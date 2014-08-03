Carpenter fastest in Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup downhill
Atherton and Ragot second and third
Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen Factory Team) won the elite women's downhill World Cup finals in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada on Saturday. She beat Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) by 0.72 seconds and Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity) by 0.77 seconds.
Carpenter also leads the World Cup standings ahead of Ragot and Atherton.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|0:04:47.30
|2
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:00.72
|3
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:00.77
|4
|Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) FMD Racing
|0:00:15.91
|5
|Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR
|0:00:17.18
|6
|Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory DH Team
|0:00:17.87
|7
|Vaea Verbeeck (Can)
|0:00:26.09
|8
|Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:29.49
|9
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr)
|0:00:30.31
|10
|Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team
|0:00:32.82
|11
|Tegan Molloy° (Aus)
|0:00:45.47
|12
|Fiona Ourdouillie (Fra)
|0:00:52.51
|13
|Carina Cappellari (Swi)
|0:00:54.18
|14
|Chloe Gallean (Fra)
|0:00:55.28
|15
|Lorena Dromundo Vargas (Mex)
|0:00:59.42
|16
|Sophie Tyas (NZl)
|0:01:01.29
|17
|Steffi Marth (Ger)
|0:01:02.16
|18
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|0:01:02.68
|19
|Veronique Sandler (NZl)
|0:01:03.00
|20
|Camila Nogueira (Arg)
|0:01:16.35
|21
|Jill Kintner (USA)
|0:01:26.47
|DNF
|Alanna Columb (NZl)
|DNS
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lapierre Gravity Republic
|80
|pts
|2
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|69
|3
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|69
|4
|Madison Saracen Factory Team
|63
|5
|GT Factory Racing
|63
|6
|Specialized Racing DH
|56
|7
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|49
|8
|Trek World Racing
|45
|9
|FMD Racing
|26
|10
|Devinci Global Racing
|26
|11
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|25
|12
|Hutchinson UR
|22
|13
|Pivot Factory DH Team
|20
|14
|Evil Vengeance Tour
|20
|15
|Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal
|19
|16
|Gstaad-Scott
|14
|17
|Bergamont Hayes World Team
|12
|18
|Ms Mondraker Team
|9
|19
|Team Bulls - DH
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|1030
|pts
|2
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|870
|3
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|850
|4
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|662
|5
|Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR
|622
|6
|Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) FMD Racing
|489
|7
|Jill Kintner (USA)
|455
|8
|Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour
|442
|9
|Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory DH Team
|385
|10
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr)
|360
|11
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott
|278
|12
|Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team
|166
|13
|Tegan Molloy° (Aus)
|140
|14
|Carina Cappellari (Swi)
|120
|15
|Vaea Verbeeck (Can)
|94
|16
|Veronique Sandler (NZl)
|90
|17
|Danielle Beecroft (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development
|85
|18
|Claire Buchar (Can)
|55
|19
|Steffi Marth (Ger)
|55
|20
|Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)
|55
|21
|Marine Cabirou° (Fra)
|55
|22
|Sarah Atkin (NZl)
|50
|23
|Alia Marcellini (Ita) Lee Cougan Dirty Factory
|50
|24
|Fiona Ourdouillie (Fra)
|45
|25
|Jana Bartova (Cze)
|45
|26
|Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa)
|40
|27
|Diana Marggraff (Ecu)
|40
|28
|Harriet Latchem (GBr)
|40
|29
|Chloe Gallean (Fra)
|35
|30
|Lorena Dromundo Vargas (Mex)
|30
|31
|Sophie Tyas (NZl)
|25
|32
|Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT
|20
|33
|Viktoria Gimenez° (Fra)
|20
|34
|Gabriela Williams (Cze)
|20
|35
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|15
|36
|Alanna Columb (NZl)
|12
|37
|Sarah Booth (Aus)
|10
|38
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|10
|39
|Jaime Hill (Can)
|5
|40
|Camila Nogueira (Arg)
|5
|41
|Hope Jensen° (GBr)
|5
|42
|Ellie Wale° (Aus)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Madison Saracen Factory Team
|342
|pts
|2
|GT Factory Racing
|329
|3
|Lapierre Gravity Republic
|328
|4
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|295
|5
|Specialized Racing DH
|278
|6
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|236
|7
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|227
|8
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|220
|9
|Trek World Racing
|214
|10
|Hutchinson UR
|197
|11
|Gstaad-Scott
|113
|12
|Evil Vengeance Tour
|97
|13
|Devinci Global Racing
|95
|14
|FMD Racing
|91
|15
|Pivot Factory DH Team
|83
|16
|Bergamont Hayes World Team
|68
|17
|Ms Mondraker Team
|64
|18
|Kona Factory Team
|45
|19
|Unior Tools Team
|36
|20
|Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal
|25
|21
|Rrp Ghost
|23
|22
|Green To Gold Race Development
|17
|23
|Lee Cougan Dirty Factory
|10
|24
|Banshee Bikes Factory Team
|9
|25
|Blackthorn GT
|4
|26
|Team Bulls - DH
|2
|27
|Commencal
|2
