Image 1 of 9 Jenny Rissveds holds off her top rival Kathrin Stirnemann in the eliminator at the Windham World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 9 Kathrin Stirnemann leads Cindy Montambault and Rachel Pageau in 1/4 final heat (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 9 Cindy Montambault and Rachel Pageau (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 9 Ingrid Boe Jacobsen leads Kate Courtney, Andreanne Pichette and Karlee Gendron (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 9 Kathrin Stirnemann (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 9 Jenny Rissveds, Cindy Montambault and Kathrin Stirnemann in action (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 9 Jenny Rissveds (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 9 World Cup leader Kathrin Stirnemann (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 9 Jenny Rissveds atop the elite women's eliminator World Cup in Windham, NY (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) won the elite women's eliminator World Cup on Friday evening in Windham, New York. With the impending end to World Cup eliminator racing at the end of this season, it was both the first-ever and last-ever eliminator World Cup in Windham.

"I was tired in the final, but I could make it," said Rissveds to Cyclingnews. "I had a tough start to the season, and it's good to feel like I'm back again."

Rissveds and Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) dominated the various heats on their way to the final, and the big final turned out to be a contest between the two favorites.

Stirnemann won the race for the lead spot on the first corner, but Rissveds eventually overtook her on the climb.

"I pushed as hard as I could from the start - I was trying to be the first one in the first corner, and it was a tough battle between us," said Rissveds. "Then when I was behind her, I was just on her wheel and had to change my tactic. I felt strong in the semi-finals so I tried to do the same in the finals and pass her in the same place, but it cost a lot."

Stirnmann said, "My strategy was to have a good start and try to take the lead, but Jenny was stronger on the uphills today. I'm happy to take the overall World Cup."

Cindy Montambault and Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com/USA) were also in the final, finishing third and fourth respectively for Canada and the USA. Each woman was enjoying her career best World Cup result to date.

"It was my best-ever eliminator. I just took it heat by heat and I spun a lot between my heats and ate between my heats," said Montambault. "I pedalled hard on the uphills and tried to be safe. It wasn't technical, so you had to be very strong."

A beaming Woodruff said, "I made the podium - I'm pumped! I haven't done one of these in over a year, and it's fun. I felt great until the last round, and then I cracked."

Lisa Mitterbauer (Feenstra Felt pb Kenda Bike Team) earned the final spot on the podium by virtue of winning the Small Final.

Stirnemann was delighted to clinch the overall World Cup win with her second place finish. Just one round remains in Meribel, France in two weeks. Alexandra Engen, who was absent in Windham, and Rissveds are tied for second overall in the World Cup standings.

Full Results

Big Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jenny Rissveds* (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 2 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 3 Cindy Montambault (Can) 4 Chloe Woodruff (USA)

Small Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Lisa Mitterbauer* (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 6 Ingrid Boe Jacobsen* (Nor) Sepura XC Superior 7 Kate Courtney* (USA) Specialized Racing XC 8 Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau* (Can)

1/4 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 9 Helen Grobert* (Ger) Focus XC Team 10 Andréanne Pichette (Can) 11 Catherine Fleury* (Can) 12 Rachel Pageau* (Can) 13 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 14 Maghalie Rochette* (Can) Luna Pro Team 15 Karlee Gendron (Can) 16 Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)