Carpenter fastest in Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup downhill

Atherton and Ragot second and third

Winner Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen).

Women's Podium: Tahnee Seagrave, Rachel Atherton, Manon Carpenter, Emmeline Ragot, Tracey Hannah.

Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Fmd Racing.

Tracy Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR.

Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing.

Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic.

Junior World Cup leader Tegan Molloy.

World Cup leader Manon Carpenter.

Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen Factory Team) won the elite women's downhill World Cup finals in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada on Saturday.  She beat Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) by 0.72 seconds and Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity) by 0.77 seconds.

Carpenter also leads the World Cup standings ahead of Ragot and Atherton.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team0:04:47.30
2Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:00:00.72
3Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:00.77
4Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) FMD Racing0:00:15.91
5Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR0:00:17.18
6Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory DH Team0:00:17.87
7Vaea Verbeeck (Can)0:00:26.09
8Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:29.49
9Fionn Griffiths (GBr)0:00:30.31
10Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team0:00:32.82
11Tegan Molloy° (Aus)0:00:45.47
12Fiona Ourdouillie (Fra)0:00:52.51
13Carina Cappellari (Swi)0:00:54.18
14Chloe Gallean (Fra)0:00:55.28
15Lorena Dromundo Vargas (Mex)0:00:59.42
16Sophie Tyas (NZl)0:01:01.29
17Steffi Marth (Ger)0:01:02.16
18Jessica Stone (GBr)0:01:02.68
19Veronique Sandler (NZl)0:01:03.00
20Camila Nogueira (Arg)0:01:16.35
21Jill Kintner (USA)0:01:26.47
DNFAlanna Columb (NZl)
DNSMyriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lapierre Gravity Republic80pts
2Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof69
3Santa Cruz Syndicate69
4Madison Saracen Factory Team63
5GT Factory Racing63
6Specialized Racing DH56
7Giant Factory Off-Road Team49
8Trek World Racing45
9FMD Racing26
10Devinci Global Racing26
11Commencal / Riding Addiction25
12Hutchinson UR22
13Pivot Factory DH Team20
14Evil Vengeance Tour20
15Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal19
16Gstaad-Scott14
17Bergamont Hayes World Team12
18Ms Mondraker Team9
19Team Bulls - DH2

Elite women downhill World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team1030pts
2Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic870
3Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing850
4Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction662
5Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR622
6Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) FMD Racing489
7Jill Kintner (USA)455
8Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour442
9Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory DH Team385
10Fionn Griffiths (GBr)360
11Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott278
12Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team166
13Tegan Molloy° (Aus)140
14Carina Cappellari (Swi)120
15Vaea Verbeeck (Can)94
16Veronique Sandler (NZl)90
17Danielle Beecroft (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development85
18Claire Buchar (Can)55
19Steffi Marth (Ger)55
20Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)55
21Marine Cabirou° (Fra)55
22Sarah Atkin (NZl)50
23Alia Marcellini (Ita) Lee Cougan Dirty Factory50
24Fiona Ourdouillie (Fra)45
25Jana Bartova (Cze)45
26Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa)40
27Diana Marggraff (Ecu)40
28Harriet Latchem (GBr)40
29Chloe Gallean (Fra)35
30Lorena Dromundo Vargas (Mex)30
31Sophie Tyas (NZl)25
32Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT20
33Viktoria Gimenez° (Fra)20
34Gabriela Williams (Cze)20
35Jessica Stone (GBr)15
36Alanna Columb (NZl)12
37Sarah Booth (Aus)10
38Katy Curd (GBr)10
39Jaime Hill (Can)5
40Camila Nogueira (Arg)5
41Hope Jensen° (GBr)5
42Ellie Wale° (Aus)5

Team World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madison Saracen Factory Team342pts
2GT Factory Racing329
3Lapierre Gravity Republic328
4Santa Cruz Syndicate295
5Specialized Racing DH278
6Commencal / Riding Addiction236
7Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof227
8Giant Factory Off-Road Team220
9Trek World Racing214
10Hutchinson UR197
11Gstaad-Scott113
12Evil Vengeance Tour97
13Devinci Global Racing95
14FMD Racing91
15Pivot Factory DH Team83
16Bergamont Hayes World Team68
17Ms Mondraker Team64
18Kona Factory Team45
19Unior Tools Team36
20Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal25
21Rrp Ghost23
22Green To Gold Race Development17
23Lee Cougan Dirty Factory10
24Banshee Bikes Factory Team9
25Blackthorn GT4
26Team Bulls - DH2
27Commencal2

