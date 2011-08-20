Image 1 of 18 Men's podium: Absalon, Schurter, Kulhavy, Vogel, Fluckiger (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 18 The final sprint between Jaroslov Kulhavy and Nino Schurter (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 18 Sam Schultz (Subaru - Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 18 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 18 Florian Vogel (Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 18 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) leads out onto the first lap (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 18 Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 18 Burry Stander (Specialized Racing) was 120th at the end of the start loop and worked hi way up to 23rd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 18 Jeremy Horgan-Kobleski and Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Wildwolf - Trek Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 18 Stéphane Tempier (TX Active Bianchi) and Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 18 Julien Absalon (Orbea) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 18 Nino Schurter (Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing) putting the pressure on (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 18 Liam Killeen (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 18 World Champion José Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 18 Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 18 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 18 World Cup winner, Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 18 Specialized team manager Benno celebrates winning the team competition (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) topped off his incredible World Cup season by winning the his fifth race in seven rounds at the World Cup final in Val di Sole. Kulhavy fended off a strong challenge by the Swiss duo of Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel (both Scott-Swisspower) to outsprint Schurter for the win.

In previous races this year, Kulhavy has attacked early, riding away from the rest of the field. This time, he allowed Schurter and Vogel to set the pace over the six laps, content to follow them up the steep climbs and never looking to be in difficulty.

The trio dropped Julien Absalon (Orbea) by the second lap, and the Frenchman chased in vain all race, eventually finishing fourth. Behind Absalon, a chase group formed, containing world champion Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida), Lukas and Matthias Flückiger (Trek World Racing), Stephane Tempier (TX Active Bianchi), Christoph Sauser (Specialized), Todd Wells (Specialized), Thomas Litscher (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic), Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) and Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wildwolf-Trek).

This group was steadily losing ground, and started shedding riders as the race wore on, with Lukas Flückiger eventually dropping the remaining members to take the fifth and final podium spot.

A crash on the start loop also took out of contention some top riders. Burry Stander (Specialized) found himself with a broken chain just after the start and rode an amazing race, moving up from 120th on the first lap to finish 23rd.

In the front trio, Vogel was finally dropped on the fifth lap, leaving Schurter to try and ditch Kulhavy, without success. Kulhavy attacked in the final kilometre and easily outsprinted Schurter, popping a wheelie as he crossed the line.

"He was playing with us," said Schurter, a little bitterly. "I tried to attack, but he just sat on, and I could not drop him. I will have to think about what I can do in the next two weeks, to be able to beat him at the Worlds, but it will be hard."

"I am very happy to have won the World Cup," said Kulhavy, "but I am surprised that I was able to ride so well on a course with so much climbing. This has been a perfect season for me."

Kulhavy finished the series with five first places, one second place and a third place, for a total of 1610 points. Schurter was a distant second, with 1270 and Absalon held onto third with 960 points. Hermida took fourth with 813 points, just squeaking ahead of Maxime Marotte (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) at 810. Todd Wells was the top North American, in 21st, followed by Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) in 24th.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing 1:25:08 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 3 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 0:01:21 4 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 0:02:05 5 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:02:37 6 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 0:02:45 7 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:02:49 8 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing 0:02:51 9 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:03:00 10 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:03:04 11 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:03:06 12 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:03:10 13 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:14 14 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing 0:03:43 15 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Team Protek 16 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:03:44 17 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 0:04:06 18 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:04:29 19 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:05:00 20 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:05:13 21 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team 0:05:29 22 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing 23 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing 0:05:48 24 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor 0:05:58 25 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:06:08 26 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea 0:06:11 27 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:06:15 28 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:06:27 29 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:06:43 30 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:06:55 31 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 0:07:06 32 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:07:15 33 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 0:07:24 34 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:07:32 35 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:07:36 36 Sid Taberlay (Aus) 0:07:39 37 Christoph Soukup (Aut) 0:07:41 38 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:07:44 39 Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team 40 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:07:52 41 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 0:08:01 42 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:08:02 43 Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional Mtb Team 0:08:04 44 Robby De Bock (Bel) 0:08:12 45 Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. 0:08:13 46 Derek Zandstra (Can) 47 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:08:29 48 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 49 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) 0:08:44 50 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 0:08:53 51 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:09:08 52 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) 0:09:14 53 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Lapierre International 0:09:18 54 Martino Fruet (Ita) 0:09:26 55 Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:09:36 56 Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:09:46 57 Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:10:04 58 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) 0:10:07 59 Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:10:12 60 Michal Lami (Svk) 0:10:26 61 Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 0:10:31 62 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:11:00 63 Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee 0:11:14 64 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:11:23 65 Adam Morka (Can) 0:11:46 66 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:12:05 67 Adrian Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team 0:13:23 68 Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 69 Johannes Schweiggl (Ita) 70 Mario Alberto Rojas Rojas (Col) 0:14:14 71 Michael Broderick (USA) 0:14:38 -1 lap Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den) -1 lap Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. -1 lap Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) -1 lap Renay Groustra (RSA) -1 lap Matthew Hadley (Can) -1 lap Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) GT Stacplastic Team -1 lap Robert Gehbauer (Aut) -1 lap Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Team Newcycling -1 lap Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team -1 lap Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita) -1 lap Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team -1 lap Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop -1 lap Davide Di Marco (Ita) -1 lap Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor -1 lap Sang Hoon Na (Kor) -1 lap Matthias Waldhart (Aut) -1 lap Pascal Hossay (Bel) G - Skin - Deforche MTB Racing Team -2 laps Chun Hing Chan (HKg) -2 laps Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team -2 laps Oliver Munnik (RSA) -2 laps Ken Onodera (Jpn) -2 laps Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry -2 laps Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team -2 laps Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team -2 laps Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team -2 laps Paul Remy (Fra) -2 laps Roberto Crisi (Ita) -2 laps Samuele Porro (Ita) -2 laps Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek -3 laps Carl Jones (NZl) -3 laps Balz Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team -3 laps Emmanuel Valencia Guadarrama (Mex) Turbo Bike Team -3 laps Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec -3 laps Cameron Jette (Can) -3 laps Dror Pekatch (Isr) -4 laps John Whittington (GBr) -5 laps Martin Loo (Est) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan DNF Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling DNF Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team DNF Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team DNF Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour DNF Anton Sintsov (Rus) DNF Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Lapierre International DNF Luis Anderson Mejia Sanchez (Col) ASPTT Definitive Gitane DNF Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team DNF Rene Tann (Ger) DNF Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta - Corratec DNF Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team DNF Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa) DNF Eddie Andres Rendon (Col)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Specialized Racing 77 pts 2 Scott - Swisspower MTB- Racing 67 3 Trek World Racing 52 4 Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 36 5 Cannondale Factory Racing 36 6 Orbea 35 7 TX Active Bianchi 26 8 Wildwolf - Trek Racing 26 9 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 22 10 Multivan Merida Biking Team 20 11 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 18 12 Team Protek 16 13 BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 13 14 Subaru - Trek 11 15 Versluys - Evenza Team 10 16 Team Bridgestone Anchor 7 17 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 6 18 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 3 19 S&H Superior MTB Team 2