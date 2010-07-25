Image 1 of 58 Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini Suditirol) gets her first World Cup victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 58 Nathalie Schneitter wins her first World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 58 U23 podium: Tanja Zakelj, Julie Bresset, Emily Batty. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 58 Teammates congratulate after Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol take 1-2. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 58 Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 58 Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 58 Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour) top U23. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 58 Eva Lechner and her teammate Nathalie Schneitter were the only women to ride this rooty drop. This year's women's cross country World Cup continues to be one of the most hard-fought, as both the fourth winner and the fourth World Cup leader in four rounds were awarded titles on Sunday in Champéry, Switzerland. Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) won the race before a home crowd, while her teammate Eva Lechner took over the leader's jersey from Catharine Pendrel (Luna).

For Schneitter it was possibly the biggest victory of her career, to win a World Cup on home soil. "It was a dream," she said. "I knew that if it stayed muddy in the forest, I could do well, and I was thinking that it would be possible to be on the podium, but I did not think of winning."

The 4.3-kilometre circuit may have been short, but it was more than tough enough. After a 3.2-kilometre start loop spread out the fields, the riders faced two difficult sections at opposite ends of the circuit. First, they had a very steep climb and then an immediate descent with a drop-off that launched them into the air for at least three metres. A ride-around was provided, but it was significantly slower.

From there the riders traversed the valley to the second, and main climb. At the top they dropped back into the woods for a long, muddy, singletrack descent full of roots and mud before heading into the start-finish area. Few riders could make it through a lap without running at least part of the circuit. The women did five laps plus a start loop.

The mad sprint from the gun saw Schneitter and Lechner immediately open a gap on the rest of the field. Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) gave chase, but couldn't quite close the gap to the front pair. Behind Koerber, the U23 World Cup leader Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour), was chasing in fourth and behind her a group kept forming and splintering, containing World Champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak-Ergon), Katerina Nash (Luna), Esther Süss, Sabine Spitz (Central Pro), Katrin Leumann, Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro), Georgia Gould (Luna) and Marie-Hélène Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain).

Significantly missing from the mix was the current World Cup leader Catharine Pendrel (Luna). Pendrel was having a rough day, starting with a sub-optimal start, then a jammed chain and, finally, a leaking tire that eventually required a wheel change. She would finish 16th and drop to third in the World Cup standings.

"I had a bad start, just didn't go fast enough," said Pendrel. "I got up to 11th, but entering the climb my chain lodged between my frame and cranks, and I lost a lot of time and places pulling it out. Just before entering the last lap at the end of the descent I burped my rear tire [lost air] and had to do a wheel change.

"The interruptions and running were tough mentally, but these things happen, particularly in ugly course conditions," she said. "It was not the best day, not the worst. I think I have good legs and look forward to challenging for the podium next weekend."

At the front, the first four were set: Schneitter, Lechner, Koerber and Bresset. Behind, the battle for fifth place continued for the first half of the race before Nash eventually settled into the final podium spot and began to open a gap on the remainder of the chasers.

Koerber, who needed to finish in front of Lechner to regain the World Cup lead she took after round two and lost to Pendrel after the next round, chased the Italian champion all race, but couldn't quite close the gap, finishing a scant 16 seconds behind her.

"I was getting close a few times, but I couldn't quite catch her," said Koerber. "I think I was climbing well, but losing some time on the descents. This just makes me more motivated for next weekend [round five], because I would really like to go into the final race in the US wearing that leader's jersey."

