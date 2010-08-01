Ragot tops women's downhill
Jonnier extends World Cup lead with silver over Moseley
Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center) took her second successive World Cup victory in two weekends in round five of the women's Downhill World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy, tightening the overall standings and denying Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) a chance to lock down the women's title
Japan's Mio Suemasa set the first fast time for the women, and would claim the Hot Seat until the final five riders made their runs. Myriam Nicole (Commencal Superiders) took the lead by five seconds from Suemasa, but only held it for a few minutes before Jonnier came down over 10 seconds faster.
Next was Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing), but she could only slot in behind Jonnier. Finally, it was World Champion Ragot, the fastest qualifier, who knocked another 2.4 seconds from Jonnier's time to claim the victory.
With her victory, Ragot moves from second to third behind Jonnier in the overall standings, 175 points behind her rival. While Jonnier still holds a commanding lead, it is by no means a sure thing, since a victory by Ragot and a poor showing by Jonnier could still cause an upset.
"I think my ride was okay," said Ragot. "I didn't make a lot of mistakes, but I thought I had flatted my tyre on the first part, because the ground was so soft.
"My strategy was to just be smart, don't do crazy stuff. Just try to stay smooth on the bike. Don't go like crazy. And it worked, it went so good, that maybe I will try that for the World Championships."
"Sabrina has a lot of points, and I missed the first race and crashed in the next two," said Ragot. "So now I am second, but I don't know how it will go from there. But, I am feeling good and I have a new bike; I've only ridden it twice now [qualifying and final] and it rode well."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center
|0:03:59.75
|2
|Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:00:02.40
|3
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing
|0:00:06.50
|4
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders
|0:00:12.79
|5
|Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11
|0:00:13.67
|6
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn)
|0:00:17.78
|7
|Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|0:00:18.80
|8
|Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|0:00:21.06
|9
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11
|0:00:21.66
|10
|Manon Carpenter° (GBr)
|0:00:25.37
|11
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union
|0:00:33.46
|12
|Micayla Gatto (Can)
|0:00:34.70
|13
|Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|0:00:35.13
|14
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|0:00:36.14
|15
|Joanna Petterson (RSA)
|0:00:38.05
|16
|Caroline Sax (Fra)
|0:00:44.41
|17
|Morgane Charre (Fra)
|0:00:47.36
|18
|Mélanie Pugin (Fra)
|0:00:59.98
|19
|Nicole Beege (Ger)
|0:01:02.68
|20
|Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)
|0:01:02.85
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|83
|pts
|2
|MS Evil Racing
|66
|3
|Scott 11
|63
|4
|Trek World Racing
|62
|5
|GT Bicycles
|59
|6
|Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|59
|7
|Suspension Center
|40
|8
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|35
|9
|Commencal
|32
|10
|Commencal Superiders
|30
|11
|Solid Aclass Factory Team
|25
|12
|Giant Factory Team
|24
|13
|Lapierre International
|23
|14
|Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|23
|15
|Dr-Gravity Union
|20
|16
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|18
|17
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|17
|18
|Kona
|12
|19
|XMS Racing Squad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|1040
|pts
|2
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center
|865
|3
|Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11
|780
|4
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing
|699
|5
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders
|685
|6
|Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|466
|7
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|460
|8
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn)
|411
|9
|Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|407
|10
|Manon Carpenter° (GBr)
|376
|11
|Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|366
|12
|Micayla Gatto (Can)
|190
|13
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team
|155
|14
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union
|150
|15
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11
|135
|16
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|135
|17
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|105
|18
|Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)
|95
|19
|Melissa Buhl (USA)
|75
|20
|Joanna Petterson (RSA)
|70
|21
|Caroline Sax (Fra)
|55
|22
|Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)
|45
|23
|Morgane Charre (Fra)
|35
|24
|Nicole Beege (Ger)
|25
|25
|Aimee Dix (GBr)
|25
|26
|Jacqueline Harmony (USA)
|20
|27
|Anais Pajot (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|20
|28
|Fanny Lombard° (Fra)
|20
|29
|Mélanie Pugin (Fra)
|15
|30
|Sophie Borderes (Fra)
|15
|31
|Birgit Braumann (Aut)
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense
|368
|pts
|2
|Scott 11
|323
|3
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|302
|4
|Commencal
|272
|5
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|270
|6
|Trek World Racing
|258
|7
|MS Evil Racing
|185
|8
|Suspension Center
|164
|9
|GT Bicycles
|155
|10
|Commencal Superiders
|152
|11
|Lapierre International
|128
|12
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|126
|13
|Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|125
|14
|Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|112
|15
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|110
|16
|Giant Factory Team
|81
|17
|Dr-Gravity Union
|80
|18
|Norco World Team
|71
|19
|Solid Aclass Factory Team
|53
|20
|Kona
|53
|21
|Mondraker Factory Team
|50
|22
|Kenda-Playbiker
|42
|23
|Team Cingolani - Protone
|20
|24
|Team Sunn Montgenevre
|20
|25
|Blackmountain Morewood United
|16
|26
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|15
|27
|Massi Team
|8
|28
|Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges
|8
|29
|Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team
|6
|30
|XMS Racing Squad
|5
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy