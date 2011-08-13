Image 1 of 8 Lining up for the bike wash (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 8 Junior men's World Cup podium in Czech: Jens Schuermans, Anton Cooper, Pablo Rodriguez (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 8 Anton Cooper wins one for New Zealand in his first time competing in a European World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 8 Christian Pfäffle rode almost half a lap on the rim to reach the tech zone; he was in fifth when it happened and finished 14th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 8 A large portion of the course is in the woods (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 8 Anton Cooper (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 8 Jens Schuersman leads Anton Cooper on the first lap (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 8 The junior men start (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

There was a stunning upset in the men's junior World Cup Challenge when the relatively unheralded Anton Cooper of New Zealand decisively beat favorite Jens Schuermans (Belgium).

Cooper, a first-year, 16-year-old rider who has not previously raced outside of New Zealand, took the lead on the first lap, with the only sub-14 minute lap of the race, and continued to extend his lead throughout the rest of the race, finishing 1:43 in front of Schuermans, with Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain) taking third, a further 14 seconds in arrears.

