Trending

Nicole, Pugin give French one-two finish

Atherton third as Moseley seals World Cup overall

Image 1 of 8

World Cup overall, Nicole, Pugin, Mosley, Atherton, Jonnier

World Cup overall, Nicole, Pugin, Mosley, Atherton, Jonnier
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 8

Emmeline Ragot (Team GR)

Emmeline Ragot (Team GR)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 8

Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing)

Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 8

Rachel Atherton (Commencal)

Rachel Atherton (Commencal)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 8

Myriam Nicole (Riding Addiction Commencal)

Myriam Nicole (Riding Addiction Commencal)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 8

Floriane Pugin (Scott 11)

Floriane Pugin (Scott 11)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 8

podium: Ragot, Pugin, Nicole, Atherton, Mosley

podium: Ragot, Pugin, Nicole, Atherton, Mosley
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 8

Junior World Cup winner, Manon Carpenter

Junior World Cup winner, Manon Carpenter
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The 2011 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday in Val di Sole, Italy, with the crowd favourite downhill. Myriam Nicole (Riding Addiction Commencal) took her first ever World Cup victory, while Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) held off a tight challenge from Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) to win the overall women's title.

The hot, dry conditions had turned the track into dust bowl, full of huge ruts and bumpy rooted sections that made it difficult for anyone to find a clean line. German champion Harriet Rucknagel set the first fast time for the women, which lasted through three riders before US national champion Jill Kintner knocked six and half seconds off, to take the time down to 4:17.872 .

Petra Bernhard (Alpine Commencal Austria) immediately took another six seconds off the leading time, with junior World Cup leader Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen) and Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) shaving fractions off of her time. Emilie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) dropped the time below 4:10, with a time of 4:07.484, but Emmeline Ragot (Team GR) went down another five seconds.

Moseley was playing it safe, knowing that she only needed a top-seven to win the title, and not wanting to crash, slotted in behind Ragot. Rachel Atherton (Commencal), went third from last and took the lead below four minutes with a time of 3:54.405, however, Nicole came through right after, 2.2 seconds faster, which proved to be the winning run. Pugin, the fastest qualifier, and second in the world Cup standings, rode last, but finished eight-tenths of a second behind Nicole for second.

"I don't believe it," Nicole said after her run, "maybe I will realize tonight. I didn't have a clean run, but I was all out on this track. I did not want to crash on the top, it was real hard and my hands hurt already. Near the finish I was [saying] 'come on', and I did it."

Moseley agreed that she was nervous before her run, "I wanted to race hard for the win, but when I hit the first [technical] section, I realized that I needed to play it safe and not take any chances. This has been an incredible season, a dream season, coming towards the end of my career."

Moseley won the overall title with 1465 points and four individual victories in seven races. Pugin finished with 1390 points, one win and four seconds, followed by Atherton with 115 points, Nicole with 929 points and Jonnier with 889 points.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal0:03:52.200
2Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 110:00:00.809
3Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal0:00:02.174
4Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR0:00:10.624
5Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing0:00:10.994
6Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 110:00:15.253
7Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:00:18.905
8Manon Carpenter° (GBr) Madison Saracen0:00:19.009
9Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:19.656
10Jill Kintner (USA)0:00:25.641
11Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)0:00:32.154
12Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:32.414
13Caroline Sax (Fra) Double Dragon El Gallo0:00:34.058
14Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie0:00:34.136
15Mio Suemasa (Jpn)0:00:37.242
16Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop0:00:38.531
17Lea Fourton° (Fra) Double Dragon El Gallo0:00:39.410
18Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR0:00:43.370
19Agnes Delest° (Fra)0:00:46.669
DNSMorgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee
DNSAnita Ager-Wick (Nor)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek World Racing81pts
2Commencal62
3Giant Factory Off-Road Team57
4Scott 1155
5Lapierre International48
6Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof47
7Santa Cruz Syndicate46
8Riding Addiction Commencal40
9MS Evil Racing36
10Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz31
11Team GR29
12Team Cingolani Trek21
13Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain18
14Mondraker Factory Team18
15Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team17
16Madison Saracen16
17Alpine Commencal Austria14
18Double Dragon El Gallo12
19Morewood Unitedride11
20Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie7
21Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges7
22Torpado Surfing Shop5
23Kona4
24Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team3

Elite women downhill final World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing1465pts
2Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 111390
3Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal1115
4Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal929
5Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain889
6Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR705
7Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11621
8Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria552
9Jill Kintner (USA)412
10Manon Carpenter° (GBr) Madison Saracen387
11Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR367
12Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie327
13Micayla Gatto (Can)235
14Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)224
15Mio Suemasa (Jpn)211
16Miriam Ruchti (Swi)210
17Jessica Stone (GBr)185
18Jacqueline Harmony (USA)165
19Miranda Miller (Can)105
20Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee85
21Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)80
22Zarja Cernilogar (Slo)45
23Caroline Sax (Fra) Double Dragon El Gallo40
24Agnes Delest° (Fra)40
25Fanny Lombard (Fra)35
26Joanne Muoser (Swi) SC - Intense30
27Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop25
28Rika Olivier (RSA)25
29Lea Fourton° (Fra) Double Dragon El Gallo20
30Joanna Petterson (USA)20
31Darian Harvey (USA)20
32Maria Michalogiannaki (Gre) Unior Tools Team20
33Katy Curd (GBr)15
34Gabriela Williams (Cze)15
35Sandra Reynier° (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz15
36Sarah Atkin° (NZl)15
37Anne Laplante (Can)10
38Emily Horridge (GBr)10
39Emma Wareham (GBr)10
40Lauren Daney° (USA)5

Latest on Cyclingnews