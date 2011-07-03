Graves races to victory in four cross
Rinderknecht rides to silver while Tschugg earns bronze
Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox) was once again unstoppable in the men's four cross at round four of the World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec. By the first corner in each of his four races to victory, he held a significant lead by the first corner, and extended it as he headed to the finish line.
With world champion Thomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross) crashing out of competition in qualifying, and second ranked David Graf of Switzerland also crashing, and not making the racing heats, Graves' competition was reduced. Roger Rinderknecht (BMC), the only rider other than Graves to win a World Cup this season, finished second to Graves in the final, with Guido Tschugg (Ghost Factory) taking third and Joost Wichman (RSP 4 Cross) fourth.
Graves has won the men's overall title with one event remaining. Even if he does not start the final event and Rinderknecht wins, the two will be tied on points at 425. However, the first tie-breaker is number of wins, and Graves would have three to Rinderknecht's two in that scenario.
"I actually felt pretty tired at the start of practice," said Graves, "but every round I got better, and I ended the day in my semi and final with two solid runs down the hill. So I'm pumped to get the win after last year [when he lost the world championships here]."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|2
|Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)
|3
|Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|4
|Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|5
|Michal Prokop (Cze)
|6
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
|7
|Lukas Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|8
|Quentin Derbier (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|9
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|10
|Scott Roberts (GBr)
|11
|Blake Carney (USA)
|12
|Erik Nelson (USA)
|13
|Michael Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|14
|Graeme Mudd (Aus)
|15
|Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|16
|Matthieu Faury (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|17
|Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|18
|Harold Woolnough (Can)
|19
|Jarrod Adcock (USA)
|20
|Will Longden (GBr)
|21
|Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
|22
|Nathan Parsons (GBr)
|23
|Scott Beaumont (GBr)
|24
|Tom Dowie (GBr)
|25
|Dave Ziegman (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|26
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|27
|Yuuki Kushima (Jpn)
|28
|Santa Kushima (Jpn)
|29
|Mark Milward (GBr)
|30
|Ludovic Gadois (Fra) Ryde - Racing
|31
|Tyler Paksi (Can)
|DNS
|Nico Seidel (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|44
|pts
|2
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|40
|3
|Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|40
|4
|RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|32
|5
|Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|26
|6
|Team GR
|25
|7
|Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|425
|pts
|2
|Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)
|300
|3
|David Graf (Swi)
|250
|4
|Michal Prokop (Cze)
|250
|5
|Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|158
|6
|Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|158
|7
|Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|112
|8
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
|106
|9
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|103
|10
|Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|86
|11
|Lukas Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|68
|12
|Romain Saladini (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal
|65
|13
|Scott Roberts (GBr)
|42
|14
|Quentin Derbier (Fra)
|39
|15
|Michael Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|38
|16
|William Evans (GBr)
|25
|17
|Daniel Prijkel (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|20
|18
|Milan Mysik (Cze)
|17
|19
|Scott Beaumont (GBr)
|17
|20
|Blake Carney (USA)
|14
|21
|Jakub Riha (Cze)
|14
|22
|Graeme Mudd (Aus)
|14
|23
|Erik Nelson (USA)
|11
|24
|Pascal Seydoux (Swi)
|6
|25
|Lear Miller (USA)
|4
|26
|Matthieu Faury (Fra)
|2
|27
|Premek Tejchman (Cze)
|2
|28
|Jordan O'keeffe (RSA)
|2
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy