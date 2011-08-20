Trending

Kulhavy outsprints Schurter

Czech rider seals World Cup overall

Men's podium: Absalon, Schurter, Kulhavy, Vogel, Fluckiger

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The final sprint between Jaroslov Kulhavy and Nino Schurter

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Sam Schultz (Subaru - Trek)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Todd Wells (Specialized Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Florian Vogel (Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) leads out onto the first lap

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Burry Stander (Specialized Racing) was 120th at the end of the start loop and worked hi way up to 23rd

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jeremy Horgan-Kobleski and Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Wildwolf - Trek Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Stéphane Tempier (TX Active Bianchi) and Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Julien Absalon (Orbea)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Nino Schurter (Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing) putting the pressure on

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Liam Killeen (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
World Champion José Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
World Cup winner, Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Specialized team manager Benno celebrates winning the team competition

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) topped off his incredible World Cup season by winning the his fifth race in seven rounds at the World Cup final in Val di Sole. Kulhavy fended off a strong challenge by the Swiss duo of Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel (both Scott-Swisspower) to outsprint Schurter for the win.

In previous races this year, Kulhavy has attacked early, riding away from the rest of the field. This time, he allowed Schurter and Vogel to set the pace over the six laps, content to follow them up the steep climbs and never looking to be in difficulty.

The trio dropped Julien Absalon (Orbea) by the second lap, and the Frenchman chased in vain all race, eventually finishing fourth. Behind Absalon, a chase group formed, containing world champion Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida), Lukas and Matthias Flückiger (Trek World Racing), Stephane Tempier (TX Active Bianchi), Christoph Sauser (Specialized), Todd Wells (Specialized), Thomas Litscher (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic), Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) and Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wildwolf-Trek).

This group was steadily losing ground, and started shedding riders as the race wore on, with Lukas Flückiger eventually dropping the remaining members to take the fifth and final podium spot.

A crash on the start loop also took out of contention some top riders.  Burry Stander (Specialized) found himself with a broken chain just after the start and rode an amazing race, moving up from 120th on the first lap to finish 23rd.

In the front trio, Vogel was finally dropped on the fifth lap, leaving Schurter to try and ditch Kulhavy, without success. Kulhavy attacked in the final kilometre and easily outsprinted Schurter, popping a wheelie as he crossed the line.

"He was playing with us," said Schurter, a little bitterly. "I tried to attack, but he just sat on, and I could not drop him. I will have to think about what I can do in the next two weeks, to be able to beat him at the Worlds, but it will be hard."

"I am very happy to have won the World Cup," said Kulhavy, "but I am surprised that I was able to ride so well on a course with so much climbing. This has been a perfect season for me."

