Cooper blasts to win in junior Czech World Cup
Schuermans wins silver while Rodriguez collects bronze
There was a stunning upset in the men's junior World Cup Challenge when the relatively unheralded Anton Cooper of New Zealand decisively beat favorite Jens Schuermans (Belgium).
Cooper, a first-year, 16-year-old rider who has not previously raced outside of New Zealand, took the lead on the first lap, with the only sub-14 minute lap of the race, and continued to extend his lead throughout the rest of the race, finishing 1:43 in front of Schuermans, with Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain) taking third, a further 14 seconds in arrears.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Cooper (NZl) New-Zealand
|1:05:10
|2
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:43
|3
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) Spain
|0:01:57
|4
|Didier Bats (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:21
|5
|Romain Seigle (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Gitane
|0:03:22
|6
|Miguel Londono Naranjo (Col) Colombia
|0:03:55
|7
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Gitane
|0:04:00
|8
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:17
|9
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy
|0:04:32
|10
|Loic Doubey (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Gitane
|0:04:35
|11
|Martin Frey (Ger) Germany
|0:05:05
|12
|Radim Kovar (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:05:13
|13
|Mathew Waghorn (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:05:35
|14
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Germany
|0:05:53
|15
|Nicolas Scheire (Bel) Belgium
|0:06:13
|16
|Antonio Santos Ridao (Spa) Spain
|0:06:14
|17
|Erik Jonsson (Swe) Team Dom Cycle - Merida
|0:06:38
|18
|Christopher Platt (Ger) Germany
|0:06:51
|19
|Jens Van Rompaey (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|0:06:55
|20
|Martin Stosek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB
|0:07:21
|21
|Luke Roberts (RSA) South Africa
|0:07:25
|22
|Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Belgium
|0:07:36
|23
|Christos Loizou (Cyp) Cyprus
|24
|Christoph Mick (Aut) Austria
|0:07:58
|25
|Jesper Slik (Ned) Netherlands
|26
|Milan Dolezal (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:08:00
|27
|Jozef Bebcak (Svk) Slovakia
|0:08:04
|28
|Rok Korosec (Slo) Slovenia
|0:08:41
|29
|Kevin Ingratta (Arg) Argentina
|30
|Boris Cara (Bel) Belgium
|0:08:48
|31
|Edvard Vea Iversen (Nor) Norway
|0:09:16
|32
|Michael Mayer (Aut) Austria
|0:09:17
|33
|Omer Shubi (Isr) Israel
|0:09:26
|34
|Jochen Weisenseel (Ger) Germany
|0:09:28
|35
|Artem Shevstom (Ukr) Team Protek
|0:09:31
|36
|Aaron Beck (Ger) Germany
|0:09:53
|37
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel
|0:10:11
|38
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel
|0:10:14
|39
|Rien Terpstra (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team
|0:10:27
|40
|Jakub Johanek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB
|0:11:06
|41
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Dom Cycle - Merida
|0:11:20
|42
|Daniel Lukes (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:11:23
|43
|Peter Fenyvesi (Hun) Hungary
|0:11:38
|44
|Tomas Bohata (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:11:45
|45
|Ondrej Zniva (Cze) Czech Republic - B
|46
|Robbert De Nijs (Ned) Agu - Beukers Biketeam
|0:12:00
|47
|Jakub Rydval (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:12:51
|48
|Adriano Caratide (Ita) Team Dayco Titici
|49
|Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey / Cannondale
|0:13:09
|50
|Lukas Pomezny (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB
|0:13:21
|51
|Pavel Kuzma (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB
|0:13:24
|52
|Isak Jonsson (Swe) Team Dom Cycle - Merida
|0:13:54
|53
|Florian Amoretti (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Gitane
|0:13:57
|54
|Andreas Fuchs (Aut) Austria
|0:14:46
|55
|Gregor Dimic (Slo) Slovenia
|0:14:57
|56
|Gergo Meggyesi (Hun) Hungary
|0:15:01
|57
|Jan Brezna (Cze) Czech Republic - B
|0:15:07
|58
|Jiri Svoboda (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB
|0:15:43
|59
|Alessandro Repetti (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|0:19:12
|-1lap
|Szymon Bialas (Pol) Poland
|-2laps
|Adam Rodacki (Pol) Poland
|-2laps
|Helmuth Posch (Svk) Slovakia
|-2laps
|Jiri Ostadal (Cze) GG Czech Team
|-2laps
|Sven Broekaart (Ned) AGU - Beukers Biketeam
|DNF
|Louis Wolf (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Maksymilian Jedrzejczyk (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Fredrik Fang Liland (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety
|DNF
|Jeroen Van Eck (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|DNF
|Frantisek Lami (Svk) Slovakia
|DNF
|Thierry Montrosset (Ita) Team Dayco Titici
|DNF
|Tomas Doubek (Svk) Slovakia
|DNF
|Tomas Svoboda (Cze) Czech Republic
|DNF
|Stanislav Zabransky (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB
|DNS
|Tomas Zucha (Svk) Slovakia
