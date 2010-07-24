Image 1 of 36 World Champion Emmeline Ragot riding her Intense bike to victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 36 Jacqueline Harmony making her way down the muddy Champéry course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 36 Women's podium: Floriane Pugin, Sabrina Jonnier, Emmeline Ragot, Myriam Nicole, Tracy Moseley (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 36 Sabrina Jonnier (Team Rocky Mountain / Maxxis) is the World Cup leader (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 36 Champagne for the women's podium (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 36 Jacqueline Harmony (Vixen Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 36 Fionn Griffiths (Norco World Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 36 Katy Curd (Rose Bikes) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 36 Mio Suemasa (FFC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 36 Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 36 Claire Buchar (Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 36 Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 36 Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center) on her way to a World Cup win (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 36 Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 36 Myriam Nicole (Commencal Superiders) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 36 World Cup winner Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 36 World Champion Emmeline Ragot riding a long section of wooden boards. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 36 Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis) riding to 2nd place, 4.87 seconds behind Ragot. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 36 Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis) concentrating on the ultra-steep course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 36 The view from atop the downhill course is breathtaking. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 36 Riders warm up at the start house before their race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 36 The Champéry course basically followed the chair lift the entire way to the bottom. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 36 The course was so steep that walking it was almost impossible. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 36 Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis) enjoying the men's race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 36 Manon Carpenter having a great run today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 36 Claire Buchar (Chain Reaction Cycles) finished 7th just like her number plate. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 36 Micayla Gatto approaching the bottom of the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 36 Even shift levers were gummed up with mud today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 36 Céline Gross putting in a solid top ten ride today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 36 Tracy Moseley (Trek World Team) riding to 5th place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 36 The Champéry countryside is steep and rugged. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 36 Nicole Beege flying off of a wooden platform. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 36 Katy Curd slogging through some deep mud. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 36 Mio Suemasa did not crack the top ten today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 36 Floriane Pugin riding the mud and roots with reckless abandon. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 36 The annoying sound of vuvuzelas has found its way to World Cup racing. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The race for the World Cup title in the women's Downhill got a little tighter on Saturday, at round four in Champéry, Switzerland. World champion Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Center) took the first World Cup victory of her career and jumped into third in the women's overall standings behind leader Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain).

The rain, which had turned the steep 1,500 metre course into a slippery mud slide during qualifying, finally backed off for race day, but the damage had been done and, in some ways, the drying conditions made things worse. As the thick mud began to dry, it clung to bikes and turned to the consistency of peanut butter, doubling the weight of bikes and slowing forward momentum to a crawl. For the lighter, less powerful women, it was the worst, with riders literally coming to a halt in some corners as they pushed on the ground with their feet to keep moving.

Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) set the first fast, sub-6 minute time. Canada's Claire Buchar (Chain Reaction/Intense) also went under six minutes, but was more than 16 seconds behind Pugin. The young French rider stayed in the hot seat until the final three riders came down, with Ragot racing third from last and knocking over eleven and a half seconds off the top time. Jonnier was next, and moved into second, still nearly five seconds behind Ragot, and the fastest qualifier, Myriam Nicole (Commencal Superiders) slotted into third.

"I was a real balance not to fall, [because] the mud was very sticky," said Ragot. "I kept saying 'go slow, go slow, go slow' ... but not too slow or you will fall over! The end [of the course] it was terrible... I had a rock caught between my frame and my tire. It made a terrible noise. But now I feel good. I have been waiting for a win."

Jonnier now has 850 points to Pugin's 645, with Ragot up to 615 points.

Elite women 1 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center 0:05:27.25 2 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:00:04.87 3 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders 0:00:09.72 4 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:11.65 5 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:00:12.08 6 Manon Carpenter (GBr) 0:00:18.11 7 Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:27.87 8 Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:38.87 9 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team 0:00:39.72 10 Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute- 0:00:41.16 11 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) FFC 0:00:51.71 12 Martina Bruehlmann (Swi) 0:00:52.77 13 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union 0:01:06.75 14 Katy Curd (GBr) Rose Bikes 0:01:07.63 15 Caroline Sax (Fra) 0:01:13.06 16 Micayla Gatto (Can) Oakley/Commencal 0:01:15.88 17 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) Vixen Racing 0:01:38.21 18 Nicole Beege (Ger) 0:02:01.84 19 Morgane Charre (Fra) 0:04:00.15 DNF Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11

Elite women's teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 85 pts 2 Scott 11 70 3 Santa Cruz Syndicate 48 4 Commencal 40 5 Suspension Center 40 6 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 35 7 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 32 8 Commencal Superiders 32 9 Norco World Team 32 10 Lapierre International 30 11 Mondraker Factory Team 28 12 Trek World Racing 28 13 MS Evil Racing 26 14 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 23 15 RC Alpine Commencal Austria 23 16 Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 21 17 GT Bicycles 19 18 Dr-Gravity Union 18 19 Solid Aclass Factory Team 17 20 Kenda-Playbiker 15 21 Giant Factory Team 9 22 Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges 8 23 Blackmountain Morewood United 7 24 XMS Racing Squad 4 25 Team Cingolani - Protone 3

World Cup Standings after four rounds

World Cup Individual Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 850 pts 2 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11 645 3 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center 615 4 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders 540 5 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing 519 6 Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal 460 7 Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 374 8 Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 326 9 Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 321 10 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 316 11 Manon Carpenter° (GBr) 307 12 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team 155 13 Micayla Gatto (Can) 140 14 Katy Curd (GBr) 135 15 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union 100 16 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 90 17 Melissa Buhl (USA) 75 18 Jessica Stone (GBr) 70 19 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11 65 20 Martina Bruehlmann (Swi) 45 21 Joanna Petterson (RSA) 40 22 Caroline Sax (Fra) 30 23 Aimee Dix (GBr) 25 24 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 20 25 Anais Pajot (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 20 26 Fanny Lombard° (Fra) 20 27 Nicole Beege (Ger) 15 28 Morgane Charre (Fra) 15 29 Sophie Borderes (Fra) 15 30 Birgit Braumann (Aut) 10