The gap between the top three is still tight, with Lechner at 655 points, Koerber at 640 and Pendrel at 594. Bresset continues to hold the Under 23 jersey.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 1:45:40 2 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:02:13 3 Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:02:29 4 Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:03:24 5 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:03:39 6 Esther Süss (Swi) 0:04:00 7 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team 0:05:10 8 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 0:05:18 9 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team 0:05:35 10 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:05:36 11 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:05:40 12 Mary McConneloug (USA) 0:05:47 13 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:06:10 14 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:06:12 15 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Ccc Polkowice 0:07:01 16 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:07:49 17 Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea 0:08:23 18 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 0:09:10 19 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:09:53 20 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing 21 Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 0:11:36 22 Katherine Compton (USA) 0:11:45 23 Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing 0:11:57 24 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 0:12:04 25 Vivienne Meyer* (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:12:47 26 Annie Last* (GBr) 0:13:13 27 Rosara Joseph (NZl) 0:13:14 28 Amanda Sin (Can) 0:13:29 29 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:13:39 30 Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team 0:14:08 31 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Ccc Polkowice 0:14:26 32 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 0:14:29 33 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 0:14:31 34 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:14:58 35 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:15:12 36 Fanny Bourdon* (Fra) 0:15:17 37 Barbara Benko* (Hun) 0:15:31 38 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Ccc Polkowice 0:15:36 39 Judith Pollinger* (Ita) 0:16:06 40 Yolande Speedy (RSA) 0:16:15 41 Sandra Walter (Can) 0:17:02 42 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 0:17:13 43 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:17:29 44 Fabienne Niederberger (Swi) 0:17:52 45 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 0:18:23 46 Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-Bmc 0:19:06 -1lap Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea -1lap Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team -1lap Chloe Forsman (USA) -1lap Elisabeth Sveum* (Nor) Hard Rocx Racing Team -1lap Paula Gorycka* (Pol) Ccc Polkowice -1lap Rie Katayama (Jpn) -1lap Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee -1lap Coralie Redelsperger (Fra) -1lap Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) -1lap Katarzyna Solus* (Pol) -1lap Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-Bmc -2laps Alla Boyko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team -2laps Karin Groen (Ned) -2laps Daniela Veronesi (SMr) -2laps Alexandra Engen* (Swe) -2laps Lily Matthews* (GBr) -2laps Julie Krasniak* (Fra) -2laps Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour -2laps Samara Sheppard* (NZl) -2laps Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) -2laps Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team -2laps Silke Schmidt (Ger) -2laps Lorraine Truong* (Swi) -2laps Stephanie Wiedner (Aut) -2laps Evelyn Staffler (Ita) -2laps Catherine Vipond (Can) -2laps Anna Oberparleiter* (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D. -2laps Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-Bmc -2laps Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team -2laps Maaris Meier (Est) -2laps Chengyuan Ren (Chn) -2laps Mirre Stallen (Ned) -2laps Sufen Ma (Chn) -2laps Kristien Nelen (Bel) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team -2laps Nicole Hanselmann* (Swi) -2laps Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) -2laps Nadine Rieder* (Ger) -2laps Zhuanzhuan Ye* (Chn) -2laps Myriam Saugy (Swi) -2laps Ying Liu (Chn) -2laps Alexa Hüni (Ger) -3laps Ivonne Kraft (Ger) -3laps Katherine O'shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition -3laps Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) -3laps Rozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee -3laps Tanja Starkermann* (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team -3laps Noga Korem* (Isr) -3laps Mariske Strauss* (RSA) -3laps Lesley Ingram (GBr) -3laps Caitlin De Wet* (RSA) -3laps Chiara Pastore* (Ita) -3laps Jodie Willett (Aus) -3laps Roberta Monaldini (SMr) DNF Eszter Erdelyi (Hun) DNF Tatjana Dold (Ger) DNF Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi) DNF Qinglan Shi (Chn) DNF Mikaela Kofman* (Can) DNF Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott DNF Annika Smail (NZl) DNF Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) DNF Therese Rhodes* (Aus) DNS Marie-Claude Surprenant* (Can) DNS Marta Pastore* (Ita)

Elite women teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 81 pts 2 Luna Pro Team 63 3 Central Pro Team 47 4 Subaru-Gary Fisher 32 5 BH-Suntour 30 6 Bikepark.ch Scott 21 7 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 18 8 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 17 9 CCC Polkowice 16 10 MBK Orbea 14 11 Lapierre International 13 12 Multivan Merida Biking Team 12 13 Specialized Factory Racing 11 14 Giant Swiss Team 10 15 Trek World Racing 8 16 JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 7 17 Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 2

World Cup standings after four rounds

World Cup individual standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 655 pts 2 Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 640 3 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 594 4 Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour 570 5 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 518 6 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 518 7 Esther Süss (Swi) 494 8 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team 480 9 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 458 10 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 440 11 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 400 12 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 340 13 Mary McConneloug (USA) 318 14 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott 309 15 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 290 16 Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea 260 17 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 259 18 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing 256 19 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 235 20 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 224 21 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 222 22 Hanna Klein (Ger) 218 23 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team 205 24 Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing 203 25 Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa) Massi Team 178 26 Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team 178 27 Rosara Joseph (NZl) 174 28 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 168 29 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 164 30 Alexandra Engen* (Swe) 164 31 Fanny Bourdon* (Fra) 163 32 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 162 33 Annie Last* (GBr) 162 34 Annika Langvad (Den) 156 35 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 150 36 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee 149 37 Amanda Sin (Can) 142 38 Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 137 39 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 134 40 Katherine Compton (USA) 130 41 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 120 42 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 115 43 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour 108 44 Monique Pua Sawicki (USA) 102 45 Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour 100 46 Barbara Benko* (Hun) 93 47 Coralie Redelsperger (Fra) 88 48 Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice 86 49 Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC 84 50 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 80 51 Nicola Leary (NZl) 80 52 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 70 53 Judith Pollinger* (Ita) 63 54 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 62 55 Vivienne Meyer* (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 56 56 Fabienne Niederberger (Swi) 56 57 Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) 52 58 Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea 49 59 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) 46 60 Catherine Vipond (Can) 45 61 Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi) 45 62 Eszter Erdelyi (Hun) 42 63 Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour 42 64 Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott 41 65 Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC 39 66 Mical Dyck (Can) 38 67 Vera Andreeva* (Rus) 38 68 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team 33 69 Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus) 29 70 Yolande Speedy (RSA) 28 71 Sandra Walter (Can) 27 72 Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 25 73 Evelyn Staffler (Ita) 22 74 Maaike Polspoel* (Bel) 21 75 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) 21 76 Julie Krasniak* (Fra) 20 77 Chloe Forsman (USA) 19 78 Silke Schmidt (Ger) 19 79 Elisabeth Sveum* (Nor) Hard Rocx Racing Team 18 80 Daniela Veronesi (SMr) 18 81 Lily Matthews* (GBr) 17 82 Tatjana Dold (Ger) 13 83 Katarzyna Solus* (Pol) 12 84 Melanie Spath (Ger) 12 85 Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team 11 86 Alla Boyko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 10 87 Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team 10 88 Karin Groen (Ned) 9 89 Camille Devi* (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane 9 90 Mirre Stallen (Ned) 8