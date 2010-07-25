Swiss Vogel flies to World Cup win in Champéry
Kulhavy, Schurter round out top three
The fourth round of the Mountain Bike World Cup in Champéry, Switzerland, finished very satisfactorily for local fans, when Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower) added a men's home win to the women's one earlier in the day. His teammate and World Champion Nino Schurter took third behind the European champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birell-Specialized), with another Swiss rider, Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing) taking fourth and the Under 23 title.
"I knew it was important to be out in front on this course," said Vogel. "So I attacked very hard at the beginning. When Julien came up and then attacked, I was pretty concerned, but I could tell that he was struggling a bit in some of the more technical sections.
"I was most worried about Kulhavy, because he looked to be climbing very well, but then I could see he was actually more tired, so I knew that I had to make my chance on that final climb," said Vogel. "This is a very big win for me, only my second World Cup, and to win in Switzerland is very special."
The 4.3-kilometre circuit may have been short, but it was more than tough enough. After a 3.2-kilometre start loop spread out the field, the riders faced two difficult sections at opposite ends of the circuit. First, they had a very steep climb and then an immediate descent with a drop-off that launched them into the air for at least three metres. A ride-around was provided, but it was significantly slower.
From there, the riders traversed the valley to the second, and main climb. At the top they dropped back into the woods for a long, muddy, singletrack descent full of roots and mud before heading into the start-finish area. Few riders could make it through a lap without running at least part of the circuit. The men were downgraded from seven to six laps, plus a start loop.
The race saw a split happen on the start loop, with Vogel and defending Champéry champion Burry Stander (Specialized) gaining 10 seconds on Schurter, who was closely followed by Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Trek-Lorca), Kulhavy and World Cup leader Julien Absalon (Orbea).
Absalon bridged up to the two leaders on the first lap and set a blistering pace, eventually dropping first Stander and then Vogel. Absalon began to pull away in the middle part of the race, opening a gap of over 20 seconds on Vogel, with Stander struggling to hold onto third from the chase behind. Schurter was having difficulties with a broken saddle mid-race and had to stop in the pit on the third lap to change it, falling back to fifth.
Late in the fourth lap Absalon flatted, losing most of his advantage over Vogel, which seemed to re-energize the Swiss rider just as his rival was beginning to fade. The race was coming back together at the front, with Kulhavy joining Vogel in the lead on lap five and Schurter and the lead U23 rider Flückiger racing for third. Absalon had faded to fifth, and was in danger of getting caught by Stander.
The front duo gradually opened a gap on Schurter and Flückiger through the final lap, and then Vogel launched a massive attack on the last climb, cresting the top nine seconds in front and extending it to 11 seconds by the line. Schurter was closing on Kulhavy in the last half lap, but it wasn't enough, and he came in for third, 24 seconds behind the Czech rider. Flückiger took fourth - and the U23 title - followed by Absalon.
Absalon continues to hold onto the World Cup lead, with 710 points, but Schurter is now only 24 points back, and Kulhavy is only 50 points back.
Todd Wells (Specialized) was the top North American man, in 12th, and was disappointed to finish just out of the top 10. "I thought that I could hold onto 10th going into the last lap, but then on that last climb my legs just didn't have it," said Wells.
Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant), in his first real test since knee surgery in the pre-season, finished a strong 14th, and said that the knee held up well. "The worst pressure was when I came off on a rooty descent and had to jump over my bike. I could feel that the flexibility still isn't all there, but otherwise it was just fine," said Craig.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|1:44:08
|2
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena-Birell-Specialized Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:00:35
|4
|Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:00:48
|5
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|0:01:03
|6
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:01:24
|7
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:02:20
|8
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:02:34
|9
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Msc Bikes
|0:03:29
|10
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:04:00
|11
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|0:04:19
|12
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:04:27
|13
|Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|0:04:29
|14
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:04:33
|15
|Thomas Litscher* (Swi) M.I.G. Team
|0:05:00
|16
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|0:05:17
|17
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) Tx Active Bianchi
|0:05:30
|18
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:06:13
|19
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:06:38
|20
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:06:43
|21
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:06:44
|22
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:07:03
|23
|Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|0:07:17
|24
|François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|0:07:28
|25
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:07:53
|26
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling
|0:08:08
|27
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:08:19
|28
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:08:53
|29
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita)
|30
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea
|0:09:03
|31
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|0:09:23
|32
|Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:09:33
|33
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:09:45
|34
|Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:10:11
|35
|Fabien Canal* (Fra) Keops Itwo
|0:10:17
|36
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:10:25
|37
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|0:10:26
|38
|Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:10:34
|39
|Niels Wubben* (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:10:35
|40
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:10:41
|41
|Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:10:50
|42
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|0:11:09
|43
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:11:11
|44
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|0:11:13
|45
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea
|0:11:18
|46
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:11:20
|47
|Guillaume Vinit (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:11:34
|48
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:11:37
|49
|Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:11:41
|50
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|0:11:55
|51
|Pascal Meyer* (Swi) M.I.G. Team
|0:12:20
|52
|Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:12:36
|53
|Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:12:46
|54
|Robert Mennen (Ger)
|0:12:54
|55
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:13:02
|56
|Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team
|0:13:25
|57
|Severin Disch* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|0:13:31
|58
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|0:14:08
|-1lap
|Thomas Lapeyrie* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|-1lap
|Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut)
|-1lap
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|-1lap
|Marco Minnaard* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|-1lap
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|-1lap
|Pascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
|-2laps
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze)
|-2laps
|Yader Zoli (Ita) Surfing Shop
|-2laps
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|-2laps
|Umberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|-2laps
|Fabian Strecker* (Ger)
|-2laps
|Freddy Betremieux* (Fra)
|-2laps
|Alexis Chenevier* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|-2laps
|Jérémy Huguenin* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|-2laps
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|-2laps
|Simon Scheiber* (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|-2laps
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|-2laps
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|-2laps
|Martin Loo* (Est) Infotre - Leecougan
|-2laps
|Gilles Sarrazin* (Fra)
|-2laps
|Sebastien Carabin* (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team
|-2laps
|Lukas Loretz* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|-2laps
|Mattias Nilsson* (Swe)
|-2laps
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|-2laps
|Vivien Legastelois (Fra) Keops Itwo
|-2laps
|Zsolt Juhasz* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
|-2laps
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|-2laps
|David Fletcher* (GBr)
|-2laps
|Matthias Rupp* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|-2laps
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|-2laps
|Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)
|-2laps
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|-3laps
|Christopher Maletz (Ger)
|-3laps
|Thibaut Bellanger* (Fra)
|-3laps
|Nicolas Jeantet* (Ita) ISD Cycling Team
|-3laps
|Marc Stutzmann* (Swi)
|-3laps
|Marcus Schulte-Luenzum* (Ger) M.I.G. Team
|-3laps
|Matej Nepustil* (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|-3laps
|Ondrej Cink* (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|-3laps
|Mirco Widmer* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|-3laps
|Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH-Suntour
|-3laps
|Matthias Hoi* (Aut)
|-3laps
|Daniel Eymann* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|-3laps
|Dirk Peters* (NZl)
|-3laps
|Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
|-3laps
|Giancarlo Sax* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|-3laps
|Stephen Ettinger* (USA)
|-3laps
|Simon Stiebjahn* (Ger)
|-3laps
|Rourke Croeser* (RSA)
|-3laps
|Kyosuke Takei (Jpn)
|-3laps
|Russell Finsterwald* (USA) Subaru-Trek
|-3laps
|Ruben Scheire* (Bel) Team Saeco
|-3laps
|Rotem Ishai (Isr)
|-3laps
|Marcus Nicolai* (Ger)
|-3laps
|Kornel Osicki* (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|-3laps
|Reto Indergand* (Swi) Frm Tg Zentralschweiz
|-3laps
|Adam Morka (Can)
|-3laps
|Andrew Blair (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|-3laps
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|-3laps
|Fabrice Leguevaques* (Fra)
|-3laps
|Jack Hinkens* (USA)
|-3laps
|Tim Lemmers* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|-3laps
|Sebastian Batchelor* (GBr) Infotre - Leecougan
|-3laps
|Matthias Leisling* (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|-3laps
|Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)
|-3laps
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) ISD Cycling Team
|-3laps
|Rob Vangenechten* (Bel) Team Saeco
|-3laps
|Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
|-3laps
|Amaury Gernez Aurenge* (Fra) Keops Itwo
|-3laps
|Benjamin Buchi* (Swi)
|-4laps
|Robby De Bock* (Bel)
|-4laps
|Joshua Carlson (Aus)
|-4laps
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)
|-4laps
|Christoph Schwab* (Aut)
|-4laps
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|-4laps
|Dana Weber (USA)
|-4laps
|Kerry Werner* (USA)
|-4laps
|Jakub Magnusek* (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|-4laps
|Henrik Kippernes* (Nor) Team Fokus-Danica
|-4laps
|Artyom Golovaschenko* (Kaz)
|-4laps
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|-4laps
|Mark Csielka* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
|-4laps
|Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
|-4laps
|Travis Frisby* (Aus)
|-4laps
|Ernests Benhens* (Lat)
|-4laps
|Andras Szatmary* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
|-4laps
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz)
|-4laps
|Nikolay Zaitsev* (Kaz)
|-4laps
|Florian Thie* (Swi)
|-4laps
|Oleksandr Kachanov* (Ukr)
|-4laps
|James Peacock* (Aus)
|DNF
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Infotre - Leecougan
|DNF
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|DNF
|Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International
|DNF
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|DNF
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D.
