Stirnemann upsets Engen to win Albstadt eliminator
Engen retains World Cup overall lead
Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike) proved that eliminator world champion and World Cup leader Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) can be beaten when she decisively won the third round of the eliminator World Cup in Albstadt, Germany.
Engen, the winner of the first two rounds, looked to be on her way to a third straight victory after qualifying fastest among the women. The Ghost rider conserved her energy in the first two rounds, before winning her semi-final heat to make the final. Stirnemann, by contrast, won every heat on her way to the final. The pair were joined by Linda Indergand (Struby-Bixs) and Anne Terpstra (Betch.nl Superior Brentjens) for the podium race.
Stirnemann easily outdistanced Engen and Indergand, with the World Cup leader barely outkicking her rival at the line for second.
"It is so unbelievable," said Stirnemann. "I felt good. It is just great. It was important to get the win [over Engen] because she has had two victories, and I am still trying to catch her in the overall."
At the halfway point in the World Cup series, Engen has 160 points, with Stirnemann only 35 points back. Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo), who did not race in Albstadt, sits third with 60 points.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|2
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|3
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|4
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team
|5
|Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior
|6
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|7
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|8
|Lena Putz (Ger) Genesis Mountainbike Racing Team
|9
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|10
|Veronika Brüchle* (Ger)
|11
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|12
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Serbia
|13
|Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
|14
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|15
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|16
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
|17
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|18
|Iwona Kurczab* (Pol)
|19
|Laura Charles* (Fra) Focus Rotor Coaching-System
|20
|Rachel Pageau (Can)
|21
|Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)
|22
|Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team
|23
|Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|24
|Janina Wust (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|25
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|26
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|27
|Nina Homovec (Slo)
|28
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|29
|Anna Konovalova (Rus) Format-Udmurtia
|30
|Stephanie Dohrn (Ger)
|31
|Milica Rakic (Srb) Serbia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|160
|pts
|2
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|125
|3
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team
|60
|4
|Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior
|50
|5
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team
|35
|6
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|34
|7
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|30
|8
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team
|30
|9
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|30
|10
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|27
|11
|Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
|22
|12
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|18
|13
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|16
|14
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|16
|15
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|16
|16
|Lena Putz (Ger) Genesis Mountainbike Racing Team
|15
|17
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya
|14
|18
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
|13
|19
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|12
|20
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team
|12
|21
|Veronika Brüchle* (Ger)
|10
|22
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|8
|23
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|8
|24
|Emily Parkes (Aus)
|8
|25
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|7
|26
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Serbia
|6
|27
|Rachel Pageau (Can)
|6
|28
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|6
|29
|Amber Johnston (NZl)
|4
|30
|Pierina Beeli (Swi) Switzerland
|2
|31
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
|1
