Cooper blasts to win in junior Czech World Cup

Schuermans wins silver while Rodriguez collects bronze

Image 1 of 8

Lining up for the bike wash

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 8

Junior men's World Cup podium in Czech: Jens Schuermans, Anton Cooper, Pablo Rodriguez

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 8

Anton Cooper wins one for New Zealand in his first time competing in a European World Cup

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 8

Christian Pfäffle rode almost half a lap on the rim to reach the tech zone; he was in fifth when it happened and finished 14th

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 8

A large portion of the course is in the woods

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 8

Anton Cooper (New Zealand)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 8

Jens Schuersman leads Anton Cooper on the first lap

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 8

The junior men start

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

There was a stunning upset in the men's junior World Cup Challenge when the relatively unheralded Anton Cooper of New Zealand decisively beat favorite Jens Schuermans (Belgium).

Cooper, a first-year, 16-year-old rider who has not previously raced outside of New Zealand, took the lead on the first lap, with the only sub-14 minute lap of the race, and continued to extend his lead throughout the rest of the race, finishing 1:43 in front of Schuermans, with Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain) taking third, a further 14 seconds in arrears.

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Cooper (NZl) New-Zealand1:05:10
2Jens Schuermans (Bel) Belgium0:01:43
3Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) Spain0:01:57
4Didier Bats (Bel) Belgium0:03:21
5Romain Seigle (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Gitane0:03:22
6Miguel Londono Naranjo (Col) Colombia0:03:55
7Fabien Doubey (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Gitane0:04:00
8Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Belgium0:04:17
9Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy0:04:32
10Loic Doubey (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Gitane0:04:35
11Martin Frey (Ger) Germany0:05:05
12Radim Kovar (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:13
13Mathew Waghorn (NZl) New-Zealand0:05:35
14Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Germany0:05:53
15Nicolas Scheire (Bel) Belgium0:06:13
16Antonio Santos Ridao (Spa) Spain0:06:14
17Erik Jonsson (Swe) Team Dom Cycle - Merida0:06:38
18Christopher Platt (Ger) Germany0:06:51
19Jens Van Rompaey (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team0:06:55
20Martin Stosek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB0:07:21
21Luke Roberts (RSA) South Africa0:07:25
22Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Belgium0:07:36
23Christos Loizou (Cyp) Cyprus
24Christoph Mick (Aut) Austria0:07:58
25Jesper Slik (Ned) Netherlands
26Milan Dolezal (Cze) Czech Republic0:08:00
27Jozef Bebcak (Svk) Slovakia0:08:04
28Rok Korosec (Slo) Slovenia0:08:41
29Kevin Ingratta (Arg) Argentina
30Boris Cara (Bel) Belgium0:08:48
31Edvard Vea Iversen (Nor) Norway0:09:16
32Michael Mayer (Aut) Austria0:09:17
33Omer Shubi (Isr) Israel0:09:26
34Jochen Weisenseel (Ger) Germany0:09:28
35Artem Shevstom (Ukr) Team Protek0:09:31
36Aaron Beck (Ger) Germany0:09:53
37Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel0:10:11
38Guy Niv (Isr) Israel0:10:14
39Rien Terpstra (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team0:10:27
40Jakub Johanek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB0:11:06
41Dylan Page (Swi) Team Dom Cycle - Merida0:11:20
42Daniel Lukes (Cze) Czech Republic0:11:23
43Peter Fenyvesi (Hun) Hungary0:11:38
44Tomas Bohata (Cze) Czech Republic0:11:45
45Ondrej Zniva (Cze) Czech Republic - B
46Robbert De Nijs (Ned) Agu - Beukers Biketeam0:12:00
47Jakub Rydval (Cze) Czech Republic0:12:51
48Adriano Caratide (Ita) Team Dayco Titici
49Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey / Cannondale0:13:09
50Lukas Pomezny (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB0:13:21
51Pavel Kuzma (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB0:13:24
52Isak Jonsson (Swe) Team Dom Cycle - Merida0:13:54
53Florian Amoretti (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Gitane0:13:57
54Andreas Fuchs (Aut) Austria0:14:46
55Gregor Dimic (Slo) Slovenia0:14:57
56Gergo Meggyesi (Hun) Hungary0:15:01
57Jan Brezna (Cze) Czech Republic - B0:15:07
58Jiri Svoboda (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB0:15:43
59Alessandro Repetti (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan0:19:12
-1lapSzymon Bialas (Pol) Poland
-2lapsAdam Rodacki (Pol) Poland
-2lapsHelmuth Posch (Svk) Slovakia
-2lapsJiri Ostadal (Cze) GG Czech Team
-2lapsSven Broekaart (Ned) AGU - Beukers Biketeam
DNFLouis Wolf (Ger) Germany
DNFMaksymilian Jedrzejczyk (Pol) Poland
DNFFredrik Fang Liland (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety
DNFJeroen Van Eck (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
DNFFrantisek Lami (Svk) Slovakia
DNFThierry Montrosset (Ita) Team Dayco Titici
DNFTomas Doubek (Svk) Slovakia
DNFTomas Svoboda (Cze) Czech Republic
DNFStanislav Zabransky (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB
DNSTomas Zucha (Svk) Slovakia

 

