Image 1 of 3 Rachel Atherton returned to racing in Windham after an injury layoff. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Women's World Cup overall podium: Floriane Pugin, Emmeline Ragot, Sabrina Jonnier, Tracy Moseley, Myriam Nicole. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Sabrina Jonnier did enough to win the World Cup. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The final round of the 2010 Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday in Windham, New York, with the crowd favourite downhill race. Rachel Atherton (Commencal) took the women's win, while Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) easily won her fifth overall title.

The competition for the women's title was all but over, with Jonnier holding an almost insurmountable 155-point lead over world champion Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center) after qualifying on Friday. Mio Suemasa (Funn Bike) set the early fast time, which ended up being good enough for fourth. Suemasa held the hot seat until Atherton came down, four riders from the end, and the British rider knocked over seven and a half seconds from the leading time.

Neither of the final two riders - Ragot and fastest qualifier Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) - could come close to Atherton's time. Atherton, back from missing much of the season with a shoulder injury, showed that she will be a force to contend with at next week's world championships by blitzing the women's field by 1.36 seconds.

"I am so surprised," said Atherton. "It is so dry and fast, and having not raced for so long... I just did not know. I was just so happy I got to the bottom, it was such a complete surprise to win. I had nothing lose so I put it all on the line. Just late braking, pushing it that extra bit. I can't believe it."

"I know now I am ready for the Worlds. This weekend I thought: well, whatever happens, happens. I am just so happy to be racing again. No pressure. Now I have made some pressure for myself, because I know I can push myself this hard."

Jonnier, who finished eighth in the final, took the title with 1130 points, followed by Ragot at 1045 and Moseley with 909.

"I couldn't get my head into racing this week," said Jonnier. "I don't know what it was, but I was making a lot of mistakes all week and not riding well. I'm just happy to have this finished so that I can concentrate on the world championships."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:02:49.85 2 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:00:01.36 3 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center 0:00:02.72 4 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 0:00:07.64 5 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:09.91 6 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders 0:00:11.04 7 Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:11.16 8 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:00:11.39 9 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11 0:00:14.19 10 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team 0:00:14.55 11 Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 0:00:17.83 12 Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:18.71 13 Jessica Stone (GBr) 0:00:26.14 14 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 0:00:26.83 15 Anne Laplante (Can) 0:00:35.62 16 Jill Kintner (USA) 0:00:36.25 17 Lauren Daney° (USA) 0:01:02.39 DNF Darian Harvey (USA) DNS Manon Carpenter° (GBr) DNS Jacqueline Harmony (USA)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott 11 88 pts 2 Commencal 80 3 MS Evil Racing 64 4 Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 64 5 Trek World Racing 56 6 Santa Cruz Syndicate 54 7 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 53 8 Commencal Superiders 38 9 Lapierre International 32 10 Suspension Center 32 11 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 30 12 GT Bicycles 26 13 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 23 14 Norco World Team 21 15 Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 20 16 RC Alpine Commencal Austria 19 17 Giant Factory Team 16 18 Kona 8 19 Kenda-Playbiker 8 20 Solid Aclass Factory Team 7 21 Dirt Norco Race Team 6 22 Blackmountain Morewood United 4 23 Massi Team 2

Final World Cup individual standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 1130 pts 2 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center 1045 3 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing 909 4 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11 906 5 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders 810 6 Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal 685 7 Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 556 8 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 536 9 Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 469 10 Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 411 11 Manon Carpenter° (GBr) 376 12 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team 215 13 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11 195 14 Micayla Gatto (Can) 190 15 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union 150 16 Jessica Stone (GBr) 145 17 Katy Curd (GBr) 135 18 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 130 19 Melissa Buhl (USA) 75 20 Joanna Petterson (RSA) 70 21 Caroline Sax (Fra) 55 22 Martina Bruehlmann (Swi) 45 23 Jill Kintner (USA) 39 24 Morgane Charre (Fra) 35 25 Anne Laplante (Can) 30 26 Nicole Beege (Ger) 25 27 Aimee Dix (GBr) 25 28 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 20 29 Lauren Daney° (USA) 20 30 Anais Pajot (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 20 31 Fanny Lombard° (Fra) 20 32 Mélanie Pugin (Fra) 15 33 Sophie Borderes (Fra) 15 34 Birgit Braumann (Aut) 10