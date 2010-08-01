Image 1 of 11 Claire Buchar (Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 11 Manon Carpenter. Junior World Cup leader. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 11 The women's podium: Myriam Nicole, Sabrina Jonnier, Emmeline Ragot, Tracy Moseley, Floriane Pugin. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 11 Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 11 Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 11 Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 11 Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 11 Floriane Pugin (Scott 11). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 11 Myriam Nicole (Commencal Superiders). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 11 Céline Gros (Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 11 Sabrina Jonnier, World Cup leader. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center) took her second successive World Cup victory in two weekends in round five of the women's Downhill World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy, tightening the overall standings and denying Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) a chance to lock down the women's title

Japan's Mio Suemasa set the first fast time for the women, and would claim the Hot Seat until the final five riders made their runs. Myriam Nicole (Commencal Superiders) took the lead by five seconds from Suemasa, but only held it for a few minutes before Jonnier came down over 10 seconds faster.

Next was Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing), but she could only slot in behind Jonnier. Finally, it was World Champion Ragot, the fastest qualifier, who knocked another 2.4 seconds from Jonnier's time to claim the victory.

With her victory, Ragot moves from second to third behind Jonnier in the overall standings, 175 points behind her rival. While Jonnier still holds a commanding lead, it is by no means a sure thing, since a victory by Ragot and a poor showing by Jonnier could still cause an upset.

"I think my ride was okay," said Ragot. "I didn't make a lot of mistakes, but I thought I had flatted my tyre on the first part, because the ground was so soft.

"My strategy was to just be smart, don't do crazy stuff. Just try to stay smooth on the bike. Don't go like crazy. And it worked, it went so good, that maybe I will try that for the World Championships."

"Sabrina has a lot of points, and I missed the first race and crashed in the next two," said Ragot. "So now I am second, but I don't know how it will go from there. But, I am feeling good and I have a new bike; I've only ridden it twice now [qualifying and final] and it rode well."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center 0:03:59.75 2 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:00:02.40 3 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:00:06.50 4 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders 0:00:12.79 5 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:13.67 6 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 0:00:17.78 7 Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:18.80 8 Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 0:00:21.06 9 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11 0:00:21.66 10 Manon Carpenter° (GBr) 0:00:25.37 11 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union 0:00:33.46 12 Micayla Gatto (Can) 0:00:34.70 13 Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:35.13 14 Jessica Stone (GBr) 0:00:36.14 15 Joanna Petterson (RSA) 0:00:38.05 16 Caroline Sax (Fra) 0:00:44.41 17 Morgane Charre (Fra) 0:00:47.36 18 Mélanie Pugin (Fra) 0:00:59.98 19 Nicole Beege (Ger) 0:01:02.68 20 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 0:01:02.85

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Santa Cruz Syndicate 83 pts 2 MS Evil Racing 66 3 Scott 11 63 4 Trek World Racing 62 5 GT Bicycles 59 6 Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 59 7 Suspension Center 40 8 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 35 9 Commencal 32 10 Commencal Superiders 30 11 Solid Aclass Factory Team 25 12 Giant Factory Team 24 13 Lapierre International 23 14 Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 23 15 Dr-Gravity Union 20 16 RC Alpine Commencal Austria 18 17 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 17 18 Kona 12 19 XMS Racing Squad 1

World Cup individual standings after round 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 1040 pts 2 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center 865 3 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11 780 4 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing 699 5 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders 685 6 Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 466 7 Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal 460 8 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 411 9 Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 407 10 Manon Carpenter° (GBr) 376 11 Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 366 12 Micayla Gatto (Can) 190 13 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team 155 14 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union 150 15 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11 135 16 Katy Curd (GBr) 135 17 Jessica Stone (GBr) 105 18 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 95 19 Melissa Buhl (USA) 75 20 Joanna Petterson (RSA) 70 21 Caroline Sax (Fra) 55 22 Martina Bruehlmann (Swi) 45 23 Morgane Charre (Fra) 35 24 Nicole Beege (Ger) 25 25 Aimee Dix (GBr) 25 26 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 20 27 Anais Pajot (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 20 28 Fanny Lombard° (Fra) 20 29 Mélanie Pugin (Fra) 15 30 Sophie Borderes (Fra) 15 31 Birgit Braumann (Aut) 10