Ragot takes first World Cup win

Jonnier keeps overall lead

Image 1 of 36

World Champion Emmeline Ragot riding her Intense bike to victory.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 36

Jacqueline Harmony making her way down the muddy Champéry course.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 36

Women's podium: Floriane Pugin, Sabrina Jonnier, Emmeline Ragot, Myriam Nicole, Tracy Moseley

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 36

Sabrina Jonnier (Team Rocky Mountain / Maxxis) is the World Cup leader

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 36

Champagne for the women's podium

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 36

Jacqueline Harmony (Vixen Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 36

Fionn Griffiths (Norco World Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 36

Katy Curd (Rose Bikes)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 36

Mio Suemasa (FFC)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 36

Floriane Pugin (Scott 11)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 36

Claire Buchar (Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 36

Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 36

Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center) on her way to a World Cup win

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 36

Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 36

Myriam Nicole (Commencal Superiders)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 36

World Cup winner Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 36

World Champion Emmeline Ragot riding a long section of wooden boards.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 36

Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis) riding to 2nd place, 4.87 seconds behind Ragot.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 36

Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis) concentrating on the ultra-steep course.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 36

The view from atop the downhill course is breathtaking.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 36

Riders warm up at the start house before their race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 36

The Champéry course basically followed the chair lift the entire way to the bottom.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 36

The course was so steep that walking it was almost impossible.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 36

Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis) enjoying the men's race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 36

Manon Carpenter having a great run today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 36

Claire Buchar (Chain Reaction Cycles) finished 7th just like her number plate.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 36

Micayla Gatto approaching the bottom of the course.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 36

Even shift levers were gummed up with mud today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 36

Céline Gross putting in a solid top ten ride today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 36

Tracy Moseley (Trek World Team) riding to 5th place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 36

The Champéry countryside is steep and rugged.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 36

Nicole Beege flying off of a wooden platform.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 36

Katy Curd slogging through some deep mud.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 36

Mio Suemasa did not crack the top ten today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 36

Floriane Pugin riding the mud and roots with reckless abandon.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 36

The annoying sound of vuvuzelas has found its way to World Cup racing.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The race for the World Cup title in the women's Downhill got a little tighter on Saturday, at round four in Champéry, Switzerland. World champion Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center) took the first World Cup victory of her career and jumped into third in the women's overall standings behind leader Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain).

The rain, which had turned the steep 1,500 metre course into a slippery mud slide during qualifying, finally backed off for race day, but the damage had been done and, in some ways, the drying conditions made things worse. As the thick mud began to dry, it clung to bikes and turned to the consistency of peanut butter, doubling the weight of bikes and slowing forward momentum to a crawl. For the lighter, less powerful women, it was the worst, with riders literally coming to a halt in some corners as they pushed on the ground with their feet to keep moving.

Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) set the first fast, sub-6 minute time. Canada's Claire Buchar (Chain Reaction/Intense) also went under six minutes, but was more than 16 seconds behind Pugin. The young French rider stayed in the hot seat until the final three riders came down, with Ragot racing third from last and knocking over eleven and a half seconds off the top time. Jonnier was next, and moved into second, still nearly five seconds behind Ragot, and the fastest qualifier, Myriam Nicole (Commencal Superiders) slotted into third.

"I was a real balance not to fall, [because] the mud was very sticky," said Ragot. "I kept saying 'go slow, go slow, go slow' ... but not too slow or you will fall over! The end [of the course] it was terrible... I had a rock caught between my frame and my tire. It made a terrible noise. But now I feel good. I have been waiting for a win."

Jonnier now has 850 points to Pugin's 645, with Ragot up to 615 points.

Full results

Elite women
1Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center0:05:27.25
2Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:00:04.87
3Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders0:00:09.72
4Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 110:00:11.65
5Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing0:00:12.08
6Manon Carpenter (GBr)0:00:18.11
7Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense0:00:27.87
8Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:38.87
9Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team0:00:39.72
10Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-0:00:41.16
11Mio Suemasa (Jpn) FFC0:00:51.71
12Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)0:00:52.77
13Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union0:01:06.75
14Katy Curd (GBr) Rose Bikes0:01:07.63
15Caroline Sax (Fra)0:01:13.06
16Micayla Gatto (Can) Oakley/Commencal0:01:15.88
17Jacqueline Harmony (USA) Vixen Racing0:01:38.21
18Nicole Beege (Ger)0:02:01.84
19Morgane Charre (Fra)0:04:00.15
DNFEmilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11

Elite women's teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense85pts
2Scott 1170
3Santa Cruz Syndicate48
4Commencal40
5Suspension Center40
6Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain35
7Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz32
8Commencal Superiders32
9Norco World Team32
10Lapierre International30
11Mondraker Factory Team28
12Trek World Racing28
13MS Evil Racing26
14Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team23
15RC Alpine Commencal Austria23
16Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie21
17GT Bicycles19
18Dr-Gravity Union18
19Solid Aclass Factory Team17
20Kenda-Playbiker15
21Giant Factory Team9
22Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges8
23Blackmountain Morewood United7
24XMS Racing Squad4
25Team Cingolani - Protone3

World Cup Standings after four rounds

World Cup Individual Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain850pts
2Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11645
3Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center615
4Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders540
5Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing519
6Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal460
7Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense374
8Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria326
9Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie321
10Mio Suemasa (Jpn)316
11Manon Carpenter° (GBr)307
12Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team155
13Micayla Gatto (Can)140
14Katy Curd (GBr)135
15Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union100
16Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)90
17Melissa Buhl (USA)75
18Jessica Stone (GBr)70
19Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 1165
20Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)45
21Joanna Petterson (RSA)40
22Caroline Sax (Fra)30
23Aimee Dix (GBr)25
24Jacqueline Harmony (USA)20
25Anais Pajot (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre20
26Fanny Lombard° (Fra)20
27Nicole Beege (Ger)15
28Morgane Charre (Fra)15
29Sophie Borderes (Fra)15
30Birgit Braumann (Aut)10

World Cup Team Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense309pts
2Scott 11260
3Commencal240
4Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain235
5Santa Cruz Syndicate219
6Trek World Racing196
7Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz125
8Suspension Center124
9Commencal Superiders122
10MS Evil Racing119
11Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team109
12Lapierre International105
13GT Bicycles96
14RC Alpine Commencal Austria92
15Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie89
16Norco World Team71
17Dr-Gravity Union60
18Giant Factory Team57
19Mondraker Factory Team50
20Kenda-Playbiker42
21Kona41
22Solid Aclass Factory Team28
23Team Cingolani - Protone20
24Team Sunn Montgenevre20
25Blackmountain Morewood United16
26Dirt Norco Race Team15
27Massi Team8
28Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges8
29Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team6
30XMS Racing Squad4

