Ferrand Prevot races to solo victory in Offenburg

Benko nips Bourdon for second

In the Under 23 race, Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Lapierre International) pulled away from her rivals to take her second consecutive World Cup win. The young French rider, who comes from road racing, is clearly stronger than the rest of the field.

She finished 1:26 ahead of second place Barbara Benko (Focus MIG) after recording the fastest splits every lap. Benko holds onto the lead in the World Cup standings, since Ferrand Prevot did not do the first round, but her lead is down to a slim 10 points.

German favorite Mona Eiberweiser pleased the home crowd by riding to fourth. "I had a very bad start. There was a crash and I was in the last position. So it was hard to get ahead. I knew I was strong and I could fight the fight and I kept passing girls and going better and better," said second-year U23 racer Eiberweiser.

Rebecca Henderson was the top Australian finisher in an impressive seventh place. "It was so hard. I had a very tough start and I just kept going at it," said Henderson. "I passed some people on the climb and next thing I knew someone said 'fourth is right up there."  Henderson also finished seventh at the Dalby World Cup last weekend.

Mikaela Kofman was the top North American in 22nd.  "My race was ok. I drew some blood today," she said with her knee bleeding slightly afterward. "I had an awesome start and I rode super fast. I got a little behind when I crashed. Yesterday the course was slow because it was slick, and today it was a surprise to see how fast it was moving."

Additional assistance by Sue George

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International1:12:33
2Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team0:01:26
3Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:01:28
4Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:01:58
5Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety0:02:10
6Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:02:19
7Rebecca Henderson (Aus)0:02:49
8Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan0:03:41
9Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:03:54
10Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:04:19
11Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)0:04:24
12Helen Grobert (Ger)0:04:41
13Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team0:04:52
14Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team0:05:10
15Elise Marchal (Bel) Trek - Kmc Trade Team Vzw0:05:24
16Nadine Rieder (Ger)0:05:42
17Sabrina Maurer (Swi)0:05:48
18Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - Bmc0:05:56
19Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)0:06:35
20Karolina Kalasova (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team0:07:01
21Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:07:04
22Mikaela Kofman (Can)0:07:55
23Mariske Strauss (RSA)0:08:05
24Lorraine Truong (Swi)0:08:09
25Virginie Pointet (Swi)0:08:13
26Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:08:37
27Noga Korem (Isr)0:09:36
28Tanja Starkermann (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:10:40
29Erica Zaveta (USA)0:11:54
30Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan0:12:43
31Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team0:13:20
32Marta Pastore (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.0:16:08
33Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)0:16:13
34Vania Schumacher (Swi)0:17:19
-1lapCarla Haines (GBr)
-1lapWesley Geer (USA)
-1lapDéborah Motsch (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre
-2lapsHeidi Kloser (USA)
DNFAnna Oberparleiter (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
DNFKseniya Kirillova (Rus)
DNFLaura Bietola (Can)
DNSCaitlin De Wet (RSA)
DNSAntri Christoforou (Cyp)

Under 23 women individual World Cup standings after three rounds

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team190pts
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International180
3Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety154
4Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix150
5Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team126
6Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice85
7Rebecca Henderson (Aus)84
8Serena Calvetti (Ita)78
9Helen Grobert (Ger)68
10Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan62
11Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott62
12Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team50
13Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol49
14Mariske Strauss (RSA)43
15Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)42
16Candice Neethling (RSA)30
17Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC30
18Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan21
19Mikaela Kofman (Can)20
20Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)18
21Elise Marchal (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team Vzw18
22Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix16
23Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team14
24Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)14
25Caitlin De Wet (RSA)13
26Lily Matthews (GBr)12
27Nadine Rieder (Ger)10
28Cherie Vale (RSA)10
29Virginie Pointet (Swi)10
30Sabrina Maurer (Swi)9
31Laura Bietola (Can)8
32Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)7
33Emmy Thelberg (Swe)7
34Karolina Kalasova (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team6
35Noga Korem (Isr)4
36Lorraine Truong (Swi)2
37Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team2

 

