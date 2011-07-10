Trending

Trudel triumphs in Windham

Pastore, Smith round out top-three

Image 1 of 2

Junior women's podium (l-r): Alicia Rose Pastore, Frederique Trudel, Haley Hunter Smith

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 2

Frederique Trudel (Canada) wins in Windham.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full Results
1Frederique Trudel (Can) Canada1:06:02
2Alicia Rose Pastore (USA) United States of America0:01:51
3Haley Smith (Can) Canada0:03:44
4Alexis Ryan (USA) United States of America0:07:25
5Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can) Canada0:07:52
6Bruna Rafaela Moura (Bra) Brazil0:15:11

