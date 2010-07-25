Image 1 of 54 Newly crowned US champion Todd Wells (Specialized). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 54 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 54 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birell-Specialized Cycling Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 54 Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower Mtb-Racing). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 54 Julien Absalon (Orbea) makes his way over slippery roots. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 54 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 54 Julien Absalon (Orbea) was in the early lead group. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 54 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 54 It was actually quicker to jump down the dropoff than take the alternate route. The fourth round of the Mountain Bike World Cup in Champéry, Switzerland, finished very satisfactorily for local fans, when Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower) added a men's home win to the women's one earlier in the day. His teammate and World Champion Nino Schurter took third behind the European champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birell-Specialized), with another Swiss rider, Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing) taking fourth and the Under 23 title.

"I knew it was important to be out in front on this course," said Vogel. "So I attacked very hard at the beginning. When Julien came up and then attacked, I was pretty concerned, but I could tell that he was struggling a bit in some of the more technical sections.

"I was most worried about Kulhavy, because he looked to be climbing very well, but then I could see he was actually more tired, so I knew that I had to make my chance on that final climb," said Vogel. "This is a very big win for me, only my second World Cup, and to win in Switzerland is very special."

The 4.3-kilometre circuit may have been short, but it was more than tough enough. After a 3.2-kilometre start loop spread out the field, the riders faced two difficult sections at opposite ends of the circuit. First, they had a very steep climb and then an immediate descent with a drop-off that launched them into the air for at least three metres. A ride-around was provided, but it was significantly slower.

From there, the riders traversed the valley to the second, and main climb. At the top they dropped back into the woods for a long, muddy, singletrack descent full of roots and mud before heading into the start-finish area. Few riders could make it through a lap without running at least part of the circuit. The men were downgraded from seven to six laps, plus a start loop.

The race saw a split happen on the start loop, with Vogel and defending Champéry champion Burry Stander (Specialized) gaining 10 seconds on Schurter, who was closely followed by Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Trek-Lorca), Kulhavy and World Cup leader Julien Absalon (Orbea).

Absalon bridged up to the two leaders on the first lap and set a blistering pace, eventually dropping first Stander and then Vogel. Absalon began to pull away in the middle part of the race, opening a gap of over 20 seconds on Vogel, with Stander struggling to hold onto third from the chase behind. Schurter was having difficulties with a broken saddle mid-race and had to stop in the pit on the third lap to change it, falling back to fifth.

Late in the fourth lap Absalon flatted, losing most of his advantage over Vogel, which seemed to re-energize the Swiss rider just as his rival was beginning to fade. The race was coming back together at the front, with Kulhavy joining Vogel in the lead on lap five and Schurter and the lead U23 rider Flückiger racing for third. Absalon had faded to fifth, and was in danger of getting caught by Stander.

The front duo gradually opened a gap on Schurter and Flückiger through the final lap, and then Vogel launched a massive attack on the last climb, cresting the top nine seconds in front and extending it to 11 seconds by the line. Schurter was closing on Kulhavy in the last half lap, but it wasn't enough, and he came in for third, 24 seconds behind the Czech rider. Flückiger took fourth - and the U23 title - followed by Absalon.

Absalon continues to hold onto the World Cup lead, with 710 points, but Schurter is now only 24 points back, and Kulhavy is only 50 points back.

Todd Wells (Specialized) was the top North American man, in 12th, and was disappointed to finish just out of the top 10. "I thought that I could hold onto 10th going into the last lap, but then on that last climb my legs just didn't have it," said Wells.

Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant), in his first real test since knee surgery in the pre-season, finished a strong 14th, and said that the knee held up well. "The worst pressure was when I came off on a rooty descent and had to jump over my bike. I could feel that the flexibility still isn't all there, but otherwise it was just fine," said Craig.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 1:44:08 2 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena-Birell-Specialized Cycling Team 0:00:11 3 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:00:35 4 Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:00:48 5 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 0:01:03 6 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing 0:01:24 7 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing 0:02:20 8 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:02:34 9 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Msc Bikes 0:03:29 10 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:04:00 11 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 0:04:19 12 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 0:04:27 13 Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 0:04:29 14 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:04:33 15 Thomas Litscher* (Swi) M.I.G. Team 0:05:00 16 Sven Nys (Bel) 0:05:17 17 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) Tx Active Bianchi 0:05:30 18 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:06:13 19 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:06:38 20 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:06:43 21 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:06:44 22 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:07:03 23 Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec 0:07:17 24 François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies 0:07:28 25 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:07:53 26 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling 0:08:08 27 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:08:19 28 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:08:53 29 Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) 30 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea 0:09:03 31 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 0:09:23 32 Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:09:33 33 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:09:45 34 Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:10:11 35 Fabien Canal* (Fra) Keops Itwo 0:10:17 36 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:10:25 37 Derek Zandstra (Can) 0:10:26 38 Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:10:34 39 Niels Wubben* (Ned) Team Merida Combee 0:10:35 40 Martino Fruet (Ita) 0:10:41 41 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:10:50 42 Michael Broderick (USA) 0:11:09 43 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:11:11 44 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 0:11:13 45 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea 0:11:18 46 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:11:20 47 Guillaume Vinit (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:11:34 48 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:11:37 49 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:11:41 50 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 0:11:55 51 Pascal Meyer* (Swi) M.I.G. Team 0:12:20 52 Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:12:36 53 Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee 0:12:46 54 Robert Mennen (Ger) 0:12:54 55 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 0:13:02 56 Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team 0:13:25 57 Severin Disch* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 0:13:31 58 Andrew Watson (Can) 0:14:08 -1lap Thomas Lapeyrie* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies -1lap Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut) -1lap Robert Gehbauer (Aut) -1lap Marco Minnaard* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team -1lap Marc Colom (Fra) -1lap Pascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team -2laps Jiri Hudecek (Cze) -2laps Yader Zoli (Ita) Surfing Shop -2laps Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec -2laps Umberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. -2laps Fabian Strecker* (Ger) -2laps Freddy Betremieux* (Fra) -2laps Alexis Chenevier* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies -2laps Jérémy Huguenin* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team -2laps Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team -2laps Simon Scheiber* (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team -2laps Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team -2laps Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team -2laps Martin Loo* (Est) Infotre - Leecougan -2laps Gilles Sarrazin* (Fra) -2laps Sebastien Carabin* (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team -2laps Lukas Loretz* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team -2laps Mattias Nilsson* (Swe) -2laps Michal Lami (Svk) -2laps Vivien Legastelois (Fra) Keops Itwo -2laps Zsolt Juhasz* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team -2laps Peter Glassford (Can) -2laps David Fletcher* (GBr) -2laps Matthias Rupp* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing -2laps Mykhaylo Batsutsa* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team -2laps Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi) -2laps Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team -3laps Christopher Maletz (Ger) -3laps Thibaut Bellanger* (Fra) -3laps Nicolas Jeantet* (Ita) ISD Cycling Team -3laps Marc Stutzmann* (Swi) -3laps Marcus Schulte-Luenzum* (Ger) M.I.G. Team -3laps Matej Nepustil* (Cze) Merida Biking Team -3laps Ondrej Cink* (Cze) Merida Biking Team -3laps Mirco Widmer* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team -3laps Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH-Suntour -3laps Matthias Hoi* (Aut) -3laps Daniel Eymann* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team -3laps Dirk Peters* (NZl) -3laps Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team -3laps Giancarlo Sax* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team -3laps Stephen Ettinger* (USA) -3laps Simon Stiebjahn* (Ger) -3laps Rourke Croeser* (RSA) -3laps Kyosuke Takei (Jpn) -3laps Russell Finsterwald* (USA) Subaru-Trek -3laps Ruben Scheire* (Bel) Team Saeco -3laps Rotem Ishai (Isr) -3laps Marcus Nicolai* (Ger) -3laps Kornel Osicki* (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team -3laps Reto Indergand* (Swi) Frm Tg Zentralschweiz -3laps Adam Morka (Can) -3laps Andrew Blair (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition -3laps David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) -3laps Fabrice Leguevaques* (Fra) -3laps Jack Hinkens* (USA) -3laps Tim Lemmers* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team -3laps Sebastian Batchelor* (GBr) Infotre - Leecougan -3laps Matthias Leisling* (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team -3laps Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) -3laps Periklis Ilias (Gre) ISD Cycling Team -3laps Rob Vangenechten* (Bel) Team Saeco -3laps Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team -3laps Amaury Gernez Aurenge* (Fra) Keops Itwo -3laps Benjamin Buchi* (Swi) -4laps Robby De Bock* (Bel) -4laps Joshua Carlson (Aus) -4laps Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) -4laps Christoph Schwab* (Aut) -4laps Kristian Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team -4laps Dana Weber (USA) -4laps Kerry Werner* (USA) -4laps Jakub Magnusek* (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team -4laps Henrik Kippernes* (Nor) Team Fokus-Danica -4laps Artyom Golovaschenko* (Kaz) -4laps Cameron Jette (Can) -4laps Mark Csielka* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team -4laps Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team -4laps Travis Frisby* (Aus) -4laps Ernests Benhens* (Lat) -4laps Andras Szatmary* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team -4laps Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) -4laps Nikolay Zaitsev* (Kaz) -4laps Florian Thie* (Swi) -4laps Oleksandr Kachanov* (Ukr) -4laps James Peacock* (Aus) DNF Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Infotre - Leecougan DNF Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team DNF Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International DNF Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) DNF Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D. DNF Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team DNF Adrian Jackson (Aus) DNF Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) DNF Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing DNF Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNF Rene Tann (Ger) DNF Dmytro Titarenko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team DNF Ola Kjören (Nor) Team Fokus-Danica DNF Cal Britten* (Aus) DNF Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team DNF Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team DNF Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Surfing Shop DNF Olof Jonsson* (Swe) Eliza-Orbea Team DNF Felix Euteneuer* (Ger) DNF Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team DNF Samuele Porro* (Ita) DNF Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing DSQ Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team DNS Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNS Erik Groen* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team DNS Matthias Stirnemann* (Swi)

Elite men teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 72 pts 2 Specialized Factory Racing 69 3 Multivan Merida Biking Team 39 4 Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 35 5 Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 34 6 Trek World Racing 30 7 Orbea 29 8 BH-Suntour 23 9 MSC Bikes 22 10 Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 20 11 Giant Swiss Team 18 12 M.I.G. Team 16 13 TX Active Bianchi 14 14 Cannondale Factory Racing 14 15 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 10 16 Subaru-Gary Fisher 9 17 Elettroveneta-Corratec 8 18 Scott Les Saisies 7 19 Team New Cycling 5

World Cup Standings after four rounds

World Cup individual standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 710 pts 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 686 3 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 660 4 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 565 5 Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing 490 6 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 475 7 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing 440 8 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 430 9 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing 362 10 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea 343 11 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 318 12 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 280 13 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 273 14 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 268 15 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 264 16 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour 234 17 Roel Paulissen (Bel) Cannondale Factory Racing 229 18 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 228 19 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 222 20 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 215 21 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 212 22 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea 211 23 Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International 211 24 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MSC Bikes 208 25 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team 204 26 Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 202 27 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 194 28 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 190 29 Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 185 30 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 176 31 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling 164 32 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team 148 33 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 144 34 Thomas Litscher* (Swi) M.I.G. Team 142 35 François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies 136 36 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 134 37 Sven Nys (Bel) 132 38 Tony Longo (Ita) 130 39 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 122 40 Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec 122 41 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 119 42 Robert Mennen (Ger) 118 43 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 114 44 Martino Fruet (Ita) 108 45 Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 102 46 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 100 47 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 96 48 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 96 49 Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee 94 50 Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) 88 51 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team 88 52 Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 87 53 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 82 54 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 78 55 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 78 56 Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 73 57 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) 70 58 Derek Zandstra (Can) 70 59 Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. 62 60 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team 60 61 Fabien Canal* (Fra) Keops ITWO 54 62 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team 49 63 Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Hard Rock FRW A.S.D. 46 64 Liam Killeen (GBr) 45 65 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 40 66 Pascal Meyer* (Swi) M.I.G. Team 39 67 Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 38 68 Filip Eberl (Cze) 38 69 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 38 70 Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 37 71 Piotr Brzozka* (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 37 72 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 35 73 Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 34 74 Christof Bischof (Swi) 33 75 Niels Wubben* (Ned) Team Merida Combee 29 76 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 27 77 Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut) 27 78 Michael Broderick (USA) 26 79 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 26 80 Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team 25 81 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team 22 82 Jiri Novak (Cze) 22 83 Marc Colom (Fra) 22 84 Guillaume Vinit (Fra) BH-Suntour 21 85 Balz Weber (Swi) 20 86 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Surfing Shop 18 87 Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team 15 88 Rubens Valeriano (Bra) 14 89 Matthias Rupp* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 14 90 Jiri Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team 13 91 Sebastien Carabin* (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team 13 92 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec 12 93 Severin Disch* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 11 94 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) 11 95 Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) 11 96 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition 11 97 Andrew Watson (Can) 10 98 Thomas Lapeyrie* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies 9 99 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 9 100 Markus Bauer* (Ger) 9 101 Lachlan Norris (Aus) 8 102 Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team 8