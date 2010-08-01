Trending

Ragot tops women's downhill

Jonnier extends World Cup lead with silver over Moseley

Image 1 of 11

Claire Buchar (Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense).

Claire Buchar (Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 11

Manon Carpenter. Junior World Cup leader.

Manon Carpenter. Junior World Cup leader.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 11

The women's podium: Myriam Nicole, Sabrina Jonnier, Emmeline Ragot, Tracy Moseley, Floriane Pugin.

The women's podium: Myriam Nicole, Sabrina Jonnier, Emmeline Ragot, Tracy Moseley, Floriane Pugin.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 11

Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center).

Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 11

Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center).

Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 11

Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing).

Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 11

Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain).

Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 11

Floriane Pugin (Scott 11).

Floriane Pugin (Scott 11).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 11

Myriam Nicole (Commencal Superiders).

Myriam Nicole (Commencal Superiders).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 11

Céline Gros (Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie)

Céline Gros (Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 11

Sabrina Jonnier, World Cup leader.

Sabrina Jonnier, World Cup leader.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center) took her second successive World Cup victory in two weekends in round five of the women's Downhill World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy, tightening the overall standings and denying Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) a chance to lock down the women's title

Japan's Mio Suemasa set the first fast time for the women, and would claim the Hot Seat until the final five riders made their runs. Myriam Nicole (Commencal Superiders) took the lead by five seconds from Suemasa, but only held it for a few minutes before Jonnier came down over 10 seconds faster.

Next was Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing), but she could only slot in behind Jonnier. Finally, it was World Champion Ragot, the fastest qualifier, who knocked another 2.4 seconds from Jonnier's time to claim the victory.

With her victory, Ragot moves from second to third behind Jonnier in the overall standings, 175 points behind her rival. While Jonnier still holds a commanding lead, it is by no means a sure thing, since a victory by Ragot and a poor showing by Jonnier could still cause an upset.

"I think my ride was okay," said Ragot. "I didn't make a lot of mistakes, but I thought I had flatted my tyre on the first part, because the ground was so soft.

"My strategy was to just be smart, don't do crazy stuff. Just try to stay smooth on the bike. Don't go like crazy. And it worked, it went so good, that maybe I will try that for the  World Championships."

"Sabrina has a lot of points, and I missed the first race and crashed in the next two," said Ragot. "So now I am second, but I don't know how it will go from there. But, I am feeling good and I have a new bike; I've only ridden it twice now [qualifying and final] and it rode well."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center0:03:59.75
2Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:00:02.40
3Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing0:00:06.50
4Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders0:00:12.79
5Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 110:00:13.67
6Mio Suemasa (Jpn)0:00:17.78
7Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense0:00:18.80
8Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie0:00:21.06
9Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 110:00:21.66
10Manon Carpenter° (GBr)0:00:25.37
11Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union0:00:33.46
12Micayla Gatto (Can)0:00:34.70
13Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:35.13
14Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:36.14
15Joanna Petterson (RSA)0:00:38.05
16Caroline Sax (Fra)0:00:44.41
17Morgane Charre (Fra)0:00:47.36
18Mélanie Pugin (Fra)0:00:59.98
19Nicole Beege (Ger)0:01:02.68
20Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)0:01:02.85

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Santa Cruz Syndicate83pts
2MS Evil Racing66
3Scott 1163
4Trek World Racing62
5GT Bicycles59
6Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense59
7Suspension Center40
8Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain35
9Commencal32
10Commencal Superiders30
11Solid Aclass Factory Team25
12Giant Factory Team24
13Lapierre International23
14Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie23
15Dr-Gravity Union20
16RC Alpine Commencal Austria18
17Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team17
18Kona12
19XMS Racing Squad1

World Cup individual standings after round 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain1040pts
2Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center865
3Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11780
4Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing699
5Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders685
6Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense466
7Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal460
8Mio Suemasa (Jpn)411
9Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie407
10Manon Carpenter° (GBr)376
11Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria366
12Micayla Gatto (Can)190
13Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team155
14Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union150
15Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11135
16Katy Curd (GBr)135
17Jessica Stone (GBr)105
18Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)95
19Melissa Buhl (USA)75
20Joanna Petterson (RSA)70
21Caroline Sax (Fra)55
22Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)45
23Morgane Charre (Fra)35
24Nicole Beege (Ger)25
25Aimee Dix (GBr)25
26Jacqueline Harmony (USA)20
27Anais Pajot (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre20
28Fanny Lombard° (Fra)20
29Mélanie Pugin (Fra)15
30Sophie Borderes (Fra)15
31Birgit Braumann (Aut)10

World Cup team standings after round five
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense368pts
2Scott 11323
3Santa Cruz Syndicate302
4Commencal272
5Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain270
6Trek World Racing258
7MS Evil Racing185
8Suspension Center164
9GT Bicycles155
10Commencal Superiders152
11Lapierre International128
12Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team126
13Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz125
14Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie112
15RC Alpine Commencal Austria110
16Giant Factory Team81
17Dr-Gravity Union80
18Norco World Team71
19Solid Aclass Factory Team53
20Kona53
21Mondraker Factory Team50
22Kenda-Playbiker42
23Team Cingolani - Protone20
24Team Sunn Montgenevre20
25Blackmountain Morewood United16
26Dirt Norco Race Team15
27Massi Team8
28Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges8
29Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team6
30XMS Racing Squad5

