In the Under 23 race, Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Lapierre International) pulled away from her rivals to take her second consecutive World Cup win. The young French rider, who comes from road racing, is clearly stronger than the rest of the field.

She finished 1:26 ahead of second place Barbara Benko (Focus MIG) after recording the fastest splits every lap. Benko holds onto the lead in the World Cup standings, since Ferrand Prevot did not do the first round, but her lead is down to a slim 10 points.

German favorite Mona Eiberweiser pleased the home crowd by riding to fourth. "I had a very bad start. There was a crash and I was in the last position. So it was hard to get ahead. I knew I was strong and I could fight the fight and I kept passing girls and going better and better," said second-year U23 racer Eiberweiser.

Rebecca Henderson was the top Australian finisher in an impressive seventh place. "It was so hard. I had a very tough start and I just kept going at it," said Henderson. "I passed some people on the climb and next thing I knew someone said 'fourth is right up there." Henderson also finished seventh at the Dalby World Cup last weekend.

Mikaela Kofman was the top North American in 22nd. "My race was ok. I drew some blood today," she said with her knee bleeding slightly afterward. "I had an awesome start and I rode super fast. I got a little behind when I crashed. Yesterday the course was slow because it was slick, and today it was a surprise to see how fast it was moving."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International 1:12:33 2 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team 0:01:26 3 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:01:28 4 Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:01:58 5 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety 0:02:10 6 Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:02:19 7 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) 0:02:49 8 Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan 0:03:41 9 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 0:03:54 10 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:04:19 11 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) 0:04:24 12 Helen Grobert (Ger) 0:04:41 13 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team 0:04:52 14 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team 0:05:10 15 Elise Marchal (Bel) Trek - Kmc Trade Team Vzw 0:05:24 16 Nadine Rieder (Ger) 0:05:42 17 Sabrina Maurer (Swi) 0:05:48 18 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - Bmc 0:05:56 19 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) 0:06:35 20 Karolina Kalasova (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 0:07:01 21 Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:07:04 22 Mikaela Kofman (Can) 0:07:55 23 Mariske Strauss (RSA) 0:08:05 24 Lorraine Truong (Swi) 0:08:09 25 Virginie Pointet (Swi) 0:08:13 26 Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:08:37 27 Noga Korem (Isr) 0:09:36 28 Tanja Starkermann (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:10:40 29 Erica Zaveta (USA) 0:11:54 30 Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan 0:12:43 31 Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team 0:13:20 32 Marta Pastore (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. 0:16:08 33 Elvira Khayrullina (Rus) 0:16:13 34 Vania Schumacher (Swi) 0:17:19 -1lap Carla Haines (GBr) -1lap Wesley Geer (USA) -1lap Déborah Motsch (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre -2laps Heidi Kloser (USA) DNF Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan DNF Kseniya Kirillova (Rus) DNF Laura Bietola (Can) DNS Caitlin De Wet (RSA) DNS Antri Christoforou (Cyp)

Under 23 women individual World Cup standings after three rounds