Stirnemann upsets Engen to win Albstadt eliminator

Engen retains World Cup overall lead

Image 1 of 10

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) wins

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 10

Anna Konovalova, Anna Oberparleiter, Cindy Montambault and Jelena Eric (right to left)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 10

Anne Terpstra leading Peta Mullens and Jennifer Kupferschmied

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 10

Iwona Kurczab leads Alexandra Engen

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 10

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) at the front

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 10

Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) leading in semi-final

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 10

The start house

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 10

Kathrin Stirnemann is VERY excited to be on the top step of podium

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 10

Elite women's eliminator podium in Albstadt: Anne Terpstra, Alexandra Engen, Kathrin Stirnemann, Linda Indergand, Ingrid Boe Jacobsen

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 10

World Cup leader Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike) proved that eliminator world champion and World Cup leader Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) can be beaten when she decisively won the third round of the eliminator World Cup in Albstadt, Germany.

Engen, the winner of the first two rounds, looked to be on her way to a third straight victory after qualifying fastest among the women. The Ghost rider conserved her energy in the first two rounds, before winning her semi-final heat to make the final. Stirnemann, by contrast, won every heat on her way to the final. The pair were joined by Linda Indergand (Struby-Bixs) and Anne Terpstra (Betch.nl Superior Brentjens) for the podium race.

Stirnemann easily outdistanced Engen and Indergand, with the World Cup leader barely outkicking her rival at the line for second.

"It is so unbelievable," said Stirnemann. "I felt good. It is just great. It was important to get the win [over Engen] because she has had two victories, and I am still trying to catch her in the overall."

At the halfway point in the World Cup series, Engen has 160 points, with Stirnemann only 35 points back. Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo), who did not race in Albstadt, sits third with 60 points.

Results

Elite women eliminator finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
2Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
3Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
4Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team
5Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior
6Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
7Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
8Lena Putz (Ger) Genesis Mountainbike Racing Team
9Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
10Veronika Brüchle* (Ger)
11Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
12Jelena Eric (Srb) Serbia
13Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
14Nadine Rieder (Ger)
15Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
16Hielke Elferink (Ned)
17Cindy Montambault (Can)
18Iwona Kurczab* (Pol)
19Laura Charles* (Fra) Focus Rotor Coaching-System
20Rachel Pageau (Can)
21Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)
22Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team
23Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
24Janina Wust (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
25Maxine Filby (GBr)
26Lucie Vesela (Cze)
27Nina Homovec (Slo)
28Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
29Anna Konovalova (Rus) Format-Udmurtia
30Stephanie Dohrn (Ger)
31Milica Rakic (Srb) Serbia

Elite women World Cup standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing160pts
2Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team125
3Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team60
4Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior50
5Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team35
6Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol34
7Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team30
8Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team30
9Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC30
10Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol27
11Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland22
12Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team18
13Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)16
14Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)16
15Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team16
16Lena Putz (Ger) Genesis Mountainbike Racing Team15
17Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya14
18Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team13
19Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team12
20Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team12
21Veronika Brüchle* (Ger)10
22Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)8
23Andréanne Pichette (Can)8
24Emily Parkes (Aus)8
25Nadine Rieder (Ger)7
26Jelena Eric (Srb) Serbia6
27Rachel Pageau (Can)6
28Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team6
29Amber Johnston (NZl)4
30Pierina Beeli (Swi) Switzerland2
31Hielke Elferink (Ned)1

