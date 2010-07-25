Schneitter surprises with World Cup win
Lechner, Koerber round out top three
This year's women's cross country World Cup continues to be one of the most hard-fought, as both the fourth winner and the fourth World Cup leader in four rounds were awarded titles on Sunday in Champéry, Switzerland. Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) won the race before a home crowd, while her teammate Eva Lechner took over the leader's jersey from Catharine Pendrel (Luna).
For Schneitter it was possibly the biggest victory of her career, to win a World Cup on home soil. "It was a dream," she said. "I knew that if it stayed muddy in the forest, I could do well, and I was thinking that it would be possible to be on the podium, but I did not think of winning."
The 4.3-kilometre circuit may have been short, but it was more than tough enough. After a 3.2-kilometre start loop spread out the fields, the riders faced two difficult sections at opposite ends of the circuit. First, they had a very steep climb and then an immediate descent with a drop-off that launched them into the air for at least three metres. A ride-around was provided, but it was significantly slower.
From there the riders traversed the valley to the second, and main climb. At the top they dropped back into the woods for a long, muddy, singletrack descent full of roots and mud before heading into the start-finish area. Few riders could make it through a lap without running at least part of the circuit. The women did five laps plus a start loop.
The mad sprint from the gun saw Schneitter and Lechner immediately open a gap on the rest of the field. Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) gave chase, but couldn't quite close the gap to the front pair. Behind Koerber, the U23 World Cup leader Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour), was chasing in fourth and behind her a group kept forming and splintering, containing World Champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak-Ergon), Katerina Nash (Luna), Esther Süss, Sabine Spitz (Central Pro), Katrin Leumann, Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro), Georgia Gould (Luna) and Marie-Hélène Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain).
Significantly missing from the mix was the current World Cup leader Catharine Pendrel (Luna). Pendrel was having a rough day, starting with a sub-optimal start, then a jammed chain and, finally, a leaking tire that eventually required a wheel change. She would finish 16th and drop to third in the World Cup standings.
"I had a bad start, just didn't go fast enough," said Pendrel. "I got up to 11th, but entering the climb my chain lodged between my frame and cranks, and I lost a lot of time and places pulling it out. Just before entering the last lap at the end of the descent I burped my rear tire [lost air] and had to do a wheel change.
"The interruptions and running were tough mentally, but these things happen, particularly in ugly course conditions," she said. "It was not the best day, not the worst. I think I have good legs and look forward to challenging for the podium next weekend."
At the front, the first four were set: Schneitter, Lechner, Koerber and Bresset. Behind, the battle for fifth place continued for the first half of the race before Nash eventually settled into the final podium spot and began to open a gap on the remainder of the chasers.
Koerber, who needed to finish in front of Lechner to regain the World Cup lead she took after round two and lost to Pendrel after the next round, chased the Italian champion all race, but couldn't quite close the gap, finishing a scant 16 seconds behind her.
"I was getting close a few times, but I couldn't quite catch her," said Koerber. "I think I was climbing well, but losing some time on the descents. This just makes me more motivated for next weekend [round five], because I would really like to go into the final race in the US wearing that leader's jersey."
The gap between the top three is still tight, with Lechner at 655 points, Koerber at 640 and Pendrel at 594. Bresset continues to hold the Under 23 jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|1:45:40
|2
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|0:02:13
|3
|Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:02:29
|4
|Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:03:24
|5
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:03:39
|6
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|0:04:00
|7
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team
|0:05:10
|8
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|0:05:18
|9
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team
|0:05:35
|10
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|0:05:36
|11
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:05:40
|12
|Mary McConneloug (USA)
|0:05:47
|13
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:06:10
|14
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:06:12
|15
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Ccc Polkowice
|0:07:01
|16
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:07:49
|17
|Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea
|0:08:23
|18
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:09:10
|19
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:09:53
|20
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing
|21
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|0:11:36
|22
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:11:45
|23
|Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing
|0:11:57
|24
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|0:12:04
|25
|Vivienne Meyer* (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|0:12:47
|26
|Annie Last* (GBr)
|0:13:13
|27
|Rosara Joseph (NZl)
|0:13:14
|28
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|0:13:29
|29
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:13:39
|30
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team
|0:14:08
|31
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Ccc Polkowice
|0:14:26
|32
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|0:14:29
|33
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|0:14:31
|34
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:14:58
|35
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:15:12
|36
|Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)
|0:15:17
|37
|Barbara Benko* (Hun)
|0:15:31
|38
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Ccc Polkowice
|0:15:36
|39
|Judith Pollinger* (Ita)
|0:16:06
|40
|Yolande Speedy (RSA)
|0:16:15
|41
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|0:17:02
|42
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|0:17:13
|43
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:17:29
|44
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|0:17:52
|45
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|0:18:23
|46
|Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-Bmc
|0:19:06
|-1lap
|Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea
|-1lap
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team
|-1lap
|Chloe Forsman (USA)
|-1lap
|Elisabeth Sveum* (Nor) Hard Rocx Racing Team
|-1lap
|Paula Gorycka* (Pol) Ccc Polkowice
|-1lap
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|-1lap
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|-1lap
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|-1lap
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)
|-1lap
|Katarzyna Solus* (Pol)
|-1lap
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-Bmc
|-2laps
|Alla Boyko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|-2laps
|Karin Groen (Ned)
|-2laps
|Daniela Veronesi (SMr)
|-2laps
|Alexandra Engen* (Swe)
|-2laps
|Lily Matthews* (GBr)
|-2laps
|Julie Krasniak* (Fra)
|-2laps
|Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour
|-2laps
|Samara Sheppard* (NZl)
|-2laps
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)
|-2laps
|Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|-2laps
|Silke Schmidt (Ger)
|-2laps
|Lorraine Truong* (Swi)
|-2laps
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|-2laps
|Evelyn Staffler (Ita)
|-2laps
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|-2laps
|Anna Oberparleiter* (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D.
