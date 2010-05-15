Image 1 of 3 The team four cross podium at the World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 2 of 3 Men's World Cup four cross winner Michal Marosi of RSP in Maribor, Slovenia (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za ) Image 3 of 3 Jared Graves of Yeti-Fox retained the overall lead at the World Cup in Maribor (Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za )

Rain and mud ruled the day in Maribor, Slovenia, for round two of the four cross UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on Saturday. The foul conditions led to an upset in the men's race, with Michal Marosi (RSP 4 Cross) beating World Champion Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox).

The incredibly sloppy conditions meant that riders were sliding and crashing in every round. A strong start at least kept a rider out of the battle behind, but was no guarantee that an error wouldn't take him out anyway. Among the top riders going out in early rounds were Michal Prokop (Agang Racing), Roger Rinderknecht, Cedric Gracia, Mickael Deldycke and Dan Atherton (Commencal).

However, Graves, defending Maribor champion Joost Wichman (RSP 4 Cross) and Tomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross) all made it through to the final, putting Graves up against a trio of teammates.

Marosi seemed to use the same "wait and see" tactic as women's winner Griffiths (Norco World Racing) in his march to the win - he won only one heat prior to final, after barely qualifying for racing, at 59th out of 64 starters. But it was enough, and he stuck to Graves' wheel out of the gate, and was ready to pounce when a crash by Slavik forced the Australian to hesitate a bit in one of the corners. Once in front, Marosi just held on to take the win.

"That was crazy!," said the Czech rider Marosi. "It was a funny race; anyone could have been first. The course changed every time, so it was like poker, or maybe roulette. First place is so great, that who cares if [you are] wet and dirty!"

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 2 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 3 Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 4 Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 5 Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) 6 Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 7 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 8 David Graf (Swi) 9 Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal 10 Premek Tejchman (Cze) 11 William Evans (GBr) 12 Felix Beckeman (Swe) 13 Reto Schmid (Swi) 14 Luka Novak (Slo) 15 Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 16 Daniel Fülle (Ger) 17 Mickael Deldycke (Fra) 18 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 19 Petrik Brückner (Ger) 20 Zdenek Plasil (Cze) 21 Adrian Weiss (Swi) Scott 11 22 Andreas Dotzauer (Ger) 23 Stepan Novotny (Cze) 24 Sidney Gerber (Swi) 25 Roger Rinderknecht (Swi) 26 Tomas Haluza (Cze) 27 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing 28 Livio Zampieri (Ita) 29 Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 30 Kieran Mcavoy (GBr) 31 Werner Muther (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 32 Piotr Paradowski (Pol) 33 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 34 Florian Gottschlich (Ger) 35 Jakub Hnidak (Cze) 36 Matej Stapic (Slo) 37 Petr Muhlhans (Cze) 38 Gabor Vigh-Kiss (Hun) 39 Jakub Riha (Cze) 40 Duncan Ferris (GBr) 41 Jakub Pytlik (Cze) 42 Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 43 Dale Russell (GBr) 44 Kristjan Medvescek (Slo) 45 Edoardo Franco (Ita) Kenda-Playbiker 46 Matija Stupar (Slo) 47 Lovro Dejak (Slo) 48 Marko Runst (Ger) 49 Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing 50 Barry Nobles (USA) 51 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Ex Drinks 52 Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain UK 53 Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr) 54 Jan Novak (Cze) 55 Giacomo Fantoni (Ita) 56 Aiko Göhler (Ger) 57 Tom Dowie (GBr) 58 Francesco Gargaglia (Ita) 59 Benjamin Ehrlich (Ger) 60 Dominik Gladen (Ger) 61 Benjamin Kistner (Swi) 62 Scott Roberts (GBr) 63 Will Longden (GBr) 64 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 96 pts 2 Norco World Team 40 3 Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 38 4 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 35 5 Suspension Center 30 6 Commencal 14 7 RC Alpine Commencal Austria 6

Elite men - World cup individual standings after two rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 225 pts 2 Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 160 3 Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 131 4 Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 125 5 Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing 75 6 Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) 64 7 Roger Rinderknecht (Swi) 60 8 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 55 9 Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal 50 10 Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 40 11 Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain UK 40 12 David Graf (Swi) 25 13 Mickael Deldycke (Fra) 20 14 Premek Tejchman (Cze) 17 15 Sidney Gerber (Swi) 17 16 William Evans (GBr) 14 17 Felix Beckeman (Swe) 11 18 Clément Doby (Fra) 11 19 Reto Schmid (Swi) 8 20 Petr Muhlhans (Cze) 8 21 Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 8 22 Luka Novak (Slo) 6 23 Daniel Fülle (Ger) 2 24 Marek Pesko (Svk) 2