Image 1 of 2 Graves was in the lead before the first corner (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Men's four cross podium (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox) was once again unstoppable in the men's four cross at round four of the World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec. By the first corner in each of his four races to victory, he held a significant lead by the first corner, and extended it as he headed to the finish line.

With world champion Thomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross) crashing out of competition in qualifying, and second ranked David Graf of Switzerland also crashing, and not making the racing heats, Graves' competition was reduced. Roger Rinderknecht (BMC), the only rider other than Graves to win a World Cup this season, finished second to Graves in the final, with Guido Tschugg (Ghost Factory) taking third and Joost Wichman (RSP 4 Cross) fourth.

Graves has won the men's overall title with one event remaining. Even if he does not start the final event and Rinderknecht wins, the two will be tied on points at 425. However, the first tie-breaker is number of wins, and Graves would have three to Rinderknecht's two in that scenario.

"I actually felt pretty tired at the start of practice," said Graves, "but every round I got better, and I ended the day in my semi and final with two solid runs down the hill. So I'm pumped to get the win after last year [when he lost the world championships here]."

Full Results

Big Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 2 Roger Rinderknecht (Swi) 3 Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 4 Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team

Small Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Michal Prokop (Cze) 6 Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) 7 Lukas Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 8 Quentin Derbier (Fra)

1/4 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 9 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 10 Scott Roberts (GBr) 11 Blake Carney (USA) 12 Erik Nelson (USA) 13 Michael Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 14 Graeme Mudd (Aus) 15 Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 16 Matthieu Faury (Fra)

1/8 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 17 Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 18 Harold Woolnough (Can) 19 Jarrod Adcock (USA) 20 Will Longden (GBr) 21 Petr Muhlhans (Cze) 22 Nathan Parsons (GBr) 23 Scott Beaumont (GBr) 24 Tom Dowie (GBr) 25 Dave Ziegman (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 26 Bernard Kerr (GBr) 27 Yuuki Kushima (Jpn) 28 Santa Kushima (Jpn) 29 Mark Milward (GBr) 30 Ludovic Gadois (Fra) Ryde - Racing 31 Tyler Paksi (Can) DNS Nico Seidel (Ger)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ghost Factory Racing Team 44 pts 2 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 40 3 Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 40 4 RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 32 5 Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 26 6 Team GR 25 7 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 15