Jonnier holds onto overall title
Atherton makes it a family day to remember
The final round of the 2010 Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday in Windham, New York, with the crowd favourite downhill race. Rachel Atherton (Commencal) took the women's win, while Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) easily won her fifth overall title.
The competition for the women's title was all but over, with Jonnier holding an almost insurmountable 155-point lead over world champion Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center) after qualifying on Friday. Mio Suemasa (Funn Bike) set the early fast time, which ended up being good enough for fourth. Suemasa held the hot seat until Atherton came down, four riders from the end, and the British rider knocked over seven and a half seconds from the leading time.
Neither of the final two riders - Ragot and fastest qualifier Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) - could come close to Atherton's time. Atherton, back from missing much of the season with a shoulder injury, showed that she will be a force to contend with at next week's world championships by blitzing the women's field by 1.36 seconds.
"I am so surprised," said Atherton. "It is so dry and fast, and having not raced for so long... I just did not know. I was just so happy I got to the bottom, it was such a complete surprise to win. I had nothing lose so I put it all on the line. Just late braking, pushing it that extra bit. I can't believe it."
"I know now I am ready for the Worlds. This weekend I thought: well, whatever happens, happens. I am just so happy to be racing again. No pressure. Now I have made some pressure for myself, because I know I can push myself this hard."
Jonnier, who finished eighth in the final, took the title with 1130 points, followed by Ragot at 1045 and Moseley with 909.
"I couldn't get my head into racing this week," said Jonnier. "I don't know what it was, but I was making a lot of mistakes all week and not riding well. I'm just happy to have this finished so that I can concentrate on the world championships."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|0:02:49.85
|2
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing
|0:00:01.36
|3
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center
|0:00:02.72
|4
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn)
|0:00:07.64
|5
|Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11
|0:00:09.91
|6
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders
|0:00:11.04
|7
|Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:11.16
|8
|Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:00:11.39
|9
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11
|0:00:14.19
|10
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team
|0:00:14.55
|11
|Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|0:00:17.83
|12
|Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|0:00:18.71
|13
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|0:00:26.14
|14
|Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)
|0:00:26.83
|15
|Anne Laplante (Can)
|0:00:35.62
|16
|Jill Kintner (USA)
|0:00:36.25
|17
|Lauren Daney° (USA)
|0:01:02.39
|DNF
|Darian Harvey (USA)
|DNS
|Manon Carpenter° (GBr)
|DNS
|Jacqueline Harmony (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott 11
|88
|pts
|2
|Commencal
|80
|3
|MS Evil Racing
|64
|4
|Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|64
|5
|Trek World Racing
|56
|6
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|54
|7
|Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|53
|8
|Commencal Superiders
|38
|9
|Lapierre International
|32
|10
|Suspension Center
|32
|11
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|30
|12
|GT Bicycles
|26
|13
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|23
|14
|Norco World Team
|21
|15
|Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|20
|16
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|19
|17
|Giant Factory Team
|16
|18
|Kona
|8
|19
|Kenda-Playbiker
|8
|20
|Solid Aclass Factory Team
|7
|21
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|6
|22
|Blackmountain Morewood United
|4
|23
|Massi Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|1130
|pts
|2
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center
|1045
|3
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing
|909
|4
|Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11
|906
|5
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders
|810
|6
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|685
|7
|Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|556
|8
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn)
|536
|9
|Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|469
|10
|Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|411
|11
|Manon Carpenter° (GBr)
|376
|12
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team
|215
|13
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11
|195
|14
|Micayla Gatto (Can)
|190
|15
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union
|150
|16
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|145
|17
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|135
|18
|Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)
|130
|19
|Melissa Buhl (USA)
|75
|20
|Joanna Petterson (RSA)
|70
|21
|Caroline Sax (Fra)
|55
|22
|Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)
|45
|23
|Jill Kintner (USA)
|39
|24
|Morgane Charre (Fra)
|35
|25
|Anne Laplante (Can)
|30
|26
|Nicole Beege (Ger)
|25
|27
|Aimee Dix (GBr)
|25
|28
|Jacqueline Harmony (USA)
|20
|29
|Lauren Daney° (USA)
|20
|30
|Anais Pajot (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|20
|31
|Fanny Lombard° (Fra)
|20
|32
|Mélanie Pugin (Fra)
|15
|33
|Sophie Borderes (Fra)
|15
|34
|Birgit Braumann (Aut)
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|432
|pts
|2
|Scott 11
|411
|3
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|356
|4
|Commencal
|352
|5
|Trek World Racing
|314
|6
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|293
|7
|MS Evil Racing
|249
|8
|Suspension Center
|196
|9
|Commencal Superiders
|190
|10
|GT Bicycles
|181
|11
|Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|178
|12
|Lapierre International
|160
|13
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|156
|14
|Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|132
|15
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|129
|16
|Giant Factory Team
|97
|17
|Norco World Team
|92
|18
|Dr-Gravity Union
|80
|19
|Kona
|61
|20
|Solid Aclass Factory Team
|60
|21
|Mondraker Factory Team
|50
|22
|Kenda-Playbiker
|50
|23
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|21
|24
|Team Cingolani - Protone
|20
|25
|Team Sunn Montgenevre
|20
|26
|Blackmountain Morewood United
|20
|27
|Massi Team
|10
|28
|Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges
|8
|29
|Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team
|6
|30
|XMS Racing Squad
|5
