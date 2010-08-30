Trending

Jonnier holds onto overall title

Atherton makes it a family day to remember

Rachel Atherton returned to racing in Windham after an injury layoff.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Women's World Cup overall podium: Floriane Pugin, Emmeline Ragot, Sabrina Jonnier, Tracy Moseley, Myriam Nicole.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Sabrina Jonnier did enough to win the World Cup.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The final round of the 2010 Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday in Windham, New York, with the crowd favourite downhill race. Rachel Atherton (Commencal) took the women's win, while Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) easily won her fifth overall title.

The competition for the women's title was all but over, with Jonnier holding an almost insurmountable 155-point lead over world champion Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center) after qualifying on Friday. Mio Suemasa (Funn Bike) set the early fast time, which ended up being good enough for fourth. Suemasa held the hot seat until Atherton came down, four riders from the end, and the British rider knocked over seven and a half seconds from the leading time.

Neither of the final two riders - Ragot and fastest qualifier Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) - could come close to Atherton's time. Atherton, back from missing much of the season with a shoulder injury, showed that she will be a force to contend with at next week's world championships by blitzing the women's field by 1.36 seconds.

"I am so surprised," said Atherton. "It is so dry and fast, and having not raced for so long... I just did not know. I was just so happy I got to the bottom, it was such a complete surprise to win. I had nothing lose so I put it all on the line. Just late braking, pushing it that extra bit. I can't believe it."

"I know now I am ready for the Worlds. This weekend I thought: well, whatever happens, happens. I am just so happy to be racing again. No pressure. Now I have made some pressure for myself, because I know I can push myself this hard."

Jonnier, who finished eighth in the final, took the title with 1130 points, followed by Ragot at 1045 and Moseley with 909.

"I couldn't get my head into racing this week," said Jonnier. "I don't know what it was, but I was making a lot of mistakes all week and not riding well. I'm just happy to have this finished so that I can concentrate on the world championships."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal0:02:49.85
2Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing0:00:01.36
3Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center0:00:02.72
4Mio Suemasa (Jpn)0:00:07.64
5Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 110:00:09.91
6Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders0:00:11.04
7Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense0:00:11.16
8Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:00:11.39
9Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 110:00:14.19
10Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team0:00:14.55
11Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie0:00:17.83
12Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:18.71
13Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:26.14
14Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)0:00:26.83
15Anne Laplante (Can)0:00:35.62
16Jill Kintner (USA)0:00:36.25
17Lauren Daney° (USA)0:01:02.39
DNFDarian Harvey (USA)
DNSManon Carpenter° (GBr)
DNSJacqueline Harmony (USA)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott 1188pts
2Commencal80
3MS Evil Racing64
4Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense64
5Trek World Racing56
6Santa Cruz Syndicate54
7Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz53
8Commencal Superiders38
9Lapierre International32
10Suspension Center32
11Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team30
12GT Bicycles26
13Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain23
14Norco World Team21
15Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie20
16RC Alpine Commencal Austria19
17Giant Factory Team16
18Kona8
19Kenda-Playbiker8
20Solid Aclass Factory Team7
21Dirt Norco Race Team6
22Blackmountain Morewood United4
23Massi Team2

Final World Cup individual standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain1130pts
2Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center1045
3Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing909
4Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11906
5Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders810
6Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal685
7Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense556
8Mio Suemasa (Jpn)536
9Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie469
10Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria411
11Manon Carpenter° (GBr)376
12Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team215
13Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11195
14Micayla Gatto (Can)190
15Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union150
16Jessica Stone (GBr)145
17Katy Curd (GBr)135
18Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)130
19Melissa Buhl (USA)75
20Joanna Petterson (RSA)70
21Caroline Sax (Fra)55
22Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)45
23Jill Kintner (USA)39
24Morgane Charre (Fra)35
25Anne Laplante (Can)30
26Nicole Beege (Ger)25
27Aimee Dix (GBr)25
28Jacqueline Harmony (USA)20
29Lauren Daney° (USA)20
30Anais Pajot (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre20
31Fanny Lombard° (Fra)20
32Mélanie Pugin (Fra)15
33Sophie Borderes (Fra)15
34Birgit Braumann (Aut)10

Final World Cup team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense432pts
2Scott 11411
3Santa Cruz Syndicate356
4Commencal352
5Trek World Racing314
6Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain293
7MS Evil Racing249
8Suspension Center196
9Commencal Superiders190
10GT Bicycles181
11Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz178
12Lapierre International160
13Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team156
14Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie132
15RC Alpine Commencal Austria129
16Giant Factory Team97
17Norco World Team92
18Dr-Gravity Union80
19Kona61
20Solid Aclass Factory Team60
21Mondraker Factory Team50
22Kenda-Playbiker50
23Dirt Norco Race Team21
24Team Cingolani - Protone20
25Team Sunn Montgenevre20
26Blackmountain Morewood United20
27Massi Team10
28Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges8
29Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team6
30XMS Racing Squad5

