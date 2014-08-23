Trending

Atherton claims women's downhill World Cup in Méribel

Ragot and Carpenter round out the podium

Overall World Cup winner, Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team

Women's winner Rachel Atherton ( GT Factory Racing)

Women's podium: Tracey Hannah, Emmeline Ragot, Rachel Atherton, Manon Carpenter, Tahnee Seagrave

Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic

Great Britain's Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) won the elite women's downhill World Cup in Méribel on Saturday. She won the race ahead of French rider Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity Republic) and Great Britain's Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen Factory Team). 

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:03:40.400
2Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:03.405
3Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team0:00:06.109
4Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR0:00:12.148
5Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) FMD Racing0:00:15.886
6Fionn Griffiths (GBr)0:00:27.464
7Jana Bartova (Cze)0:00:28.430
8Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT0:00:29.898
9Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team0:00:32.814
10Jill Kintner (USA)0:00:33.460
11Vaea Verbeeck (Can)0:00:35.142
12Fiona Ourdouillie (Fra)0:00:35.418
13Marine ° Cabirou (Fra)0:00:36.522
14Katy Curd (GBr)0:00:38.201
15Alanna Columb (NZl)0:00:39.271
16Carina Cappellari (Swi)0:00:42.432
17Diana Marggraff (Ecu)0:00:43.611
18Viktoria ° Gimenez (Fra)0:00:44.638
19Sarah Atkin (NZl)0:00:47.693
20Tegan ° Molloy (Aus)0:00:49.070
21Anastasia ° Maurice (Fra) Dagg - Racing Team0:01:02.945
DNFMorgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour
DNSAlia Marcellini (Ita) Lee Cougan Dirty Factory

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lapierre Gravity Republic79pts
2Madison Saracen Factory Team73
3GT Factory Racing72
4Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof59
5Santa Cruz Syndicate59
6Hutchinson UR39
7Trek World Racing38
8Specialized Racing DH37
9MS Mondraker Team25
10Giant Factory Off-Road Team24
11Gstaad-Scott24
12Fmd Racing22
13Bergamont Hayes World Team21
14Commencal / Riding Addiction20
15RRP Ghost20
16Kona Factory Team18
17Blackthorn GT16
18Evil Vengeance Tour12
19Commencal5
20Pivot Factory DH Team1

Elite women final World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team1360pts
2Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing1310
3Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic1300
4Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR942
5Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) FMD Racing745
6Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction662
7Jill Kintner (USA)625
8Fionn Griffiths (GBr)525
9Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour513
10Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory DH Team399
11Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team295
12Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott278
13Vaea Verbeeck (Can)236
14Carina Cappellari (Swi)185
15Tegan ° Molloy (Aus)155
16Jana Bartova (Cze)137
17Katy Curd (GBr)125
18Fiona Ourdouillie (Fra)115
19Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT95
20Marine ° Cabirou (Fra)95
21Veronique Sandler (NZl)90
22Alanna Columb (NZl)87
23Danielle Beecroft (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development85
24Sarah Atkin (NZl)60
25Diana Marggraff (Ecu)60
26Claire Buchar (Can)55
27Steffi Marth (Ger)55
28Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)55
29Sophie Tyas (NZl)55
30Chloe Gallean (Fra)50
31Alia Marcellini (Ita) Lee Cougan Dirty Factory50
32Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa)40
33Camila Nogueira (Arg)40
34Harriet Latchem (GBr)40
35Viktoria ° Gimenez (Fra)35
36Lorena Dromundo Vargas (Mex)30
37Jaime Hill (Can)25
38Gabriela Williams (Cze)20
39Jessica Stone (GBr)15
40Sarah Booth (Aus)10
41Alison Zimmer (USA)5
42Hope ° Jensen (GBr)5
43Ellie ° Wale (Aus)5

Team final World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lapierre Gravity Republic477pts
2GT Factory Racing465
3Madison Saracen Factory Team458
4Santa Cruz Syndicate414
5Specialized Racing DH382
6Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof358
7Trek World Racing313
8Commencal / Riding Addiction275
9Hutchinson UR270
10Giant Factory Off-Road Team244
11Gstaad-Scott159
12Fmd Racing135
13Devinci Global Racing124
14Evil Vengeance Tour119
15Bergamont Hayes World Team114
16Pivot Factory DH Team95
17MS Mondraker Team89
18Kona Factory Team77
19RRP Ghost43
20Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal37
21Unior Tools Team36
22Blackthorn GT20
23Green To Gold Race Development17
24Lee Cougan Dirty Factory10
25Banshee Bikes Factory Team9
26Commencal7
27Team Bulls - DH2

