Kulhavy outsprints Schurter
Czech rider seals World Cup overall
Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) topped off his incredible World Cup season by winning the his fifth race in seven rounds at the World Cup final in Val di Sole. Kulhavy fended off a strong challenge by the Swiss duo of Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel (both Scott-Swisspower) to outsprint Schurter for the win.
In previous races this year, Kulhavy has attacked early, riding away from the rest of the field. This time, he allowed Schurter and Vogel to set the pace over the six laps, content to follow them up the steep climbs and never looking to be in difficulty.
The trio dropped Julien Absalon (Orbea) by the second lap, and the Frenchman chased in vain all race, eventually finishing fourth. Behind Absalon, a chase group formed, containing world champion Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida), Lukas and Matthias Flückiger (Trek World Racing), Stephane Tempier (TX Active Bianchi), Christoph Sauser (Specialized), Todd Wells (Specialized), Thomas Litscher (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic), Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) and Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wildwolf-Trek).
This group was steadily losing ground, and started shedding riders as the race wore on, with Lukas Flückiger eventually dropping the remaining members to take the fifth and final podium spot.
A crash on the start loop also took out of contention some top riders. Burry Stander (Specialized) found himself with a broken chain just after the start and rode an amazing race, moving up from 120th on the first lap to finish 23rd.
In the front trio, Vogel was finally dropped on the fifth lap, leaving Schurter to try and ditch Kulhavy, without success. Kulhavy attacked in the final kilometre and easily outsprinted Schurter, popping a wheelie as he crossed the line.
"He was playing with us," said Schurter, a little bitterly. "I tried to attack, but he just sat on, and I could not drop him. I will have to think about what I can do in the next two weeks, to be able to beat him at the Worlds, but it will be hard."
"I am very happy to have won the World Cup," said Kulhavy, "but I am surprised that I was able to ride so well on a course with so much climbing. This has been a perfect season for me."
Kulhavy finished the series with five first places, one second place and a third place, for a total of 1610 points. Schurter was a distant second, with 1270 and Absalon held onto third with 960 points. Hermida took fourth with 813 points, just squeaking ahead of Maxime Marotte (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) at 810. Todd Wells was the top North American, in 21st, followed by Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) in 24th.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing
|1:25:08
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|3
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|0:01:21
|4
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|0:02:05
|5
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:02:37
|6
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|0:02:45
|7
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:02:49
|8
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing
|0:02:51
|9
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:03:00
|10
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:03:04
|11
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:03:06
|12
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:03:10
|13
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:03:14
|14
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|0:03:43
|15
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Team Protek
|16
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:03:44
|17
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:04:06
|18
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:04:29
|19
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:05:00
|20
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:05:13
|21
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team
|0:05:29
|22
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|23
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing
|0:05:48
|24
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
|0:05:58
|25
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:06:08
|26
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea
|0:06:11
|27
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:06:15
|28
|Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:06:27
|29
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:06:43
|30
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:06:55
|31
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|0:07:06
|32
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|0:07:15
|33
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|0:07:24
|34
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:07:32
|35
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|0:07:36
|36
|Sid Taberlay (Aus)
|0:07:39
|37
|Christoph Soukup (Aut)
|0:07:41
|38
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:07:44
|39
|Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
|40
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:07:52
|41
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|0:08:01
|42
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:08:02
|43
|Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional Mtb Team
|0:08:04
|44
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|0:08:12
|45
|Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|0:08:13
|46
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|47
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:08:29
|48
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|49
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)
|0:08:44
|50
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|0:08:53
|51
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:09:08
|52
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)
|0:09:14
|53
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:09:18
|54
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:09:26
|55
|Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:09:36
|56
|Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:09:46
|57
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:10:04
|58
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)
|0:10:07
|59
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|0:10:12
|60
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:10:26
|61
|Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|0:10:31
|62
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:11:00
|63
|Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:11:14
|64
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:11:23
|65
|Adam Morka (Can)
|0:11:46
|66
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:12:05
|67
|Adrian Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|0:13:23
|68
|Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|69
|Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)
|70
|Mario Alberto Rojas Rojas (Col)
|0:14:14
|71
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|0:14:38
|-1 lap
|Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)
|-1 lap
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|-1 lap
|Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
|-1 lap
|Renay Groustra (RSA)
|-1 lap
|Matthew Hadley (Can)
|-1 lap
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) GT Stacplastic Team
|-1 lap
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|-1 lap
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Team Newcycling
|-1 lap
|Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|-1 lap
|Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)
|-1 lap
|Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|-1 lap
|Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|-1 lap
|Davide Di Marco (Ita)
|-1 lap
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
|-1 lap
|Sang Hoon Na (Kor)
|-1 lap
|Matthias Waldhart (Aut)
|-1 lap
|Pascal Hossay (Bel) G - Skin - Deforche MTB Racing Team
|-2 laps
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg)
|-2 laps
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|-2 laps
|Oliver Munnik (RSA)
|-2 laps
|Ken Onodera (Jpn)
|-2 laps
|Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|-2 laps
|Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|-2 laps
|Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|-2 laps
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|-2 laps
|Paul Remy (Fra)
|-2 laps
|Roberto Crisi (Ita)
|-2 laps
|Samuele Porro (Ita)
|-2 laps
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek
|-3 laps
|Carl Jones (NZl)
|-3 laps
|Balz Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|-3 laps
|Emmanuel Valencia Guadarrama (Mex) Turbo Bike Team
|-3 laps
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|-3 laps
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|-3 laps
|Dror Pekatch (Isr)
|-4 laps
|John Whittington (GBr)
|-5 laps
|Martin Loo (Est) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|DNF
|Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling
|DNF
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|DNF
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|DNF
|Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|DNF
|Anton Sintsov (Rus)
|DNF
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Lapierre International
|DNF
|Luis Anderson Mejia Sanchez (Col) ASPTT Definitive Gitane
|DNF
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
|DNF
|Rene Tann (Ger)
|DNF
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|DNF
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|DNF
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|DNF
|Eddie Andres Rendon (Col)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized Racing
|77
|pts
|2
|Scott - Swisspower MTB- Racing
|67
|3
|Trek World Racing
|52
|4
|Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|36
|5
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|36
|6
|Orbea
|35
|7
|TX Active Bianchi
|26
|8
|Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|26
|9
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|22
|10
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|20
|11
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|18
|12
|Team Protek
|16
|13
|BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|13
|14
|Subaru - Trek
|11
|15
|Versluys - Evenza Team
|10
|16
|Team Bridgestone Anchor
|7
|17
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|6
|18
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|3
|19
|S&H Superior MTB Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing
|1610
|pts
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|1270
|3
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|960
|4
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|813
|5
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry
|810
|6
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing
|768
|7
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing
|760
|8
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|668
|9
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|662
|10
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|658
|11
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|658
|12
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|636
|13
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|598
|14
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf-Trek Racing
|550
|15
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|537
|16
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|529
|17
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team
|511
|18
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned)
|496
|19
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf-Trek Racing
|470
|20
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|465
|21
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|441
|22
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea
|421
|23
|Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|368
|24
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|363
|25
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
|358
|26
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|334
|27
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek
|279
|28
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|273
|29
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|267
|30
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|256
|31
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team
|252
|32
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|252
|33
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|249
|34
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|247
|35
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek
|245
|36
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|235
|37
|Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour
|214
|38
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza Team
|206
|39
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
|199
|40
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|197
|41
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)
|184
|42
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea
|174
|43
|Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|173
|44
|Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
|163
|45
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|162
|46
|Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|162
|47
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Team Protek
|160
|48
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|135
|49
|Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling
|130
|50
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team Newcycling
|125
|51
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|125
|52
|Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|114
|53
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|113
|54
|Christoph Soukup (Aut)
|110
|55
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|110
|56
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|109
|57
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA)
|100
|58
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)
|92
|59
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|91
|60
|Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|90
|61
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|85
|62
|Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|82
|63
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|69
|64
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|68
|65
|Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|67
|66
|Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|63
|67
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|61
|68
|Kristian Hynek (Cze)
|58
|69
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|58
|70
|Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|55
|71
|Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|52
|72
|Balz Weber (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team
|50
|73
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus)
|47
|74
|Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|46
|75
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|46
|76
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|44
|77
|Adam Morka (Can)
|43
|78
|Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|41
|79
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|38
|80
|Sid Taberlay (Aus) Kenda/H2O Overdrive
|34
|81
|Matthew Hadley (Can)
|34
|82
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)
|32
|83
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|32
|84
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
|30
|85
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|30
|86
|Anton Sintsov (Rus)
|26
|87
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|25
|88
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|24
|89
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek
|21
|90
|Max Plaxton (Can)
|20
|91
|Eric Batty (Can)
|19
|92
|Rotem Ishai (Isr)
|17
|93
|Martin Loo (Est) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan
|17
|94
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Lapierre International
|15
|95
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|15
|96
|Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)
|15
|97
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|13
|98
|Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|13
|99
|Joshua Carlson (Aus)
|11
|100
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)
|10
|101
|Rene Tann (Ger)
|10
|102
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|9
|103
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|9
|104
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|8
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy