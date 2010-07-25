Trending

Schneitter surprises with World Cup win

Lechner, Koerber round out top three

Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini Suditirol) gets her first World Cup victory

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Nathalie Schneitter wins her first World Cup

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
U23 podium: Tanja Zakelj, Julie Bresset, Emily Batty.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Teammates congratulate after Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol take 1-2.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour) top U23.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Eva Lechner and her teammate Nathalie Schneitter were the only women to ride this rooty drop.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Willow Koerber

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Eva Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter rode everyone off their wheels.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Chengyuan Ren (China) returned to the World Cup after disappearing in 2009.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
World Cup leader Eva Lechner.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Nathalie Schneitter's fan club had banners up on the course.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Team Norway - Lene Byberg and Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesj

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Catherine Pendrel works her way through traffic after two mechanicals.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Mary McConneloug (enda/Seven/NoTubes)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Bikepark.ch Scott) has switched from Downhill to XC.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Sabine Spitz (Central Pro Team) is returning to form after an early season absence.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Georgia Gould (luna)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Katerina Nash (Luna)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
World Champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini) rounds the first corner

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
USA Cyclo-cross Champion Katie Compton (Planet Bike) is no stranger to riding in mud

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Suditirol) rides a big drop on her way to second place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) rides the highly technical course brilliantly to take third place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) continues her comeback with a top 20 ride

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost) begins the long climb alone

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) with a solid 12th place ride

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
World Champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing) was off her bike more than usual today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) runs a difficult descent

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini) on a technical descent

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Emily Batty (Trek World Team) takes third in the Under 23 competition

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost) descends in ninth position

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Katrin Leumann (Goldwurst Power) rips through the heavy mud

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) rides herself onto another World Cup podium

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) on a steep descent

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) credited her tires for helping to ride the mud and roots

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Chloe Forsman (Team USA) rides some whoops in the woods

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Amanda Sin (Team Canada) will get a top 30 today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini) appears to be enjoying the drops as she rides in the top 10

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) runs the first steep descent

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
French sensation Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour) has no trouble at all with the drop-off

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Eventual winner Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini) runs the first big drop with Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) close behind

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Chloe Forsman (Team USA) rounds the first set of turns

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Lene Byberg (Specialized) at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Last season's World Cup series winner Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The start/finish had a sharp U-turn in the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Teammates Nathalie Schneitter and Eva Lechner embrace at the finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini) is overcome with joy at the finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) and an elite group of chasers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) closes the gap to Eva Lechner on the last lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini) rides brilliantly in second place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
World Cup leader Catherine Pendrel (Luna) descends over the roots

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Katrin Leumann (Goldwurst Power) leads out the elite women at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The Swiss Alps made a spectacular backgroud for the racing today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

This year's women's cross country World Cup continues to be one of the most hard-fought, as both the fourth winner and the fourth World Cup leader in four rounds were awarded titles on Sunday in Champéry, Switzerland. Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) won the race before a home crowd, while her teammate Eva Lechner took over the leader's jersey from Catharine Pendrel (Luna).

For Schneitter it was possibly the biggest victory of her career, to win a World Cup on home soil. "It was a dream," she said. "I knew that if it stayed muddy in the forest, I could do well, and I was thinking that it would be possible to be on the podium, but I did not think of winning."

The 4.3-kilometre circuit may have been short, but it was more than tough enough. After a 3.2-kilometre start loop spread out the fields, the riders faced two difficult sections at opposite ends of the circuit. First, they had a very steep climb and then an immediate descent with a drop-off that launched them into the air for at least three metres. A ride-around was provided, but it was significantly slower.

From there the riders traversed the valley to the second, and main climb. At the top they dropped back into the woods for a long, muddy, singletrack descent full of roots and mud before heading into the start-finish area. Few riders could make it through a lap without running at least part of the circuit. The women did five laps plus a start loop.

The mad sprint from the gun saw Schneitter and Lechner immediately open a gap on the rest of the field. Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) gave chase, but couldn't quite close the gap to the front pair. Behind Koerber, the U23 World Cup leader Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour), was chasing in fourth and behind her a group kept forming and splintering, containing World Champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak-Ergon), Katerina Nash (Luna), Esther Süss, Sabine Spitz (Central Pro), Katrin Leumann, Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro), Georgia Gould (Luna) and Marie-Hélène Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain).

Significantly missing from the mix was the current World Cup leader Catharine Pendrel (Luna). Pendrel was having a rough day, starting with a sub-optimal start, then a jammed chain and, finally, a leaking tire that eventually required a wheel change. She would finish 16th and drop to third in the World Cup standings.

"I had a bad start, just didn't go fast enough," said Pendrel. "I got up to 11th, but entering the climb my chain lodged between my frame and cranks, and I lost a lot of time and places pulling it out. Just before entering the last lap at the end of the descent I burped my rear tire [lost air] and had to do a wheel change.

"The interruptions and running were tough mentally, but these things happen, particularly in ugly course conditions," she said. "It was not the best day, not the worst. I think I have good legs and look forward to challenging for the podium next weekend."

At the front, the first four were set: Schneitter, Lechner, Koerber and Bresset. Behind, the battle for fifth place continued for the first half of the race before Nash eventually settled into the final podium spot and began to open a gap on the remainder of the chasers.

Koerber, who needed to finish in front of Lechner to regain the World Cup lead she took after round two and lost to Pendrel after the next round, chased the Italian champion all race, but couldn't quite close the gap, finishing a scant 16 seconds behind her.

"I was getting close a few times, but I couldn't quite catch her," said Koerber. "I think I was climbing well, but losing some time on the descents. This just makes me more motivated for next weekend [round five], because I would really like to go into the final race in the US wearing that leader's jersey."

The gap between the top three is still tight, with Lechner at 655 points, Koerber at 640 and Pendrel at 594. Bresset continues to hold the Under 23 jersey.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol1:45:40
2Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:02:13
3Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Trek0:02:29
4Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour0:03:24
5Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:03:39
6Esther Süss (Swi)0:04:00
7Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team0:05:10
8Katrin Leumann (Swi)0:05:18
9Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team0:05:35
10Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:05:36
11Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:05:40
12Mary McConneloug (USA)0:05:47
13Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:06:10
14Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:06:12
15Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Ccc Polkowice0:07:01
16Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:07:49
17Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea0:08:23
18Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International0:09:10
19Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:09:53
20Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing
21Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team0:11:36
22Katherine Compton (USA)0:11:45
23Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing0:11:57
24Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team0:12:04
25Vivienne Meyer* (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:12:47
26Annie Last* (GBr)0:13:13
27Rosara Joseph (NZl)0:13:14
28Amanda Sin (Can)0:13:29
29Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:13:39
30Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team0:14:08
31Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Ccc Polkowice0:14:26
32Janka Stevkova (Svk)0:14:29
33Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo0:14:31
34Hanna Klein (Ger)0:14:58
35Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour0:15:12
36Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)0:15:17
37Barbara Benko* (Hun)0:15:31
38Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) Ccc Polkowice0:15:36
39Judith Pollinger* (Ita)0:16:06
40Yolande Speedy (RSA)0:16:15
41Sandra Walter (Can)0:17:02
42Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:17:13
43Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek0:17:29
44Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)0:17:52
45Anna Villar Argente (Spa)0:18:23
46Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-Bmc0:19:06
-1lapNina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea
-1lapAnne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team
-1lapChloe Forsman (USA)
-1lapElisabeth Sveum* (Nor) Hard Rocx Racing Team
-1lapPaula Gorycka* (Pol) Ccc Polkowice
-1lapRie Katayama (Jpn)
-1lapLaura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
-1lapCoralie Redelsperger (Fra)
-1lapNataliya Krompets (Ukr)
-1lapKatarzyna Solus* (Pol)
-1lapMaria Osl (Aut) Fischer-Bmc
-2lapsAlla Boyko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
-2lapsKarin Groen (Ned)
-2lapsDaniela Veronesi (SMr)
-2lapsAlexandra Engen* (Swe)
-2lapsLily Matthews* (GBr)
-2lapsJulie Krasniak* (Fra)
-2lapsCaroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour
-2lapsSamara Sheppard* (NZl)
-2lapsSofia Pezzatti (Swi)
-2lapsCarina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
-2lapsSilke Schmidt (Ger)
-2lapsLorraine Truong* (Swi)
-2lapsStephanie Wiedner (Aut)
-2lapsEvelyn Staffler (Ita)
-2lapsCatherine Vipond (Can)
-2lapsAnna Oberparleiter* (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D.
-2lapsCorina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-Bmc
-2lapsAdelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
-2lapsMaaris Meier (Est)
-2lapsChengyuan Ren (Chn)
-2lapsMirre Stallen (Ned)
-2lapsSufen Ma (Chn)
-2lapsKristien Nelen (Bel) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
-2lapsNicole Hanselmann* (Swi)
-2lapsNicoletta De Jager (Ned)
-2lapsNadine Rieder* (Ger)
-2lapsZhuanzhuan Ye* (Chn)
-2lapsMyriam Saugy (Swi)
-2lapsYing Liu (Chn)
-2lapsAlexa Hüni (Ger)
-3lapsIvonne Kraft (Ger)
-3lapsKatherine O'shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
-3lapsRocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
-3lapsRozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee
-3lapsTanja Starkermann* (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
-3lapsNoga Korem* (Isr)
-3lapsMariske Strauss* (RSA)
-3lapsLesley Ingram (GBr)
-3lapsCaitlin De Wet* (RSA)
-3lapsChiara Pastore* (Ita)
-3lapsJodie Willett (Aus)
-3lapsRoberta Monaldini (SMr)
DNFEszter Erdelyi (Hun)
DNFTatjana Dold (Ger)
DNFKathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)
DNFQinglan Shi (Chn)
DNFMikaela Kofman* (Can)
DNFVirginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
DNFAnnika Smail (NZl)
DNFAsa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
DNFTherese Rhodes* (Aus)
DNSMarie-Claude Surprenant* (Can)
DNSMarta Pastore* (Ita)

Elite women teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol81pts
2Luna Pro Team63
3Central Pro Team47
4Subaru-Gary Fisher32
5BH-Suntour30
6Bikepark.ch Scott21
7Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain18
8Topeak Ergon Racing Team17
9CCC Polkowice16
10MBK Orbea14
11Lapierre International13
12Multivan Merida Biking Team12
13Specialized Factory Racing11
14Giant Swiss Team10
15Trek World Racing8
16JBG-2 Professional MTB Team7
17Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team2

World Cup standings after four rounds

World Cup individual standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol655pts
2Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher640
3Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team594
4Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour570
5Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team518
6Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team518
7Esther Süss (Swi)494
8Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team480
9Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol458
10Katrin Leumann (Swi)440
11Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team400
12Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain340
13Mary McConneloug (USA)318
14Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott309
15Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team290
16Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea260
17Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher259
18Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing256
19Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International235
20Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team224
21Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice222
22Hanna Klein (Ger)218
23Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team205
24Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing203
25Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa) Massi Team178
26Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team178
27Rosara Joseph (NZl)174
28Anna Villar Argente (Spa)168
29Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team164
30Alexandra Engen* (Swe)164
31Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)163
32Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo162
33Annie Last* (GBr)162
34Annika Langvad (Den)156
35Janka Stevkova (Svk)150
36Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee149
37Amanda Sin (Can)142
38Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team137
39Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)134
40Katherine Compton (USA)130
41Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team120
42Rie Katayama (Jpn)115
43Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour108
44Monique Pua Sawicki (USA)102
45Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour100
46Barbara Benko* (Hun)93
47Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)88
48Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice86
49Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC84
50Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice80
51Nicola Leary (NZl)80
52Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice70
53Judith Pollinger* (Ita)63
54Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team62
55Vivienne Meyer* (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol56
56Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)56
57Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)52
58Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea49
59Ivonne Kraft (Ger)46
60Catherine Vipond (Can)45
61Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)45
62Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)42
63Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour42
64Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott41
65Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC39
66Mical Dyck (Can)38
67Vera Andreeva* (Rus)38
68Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team33
69Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus)29
70Yolande Speedy (RSA)28
71Sandra Walter (Can)27
72Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo25
73Evelyn Staffler (Ita)22
74Maaike Polspoel* (Bel)21
75Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)21
76Julie Krasniak* (Fra)20
77Chloe Forsman (USA)19
78Silke Schmidt (Ger)19
79Elisabeth Sveum* (Nor) Hard Rocx Racing Team18
80Daniela Veronesi (SMr)18
81Lily Matthews* (GBr)17
82Tatjana Dold (Ger)13
83Katarzyna Solus* (Pol)12
84Melanie Spath (Ger)12
85Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team11
86Alla Boyko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team10
87Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team10
88Karin Groen (Ned)9
89Camille Devi* (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane9
90Mirre Stallen (Ned)8

World Cup team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team293pts
2Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol202
3Central Pro Team166
4Subaru-Gary Fisher165
5BH-Suntour114
6Topeak Ergon Racing Team98
7Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain71
8Bikepark.ch Scott62
9Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team60
10JBG-2 Professional MTB Team54
11Specialized Factory Racing53
12CCC Polkowice42
13MBK Orbea42
14Lapierre International32
15Massi Team31
16Trek World Racing27
17Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo14
18Multivan Merida Biking Team12
19Giant Swiss Team11
20Team Merida Combee6

