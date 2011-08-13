Neff wins junior women's race
Innerhofer, Waldis round out top three
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
In the women's junior World Cup, Jolanada Neff (Switzerland) followed up her win in the women's eliminator the night before with a dominating performance in the three-lap cross country. Neff finished 1:20 ahead of Julia Innerhofer (Italy), with Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) outsprinting Johanna Techt (Germany) for third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|1:02:44
|2
|Julia Innerhofer (Ita) Italy
|0:01:20
|3
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:41
|4
|Johanna Techt (Ger) Germany
|0:01:42
|5
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:27
|6
|Lena Putz (Ger) Germany
|0:02:33
|7
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:32
|8
|Sara De Leo (Ita) Italy
|0:07:03
|9
|Yuval Bar Ziv (Isr) Israel
|0:08:11
|10
|Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands
|0:09:10
|11
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:09:18
|12
|Tina Kindlhofer (Aut) Austria
|0:10:06
|13
|Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Team Dayco Titici
|0:10:22
|14
|Moran Tel Paz (Isr) Israel
|0:11:01
|15
|Marta Turobos (Pol) Poland
|0:11:23
|16
|Megan Beltzer (Isr) Israel
|0:12:08
|17
|Arianna Cusini (Ita) Italy
|0:15:23
|18
|Tina Perse (Slo) Slovenia
|0:20:12
|DNF
|Marketa Drahovzalova (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy