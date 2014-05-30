Image 1 of 10 Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 10 Anna Konovalova, Anna Oberparleiter, Cindy Montambault and Jelena Eric (right to left) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 10 Anne Terpstra leading Peta Mullens and Jennifer Kupferschmied (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 10 Iwona Kurczab leads Alexandra Engen (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 10 Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) at the front (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 10 Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) leading in semi-final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 10 The start house (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 10 Kathrin Stirnemann is VERY excited to be on the top step of podium (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 10 Elite women's eliminator podium in Albstadt: Anne Terpstra, Alexandra Engen, Kathrin Stirnemann, Linda Indergand, Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 10 World Cup leader Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike) proved that eliminator world champion and World Cup leader Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) can be beaten when she decisively won the third round of the eliminator World Cup in Albstadt, Germany.

Engen, the winner of the first two rounds, looked to be on her way to a third straight victory after qualifying fastest among the women. The Ghost rider conserved her energy in the first two rounds, before winning her semi-final heat to make the final. Stirnemann, by contrast, won every heat on her way to the final. The pair were joined by Linda Indergand (Struby-Bixs) and Anne Terpstra (Betch.nl Superior Brentjens) for the podium race.

Stirnemann easily outdistanced Engen and Indergand, with the World Cup leader barely outkicking her rival at the line for second.

"It is so unbelievable," said Stirnemann. "I felt good. It is just great. It was important to get the win [over Engen] because she has had two victories, and I am still trying to catch her in the overall."

At the halfway point in the World Cup series, Engen has 160 points, with Stirnemann only 35 points back. Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo), who did not race in Albstadt, sits third with 60 points.

Results

Elite women eliminator finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 2 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing 3 Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team 4 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team 5 Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior 6 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team 7 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 8 Lena Putz (Ger) Genesis Mountainbike Racing Team 9 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 10 Veronika Brüchle* (Ger) 11 Elvira Khayrullina (Rus) 12 Jelena Eric (Srb) Serbia 13 Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland 14 Nadine Rieder (Ger) 15 Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol 16 Hielke Elferink (Ned) 17 Cindy Montambault (Can) 18 Iwona Kurczab* (Pol) 19 Laura Charles* (Fra) Focus Rotor Coaching-System 20 Rachel Pageau (Can) 21 Tina Kindlhofer (Aut) 22 Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team 23 Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 24 Janina Wust (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 25 Maxine Filby (GBr) 26 Lucie Vesela (Cze) 27 Nina Homovec (Slo) 28 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 29 Anna Konovalova (Rus) Format-Udmurtia 30 Stephanie Dohrn (Ger) 31 Milica Rakic (Srb) Serbia