|DNF
|Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|DNF
|Adrian Jackson (Aus)
|DNF
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa)
|DNF
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|DNF
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|DNF
|Rene Tann (Ger)
|DNF
|Dmytro Titarenko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ola Kjören (Nor) Team Fokus-Danica
|DNF
|Cal Britten* (Aus)
|DNF
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team
|DNF
|Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team
|DNF
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Surfing Shop
|DNF
|Olof Jonsson* (Swe) Eliza-Orbea Team
|DNF
|Felix Euteneuer* (Ger)
|DNF
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|DNF
|Samuele Porro* (Ita)
|DNF
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|DSQ
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
|DNS
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|DNS
|Erik Groen* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|DNS
|Matthias Stirnemann* (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|72
|pts
|2
|Specialized Factory Racing
|69
|3
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|39
|4
|Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|35
|5
|Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|34
|6
|Trek World Racing
|30
|7
|Orbea
|29
|8
|BH-Suntour
|23
|9
|MSC Bikes
|22
|10
|Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|20
|11
|Giant Swiss Team
|18
|12
|M.I.G. Team
|16
|13
|TX Active Bianchi
|14
|14
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|14
|15
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|10
|16
|Subaru-Gary Fisher
|9
|17
|Elettroveneta-Corratec
|8
|18
|Scott Les Saisies
|7
|19
|Team New Cycling
|5
World Cup Standings after four rounds
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|710
|pts
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|686
|3
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|660
|4
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|565
|5
|Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing
|490
|6
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|475
|7
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing
|440
|8
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|430
|9
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing
|362
|10
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea
|343
|11
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|318
|12
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|280
|13
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|273
|14
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|268
|15
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|264
|16
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour
|234
|17
|Roel Paulissen (Bel) Cannondale Factory Racing
|229
|18
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|228
|19
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|222
|20
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|215
|21
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|212
|22
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea
|211
|23
|Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International
|211
|24
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MSC Bikes
|208
|25
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
|204
|26
|Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|202
|27
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|194
|28
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|190
|29
|Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|185
|30
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|176
|31
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling
|164
|32
|Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team
|148
|33
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|144
|34
|Thomas Litscher* (Swi) M.I.G. Team
|142
|35
|François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|136
|36
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|134
|37
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|132
|38
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|130
|39
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|122
|40
|Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|122
|41
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|119
|42
|Robert Mennen (Ger)
|118
|43
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|114
|44
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|108
|45
|Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)
|102
|46
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|100
|47
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|96
|48
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|96
|49
|Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|94
|50
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita)
|88
|51
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team
|88
|52
|Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|87
|53
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|82
|54
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|78
|55
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|78
|56
|Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|73
|57
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)
|70
|58
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|70
|59
|Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|62
|60
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team
|60
|61
|Fabien Canal* (Fra) Keops ITWO
|54
|62
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team
|49
|63
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Hard Rock FRW A.S.D.
|46
|64
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|45
|65
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|40
|66
|Pascal Meyer* (Swi) M.I.G. Team
|39
|67
|Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|38
|68
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|38
|69
|Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|38
|70
|Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|37
|71
|Piotr Brzozka* (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|37
|72
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|35
|73
|Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|34
|74
|Christof Bischof (Swi)
|33
|75
|Niels Wubben* (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|29
|76
|Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|27
|77
|Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut)
|27
|78
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|26
|79
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|26
|80
|Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team
|25
|81
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team
|22
|82
|Jiri Novak (Cze)
|22
|83
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|22
|84
|Guillaume Vinit (Fra) BH-Suntour
|21
|85
|Balz Weber (Swi)
|20
|86
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Surfing Shop
|18
|87
|Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
|15
|88
|Rubens Valeriano (Bra)
|14
|89
|Matthias Rupp* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|14
|90
|Jiri Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|13
|91
|Sebastien Carabin* (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team
|13
|92
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|12
|93
|Severin Disch* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|11
|94
|Maxim Gogolev (Rus)
|11
|95
|Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)
|11
|96
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|11
|97
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|10
|98
|Thomas Lapeyrie* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|9
|99
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|9
|100
|Markus Bauer* (Ger)
|9
|101
|Lachlan Norris (Aus)
|8
|102
|Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|241
|pts
|2
|Orbea
|229
|3
|Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|210
|4
|Specialized Factory Racing
|193
|5
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|172
|6
|Trek World Racing
|156
|7
|Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|127
|8
|Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|70
|9
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|61
|10
|Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|59
|11
|TX Active Bianchi
|48
|12
|Lapierre International
|44
|13
|BH-Suntour
|41
|14
|Giant Italia Team
|33
|15
|MSC Bikes
|32
|16
|Merida Biking Team
|30
|17
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|29
|18
|M.I.G. Team
|27
|19
|Giant Swiss Team
|25
|20
|Elettroveneta-Corratec
|17
|21
|Scott Les Saisies
|11
|22
|Subaru-Gary Fisher
|10
|23
|Team New Cycling
|7
|24
|S&H Superior MTB Team
|4
|25
|Team Merida Combee
|2
|26
|Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|1
