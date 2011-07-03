Trending

Graves races to victory in four cross

Rinderknecht rides to silver while Tschugg earns bronze

Image 1 of 2

Graves was in the lead before the first corner

Graves was in the lead before the first corner
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 2

Men's four cross podium

Men's four cross podium
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox) was once again unstoppable in the men's four cross at round four of the World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec. By the first corner in each of his four races to victory, he held a significant lead by the first corner, and extended it as he headed to the finish line.

With world champion Thomas Slavik (RSP 4 Cross) crashing out of competition in qualifying, and second ranked David Graf of Switzerland also crashing, and not making the racing heats, Graves' competition was reduced. Roger Rinderknecht (BMC), the only rider other than Graves to win a World Cup this season, finished second to Graves in the final, with Guido Tschugg (Ghost Factory) taking third and Joost Wichman (RSP 4 Cross) fourth.

Graves has won the men's overall title with one event remaining. Even if he does not start the final event and Rinderknecht wins, the two will be tied on points at 425. However, the first tie-breaker is number of wins, and Graves would have three to Rinderknecht's two in that scenario.

"I actually felt pretty tired at the start of practice," said Graves, "but every round I got better, and I ended the day in my semi and final with two solid runs down the hill. So I'm pumped to get the win after last year [when he lost the world championships here]."

Full Results

Big Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
2Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)
3Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
4Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team

Small Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Michal Prokop (Cze)
6Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
7Lukas Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
8Quentin Derbier (Fra)

1/4 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
9Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
10Scott Roberts (GBr)
11Blake Carney (USA)
12Erik Nelson (USA)
13Michael Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
14Graeme Mudd (Aus)
15Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
16Matthieu Faury (Fra)

1/8 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
17Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
18Harold Woolnough (Can)
19Jarrod Adcock (USA)
20Will Longden (GBr)
21Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
22Nathan Parsons (GBr)
23Scott Beaumont (GBr)
24Tom Dowie (GBr)
25Dave Ziegman (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
26Bernard Kerr (GBr)
27Yuuki Kushima (Jpn)
28Santa Kushima (Jpn)
29Mark Milward (GBr)
30Ludovic Gadois (Fra) Ryde - Racing
31Tyler Paksi (Can)
DNSNico Seidel (Ger)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ghost Factory Racing Team44pts
2Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team40
3Milka Trek MTB Racing Team40
4RSP 4 Cross Racing Team32
5Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof26
6Team GR25
7Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie15

Elite men World Cup standings after four rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team425pts
2Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)300
3David Graf (Swi)250
4Michal Prokop (Cze)250
5Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team158
6Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team158
7Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team112
8Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)106
9Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team103
10Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team86
11Lukas Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof68
12Romain Saladini (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal65
13Scott Roberts (GBr)42
14Quentin Derbier (Fra)39
15Michael Mechura (Cze) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof38
16William Evans (GBr)25
17Daniel Prijkel (Ned) Team Merida Combee20
18Milan Mysik (Cze)17
19Scott Beaumont (GBr)17
20Blake Carney (USA)14
21Jakub Riha (Cze)14
22Graeme Mudd (Aus)14
23Erik Nelson (USA)11
24Pascal Seydoux (Swi)6
25Lear Miller (USA)4
26Matthieu Faury (Fra)2
27Premek Tejchman (Cze)2
28Jordan O'keeffe (RSA)2

 

Latest on Cyclingnews