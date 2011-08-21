Trending

Neff tops juniors in Vale di Sole

Techt, Putz can't stop Swiss rider

The cross country races at the World Cup final in Val di Sole, Italy, concluded with the junior challenge races. Coming just 10 days before the world championships, this event was well attended in the junior ranks, with numerous national teams participating.

The women's three-lap race was dominated, once again, by the Swiss champion Jolanda Neff, who rode clear of the rest of the 34-rider field on the first lap to win by over a minute. Johanna Techt (Germany) took second at 1:13, followed by her teammate Lena Putz. Canada had two riders in the race - national champion Frederique Trudel, who finished 17th, and Haley Smith, who was a lap down after suffering mechanical problems in the first lap.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland0:55:27
2Johanna Techt (Ger) Germany0:01:13
3Lena Putz (Ger) Germany0:01:32
4Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:57
5Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland0:02:26
6Julia Innerhofer (Ita) Italy0:03:56
7Margot Moschetti (Fra) France0:04:09
8Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Italy0:04:28
9Perrine Clauzel (Fra) France0:05:05
10Monika Zur (Pol) Poland0:05:24
11Ramona Forchini (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz0:05:50
12Sara De Leo (Ita) Italy0:06:21
13Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Italy0:07:06
14Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands0:08:09
15Marketa Drahovzalova (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB0:08:21
16Romaine Wenger (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:08:33
17Frederique Trudel (Can) Canada0:08:35
18Chiara Eberle (Ger) Germany0:08:45
19Saskia Hauser (Ger) Germany0:09:26
20Julia Tanner (Ita) Italy - B0:09:49
21Miriam Corti (Ita) Italy - B0:10:08
22Nicole Tovo (Ita) Italy - B0:10:16
23Alessandra Bianchetta (Ita) Italy0:10:19
24Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Czech Republic0:10:55
25Arianna Cusini (Ita) Italy - B0:11:24
26Lena Hauser (Ger) Germany0:11:26
27Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Poland0:11:47
28Jessica Bormolini (Ita) Italy - B0:12:59
-1lapHaley Smith (Can) Canada
DNFLisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Italy
DNFVeronica Widmann (Ita) Italy - B
DNFVendula Kuntova (Cze) Czech Republic
DNFJil Saxer (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
DNSMajlen Müller (Ger) Germany

