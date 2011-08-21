Image 1 of 8 World Cup overall, Nicole, Pugin, Mosley, Atherton, Jonnier (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 8 Emmeline Ragot (Team GR) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 8 Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 8 Rachel Atherton (Commencal) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 8 Myriam Nicole (Riding Addiction Commencal) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 8 Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 8 podium: Ragot, Pugin, Nicole, Atherton, Mosley (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 8 Junior World Cup winner, Manon Carpenter (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The 2011 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday in Val di Sole, Italy, with the crowd favourite downhill. Myriam Nicole (Riding Addiction Commencal) took her first ever World Cup victory, while Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) held off a tight challenge from Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) to win the overall women's title.

The hot, dry conditions had turned the track into dust bowl, full of huge ruts and bumpy rooted sections that made it difficult for anyone to find a clean line. German champion Harriet Rucknagel set the first fast time for the women, which lasted through three riders before US national champion Jill Kintner knocked six and half seconds off, to take the time down to 4:17.872 .

Petra Bernhard (Alpine Commencal Austria) immediately took another six seconds off the leading time, with junior World Cup leader Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen) and Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) shaving fractions off of her time. Emilie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) dropped the time below 4:10, with a time of 4:07.484, but Emmeline Ragot (Team GR) went down another five seconds.

Moseley was playing it safe, knowing that she only needed a top-seven to win the title, and not wanting to crash, slotted in behind Ragot. Rachel Atherton (Commencal), went third from last and took the lead below four minutes with a time of 3:54.405, however, Nicole came through right after, 2.2 seconds faster, which proved to be the winning run. Pugin, the fastest qualifier, and second in the world Cup standings, rode last, but finished eight-tenths of a second behind Nicole for second.

"I don't believe it," Nicole said after her run, "maybe I will realize tonight. I didn't have a clean run, but I was all out on this track. I did not want to crash on the top, it was real hard and my hands hurt already. Near the finish I was [saying] 'come on', and I did it."

Moseley agreed that she was nervous before her run, "I wanted to race hard for the win, but when I hit the first [technical] section, I realized that I needed to play it safe and not take any chances. This has been an incredible season, a dream season, coming towards the end of my career."

Moseley won the overall title with 1465 points and four individual victories in seven races. Pugin finished with 1390 points, one win and four seconds, followed by Atherton with 115 points, Nicole with 929 points and Jonnier with 889 points.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal 0:03:52.200 2 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:00.809 3 Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:02.174 4 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR 0:00:10.624 5 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:00:10.994 6 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11 0:00:15.253 7 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:00:18.905 8 Manon Carpenter° (GBr) Madison Saracen 0:00:19.009 9 Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:19.656 10 Jill Kintner (USA) 0:00:25.641 11 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 0:00:32.154 12 Jessica Stone (GBr) 0:00:32.414 13 Caroline Sax (Fra) Double Dragon El Gallo 0:00:34.058 14 Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 0:00:34.136 15 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 0:00:37.242 16 Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 0:00:38.531 17 Lea Fourton° (Fra) Double Dragon El Gallo 0:00:39.410 18 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR 0:00:43.370 19 Agnes Delest° (Fra) 0:00:46.669 DNS Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee DNS Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek World Racing 81 pts 2 Commencal 62 3 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 57 4 Scott 11 55 5 Lapierre International 48 6 Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 47 7 Santa Cruz Syndicate 46 8 Riding Addiction Commencal 40 9 MS Evil Racing 36 10 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 31 11 Team GR 29 12 Team Cingolani Trek 21 13 Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 18 14 Mondraker Factory Team 18 15 Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 17 16 Madison Saracen 16 17 Alpine Commencal Austria 14 18 Double Dragon El Gallo 12 19 Morewood Unitedride 11 20 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 7 21 Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges 7 22 Torpado Surfing Shop 5 23 Kona 4 24 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 3