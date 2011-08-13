Trending

Kerschbaumer cruises to win and locks up World Cup overall

Cink takes second at home while Konwa earns third

Gerard Kerschbaumer took his fourth World Cup win and wrapped up the overall title

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) won the U23 men's cross country in Nove Mesto, Czech

(Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)
The start of the under 23 men's World Cup in Czech

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Ondrej Cink (Merida Biking Team) and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) dropped the rest of the field

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) locked up the Under 23 men's World Cup

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
National champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC Development)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
A large chase group

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Ondrej Cink (Merida Biking Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Marek Konwa (Milka Trek MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Ondrej Cink (Merida Biking Team) tried repeatedly to drop Gerard Kerschbaumer

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Stephen Ettinger (BMC Development)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Ondrej Cink and the local crowd were happy with silver

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
With a low tire, Stephen Ettinger just holds off Ruben Scheire for fifth

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Under 23 Men's World Cup podium in Czech: Ondrej Cink, Gerard Kerschbaumer, Marek Konwa

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) secured the World Cup overall in Czech with one round remaining.

(Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) locked up the under 23 men's World Cup cross country title on Saturday, with his fourth victory of the season in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic.

Kerschbaumer followed the attack of local favourite Ondrej Cink (Merida), and the two dropped the rest of the field on the start loop. From that point on, Kerschbaumer easily sat on the wheel of Cink, as the Czech rider tried repeatedly to drop him on the climbs, before launching his own attack on the third lap and riding 20 seconds clear. Marek Konwa (Milka Trek) had joined the two leaders briefly on lap two before being dropped for good and soloing in for third.

Behind Konwa, a group of six battled for fourth and fifth, with American Stephen Ettinger (BMC) moving into fourth on lap five with Shlomi Haimy (Focus MIG), before both faded on the last lap. Sebastien Carabin (Belgian National) surged into fourth on the last lap, with Ettinger taking fifth. The American revealed after the race that he had burped his front tire and rode it in half-inflated.

With this victory, Kerschbaumer now has an unbeatable 452 points in the overall standings, with one race remaining. The battle for second is still wide open, with Alexander Gehbauer (Austria) at 250 points, Fabien Canal (GT Skoda Chamonix) at 234, Carabin at 199 and Konwa at 190.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi1:31:13
2Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:00:23
3Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team0:01:20
4Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team0:02:13
5Stephen Ettinger (USA)0:02:20
6Ruben Scheire (Bel)
7Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team0:02:27
8Reto Indergand (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz0:02:28
9Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:02:44
10Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team0:02:50
11Jeff Luyten (Bel) Mpl Specialized MTB Team0:03:05
12Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team0:04:12
13Felix Euteneuer (Ger)0:04:39
14Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team0:05:12
15Daniel Geismayr (Aut)0:05:31
16Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:05:53
17Julian Schelb (Ger)0:06:13
18Cristofer Bosque (Spa)0:06:27
19Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team0:06:31
20Benjamin Buchi (Swi)
21Fabian Strecker (Ger)
22Marc Metzler (Swi)0:06:47
23Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour0:07:02
24Jonas Pedersen (Den)0:07:18
25Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)0:07:47
26Jaime Yesid Chia Amaya (Col)0:07:55
27Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)0:08:08
28Matej Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:08:11
29Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:08:24
30Olof Jonsson (Swe) Rocky Roads - Orbea0:08:36
31Gregor Raggl (Aut)0:08:39
32Martin Gluth (Ger)
33Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:08:54
34Jan Nesvadba (Cze)0:09:19
35Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey / Cannondale0:09:27
36Jakub Magnusek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:09:41
37Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:09:58
38Kenta Gallagher (GBr)0:10:10
39Mike Schuler (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz0:10:27
40Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre)0:10:39
41Diego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team0:10:51
42Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)0:11:05
43Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:11:09
44Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team0:11:38
45Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team
46Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads - Orbea0:12:00
47Emilien Barben (Swi)0:12:10
-1lapMartino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
-1lapBart De Vocht (Bel)
-1lapMaximilian Holz (Ger)
-1lapStefan Peter (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz
-1lapMatthias Hoi (Aut)
-1lapTomas Bartak (Cze)
-1lapDavid Simon (Ger) Team Firebike - Droessiger
-1lapRens De Bruin (Ned)
-1lapKevin Krieg (Swi)
-1lapTim Lemmers (Ned)
-1lapTobias Saether (Nor) Team United Bakeries
-1lapSebastian Batchelor (GBr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
-2lapsJan Svorada (Cze) Merida Biking Team
-2lapsMark Csielka (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
-2lapsLudwig Döhl (Ger)
-2lapsMykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
-2lapsMarkus Preiss (Aut)
-2lapsBrad Hudson (NZl)
-2lapsSeverin Sagesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
-2lapsRichard Gantner (Aut)
-2lapsUrban Ferencak (Slo) Torpado Surfing Shop
-2lapsSamuel Shaw (NZl)
-2lapsVadim Arko (Aut)
-3lapsAnton Liyubuy (Ukr)
-3lapsAlexander Laugesen (Den)
-3lapsDominic Furkert (NZl)
DNFThomas Lapeyrie (Fra) Lapierre International
DNFHugo Drechou (Fra)
DNFAndras Szatmary (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
DNFJérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
DNFMarcus Nicolai (Ger)
DNFOle Hem (Nor) Team United Bakeries
DNFMerlin Spranz (Aus)
DNFJhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)

Under 23 men's cross country World Cup standings after six rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi452pts
2Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)250
3Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix234
4Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team199
5Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team190
6Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team180
7Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team148
8Stephen Ettinger (USA)147
9Ruben Scheire (Bel)141
10David Fletcher (GBr)137
11Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team118
12Markus Bauer (Ger)100
13Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team99
14Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team96
15Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team94
16Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Scott Les Saisies69
17Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team64
18Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour58
19Diego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team52
20Jeff Luyten (Bel) Mpl Specialized MTB Team38
21Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team37
22Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team34
23Evan Mcneely (Can)33
24Reto Indergand (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz30
25Andy Eyring (Ger)30
26Leandre Bouchard (Can)28
27Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek27
28Benjamin Buchi (Swi)24
29Julian Schelb (Ger)24
30Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)23
31Marc Metzler (Swi)23
32Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team22
33Olof Jonsson (Swe) Rocky Roads - Orbea22
34Fabian Strecker (Ger)21
35Jeremy Martin (Can)18
36Kerry Werner (USA)18
37Felix Euteneuer (Ger)16
38Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey / Cannondale16
39Kornel Osicki (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team16
40Mitchell Bailey (Can)14
41Ivan Smirnov (Rus)14
42Matthias Rupp (Swi) Team Firebike - Droessiger13
43Daniel Geismayr (Aut)12
44Evan Guthrie (Can)12
45Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team10
46Julien Trarieux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix10
47Cristofer Bosque (Spa)8
48Tyson Wagler (Can)8
49Luca Braidot (Ita)7
50Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team7
51Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)6
52Jack Hinkens (USA)5
53Kenta Gallagher (GBr)5
54Bart De Vocht (Bel)5
55Gilles Sarrazin (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre5
56Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)5
57Bryan Falaschi (Ita)4
58Martin Gluth (Ger)4
59Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour3
60Thomas Sampson (USA)3
61Pete Ostroski (USA)3
62Jonas Pedersen (Den)2
63Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team2
64Thibaut Bellanger (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre2
65Hugo Drechou (Fra)1