|-2laps
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-Bmc
|-2laps
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|-2laps
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|-2laps
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn)
|-2laps
|Mirre Stallen (Ned)
|-2laps
|Sufen Ma (Chn)
|-2laps
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|-2laps
|Nicole Hanselmann* (Swi)
|-2laps
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|-2laps
|Nadine Rieder* (Ger)
|-2laps
|Zhuanzhuan Ye* (Chn)
|-2laps
|Myriam Saugy (Swi)
|-2laps
|Ying Liu (Chn)
|-2laps
|Alexa Hüni (Ger)
|-3laps
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger)
|-3laps
|Katherine O'shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|-3laps
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|-3laps
|Rozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|-3laps
|Tanja Starkermann* (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|-3laps
|Noga Korem* (Isr)
|-3laps
|Mariske Strauss* (RSA)
|-3laps
|Lesley Ingram (GBr)
|-3laps
|Caitlin De Wet* (RSA)
|-3laps
|Chiara Pastore* (Ita)
|-3laps
|Jodie Willett (Aus)
|-3laps
|Roberta Monaldini (SMr)
|DNF
|Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)
|DNF
|Tatjana Dold (Ger)
|DNF
|Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)
|DNF
|Qinglan Shi (Chn)
|DNF
|Mikaela Kofman* (Can)
|DNF
|Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|DNF
|Annika Smail (NZl)
|DNF
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|DNF
|Therese Rhodes* (Aus)
|DNS
|Marie-Claude Surprenant* (Can)
|DNS
|Marta Pastore* (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|81
|pts
|2
|Luna Pro Team
|63
|3
|Central Pro Team
|47
|4
|Subaru-Gary Fisher
|32
|5
|BH-Suntour
|30
|6
|Bikepark.ch Scott
|21
|7
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|18
|8
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|17
|9
|CCC Polkowice
|16
|10
|MBK Orbea
|14
|11
|Lapierre International
|13
|12
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|12
|13
|Specialized Factory Racing
|11
|14
|Giant Swiss Team
|10
|15
|Trek World Racing
|8
|16
|JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|7
|17
|Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|2
World Cup standings after four rounds
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|655
|pts
|2
|Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|640
|3
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|594
|4
|Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour
|570
|5
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|518
|6
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|518
|7
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|494
|8
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team
|480
|9
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|458
|10
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|440
|11
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|400
|12
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|340
|13
|Mary McConneloug (USA)
|318
|14
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott
|309
|15
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|290
|16
|Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea
|260
|17
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|259
|18
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing
|256
|19
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|235
|20
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|224
|21
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|222
|22
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|218
|23
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team
|205
|24
|Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing
|203
|25
|Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa) Massi Team
|178
|26
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team
|178
|27
|Rosara Joseph (NZl)
|174
|28
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|168
|29
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|164
|30
|Alexandra Engen* (Swe)
|164
|31
|Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)
|163
|32
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|162
|33
|Annie Last* (GBr)
|162
|34
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|156
|35
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|150
|36
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|149
|37
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|142
|38
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|137
|39
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|134
|40
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|130
|41
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|120
|42
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|115
|43
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour
|108
|44
|Monique Pua Sawicki (USA)
|102
|45
|Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour
|100
|46
|Barbara Benko* (Hun)
|93
|47
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|88
|48
|Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|86
|49
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC
|84
|50
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|80
|51
|Nicola Leary (NZl)
|80
|52
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|70
|53
|Judith Pollinger* (Ita)
|63
|54
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|62
|55
|Vivienne Meyer* (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|56
|56
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|56
|57
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|52
|58
|Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea
|49
|59
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger)
|46
|60
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|45
|61
|Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)
|45
|62
|Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)
|42
|63
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour
|42
|64
|Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott
|41
|65
|Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|39
|66
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|38
|67
|Vera Andreeva* (Rus)
|38
|68
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team
|33
|69
|Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus)
|29
|70
|Yolande Speedy (RSA)
|28
|71
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|27
|72
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|25
|73
|Evelyn Staffler (Ita)
|22
|74
|Maaike Polspoel* (Bel)
|21
|75
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)
|21
|76
|Julie Krasniak* (Fra)
|20
|77
|Chloe Forsman (USA)
|19
|78
|Silke Schmidt (Ger)
|19
|79
|Elisabeth Sveum* (Nor) Hard Rocx Racing Team
|18
|80
|Daniela Veronesi (SMr)
|18
|81
|Lily Matthews* (GBr)
|17
|82
|Tatjana Dold (Ger)
|13
|83
|Katarzyna Solus* (Pol)
|12
|84
|Melanie Spath (Ger)
|12
|85
|Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|11
|86
|Alla Boyko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|10
|87
|Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team
|10
|88
|Karin Groen (Ned)
|9
|89
|Camille Devi* (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane
|9
|90
|Mirre Stallen (Ned)
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|293
|pts
|2
|Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|202
|3
|Central Pro Team
|166
|4
|Subaru-Gary Fisher
|165
|5
|BH-Suntour
|114
|6
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|98
|7
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|71
|8
|Bikepark.ch Scott
|62
|9
|Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|60
|10
|JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|54
|11
|Specialized Factory Racing
|53
|12
|CCC Polkowice
|42
|13
|MBK Orbea
|42
|14
|Lapierre International
|32
|15
|Massi Team
|31
|16
|Trek World Racing
|27
|17
|Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|14
|18
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|12
|19
|Giant Swiss Team
|11
|20
|Team Merida Combee
|6
