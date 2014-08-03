Image 1 of 8 Winner Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 8 Women's Podium: Tahnee Seagrave, Rachel Atherton, Manon Carpenter, Emmeline Ragot, Tracey Hannah. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 8 Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Fmd Racing. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 8 Tracy Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 8 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 8 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 8 Junior World Cup leader Tegan Molloy. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 8 World Cup leader Manon Carpenter. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen Factory Team) won the elite women's downhill World Cup finals in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada on Saturday. She beat Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) by 0.72 seconds and Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity) by 0.77 seconds.

Carpenter also leads the World Cup standings ahead of Ragot and Atherton.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 0:04:47.30 2 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:00.72 3 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:00.77 4 Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) FMD Racing 0:00:15.91 5 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 0:00:17.18 6 Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory DH Team 0:00:17.87 7 Vaea Verbeeck (Can) 0:00:26.09 8 Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:29.49 9 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 0:00:30.31 10 Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team 0:00:32.82 11 Tegan Molloy° (Aus) 0:00:45.47 12 Fiona Ourdouillie (Fra) 0:00:52.51 13 Carina Cappellari (Swi) 0:00:54.18 14 Chloe Gallean (Fra) 0:00:55.28 15 Lorena Dromundo Vargas (Mex) 0:00:59.42 16 Sophie Tyas (NZl) 0:01:01.29 17 Steffi Marth (Ger) 0:01:02.16 18 Jessica Stone (GBr) 0:01:02.68 19 Veronique Sandler (NZl) 0:01:03.00 20 Camila Nogueira (Arg) 0:01:16.35 21 Jill Kintner (USA) 0:01:26.47 DNF Alanna Columb (NZl) DNS Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lapierre Gravity Republic 80 pts 2 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 69 3 Santa Cruz Syndicate 69 4 Madison Saracen Factory Team 63 5 GT Factory Racing 63 6 Specialized Racing DH 56 7 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 49 8 Trek World Racing 45 9 FMD Racing 26 10 Devinci Global Racing 26 11 Commencal / Riding Addiction 25 12 Hutchinson UR 22 13 Pivot Factory DH Team 20 14 Evil Vengeance Tour 20 15 Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal 19 16 Gstaad-Scott 14 17 Bergamont Hayes World Team 12 18 Ms Mondraker Team 9 19 Team Bulls - DH 2

Elite women downhill World Cup standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 1030 pts 2 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 870 3 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 850 4 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 662 5 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 622 6 Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) FMD Racing 489 7 Jill Kintner (USA) 455 8 Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour 442 9 Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory DH Team 385 10 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 360 11 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott 278 12 Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team 166 13 Tegan Molloy° (Aus) 140 14 Carina Cappellari (Swi) 120 15 Vaea Verbeeck (Can) 94 16 Veronique Sandler (NZl) 90 17 Danielle Beecroft (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development 85 18 Claire Buchar (Can) 55 19 Steffi Marth (Ger) 55 20 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 55 21 Marine Cabirou° (Fra) 55 22 Sarah Atkin (NZl) 50 23 Alia Marcellini (Ita) Lee Cougan Dirty Factory 50 24 Fiona Ourdouillie (Fra) 45 25 Jana Bartova (Cze) 45 26 Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa) 40 27 Diana Marggraff (Ecu) 40 28 Harriet Latchem (GBr) 40 29 Chloe Gallean (Fra) 35 30 Lorena Dromundo Vargas (Mex) 30 31 Sophie Tyas (NZl) 25 32 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT 20 33 Viktoria Gimenez° (Fra) 20 34 Gabriela Williams (Cze) 20 35 Jessica Stone (GBr) 15 36 Alanna Columb (NZl) 12 37 Sarah Booth (Aus) 10 38 Katy Curd (GBr) 10 39 Jaime Hill (Can) 5 40 Camila Nogueira (Arg) 5 41 Hope Jensen° (GBr) 5 42 Ellie Wale° (Aus) 5