliding and crashing in every round. A strong start at least kept a rider out of the battle behind, but was no guarantee that an error wouldn't take him out anyway. Among the top riders going out in early rounds were Michal Prokop (Agang Racing), Roger Rinderknecht, Cedric Gracia, Mickael Deldycke and Dan Atherton (Commencal).

However, Graves, defending Maribor champion Joost Wichman (RSP 4 Cross) and Tomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross) all made it through to the final, putting Graves up against a trio of teammates.

Marosi seemed to use the same "wait and see" tactic as women's winner Griffiths (Norco World Racing) in his march to the win - he won only one heat prior to final, after barely qualifying for racing, at 59th out of 64 starters. But it was enough, and he stuck to Graves' wheel out of the gate, and was ready to pounce when a crash by Slavik forced the Australian to hesitate a bit in one of the corners. Once in front, Marosi just held on to take the win.

"That was crazy!," said the Czech rider Marosi. "It was a funny race; anyone could have been first. The course changed every time, so it was like poker, or maybe roulette. First place is so great, that who cares if [you are] wet and dirty!"

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
2Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
3Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
4Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
5Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
6Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
7Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
8David Graf (Swi)
9Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal
10Premek Tejchman (Cze)
11William Evans (GBr)
12Felix Beckeman (Swe)
13Reto Schmid (Swi)
14Luka Novak (Slo)
15Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
16Daniel Fülle (Ger)
17Mickael Deldycke (Fra)
18Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing
19Petrik Brückner (Ger)
20Zdenek Plasil (Cze)
21Adrian Weiss (Swi) Scott 11
22Andreas Dotzauer (Ger)
23Stepan Novotny (Cze)
24Sidney Gerber (Swi)
25Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)
26Tomas Haluza (Cze)
27Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing
28Livio Zampieri (Ita)
29Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
30Kieran Mcavoy (GBr)
31Werner Muther (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
32Piotr Paradowski (Pol)
33Cédric Gracia (Fra)
34Florian Gottschlich (Ger)
35Jakub Hnidak (Cze)
36Matej Stapic (Slo)
37Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
38Gabor Vigh-Kiss (Hun)
39Jakub Riha (Cze)
40Duncan Ferris (GBr)
41Jakub Pytlik (Cze)
42Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker
43Dale Russell (GBr)
44Kristjan Medvescek (Slo)
45Edoardo Franco (Ita) Kenda-Playbiker
46Matija Stupar (Slo)
47Lovro Dejak (Slo)
48Marko Runst (Ger)
49Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing
50Barry Nobles (USA)
51Mitch Ropelato (USA) Ex Drinks
52Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain UK
53Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr)
54Jan Novak (Cze)
55Giacomo Fantoni (Ita)
56Aiko Göhler (Ger)
57Tom Dowie (GBr)
58Francesco Gargaglia (Ita)
59Benjamin Ehrlich (Ger)
60Dominik Gladen (Ger)
61Benjamin Kistner (Swi)
62Scott Roberts (GBr)
63Will Longden (GBr)
64Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RSP 4 Cross Racing Team96pts
2Norco World Team40
3Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team38
4Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team35
5Suspension Center30
6Commencal14
7RC Alpine Commencal Austria6

Elite men - World cup individual standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team225pts
2Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team160
3Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team131
4Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team125
5Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing75
6Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)64
7Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)60
8Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team55
9Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal50
10Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team40
11Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain UK40
12David Graf (Swi)25
13Mickael Deldycke (Fra)20
14Premek Tejchman (Cze)17
15Sidney Gerber (Swi)17
16William Evans (GBr)14
17Felix Beckeman (Swe)11
18Clément Doby (Fra)11
19Reto Schmid (Swi)8
20Petr Muhlhans (Cze)8
21Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria8
22Luka Novak (Slo)6
23Daniel Fülle (Ger)2
24Marek Pesko (Svk)2

Teams - World Cup standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RSP 4 Cross Racing Team160pts
2Suspension Center75
3Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team75
4Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team54
5Norco World Team40
6Commencal32
7Agang Racing30
8Rocky Mountain UK20
9RC Alpine Commencal Austria12
102Stage Factory5
11Thoemus Racing Team3

 

Latest on Cyclingnews