Rissveds wins Windham eliminator World Cup

,

Stirnemann clinches World Cup overall title with second place

Jenny Rissveds holds off her top rival Kathrin Stirnemann in the eliminator at the Windham World Cup

Jenny Rissveds holds off her top rival Kathrin Stirnemann in the eliminator at the Windham World Cup
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Kathrin Stirnemann leads Cindy Montambault and Rachel Pageau in 1/4 final heat

Kathrin Stirnemann leads Cindy Montambault and Rachel Pageau in 1/4 final heat
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Cindy Montambault and Rachel Pageau

Cindy Montambault and Rachel Pageau
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Ingrid Boe Jacobsen leads Kate Courtney, Andreanne Pichette and Karlee Gendron

Ingrid Boe Jacobsen leads Kate Courtney, Andreanne Pichette and Karlee Gendron
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Kathrin Stirnemann

Kathrin Stirnemann
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jenny Rissveds, Cindy Montambault and Kathrin Stirnemann in action

Jenny Rissveds, Cindy Montambault and Kathrin Stirnemann in action
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jenny Rissveds

Jenny Rissveds
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
World Cup leader Kathrin Stirnemann

World Cup leader Kathrin Stirnemann
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jenny Rissveds atop the elite women's eliminator World Cup in Windham, NY

Jenny Rissveds atop the elite women's eliminator World Cup in Windham, NY
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) won the elite women's eliminator World Cup on Friday evening in Windham, New York. With the impending end to World Cup eliminator racing at the end of this season, it was both the first-ever and last-ever eliminator World Cup in Windham.

"I was tired in the final, but I could make it," said Rissveds to Cyclingnews. "I had a tough start to the season, and it's good to feel like I'm back again."

Rissveds and Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) dominated the various heats on their way to the final, and the big final turned out to be a contest between the two favorites.

Stirnemann won the race for the lead spot on the first corner, but Rissveds eventually overtook her on the climb.

"I pushed as hard as I could from the start - I was trying to be the first one in the first corner, and it was a tough battle between us," said Rissveds. "Then when I was behind her, I was just on her wheel and had to change my tactic. I felt strong in the semi-finals so I tried to do the same in the finals and pass her in the same place, but it cost a lot."

Stirnmann said, "My strategy was to have a good start and try to take the lead, but Jenny was stronger on the uphills today. I'm happy to take the overall World Cup."

Cindy Montambault and Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com/USA) were also in the final, finishing third and fourth respectively for Canada and the USA. Each woman was enjoying her career best World Cup result to date.

"It was my best-ever eliminator. I just took it heat by heat and I spun a lot between my heats and ate between my heats," said Montambault. "I pedalled hard on the uphills and tried to be safe. It wasn't technical, so you had to be very strong."

A beaming Woodruff said, "I made the podium - I'm pumped! I haven't done one of these in over a year, and it's fun. I felt great until the last round, and then I cracked."

Lisa Mitterbauer (Feenstra Felt pb Kenda Bike Team) earned the final spot on the podium by virtue of winning the Small Final.

Stirnemann was delighted to clinch the overall World Cup win with her second place finish. Just one round remains in Meribel, France in two weeks. Alexandra Engen, who was absent in Windham, and Rissveds are tied for second overall in the World Cup standings.

Full Results

Big Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jenny Rissveds* (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
2Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
3Cindy Montambault (Can)
4Chloe Woodruff (USA)

Small Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Lisa Mitterbauer* (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
6Ingrid Boe Jacobsen* (Nor) Sepura XC Superior
7Kate Courtney* (USA) Specialized Racing XC
8Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau* (Can)

1/4 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
9Helen Grobert* (Ger) Focus XC Team
10Andréanne Pichette (Can)
11Catherine Fleury* (Can)
12Rachel Pageau* (Can)
13Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
14Maghalie Rochette* (Can) Luna Pro Team
15Karlee Gendron (Can)
16Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)

Elite women eliminator World Cup standings with one round remaining
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)225pts
2Alexandra Engen (Swe)160
3Jenny Rissveds* (Swe)160
4Ingrid Boe Jacobsen* (Nor)68
5Kate Courtney* (USA)64
6Lisa Mitterbauer* (Aut)62
7Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau* (Can)55
8Sabine Spitz (Ger)36
9Anne Terpstra (Ned)35
10Eva Lechner (Ita)34
11Andréanne Pichette (Can)34
12Cindy Montambault (Can)30
13Linda Indergand* (Swi)30
14Jolanda Neff* (Swi)30
15Peta Mullens (Aus)27
16Chloe Woodruff (USA)25
17Helen Grobert* (Ger)24
18Rachel Pageau* (Can)24
19Aline Seitz° (Swi)22
20Jovana Crnogorac* (Srb)20
21Ramona Forchini* (Swi)18
22Catherine Fleury* (Can)18
23Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)16
24Lena Putz* (Ger)15
25Elodie Bernier° (Can)14
26Barbara Benko (Hun)13
27Veronika Brüchle* (Ger)10
28Haley Smith (Can)8
29Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)8
30Emily Parkes (Aus)8
31Nadine Rieder (Ger)7
32Jelena Eric° (Srb)6
33Paula Gorycka (Pol)6
34Katerina Nash (Cze)4
35Fernanda Castro (Chi)4
36Amber Johnston (NZl)4
37Maghalie Rochette* (Can)3
38Karlee Gendron (Can)2
39Pierina Beeli (Swi)2
40Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)1
41Hielke Elferink (Ned)1

 

