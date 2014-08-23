Atherton claims women's downhill World Cup in Méribel
Ragot and Carpenter round out the podium
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Great Britain's Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) won the elite women's downhill World Cup in Méribel on Saturday. She won the race ahead of French rider Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity Republic) and Great Britain's Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen Factory Team).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:03:40.400
|2
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:03.405
|3
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|0:00:06.109
|4
|Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR
|0:00:12.148
|5
|Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) FMD Racing
|0:00:15.886
|6
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr)
|0:00:27.464
|7
|Jana Bartova (Cze)
|0:00:28.430
|8
|Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT
|0:00:29.898
|9
|Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team
|0:00:32.814
|10
|Jill Kintner (USA)
|0:00:33.460
|11
|Vaea Verbeeck (Can)
|0:00:35.142
|12
|Fiona Ourdouillie (Fra)
|0:00:35.418
|13
|Marine ° Cabirou (Fra)
|0:00:36.522
|14
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|0:00:38.201
|15
|Alanna Columb (NZl)
|0:00:39.271
|16
|Carina Cappellari (Swi)
|0:00:42.432
|17
|Diana Marggraff (Ecu)
|0:00:43.611
|18
|Viktoria ° Gimenez (Fra)
|0:00:44.638
|19
|Sarah Atkin (NZl)
|0:00:47.693
|20
|Tegan ° Molloy (Aus)
|0:00:49.070
|21
|Anastasia ° Maurice (Fra) Dagg - Racing Team
|0:01:02.945
|DNF
|Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour
|DNS
|Alia Marcellini (Ita) Lee Cougan Dirty Factory
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lapierre Gravity Republic
|79
|pts
|2
|Madison Saracen Factory Team
|73
|3
|GT Factory Racing
|72
|4
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|59
|5
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|59
|6
|Hutchinson UR
|39
|7
|Trek World Racing
|38
|8
|Specialized Racing DH
|37
|9
|MS Mondraker Team
|25
|10
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|24
|11
|Gstaad-Scott
|24
|12
|Fmd Racing
|22
|13
|Bergamont Hayes World Team
|21
|14
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|20
|15
|RRP Ghost
|20
|16
|Kona Factory Team
|18
|17
|Blackthorn GT
|16
|18
|Evil Vengeance Tour
|12
|19
|Commencal
|5
|20
|Pivot Factory DH Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|1360
|pts
|2
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|1310
|3
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|1300
|4
|Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR
|942
|5
|Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) FMD Racing
|745
|6
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|662
|7
|Jill Kintner (USA)
|625
|8
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr)
|525
|9
|Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour
|513
|10
|Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory DH Team
|399
|11
|Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team
|295
|12
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott
|278
|13
|Vaea Verbeeck (Can)
|236
|14
|Carina Cappellari (Swi)
|185
|15
|Tegan ° Molloy (Aus)
|155
|16
|Jana Bartova (Cze)
|137
|17
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|125
|18
|Fiona Ourdouillie (Fra)
|115
|19
|Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT
|95
|20
|Marine ° Cabirou (Fra)
|95
|21
|Veronique Sandler (NZl)
|90
|22
|Alanna Columb (NZl)
|87
|23
|Danielle Beecroft (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development
|85
|24
|Sarah Atkin (NZl)
|60
|25
|Diana Marggraff (Ecu)
|60
|26
|Claire Buchar (Can)
|55
|27
|Steffi Marth (Ger)
|55
|28
|Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)
|55
|29
|Sophie Tyas (NZl)
|55
|30
|Chloe Gallean (Fra)
|50
|31
|Alia Marcellini (Ita) Lee Cougan Dirty Factory
|50
|32
|Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa)
|40
|33
|Camila Nogueira (Arg)
|40
|34
|Harriet Latchem (GBr)
|40
|35
|Viktoria ° Gimenez (Fra)
|35
|36
|Lorena Dromundo Vargas (Mex)
|30
|37
|Jaime Hill (Can)
|25
|38
|Gabriela Williams (Cze)
|20
|39
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|15
|40
|Sarah Booth (Aus)
|10
|41
|Alison Zimmer (USA)
|5
|42
|Hope ° Jensen (GBr)
|5
|43
|Ellie ° Wale (Aus)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lapierre Gravity Republic
|477
|pts
|2
|GT Factory Racing
|465
|3
|Madison Saracen Factory Team
|458
|4
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|414
|5
|Specialized Racing DH
|382
|6
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|358
|7
|Trek World Racing
|313
|8
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|275
|9
|Hutchinson UR
|270
|10
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|244
|11
|Gstaad-Scott
|159
|12
|Fmd Racing
|135
|13
|Devinci Global Racing
|124
|14
|Evil Vengeance Tour
|119
|15
|Bergamont Hayes World Team
|114
|16
|Pivot Factory DH Team
|95
|17
|MS Mondraker Team
|89
|18
|Kona Factory Team
|77
|19
|RRP Ghost
|43
|20
|Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal
|37
|21
|Unior Tools Team
|36
|22
|Blackthorn GT
|20
|23
|Green To Gold Race Development
|17
|24
|Lee Cougan Dirty Factory
|10
|25
|Banshee Bikes Factory Team
|9
|26
|Commencal
|7
|27
|Team Bulls - DH
|2
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy