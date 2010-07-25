Trending

Swiss Vogel flies to World Cup win in Champéry

Kulhavy, Schurter round out top three

Newly crowned US champion Todd Wells (Specialized).

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birell-Specialized Cycling Team).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower Mtb-Racing).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Julien Absalon (Orbea) makes his way over slippery roots.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Julien Absalon (Orbea) was in the early lead group.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
It was actually quicker to jump down the dropoff than take the alternate route.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Riders wait to start the men's race.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The start of the men's race.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Julien Absalon (Orbea) over a large drop.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Mathias Fluckiger (Trek World Racing) U23 leader.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower Mtb-Racing) wins the men's race.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) is making a bid for the Belgian Olympic team.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
US Champion Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Christoph Sauser (Specialized Factory Racing).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
US U23 Champion Stephen Ettinger.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
World Champion Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower Mtb-Racing).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Stephane Tempier (TX Active Bianchi).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Men's podium: Mathias Fluckiger, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Florian Vogel, Nino Schurter, Julien Absalon.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Top team Scott-Swisspower Mtb-Racing.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
U23 podium: Martin Fanger, Mathias Fluckiger, Thomas Litscher.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Julien Absalon (Orbea) was shattered when he came across the line.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jusoslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birell) gets the hole shot.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Burry Stander (Specialized) early in the race ahead of Vogel.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Julien Absalon (Orbea) riding in fifth place early in the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Former world champion Christoph Sauser (Specialized) riding a big drop.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Cyclo-cross star Sven Nys riding to 16th place today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Niels Wubben (Rabobank) rode the drops like a downhiller.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) ate the drops like candy.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Julien Absalon (Orbea) running the mud while in the lead.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) closing in on Absalon.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The mighty Absalon was not able to shake Vogel.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jusoslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birell) in the second group with the world champion on his wheel.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riders come down the pavement one last time.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Elite men's start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) cruises into the finish.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Elite men speed into the steep Alps.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
S-turns greeted the riders soon after the start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) rides a big drop.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Burry Stander (Specialized) riding in third position on lap two.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
World champion Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) dismounting for some mud.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Julien Absalon (Orbea) riding a rooty descent.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower) chasing the Absalon breakaway.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jusoslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birell) rode a fabulous race to stay in touch with the leaders.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Todd Wells (Specialized) riding roots and mud while in the top ten.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jose Antonio Hermida (Merida Multivan) could only manage tenth place today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) continues his comeback from surgery by riding to 14th place today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The venue at Champéry is among the most beautiful of the year.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Mathias Fluckiger (Trek World Team) followed by Nino Schurter with one lap to go.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The fourth round of the Mountain Bike World Cup in Champéry, Switzerland, finished very satisfactorily for local fans, when Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower) added a men's home win to the women's one earlier in the day. His teammate and World Champion Nino Schurter took third behind the European champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birell-Specialized), with another Swiss rider, Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing) taking fourth and the Under 23 title.

"I knew it was important to be out in front on this course," said Vogel. "So I attacked very hard at the beginning. When Julien came up and then attacked, I was pretty concerned, but I could tell that he was struggling a bit in some of the more technical sections.

"I was most worried about Kulhavy, because he looked to be climbing very well, but then I could see he was actually more tired, so I knew that I had to make my chance on that final climb," said Vogel.  "This is a very big win for me, only my second World Cup, and to win in Switzerland is very special."

The 4.3-kilometre circuit may have been short, but it was more than tough enough. After a 3.2-kilometre start loop spread out the field, the riders faced two difficult sections at opposite ends of the circuit. First, they had a very steep climb and then an immediate descent with a drop-off that launched them into the air for at least three metres. A ride-around was provided, but it was significantly slower.

From there, the riders traversed the valley to the second, and main climb. At the top they dropped back into the woods for a long, muddy, singletrack descent full of roots and mud before heading into the start-finish area. Few riders could make it through a lap without running at least part of the circuit. The men were downgraded from seven to six laps, plus a start loop.

The race saw a split happen on the start loop, with Vogel and defending Champéry champion Burry Stander (Specialized) gaining 10 seconds on Schurter, who was closely followed by Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Trek-Lorca), Kulhavy and World Cup leader Julien Absalon (Orbea).

Absalon bridged up to the two leaders on the first lap and set a blistering pace, eventually dropping first Stander and then Vogel. Absalon began to pull away in the middle part of the race, opening a gap of over 20 seconds on Vogel, with Stander struggling to hold onto third from the chase behind. Schurter was having difficulties with a broken saddle mid-race and had to stop in the pit on the third lap to change it, falling back to fifth.

Late in the fourth lap Absalon flatted, losing most of his advantage over Vogel, which seemed to re-energize the Swiss rider just as his rival was beginning to fade. The race was coming back together at the front, with Kulhavy joining Vogel in the lead on lap five and Schurter and the lead U23 rider Flückiger racing for third. Absalon had faded to fifth, and was in danger of getting caught by Stander.

The front duo gradually opened a gap on Schurter and Flückiger through the final lap, and then Vogel launched a massive attack on the last climb, cresting the top nine seconds in front and extending it to 11 seconds by the line. Schurter was closing on Kulhavy in the last half lap, but it wasn't enough, and he came in for third, 24 seconds behind the Czech rider. Flückiger took fourth - and the U23 title - followed by Absalon.

Absalon continues to hold onto the World Cup lead, with 710 points, but Schurter is now only 24 points back, and Kulhavy is only 50 points back.

Todd Wells (Specialized) was the top North American man, in 12th, and was disappointed to finish just out of the top 10. "I thought that I could hold onto 10th going into the last lap, but then on that last climb my legs just didn't have it," said Wells.

Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant), in his first real test since knee surgery in the pre-season, finished a strong 14th, and said that the knee held up well. "The worst pressure was when I came off on a rooty descent and had to jump over my bike. I could feel that the flexibility still isn't all there, but otherwise it was just fine," said Craig.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing1:44:08
2Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena-Birell-Specialized Cycling Team0:00:11
3Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:00:35
4Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing0:00:48
5Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea0:01:03
6Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing0:01:24
7Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing0:02:20
8Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour0:02:34
9Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Msc Bikes0:03:29
10José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:04:00
11Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo0:04:19
12Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing0:04:27
13Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team0:04:29
14Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:04:33
15Thomas Litscher* (Swi) M.I.G. Team0:05:00
16Sven Nys (Bel)0:05:17
17Stéphane Tempier (Fra) Tx Active Bianchi0:05:30
18Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:06:13
19Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:06:38
20Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:06:43
21Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:06:44
22Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek0:07:03
23Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec0:07:17
24François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies0:07:28
25Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:07:53
26Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling0:08:08
27Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:08:19
28Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:08:53
29Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita)
30Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea0:09:03
31Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)0:09:23
32Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:09:33
33Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:09:45
34Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:10:11
35Fabien Canal* (Fra) Keops Itwo0:10:17
36Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:10:25
37Derek Zandstra (Can)0:10:26
38Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:10:34
39Niels Wubben* (Ned) Team Merida Combee0:10:35
40Martino Fruet (Ita)0:10:41
41Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:10:50
42Michael Broderick (USA)0:11:09
43Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:11:11
44Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)0:11:13
45Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea0:11:18
46Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:11:20
47Guillaume Vinit (Fra) BH-Suntour0:11:34
48Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek0:11:37
49Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:11:41
50Magnus Darvell (Swe)0:11:55
51Pascal Meyer* (Swi) M.I.G. Team0:12:20
52Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:12:36
53Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee0:12:46
54Robert Mennen (Ger)0:12:54
55Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International0:13:02
56Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team0:13:25
57Severin Disch* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team0:13:31
58Andrew Watson (Can)0:14:08
-1lapThomas Lapeyrie* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
-1lapAlexander Gehbauer* (Aut)
-1lapRobert Gehbauer (Aut)
-1lapMarco Minnaard* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
-1lapMarc Colom (Fra)
-1lapPascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
-2lapsJiri Hudecek (Cze)
-2lapsYader Zoli (Ita) Surfing Shop
-2lapsMichele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
-2lapsUmberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
-2lapsFabian Strecker* (Ger)
-2lapsFreddy Betremieux* (Fra)
-2lapsAlexis Chenevier* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
-2lapsJérémy Huguenin* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
-2lapsOleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
-2lapsSimon Scheiber* (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
-2lapsSepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
-2lapsSergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
-2lapsMartin Loo* (Est) Infotre - Leecougan
-2lapsGilles Sarrazin* (Fra)
-2lapsSebastien Carabin* (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team
-2lapsLukas Loretz* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
-2lapsMattias Nilsson* (Swe)
-2lapsMichal Lami (Svk)
-2lapsVivien Legastelois (Fra) Keops Itwo
-2lapsZsolt Juhasz* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
-2lapsPeter Glassford (Can)
-2lapsDavid Fletcher* (GBr)
-2lapsMatthias Rupp* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
-2lapsMykhaylo Batsutsa* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
-2lapsCristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)
-2lapsUwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
-3lapsChristopher Maletz (Ger)
-3lapsThibaut Bellanger* (Fra)
-3lapsNicolas Jeantet* (Ita) ISD Cycling Team
-3lapsMarc Stutzmann* (Swi)
-3lapsMarcus Schulte-Luenzum* (Ger) M.I.G. Team
-3lapsMatej Nepustil* (Cze) Merida Biking Team
-3lapsOndrej Cink* (Cze) Merida Biking Team
-3lapsMirco Widmer* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
-3lapsPierre Lebreton (Fra) BH-Suntour
-3lapsMatthias Hoi* (Aut)
-3lapsDaniel Eymann* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
-3lapsDirk Peters* (NZl)
-3lapsBjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
-3lapsGiancarlo Sax* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
-3lapsStephen Ettinger* (USA)
-3lapsSimon Stiebjahn* (Ger)
-3lapsRourke Croeser* (RSA)
-3lapsKyosuke Takei (Jpn)
-3lapsRussell Finsterwald* (USA) Subaru-Trek
-3lapsRuben Scheire* (Bel) Team Saeco
-3lapsRotem Ishai (Isr)
-3lapsMarcus Nicolai* (Ger)
-3lapsKornel Osicki* (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
-3lapsReto Indergand* (Swi) Frm Tg Zentralschweiz
-3lapsAdam Morka (Can)
-3lapsAndrew Blair (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
-3lapsDavid Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
-3lapsFabrice Leguevaques* (Fra)
-3lapsJack Hinkens* (USA)
-3lapsTim Lemmers* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
-3lapsSebastian Batchelor* (GBr) Infotre - Leecougan
-3lapsMatthias Leisling* (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team
-3lapsSebastian Szraucner (Ger)
-3lapsPeriklis Ilias (Gre) ISD Cycling Team
-3lapsRob Vangenechten* (Bel) Team Saeco
-3lapsJoris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
-3lapsAmaury Gernez Aurenge* (Fra) Keops Itwo
-3lapsBenjamin Buchi* (Swi)
-4lapsRobby De Bock* (Bel)
-4lapsJoshua Carlson (Aus)
-4lapsBenjamin Sonntag (Ger)
-4lapsChristoph Schwab* (Aut)
-4lapsKristian Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
-4lapsDana Weber (USA)
-4lapsKerry Werner* (USA)
-4lapsJakub Magnusek* (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
-4lapsHenrik Kippernes* (Nor) Team Fokus-Danica
-4lapsArtyom Golovaschenko* (Kaz)
-4lapsCameron Jette (Can)
-4lapsMark Csielka* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
-4lapsGabor Bogar (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
-4lapsTravis Frisby* (Aus)
-4lapsErnests Benhens* (Lat)
-4lapsAndras Szatmary* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
-4lapsKirill Kazantsev (Kaz)
-4lapsNikolay Zaitsev* (Kaz)
-4lapsFlorian Thie* (Swi)
-4lapsOleksandr Kachanov* (Ukr)
-4lapsJames Peacock* (Aus)
DNFCatriel Andres Soto (Arg) Infotre - Leecougan
DNFMatous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
DNFAlexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International
DNFNicola Rohrbach (Swi)
DNFGiuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D.
DNFIrjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
DNFAdrian Jackson (Aus)
DNFAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa)
DNFMarco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
DNFMoritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
DNFRene Tann (Ger)
DNFDmytro Titarenko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
DNFOla Kjören (Nor) Team Fokus-Danica
DNFCal Britten* (Aus)
DNFOliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team
DNFChristoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team
DNFAndrea Tiberi (Ita) Surfing Shop
DNFOlof Jonsson* (Swe) Eliza-Orbea Team
DNFFelix Euteneuer* (Ger)
DNFLukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
DNFSamuele Porro* (Ita)
DNFLukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
DSQIvan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
DNSRalph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
DNSErik Groen* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
DNSMatthias Stirnemann* (Swi)

Elite men teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing72pts
2Specialized Factory Racing69
3Multivan Merida Biking Team39
4Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team35
5Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team34
6Trek World Racing30
7Orbea29
8BH-Suntour23
9MSC Bikes22
10Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo20
11Giant Swiss Team18
12M.I.G. Team16
13TX Active Bianchi14
14Cannondale Factory Racing14
15Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain10
16Subaru-Gary Fisher9
17Elettroveneta-Corratec8
18Scott Les Saisies7
19Team New Cycling5

World Cup Standings after four rounds

World Cup individual standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea710pts
2Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing686
3Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team660
4José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team565
5Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing490
6Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing475
7Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing440
8Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing430
9Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing362
10Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea343
11Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team318
12Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team280
13Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing273
14Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo268
15Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi264
16Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour234
17Roel Paulissen (Bel) Cannondale Factory Racing229
18Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain228
19Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team222
20Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing215
21Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing212
22Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea211
23Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International211
24Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MSC Bikes208
25Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team204
26Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team202
27Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team194
28Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team190
29Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team185
30Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)176
31Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling164
32Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team148
33Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team144
34Thomas Litscher* (Swi) M.I.G. Team142
35François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies136
36Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team134
37Sven Nys (Bel)132
38Tony Longo (Ita)130
39Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing122
40Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec122
41Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher119
42Robert Mennen (Ger)118
43Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team114
44Martino Fruet (Ita)108
45Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)102
46Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International100
47Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)96
48Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher96
49Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee94
50Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita)88
51Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team88
52Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing87
53Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)82
54Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team78
55Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team78
56Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team73
57Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)70
58Derek Zandstra (Can)70
59Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.62
60Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team60
61Fabien Canal* (Fra) Keops ITWO54
62Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team49
63Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Hard Rock FRW A.S.D.46
64Liam Killeen (GBr)45
65Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing40
66Pascal Meyer* (Swi) M.I.G. Team39
67Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team38
68Filip Eberl (Cze)38
69Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team38
70Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team37
71Piotr Brzozka* (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team37
72Magnus Darvell (Swe)35
73Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi34
74Christof Bischof (Swi)33
75Niels Wubben* (Ned) Team Merida Combee29
76Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team27
77Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut)27
78Michael Broderick (USA)26
79Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team26
80Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team25
81Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team22
82Jiri Novak (Cze)22
83Marc Colom (Fra)22
84Guillaume Vinit (Fra) BH-Suntour21
85Balz Weber (Swi)20
86Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Surfing Shop18
87Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team15
88Rubens Valeriano (Bra)14
89Matthias Rupp* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing14
90Jiri Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team13
91Sebastien Carabin* (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team13
92Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec12
93Severin Disch* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team11
94Maxim Gogolev (Rus)11
95Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)11
96Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition11
97Andrew Watson (Can)10
98Thomas Lapeyrie* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies9
99David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)9
100Markus Bauer* (Ger)9
101Lachlan Norris (Aus)8
102Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team8

World Cup team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Multivan Merida Biking Team241pts
2Orbea229
3Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing210
4Specialized Factory Racing193
5Cannondale Factory Racing172
6Trek World Racing156
7Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team127
8Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team70
9Topeak Ergon Racing Team61
10Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo59
11TX Active Bianchi48
12Lapierre International44
13BH-Suntour41
14Giant Italia Team33
15MSC Bikes32
16Merida Biking Team30
17Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain29
18M.I.G. Team27
19Giant Swiss Team25
20Elettroveneta-Corratec17
21Scott Les Saisies11
22Subaru-Gary Fisher10
23Team New Cycling7
24S&H Superior MTB Team4
25Team Merida Combee2
26Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.1

