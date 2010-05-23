Prevot wins for France
Germans Techt, Grobert take second, third
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) France
|1:07:12
|2
|Johanna Techt (Ger) Germany
|0:00:52
|3
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Germany
|0:01:10
|4
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.ch Scott
|0:01:23
|5
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:43
|6
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:03:37
|7
|Julie Berteaux (Fra) Keops ITWO
|0:04:23
|8
|Vania Schumacher (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:36
|9
|Sophia Ries (Ger) Germany
|0:06:08
|10
|Karolina Kalasova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:43
|11
|Laura Munizaga Holloway (Chi) Chile
|0:07:28
|12
|Elise Marchal (Bel) Belgium
|0:08:26
|13
|Fabienne Andres (Swi) Switzerland
|0:09:13
|14
|Marion Gauthier (Fra) France
|0:09:29
|15
|Stephanie Frank (Ger) Germany
|0:09:49
|16
|Julia Innerhofer (Ita) Italy
|0:10:27
|17
|Lisa Schrooder (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:11:18
|18
|Regina Genser (Ger) Germany
|0:12:00
|19
|Anais Simon (Fra) France
|0:12:13
|20
|Tina Kindlhofer (Aut) Austria
|0:12:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Saskia Hauser (Ger) Germany
|22
|Katy Winton (GBr) Great Britain
|23
|Cecile Delaire (Fra) Keops ITWO
|24
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Italy
|25
|Julia Tanner (Ita) Italy
|26
|Svetlana Poverina (Rus) Russian Federation
|27
|Jil Saxer (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|28
|Zsofia Keri (Hun) Hungary
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|29
|Magda Martins (Por) Portugal
|30
|Luca Vasko (Hun) Hungary