Kulhavy finished the series with five first places, one second place and a third place, for a total of 1610 points. Schurter was a distant second, with 1270 and Absalon held onto third with 960 points. Hermida took fourth with 813 points, just squeaking ahead of Maxime Marotte (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) at 810. Todd Wells was the top North American, in 21st, followed by Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) in 24th.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing1:25:08
2Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
3Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing0:01:21
4Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea0:02:05
5Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:02:37
6Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi0:02:45
7Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:02:49
8Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing0:02:51
9Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:03:00
10Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:03:04
11Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:03:06
12José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:03:10
13Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:14
14Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing0:03:43
15Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Team Protek
16Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:03:44
17Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing0:04:06
18Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:04:29
19Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:05:00
20Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek0:05:13
21Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team0:05:29
22Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing
23Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing0:05:48
24Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor0:05:58
25Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:06:08
26Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea0:06:11
27Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:06:15
28Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:06:27
29Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:06:43
30Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:06:55
31Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team0:07:06
32Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:07:15
33Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team0:07:24
34Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:07:32
35Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:07:36
36Sid Taberlay (Aus)0:07:39
37Christoph Soukup (Aut)0:07:41
38Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:07:44
39Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
40Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:07:52
41Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop0:08:01
42Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:08:02
43Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional Mtb Team0:08:04
44Robby De Bock (Bel)0:08:12
45Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.0:08:13
46Derek Zandstra (Can)
47Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:08:29
48Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
49Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)0:08:44
50Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team0:08:53
51Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek0:09:08
52Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)0:09:14
53Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Lapierre International0:09:18
54Martino Fruet (Ita)0:09:26
55Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:09:36
56Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:09:46
57Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:10:04
58Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)0:10:07
59Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:10:12
60Michal Lami (Svk)0:10:26
61Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi0:10:31
62Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:11:00
63Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee0:11:14
64Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:11:23
65Adam Morka (Can)0:11:46
66Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:12:05
67Adrian Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team0:13:23
68Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
69Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)
70Mario Alberto Rojas Rojas (Col)0:14:14
71Michael Broderick (USA)0:14:38
-1 lapBenjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)
-1 lapFabio Ursi (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
-1 lapKazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
-1 lapRenay Groustra (RSA)
-1 lapMatthew Hadley (Can)
-1 lapPaolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) GT Stacplastic Team
-1 lapRobert Gehbauer (Aut)
-1 lapLudovic Dubau (Fra) Team Newcycling
-1 lapHannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
-1 lapMirko Pirazzoli (Ita)
-1 lapJiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
-1 lapYader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
-1 lapDavide Di Marco (Ita)
-1 lapSeiya Hirano (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
-1 lapSang Hoon Na (Kor)
-1 lapMatthias Waldhart (Aut)
-1 lapPascal Hossay (Bel) G - Skin - Deforche MTB Racing Team
-2 lapsChun Hing Chan (HKg)
-2 lapsChris Jongewaard (Aus) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
-2 lapsOliver Munnik (RSA)
-2 lapsKen Onodera (Jpn)
-2 lapsPierre Lebreton (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
-2 lapsSeverin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
-2 lapsJiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
-2 lapsOleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
-2 lapsPaul Remy (Fra)
-2 lapsRoberto Crisi (Ita)
-2 lapsSamuele Porro (Ita)
-2 lapsPeriklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek
-3 lapsCarl Jones (NZl)
-3 lapsBalz Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
-3 lapsEmmanuel Valencia Guadarrama (Mex) Turbo Bike Team
-3 lapsNicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec
-3 lapsCameron Jette (Can)
-3 lapsDror Pekatch (Isr)
-4 lapsJohn Whittington (GBr)
-5 lapsMartin Loo (Est) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
DNFMarc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling
DNFJelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
DNFSepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
DNFMartin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
DNFAnton Sintsov (Rus)
DNFPierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Lapierre International
DNFLuis Anderson Mejia Sanchez (Col) ASPTT Definitive Gitane
DNFIvan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
DNFRene Tann (Ger)
DNFAlexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta - Corratec
DNFSimon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
DNFRamon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
DNFEddie Andres Rendon (Col)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Racing77pts
2Scott - Swisspower MTB- Racing67
3Trek World Racing52
4Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team36
5Cannondale Factory Racing36
6Orbea35
7TX Active Bianchi26
8Wildwolf - Trek Racing26
9Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team22
10Multivan Merida Biking Team20
11BMC Mountainbike Racing Team18
12Team Protek16
13BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry13
14Subaru - Trek11
15Versluys - Evenza Team10
16Team Bridgestone Anchor7
17Topeak Ergon Racing Team6
18Giant Factory Off-Road Team3
19S&H Superior MTB Team2

Elite men cross country final World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing1610pts
2Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing1270
3Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea960
4José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team813
5Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry810
6Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing768
7Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing760
8Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing668
9Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi662
10Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing658
11Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing658
12Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing636
13Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing598
14Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf-Trek Racing550
15Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team537
16Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team529
17Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team511
18Rudi Van Houts (Ned)496
19Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf-Trek Racing470
20Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing465
21Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing441
22Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea421
23Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team368
24Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain363
25Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team358
26Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team334
27Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek279
28Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team273
29Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team267
30Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team256
31Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team252
32Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team252
33Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team249
34Derek Zandstra (Can)247
35Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek245
36Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team235
37Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour214
38Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza Team206
39Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor199
40Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix197
41Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)184
42Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea174
43Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team173
44Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team163
45Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team162
46Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team162
47Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Team Protek160
48Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)135
49Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling130
50Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team Newcycling125
51Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta-Corratec125
52Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team114
53Martino Fruet (Ita)113
54Christoph Soukup (Aut)110
55Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team110
56Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team109
57Jeremiah Bishop (USA)100
58Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)92
59Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team91
60Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team90
61Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team85
62Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team82
63Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop69
64Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team68
65Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team67
66Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team63
67Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec61
68Kristian Hynek (Cze)58
69Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team58
70Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.55
71Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team52
72Balz Weber (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team50
73Chris Jongewaard (Aus)47
74Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team46
75Michal Lami (Svk)46
76Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team44
77Adam Morka (Can)43
78Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi41
79Filip Eberl (Cze)38
80Sid Taberlay (Aus) Kenda/H2O Overdrive34
81Matthew Hadley (Can)34
82Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)32
83Andrew Watson (Can)32
84Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona30
85Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team30
86Anton Sintsov (Rus)26
87Peter Glassford (Can)25
88Robby De Bock (Bel)24
89Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek21
90Max Plaxton (Can)20
91Eric Batty (Can)19
92Rotem Ishai (Isr)17
93Martin Loo (Est) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan17
94Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Lapierre International15
95Robert Gehbauer (Aut)15
96Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)15
97Raphael Gagne (Can)13
98Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team13
99Joshua Carlson (Aus)11
100Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)10
101Rene Tann (Ger)10
102Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec9
103Michael Broderick (USA)9
104Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team8

