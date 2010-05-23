Trending

Prevot wins for France

Germans Techt, Grobert take second, third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) France1:07:12
2Johanna Techt (Ger) Germany0:00:52
3Helen Grobert (Ger) Germany0:01:10
4Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.ch Scott0:01:23
5Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland0:01:43
6Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Ukraine0:03:37
7Julie Berteaux (Fra) Keops ITWO0:04:23
8Vania Schumacher (Swi) Switzerland0:05:36
9Sophia Ries (Ger) Germany0:06:08
10Karolina Kalasova (Cze) Czech Republic0:06:43
11Laura Munizaga Holloway (Chi) Chile0:07:28
12Elise Marchal (Bel) Belgium0:08:26
13Fabienne Andres (Swi) Switzerland0:09:13
14Marion Gauthier (Fra) France0:09:29
15Stephanie Frank (Ger) Germany0:09:49
16Julia Innerhofer (Ita) Italy0:10:27
17Lisa Schrooder (Ned) Team Merida Combee0:11:18
18Regina Genser (Ger) Germany0:12:00
19Anais Simon (Fra) France0:12:13
20Tina Kindlhofer (Aut) Austria0:12:59

One lap behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Saskia Hauser (Ger) Germany
22Katy Winton (GBr) Great Britain
23Cecile Delaire (Fra) Keops ITWO
24Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Italy
25Julia Tanner (Ita) Italy
26Svetlana Poverina (Rus) Russian Federation
27Jil Saxer (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
28Zsofia Keri (Hun) Hungary

Two laps behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
29Magda Martins (Por) Portugal
30Luca Vasko (Hun) Hungary

Latest on Cyclingnews