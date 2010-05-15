Marosi surprises for a win in the men's four cross
Three RSP 4 Cross Racing Team riders take on Yeti Fox Shox's Graves in final
Rain and mud ruled the day in Maribor, Slovenia, for round two of the four cross UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on Saturday. The foul conditions led to an upset in the men's race, with Michal Marosi (RSP 4 Cross) beating World Champion Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox).
The incredibly sloppy conditions meant that riders were sliding and crashing in every round. A strong start at least kept a rider out of the battle behind, but was no guarantee that an error wouldn't take him out anyway. Among the top riders going out in early rounds were Michal Prokop (Agang Racing), Roger Rinderknecht, Cedric Gracia, Mickael Deldycke and Dan Atherton (Commencal).
However, Graves, defending Maribor champion Joost Wichman (RSP 4 Cross) and Tomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross) all made it through to the final, putting Graves up against a trio of teammates.
Marosi seemed to use the same "wait and see" tactic as women's winner Griffiths (Norco World Racing) in his march to the win - he won only one heat prior to final, after barely qualifying for racing, at 59th out of 64 starters. But it was enough, and he stuck to Graves' wheel out of the gate, and was ready to pounce when a crash by Slavik forced the Australian to hesitate a bit in one of the corners. Once in front, Marosi just held on to take the win.
"That was crazy!," said the Czech rider Marosi. "It was a funny race; anyone could have been first. The course changed every time, so it was like poker, or maybe roulette. First place is so great, that who cares if [you are] wet and dirty!"
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|2
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|3
|Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|4
|Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|5
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
|6
|Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|7
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|8
|David Graf (Swi)
|9
|Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|10
|Premek Tejchman (Cze)
|11
|William Evans (GBr)
|12
|Felix Beckeman (Swe)
|13
|Reto Schmid (Swi)
|14
|Luka Novak (Slo)
|15
|Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|16
|Daniel Fülle (Ger)
|17
|Mickael Deldycke (Fra)
|18
|Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing
|19
|Petrik Brückner (Ger)
|20
|Zdenek Plasil (Cze)
|21
|Adrian Weiss (Swi) Scott 11
|22
|Andreas Dotzauer (Ger)
|23
|Stepan Novotny (Cze)
|24
|Sidney Gerber (Swi)
|25
|Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)
|26
|Tomas Haluza (Cze)
|27
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing
|28
|Livio Zampieri (Ita)
|29
|Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|30
|Kieran Mcavoy (GBr)
|31
|Werner Muther (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|32
|Piotr Paradowski (Pol)
|33
|Cédric Gracia (Fra)
|34
|Florian Gottschlich (Ger)
|35
|Jakub Hnidak (Cze)
|36
|Matej Stapic (Slo)
|37
|Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
|38
|Gabor Vigh-Kiss (Hun)
|39
|Jakub Riha (Cze)
|40
|Duncan Ferris (GBr)
|41
|Jakub Pytlik (Cze)
|42
|Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker
|43
|Dale Russell (GBr)
|44
|Kristjan Medvescek (Slo)
|45
|Edoardo Franco (Ita) Kenda-Playbiker
|46
|Matija Stupar (Slo)
|47
|Lovro Dejak (Slo)
|48
|Marko Runst (Ger)
|49
|Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing
|50
|Barry Nobles (USA)
|51
|Mitch Ropelato (USA) Ex Drinks
|52
|Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain UK
|53
|Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr)
|54
|Jan Novak (Cze)
|55
|Giacomo Fantoni (Ita)
|56
|Aiko Göhler (Ger)
|57
|Tom Dowie (GBr)
|58
|Francesco Gargaglia (Ita)
|59
|Benjamin Ehrlich (Ger)
|60
|Dominik Gladen (Ger)
|61
|Benjamin Kistner (Swi)
|62
|Scott Roberts (GBr)
|63
|Will Longden (GBr)
|64
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|96
|pts
|2
|Norco World Team
|40
|3
|Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|38
|4
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|35
|5
|Suspension Center
|30
|6
|Commencal
|14
|7
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|225
|pts
|2
|Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|160
|3
|Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|131
|4
|Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|125
|5
|Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing
|75
|6
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
|64
|7
|Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)
|60
|8
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|55
|9
|Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|50
|10
|Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|40
|11
|Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain UK
|40
|12
|David Graf (Swi)
|25
|13
|Mickael Deldycke (Fra)
|20
|14
|Premek Tejchman (Cze)
|17
|15
|Sidney Gerber (Swi)
|17
|16
|William Evans (GBr)
|14
|17
|Felix Beckeman (Swe)
|11
|18
|Clément Doby (Fra)
|11
|19
|Reto Schmid (Swi)
|8
|20
|Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
|8
|21
|Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|8
|22
|Luka Novak (Slo)
|6
|23
|Daniel Fülle (Ger)
|2
|24
|Marek Pesko (Svk)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|160
|pts
|2
|Suspension Center
|75
|3
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|75
|4
|Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|54
|5
|Norco World Team
|40
|6
|Commencal
|32
|7
|Agang Racing
|30
|8
|Rocky Mountain UK
|20
|9
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|12
|10
|2Stage Factory
|5
|11
|Thoemus Racing Team
|3
