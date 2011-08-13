Trending

Neff wins junior women's race

Innerhofer, Waldis round out top three

Image 1 of 4

Junior women's podium in Czech: Julia Innerhofer, Jolanda Neff, Andrea Waldis

Junior women's podium in Czech: Julia Innerhofer, Jolanda Neff, Andrea Waldis
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 4

Jolanda Neff celebrates her win

Jolanda Neff celebrates her win
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 4

Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)

Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 4

And the junior women are off to a start in Czech

And the junior women are off to a start in Czech
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the women's junior World Cup, Jolanada Neff (Switzerland) followed up her win in the women's eliminator the night before with a dominating performance in the three-lap cross country. Neff finished 1:20 ahead of Julia Innerhofer (Italy), with Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) outsprinting Johanna Techt (Germany) for third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland1:02:44
2Julia Innerhofer (Ita) Italy0:01:20
3Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland0:01:41
4Johanna Techt (Ger) Germany0:01:42
5Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:27
6Lena Putz (Ger) Germany0:02:33
7Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Czech Republic0:06:32
8Sara De Leo (Ita) Italy0:07:03
9Yuval Bar Ziv (Isr) Israel0:08:11
10Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands0:09:10
11Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Czech Republic0:09:18
12Tina Kindlhofer (Aut) Austria0:10:06
13Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Team Dayco Titici0:10:22
14Moran Tel Paz (Isr) Israel0:11:01
15Marta Turobos (Pol) Poland0:11:23
16Megan Beltzer (Isr) Israel0:12:08
17Arianna Cusini (Ita) Italy0:15:23
18Tina Perse (Slo) Slovenia0:20:12
DNFMarketa Drahovzalova (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB

 

