Image 1 of 16 Gerard Kerschbaumer took his fourth World Cup win and wrapped up the overall title (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 16 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) won the U23 men's cross country in Nove Mesto, Czech (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 3 of 16 The start of the under 23 men's World Cup in Czech (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 16 Ondrej Cink (Merida Biking Team) and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) dropped the rest of the field (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 16 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) locked up the Under 23 men's World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 16 National champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC Development) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 16 A large chase group (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 16 Ondrej Cink (Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 16 Marek Konwa (Milka Trek MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 16 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 16 Ondrej Cink (Merida Biking Team) tried repeatedly to drop Gerard Kerschbaumer (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 16 Stephen Ettinger (BMC Development) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 16 Ondrej Cink and the local crowd were happy with silver (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 16 With a low tire, Stephen Ettinger just holds off Ruben Scheire for fifth (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 16 Under 23 Men's World Cup podium in Czech: Ondrej Cink, Gerard Kerschbaumer, Marek Konwa (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 16 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) secured the World Cup overall in Czech with one round remaining. (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) locked up the under 23 men's World Cup cross country title on Saturday, with his fourth victory of the season in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic.

Kerschbaumer followed the attack of local favourite Ondrej Cink (Merida), and the two dropped the rest of the field on the start loop. From that point on, Kerschbaumer easily sat on the wheel of Cink, as the Czech rider tried repeatedly to drop him on the climbs, before launching his own attack on the third lap and riding 20 seconds clear. Marek Konwa (Milka Trek) had joined the two leaders briefly on lap two before being dropped for good and soloing in for third.

Behind Konwa, a group of six battled for fourth and fifth, with American Stephen Ettinger (BMC) moving into fourth on lap five with Shlomi Haimy (Focus MIG), before both faded on the last lap. Sebastien Carabin (Belgian National) surged into fourth on the last lap, with Ettinger taking fifth. The American revealed after the race that he had burped his front tire and rode it in half-inflated.

With this victory, Kerschbaumer now has an unbeatable 452 points in the overall standings, with one race remaining. The battle for second is still wide open, with Alexander Gehbauer (Austria) at 250 points, Fabien Canal (GT Skoda Chamonix) at 234, Carabin at 199 and Konwa at 190.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 1:31:13 2 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:00:23 3 Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 0:01:20 4 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team 0:02:13 5 Stephen Ettinger (USA) 0:02:20 6 Ruben Scheire (Bel) 7 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team 0:02:27 8 Reto Indergand (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz 0:02:28 9 Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:02:44 10 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 0:02:50 11 Jeff Luyten (Bel) Mpl Specialized MTB Team 0:03:05 12 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team 0:04:12 13 Felix Euteneuer (Ger) 0:04:39 14 Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team 0:05:12 15 Daniel Geismayr (Aut) 0:05:31 16 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:05:53 17 Julian Schelb (Ger) 0:06:13 18 Cristofer Bosque (Spa) 0:06:27 19 Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team 0:06:31 20 Benjamin Buchi (Swi) 21 Fabian Strecker (Ger) 22 Marc Metzler (Swi) 0:06:47 23 Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour 0:07:02 24 Jonas Pedersen (Den) 0:07:18 25 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 0:07:47 26 Jaime Yesid Chia Amaya (Col) 0:07:55 27 Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa) 0:08:08 28 Matej Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:08:11 29 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:08:24 30 Olof Jonsson (Swe) Rocky Roads - Orbea 0:08:36 31 Gregor Raggl (Aut) 0:08:39 32 Martin Gluth (Ger) 33 Tomas Paprstka (Cze) 0:08:54 34 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) 0:09:19 35 Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey / Cannondale 0:09:27 36 Jakub Magnusek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:09:41 37 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:09:58 38 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) 0:10:10 39 Mike Schuler (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz 0:10:27 40 Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) 0:10:39 41 Diego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team 0:10:51 42 Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) 0:11:05 43 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:11:09 44 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team 0:11:38 45 Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team 46 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads - Orbea 0:12:00 47 Emilien Barben (Swi) 0:12:10 -1lap Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan -1lap Bart De Vocht (Bel) -1lap Maximilian Holz (Ger) -1lap Stefan Peter (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz -1lap Matthias Hoi (Aut) -1lap Tomas Bartak (Cze) -1lap David Simon (Ger) Team Firebike - Droessiger -1lap Rens De Bruin (Ned) -1lap Kevin Krieg (Swi) -1lap Tim Lemmers (Ned) -1lap Tobias Saether (Nor) Team United Bakeries -1lap Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan -2laps Jan Svorada (Cze) Merida Biking Team -2laps Mark Csielka (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team -2laps Ludwig Döhl (Ger) -2laps Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan -2laps Markus Preiss (Aut) -2laps Brad Hudson (NZl) -2laps Severin Sagesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team -2laps Richard Gantner (Aut) -2laps Urban Ferencak (Slo) Torpado Surfing Shop -2laps Samuel Shaw (NZl) -2laps Vadim Arko (Aut) -3laps Anton Liyubuy (Ukr) -3laps Alexander Laugesen (Den) -3laps Dominic Furkert (NZl) DNF Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra) Lapierre International DNF Hugo Drechou (Fra) DNF Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team DNF Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour DNF Marcus Nicolai (Ger) DNF Ole Hem (Nor) Team United Bakeries DNF Merlin Spranz (Aus) DNF Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)